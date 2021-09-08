Why A 9/11-Era Political Consensus Seems Impossible These Days

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Jennifer Merolla, a political science professor at UC-Riverside, and Hannah Hartig, a research associate at Pew Research Center, reflect on the political climate in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 and whether a similar American consensus is possible right now. CalMatters politics reporter Laurel Rosenhall and vice president of Political Data Inc. Paul Mitchell also join to discuss the current state of the California gubernatorial recall election.