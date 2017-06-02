Andrew Miller Doesn’t Have Any Saves, And He’s The Best Reliever In Baseball

The Cleveland Indians’ Andrew Miller is the sort of pitcher we had in mind when we developed the goose egg, our replacement for the save stat that rewards pitchers for throwing scoreless relief innings in clutch situations. Miller isn’t the Indians’ closer — that distinction belongs to Cody Allen — and in fact, Miller doesn’t have a single save yet this season. But no reliever has contributed more to his team’s bottom line so far.
Miller has appeared in 23 games, usually entering in the 7th or 8th inning. All but a handful of those appearances have come in high-leverage situations. He’s yielded just two runs — one of them unearned — while striking out 37 batters and allowing just 5 walks and 13 hits in 26.1 innings. He’s been as unhittable as pitchers get. But while Miller hasn’t earned any saves for his efforts, he does have 17 goose eggs, tying him for the major league lead. He also leads the majors in goose wins above replacement (GWAR), having added 2.3 wins to Cleveland’s tally so far. If his performance so far is the source of any disappointment, it’s that, unlike during last year’s postseason, Miller hasn’t been used in many multi-inning appearances — but that’s on manager Terry Francona, not Miller.
The co-leader in goose eggs is the Brewers’ Corey Knebel, who started out as a setup man but worked his way into the closer role. We’re more interested in pitchers with less conventional usage patterns, however, and a couple of them have fallen off the pace slightly. The Astros’ Chris Devenski, who we highlighted last month for often working multiple innings at a time, is up to 15 goose eggs, but he also has 5 broken eggs (the goose equivalent of a blown save). And the Reds’ Raisel Iglesias, who’s mainly used as a closer but who often enters the game in the 8th inning instead of the 9th, is stuck on 12 goose eggs, mostly because the Reds have been playing like crap and not providing him with enough clutch situations to pitch in.
You can find a complete rundown of goose stats in the table below. We’ll continue to update these numbers once a month or so.
Goose stats through Thursday, June 1
|PITCHER▲▼
|TEAM▲▼
|GOOSE EGGS▲▼
|BROKEN EGGS▲▼
|MEHS▲▼
|GWAR▲▼
|Andrew Miller
|CLE
|17
|1
|1
|+2.3
|Corey Knebel
|MIL
|17
|2
|2
|+1.6
|Seung-hwan Oh
|SLN
|16
|1
|2
|+1.8
|Alex Colome
|TBA
|16
|2
|2
|+1.6
|Brad Brach
|BAL
|15
|2
|0
|+1.5
|Chris Devenski
|HOU
|15
|5
|1
|+0.3
|Felipe Rivero
|PIT
|14
|1
|2
|+1.6
|Joakim Soria
|KCA
|14
|3
|1
|+1.0
|Tony Watson
|PIT
|14
|3
|2
|+0.8
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA
|13
|2
|1
|+1.2
|Addison Reed
|NYN
|13
|4
|3
|+0.3
|Greg Holland
|COL
|12
|0
|0
|+1.8
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN
|12
|0
|0
|+1.7
|Kenley Jansen
|LAN
|12
|0
|1
|+1.6
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|12
|1
|0
|+1.5
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN
|12
|2
|1
|+1.1
|Jacob Barnes
|MIL
|12
|2
|2
|+0.9
|Trevor Rosenthal
|SLN
|12
|2
|0
|+0.9
|Fernando Rodney
|ARI
|12
|3
|3
|+0.6
|Brad Hand
|SDN
|12
|3
|2
|+0.5
|Hector Neris
|PHI
|11
|1
|1
|+1.2
|Ryan Tepera
|TOR
|11
|2
|0
|+0.9
|Justin Wilson
|DET
|11
|2
|0
|+0.9
|Archie Bradley
|ARI
|11
|2
|1
|+0.9
|Adam Ottavino
|COL
|11
|3
|2
|+0.6
|Kelvin Herrera
|KCA
|11
|3
|1
|+0.6
|Wade Davis
|CHN
|10
|0
|1
|+1.4
|Dellin Betances
|NYA
|10
|1
|0
|+1.2
|Joe Smith
|TOR
|10
|1
|1
|+1.2
|Michael Lorenzen
|CIN
|10
|1
|0
|+1.0
|Cody Allen
|CLE
|10
|2
|2
|+0.9
|Matt Bush
|TEX
|10
|2
|0
|+0.8
|Mike Minor
|KCA
|10
|2
|1
|+0.8
|David Robertson
|CHA
|10
|2
|0
|+0.7
|Will Harris
|HOU
|10
|2
|0
|+0.7
|Matthew Bowman
|SLN
|10
|2
|3
|+0.6
|Derek Law
|SFN
|10
|2
|1
|+0.6
|Arodys Vizcaino
|ATL
|10
|3
|1
|+0.3
|Bryan Shaw
|CLE
|9
|1
|2
|+1.1
|Mike Montgomery
|CHN
|9
|1
|1
|+0.9
|Mychal Givens
|BAL
|9
|2
|2
|+0.6
|Jose Ramirez
|ATL
|9
|2
|0
|+0.5
|Santiago Casilla
|OAK
|9
|3
|1
|+0.2
|Jim Johnson
|ATL
|9
|3
|0
|+0.1
|Joaquin Benoit
|PHI
|9
|3
|0
|+0.1
|Jerry Blevins
|NYN
|8
|0
|5
|+1.1
|Wandy Peralta
|CIN
|8
|1
|0
|+0.8
|Carl Edwards
|CHN
|8
|1
|1
|+0.7
|Tommy Kahnle
|CHA
|8
|2
|0
|+0.4
|Mark Melancon
|SFN
|8
|2
|0
|+0.3
|Jorge De La Rosa
|ARI
|8
|3
|1
|+0.0
|Koji Uehara
|CHN
|8
|3
|2
|-0.0
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR
|8
|4
|1
|-0.3
|Neftali Feliz
|MIL
|8
|4
|0
|-0.4
|Bud Norris
|ANA
|8
|5
|0
|-0.7
|Brandon Maurer
|SDN
|8
|5
|0
|-0.8
|Erasmo Ramirez
|TBA
|7
|0
|2
|+1.0
|Matt Belisle
|MIN
|7
|1
|3
|+0.7
|Yusmeiro Petit
|ANA
|7
|1
|2
|+0.7
|Koda Glover
|WAS
|7
|1
|2
|+0.6
|Hunter Strickland
|SFN
|7
|1
|0
|+0.6
|Darren O’Day
|BAL
|7
|2
|2
|+0.3
|Deolis Guerra
|ANA
|7
|2
|0
|+0.3
|Ryan Madson
|OAK
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Ken Giles
|HOU
|7
|2
|1
|+0.3
|Josh Smoker
|NYN
|7
|2
|2
|+0.2
|Hector Rondon
|CHN
|7
|2
|1
|+0.2
|Blake Parker
|ANA
|7
|3
|1
|-0.1
|Danny Farquhar
|TBA
|7
|3
|2
|-0.1
|Enny Romero
|WAS
|7
|3
|3
|-0.2
|Alex Wilson
|DET
|7
|4
|3
|-0.4
|Ryan Buchter
|SDN
|7
|4
|2
|-0.6
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYA
|6
|0
|0
|+0.9
|Zach Britton
|BAL
|6
|0
|0
|+0.9
|David Hernandez
|ANA
|6
|0
|1
|+0.9
|Shane Greene
|DET
|6
|1
|2
|+0.5
|James Pazos
|SEA
|6
|1
|3
|+0.5
|Nick Vincent
|SEA
|6
|1
|3
|+0.5
|Pat Neshek
|PHI
|6
|1
|2
|+0.5
|Kevin Siegrist
|SLN
|6
|1
|0
|+0.4
|Kyle Barraclough
|MIA
|6
|1
|1
|+0.4
|Taylor Rogers
|MIN
|6
|2
|2
|+0.2
|J. J. Hoover
|ARI
|6
|2
|1
|+0.1
|Luke Gregerson
|HOU
|6
|2
|0
|+0.1
|Shawn Kelley
|WAS
|6
|2
|0
|+0.1
|Brett Cecil
|SLN
|6
|2
|1
|+0.1
|Tony Barnette
|TEX
|6
|3
|0
|-0.2
|Mike Dunn
|COL
|5
|0
|1
|+0.8
|Matt Barnes
|BOS
|5
|1
|3
|+0.4
|Jose Alvarado
|TBA
|5
|1
|3
|+0.4
|Joely Rodriguez
|PHI
|5
|1
|4
|+0.3
|Alex Claudio
|TEX
|5
|2
|4
|+0.0
|Chase Whitley
|TBA
|5
|2
|1
|-0.0
|Juan Nicasio
|PIT
|5
|2
|2
|-0.1
|Jacob Turner
|WAS
|5
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Steven Okert
|SFN
|5
|2
|4
|-0.1
|Josh Edgin
|NYN
|5
|2
|2
|-0.1
|Keone Kela
|TEX
|5
|3
|0
|-0.3
|George Kontos
|SFN
|5
|3
|1
|-0.5
|Jose Alvarez
|ANA
|5
|4
|3
|-0.8
|Ross Stripling
|LAN
|5
|4
|1
|-0.8
|Jake McGee
|COL
|4
|0
|2
|+0.6
|Logan Verrett
|BAL
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Anthony Swarzak
|CHA
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|T. J. McFarland
|ARI
|4
|0
|0
|+0.6
|Oliver Perez
|WAS
|4
|0
|2
|+0.6
|Joe Kelly
|BOS
|4
|1
|2
|+0.3
|Chris Rusin
|COL
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Tyler Duffey
|MIN
|4
|1
|0
|+0.2
|Nate Jones
|CHA
|4
|1
|0
|+0.2
|Sean Doolittle
|OAK
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Liam Hendriks
|OAK
|4
|1
|1
|+0.2
|Matt Albers
|WAS
|4
|1
|3
|+0.2
|Jeanmar Gomez
|PHI
|4
|1
|1
|+0.2
|Jeurys Familia
|NYN
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Pedro Strop
|CHN
|4
|1
|3
|+0.2
|A. J. Ramos
|MIA
|4
|1
|1
|+0.2
|Brad Ziegler
|MIA
|4
|1
|2
|+0.2
|Adam Warren
|NYA
|4
|2
|1
|-0.1
|Ryan Pressly
|MIN
|4
|2
|0
|-0.1
|Ryan Dull
|OAK
|4
|2
|2
|-0.2
|Fernando Salas
|NYN
|4
|2
|2
|-0.2
|Hansel Robles
|NYN
|4
|2
|2
|-0.2
|Tyler Clippard
|NYA
|4
|3
|4
|-0.5
|Joe Biagini
|TOR
|4
|3
|2
|-0.5
|Carlos Torres
|MIL
|4
|3
|1
|-0.6
|David Phelps
|MIA
|4
|4
|0
|-1.0
|Fernando Abad
|BOS
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Chasen Shreve
|NYA
|3
|0
|1
|+0.5
|Jonathan Holder
|NYA
|3
|0
|0
|+0.5
|Peter Moylan
|KCA
|3
|0
|2
|+0.5
|Cam Bedrosian
|ANA
|3
|0
|3
|+0.4
|Marc Rzepczynski
|SEA
|3
|0
|4
|+0.4
|Randall Delgado
|ARI
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Austin Brice
|CIN
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Luis Garcia
|PHI
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Bryan Morris
|SFN
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Brian Duensing
|CHN
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Nick Wittgren
|MIA
|3
|0
|0
|+0.4
|Alex Wood
|LAN
|3
|0
|1
|+0.4
|Scott Oberg
|COL
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Donnie Hart
|BAL
|3
|1
|3
|+0.1
|Alec Asher
|BAL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.1
|Tommy Hunter
|TBA
|3
|1
|0
|+0.1
|Ian Krol
|ATL
|3
|1
|1
|+0.0
|Heath Hembree
|BOS
|3
|2
|4
|-0.3
|Dan Altavilla
|SEA
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Tony Zych
|SEA
|3
|2
|1
|-0.3
|Jhan Marinez
|MIL/PIT
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Blake Treinen
|WAS
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Sam Tuivailala
|SLN
|3
|2
|0
|-0.3
|Travis Wood
|KCA
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Jason Grilli
|TOR
|3
|3
|1
|-0.6
|Daniel Hudson
|PIT
|3
|3
|2
|-0.7
|Sam Dyson
|TEX
|3
|6
|1
|-1.7
|Robby Scott
|BOS
|2
|0
|6
|+0.3
|Dario Alvarez
|TEX
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Zach Putnam
|CHA
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Austin Pruitt
|TBA
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Jared Hughes
|MIL
|2
|0
|0
|+0.3
|Dustin McGowan
|MIA
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Josh Fields
|LAN
|2
|0
|1
|+0.3
|Scott Alexander
|KCA
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Richard Bleier
|BAL
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Kyle Ryan
|DET
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Drew Storen
|CIN
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Cory Gearrin
|SFN
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Robert Gsellman
|NYN
|2
|1
|0
|-0.1
|Luis Avilan
|LAN
|2
|1
|2
|-0.1
|Matt Strahm
|KCA
|2
|2
|1
|-0.4
|Dominic Leone
|TOR
|2
|2
|3
|-0.4
|Blake Wood
|CIN
|2
|2
|0
|-0.5
|Robert Stephenson
|CIN
|2
|2
|0
|-0.5
|Pedro Baez
|LAN
|2
|2
|2
|-0.5
|Jumbo Diaz
|TBA
|2
|3
|2
|-0.8
|Sergio Romo
|LAN
|2
|3
|0
|-0.9
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET
|2
|7
|2
|-2.3
|Ben Taylor
|BOS
|1
|0
|1
|+0.2
|Robbie Ross
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Carlos Estevez
|COL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Chad Qualls
|COL
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Chris Young
|KCA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Jake Junis
|KCA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.2
|Aaron Loup
|TOR
|1
|0
|4
|+0.2
|Brooks Pounders
|ANA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Jean Machi
|SEA
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Casey Fien
|SEA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Keynan Middleton
|ANA
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Michael Feliz
|HOU
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Brad Peacock
|HOU
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Asher Wojciechowski
|CIN
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Jason Motte
|ATL
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Miguel Socolovich
|SLN
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Ty Blach
|SFN
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Paul Seward
|NYN
|1
|0
|0
|+0.1
|Justin Grimm
|CHN
|1
|0
|1
|+0.1
|Jose Leclerc
|TEX
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Jordan Lyles
|COL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tyler Wilson
|BAL
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Justin Haley
|MIN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Emilio Pagan
|SEA
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Tom Wilhelmsen
|ARI
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Kirby Yates
|ANA/SDN
|1
|1
|1
|-0.2
|Tony Cingrani
|CIN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Oliver Drake
|MIL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Wade LeBlanc
|PIT
|1
|1
|2
|-0.2
|Eric O’Flaherty
|ATL
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Matt Grace
|WAS
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Sammy Solis
|WAS
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Kevin Quackenbush
|SDN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Chris Hatcher
|LAN
|1
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Danny Barnes
|TOR
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Blaine Hardy
|DET
|1
|2
|1
|-0.6
|Wily Peralta
|MIL
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Joe Blanton
|WAS
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Jonathan Broxton
|SLN
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Junichi Tazawa
|MIA
|1
|2
|0
|-0.6
|Jeremy Jeffress
|TEX
|1
|3
|1
|-0.9
|Jose Torres
|SDN
|1
|3
|0
|-1.0
|Rafael Montero
|NYN
|1
|3
|1
|-1.0
|Gabriel Ynoa
|BAL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Boone Logan
|CLE
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Chad Green
|NYA
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Warwick Saupold
|DET
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Neil Ramirez
|NYN
|0
|0
|2
|+0.0
|Brent Suter
|MIL
|0
|0
|1
|+0.0
|Bryan Mitchell
|NYA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Al Alburquerque
|KCA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|J. P. Howell
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Jayson Aquino
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Vidal Nuno
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Casey Lawrence
|TOR
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Stefan Chrichton
|BAL
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Craig Breslow
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Hector Santiago
|MIN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Bruce Rondon
|DET
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Chase De Jong
|SEA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Xavier Cedeno
|TBA
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Steve Cishek
|SEA
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Dan Jennings
|CHA
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Diego Moreno
|TBA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Ryne Stanek
|TBA
|0
|1
|3
|-0.4
|Jesse Chavez
|ANA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Daniel Coulombe
|OAK
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Jandel Gustave
|HOU
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Johnny Barbato
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Antonio Bastardo
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Miguel Diaz
|SDN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Tyler Poll
|NYN
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Josh Osich
|SFN
|0
|1
|2
|-0.4
|Adam Conley
|MIA
|0
|1
|0
|-0.4
|Grant Dayton
|LAN
|0
|1
|1
|-0.4
|Evan Scribner
|SEA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|J. C. Ramirez
|ANA
|0
|2
|0
|-0.7
|Josh Collmenter
|ATL
|0
|2
|0
|-0.8
|Ryan Garton
|TBA
|0
|3
|0
|-1.1
|Andrew Chafin
|ARI
|0
|3
|3
|-1.1
|Edubray Ramos
|PHI
|0
|6
|0
|-2.3