On Sept. 14, California will hold a gubernatorial recall election, only the fourth ever in American history. FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast host Galen Druke and senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich discuss how this recall election came about, what the ballot will look like and the chances that Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled.

