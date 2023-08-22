Meta We’re Hiring A Temporary Politics Editor/Reporter

FiveThirtyEight is seeking an editor and/or reporter to assist with our 2024 elections coverage. This is a temporary position that will begin in October 2023 and last up to 30 weeks, with some flexibility on the start date.

The successful candidate will have a track record covering U.S. politics and an eagerness to cover the 2024 primary elections. We are looking for someone who has a background as an editor or a reporter, with a preference for someone who has experience copy- and/or story-editing a mix of short and longer features on U.S. politics. There is an opportunity for the position to include both editing and writing depending on the candidate’s skillset.

We are looking for a collaborator who is eager to work with writers, editors and visual journalists across the newsroom to produce creative, ground-breaking coverage in a fast-paced election environment. The ideal candidate will have some experience with statistics and data journalism.

Applicants must be based in the U.S. to be considered. The position can be fully remote, although there is also an option for hybrid work from FiveThirtyEight’s New York or Washington, D.C., offices if desired. Interested candidates should apply through the Disney jobs portal.

Responsibilities:

Edit and/or write a mix of short and longer features each month on U.S. politics and elections.

Work across the newsroom to occasionally assist with major projects.

Help support and guide FiveThirtyEight’s political coverage during the 2024 primary season.

Participate in larger discussions about story assignments, strategy and overall site coverage.

Basic Qualifications:

Some experience as a reporter or editor covering U.S. politics.

A track record of coming up with and editing or executing original story ideas that involve in-depth reporting and analysis.

Experience using data.

A team player who can give thoughtful, candid feedback to peers, colleagues and managers and openly receive it in turn.

Preferred Qualifications:

Familiarity with spreadsheet software and analyzing data.

Experience with Datawrapper and/or Adobe Illustrator.

Comfort with line editing.

Comfort with assigning stories and story editing.

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply even if they don’t meet every qualification.