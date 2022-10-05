Georgia Is The Key To Control Of The Senate

In the Senate, tipping-point states are the states most likely to give the winning party control of the chamber. According to the Deluxe version of the FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast, the four likeliest tipping-point states in this year’s midterms are Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Galen Druke uses the interactive model to go through the possible scenarios in each state.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Sophia Lebowitz is a video producer at FiveThirtyEight. @SophLebo