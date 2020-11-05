Red And Blue Shifts Happen. That’s Not Evidence Of Fraud.

As the hours pass, some battleground states have swung back and forth between Joe Biden leads and Donald Trump leads. As Laura Bronner explains, that’s not a sign of corruption or fraud. It’s a predictable outcome of the way Americans voted this year.

CORRECTION (Nov. 4, 2020, 10 p.m.): The y-axis for a previous version of a chart in this video, showing the vote for Trump and Biden reported over time in Kansas, was incorrectly labeled. The correct scale on the chart is 0-800,000 votes in Kansas, not 0-8 million.