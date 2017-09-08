We’re Still Looking For The New Goose Gossage

We’ve spent this season using a new statistic, the goose egg, in search of old-school relief pitchers. Specifically, we’ve been looking for pitchers that replicate some of the success of Hall of Famer Goose Gossage, for whom the goose egg is named. The “firemen” of Gossage’s day didn’t care as much about recording saves. Instead, they pitched in as many high-leverage situations as they could get their hands on: for instance, in tied games, or in the seventh or eighth innings when the situation demanded it. Pitchers like these provided a lot more value to their teams than modern closers who are often used exclusively in save situations. (The goose egg credits pitchers for clutch, scoreless relief innings, whether or not they’re save situations.)
From the standpoint of overall bullpen usage patterns, there have been signs of progress around baseball. Major-league teams are placing less emphasis on the save and instead using their best relief pitchers in smarter ways.
But no individual pitchers have come close to replicating the workload and value of Gossage, who accumulated a record 82 goose eggs — in 141.2 innings pitched — in 1975. In fact, no pitcher has yet earned even 40 goose eggs so far this season.
The major-league leaders are the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen and the Brewers’ Corey Knebel, who each had 38 goose eggs through Thursday night. Seattle’s Edwin Diaz leads the American League with 33 goose eggs, having helped lead the Mariners to a 25-13 record in one-run games.
Knebel has had an outstanding season by any measure, but it’s been a fairly conventional one. The Brewers have dabbled with using him in Gossage-like situations — he’s made seven multi-inning appearances, for instance — but haven’t done so all that consistently.
The Dodgers have gone a little further down the goose-feathered road with Jansen, who has 12 multi-inning appearances. The team has also avoided using Jansen with leads of three runs or more, which are usually a waste of an elite reliever’s talents. (A three-run lead is a save situation but not a goose situation.) And Jansen has been remarkably efficient, having converted all 38 of his goose opportunities. Still, Jansen is on pace for only 70 innings — typical for a modern closer, but only about half as many as Gossage threw at his peak.
And some pitchers who were handling heavier workloads earlier in the season have seen their teams let up on the gas pedal — or have gotten themselves hurt. An early goose-egg favorite, the Astros’ Chris Devenski, has settled into a more conventional usage pattern as the season has worn on instead of routinely pitching two or more innings at a time. The Indians’ Andrew Miller has been on the DL twice in the past month.
So the opportunity to see a truly Gossage-like season won’t happen for at least one more year. In the meantime, you can find complete goose stats for all pitchers this year in the table below.
Goose stats through Sept. 7, 2017
|PITCHER▲▼
|TEAM▲▼
|GOOSE EGGS▲▼
|BROKEN EGGS▲▼
|MEHS▲▼
|GWAR▲▼
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD
|38
|0
|1
|+5.4
|Corey Knebel
|MIL
|38
|6
|2
|+3.4
|Felipe Rivero
|PIT
|33
|3
|2
|+3.7
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA
|33
|7
|3
|+2.4
|Alex Colome
|TB
|32
|6
|4
|+2.7
|Andrew Miller
|CLE
|31
|5
|2
|+3.2
|Brad Hand
|SD
|30
|6
|5
|+2.1
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN/WSH
|29
|4
|4
|+2.9
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN
|28
|1
|2
|+3.8
|Addison Reed
|NYM/BOS
|27
|5
|6
|+2.1
|Wade Davis
|CHC
|26
|1
|1
|+3.4
|Archie Bradley
|ARI
|26
|4
|5
|+2.5
|Brad Brach
|BAL
|26
|6
|1
|+1.9
|Joakim Soria
|KC
|26
|7
|2
|+1.5
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR
|26
|10
|1
|+0.4
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|25
|4
|0
|+2.6
|Fernando Rodney
|ARI
|25
|4
|3
|+2.3
|David Robertson
|CHW/NYY
|25
|5
|1
|+2.0
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC
|25
|6
|2
|+1.7
|Trevor Rosenthal
|STL
|25
|8
|1
|+0.6
|Tommy Hunter
|TB
|24
|4
|1
|+2.2
|Greg Holland
|COL
|24
|5
|0
|+2.0
|Michael Lorenzen
|CIN
|24
|5
|2
|+1.7
|Hector Neris
|PHI
|24
|6
|3
|+1.3
|Jacob Barnes
|MIL
|24
|7
|4
|+0.9
|Ryan Tepera
|TOR
|23
|3
|0
|+2.5
|Nick Vincent
|SEA
|23
|3
|6
|+2.4
|Dellin Betances
|NYY
|23
|6
|1
|+1.5
|Tony Watson
|PIT/LAD
|23
|8
|4
|+0.4
|Sam Dyson
|TEX/SF
|23
|9
|2
|+0.1
|Justin Wilson
|DET/CHC
|22
|5
|2
|+1.5
|Bryan Shaw
|CLE
|22
|6
|4
|+1.4
|Seung-hwan Oh
|STL
|22
|5
|6
|+1.3
|Pat Neshek
|PHI/COL
|21
|2
|7
|+2.4
|Ryan Madson
|OAK/WSH
|21
|3
|1
|+2.0
|Hunter Strickland
|SF
|21
|5
|1
|+1.2
|Arodys Vizcaino
|ATL
|21
|6
|2
|+0.8
|Chris Devenski
|HOU
|21
|8
|6
|+0.2
|Cody Allen
|CLE
|20
|7
|5
|+0.7
|Sean Doolittle
|OAK/WSH
|19
|2
|6
|+2.1
|Matt Belisle
|MIN
|19
|4
|3
|+1.5
|Mike Minor
|KC
|19
|6
|3
|+0.8
|Jim Johnson
|ATL
|19
|8
|3
|-0.2
|Brandon Maurer
|SD/KC
|19
|8
|0
|-0.2
|Joe Smith
|TOR/CLE
|18
|1
|1
|+2.5
|Anthony Swarzak
|CHW/MIL
|18
|2
|0
|+2.0
|Alex Claudio
|TEX
|18
|3
|7
|+1.8
|Taylor Rogers
|MIN
|18
|6
|4
|+0.6
|Carl Edwards
|CHC
|18
|8
|3
|-0.4
|Yusmeiro Petit
|LAA
|17
|2
|2
|+1.8
|Pedro Strop
|CHC
|17
|2
|4
|+1.7
|Mychal Givens
|BAL
|17
|3
|4
|+1.6
|Ken Giles
|HOU
|17
|4
|3
|+1.1
|Jose Ramirez
|ATL
|17
|4
|4
|+1.0
|Kyle Barraclough
|MIA
|17
|4
|1
|+0.9
|Matthew Bowman
|STL
|17
|5
|5
|+0.6
|Bud Norris
|LAA
|17
|7
|1
|+0.0
|Santiago Casilla
|OAK
|17
|8
|3
|-0.4
|Will Harris
|HOU
|16
|3
|0
|+1.3
|Blake Parker
|LAA
|16
|4
|1
|+1.0
|AJ Ramos
|MIA/NYM
|16
|4
|3
|+0.8
|Matt Bush
|TEX
|16
|6
|2
|+0.4
|Matt Barnes
|BOS
|16
|7
|3
|+0.1
|David Phelps
|MIA/SEA
|16
|8
|3
|-0.7
|Blake Treinen
|WSH/OAK
|16
|9
|2
|-0.9
|Joaquin Benoit
|PHI/PIT
|16
|11
|0
|-1.8
|Wandy Peralta
|CIN
|15
|3
|3
|+1.1
|Shane Greene
|DET
|15
|4
|4
|+0.8
|Jerry Blevins
|NYM
|15
|5
|7
|+0.3
|Koji Uehara
|CHC
|15
|6
|3
|-0.1
|Tommy Kahnle
|CHW/NYY
|15
|8
|2
|-0.6
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|14
|3
|3
|+1.1
|Brett Cecil
|STL
|14
|4
|3
|+0.5
|Ryan Buchter
|SD/KC
|14
|6
|3
|-0.2
|David Hernandez
|LAA/ARI
|13
|1
|4
|+1.6
|Mike Montgomery
|CHC
|13
|2
|1
|+1.1
|Enny Romero
|WSH
|13
|4
|6
|+0.4
|Mark Melancon
|SF
|13
|5
|0
|+0.0
|Pedro Baez
|LAD
|13
|5
|7
|-0.0
|Adam Ottavino
|COL
|13
|7
|3
|-0.4
|Mike Dunn
|COL
|12
|0
|3
|+1.9
|James Pazos
|SEA
|12
|4
|5
|+0.4
|Jake McGee
|COL
|12
|5
|2
|+0.1
|Jorge De La Rosa
|ARI
|12
|5
|1
|-0.0
|Alex Wilson
|DET
|12
|6
|5
|-0.4
|Juan Nicasio
|PIT/PHI
|12
|7
|8
|-0.9
|Zach Britton
|BAL
|11
|0
|0
|+1.7
|Matt Albers
|WSH
|11
|2
|4
|+0.9
|Tyler Duffey
|MIN
|11
|3
|3
|+0.6
|Derek Law
|SF
|11
|3
|1
|+0.5
|Sam Freeman
|ATL
|10
|2
|4
|+0.7
|Chris Rusin
|COL
|10
|3
|3
|+0.5
|Cam Bedrosian
|LAA
|10
|3
|4
|+0.4
|Marc Rzepczynski
|SEA
|10
|3
|9
|+0.4
|Hector Rondon
|CHC
|10
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Adam Warren
|NYY
|10
|4
|1
|+0.1
|Heath Hembree
|BOS
|10
|5
|5
|-0.2
|Neftali Feliz
|MIL/KC
|10
|6
|0
|-0.7
|Peter Moylan
|KC
|9
|0
|3
|+1.4
|Darren O’Day
|BAL
|9
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Joe Biagini
|TOR
|9
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Danny Farquhar
|TB/CHW
|9
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Cory Gearrin
|SF
|9
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Brad Ziegler
|MIA
|9
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Jared Hughes
|MIL
|9
|4
|2
|-0.2
|Luis Garcia
|PHI
|9
|4
|3
|-0.2
|Luke Gregerson
|HOU
|9
|5
|2
|-0.5
|Kirby Yates
|LAA/SD
|9
|5
|1
|-0.6
|Hansel Robles
|NYM
|9
|5
|2
|-0.6
|Liam Hendriks
|OAK
|9
|6
|1
|-0.9
|Ross Stripling
|LAD
|9
|6
|1
|-1.0
|George Kontos
|SF/PIT
|9
|7
|3
|-1.3
|Tyler Clippard
|CHW/NYY
|9
|9
|7
|-1.9
|Kevin Siegrist
|STL
|8
|1
|2
|+0.8
|Koda Glover
|WSH
|8
|2
|2
|+0.4
|Keone Kela
|TEX
|8
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Danny Barnes
|TOR
|8
|5
|3
|-0.6
|Tony Zych
|SEA
|8
|5
|3
|-0.6
|Junichi Tazawa
|MIA
|8
|6
|0
|-1.1
|Craig Stammen
|SD
|7
|0
|1
|+1.0
|Brandon Workman
|BOS
|7
|1
|0
|+0.8
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TB
|7
|1
|2
|+0.7
|Phil Maton
|SD
|7
|1
|1
|+0.6
|Deolis Guerra
|LAA
|7
|2
|0
|+0.3
|Steve Cishek
|SEA/TB
|7
|2
|3
|+0.3
|Jeanmar Gomez
|PHI
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Josh Smoker
|NYM
|7
|2
|3
|+0.3
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|7
|3
|3
|+0.0
|Tony Barnette
|TEX
|7
|3
|0
|+0.0
|Dominic Leone
|TOR
|7
|3
|6
|+0.0
|Joe Kelly
|BOS
|7
|4
|4
|-0.3
|Jose Alvarado
|TB
|7
|4
|3
|-0.4
|Brandon Morrow
|LAD
|7
|4
|0
|-0.5
|Daniel Hudson
|PIT
|7
|5
|4
|-0.8
|Paul Sewald
|NYM
|7
|5
|2
|-0.9
|Fernando Salas
|NYM/LAA
|7
|6
|4
|-1.2
|Blaine Boyer
|BOS
|6
|1
|1
|+0.6
|Jonathan Holder
|NYY
|6
|1
|1
|+0.6
|Nick Wittgren
|MIA
|6
|1
|1
|+0.5
|Drew Steckenrider
|MIA
|6
|1
|0
|+0.5
|Scott Oberg
|COL
|6
|2
|3
|+0.2
|Chasen Shreve
|NYY
|6
|2
|3
|+0.2
|Kenyan Middleton
|LAA
|6
|2
|1
|+0.2
|T. J. McFarland
|ARI
|6
|2
|1
|+0.2
|Ryan Dull
|OAK
|6
|2
|3
|+0.2
|Ian Krol
|ATL
|6
|2
|3
|+0.1
|Shawn Kelley
|WSH
|6
|2
|0
|+0.1
|Tyler Lyons
|STL
|6
|2
|2
|+0.1
|J. J. Hoover
|ARI
|6
|3
|2
|-0.2
|Chase Whitley
|TB
|6
|4
|1
|-0.6
|Carlos Torres
|MIL
|6
|4
|3
|-0.6
|Steven Okert
|SF
|6
|4
|9
|-0.6
|Jumbo Diaz
|TB
|6
|5
|3
|-0.9
|Hector Velazquez
|BOS
|5
|0
|0
|+0.8
|Fernando Abad
|BOS
|5
|0
|1
|+0.8
|Randall Delgado
|ARI
|5
|0
|0
|+0.8
|Adam Morgan
|PHI
|5
|0
|0
|+0.7
|Trevor Hildenberger
|MIN
|5
|1
|2
|+0.4
|Oliver Perez
|WSH
|5
|1
|4
|+0.4
|Ryan Pressly
|MIN
|5
|2
|1
|+0.0
|Tony Cingrani
|CIN/LAD
|5
|2
|3
|-0.0
|Jacob Turner
|WSH
|5
|2
|0
|-0.0
|Joely Rodriguez
|PHI
|5
|2
|4
|-0.0
|Josh Edgin
|NYM
|5
|2
|5
|-0.0
|Brian Duensing
|CHC
|5
|2
|1
|-0.0
|Scott Alexander
|KC
|5
|3
|3
|-0.3
|Aaron Loup
|TOR
|5
|3
|10
|-0.3
|Josh Hader
|MIL
|5
|3
|2
|-0.4
|Luis Avilan
|LAD
|5
|3
|4
|-0.4
|Jose Torres
|SD
|5
|4
|2
|-0.8
|Josh Fields
|LAD
|5
|4
|2
|-0.8
|Jose Alvarez
|LAA
|5
|5
|4
|-1.1
|Logan Verrett
|BAL
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Carlos Ramirez
|TOR
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Austin Brice
|CIN
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Nate Jones
|CHW
|4
|1
|0
|+0.2
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Dustin McGowan
|MIA
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Doug Fister
|BOS
|4
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Richard Bleier
|BAL
|4
|2
|1
|-0.1
|Drew Storen
|CIN
|4
|2
|3
|-0.2
|Albert Suarez
|SF
|4
|2
|0
|-0.2
|Josh Osich
|SF
|4
|2
|6
|-0.2
|Bruce Rondon
|DET
|4
|3
|0
|-0.5
|Blake Wood
|CIN
|4
|3
|2
|-0.5
|Oliver Drake
|MIL
|4
|3
|1
|-0.5
|Jason Grilli
|TOR/TEX
|4
|4
|3
|-0.8
|Carlos Estevez
|COL
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Jimmy Yacabonis
|BAL
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Tom Koehler
|TOR
|3
|0
|1
|+0.5
|Matt Dermody
|TOR
|3
|0
|1
|+0.5
|Miguel Castro
|BAL
|3
|0
|1
|+0.5
|Austin Pruitt
|TB
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Joe Musgrove
|HOU
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Dovydas Neverauskas
|PIT
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Bryan Morris
|SF
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Alex Wood
|LAD
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Chris Rowley
|TOR
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Alec Asher
|BAL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Donnie Hart
|BAL
|3
|1
|3
|+0.1
|Mike Bolsinger
|TOR
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Francis Martes
|HOU
|3
|1
|2
|+0.1
|Justin Grimm
|CHC
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Robby Scott
|BOS
|3
|2
|10
|-0.2
|Casey Fien
|SEA/PHI
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Jhan Marinez
|MIL/PIT
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Joe Blanton
|WSH
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Sam Tuivailala
|STL
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Travis Wood
|KC
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Dan Altavilla
|SEA
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Emilio Pagan
|SEA
|3
|3
|0
|-0.6
|Chris Hatcher
|LAD/OAK
|3
|3
|2
|-0.7
|Rex Brothers
|ATL
|3
|3
|1
|-0.7
|Sergio Romo
|LAD/TB
|3
|3
|0
|-0.7
|Daniel Coulombe
|OAK
|3
|4
|5
|-1.0
|Andrew Chafin
|ARI
|3
|6
|6
|-1.8
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET
|3
|8
|2
|-2.5
|Edubray Ramos
|PHI
|3
|11
|1
|-3.7
|Tyler Olson
|CLE
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dan Otero
|CLE
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Austin Maddox
|BOS
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dario Alvarez
|TEX
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Jake Junis
|KC
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Luis Santos
|TOR
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Juan Minaya
|CHW
|2
|0
|2
|+0.3
|Eduardo Paredes
|LAA
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Zach Putnam
|CHW
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Jake Barrett
|ARI
|2
|0
|3
|+0.3
|Asher Wojciechowski
|CIN
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|A. J. Schugel
|PIT
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Brock Stewart
|LAD
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Jordan Lyles
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|-0.0
|Chad Qualls
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|-0.0
|Drew VerHagen
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Daniel Stumpf
|DET
|2
|1
|4
|-0.1
|Kyle Ryan
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Josh Smith
|OAK
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Eric O’Flaherty
|ATL
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|Jason Motte
|ATL
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Robert Gsellman
|NYM
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Ryan Sherriff
|STL
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Brian Ellington
|MIA
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Jake Petricka
|CHW
|2
|2
|3
|-0.4
|Robert Stephenson
|CIN
|2
|2
|0
|-0.5
|Sammy Solis
|WSH
|2
|2
|1
|-0.5
|Matt Strahm
|KC
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Jeremy Jeffress
|TEX/MIL
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Brad Boxberger
|TB
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Wade LeBlanc
|PIT
|2
|3
|2
|-0.8
|Dan Jennings
|CHW/TB
|2
|4
|8
|-1.2
|Aaron Bummer
|CHW
|2
|5
|1
|-1.5
|Boone Logan
|CLE
|1
|0
|4
|+0.2
|Ben Taylor
|BOS
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Carson Smith
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Robbie Ross
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Tyler Chatwood
|COL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Jake Diekman
|TEX
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Tanner Scheppers
|TEX
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Ben Heller
|NYY
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Kevin McCarthy
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Chris Young
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Jean Machi
|SEA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Brooks Pounders
|LAA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Yovani Gallardo
|SEA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Mike Morin
|LAA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Brad Peacock
|HOU
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Kevin Schackelford
|CIN
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Luke Jackson
|ATL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Kyle Crick
|SF
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Miguel Socolovich
|STL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|John Brebbia
|STL
|1
|0
|3
|+0.1
|Ty Blach
|SF
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Felix Pena
|CHC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Odrisamer Despaigne
|MIA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Caleb Smith
|NYY
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tyler Wilson
|BAL
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Jeff Beliveau
|TOR
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Justin Haley
|MIN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Warwick Saupold
|DET
|1
|1
|3
|-0.2
|Andrew Kittredge
|TB
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Greg Infante
|CHW
|1
|1
|3
|-0.2
|Jesse Chavez
|LAA
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Tom Wilhelmsen
|ARI
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Michael Feliz
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tony Sipp
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|James Hoyt
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Rob Scahill
|MIL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Ricardo Pinto
|PHI
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Matt Grace
|WSH
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Zach Duke
|STL
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Buddy Baumann
|SD
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Erik Goeddel
|NYM
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Grant Dayton
|LAD
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Zach McAllister
|CLE
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Chad Green
|NYY
|1
|2
|2
|-0.6
|Blaine Hardy
|DET
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|John Axford
|OAK
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Francisco Liriano
|HOU
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Wily Peralta
|MIL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Jonathan Broxton
|STL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Kevin Quackenbush
|SD
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Rafael Montero
|NYM
|1
|3
|1
|-1.0
|Akeel Morris
|ATL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Brent Suter
|MIL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Hoby Milner
|PHI
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Brad Goldberg
|CHW
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Chad Bell
|DET
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Lucas Harrell
|TOR
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Sam Moll
|OAK
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Mike Pelfrey
|CHW
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Parker Bridwell
|LAA
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Troy Scribner
|LAA
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Gabriel Ynoa
|BAL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Austin Bibens-Dirkx
|TEX
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Nick Goody
|CLE
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Mike Clevinger
|CLE
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ernesto Frieri
|TEX
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Domingo German
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ronald Herrera
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Bryan Mitchell
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Giovanny Gallegos
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Al Alburquerque
|KC
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Stefan Chrichton
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Jayson Aquino
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|J. P. Howell
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Vidal Nuno
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Buddy Boshers
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Craig Breslow
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Hector Santiago
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Joe Jimenez
|DET
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ryne Stanek
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Diego Moreno
|TB
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Xavier Cedeno
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Chase De Jong
|SEA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Rubby De La Rosa
|ARI
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Simon Castro
|OAK
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Jandel Gustave
|HOU
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Tim Adleman
|CIN
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Johnny Barbato
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Antonio Bastardo
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Mark Leiter
|PHI
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Miguel Diaz
|SD
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Tyler Pill
|NYM
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Neil Ramirez
|NYM
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Jarlin Garcia
|MIA
|0
|1
|4
|-0.4
|Josh Ravin
|LAD
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Adam Conley
|MIA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ricardo Rodriguez
|TEX
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Casey Lawrence
|TOR/SEA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Evan Scribner
|SEA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Chris Beck
|CHW
|0
|2
|2
|-0.7
|J. C. Ramirez
|LAA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Adam Kolarek
|TB
|0
|2
|1
|-0.7
|Josh Collmenter
|ATL
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Ryan Garton
|TB
|0
|3
|0
|-1.1