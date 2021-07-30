How To Watch Olympic Sport Climbing

Sport climbing is making its debut at the Olympic Games this year. To win a medal, 20 men and 20 women will each compete in three separate events: lead, speed and boulder. To explain what differentiates the three events, what all the climbing lingo means and what it will take to win gold, Tokyo Olympics sport climbing judge Paul Ledet talks to FiveThirtyEight.

