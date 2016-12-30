The 52 Best — And Weirdest — Charts We Made In 2016

In addition to a number of interactive graphics and updating dashboards, this year we published almost 1,000 charts and maps on FiveThirtyEight. Here are 52 of our favorites, in no particular order:
Dec 30, 2016 at 11:31 AM
Dec 30, 2016 at 11:31 AM
In addition to a number of interactive graphics and updating dashboards, this year we published almost 1,000 charts and maps on FiveThirtyEight. Here are 52 of our favorites, in no particular order:
Andrei Scheinkman is a deputy editor and the director of data and technology for FiveThirtyEight. @ascheink