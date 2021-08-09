What Should Be The Next Olympic Sport?

The 2020 Tokyo Games introduced viewers to skateboarding, surfing and climbing — new Olympic sports that have become fan favorites. On this episode of Debate Club, FiveThirtyEight staff members argue over which other sports deserve a spot in the Olympic lineup. Regardless of how convincing we are, chances are that none of these will make the cut for the 2024 Paris Games or even the 2028 Los Angeles Games. But could we see something like the caber toss or ballroom dancing at the 2032 Brisbane Games? Let us know who you think won the debate and which sport you’d like to see added to the Summer Games!