The 40 Weirdest (And Best) Charts We Made In This Long, Strange Year

Over the course of 2020, FiveThirtyEight’s visual journalists covered a historic election, an unprecedented year in sports, a raging pandemic and an economy in free fall. So to cap off this long, strange, difficult year, we’re continuing our tradition of celebrating the best — and weirdest — charts we’ve published in the last 12 months. Charts are grouped by topic, but they’re not listed in any particular order beyond that. Click any of them to read the story where they originally ran. Enjoy!

Politics

Election 2020

Sports

COVID-19 and its economic fallout

Did you enjoy this long list of weird charts? Then boy do we have content in the archives for you! Check out our lists from 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014.





