Menu
A Concussion Almost Ended This Hockey Player’s Career. She Retrained Her Brain To Get Back To The Olympics.

A Concussion Almost Ended This Hockey Player’s Career. She Retrained Her Brain To Get Back To The Olympics.

By and

Filed under Beijing Olympics

Published

When ice hockey player Amanda Kessel got a concussion, she thought she was doing the right thing by resting. But her migraines and dizziness didn’t improve, and she became anxious and depressed. As it turns out, rest is no longer the recommended treatment for athletes suffering from prolonged concussions. In fact, it can make them worse. It was only once Amanda started a new course of treatment involving exercise and medication that she got back on the ice. And now, she’s once again going for gold at the Olympics.

âItâs Hard To Be Out There All Aloneâ: Why Community Is Crucial To Reach Olympics

All VideosYouTube

Maame Biney rediscovered Olympic dream after leaving abusive coach | FiveThirtyEight

All VideosYouTube

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Meghan McDonough is a video journalist and FiveThirtyEight contributor.

Comments

Filed under

Video (630 posts) Featured video (184) Hockey (80) Olympics (34) Beijing Olympics (15) The Mental Games (5)