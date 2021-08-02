How To Watch Olympic Karate

This year, karate finally joins other martial arts like judo, taekwondo and wrestling at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The athletes, called karatekas, will compete in one of two disciplines: the kata or the kumite. In this video, USA Karate Federation referee Cleveland Baxter explains the difference between the two disciplines, how they are judged and scored, and what to watch for in this new event.





