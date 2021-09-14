Menu
What Three Upcoming Elections Can Tell Us About The Political Climate

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew checks in on the California recall election and other upcoming races, and talks about how a Trump endorsement is shaping a Wyoming primary. They also discuss Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate, how Americans feel about vaccine mandates in general, their overall effectiveness and if Biden’s is legal.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

