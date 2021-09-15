Menu
What The Failed California Recall Does — And Doesn’t — Tell Us

In this late-night edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the results of the California gubernatorial recall election. Votes are still being counted, but it’s looking like the recall effort is going to fail by a sizable margin.

 

