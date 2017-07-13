Kenley Jansen Is Too Busy Helping The Dodgers Win To Get Saves

Dodger closer Kenley Jansen has had a lights-out first half with a 4-0 record, a 0.96 ERA, 57 strikeouts and just two walks allowed in 37.2 innings pitched.
He also has only 21 saves, which ranks seventh in the league through the All-Star break. But Jansen has been considerably more valuable to the Dodgers than those save numbers imply. That’s because Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been deploying Jansen in high-leverage situations that other managers often shield their closers from. Jansen has made 10 multi-inning appearances so far this year. He’s been brought into the game with runners on base nine times. And he’s entered in tied games in eight appearances. l call all of these “firemen appearances” because they resemble how teams used their top relievers in the era a few decades ago when the best relievers were referred to as “firemen” instead of closers.
These firemen appearances have not necessarily helped Jansen earn saves; a pitcher can’t earn a save when he enters in a tied game, for instance. But they do provide opportunities for him to earn goose eggs, the new relief-pitcher statistic that we developed this spring. (The short version: A pitcher gets a goose egg for a clutch, scoreless relief inning, including in a tied game.) Jansen has 25 goose eggs, which ties him for third this season. He and his fellow goose-egg leaders — including the Pirates’ Felipe Rivero, who leads MLB with 27 — are routinely making firemen appearances:
Goose-egg leaders pitch in clutch situations, but that doesn’t help earn saves
Top goose-egg pitchers through 2017 All-Star break
|FIREMAN APPEARANCES
|PITCHER
|GOOSE EGGS
|SAVES
|MULTI-INNING
|RUNNERS ON
|TIE GAMES
|Felipe Rivero
|27
|6
|11
|13
|12
|Corey Knebel
|26
|14
|6
|9
|8
|Kenley Jansen
|25
|21
|10
|8
|9
|Andrew Miller
|25
|2
|14
|12
|8
|Brad Hand
|23
|2
|13
|15
|10
|Alex Colome
|23
|25
|9
|10
|5
|Raisel Iglesias
|21
|16
|10
|6
|5
|Brad Brach
|21
|15
|2
|3
|6
|Edwin Diaz
|21
|13
|6
|6
|8
|Addison Reed
|21
|15
|5
|6
|8
We shouldn’t get too carried away here. With the possible exception of the Astros’ Chris Devenski — who leads the majors with 52.2 relief innings but whose effectiveness has diminished as the season has worn on — none of these pitchers are being used in the Goose Gossage mold of the 1970s, when star relievers often threw 100 or more innings in a season. This is particularly true for Jansen, whose workload has always been managed carefully. (He’s on pace for only 68 innings this year.) But if teams are still using pitchers such as Jansen, Rivero and the Indians’ Andrew Miller for only 60 to 80 innings a season, they’re increasingly picking the right innings for them to pitch. By contrast, closers such as the Rockies’ Greg Holland and the Twins’ Brandon Kintzler have rarely made fireman appearances but have often been used to close out big, relatively safe leads. Although they have more saves than pitchers like Jansen and Rivero, Holland and Kintzler have fewer goose eggs and have provided less overall value to their clubs.
Save leaders avoid many clutch pitching opportunities
Top save pitchers through 2017 All-Star break
|FIREMAN APPEARANCES
|PITCHER
|GOOSE EGGS
|SAVES
|MULTI-INNING
|RUNNERS ON
|TIE GAMES
|Greg Hollland
|18
|28
|1
|4
|1
|Alex Colome
|23
|25
|9
|10
|5
|Brandon Kintzler
|19
|24
|2
|2
|2
|Craig Kimbrel
|19
|23
|5
|6
|6
|Roberto Osuna
|16
|22
|0
|3
|3
|Fernando Rodney
|19
|22
|0
|3
|5
|Kenley Jansen
|25
|21
|10
|8
|9
|Ken Giles
|9
|19
|1
|5
|1
|Jim Johnson
|17
|19
|2
|0
|6
|Kelvin Herrera
|16
|19
|0
|2
|5
|Brandon Maurer
|15
|19
|2
|4
|6
The Dodgers have managed Jansen’s opportunities smartly, but he also deserves credit for making the most of every one of them — literally. Jansen has 25 goose eggs on the season, but no broken eggs, our term for when a pitcher enters the game with an opportunity to earn a goose egg but is charged with at least one earned run instead.1 The record for most goose eggs in a season without a broken egg is held by Brad Lidge, who had 34 goose eggs and no broken eggs in 2008.
As a result of this perfect conversion rate, Jansen leads baseball with 3.6 goose wins above replacement (GWAR) and is on pace for 6.5 GWAR, which would make for one of the top half-dozen relief pitching seasons of all time. Rivero and Miller are second and third in GWAR this season. You can find goose-egg statistics for these and all other relief pitchers in the sortable table below.
2017 goose stats through All-Star break
|PITCHER▲▼
|TEAM▲▼
|GOOSE EGGS▲▼
|BROKEN EGGS▲▼
|MEHS▲▼
|GWAR▲▼
|Felipe Rivero
|PIT
|27
|2
|2
|+3.2
|Corey Knebel
|MIL
|26
|5
|2
|+2.0
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD
|25
|0
|1
|+3.6
|Andrew Miller
|CLE
|25
|3
|1
|+3.0
|Brad Hand
|SD
|23
|4
|5
|+1.8
|Alex Colome
|TB
|23
|5
|2
|+1.7
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN
|21
|1
|0
|+2.7
|Brad Brach
|BAL
|21
|3
|0
|+2.2
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA
|21
|4
|1
|+1.7
|Addison Reed
|NYM
|21
|4
|3
|+1.5
|Archie Bradley
|ARI
|20
|2
|3
|+2.3
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|19
|2
|0
|+2.3
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN
|19
|3
|2
|+1.8
|Michael Lorenzen
|CIN
|19
|3
|1
|+1.7
|Joakim Soria
|KC
|19
|4
|2
|+1.5
|Justin Wilson
|DET
|19
|4
|0
|+1.5
|Fernando Rodney
|ARI
|19
|4
|3
|+1.4
|Seung-hwan Oh
|STL
|19
|4
|4
|+1.3
|Greg Holland
|COL
|18
|2
|0
|+2.2
|Jacob Barnes
|MIL
|18
|4
|3
|+1.2
|Jim Johnson
|ATL
|17
|6
|1
|+0.3
|Pat Neshek
|PHI
|16
|1
|3
|+2.0
|Mike Minor
|KC
|16
|2
|1
|+1.8
|David Robertson
|CHW
|16
|3
|1
|+1.3
|Will Harris
|HOU
|16
|3
|0
|+1.3
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC
|16
|4
|2
|+1.1
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR
|16
|4
|1
|+1.1
|Arodys Vizcaino
|ATL
|16
|5
|2
|+0.5
|Chris Devenski
|HOU
|16
|6
|3
|+0.2
|Tony Watson
|PIT
|16
|6
|4
|+0.1
|Trevor Rosenthal
|STL
|16
|6
|1
|+0.1
|Wade Davis
|CHC
|15
|0
|1
|+2.2
|Hector Neris
|PHI
|15
|4
|2
|+0.7
|Matthew Bowman
|STL
|15
|4
|4
|+0.7
|Matt Bush
|TEX
|15
|6
|1
|+0.2
|Brandon Maurer
|SD
|15
|7
|0
|-0.5
|Joe Smith
|TOR
|14
|1
|1
|+1.8
|Ryan Tepera
|TOR
|14
|2
|0
|+1.5
|Koji Uehara
|CHC
|14
|4
|3
|+0.5
|Santiago Casilla
|OAK
|14
|5
|2
|+0.3
|Taylor Rogers
|MIN
|13
|2
|3
|+1.3
|Brett Cecil
|STL
|13
|2
|2
|+1.1
|Matt Belisle
|MIN
|13
|3
|3
|+0.9
|Enny Romero
|WSH
|13
|3
|6
|+0.8
|Dellin Betances
|NYY
|13
|4
|1
|+0.6
|Adam Ottavino
|COL
|13
|7
|2
|-0.4
|Joaquin Benoit
|PHI
|13
|7
|0
|-0.7
|Nick Vincent
|SEA
|12
|1
|4
|+1.5
|Mike Montgomery
|CHC
|12
|1
|1
|+1.4
|Mychal Givens
|BAL
|12
|2
|3
|+1.2
|Ryan Madson
|OAK
|12
|3
|1
|+0.7
|Carl Edwards
|CHC
|12
|3
|3
|+0.6
|Cody Allen
|CLE
|12
|4
|2
|+0.5
|Jose Ramirez
|ATL
|12
|4
|1
|+0.3
|Jerry Blevins
|NYM
|12
|4
|6
|+0.2
|Ryan Buchter
|SD
|12
|5
|2
|-0.1
|Sam Dyson
|TEX/SF
|12
|7
|1
|-0.8
|Pedro Strop
|CHC
|11
|1
|3
|+1.2
|Bryan Shaw
|CLE
|11
|2
|2
|+1.1
|Derek Law
|SF
|11
|3
|1
|+0.5
|Hunter Strickland
|SF
|11
|3
|0
|+0.5
|AJ Ramos
|MIA
|11
|3
|2
|+0.4
|Bud Norris
|LAA
|11
|6
|0
|-0.5
|Tommy Kahnle
|CHW
|11
|7
|1
|-0.9
|David Phelps
|MIA
|11
|7
|1
|-1.1
|Anthony Swarzak
|CHW
|10
|0
|0
|+1.5
|Yusmeiro Petit
|LAA
|10
|1
|2
|+1.2
|Wandy Peralta
|CIN
|10
|2
|0
|+0.7
|Shane Greene
|DET
|10
|3
|3
|+0.4
|Blake Parker
|LAA
|10
|3
|1
|+0.4
|Kyle Barraclough
|MIA
|10
|3
|1
|+0.3
|Jorge De La Rosa
|ARI
|10
|4
|1
|+0.1
|Matt Barnes
|BOS
|10
|5
|3
|-0.2
|Alex Wilson
|DET
|10
|6
|4
|-0.7
|James Pazos
|SEA
|9
|2
|4
|+0.6
|Matt Albers
|WSH
|9
|2
|4
|+0.6
|Ken Giles
|HOU
|9
|3
|3
|+0.2
|Mark Melancon
|SF
|9
|4
|0
|-0.2
|Tyler Duffey
|MIN
|8
|1
|1
|+0.9
|David Hernandez
|LAA
|8
|1
|1
|+0.9
|Jared Hughes
|MIL
|8
|1
|1
|+0.8
|Kevin Siegrist
|STL
|8
|1
|1
|+0.8
|Chris Rusin
|COL
|8
|2
|3
|+0.6
|Sean Doolittle
|OAK
|8
|2
|3
|+0.5
|Koda Glover
|WSH
|8
|2
|2
|+0.4
|Jake McGee
|COL
|8
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Keone Kela
|TEX
|8
|3
|1
|+0.2
|Darren O’Day
|BAL
|8
|3
|2
|+0.2
|Danny Farquhar
|TB
|8
|3
|2
|+0.1
|Juan Nicasio
|PIT
|8
|4
|6
|-0.3
|Neftali Feliz
|MIL
|8
|5
|0
|-0.7
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TB
|7
|1
|2
|+0.7
|Heath Hembree
|BOS
|7
|2
|4
|+0.4
|Joe Kelly
|BOS
|7
|2
|4
|+0.4
|Deolis Guerra
|LAA
|7
|2
|0
|+0.3
|Jeanmar Gomez
|PHI
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Josh Smoker
|NYM
|7
|2
|2
|+0.3
|Cory Gearrin
|SF
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Hector Rondon
|CHC
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Liam Hendriks
|OAK
|7
|3
|1
|+0.0
|Pedro Baez
|LAD
|7
|3
|4
|-0.1
|Jose Alvarado
|TB
|7
|4
|3
|-0.4
|George Kontos
|SF
|7
|4
|3
|-0.5
|Mike Dunn
|COL
|6
|0
|2
|+1.0
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|6
|0
|2
|+1.0
|Zach Britton
|BAL
|6
|0
|0
|+0.9
|Scott Oberg
|COL
|6
|1
|3
|+0.6
|Cam Bedrosian
|LAA
|6
|1
|3
|+0.5
|Luis Garcia
|PHI
|6
|1
|1
|+0.5
|Nick Wittgren
|MIA
|6
|1
|1
|+0.5
|Alex Claudio
|TEX
|6
|2
|5
|+0.2
|Chasen Shreve
|NYY
|6
|2
|2
|+0.2
|Danny Barnes
|TOR
|6
|2
|1
|+0.2
|Tommy Hunter
|TB
|6
|2
|1
|+0.2
|J. J. Hoover
|ARI
|6
|2
|2
|+0.2
|Ian Krol
|ATL
|6
|2
|3
|+0.1
|Shawn Kelley
|WSH
|6
|2
|0
|+0.1
|Tony Barnette
|TEX
|6
|3
|0
|-0.1
|Luke Gregerson
|HOU
|6
|3
|2
|-0.2
|Steven Okert
|SF
|6
|3
|7
|-0.3
|Chase Whitley
|TB
|6
|4
|1
|-0.6
|Jumbo Diaz
|TB
|6
|4
|3
|-0.6
|Carlos Torres
|MIL
|6
|4
|2
|-0.6
|Ross Stripling
|LAD
|6
|4
|1
|-0.6
|Fernando Abad
|BOS
|5
|0
|0
|+0.8
|Randall Delgado
|ARI
|5
|0
|0
|+0.8
|T. J. McFarland
|ARI
|5
|0
|1
|+0.8
|Sam Freeman
|ATL
|5
|0
|2
|+0.7
|Oliver Perez
|WSH
|5
|1
|4
|+0.4
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|5
|2
|2
|+0.1
|Adam Warren
|NYY
|5
|2
|1
|+0.1
|Joely Rodriguez
|PHI
|5
|2
|4
|+0.0
|Jacob Turner
|WSH
|5
|2
|0
|+0.0
|Josh Edgin
|NYM
|5
|2
|5
|+0.0
|Jose Alvarez
|LAA
|5
|5
|3
|-1.1
|Fernando Salas
|NYM
|5
|5
|4
|-1.2
|Peter Moylan
|KC
|4
|0
|3
|+0.6
|Logan Verrett
|BAL
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Marc Rzepczynski
|SEA
|4
|0
|4
|+0.6
|Nate Jones
|CHW
|4
|1
|0
|+0.2
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Brad Ziegler
|MIA
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Ryan Pressly
|MIN
|4
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Ryan Dull
|OAK
|4
|2
|2
|-0.1
|Oliver Drake
|MIL
|4
|2
|1
|-0.2
|Tony Cingrani
|CIN
|4
|2
|3
|-0.2
|Hansel Robles
|NYM
|4
|2
|2
|-0.2
|Joe Biagini
|TOR
|4
|3
|2
|-0.5
|Tony Zych
|SEA
|4
|3
|2
|-0.5
|Daniel Hudson
|PIT
|4
|4
|4
|-0.9
|Blake Treinen
|WSH
|4
|4
|1
|-0.9
|Tyler Clippard
|NYY
|4
|8
|6
|-2.3
|Austin Pruitt
|TB
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Austin Brice
|CIN
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Bryan Morris
|SF
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Brian Duensing
|CHC
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Alex Wood
|LAD
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Blaine Boyer
|BOS
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Jonathan Holder
|NYY
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Richard Bleier
|BAL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Donnie Hart
|BAL
|3
|1
|3
|+0.1
|Alec Asher
|BAL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Scott Alexander
|KC
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Aaron Loup
|TOR
|3
|2
|6
|-0.3
|Dominic Leone
|TOR
|3
|2
|3
|-0.3
|Drew Storen
|CIN
|3
|2
|2
|-0.3
|Casey Fien
|SEA/PHI
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Jhan Marinez
|MIL/PIT
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Kirby Yates
|LAA/SD
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Joe Blanton
|WSH
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Sam Tuivailala
|STL
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Josh Fields
|LAD
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Travis Wood
|KC
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Jason Grilli
|TOR
|3
|3
|2
|-0.6
|Dan Altavilla
|SEA
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET
|3
|8
|2
|-2.5
|Dario Alvarez
|TEX
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Zach Putnam
|CHW
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Justin Grimm
|CHC
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Brock Stewart
|LAD
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dustin McGowan
|MIA
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Jordan Lyles
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|+0.0
|Chad Qualls
|COL
|2
|1
|0
|+0.0
|Daniel Stumpf
|DET
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Bruce Rondon
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Kyle Ryan
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Steve Cishek
|SEA
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|Kenyan Middleton
|LAA
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Eric O’Flaherty
|ATL
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|Jason Motte
|ATL
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Phil Maton
|SD
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|Robert Gsellman
|NYM
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Robby Scott
|BOS
|2
|2
|8
|-0.4
|Robert Stephenson
|CIN
|2
|2
|0
|-0.4
|Josh Osich
|SF
|2
|2
|4
|-0.5
|Junichi Tazawa
|MIA
|2
|2
|0
|-0.5
|Luis Avilan
|LAD
|2
|2
|2
|-0.5
|Matt Strahm
|KC
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Blake Wood
|CIN
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Jose Torres
|SD
|2
|3
|1
|-0.8
|Sergio Romo
|LAD
|2
|3
|0
|-0.8
|Edubray Ramos
|PHI
|2
|11
|0
|-3.8
|Ben Taylor
|BOS
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Robbie Ross
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Carlos Estevez
|COL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Tanner Scheppers
|TEX
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Chris Young
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Jake Junis
|KC
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Miguel Castro
|BAL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Jeff Beliveau
|TOR
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Brad Boxberger
|TB
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Jean Machi
|SEA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Brooks Pounders
|LAA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Mike Morin
|LAA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Tony Sipp
|HOU
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Brad Peacock
|HOU
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Asher Wojciechowski
|CIN
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Josh Hader
|MIL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Luke Jackson
|ATL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Miguel Socolovich
|STL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Ty Blach
|SF
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Tyler Wilson
|BAL
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Justin Haley
|MIN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Emilio Pagan
|SEA
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tom Wilhelmsen
|ARI
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|James Hoyt
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Michael Feliz
|HOU
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Rob Scahill
|MIL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Matt Grace
|WSH
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Kevin Quackenbush
|SD
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Grant Dayton
|LAD
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Blaine Hardy
|DET
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Daniel Coulombe
|OAK
|1
|2
|3
|-0.6
|John Axford
|OAK
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Wily Peralta
|MIL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Sammy Solis
|WSH
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Jonathan Broxton
|STL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Paul Sewald
|NYM
|1
|2
|2
|-0.6
|Chris Hatcher
|LAD
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Jeremy Jeffress
|TEX
|1
|3
|1
|-0.9
|Wade LeBlanc
|PIT
|1
|3
|2
|-1.0
|Rafael Montero
|NYM
|1
|3
|1
|-1.0
|Andrew Chafin
|ARI
|1
|4
|6
|-1.3
|John Brebbia
|STL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Brent Suter
|MIL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Boone Logan
|CLE
|0
|0
|3
|+0.0
|Ben Heller
|NYY
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Chris Beck
|CHW
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Jarlin Garcia
|MIA
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Gabriel Ynoa
|BAL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Jake Petricka
|CHW
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Parker Bridwell
|LAA
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Chad Bell
|DET
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Ernesto Frieri
|TEX
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Giovanny Gallegos
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ronald Herrera
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Domingo German
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Bryan Mitchell
|NYY
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Al Alburquerque
|KC
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Stefan Crichton
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Casey Lawrence
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|J. P. Howell
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Vidal Nuno
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Jayson Aquino
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Craig Breslow
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Hector Santiago
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Warwick Saupold
|DET
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Chase De Jong
|SEA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ryne Stanek
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Diego Moreno
|TB
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Xavier Cedeno
|TB
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Jesse Chavez
|LAA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Adam Kolarek
|TB
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Rubby De La Rosa
|ARI
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Jandel Gustave
|HOU
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Johnny Barbato
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Antonio Bastardo
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Tyler Pill
|NYM
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Miguel Diaz
|SD
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Neil Ramirez
|NYM
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Tyler Lyons
|STL
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Adam Conley
|MIA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Brandon Morrow
|LAD
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Drew Steckenrider
|MIA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Chad Green
|NYY
|0
|2
|2
|-0.7
|J. C. Ramirez
|LAA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Evan Scribner
|SEA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Dan Jennings
|CHW
|0
|2
|4
|-0.7
|Josh Collmenter
|ATL
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Ryan Garton
|TB
|0
|3
|0
|-1.1
