What The Failed California Recall Does — And Doesn’t — Tell Us

In this late-night edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the results of the California gubernatorial recall election. Votes are still being counted, but it’s looking like the recall effort is going to fail by a sizable margin.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Maya Sweedler is a copy editor at FiveThirtyEight. @mayasweedler