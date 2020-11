How We’re Preparing For Election Night And, Of Course, What We’re Watching

Election Day is finally here! It’s an important day for the country and an exciting day here at the FiveThirtyEight (virtual) offices. So how are we all preparing for tonight? And more importantly, what are we all going to be watching for as results start coming in? Plus, Galen attempts to interview Fivey Fox.

Be sure to follow our Election Day live blog here all day.