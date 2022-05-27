Menu
How Many Americans Want Student Loan Forgiveness?

It’s college graduation season, so for this episode of “The United Stats of America,” host Galen Druke quizzes soon-to-be New York University grads on some of the issues facing students today. How comfortable do students feel sharing their opinions on campus? And how many young people think the government should cancel student-loan debt for all Americans?

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Emily Venezky is FiveThirtyEight’s Politics Podcast intern.

Nash Consing is FiveThirtyEight’s video production assistant.

