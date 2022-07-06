How The Latest Jan. 6 Hearing Testimony Will Affect Midterm Votes

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew plays an Independence Day-inspired statistics game and discusses how the most recent Jan. 6 hearing could affect how Americans view former President Donald Trump. They also analyze a new poll from the University of New Hampshire that shows the state’s likely GOP primary voters favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.