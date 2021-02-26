Women Of Color Have Always Been In Politics. Now They Are Changing Congress.

The current Congress includes more women of color than ever before, thanks to historic wins in the 2020 election. FiveThirtyEight spoke with three political scientists about why it’s taken so long to get to this point, and how having these women in office will affect the legislature.
Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight. @michaeljtabb
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Meredith Conroy is an associate professor of political science at California State University, San Bernardino, and co-author of “Who Runs? The Masculine Advantage in Candidate Emergence.” @sidney_b
Anna Wiederkehr is a senior visual journalist for FiveThirtyEight. @wiederkehra