Menu
Red And Blue Shifts Happen. That’s Not Evidence Of Fraud.

Election 2020: Live Results And Analysis

Last post just now liveblog_promo_arrow

Red And Blue Shifts Happen. That’s Not Evidence Of Fraud.

By , and

Filed under 2020 Election

Published

As the hours pass, some battleground states have swung back and forth between Joe Biden leads and Donald Trump leads. As Laura Bronner explains, that’s not a sign of corruption or fraud. It’s a predictable outcome of the way Americans voted this year.

CORRECTION (Nov. 4, 2020, 10 p.m.): The y-axis for a previous version of a chart in this video, showing the vote for Trump and Biden reported over time in Kansas, was incorrectly labeled. The correct scale on the chart is 0-800,000 votes in Kansas, not 0-8 million.

Laura Bronner is FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor.

Chadwick Matlin is a deputy editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Donald Trump (1428 posts) 2020 Election (1095) Joe Biden (459) Video (437) Ohio (129) Michigan (114) Featured video (112) Wisconsin (103) Kansas (48)