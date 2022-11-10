When We Could Know The Results In The House And Senate

Two days after Election Day, control of the U.S. House and Senate still hangs in the balance as votes are tallied in the Western states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses which states will determine the balance of both chambers and what they’ve learned from this election so far.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs