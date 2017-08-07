Baseball Is Finally Realizing That The Save Is Dumb

Baseball’s trade deadline last week provided a referendum on how much value relief pitchers have in today’s game. And the results were fairly clear: Teams just don’t care about saves as much as they used to.
This season, we’ve been using our new relief pitching statistic, the goose egg, to track how bullpens are used. And the way relievers are deployed has, in fact, changed. Although it hasn’t been quite as dramatic as, say, the widespread adaptation of the defensive shift in baseball, there’s at least some evidence of teams using their best relief pitchers in smarter ways — using them in the highest-leverage situations, regardless of whether or not a save is on the line. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, who has been the best relief pitcher in baseball this season, is one prominent example. He often enters games in situations that the goose egg rewards but the save does not — such as when the score is tied, or anytime before the ninth inning.1 (A goose egg is essentially a clutch, scoreless relief inning.)
But a series of deadline trades provided evidence on the diminished value that teams place on saves. Plenty of relief pitchers were traded, but teams were seemingly indifferent about whether the pitchers they’d acquired had accumulated high save totals or not. Take the Twins’ Brandon Kintzler, for example, who was picked up by the Washington Nationals for minor-league pitching prospect Tyler Watson and international bonus pool money. Kintzler was second in the American League with 28 saves, and the Nationals have struggled to close out games all season — so you might have expected them to give up a king’s ransom for him. Instead they gave up … Watson, who had been the Nationals’ 27th best prospect before the season and had a 4.35 ERA in Single-A at the time he was dealt.
Other pitchers with high save totals, such as the Padres’ Brandon Maurer’ and the Marlins’ A.J. Ramos, didn’t fetch high prices, either. The prospects the Mets gave up for Ramos — pitcher Merandy Gonzalez and outfielder Ricardo Cespedes — were rated No. 14 and No. 23 in their system by Baseball America before the year began. The Mets also traded their own interim closer, Addison Reed, to Boston, nabbing three prospects; but none of them ranked higher than No. 20 in the Red Sox system. It’s not that the teams are giving up nothing for saves, exactly. But we’re a long ways removed from the days of the (infamous) Heathcliff Slocumb trade, when even mediocre closers could bring an elite prospect or two in return.
And teams aren’t necessarily privileging the closer’s old role when he switches teams. Kintzler isn’t expected to close many games in Washington; instead, he’s the No. 2 or No. 3 option in the bullpen behind Sean Doolittle, who had just three saves for the A’s at the time he was acquired in July. Maurer will only be the third option in the Royals’ bullpen. Ramos will close out games for the Mets, but only because regular closer Jeurys Familia is hurt and Reed was traded.
If teams are looking to goose eggs for guidance instead of saves, the National League leaders are Jansen and the Brewers’ Corey Knebel, who have 33 goose eggs each. Cleveland’s Andrew Miller leads the AL with 31 goose eggs, but he’s now injured, which could allow Tampa Bay’s Alex Colome (30 goose eggs) or Seattle’s Edwin Diaz (29 goose eggs) to pass him.
Jansen has been by far the most effective reliever in baseball, as measured by goose wins above replacement (GWAR). He’s maintained a perfect record on the season with no broken eggs,2 our term for when a pitcher has an opportunity for a goose egg but allows an earned run instead, and 33 goose eggs — good for 4.8 GWAR. Miller leads the AL with 3.2 GWAR. A complete rundown of goose statistics follows in the table below.
Goose stats through Aug. 6, 2017
|PITCHER▲▼
|TEAM▲▼
|GOOSE EGGS▲▼
|BROKEN EGGS▲▼
|MEHS▲▼
|GWAR▲▼
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD
|33
|0
|1
|+4.8
|Corey Knebel
|MIL
|33
|6
|2
|+2.7
|Felipe Rivero
|PIT
|31
|3
|2
|+3.5
|Andrew Miller
|CLE
|31
|5
|2
|+3.2
|Alex Colome
|TB
|30
|6
|3
|+2.3
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA
|29
|5
|2
|+2.5
|Brad Hand
|SD
|28
|4
|5
|+2.6
|Addison Reed
|BOS/NYM
|25
|5
|5
|+1.8
|Joakim Soria
|KC
|25
|7
|2
|+1.3
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN
|24
|1
|0
|+3.2
|Trevor Rosenthal
|STL
|24
|7
|1
|+0.9
|Greg Holland
|COL
|23
|3
|0
|+2.7
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|23
|4
|0
|+2.2
|Brad Brach
|BAL
|23
|4
|1
|+2.1
|Michael Lorenzen
|CIN
|23
|4
|1
|+2.0
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC
|23
|5
|2
|+1.8
|Jacob Barnes
|MIL
|23
|7
|3
|+0.9
|Fernando Rodney
|ARI
|22
|4
|3
|+1.9
|Archie Bradley
|ARI
|22
|4
|5
|+1.9
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN
|22
|4
|4
|+1.9
|Justin Wilson
|CHC/DET
|22
|5
|1
|+1.5
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR
|22
|7
|1
|+0.9
|Tony Watson
|LAD/PIT
|22
|7
|4
|+0.7
|Seung-hwan Oh
|STL
|21
|5
|4
|+1.2
|Wade Davis
|CHC
|20
|1
|1
|+2.6
|Nick Vincent
|SEA
|20
|2
|5
|+2.3
|Ryan Tepera
|TOR
|20
|3
|0
|+2.0
|Hector Neris
|PHI
|20
|5
|3
|+1.1
|Pat Neshek
|COL/PHI
|19
|2
|5
|+2.1
|David Robertson
|CHW/NYY
|19
|5
|1
|+1.0
|Arodys Vizcaino
|ATL
|19
|6
|2
|+0.6
|Sam Dyson
|SF/TEX
|19
|8
|2
|-0.1
|Jim Johnson
|ATL
|19
|8
|3
|-0.1
|Tommy Hunter
|TB
|18
|2
|1
|+2.0
|Ryan Madson
|OAK/WAS
|18
|3
|1
|+1.6
|Dellin Betances
|NYY
|18
|5
|1
|+1.0
|Cody Allen
|CLE
|18
|6
|3
|+0.7
|Taylor Rogers
|MIN
|18
|6
|3
|+0.5
|Brandon Maurer
|KC/SD
|18
|7
|0
|+0.1
|Bryan Shaw
|CLE
|17
|4
|4
|+1.3
|Mike Minor
|KC
|17
|4
|3
|+1.2
|Hunter Strickland
|SF
|17
|4
|1
|+1.0
|Chris Devenski
|HOU
|17
|8
|5
|-0.5
|Joe Smith
|TOR
|16
|1
|1
|+2.1
|Anthony Swarzak
|CHW/MIL
|16
|1
|0
|+2.0
|Mychal Givens
|BAL
|16
|3
|3
|+1.4
|Matt Belisle
|MIN
|16
|3
|3
|+1.3
|Will Harris
|HOU
|16
|3
|0
|+1.3
|Matthew Bowman
|STL
|16
|5
|4
|+0.5
|Matt Barnes
|BOS
|16
|6
|3
|+0.4
|Matt Bush
|TEX
|16
|6
|2
|+0.4
|Bud Norris
|LAA
|16
|7
|1
|-0.2
|Santiago Casilla
|OAK
|16
|7
|2
|-0.2
|David Phelps
|MIA/SEA
|16
|8
|3
|-0.6
|Joaquin Benoit
|PHI/PIT
|16
|10
|0
|-1.3
|Alex Claudio
|TEX
|15
|3
|5
|+1.3
|Shane Greene
|DET
|15
|3
|4
|+1.2
|Blake Parker
|LAA
|15
|3
|1
|+1.2
|AJ Ramos
|MIA
|15
|4
|2
|+0.7
|Koji Uehara
|CHC
|15
|5
|3
|+0.3
|Carl Edwards
|CHC
|15
|6
|3
|+0.0
|Jose Ramirez
|ATL
|14
|4
|2
|+0.6
|Brett Cecil
|STL
|14
|4
|3
|+0.6
|Jerry Blevins
|NYM
|14
|4
|7
|+0.6
|Ryan Buchter
|KC/SD
|14
|6
|3
|-0.2
|Tommy Kahnle
|CHW/NYY
|14
|7
|1
|-0.5
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|13
|1
|2
|+1.7
|Pedro Strop
|CHC
|13
|1
|3
|+1.5
|Mike Montgomery
|CHC
|13
|2
|1
|+1.2
|Enny Romero
|WAS
|13
|4
|6
|+0.4
|Kyle Barraclough
|MIA
|13
|4
|1
|+0.4
|Adam Ottavino
|COL
|13
|7
|3
|-0.4
|David Hernandez
|ARI/LAA
|12
|1
|3
|+1.4
|Ken Giles
|HOU
|12
|3
|3
|+0.7
|Yusmeiro Petit
|LAA
|11
|1
|2
|+1.3
|Sean Doolittle
|OAK/WAS
|11
|2
|5
|+0.9
|Wandy Peralta
|CIN
|11
|3
|1
|+0.5
|Derek Law
|SF
|11
|3
|1
|+0.5
|Pedro Baez
|LAD
|11
|4
|6
|+0.1
|Jorge De La Rosa
|ARI
|11
|5
|1
|-0.1
|Alex Wilson
|DET
|11
|6
|5
|-0.5
|Mike Dunn
|COL
|10
|0
|2
|+1.6
|Tyler Duffey
|MIN
|10
|3
|2
|+0.4
|James Pazos
|SEA
|10
|3
|4
|+0.4
|Jake McGee
|COL
|10
|4
|2
|+0.2
|Neftali Feliz
|KC/MIL
|10
|5
|0
|-0.3
|Juan Nicasio
|PIT
|10
|6
|8
|-0.7
|Blake Treinen
|OAK/WAS
|10
|6
|1
|-0.7
|Matt Albers
|WAS
|9
|2
|4
|+0.6
|Joe Biagini
|TOR
|9
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Darren O’Day
|BAL
|9
|3
|2
|+0.3
|Hector Rondon
|CHC
|9
|3
|1
|+0.2
|Heath Hembree
|BOS
|9
|4
|5
|+0.0
|Jared Hughes
|MIL
|9
|4
|1
|-0.1
|Mark Melancon
|SF
|9
|4
|0
|-0.2
|Liam Hendriks
|OAK
|9
|5
|1
|-0.5
|Peter Moylan
|KC
|8
|0
|3
|+1.2
|Zach Britton
|BAL
|8
|0
|0
|+1.2
|Marc Rzepczynski
|SEA
|8
|1
|6
|+0.8
|Kevin Siegrist
|STL
|8
|1
|2
|+0.8
|Koda Glover
|WAS
|8
|2
|2
|+0.4
|Chris Rusin
|COL
|8
|3
|3
|+0.2
|Keone Kela
|TEX
|8
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Adam Warren
|NYY
|8
|3
|1
|+0.2
|Danny Farquhar
|TB
|8
|3
|2
|+0.1
|Kirby Yates
|LAA/SD
|8
|3
|1
|+0.1
|Cory Gearrin
|SF
|8
|3
|1
|+0.1
|Tony Zych
|SEA
|8
|4
|3
|-0.3
|George Kontos
|SF
|8
|6
|3
|-1.1
|Tyler Clippard
|CHW/NYY
|8
|9
|7
|-2.0
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TB
|7
|1
|2
|+0.7
|Sam Freeman
|ATL
|7
|1
|2
|+0.7
|Phil Maton
|SD
|7
|1
|1
|+0.7
|Joe Kelly
|BOS
|7
|2
|4
|+0.4
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|7
|2
|3
|+0.4
|Deolis Guerra
|LAA
|7
|2
|0
|+0.3
|Jeanmar Gomez
|PHI
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Josh Smoker
|NYM
|7
|2
|3
|+0.3
|Danny Barnes
|TOR
|7
|4
|2
|-0.4
|Jose Alvarado
|TB
|7
|4
|3
|-0.4
|Luis Garcia
|PHI
|7
|4
|2
|-0.4
|Hansel Robles
|NYM
|7
|4
|2
|-0.5
|Luke Gregerson
|HOU
|7
|5
|2
|-0.8
|Jonathan Holder
|NYY
|6
|1
|1
|+0.6
|Nick Wittgren
|MIA
|6
|1
|1
|+0.5
|Scott Oberg
|COL
|6
|2
|3
|+0.3
|Chasen Shreve
|NYY
|6
|2
|3
|+0.2
|T. J. McFarland
|ARI
|6
|2
|1
|+0.2
|Ian Krol
|ATL
|6
|2
|3
|+0.2
|Shawn Kelley
|WAS
|6
|2
|0
|+0.1
|Tony Barnette
|TEX
|6
|3
|0
|-0.1
|J. J. Hoover
|ARI
|6
|3
|2
|-0.2
|Cam Bedrosian
|LAA
|6
|3
|3
|-0.2
|Chase Whitley
|TB
|6
|4
|1
|-0.6
|Carlos Torres
|MIL
|6
|4
|3
|-0.6
|Daniel Hudson
|PIT
|6
|4
|4
|-0.6
|Steven Okert
|SF
|6
|4
|8
|-0.6
|Paul Sewald
|NYM
|6
|4
|2
|-0.6
|Ross Stripling
|LAD
|6
|4
|1
|-0.6
|Jumbo Diaz
|TB
|6
|5
|3
|-0.9
|Fernando Abad
|BOS
|5
|0
|1
|+0.8
|Randall Delgado
|ARI
|5
|0
|0
|+0.8
|Blaine Boyer
|BOS
|5
|1
|0
|+0.4
|Steve Cishek
|SEA/TB
|5
|1
|2
|+0.4
|Oliver Perez
|WAS
|5
|1
|4
|+0.4
|Brad Ziegler
|MIA
|5
|1
|2
|+0.4
|Ryan Dull
|OAK
|5
|2
|3
|+0.0
|Jacob Turner
|WAS
|5
|2
|0
|+0.0
|Joely Rodriguez
|PHI
|5
|2
|4
|+0.0
|Josh Edgin
|NYM
|5
|2
|5
|+0.0
|Junichi Tazawa
|MIA
|5
|3
|0
|-0.4
|Jose Alvarez
|LAA
|5
|5
|3
|-1.1
|Fernando Salas
|NYM
|5
|5
|4
|-1.1
|Hector Velazquez
|BOS
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Logan Verrett
|BAL
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Brandon Workman
|BOS
|4
|1
|0
|+0.3
|Richard Bleier
|BAL
|4
|1
|1
|+0.3
|Nate Jones
|CHW
|4
|1
|0
|+0.2
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Doug Fister
|BOS
|4
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Dominic Leone
|TOR
|4
|2
|6
|-0.1
|Ryan Pressly
|MIN
|4
|2
|1
|-0.1
|Bruce Rondon
|DET
|4
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Oliver Drake
|MIL
|4
|2
|1
|-0.1
|Tony Cingrani
|CIN
|4
|2
|3
|-0.1
|Luis Avilan
|LAD
|4
|2
|4
|-0.2
|Jason Grilli
|TEX/TOR
|4
|3
|3
|-0.5
|Jose Torres
|SD
|4
|4
|1
|-0.9
|Austin Pruitt
|TB
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Austin Brice
|CIN
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Craig Stammen
|SD
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Bryan Morris
|SF
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Justin Grimm
|CHC
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Brian Duensing
|CHC
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Alex Wood
|LAD
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Donnie Hart
|BAL
|3
|1
|3
|+0.1
|Alec Asher
|BAL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Mike Bolsinger
|TOR
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Trevor Hildenberger
|MIN
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Kenyan Middleton
|LAA
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Albert Suarez
|SF
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Dustin McGowan
|MIA
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Robby Scott
|BOS
|3
|2
|9
|-0.2
|Scott Alexander
|KC
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Aaron Loup
|TOR
|3
|2
|7
|-0.3
|Drew Storen
|CIN
|3
|2
|3
|-0.3
|Jhan Marinez
|MIL/PIT
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Rex Brothers
|ATL
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Casey Fien
|PHI/SEA
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Joe Blanton
|WAS
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Sam Tuivailala
|STL
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Josh Osich
|SF
|3
|2
|5
|-0.3
|Travis Wood
|KC
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Dan Altavilla
|SEA
|3
|3
|1
|-0.7
|Sergio Romo
|LAD/TB
|3
|3
|0
|-0.7
|Brandon Morrow
|LAD
|3
|3
|0
|-0.7
|Josh Fields
|LAD
|3
|4
|2
|-1.1
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET
|3
|8
|2
|-2.5
|Edubray Ramos
|PHI
|3
|11
|0
|-3.6
|Dan Otero
|CLE
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dario Alvarez
|TEX
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Jake Junis
|KC
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Jake Barrett
|ARI
|2
|0
|3
|+0.3
|Jake Petricka
|CHW
|2
|0
|2
|+0.3
|Zach Putnam
|CHW
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Josh Hader
|MIL
|2
|0
|2
|+0.3
|Josh Smith
|OAK
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dovydas Neverauskas
|PIT
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Adam Morgan
|PHI
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Brock Stewart
|LAD
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Jordan Lyles
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|+0.0
|Chad Qualls
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|+0.0
|Drew VerHagen
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Kyle Ryan
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Daniel Stumpf
|DET
|2
|1
|4
|-0.1
|Jason Motte
|ATL
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Eric O’Flaherty
|ATL
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|Robert Gsellman
|NYM
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Drew Steckenrider
|MIA
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Robert Stephenson
|CIN
|2
|2
|0
|-0.4
|Matt Strahm
|KC
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Brad Boxberger
|TB
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Blake Wood
|CIN
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Daniel Coulombe
|OAK
|2
|3
|4
|-0.8
|Wade LeBlanc
|PIT
|2
|3
|2
|-0.8
|Dan Jennings
|CHW/TB
|2
|4
|8
|-1.2
|Andrew Chafin
|ARI
|2
|6
|6
|-1.9
|Carlos Estevez
|COL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Boone Logan
|CLE
|1
|0
|4
|+0.2
|Robbie Ross
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Ben Taylor
|BOS
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Tanner Scheppers
|TEX
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Ben Heller
|NYY
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Kevin McCarthy
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Chris Young
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Miguel Castro
|BAL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Yovani Gallardo
|SEA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Mike Morin
|LAA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Jean Machi
|SEA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Brooks Pounders
|LAA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Asher Wojciechowski
|CIN
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|A. J. Schugel
|PIT
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Luke Jackson
|ATL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Brad Peacock
|HOU
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Ty Blach
|SF
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Miguel Socolovich
|STL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Zach McAllister
|CLE
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Caleb Smith
|NYY
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tyler Wilson
|BAL
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Jeff Beliveau
|TOR
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Tom Wilhelmsen
|ARI
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Justin Haley
|MIN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Warwick Saupold
|DET
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Andrew Kittredge
|TB
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Rob Scahill
|MIL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Matt Grace
|WAS
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Francis Martes
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tony Sipp
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|James Hoyt
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Michael Feliz
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Erik Goeddel
|NYM
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Buddy Baumann
|SD
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Grant Dayton
|LAD
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Blaine Hardy
|DET
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Emilio Pagan
|SEA
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Aaron Bummer
|CHW
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Wily Peralta
|MIL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|John Axford
|OAK
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Sammy Solis
|WAS
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Jonathan Broxton
|STL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Kevin Quackenbush
|SD
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Chris Hatcher
|LAD
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Jeremy Jeffress
|TEX
|1
|3
|1
|-0.9
|Rafael Montero
|NYM
|1
|3
|1
|-1.0
|Lucas Harrell
|TOR
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Hoby Milner
|PHI
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Brent Suter
|MIL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Gabriel Ynoa
|BAL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Nick Goody
|CLE
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Parker Bridwell
|LAA
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|John Brebbia
|STL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Chad Bell
|DET
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Akeel Morris
|ATL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Jarlin Garcia
|MIA
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Ernesto Frieri
|TEX
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Bryan Mitchell
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ronald Herrera
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Giovanny Gallegos
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Domingo German
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Al Alburquerque
|KC
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Stefan Chrichton
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Vidal Nuno
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Casey Lawrence
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|J. P. Howell
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Jayson Aquino
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Rubby De La Rosa
|ARI
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Hector Santiago
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Buddy Boshers
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Craig Breslow
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Joe Jimenez
|DET
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Xavier Cedeno
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Jesse Chavez
|LAA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Diego Moreno
|TB
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Chase De Jong
|SEA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ryne Stanek
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Chris Beck
|CHW
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Greg Infante
|CHW
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Simon Castro
|OAK
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Antonio Bastardo
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Johnny Barbato
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Mark Leiter
|PHI
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ricardo Pinto
|PHI
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Jandel Gustave
|HOU
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Neil Ramirez
|NYM
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Tyler Lyons
|STL
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Tyler Pill
|NYM
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Miguel Diaz
|SD
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Adam Conley
|MIA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Chad Green
|NYY
|0
|2
|2
|-0.7
|Evan Scribner
|SEA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Adam Kolarek
|TB
|0
|2
|1
|-0.7
|J. C. Ramirez
|LAA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Josh Collmenter
|ATL
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Francisco Liriano
|HOU
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Ryan Garton
|TB
|0
|3
|0
|-1.1
