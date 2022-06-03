FiveThirtyEight Jobs FiveThirtyEight Is Hiring A Temporary Full-Time Video Producer Facebook

Twitter

Email

Link



FiveThirtyEight is seeking a temporary Video Producer to join our team full-time from mid-July through mid-November. This person will pitch, storyboard and edit videos about U.S. politics, filling an important role in our coverage of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Video Producer will report to and work with the Senior Video Producer to direct and edit a short-form video series that gives our audience a deeper, data-informed understanding of American politics. They will also be responsible for editing the video version of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, which comes out twice a week. During the primaries, the second weekly episode is often filmed on Tuesday nights after election results come in, so the video producer must be open to working a shifted schedule at times, which will include some late nights.

The Video Producer will work closely with the rest of FiveThirtyEight’s video team; FiveThirtyEight reporters, visual journalists and copy editors; and the graphics team from ABC News Digital. This is a U.S.-based position, and work can be conducted remotely or out of our New York City office. Candidates should be able to work 40 hours a week on an Eastern time zone schedule. To apply, please send a résumé and two clips by Sunday, June 19 to anna.rothschild@abc.com with the subject line “Temporary Video Producer.”

Basic Qualifications:

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro

Ability to script and storyboard

Experience working in a fast-paced environment on a tight deadline

Experience with multi-cam editing

Ability to communicate about visual style and provide thoughtful, constructive feedback to animators and other collaborators

Solid news judgment

General knowledge of and interest in U.S. electoral politics

An interest in data journalism

Preferred Qualifications: