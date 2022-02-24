We’re Hiring A Senior Editor For Interactives

FiveThirtyEight is seeking a thoughtful, energetic and ambitious Senior Editor for Interactives to help lead our interactive and visual journalism. Under the direction of the Deputy Editor, who heads the Interactives and Graphics team, the Senior Editor for Interactives will manage a subset of the Interactives team and its projects. This is a high-impact, interdisciplinary role that may combine elements of people management, project management and editorial leadership. Given the expansive nature of this position, we anticipate tailoring this job to the skills and interests of whomever we hire. The ideal candidate will be someone who derives deep satisfaction from leading others to do their best work.

The Senior Editor for Interactives will report to the Deputy Editor and work closely with other senior editors to manage the flow of our work. This full-time role with benefits is a U.S.-based position. Our offices are in New York, but full-time remote work may be considered. If you have questions, please email Deputy Editor Chris Groskopf. To apply, please submit a cover letter and résumé through the Disney Careers portal.

Responsibilities:

Managing 2-4 members of the Interactives team by providing regular feedback and mentoring and creating structured opportunities for growth.

Managing 1-3 concurrent projects, including coordinating kickoffs, check-ins, and retrospectives; tracking tasks; and communicating with other editors and the copy desk.

Maintaining a “no surprises” standard for managing both people and projects, ensuring that all stakeholders, including the Deputy Editor, always know where things stand.

Managing a nimble design and development process that adapts to changing circumstances, particularly with deadlines.

Partnering with the Deputy Editor on all aspects of managing the Interactives team, including developing team policies, making assignments and setting strategy.

Representing the Interactives team in key conversations, such as with stakeholders at ABC News and Disney.

Basic Qualifications:

Experience in at least two of the following areas: Managing people Managing software projects Editing interactive and visual journalism



A functional understanding of web-development technologies, including HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

The ability to prioritize among many kinds of tasks and the self-awareness to know when it’s better to say no rather than take on too much.

The ability to diplomatically negotiate and reach compromises among many stakeholders who may sometimes have conflicting interests.

Kindness.

Preferred Qualifications:

A solid understanding of U.S. politics, particularly electoral politics, and/or major U.S. sports.

Fluency in basic statistics.

Fluency in at least one programming language, ideally JavaScript.

Prior experience applying product-design techniques relevant to large journalism projects, such as user research, rapid prototyping or user testing.

Prior experience as a Technical Project Manager or Product Manager.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.