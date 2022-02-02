Menu
Maame Biney Rediscovered Her Olympic Dream After Leaving An Abusive Coach

Maame Biney was the first Black woman to make it onto the U.S. Olympic Speedskating team. But she almost didn’t make it to Beijing this year after working with a coach she found abusive. In this episode of The Mental Games, Biney opens up about struggling with her mental health and how she regained her confidence on and off the ice. Also, hear from experts who are rethinking coaching in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Meghan McDonough is a video journalist and FiveThirtyEight contributor.

