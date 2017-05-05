Our 2017 Goose-Egg Reliever Rankings Are Here

Last month, we introduced a new statistic called the goose egg to measure relief pitchers (The quick-and-dirty version: A pitcher gets a goose egg for each scoreless, clutch relief inning.) Our research revealed that the best relievers of today are much less valuable than the best “firemen” of the 1970s and 1980s, such as Hall of Famer Goose Gossage, who would pitch multiple innings at a time, come in to pitch in tied games, and enter in jams with runners on base — important contributions that the save doesn’t reward, but the goose egg does.

But as Ben Lindbergh recently documented over at The Ringer, the hegemony of the save may have loosened just slightly. So far this year, the Cleveland Indians’ Andrew Miller — who might be the American League’s best reliever — has made five appearances that stretched over multiple innings. Miller, who has yet to allow a run on the season, doesn’t have any saves. But he does have 10 goose eggs, tying him for third in baseball. (All statistics in this article are accurate through the end of May 4.)

Even more encouraging is the case of the Astros’ Chris Devenski. He has pitched a Gossage-like 18.1 innings over eight appearances so far this year. (In 1975, when Gossage set the single-season record with 82 goose eggs, he pitched 141.2 innings over 62 appearances.) Devenski has only one save, but he has 10 goose eggs. With an exceptional ratio of 34 strikeouts against just two walks on the season, he has grown more comfortable with his multi-inning role. If the Astros keep moving him up their pecking order — Devenski has been used in some high-leverage situations so far, but also some medium-leverage ones — he’ll be a candidate to finish with 50 or even 60 goose eggs. No pitcher has reached the 60 goose-egg benchmark since Scot Shields in 2005.

PITCHER GAMES IP ERA W-L SAVES GOOSE EGGS BROKEN EGGS Brad Brach 15 16.0 1.69 0-0 5 12 0 Greg Holland 13 13.0 1.38 0-0 12 11 0 Andrew Miller 11 13.2 0.00 1-0 0 10 0 Chris Devenski 8 18.1 1.96 2-1 1 10 2 Raisel Iglesias 11 16.1 1.10 1-0 5 8 0 Wade Davis 14 13.1 0.00 2-0 7 8 0 Kenley Jansen 11 10.2 1.69 1-0 7 8 0 Craig Kimbrel 13 13.1 1.35 1-0 10 8 1 Corey Knebel 15 14.1 1.26 0-0 0 8 1 Adam Ottavino 13 13.0 2.08 0-0 0 8 3 Goose egg leaders through May 4 Source: Seamheads.com, baseball-reference.com

Neither Miller or Devenski is the major league leader in goose eggs, however. That title belongs to the Orioles’ Brad Brach, who has accumulated 12 goose eggs as he has oscillated between a setup role and filling in for injured closer Zach Britton. So far, Brach has been used in a fairly boring way, with only one multi-inning appearance. But there’s some Gooseian (anserine?) potential here, as Brach routinely made multi-inning appearances at earlier points in his career.

You can find a complete list of goose-egg stats in the table below; Brach is also the major league leader so far in goose wins above replacement (GWAR). (For a full definition of our newfangled relief terminology — GWAR, broken eggs, and mehs — please see our original goose opus.) We’ll be updating these statistics roughly once a month and tracking Devenski’s progress carefully.