Menu
In March 2020, Biden Went From Underdog To Presumptive Nominee In 72 Hours

In March 2020, Biden Went From Underdog To Presumptive Nominee In 72 Hours

By

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke reflects on key moments in the 2020 race with the authors of the new book “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won The Presidency.” Written by Jonathan Allen, senior political analyst with NBC News, and Amie Parnes, senior correspondent for The Hill, the book is the first big reported account of the 2020 campaign in its entirety.

Why some Senate Democrats voted against raising the minimum wage

All VideosYouTube


How the Black church has shaped American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

All VideosYouTube

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Comments

Filed under

2020 Election (1181 posts) Politics Podcast (618) Video (485) The Biden Administration (28)