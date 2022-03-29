FiveThirtyEight Jobs We're Hiring A Senior Visual Journalist , at Facebook

FiveThirtyEight is seeking a kind, collaborative and creative Senior Visual Journalist to join our Interactives and Graphics team. Senior Visual Journalists are design leaders in the FiveThirtyEight newsroom. Though they serve primarily as individual contributors, they also amplify the work of the team by mentoring more junior visual journalists, thoughtfully giving and receiving feedback and leading by example. We’re looking for a seasoned journalist who will exercise strong news judgment, bring a sharp eye for detail and hold our work to the highest standards.

The Senior Visual Journalist will report to either the Deputy Editor, Interactives and Graphics, or the Senior Editor for Interactives and work closely with the rest of the Interactives team as well as reporters and editors across the newsroom. This full-time role with benefits is a U.S.-based position. Full-time remote work may be considered, but because our offices are in New York City, we prefer candidates based in the area.

If you have questions, please email Deputy Editor Chris Groskopf. To apply, submit a cover letter and résumé through the Disney Careers portal.

Responsibilities:

Producing highly polished, visually impactful stories and projects that attract, excite and engage our readers

Leading the design process for our larger projects, including by creating principles, specifications and other documentation that enable work to be delegated to the team

Contributing to a rotation of daily charts production and “seconding” less experienced visual journalists

Inspiring, mentoring and guiding teammates and colleagues in their visual work

Participating in larger strategic conversations about visual style, site design, branding, accessibility and more

Giving thoughtful, candid feedback to peers, colleagues and managers and openly receiving it in turn

Basic Qualifications:

Three or more years of relevant experience

Proficiency using design software, particularly Adobe Illustrator

Fluency in JavaScript and one or more libraries used for creating graphics, such as D3, along with a functional understanding of the “full stack” of web-development technologies

Fluency in basic statistics — for example, a conversational understanding of concepts such as margin of error and regression analysis

Eagerness to collaborate with other visual journalists, computational journalists, reporters and editors across the newsroom

Experience working on deadline

Preferred Qualifications:

Five or more years of relevant experience

A solid understanding of U.S. politics, particularly electoral politics, major U.S. sports and/or science

Experience with statistical programming languages, such as R

Experience with cartography and mapping tools, such as QGIS and TopoJSON

Experience applying product-design techniques to large journalism projects, such as user research, rapid prototyping and user testing

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply even if they don’t meet every qualification.

