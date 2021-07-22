How To Watch Olympic Surfing

Before watching professional surfers catch their first waves at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, take a minute to brush up on your surfing lingo and learn how to judge the competition.

Here, Luli Pereira and Erik Krammer show us what they watch for when judging a wave and teach us the rules of the game. Luli is a World Surf League judge who will be a judge in Tokyo, and Erik is the technical director for the International Surfing Association. Be sure to check out our other “How To Watch” videos to prepare you for all the new sports at this year’s Olympics.





