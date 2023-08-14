Who Is The Likeliest GOP VP Candidate?

Who Is The Likeliest GOP VP Candidate?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

Abortion rights advocates notched another win in a red state. Last Tuesday, Ohioans voted by a 14-point margin not to raise the threshold to amend the constitution to a 60 percent supermajority. Instead, such amendments will continue to require a simple majority, making it likelier that Ohioans will pass an amendment to codify abortion rights in the state constitution this November.

Most of the post-election analysis concluded that abortion is a major driver of turnout in elections now, and it’s hard to deny in otherwise low-turnout environments, but should we apply these lessons to high-turnout environments — like the 2024 presidential election — as well? The crew discusses in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. They also do a 2024 GOP vice presidential draft, in a world where former President Donald Trump wins the presidential primary.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (1103 posts) Video (922) 2024 Election (112) 2024 Republican Primary (99) Vice President (91) Election 2024 (9)

Latest Interactives

More in Politics Podcast

Latest