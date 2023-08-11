Job Openings We're Hiring A Podcast Intern

FiveThirtyEight is hiring a podcast intern for fall 2023. Interested candidates should apply through the Disney jobs portal.

We’re looking for a current student or recent graduate who has thoughts about how to use audio to tell memorable political stories and offer meaningful political analysis. The intern will be embedded with a small audio team and report to our politics podcast producer. That said, FiveThirtyEight is a small newsroom, and the intern will work closely with politics reporters.

As an intern, you’ll learn:

How to get a podcast out the door two times a week, every week.

How to create prep packs for a host so they can interview well.

How to be a better interviewer yourself.

How to research political issues in a nonpartisan way.

A day in the life …

The intern’s main role will be to work collaboratively to help craft segments for our politics podcast, which airs twice a week. Responsibilities include:

Brainstorm segment ideas for our politics podcast.

Help prep segments that we are doing, including conducting research, drafting question docs and more.

Documentary or original reporting work for standalone episodes, which would include archival research, cutting tape and scripting.

Collaborate with teams across the newsroom.

What we are looking for …

Journalism experience (whether from a journalism class, school paper, job, or internship) is a must.

Some experience reporting on politics (“Politics” doesn’t just mean electoral politics. It could mean you have experience reporting on policy issues, social movements, how polarization was affecting your community or something else. Interpret it broadly, because we will too!).

Experience working in an audio editing program.

How to listen for good quotes in an interview, and edit the interview accordingly. There will be opportunities to learn how to be a better interviewer, a more disciplined researcher and a sharper writer.

An interest in FiveThirtyEight’s empirical approach to journalism.

And if you don’t check every box, that’s OK. Please apply!

Preferred Qualifications:

Podcast experience.

Documentary experience.

Required Education:

Currently enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class, or be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months at time of application, or be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program .

Preferred Education:

Recent graduates or graduate students.

Additional Details: