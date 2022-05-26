We’re Hiring A Part-Time Social Producer

FiveThirtyEight is hiring a part-time Social Media Producer to join our team. The ideal candidate is someone who is interested in connecting our wonky, data-driven approach to sports and political journalism with audiences across platforms.

Along with the Senior Editor of Audience, to whom you would report, the part-time Social Media Producer would be FiveThirtyEight’s voice across social platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. This team writes engaging and accessible headlines, creates social posts for FiveThirtyEight’s main branded accounts and is responsible for growing our audience while increasing engagement and loyalty.

This position involves working with writers, visual journalists, audio and video producers, story editors and copy editors to execute strong social campaigns around short- and long-form analyses, videos, podcasts, live coverage and our signature dashboards and forecasts.

This is a U.S.-based position, and work can be remote or in our New York City office. Candidates should be able to work 15-29 hours a week, from around 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Eastern time. Our hope is that you will stay in the job at least through the 2022 midterms, if not longer.

Interested applicants should send a résumé and cover letter to meena.ganesan@fivethirtyeight.com with “538 Social” in the subject line. The deadline to apply is 10 p.m. Eastern on June 16, 2022. Due to the number of applications we receive, we cannot guarantee a response.

Basic Qualifications:

Experience working in a newsroom on deadline and solid news judgment

Demonstrated experience crafting social copy for a news organization, managing a news organization’s social accounts during live events or promoting journalistic work using social media

Strong writing and editing skills

General knowledge of U.S. politics

A deep interest in data journalism

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience monitoring analytics tools, such as Chartbeat, to make decisions

Ability to work non-traditional hours during elections, debates and other live news events

General knowledge of major U.S. sports

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.