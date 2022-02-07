‘It’s Hard To Be Out There All Alone’: Why Community Is Crucial To Reach The Olympics

Figure skating can be a lonely sport, and some athletes feel as though they have to struggle alone. That’s how Jason Brown felt when he missed his chance to go to the 2018 Olympic Games. After hitting “rock bottom,” Brown took a big step: He restructured his whole community to help him make it to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. In this episode of “The Mental Games,” we explore how an intentional, supportive community helps elite athletes — not to mention the rest of us — achieve the most ambitious goals.