The Warriors Are In The GOAT Debate, But They Blew Their Chance To End It

The 2015 NBA season was The Year Of The Golden State Warriors. But then, so was 2016 — up until its final moments. Somehow, though, the 2017 version has managed to overshadow anything its forerunners had accomplished. Closing out a five-game Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, these Warriors put the finishing touches on a season that ranks among the greatest in basketball history. According to at least one metric, this team made a strong case that it should be considered the greatest of all time — but there’s still room for debate.

Going into the Finals, I noted that Golden State was closing in on the 1996 Chicago Bulls’ NBA record for the greatest peak performance ever, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Elo ratings (which measure a team’s strength over time). The Warriors blew past the Bulls’ old rating this season with their 113-91 romp over the Cavs in Game 1, then set a new high-water mark in each of the next two games. Although the Warriors’ Game 4 loss dropped them back below the Bulls’ maximum Elo, Golden State finished the season with a rating of 1846, 23 points higher than the ’96 Bulls’ final mark. (Like this year’s Warriors, those Bulls also jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the Finals, but Chicago lost both Games 4 and 5 to the Sonics, which dropped their end-of-season Elo below what it was at its peak.)

Using our preferred ranking method of blending together a team’s peak Elo, average daily Elo during the season and its final, end-of-season Elo, the 2017 Warriors come in as the greatest team in NBA history:

The best NBA teams ever (according to Elo) ELO RATING YEAR TEAM TITLE PEAK AVG. END BLEND 1 2017 Warriors ✓ 1865 1772 1846 1828 2 1996 Bulls ✓ 1853 1770 1823 1815 3 1997 Bulls ✓ 1811 1792 1802 1801 4 2016 Warriors 1839 1800 1756 1798 5 2015 Warriors ✓ 1822 1745 1822 1796 6 1986 Celtics ✓ 1816 1735 1801 1784 7 2016 Spurs 1800 1768 1759 1776 8 2009 Lakers ✓ 1790 1726 1790 1769 9 1992 Bulls ✓ 1782 1759 1762 1768 10 1998 Bulls ✓ 1788 1719 1785 1764 11 1991 Bulls ✓ 1785 1693 1785 1755 12 1989 Pistons ✓ 1788 1675 1788 1750 13 1983 Sixers ✓ 1777 1731 1739 1749 14 2013 Heat ✓ 1774 1715 1754 1748 15 2014 Spurs ✓ 1764 1696 1764 1742 16 2009 Cavaliers 1765 1708 1742 1738 17 1985 Lakers ✓ 1764 1680 1764 1736 18 1997 Jazz 1764 1693 1748 1735 19 1967 Sixers ✓ 1755 1715 1733 1734 20 1998 Jazz 1766 1695 1737 1733 21 1972 Lakers ✓ 1753 1717 1726 1732 22 2010 Magic 1782 1669 1744 1732 23 2001 Lakers ✓ 1779 1634 1779 1731 24 2003 Spurs ✓ 1757 1674 1757 1730 25 1987 Lakers ✓ 1750 1699 1740 1730 26 2016 Cavaliers ✓ 1759 1670 1759 1729 27 2005 Spurs ✓ 1771 1719 1696 1729 28 1999 Spurs ✓ 1756 1674 1756 1728 29 2004 Spurs 1764 1696 1719 1726 30 2016 Thunder 1767 1666 1744 1726 31 2012 Spurs 1771 1671 1733 1725 32 2000 Lakers ✓ 1779 1703 1690 1724 33 1972 Bucks 1741 1711 1718 1723 34 1971 Bucks ✓ 1757 1687 1725 1723 35 2002 Lakers ✓ 1738 1684 1738 1720 36 1993 Bulls ✓ 1755 1677 1726 1719 37 2013 Spurs 1751 1688 1713 1717 38 2007 Mavericks 1773 1715 1660 1716 39 2007 Spurs ✓ 1736 1687 1725 1716 40 1990 Pistons ✓ 1745 1682 1716 1714 41 2012 Thunder 1743 1686 1711 1713 42 2010 Cavaliers 1763 1727 1646 1712 43 2015 Spurs 1743 1669 1721 1711 44 2008 Celtics ✓ 1731 1677 1722 1710 45 2013 Thunder 1736 1704 1684 1708 46 1996 Thunder 1731 1687 1704 1707 47 2012 Heat ✓ 1729 1679 1712 1707 48 2009 Celtics 1760 1707 1653 1707 49 1980 Lakers ✓ 1738 1643 1738 1706 50 2011 Mavericks ✓ 1736 1644 1736 1705 51 1981 Sixers 1742 1705 1668 1705 52 1965 Celtics ✓ 1750 1691 1671 1704 53 1998 Lakers 1745 1661 1701 1702 54 1950 Lakers ✓ 1732 1649 1726 1702 55 1981 Celtics ✓ 1731 1684 1692 1702 56 2006 Mavericks 1727 1687 1692 1702 57 2011 Heat 1727 1676 1702 1702 58 2015 Clippers 1743 1665 1695 1701 59 2008 Lakers 1740 1662 1701 1701 60 1988 Lakers ✓ 1758 1682 1662 1701 61 1982 Celtics 1724 1676 1703 1701 62 2010 Lakers ✓ 1724 1681 1695 1700 63 1987 Celtics 1743 1697 1659 1700 64 2002 Kings 1721 1673 1705 1700 65 1986 Lakers 1764 1685 1647 1699 66 1960 Celtics ✓ 1728 1691 1678 1699 67 2007 Suns 1743 1677 1676 1698 68 1985 Celtics 1722 1688 1685 1698 69 2014 Thunder 1749 1683 1658 1697 70 2001 Spurs 1735 1677 1677 1696 71 2006 Spurs 1726 1688 1675 1696 72 2003 Mavericks 1726 1691 1666 1694 73 2017 Spurs 1732 1693 1654 1693 74 2003 Kings 1722 1672 1684 1693 75 1995 Thunder 1717 1688 1667 1691 76 2000 Trailblazers 1719 1661 1691 1690 77 1964 Celtics ✓ 1721 1673 1675 1690 78 2005 Suns 1719 1658 1692 1690 79 1991 Trailblazers 1711 1677 1679 1689 80 1984 Celtics ✓ 1712 1663 1690 1688 81 1994 Thunder 1717 1671 1677 1688 82 2006 Pistons 1743 1695 1626 1688 83 2009 Magic 1722 1665 1673 1687 84 1982 Sixers 1710 1659 1689 1686 85 1992 Trailblazers 1708 1667 1682 1686 86 2002 Spurs 1713 1658 1682 1684 87 2004 Pistons ✓ 1715 1622 1715 1684 88 1973 Celtics 1725 1668 1659 1684 89 1962 Celtics ✓ 1718 1665 1669 1684 90 1995 Spurs 1718 1660 1674 1684 91 2014 Clippers 1715 1663 1673 1684 92 1973 Bucks 1709 1662 1670 1680 93 1990 Lakers 1704 1675 1662 1680 94 1993 Knicks 1709 1651 1680 1680 95 1974 Bucks 1714 1669 1655 1680 96 1988 Pistons 1706 1644 1688 1680 97 2011 Bulls 1718 1645 1675 1679 98 1993 Suns 1715 1667 1649 1677 99 1991 Lakers 1705 1660 1662 1676 100 1981 Bucks 1687 1660 1681 1676 101 1982 Lakers ✓ 1707 1624 1696 1676 102 1986 Bucks 1706 1669 1649 1675 103 1961 Celtics ✓ 1691 1641 1691 1675 104 2017 Cavaliers 1699 1628 1696 1674 105 1996 Jazz 1691 1644 1687 1674 106 1989 Lakers 1701 1643 1677 1674 107 2005 Heat 1699 1653 1668 1673 108 1985 Bucks 1720 1656 1643 1673 109 2004 Timberwolves 1703 1655 1660 1673 110 2008 Spurs 1690 1650 1678 1673 111 2008 Pistons 1708 1657 1648 1671 112 1994 Knicks 1701 1654 1657 1671 113 1995 Jazz 1711 1664 1637 1671 114 2011 Celtics 1723 1662 1627 1671 115 1999 Jazz 1719 1667 1623 1670 116 1998 Pacers 1683 1648 1677 1669 117 1959 Celtics ✓ 1686 1654 1666 1669 118 2008 Jazz 1699 1632 1676 1669 119 2015 Cavaliers 1723 1590 1692 1669 120 2010 Suns 1718 1595 1689 1668 121 1953 Lakers ✓ 1697 1644 1661 1667 122 2012 Bulls 1701 1673 1627 1667 123 2005 Mavericks 1696 1635 1666 1666 124 2005 Pistons 1695 1612 1689 1666 125 1997 Thunder 1693 1657 1646 1665 126 1980 Celtics 1699 1632 1666 1665 127 1973 Lakers 1701 1656 1639 1665 128 1990 Suns 1701 1637 1654 1664 129 2004 Lakers 1698 1628 1665 1664 130 2011 Spurs 1704 1673 1612 1663 131 1963 Celtics ✓ 1686 1644 1657 1663 132 2002 Mavericks 1693 1626 1668 1662 133 2013 Nuggets 1698 1637 1651 1662 134 1967 Celtics 1699 1658 1628 1662 135 1994 Rockets ✓ 1700 1622 1661 1661 136 2011 Lakers 1711 1647 1624 1660 137 2013 Grizzlies 1701 1622 1657 1660 138 2004 Pacers 1692 1630 1658 1660 139 1973 Knicks ✓ 1677 1624 1677 1660 140 1987 Hawks 1690 1636 1653 1660 141 2004 Kings 1693 1655 1629 1659 142 2010 Celtics 1697 1615 1665 1659 143 1989 Cavaliers 1692 1662 1623 1659 144 1975 Celtics 1686 1644 1645 1658 145 1998 Thunder 1719 1655 1599 1658 146 2014 Heat 1712 1657 1604 1658 147 1978 Trailblazers 1743 1677 1551 1657 148 1983 Lakers 1710 1654 1606 1657 149 1996 Spurs 1708 1649 1612 1656 150 1980 Sixers 1685 1629 1655 1656 151 2006 Suns 1712 1642 1614 1656 152 1985 Sixers 1693 1647 1627 1656 153 2009 Nuggets 1691 1612 1662 1655 154 1997 Heat 1687 1642 1633 1654 155 2009 Rockets 1683 1616 1664 1654 156 1982 Bucks 1683 1642 1634 1653 157 1968 Sixers 1682 1645 1631 1653 158 2011 Thunder 1683 1615 1659 1652 159 1999 Pacers 1674 1630 1653 1652 160 2008 Pelicans 1687 1613 1655 1652 161 1992 Cavaliers 1681 1611 1663 1651 162 2008 Rockets 1697 1615 1642 1651 163 2000 Pacers 1671 1630 1652 1651 164 1990 Trailblazers 1700 1616 1635 1651 165 1994 Suns 1687 1631 1634 1651 166 2000 Spurs 1683 1641 1625 1650 167 2007 Pistons 1685 1622 1641 1649 168 1993 Cavaliers 1678 1641 1629 1649 169 2015 Rockets 1670 1623 1655 1649 170 2013 Clippers 1690 1642 1614 1649 171 1996 Magic 1675 1629 1642 1649 172 1988 Celtics 1682 1645 1618 1648 173 2001 Kings 1675 1635 1632 1648 174 1978 Sixers 1679 1637 1626 1647 175 2005 Rockets 1693 1585 1663 1647 176 2006 Heat ✓ 1662 1616 1662 1647 177 1989 Suns 1684 1599 1656 1647 178 2008 Suns 1665 1635 1638 1646 179 1980 Thunder 1683 1640 1614 1646 180 1970 Knicks ✓ 1712 1632 1591 1645 181 2003 Lakers 1681 1601 1651 1645 182 1974 Celtics ✓ 1679 1607 1646 1644 183 1995 Magic 1690 1643 1598 1644 184 1952 Lakers ✓ 1652 1631 1648 1643 185 1950 Kings 1670 1616 1644 1643 186 1953 Knicks 1679 1636 1613 1643 187 2014 Rockets 1676 1624 1627 1642 188 1993 Thunder 1669 1629 1628 1642 189 1966 Celtics ✓ 1667 1611 1648 1642 190 1987 Pistons 1661 1605 1658 1641 191 1976 Warriors 1688 1638 1594 1640 192 1995 Rockets ✓ 1665 1589 1665 1640 193 1951 Lakers 1678 1641 1600 1640 194 1956 Warriors ✓ 1672 1618 1628 1639 195 1981 Lakers 1701 1621 1595 1639 196 1983 Celtics 1709 1648 1558 1638 197 1992 Jazz 1660 1615 1640 1638 198 2015 Hawks 1701 1633 1581 1638 199 2011 Magic 1668 1637 1608 1638 200 1954 Sixers 1666 1614 1633 1638 201 1995 Suns 1673 1625 1612 1637 202 1954 Lakers ✓ 1654 1616 1639 1637 203 1953 Sixers 1666 1614 1628 1636 204 1994 Bulls 1686 1615 1607 1636 205 1997 Rockets 1660 1596 1651 1636 206 2015 Grizzlies 1678 1619 1608 1635 207 2010 Spurs 1670 1611 1624 1635 208 1958 Celtics 1681 1620 1604 1635 209 1998 Heat 1686 1640 1578 1635 210 1994 Spurs 1677 1625 1600 1634 211 1984 Lakers 1663 1591 1649 1634 212 2017 Rockets 1676 1628 1598 1634 213 1997 Hawks 1658 1624 1619 1633 214 1975 Wizards 1659 1614 1628 1633 215 1991 Suns 1678 1639 1581 1633 216 1990 Bulls 1654 1599 1645 1633 217 2016 Clippers 1658 1628 1610 1632 218 2004 Mavericks 1651 1617 1626 1631 219 1966 Sixers 1668 1608 1617 1631 220 1993 Rockets 1682 1577 1633 1631 221 2000 Suns 1663 1604 1622 1630 222 2009 Spurs 1667 1627 1595 1630 223 1995 Knicks 1643 1611 1634 1629 224 1984 Sixers 1700 1614 1572 1629 225 1997 Lakers 1653 1608 1624 1628 226 2017 Clippers 1667 1598 1619 1628 227 2009 Trailblazers 1664 1586 1633 1628 228 2010 Jazz 1667 1617 1599 1628 229 1957 Celtics ✓ 1642 1605 1635 1627 230 1981 Suns 1671 1635 1576 1627 231 1992 Suns 1647 1612 1623 1627 232 1987 Bucks 1666 1598 1616 1627 233 2014 Warriors 1649 1610 1619 1626 234 2001 Mavericks 1654 1598 1626 1626 235 2003 Nets 1664 1599 1614 1626 236 1994 Jazz 1659 1593 1625 1626 237 1995 Pacers 1643 1608 1627 1626 238 1996 Lakers 1660 1588 1629 1626 239 1994 Pacers 1659 1574 1643 1625 240 2010 Nuggets 1655 1623 1597 1625 241 1977 Trailblazers ✓ 1649 1577 1649 1625 242 1960 Warriors 1643 1606 1624 1625 243 2001 Trailblazers 1695 1629 1549 1624 244 1949 Lakers ✓ 1645 1602 1625 1624 245 1998 Spurs 1660 1567 1643 1623 246 2001 Jazz 1656 1616 1598 1623 247 1979 Thunder ✓ 1643 1580 1643 1622 248 1994 Hawks 1644 1618 1603 1622 249 1997 Knicks 1651 1600 1614 1622 250 1986 Rockets 1652 1566 1647 1622 251 1988 Hawks 1667 1611 1587 1622 252 1999 Heat 1662 1617 1586 1621 253 2007 Bulls 1648 1582 1633 1621 254 1949 Kings 1657 1605 1600 1621 255 1969 Knicks 1650 1582 1630 1621 256 1954 Kings 1660 1596 1605 1620 257 1959 Hawks 1666 1623 1571 1620 258 1998 Suns 1649 1584 1625 1619 259 1986 Sixers 1638 1601 1619 1619 260 2001 Bucks 1647 1588 1623 1619 261 1991 Spurs 1669 1604 1584 1619 262 1989 Hawks 1645 1594 1617 1619 263 2011 Nuggets 1647 1588 1619 1618 264 1988 Mavericks 1642 1601 1610 1618 265 1980 Suns 1631 1601 1621 1617 266 2012 Celtics 1649 1582 1621 1617 267 2014 Pacers 1697 1610 1542 1616 268 1979 Wizards 1671 1625 1554 1616 269 2013 Pacers 1651 1588 1610 1616 270 1995 Bulls 1648 1579 1620 1616 271 2015 Trailblazers 1668 1623 1557 1616 272 1951 Kings ✓ 1638 1595 1614 1615 273 1991 Celtics 1677 1619 1550 1615 274 2001 Sixers 1659 1605 1581 1615 275 2000 Jazz 1655 1612 1578 1615 276 2008 Mavericks 1648 1614 1583 1615 277 1960 Sixers 1633 1599 1612 1615 278 1999 Lakers 1657 1609 1577 1614 279 1955 Sixers ✓ 1637 1583 1623 1614 280 1983 Suns 1638 1590 1614 1614 281 1983 Bucks 1631 1608 1602 1614 282 1997 Pistons 1640 1614 1587 1614 283 1992 Celtics 1643 1563 1633 1613 284 2013 Knicks 1645 1590 1604 1613 285 1987 Mavericks 1640 1614 1584 1613 286 1984 Bucks 1639 1580 1617 1612 287 1963 Lakers 1682 1601 1553 1612 288 1996 Pacers 1650 1597 1589 1612 289 2007 Cavaliers 1641 1574 1621 1612 290 1983 Spurs 1642 1575 1617 1611 291 2017 Jazz 1633 1596 1605 1611 292 2010 Mavericks 1639 1599 1595 1611 293 1977 Nuggets 1648 1612 1573 1611 294 1979 Suns 1631 1580 1620 1611 295 2014 Mavericks 1639 1571 1621 1611 296 2008 Magic 1628 1579 1619 1609 297 2016 Raptors 1634 1601 1590 1608 298 2003 Trailblazers 1631 1595 1598 1608 299 1980 Bucks 1644 1548 1633 1608 300 1991 Jazz 1624 1591 1610 1608 301 2009 Mavericks 1635 1575 1614 1608 302 1999 Trailblazers 1626 1607 1591 1608 303 1959 Sixers 1626 1583 1611 1607 304 2014 Trailblazers 1632 1598 1589 1606 305 1964 Kings 1638 1594 1586 1606 306 1999 Knicks 1632 1565 1620 1606 307 1990 Spurs 1639 1541 1636 1605 308 1950 Sixers 1623 1594 1598 1605 309 2002 Trailblazers 1654 1575 1585 1605 310 1952 Sixers 1631 1598 1586 1605 311 2010 Hawks 1635 1595 1584 1605 312 2007 Jazz 1628 1580 1605 1605 313 1992 Knicks 1626 1569 1618 1605 314 1984 Knicks 1648 1595 1571 1604 315 1976 Celtics ✓ 1651 1586 1576 1604 316 2012 Grizzlies 1620 1588 1604 1604 317 1969 Celtics ✓ 1632 1573 1606 1604 318 1953 Kings 1642 1602 1566 1604 319 1972 Bulls 1629 1597 1583 1603 320 1974 Pistons 1648 1592 1569 1603 321 1977 Sixers 1630 1588 1590 1603 322 1985 Nuggets 1643 1555 1609 1602 323 2014 Grizzlies 1632 1572 1603 1602 324 2015 Mavericks 1654 1595 1557 1602 325 1990 Jazz 1637 1588 1580 1602 326 2012 Nuggets 1635 1569 1600 1601 327 2015 Thunder 1631 1590 1583 1601 328 2001 Pelicans 1631 1568 1604 1601 329 2003 Pistons 1650 1593 1559 1601 330 2015 Bulls 1636 1574 1591 1600 331 1994 Magic 1622 1576 1601 1599 332 2004 Nets 1645 1578 1574 1599 333 2000 Heat 1616 1583 1598 1599 334 1998 Hawks 1622 1582 1593 1599 335 1985 Pistons 1644 1578 1574 1599 336 1978 Spurs 1635 1573 1587 1599 337 2007 Rockets 1629 1594 1573 1598 338 1989 Bucks 1652 1593 1548 1598 339 1991 Pistons 1668 1590 1535 1598 340 2002 Timberwolves 1664 1595 1534 1597 341 2002 Thunder 1632 1580 1580 1597 342 2008 Nuggets 1626 1579 1586 1597 343 1991 Rockets 1652 1570 1569 1597 344 1969 Lakers 1622 1563 1606 1597 345 2011 Grizzlies 1630 1551 1610 1597 346 1952 Kings 1619 1591 1580 1596 347 2017 Raptors 1661 1585 1542 1596 348 1993 Trailblazers 1650 1581 1556 1596 349 1978 Wizards ✓ 1620 1547 1620 1596 350 2016 Hawks 1627 1566 1593 1596 351 1964 Warriors 1622 1569 1596 1596 352 1994 Cavaliers 1635 1585 1566 1595 353 2012 Lakers 1618 1594 1573 1595 354 1979 Spurs 1639 1590 1555 1595 355 1968 Celtics ✓ 1611 1562 1611 1594 356 1988 Trailblazers 1618 1579 1585 1594 357 1993 Spurs 1661 1575 1545 1594 358 2008 Warriors 1623 1595 1562 1593 359 2016 Trailblazers 1619 1547 1611 1592 360 2001 Suns 1629 1572 1575 1592 361 1983 Knicks 1635 1529 1613 1592 362 1992 Warriors 1605 1585 1586 1592 363 1980 Hawks 1631 1589 1556 1592 364 2010 Thunder 1622 1559 1595 1592 365 1978 Lakers 1625 1561 1589 1592 366 1988 Jazz 1618 1547 1611 1592 367 1990 Sixers 1630 1577 1566 1591 368 1954 Celtics 1619 1564 1590 1591 369 1999 Pistons 1607 1575 1591 1591 370 1955 Lakers 1621 1590 1561 1591 371 1984 Pistons 1614 1560 1598 1591 372 1998 Pelicans 1627 1568 1576 1591 373 1982 Thunder 1643 1583 1546 1591 374 2017 Wizards 1620 1564 1586 1590 375 2003 Timberwolves 1627 1574 1568 1590 376 1999 Hawks 1620 1584 1564 1589 377 1996 Knicks 1647 1551 1568 1589 378 2005 Nuggets 1643 1530 1593 1589 379 2012 Pacers 1619 1566 1581 1589 380 1988 Bulls 1623 1566 1577 1589 381 1953 Celtics 1610 1566 1589 1588 382 1989 Knicks 1633 1584 1548 1588 383 2000 Pelicans 1628 1561 1575 1588 384 1961 Sixers 1627 1569 1568 1588 385 2005 Thunder 1624 1581 1559 1588 386 1988 Nuggets 1622 1561 1581 1588 387 1958 Sixers 1612 1579 1570 1587 388 2000 Knicks 1610 1579 1572 1587 389 1960 Hawks 1610 1576 1573 1586 390 1996 Rockets 1679 1583 1497 1586 391 2013 Rockets 1610 1575 1574 1586 392 1979 Sixers 1629 1557 1572 1586 393 2009 Jazz 1631 1581 1547 1586 394 1962 Warriors 1618 1569 1570 1586 395 2005 Kings 1626 1584 1546 1585 396 1952 Knicks 1606 1557 1593 1585 397 2003 Sixers 1620 1554 1581 1585 398 2016 Heat 1617 1540 1597 1585 399 1999 Magic 1628 1574 1551 1584 400 2010 Trailblazers 1612 1571 1569 1584 401 1980 Kings 1622 1582 1547 1584 402 2017 Celtics 1624 1586 1542 1584 403 2002 Celtics 1621 1539 1591 1584 404 1983 Nets 1612 1581 1558 1584 405 2001 Rockets 1604 1552 1591 1582 406 1986 Hawks 1611 1547 1589 1582 407 1994 Trailblazers 1625 1568 1554 1582 408 2004 Grizzlies 1629 1561 1556 1582 409 1979 Lakers 1628 1580 1538 1582 410 1961 Hawks 1617 1579 1548 1581 411 1997 Pelicans 1627 1559 1557 1581 412 1978 Thunder 1614 1549 1580 1581 413 1958 Hawks ✓ 1616 1568 1559 1581 414 2012 Clippers 1606 1556 1580 1580 415 1970 Bucks 1615 1558 1568 1580 416 1990 Celtics 1617 1554 1569 1580 417 1963 Sixers 1609 1571 1560 1580 418 2006 Clippers 1605 1541 1594 1580 419 1984 Nets 1610 1548 1582 1580 420 2014 Raptors 1604 1569 1566 1580 421 1975 Warriors ✓ 1602 1535 1602 1580 422 2012 Mavericks 1635 1578 1525 1579 423 1989 Bulls 1596 1562 1580 1579 424 2002 Nets 1601 1556 1580 1579 425 1994 Nuggets 1606 1528 1600 1578 426 2006 Grizzlies 1607 1563 1564 1578 427 1972 Suns 1601 1565 1567 1578 428 2007 Warriors 1635 1494 1603 1577 429 2016 Celtics 1610 1569 1552 1577 430 2005 Timberwolves 1640 1532 1559 1577 431 1968 Lakers 1614 1547 1570 1577 432 1977 Warriors 1591 1558 1580 1576 433 2013 Warriors 1608 1540 1582 1576 434 1957 Warriors 1605 1576 1548 1576 435 1977 Lakers 1607 1570 1551 1576 436 1995 Trailblazers 1614 1569 1544 1576 437 1974 Bulls 1611 1580 1536 1576 438 1998 Cavaliers 1611 1557 1559 1576 439 2017 Thunder 1629 1575 1523 1576 440 1969 Sixers 1619 1584 1523 1575 441 1977 Rockets 1603 1546 1577 1575 442 1998 Knicks 1622 1565 1537 1575 443 2004 Rockets 1623 1567 1533 1574 444 2000 Sixers 1602 1537 1582 1574 445 1982 Wizards 1600 1538 1581 1573 446 2005 Grizzlies 1615 1572 1530 1572 447 1961 Warriors 1627 1579 1510 1572 448 1979 Trailblazers 1609 1526 1581 1572 449 1955 Pistons 1595 1559 1561 1572 450 1978 Suns 1619 1568 1528 1572 451 1977 Wizards 1600 1555 1559 1572 452 1992 Thunder 1600 1534 1580 1571 453 2006 Nets 1621 1548 1545 1571 454 2006 Lakers 1603 1541 1569 1571 455 1995 Pelicans 1601 1562 1550 1571 456 2007 Nuggets 1611 1520 1582 1571 457 1962 Lakers 1595 1561 1557 1571 458 1981 Bulls 1611 1522 1579 1571 459 2000 Timberwolves 1608 1537 1566 1571 460 1951 Warriors 1598 1533 1579 1570 461 2009 Pelicans 1650 1583 1478 1570 462 2001 Heat 1627 1573 1510 1570 463 1967 Warriors 1609 1548 1553 1570 464 1973 Bulls 1595 1556 1559 1570 465 1962 Sixers 1603 1550 1556 1570 466 2014 Suns 1589 1541 1578 1569 467 1997 Trailblazers 1597 1546 1564 1569 468 1952 Celtics 1582 1551 1572 1569 469 2001 Raptors 1595 1538 1573 1569 470 1965 Kings 1634 1571 1501 1569 471 1977 Bulls 1611 1496 1598 1569 472 1965 Lakers 1618 1540 1547 1569 473 2002 Jazz 1595 1561 1548 1568 474 1979 Hawks 1585 1541 1577 1568 475 1974 Knicks 1623 1568 1511 1567 476 2015 Raptors 1635 1567 1500 1567 477 1971 Knicks 1628 1560 1514 1567 478 2006 Kings 1599 1524 1576 1567 479 1983 Thunder 1601 1547 1552 1567 480 2001 Timberwolves 1597 1549 1553 1566 481 1981 Knicks 1594 1543 1561 1566 482 1972 Knicks 1592 1539 1567 1566 483 1987 Trailblazers 1606 1568 1524 1566 484 2003 Jazz 1613 1565 1520 1566 485 2014 Bulls 1609 1527 1561 1566 486 1989 Jazz 1599 1566 1532 1566 487 1992 Spurs 1620 1574 1502 1565 488 1976 Wizards 1589 1546 1560 1565 489 1982 Suns 1586 1558 1551 1565 490 1972 Celtics 1605 1560 1529 1565 491 1968 Hawks 1607 1559 1527 1564 492 2010 Heat 1601 1530 1561 1564 493 1956 Sixers 1609 1552 1532 1564 494 1992 Pistons 1604 1553 1535 1564 495 2012 Sixers 1592 1549 1548 1563 496 1999 Suns 1591 1545 1553 1563 497 1958 Knicks 1586 1548 1554 1563 498 1975 Bulls 1606 1537 1544 1562 499 2011 Rockets 1587 1528 1571 1562 500 1958 Warriors 1611 1539 1536 1562 501 1966 Lakers 1577 1549 1560 1562 502 1969 Wizards 1604 1564 1517 1562 503 1984 Trailblazers 1613 1564 1508 1562 504 2012 Hawks 1586 1539 1559 1561 505 2003 Pelicans 1591 1539 1554 1561 506 1981 Spurs 1606 1556 1521 1561 507 1985 Trailblazers 1580 1530 1573 1561 508 1979 Kings 1598 1554 1531 1561 509 2006 Cavaliers 1577 1541 1564 1561 510 1993 Jazz 1610 1551 1520 1560 511 1993 Celtics 1593 1541 1544 1559 512 2011 Trailblazers 1585 1542 1549 1558 513 1994 Heat 1617 1545 1512 1558 514 1999 Sixers 1578 1541 1554 1558 515 2013 Nets 1587 1522 1563 1557 516 1965 Hawks 1584 1537 1548 1557 517 2016 Hornets 1585 1525 1559 1557 518 1979 Nuggets 1577 1530 1562 1556 519 2009 Suns 1580 1548 1540 1556 520 1986 Mavericks 1576 1531 1561 1556 521 2015 Wizards 1585 1534 1546 1555 522 1978 Nuggets 1592 1550 1523 1555 523 1975 Clippers 1586 1543 1534 1555 524 2013 Bulls 1597 1542 1525 1555 525 2005 Pacers 1586 1533 1544 1554 526 1976 Cavaliers 1585 1541 1537 1554 527 1996 Trailblazers 1584 1516 1562 1554 528 1973 Warriors 1601 1553 1508 1554 529 2014 Wizards 1588 1520 1554 1554 530 2003 Suns 1577 1537 1546 1554 531 2002 Pelicans 1581 1527 1553 1554 532 2010 Rockets 1610 1546 1504 1553 533 1996 Hawks 1579 1524 1556 1553 534 2000 Kings 1573 1539 1546 1553 535 1979 Bucks 1581 1510 1566 1552 536 2003 Pacers 1601 1552 1504 1552 537 1988 Cavaliers 1574 1512 1570 1552 538 2000 Pistons 1593 1542 1522 1552 539 1988 Rockets 1595 1556 1505 1552 540 2014 Timberwolves 1588 1552 1516 1552 541 2017 Heat 1583 1504 1569 1552 542 1983 Nuggets 1587 1518 1550 1552 543 2016 Pacers 1578 1535 1542 1552 544 1971 Bulls 1590 1530 1535 1551 545 1964 Hawks 1570 1539 1545 1551 546 1957 Sixers 1588 1522 1542 1551 547 2002 Pistons 1583 1525 1544 1551 548 2001 Knicks 1595 1542 1515 1551 549 2008 Cavaliers 1565 1522 1562 1550 550 2011 Pelicans 1616 1533 1500 1550 551 1994 Warriors 1576 1523 1548 1549 552 1999 Pelicans 1561 1525 1561 1549 553 1997 Cavaliers 1583 1538 1525 1549 554 1954 Knicks 1594 1551 1502 1549 555 1983 Trailblazers 1572 1537 1537 1549 556 1977 Cavaliers 1605 1533 1509 1549 557 2002 Sixers 1583 1545 1517 1548 558 1951 Knicks 1576 1536 1532 1548 559 1991 Bucks 1606 1536 1501 1548 560 1997 Magic 1581 1529 1533 1547 561 1989 Thunder 1575 1539 1529 1547 562 1955 Knicks 1575 1529 1538 1547 563 1997 Wizards 1567 1514 1560 1547 564 1988 Thunder 1574 1524 1543 1547 565 2001 Thunder 1560 1521 1560 1547 566 1978 Warriors 1568 1509 1563 1547 567 2010 Bucks 1584 1507 1549 1547 568 1994 Nets 1570 1528 1542 1546 569 1974 Lakers 1595 1519 1523 1546 570 1956 Knicks 1580 1527 1531 1546 571 1983 Wizards 1585 1498 1555 1546 572 1990 Knicks 1620 1534 1482 1546 573 1993 Nets 1598 1524 1514 1546 574 1986 Pistons 1571 1523 1542 1545 575 1987 Rockets 1571 1522 1542 1545 576 1988 Bucks 1604 1541 1491 1545 577 1997 Pacers 1582 1537 1516 1545 578 1986 Nuggets 1571 1543 1518 1544 579 1954 Pistons 1584 1551 1496 1543 580 1987 Sixers 1563 1536 1530 1543 581 1955 Warriors 1565 1535 1530 1543 582 1995 Nuggets 1564 1519 1547 1543 583 1984 Suns 1559 1522 1548 1543 584 2012 Suns 1574 1516 1539 1543 585 2017 Trailblazers 1573 1514 1540 1542 586 2010 Hornets 1565 1531 1531 1542 587 2012 Knicks 1572 1517 1538 1542 588 1985 Mavericks 1572 1538 1517 1542 589 1970 Wizards 1571 1520 1535 1542 590 1981 Rockets 1580 1496 1549 1542 591 2016 Rockets 1560 1530 1536 1542 592 1956 Pistons 1578 1529 1518 1542 593 2011 Sixers 1583 1520 1522 1541 594 2016 Jazz 1567 1519 1539 1541 595 1949 Stags 1565 1523 1536 1541 596 1998 Trailblazers 1585 1542 1497 1541 597 1970 Lakers 1560 1510 1552 1541 598 1996 Cavaliers 1566 1532 1524 1541 599 1982 Nuggets 1580 1512 1530 1541 600 1950 Knicks 1578 1529 1515 1541 601 2006 Wizards 1564 1504 1554 1540 602 1993 Pacers 1556 1520 1545 1540 603 1959 Knicks 1559 1530 1531 1540 604 1982 Spurs 1588 1533 1497 1540 605 1956 Lakers 1563 1500 1556 1540 606 1995 Cavaliers 1603 1537 1478 1539 607 2011 Hawks 1608 1526 1483 1539 608 2013 Lakers 1569 1535 1513 1539 609 2012 Jazz 1567 1508 1541 1539 610 2000 Bucks 1574 1513 1529 1539 611 2017 Grizzlies 1598 1534 1484 1538 612 1977 Spurs 1570 1537 1508 1538 613 1992 Clippers 1573 1490 1552 1538 614 1981 Trailblazers 1563 1504 1548 1538 615 1982 Nets 1572 1493 1549 1538 616 2007 Raptors 1578 1504 1532 1538 617 1963 Kings 1554 1517 1543 1538 618 1980 Trailblazers 1615 1508 1490 1538 619 2002 Bucks 1628 1537 1448 1538 620 2014 Nets 1580 1508 1523 1537 621 1990 Hawks 1577 1497 1538 1537 622 1963 Hawks 1554 1526 1532 1537 623 2003 Rockets 1553 1517 1541 1537 624 1972 Warriors 1574 1503 1532 1536 625 1995 Lakers 1560 1523 1527 1536 626 1982 Rockets 1570 1517 1523 1536 627 1996 Suns 1569 1524 1515 1536 628 2011 Suns 1592 1523 1493 1536 629 1998 Pistons 1551 1520 1536 1536 630 1965 Sixers 1568 1517 1521 1535 631 2012 Magic 1590 1546 1469 1535 632 2016 Mavericks 1577 1526 1503 1535 633 1955 Celtics 1592 1522 1490 1535 634 1974 Warriors 1576 1523 1505 1535 635 1956 Celtics 1574 1525 1505 1535 636 1957 Hawks 1551 1518 1536 1535 637 1966 Kings 1578 1532 1493 1534 638 1998 Rockets 1601 1515 1488 1534 639 1973 Wizards 1570 1522 1510 1534 640 2004 Nuggets 1553 1505 1545 1534 641 1981 Pacers 1556 1533 1513 1534 642 1957 Knicks 1554 1527 1522 1534 643 1985 Nets 1563 1518 1521 1534 644 2013 Jazz 1562 1512 1527 1534 645 1989 Celtics 1565 1531 1504 1533 646 1971 Lakers 1574 1532 1494 1533 647 2008 Raptors 1582 1536 1480 1533 648 1964 Lakers 1590 1516 1491 1533 649 2015 Suns 1593 1538 1467 1532 650 1991 Hawks 1576 1532 1488 1532 651 1991 Warriors 1558 1503 1537 1532 652 1982 Hawks 1565 1487 1544 1532 653 2004 Heat 1566 1476 1554 1532 654 1951 Sixers 1546 1519 1531 1532 655 2009 Hawks 1566 1525 1505 1532 656 2017 Nuggets 1556 1488 1552 1532 657 1998 Wizards 1573 1524 1498 1532 658 1989 Sixers 1544 1522 1528 1531 659 1993 Clippers 1568 1513 1513 1531 660 1979 Rockets 1555 1498 1542 1531 661 1996 Pistons 1562 1503 1528 1531 662 1999 Rockets 1558 1526 1508 1531 663 1955 Kings 1560 1525 1507 1531 664 1986 Trailblazers 1596 1522 1475 1531 665 1995 Hawks 1552 1520 1519 1530 666 1992 Pacers 1550 1514 1527 1530 667 2015 Jazz 1565 1470 1555 1530 668 1998 Nets 1570 1514 1506 1530 669 2007 Lakers 1590 1527 1473 1530 670 2012 Rockets 1568 1521 1500 1530 671 2001 Magic 1562 1519 1508 1530 672 1950 Stags 1569 1535 1483 1529 673 1950 Packers 1550 1511 1525 1529 674 1974 Wizards 1552 1518 1516 1529 675 1982 Warriors 1543 1518 1525 1529 676 1992 Lakers 1603 1508 1474 1528 677 1985 Jazz 1557 1496 1531 1528 678 1990 Cavaliers 1556 1480 1548 1528 679 2006 Pacers 1575 1520 1487 1527 680 1991 Sixers 1562 1517 1502 1527 681 1978 Bucks 1548 1493 1542 1527 682 2002 Suns 1600 1509 1472 1527 683 2007 Heat 1587 1516 1479 1527 684 2006 Bulls 1555 1498 1528 1527 685 2004 Trailblazers 1547 1508 1524 1527 686 2000 Magic 1554 1503 1522 1527 687 2005 Bulls 1557 1499 1523 1526 688 2007 Nets 1555 1485 1538 1526 689 1989 Nuggets 1598 1513 1468 1526 690 1952 Warriors 1541 1514 1522 1526 691 2000 Thunder 1555 1512 1511 1526 692 1977 Kings 1562 1515 1500 1526 693 2005 Celtics 1555 1508 1514 1526 694 1997 Suns 1568 1488 1521 1525 695 2004 Pelicans 1594 1499 1483 1525 696 2015 Pelicans 1540 1508 1527 1525 697 1971 Suns 1557 1505 1511 1525 698 1985 Rockets 1543 1509 1521 1524 699 1983 Kings 1547 1486 1540 1524 700 2006 Nuggets 1572 1526 1473 1523 701 2000 Mavericks 1554 1461 1554 1523 702 1989 Rockets 1539 1513 1516 1523 703 2013 Mavericks 1548 1492 1527 1523 704 2007 Clippers 1538 1500 1529 1522 705 2003 Celtics 1584 1510 1474 1522 706 1975 Bucks 1560 1518 1489 1522 707 2002 Raptors 1556 1506 1504 1522 708 2014 Nuggets 1615 1489 1462 1522 709 1976 Clippers 1570 1515 1481 1522 710 1978 Bulls 1600 1526 1440 1522 711 1961 Lakers 1540 1498 1527 1522 712 1987 Bulls 1546 1494 1525 1522 713 1987 Thunder 1547 1505 1510 1521 714 2008 Sixers 1565 1491 1506 1521 715 1991 Thunder 1534 1498 1530 1521 716 2011 Jazz 1617 1510 1433 1520 717 1969 Hawks 1556 1512 1493 1520 718 2003 Thunder 1538 1492 1529 1520 719 2013 Hawks 1567 1514 1478 1520 720 1977 Knicks 1532 1495 1532 1520 721 1970 Sixers 1563 1522 1474 1520 722 1953 Pistons 1538 1500 1521 1520 723 1949 Capitols 1563 1505 1490 1519 724 2016 Wizards 1537 1491 1530 1519 725 1999 Bucks 1536 1511 1510 1519 726 2013 Celtics 1563 1516 1478 1519 727 1981 Wizards 1541 1494 1521 1519 728 1996 Heat 1559 1476 1520 1518 729 1977 Celtics 1557 1492 1504 1518 730 1950 Pistons 1538 1487 1528 1517 731 1976 Suns 1544 1480 1526 1517 732 1979 Warriors 1544 1506 1500 1517 733 1993 Hawks 1554 1476 1521 1517 734 2009 Pistons 1576 1511 1463 1517 735 2016 Pistons 1544 1512 1494 1517 736 2014 Knicks 1544 1461 1544 1517 737 1989 Trailblazers 1566 1516 1467 1516 738 2009 Bulls 1544 1478 1526 1516 739 2001 Pacers 1557 1501 1489 1516 740 1986 Jazz 1546 1491 1510 1516 741 2002 Magic 1551 1520 1475 1515 742 2004 Bucks 1547 1514 1484 1515 743 1966 Hawks 1535 1493 1517 1515 744 1994 Pelicans 1551 1479 1515 1515 745 2017 Bucks 1541 1495 1508 1515 746 1990 Bucks 1561 1511 1472 1515 747 1981 Kings 1542 1497 1505 1515 748 2002 Clippers 1550 1508 1486 1515 749 1978 Knicks 1540 1508 1495 1514 750 2012 Bucks 1544 1500 1500 1514 751 1990 Rockets 1532 1493 1518 1514 752 1987 Wizards 1567 1505 1469 1514 753 1993 Pistons 1548 1484 1509 1514 754 2009 Sixers 1555 1509 1476 1513 755 2017 Pacers 1536 1501 1502 1513 756 1987 Jazz 1552 1512 1476 1513 757 1987 Pacers 1533 1491 1514 1513 758 1980 Spurs 1546 1502 1491 1513 759 1968 Knicks 1545 1467 1526 1513 760 2002 Pacers 1531 1493 1513 1513 761 1978 Hawks 1535 1483 1518 1512 762 1990 Mavericks 1536 1485 1515 1512 763 2004 Thunder 1536 1486 1515 1512 764 1984 Jazz 1543 1504 1489 1512 765 1998 Timberwolves 1530 1486 1519 1512 766 1952 Olympians 1541 1513 1481 1512 767 1999 Thunder 1555 1502 1477 1511 768 2007 Wizards 1590 1520 1425 1511 769 2005 Nets 1553 1456 1525 1511 770 1984 Thunder 1533 1499 1501 1511 771 1977 Suns 1546 1500 1486 1511 772 1980 Rockets 1542 1504 1487 1511 773 1986 Nets 1574 1500 1459 1511 774 1973 Hawks 1530 1486 1516 1510 775 1983 Hawks 1526 1502 1502 1510 776 1982 Trailblazers 1540 1506 1484 1510 777 1962 Kings 1536 1500 1494 1510 778 1985 Spurs 1530 1496 1504 1510 779 2017 Bulls 1550 1486 1494 1510 780 2000 Raptors 1550 1497 1482 1510 781 1972 Thunder 1555 1510 1462 1509 782 1971 Wizards 1556 1486 1485 1509 783 1957 Lakers 1536 1496 1494 1509 784 2011 Knicks 1552 1499 1475 1509 785 1988 Wizards 1528 1487 1512 1509 786 1988 Knicks 1547 1456 1521 1508 787 1990 Thunder 1545 1491 1489 1508 788 1985 Wizards 1546 1496 1482 1508 789 2008 Trailblazers 1564 1498 1462 1508 790 1978 Cavaliers 1532 1494 1499 1508 791 2016 Bulls 1570 1500 1454 1508 792 1991 Pacers 1530 1480 1514 1508 793 2007 Magic 1543 1485 1495 1508 794 1999 Cavaliers 1552 1515 1456 1507 795 2017 Hornets 1553 1507 1463 1507 796 1971 Celtics 1548 1487 1486 1507 797 2006 Rockets 1571 1492 1457 1507 798 1993 Pelicans 1521 1484 1515 1507 799 1996 Wizards 1547 1474 1498 1506 800 2014 Hornets 1549 1457 1513 1506 801 1976 Sixers 1532 1496 1490 1506 802 1988 Pacers 1535 1492 1491 1506 803 1976 Thunder 1539 1480 1499 1506 804 1984 Hawks 1527 1481 1509 1506 805 1979 Clippers 1548 1459 1509 1505 806 1984 Mavericks 1519 1499 1497 1505 807 1970 Hawks 1547 1465 1501 1504 808 2017 Pistons 1588 1484 1441 1504 809 1956 Hawks 1538 1489 1486 1504 810 2015 Celtics 1552 1436 1525 1504 811 2012 Trailblazers 1574 1505 1433 1504 812 2008 Wizards 1532 1489 1491 1504 813 2004 Jazz 1528 1487 1496 1504 814 1967 Kings 1540 1459 1512 1504 815 1967 Hawks 1524 1482 1504 1503 816 2003 Magic 1527 1494 1488 1503 817 1977 Pistons 1540 1509 1460 1503 818 1998 Magic 1528 1470 1511 1503 819 1990 Nuggets 1544 1493 1471 1503 820 2005 Lakers 1594 1500 1413 1502 821 2016 Grizzlies 1561 1508 1438 1502 822 1983 Pistons 1548 1486 1473 1502 823 2015 Pacers 1528 1473 1505 1502 824 1975 Kings 1548 1488 1470 1502 825 2017 Hawks 1538 1487 1480 1502 826 1971 Sixers 1543 1494 1468 1502 827 1993 Warriors 1580 1486 1438 1501 828 1989 Warriors 1549 1482 1473 1501 829 2009 Heat 1526 1469 1509 1501 830 1984 Nuggets 1520 1485 1499 1501 831 2003 Bucks 1523 1485 1495 1501 832 1993 Magic 1517 1486 1498 1500 833 1984 Spurs 1534 1492 1475 1500 834 2010 Bulls 1535 1478 1486 1500 835 1951 Celtics 1530 1487 1482 1500 836 1996 Pelicans 1528 1496 1475 1499 837 1968 Warriors 1639 1476 1383 1499 838 2011 Bucks 1530 1480 1485 1498 839 2005 Cavaliers 1537 1495 1462 1498 840 1985 Cavaliers 1534 1434 1525 1498 841 2010 Grizzlies 1548 1495 1450 1497 842 1999 Timberwolves 1542 1487 1461 1497 843 2005 Wizards 1523 1484 1481 1496 844 1951 Olympians 1516 1479 1493 1496 845 1977 Thunder 1531 1495 1461 1496 846 2014 Hawks 1523 1477 1485 1495 847 1975 Rockets 1530 1478 1475 1494 848 2004 Warriors 1510 1473 1500 1494 849 1948 Baltimore ✓ 1508 1466 1508 1494 850 1976 Rockets 1509 1478 1493 1493 851 1974 Clippers 1544 1438 1497 1493 852 2001 Nuggets 1543 1479 1457 1493 853 2005 Warriors 1527 1425 1527 1493 854 1986 Wizards 1525 1483 1469 1492 855 2015 Bucks 1550 1483 1443 1492 856 1975 Knicks 1541 1467 1468 1492 857 1988 Sixers 1539 1478 1457 1491 858 1980 Cavaliers 1507 1467 1499 1491 859 1975 Pistons 1551 1486 1436 1491 860 2011 Pacers 1537 1472 1464 1491 861 1959 Lakers 1514 1467 1491 1491 862 1957 Kings 1528 1481 1463 1491 863 1959 Warriors 1501 1474 1496 1490 864 1958 Pistons 1537 1450 1484 1490 865 1991 Knicks 1521 1471 1478 1490 866 1989 Mavericks 1589 1465 1415 1490 867 1989 Wizards 1509 1459 1500 1489 868 1992 Hawks 1527 1482 1458 1489 869 1993 Heat 1537 1454 1476 1489 870 1956 Kings 1522 1482 1462 1489 871 1947 Capitols 1524 1469 1473 1489 872 1995 Kings 1516 1473 1476 1488 873 1987 Nuggets 1512 1467 1485 1488 874 2017 Timberwolves 1539 1459 1463 1487 875 1990 Pacers 1529 1472 1460 1487 876 1976 Knicks 1526 1463 1471 1487 877 2005 Sixers 1502 1468 1491 1487 878 2010 Raptors 1547 1479 1433 1486 879 1967 Lakers 1533 1482 1444 1486 880 1987 Warriors 1513 1466 1476 1485 881 1951 Pistons 1511 1476 1468 1485 882 1982 Bulls 1529 1469 1457 1485 883 1979 Pacers 1506 1451 1496 1484 884 1980 Pacers 1508 1478 1466 1484 885 1977 Pacers 1515 1476 1462 1484 886 1973 Suns 1533 1473 1445 1484 887 2006 Magic 1523 1419 1509 1483 888 1984 Kings 1517 1475 1457 1483 889 1950 Olympians 1509 1456 1483 1483 890 1981 Warriors 1519 1481 1448 1483 891 1982 Pistons 1503 1474 1470 1482 892 1992 Nets 1510 1441 1495 1482 893 2000 Rockets 1503 1454 1489 1482 894 2007 Pelicans 1499 1447 1499 1482 895 1984 Wizards 1530 1476 1438 1481 896 2009 Pacers 1493 1458 1493 1481 897 1985 Suns 1552 1477 1414 1481 898 1949 Baltimore 1514 1468 1461 1481 899 1954 Warriors 1509 1453 1480 1481 900 2006 Timberwolves 1563 1475 1404 1481 901 2006 Warriors 1530 1465 1447 1481 902 1983 Mavericks 1516 1473 1453 1481 903 1992 Rockets 1515 1471 1456 1480 904 2000 Celtics 1494 1452 1494 1480 905 1959 Pistons 1535 1464 1441 1480 906 1976 Trailblazers 1525 1461 1452 1479 907 1949 Knicks 1508 1464 1462 1478 908 1960 Knicks 1513 1481 1440 1478 909 1958 Kings 1506 1453 1474 1478 910 2002 Heat 1525 1455 1453 1478 911 2015 Heat 1507 1467 1456 1477 912 1980 Knicks 1505 1465 1460 1477 913 1978 Pistons 1505 1464 1461 1476 914 1968 Kings 1495 1441 1492 1476 915 2000 Nets 1536 1467 1426 1476 916 1976 Lakers 1506 1460 1462 1476 917 1982 Pacers 1536 1475 1417 1476 918 2017 Pelicans 1516 1429 1482 1476 919 1986 Spurs 1558 1482 1385 1475 920 2006 Sixers 1509 1465 1452 1475 921 2013 Bucks 1524 1473 1426 1475 922 1964 Sixers 1511 1457 1455 1474 923 2007 Kings 1527 1475 1421 1474 924 1975 Thunder 1504 1447 1471 1474 925 1957 Pistons 1522 1466 1433 1474 926 2003 Warriors 1508 1458 1454 1473 927 1965 Wizards 1493 1442 1483 1473 928 2005 Clippers 1488 1462 1469 1473 929 1978 Jazz 1498 1448 1472 1473 930 1985 Hawks 1490 1460 1469 1473 931 1980 Nets 1496 1458 1465 1473 932 1971 Rockets 1497 1423 1497 1473 933 2015 Nets 1501 1459 1458 1473 934 1975 Trailblazers 1494 1429 1494 1473 935 2006 Bucks 1493 1447 1477 1472 936 1948 Capitols 1493 1461 1461 1472 937 2006 Jazz 1489 1443 1483 1472 938 2009 Hornets 1500 1454 1461 1472 939 2010 Pelicans 1516 1471 1428 1472 940 1973 Pistons 1494 1427 1494 1472 941 2008 Bulls 1517 1466 1432 1471 942 1993 Lakers 1513 1466 1436 1471 943 1966 Warriors 1497 1451 1466 1471 944 1948 Warriors 1499 1432 1483 1471 945 1981 Nuggets 1494 1435 1485 1471 946 1981 Thunder 1518 1470 1426 1471 947 1980 Wizards 1487 1451 1474 1471 948 2003 Wizards 1517 1471 1423 1471 949 1986 Cavaliers 1528 1461 1423 1471 950 2003 Knicks 1494 1454 1463 1470 951 2011 Warriors 1490 1429 1490 1470 952 2008 Kings 1488 1457 1464 1470 953 2006 Thunder 1483 1445 1481 1469 954 1978 Celtics 1503 1450 1455 1469 955 2010 Pacers 1504 1416 1488 1469 956 1981 Clippers 1497 1449 1460 1469 957 2006 Pelicans 1520 1459 1427 1469 958 2008 Hawks 1488 1447 1471 1469 959 2004 Knicks 1505 1461 1439 1468 960 1966 Wizards 1494 1463 1448 1468 961 1999 Kings 1490 1432 1484 1468 962 1976 Bucks 1503 1456 1446 1468 963 1999 Wizards 1512 1468 1423 1468 964 2013 Raptors 1485 1440 1477 1467 965 1982 Knicks 1526 1473 1402 1467 966 1981 Hawks 1514 1459 1427 1467 967 2008 Pacers 1497 1439 1463 1466 968 1978 Kings 1496 1451 1452 1466 969 1996 Kings 1532 1434 1431 1466 970 1996 Nuggets 1539 1453 1404 1465 971 1976 Jazz 1485 1441 1470 1465 972 1952 Pistons 1487 1451 1455 1465 973 2006 Celtics 1491 1465 1438 1465 974 1975 Cavaliers 1501 1450 1441 1464 975 1992 Sixers 1513 1460 1419 1464 976 1985 Bulls 1489 1456 1446 1464 977 1995 Heat 1489 1459 1443 1464 978 1998 Bucks 1508 1457 1426 1464 979 2013 Trailblazers 1522 1461 1405 1463 980 1986 Kings 1494 1447 1447 1463 981 2004 Sixers 1535 1452 1400 1462 982 2001 Celtics 1488 1440 1459 1462 983 1961 Pistons 1500 1439 1448 1462 984 1963 Warriors 1482 1445 1458 1462 985 2002 Wizards 1494 1452 1438 1461 986 1977 Jazz 1524 1435 1424 1461 987 1995 Celtics 1487 1433 1460 1460 988 2013 Timberwolves 1483 1436 1460 1460 989 1950 Capitols 1498 1461 1420 1460 990 1969 Kings 1526 1433 1417 1459 991 2014 Pelicans 1490 1445 1441 1459 992 1949 Warriors 1483 1457 1434 1458 993 2009 Raptors 1493 1446 1436 1458 994 1955 Hawks 1469 1438 1467 1458 995 2016 Kings 1501 1447 1425 1458 996 1980 Clippers 1515 1462 1395 1458 997 2007 Pacers 1517 1458 1398 1457 998 1948 Stags 1487 1456 1429 1457 999 1962 Pistons 1493 1441 1437 1457 1000 2001 Pistons 1504 1429 1437 1457 1001 1992 Bucks 1527 1461 1380 1456 1002 1976 Pistons 1480 1424 1464 1456 1003 2015 Nuggets 1504 1440 1422 1455 1004 1972 Rockets 1472 1435 1459 1455 1005 1978 Pacers 1500 1435 1431 1455 1006 1996 Warriors 1476 1448 1441 1455 1007 2004 Celtics 1499 1453 1413 1455 1008 1987 Suns 1478 1420 1465 1454 1009 2012 Warriors 1516 1453 1393 1454 1010 1970 Celtics 1491 1447 1424 1454 1011 2015 Hornets 1513 1448 1401 1454 1012 2016 Magic 1492 1431 1437 1453 1013 2015 Pistons 1476 1424 1461 1453 1014 1999 Celtics 1477 1427 1454 1453 1015 2009 Nets 1482 1440 1436 1453 1016 1960 Lakers 1485 1411 1461 1452 1017 1990 Warriors 1488 1453 1415 1452 1018 2007 Thunder 1491 1447 1419 1452 1019 2017 Mavericks 1492 1444 1420 1452 1020 1997 Timberwolves 1483 1441 1432 1452 1021 2013 Sixers 1484 1428 1445 1452 1022 1999 Raptors 1479 1437 1438 1452 1023 2009 Bucks 1477 1441 1435 1451 1024 1972 Wizards 1516 1434 1403 1451 1025 1979 Pistons 1480 1437 1434 1450 1026 1986 Suns 1481 1446 1424 1450 1027 1971 Pistons 1510 1456 1385 1450 1028 1995 Mavericks 1485 1415 1452 1450 1029 2013 Wizards 1488 1413 1448 1450 1030 1979 Knicks 1506 1454 1389 1449 1031 1986 Thunder 1481 1432 1434 1449 1032 1966 Knicks 1485 1435 1424 1448 1033 1971 Warriors 1497 1436 1410 1448 1034 1962 Hawks 1483 1443 1417 1447 1035 1953 Olympians 1472 1431 1439 1447 1036 1971 Hawks 1485 1399 1458 1447 1037 1953 Hawks 1467 1426 1449 1447 1038 2007 Sixers 1462 1416 1462 1447 1039 1978 Rockets 1527 1435 1378 1447 1040 1968 Wizards 1488 1397 1455 1447 1041 2012 Timberwolves 1505 1454 1381 1446 1042 1974 Rockets 1463 1425 1448 1446 1043 1985 Kings 1472 1424 1439 1445 1044 1973 Rockets 1483 1426 1425 1445 1045 1984 Warriors 1466 1432 1436 1445 1046 1980 Nuggets 1491 1437 1405 1444 1047 1974 Hawks 1503 1420 1408 1444 1048 1970 Thunder 1471 1391 1468 1443 1049 2016 Nuggets 1468 1434 1427 1443 1050 1974 Thunder 1478 1419 1430 1442 1051 1983 Warriors 1487 1426 1414 1442 1052 1991 Cavaliers 1481 1409 1436 1442 1053 1970 Kings 1487 1429 1410 1442 1054 1993 Nuggets 1472 1403 1451 1442 1055 2016 Pelicans 1495 1456 1374 1442 1056 2009 Warriors 1470 1437 1417 1441 1057 2007 Hornets 1460 1409 1453 1441 1058 1969 Warriors 1484 1416 1422 1441 1059 2004 Suns 1457 1429 1435 1440 1060 2002 Knicks 1488 1417 1416 1440 1061 2003 Clippers 1507 1411 1402 1440 1062 2011 Hornets 1484 1439 1395 1440 1063 1948 Bombers 1468 1445 1405 1439 1064 1997 Clippers 1470 1424 1424 1439 1065 1997 Bucks 1487 1432 1399 1439 1066 1979 Cavaliers 1484 1445 1389 1439 1067 1977 Bucks 1458 1408 1452 1439 1068 1999 Nets 1455 1417 1445 1439 1069 2000 Cavaliers 1487 1418 1411 1439 1070 1968 Pistons 1473 1409 1434 1438 1071 1990 Wizards 1515 1413 1386 1438 1072 2014 Cavaliers 1468 1396 1450 1438 1073 2003 Hawks 1469 1409 1436 1438 1074 1970 Suns 1476 1400 1438 1438 1075 1960 Pistons 1482 1421 1410 1438 1076 2004 Cavaliers 1478 1399 1432 1437 1077 1948 Knicks 1465 1426 1418 1436 1078 2001 Clippers 1464 1383 1462 1436 1079 2008 Hornets 1450 1411 1448 1436 1080 1979 Bulls 1473 1411 1425 1436 1081 1999 Bulls 1526 1427 1355 1436 1082 2005 Knicks 1477 1424 1407 1436 1083 2007 Timberwolves 1511 1447 1350 1436 1084 1951 Baltimore 1463 1424 1421 1436 1085 1989 Pacers 1448 1412 1448 1436 1086 1998 Celtics 1458 1420 1428 1435 1087 1973 Kings 1465 1425 1417 1435 1088 2005 Trailblazers 1514 1427 1364 1435 1089 1995 Nets 1492 1442 1370 1435 1090 1979 Nets 1481 1437 1386 1434 1091 2013 Pelicans 1479 1422 1402 1434 1092 2015 Kings 1475 1409 1418 1434 1093 1972 Hawks 1461 1396 1445 1434 1094 1994 Celtics 1479 1420 1403 1434 1095 1980 Warriors 1500 1403 1396 1433 1096 2017 Kings 1476 1430 1393 1433 1097 2008 Nets 1467 1420 1413 1433 1098 1998 Sixers 1450 1402 1445 1432 1099 2005 Raptors 1460 1427 1411 1432 1100 1996 Celtics 1463 1407 1427 1432 1101 1965 Knicks 1454 1391 1450 1432 1102 2000 Wizards 1461 1419 1413 1431 1103 1971 Thunder 1447 1415 1431 1431 1104 1967 Knicks 1470 1429 1394 1431 1105 1994 Lakers 1475 1414 1404 1431 1106 1963 Pistons 1450 1407 1433 1430 1107 1982 Kings 1468 1403 1419 1430 1108 1992 Heat 1442 1420 1427 1430 1109 2011 Clippers 1448 1404 1437 1430 1110 1951 Hawks 1464 1424 1399 1429 1111 2016 Bucks 1467 1429 1392 1429 1112 1970 Bulls 1468 1401 1418 1429 1113 2003 Grizzlies 1468 1401 1418 1429 1114 1977 Clippers 1484 1421 1380 1428 1115 1964 Wizards 1466 1414 1405 1428 1116 1975 Suns 1478 1429 1376 1428 1117 2000 Nuggets 1451 1416 1417 1428 1118 1980 Bulls 1439 1412 1431 1428 1119 1985 Clippers 1475 1410 1395 1427 1120 1976 Kings 1448 1400 1432 1427 1121 1950 Hawks 1453 1402 1423 1426 1122 1987 Kings 1442 1410 1425 1426 1123 2007 Bucks 1529 1421 1326 1426 1124 2012 Pelicans 1440 1400 1436 1425 1125 2010 Knicks 1474 1409 1391 1425 1126 2001 Cavaliers 1498 1400 1375 1424 1127 1986 Pacers 1454 1408 1410 1424 1128 1950 Bombers 1464 1412 1396 1424 1129 2014 Kings 1447 1417 1407 1423 1130 1974 Kings 1444 1387 1440 1423 1131 2007 Knicks 1457 1421 1392 1423 1132 1987 Cavaliers 1433 1410 1427 1423 1133 1975 Sixers 1470 1415 1385 1423 1134 2014 Lakers 1484 1389 1394 1423 1135 2000 Hawks 1521 1426 1321 1422 1136 1997 Kings 1445 1410 1412 1422 1137 2005 Bucks 1467 1431 1368 1422 1138 1986 Warriors 1445 1391 1429 1422 1139 1981 Cavaliers 1473 1427 1364 1422 1140 2010 Sixers 1465 1416 1383 1422 1141 2003 Heat 1492 1414 1357 1421 1142 2017 Knicks 1471 1417 1374 1421 1143 2002 Rockets 1461 1427 1373 1421 1144 1985 Thunder 1501 1436 1324 1420 1145 1961 Kings 1439 1383 1437 1420 1146 1974 Suns 1449 1403 1407 1420 1147 2005 Magic 1472 1428 1359 1420 1148 1965 Pistons 1450 1406 1402 1419 1149 2009 Knicks 1451 1409 1399 1419 1150 1947 Warriors ✓ 1446 1366 1446 1419 1151 1992 Pelicans 1482 1401 1375 1419 1152 1986 Bulls 1438 1404 1414 1419 1153 1975 Hawks 1460 1424 1372 1419 1154 2002 Hawks 1443 1390 1420 1418 1155 2007 Grizzlies 1478 1388 1386 1417 1156 1950 Warriors 1431 1397 1420 1416 1157 2014 Celtics 1502 1408 1336 1416 1158 2013 Kings 1443 1393 1410 1415 1159 2005 Jazz 1478 1404 1363 1415 1160 1947 Stags 1447 1388 1409 1415 1161 1949 Pistons 1450 1411 1382 1415 1162 1962 Knicks 1442 1384 1418 1414 1163 1988 Suns 1449 1399 1396 1414 1164 1991 Clippers 1449 1384 1409 1414 1165 1975 Lakers 1465 1408 1369 1414 1166 1995 Warriors 1481 1401 1359 1414 1167 1999 Warriors 1425 1408 1408 1414 1168 2013 Pistons 1461 1407 1372 1413 1169 2016 Knicks 1454 1401 1384 1413 1170 2004 Clippers 1474 1432 1334 1413 1171 1987 Nets 1453 1404 1382 1413 1172 2013 Suns 1474 1412 1352 1413 1173 1997 Raptors 1427 1386 1425 1413 1174 2006 Raptors 1451 1415 1372 1413 1175 1985 Knicks 1504 1404 1330 1412 1176 1977 Hawks 1443 1384 1410 1412 1177 1991 Magic 1446 1354 1437 1412 1178 1999 Mavericks 1431 1381 1422 1412 1179 2004 Raptors 1454 1406 1373 1411 1180 1984 Clippers 1421 1398 1413 1411 1181 1979 Celtics 1457 1414 1361 1411 1182 1983 Bulls 1444 1408 1378 1410 1183 1984 Rockets 1456 1399 1374 1410 1184 1965 Warriors 1496 1384 1348 1410 1185 1984 Bulls 1475 1418 1335 1409 1186 2007 Trailblazers 1438 1398 1392 1409 1187 2012 Raptors 1432 1378 1415 1408 1188 1988 Spurs 1458 1400 1366 1408 1189 1976 Hawks 1482 1412 1329 1408 1190 2010 Warriors 1432 1382 1409 1407 1191 2004 Hawks 1429 1389 1405 1407 1192 2002 Nuggets 1448 1394 1379 1407 1193 1950 Celtics 1456 1412 1352 1407 1194 2002 Cavaliers 1429 1391 1401 1407 1195 1991 Wizards 1466 1400 1353 1406 1196 2011 Pistons 1429 1393 1396 1406 1197 1984 Cavaliers 1447 1394 1374 1405 1198 1997 Warriors 1440 1402 1373 1405 1199 2014 Pistons 1469 1396 1351 1405 1200 1976 Bulls 1427 1394 1394 1405 1201 1991 Mavericks 1481 1397 1334 1404 1202 1979 Jazz 1470 1392 1350 1404 1203 1949 Bombers 1429 1382 1400 1404 1204 2016 Suns 1491 1362 1356 1403 1205 1983 Jazz 1413 1390 1405 1403 1206 2014 Jazz 1466 1413 1329 1403 1207 2012 Kings 1425 1393 1388 1402 1208 2011 Kings 1432 1353 1421 1402 1209 1978 Clippers 1440 1403 1363 1402 1210 2017 Magic 1458 1395 1352 1402 1211 2010 Pistons 1477 1373 1353 1401 1212 1987 Spurs 1435 1382 1385 1401 1213 1973 Cavaliers 1423 1374 1403 1400 1214 2012 Pistons 1413 1380 1406 1400 1215 2012 Wizards 1433 1334 1433 1400 1216 1993 Bucks 1443 1399 1357 1400 1217 2007 Celtics 1462 1378 1360 1400 1218 1961 Knicks 1442 1402 1352 1399 1219 1990 Clippers 1471 1391 1334 1399 1220 1951 Capitols 1425 1398 1371 1398 1221 1977 Nets 1520 1383 1290 1398 1222 1993 Sixers 1463 1384 1348 1398 1223 1995 Bucks 1408 1372 1408 1396 1224 1954 Hawks 1409 1368 1409 1395 1225 2016 Timberwolves 1413 1361 1411 1395 1226 1969 Rockets 1412 1379 1392 1394 1227 1994 Clippers 1451 1389 1342 1394 1228 1950 Baltimore 1445 1377 1360 1394 1229 1969 Pistons 1429 1379 1373 1393 1230 1970 Pistons 1425 1380 1375 1393 1231 1971 Kings 1429 1384 1366 1393 1232 1986 Clippers 1412 1368 1397 1393 1233 1998 Kings 1464 1414 1300 1392 1234 1970 Warriors 1461 1388 1328 1392 1235 1993 Kings 1449 1385 1343 1392 1236 1997 Nets 1408 1360 1408 1392 1237 1991 Timberwolves 1408 1359 1408 1391 1238 1984 Pacers 1410 1373 1390 1391 1239 1996 Clippers 1426 1380 1368 1391 1240 1970 Rockets 1441 1385 1346 1391 1241 1958 Lakers 1426 1385 1359 1390 1242 2008 Clippers 1461 1390 1316 1389 1243 2003 Bulls 1404 1371 1392 1389 1244 1996 Nets 1447 1393 1327 1389 1245 1989 Kings 1402 1363 1399 1388 1246 1972 Sixers 1424 1386 1354 1388 1247 1994 Kings 1410 1364 1386 1387 1248 2007 Hawks 1414 1382 1363 1387 1249 1969 Bulls 1410 1376 1367 1384 1250 1994 Sixers 1461 1381 1307 1383 1251 1983 Clippers 1445 1366 1337 1383 1252 2017 Lakers 1419 1361 1367 1382 1253 1972 Kings 1408 1336 1402 1382 1254 1996 Mavericks 1426 1373 1346 1382 1255 1980 Jazz 1412 1375 1358 1382 1256 1992 Kings 1400 1350 1395 1382 1257 1996 Bucks 1435 1367 1340 1381 1258 2003 Raptors 1425 1373 1342 1380 1259 1982 Mavericks 1407 1354 1378 1380 1260 2010 Clippers 1442 1376 1321 1380 1261 1978 Nets 1407 1332 1398 1379 1262 1974 Cavaliers 1397 1354 1382 1378 1263 1992 Wizards 1422 1371 1339 1377 1264 2001 Grizzlies 1407 1369 1353 1376 1265 2006 Hornets 1401 1347 1380 1376 1266 2009 Timberwolves 1438 1364 1326 1376 1267 2010 Wizards 1414 1362 1351 1376 1268 1969 Thunder 1413 1335 1380 1376 1269 1953 Warriors 1429 1365 1333 1376 1270 2001 Nets 1415 1375 1336 1375 1271 1967 Bulls 1395 1354 1375 1375 1272 1981 Jazz 1441 1365 1317 1374 1273 1987 Knicks 1425 1375 1323 1374 1274 1988 Kings 1392 1366 1363 1373 1275 1974 Trailblazers 1422 1365 1332 1373 1276 1986 Knicks 1427 1376 1316 1373 1277 1967 Pistons 1414 1366 1335 1372 1278 1949 Celtics 1390 1339 1380 1370 1279 1952 Baltimore 1427 1355 1327 1370 1280 2017 Suns 1409 1360 1340 1370 1281 1981 Nets 1421 1357 1330 1369 1282 1963 Knicks 1420 1367 1318 1368 1283 2017 Sixers 1412 1354 1338 1368 1284 2004 Wizards 1417 1361 1324 1367 1285 1985 Pacers 1420 1370 1311 1367 1286 1947 Bombers 1378 1356 1359 1364 1287 1996 Timberwolves 1386 1357 1349 1364 1288 1964 Knicks 1394 1352 1347 1364 1289 1973 Thunder 1391 1355 1346 1364 1290 1995 Sixers 1407 1346 1339 1364 1291 2001 Hawks 1401 1361 1330 1364 1292 2008 Grizzlies 1409 1356 1324 1363 1293 2006 Knicks 1424 1344 1321 1363 1294 1985 Warriors 1408 1337 1342 1363 1295 1968 Bulls 1400 1353 1334 1363 1296 2011 Raptors 1432 1356 1299 1362 1297 2013 Cavaliers 1409 1353 1324 1362 1298 1963 Wizards 1390 1333 1362 1361 1299 1982 Jazz 1387 1344 1353 1361 1300 1952 Hawks 1389 1358 1337 1361 1301 1994 Wizards 1402 1337 1344 1361 1302 2009 Grizzlies 1379 1324 1379 1361 1303 2011 Cavaliers 1432 1322 1325 1360 1304 1994 Pistons 1453 1349 1277 1360 1305 2004 Magic 1426 1360 1291 1359 1306 1991 Pelicans 1374 1337 1366 1359 1307 1983 Pacers 1404 1351 1321 1359 1308 1997 Spurs 1442 1341 1292 1358 1309 2009 Wizards 1421 1340 1314 1358 1310 1968 Thunder 1401 1337 1329 1356 1311 2009 Thunder 1378 1321 1367 1356 1312 2015 Lakers 1418 1363 1283 1355 1313 2016 Nets 1430 1345 1289 1355 1314 2002 Grizzlies 1387 1339 1337 1355 1315 1989 Nets 1396 1362 1303 1354 1316 2017 Nets 1386 1302 1372 1353 1317 2005 Pelicans 1382 1356 1320 1353 1318 1964 Pistons 1379 1331 1347 1352 1319 1966 Pistons 1387 1351 1318 1352 1320 2000 Grizzlies 1397 1332 1326 1352 1321 2012 Cavaliers 1403 1355 1294 1351 1322 1990 Timberwolves 1383 1326 1341 1350 1323 2008 Knicks 1392 1347 1311 1350 1324 2008 Timberwolves 1365 1326 1355 1349 1325 2000 Warriors 1405 1347 1294 1349 1326 1982 Clippers 1421 1353 1271 1348 1327 1988 Warriors 1406 1355 1284 1348 1328 2013 Magic 1464 1330 1249 1348 1329 2004 Bulls 1385 1347 1311 1348 1330 2010 Kings 1391 1344 1307 1348 1331 1991 Nets 1384 1335 1324 1348 1332 2012 Nets 1371 1345 1327 1347 1333 1990 Kings 1392 1349 1301 1347 1334 2008 Bucks 1405 1358 1279 1347 1335 1988 Nets 1370 1338 1332 1347 1336 2015 Magic 1396 1332 1312 1347 1337 1949 Jets 1382 1342 1312 1345 1338 2008 Thunder 1397 1334 1303 1345 1339 1995 Pistons 1378 1331 1325 1345 1340 1991 Kings 1366 1322 1345 1344 1341 2002 Warriors 1380 1330 1321 1343 1342 1950 Redskins 1393 1332 1300 1342 1343 1989 Spurs 1395 1338 1292 1341 1344 1993 Wizards 1380 1344 1299 1341 1345 1997 Nuggets 1395 1344 1283 1341 1346 1997 Mavericks 1388 1335 1297 1340 1347 1981 Pistons 1361 1298 1359 1339 1348 2011 Nets 1374 1341 1301 1339 1349 2008 Heat 1447 1311 1259 1339 1350 1959 Kings 1378 1330 1308 1339 1351 1967 Wizards 1369 1319 1326 1338 1352 2006 Hawks 1352 1323 1340 1338 1353 2011 Wizards 1362 1324 1327 1338 1354 2009 Kings 1403 1324 1285 1337 1355 1992 Magic 1370 1324 1314 1336 1356 2015 Timberwolves 1405 1335 1264 1335 1357 1960 Kings 1378 1327 1298 1334 1358 1980 Pistons 1423 1339 1240 1334 1359 1972 Pistons 1399 1321 1279 1333 1360 2014 Magic 1362 1326 1311 1333 1361 1994 Bucks 1378 1338 1282 1333 1362 1998 Mavericks 1365 1307 1326 1333 1363 1997 Sixers 1367 1320 1310 1333 1364 1992 Mavericks 1412 1312 1272 1332 1365 2006 Trailblazers 1395 1342 1256 1331 1366 2009 Clippers 1411 1324 1256 1330 1367 2015 Knicks 1413 1315 1256 1328 1368 1991 Heat 1343 1317 1318 1326 1369 1983 Cavaliers 1341 1296 1341 1326 1370 1995 Wizards 1357 1312 1307 1326 1371 2001 Wizards 1359 1329 1286 1325 1372 1953 Baltimore 1361 1317 1290 1323 1373 1969 Bucks 1350 1293 1321 1321 1374 1947 Knicks 1351 1301 1311 1321 1375 1995 Clippers 1338 1304 1319 1320 1376 1950 Waterloo 1332 1298 1330 1320 1377 2003 Nuggets 1364 1321 1271 1319 1378 1974 Sixers 1336 1305 1315 1319 1379 1975 Jazz 1352 1264 1340 1319 1380 1994 Timberwolves 1375 1321 1256 1317 1381 1992 Nuggets 1373 1329 1249 1317 1382 1997 Celtics 1387 1316 1244 1315 1383 1954 Baltimore 1360 1316 1268 1315 1384 1973 Trailblazers 1327 1305 1311 1314 1385 1995 Timberwolves 1340 1300 1303 1314 1386 1991 Nuggets 1393 1304 1247 1314 1387 1971 Trailblazers 1342 1286 1314 1314 1388 1948 Celtics 1340 1296 1305 1313 1389 1992 Timberwolves 1370 1303 1265 1313 1390 2010 Nets 1358 1278 1302 1313 1391 2011 Timberwolves 1351 1315 1269 1312 1392 2001 Warriors 1389 1322 1218 1310 1393 1998 Warriors 1345 1284 1296 1308 1394 2003 Cavaliers 1348 1291 1285 1308 1395 2014 Sixers 1392 1275 1254 1307 1396 2002 Bulls 1337 1293 1287 1306 1397 1998 Clippers 1363 1307 1241 1304 1398 2014 Bucks 1358 1294 1255 1303 1399 1999 Clippers 1321 1290 1295 1302 1400 1998 Raptors 1351 1310 1243 1302 1401 1947 Rebels 1322 1294 1287 1301 1402 2000 Bulls 1334 1297 1267 1299 1403 2016 Lakers 1332 1291 1275 1299 1404 1999 Nuggets 1315 1298 1282 1298 1405 1993 Timberwolves 1335 1294 1265 1298 1406 2015 Sixers 1330 1284 1276 1297 1407 2010 Timberwolves 1346 1296 1242 1295 1408 1990 Pelicans 1318 1261 1305 1295 1409 1983 Rockets 1373 1288 1223 1294 1410 1996 Raptors 1323 1296 1263 1294 1411 2005 Hornets 1306 1276 1295 1292 1412 1982 Cavaliers 1346 1294 1230 1290 1413 1989 Clippers 1330 1258 1278 1289 1414 1998 Grizzlies 1337 1269 1256 1287 1415 2013 Hornets 1302 1257 1302 1287 1416 1947 Steamrollers 1301 1278 1277 1285 1417 1989 Pelicans 1307 1272 1276 1285 1418 1990 Magic 1347 1284 1208 1280 1419 1990 Nets 1342 1287 1209 1279 1420 1987 Clippers 1346 1283 1207 1279 1421 1996 Sixers 1311 1268 1256 1278 1422 1988 Clippers 1336 1257 1236 1276 1423 2005 Hawks 1337 1282 1209 1276 1424 1968 Rockets 1366 1284 1174 1275 1425 1972 Trailblazers 1283 1258 1274 1272 1426 2001 Bulls 1299 1255 1259 1271 1427 2000 Clippers 1345 1258 1201 1268 1428 1990 Heat 1293 1263 1245 1267 1429 1972 Cavaliers 1309 1254 1237 1267 1430 1962 Wizards 1286 1251 1253 1264 1431 1972 Clippers 1316 1248 1225 1263 1432 1981 Mavericks 1277 1227 1269 1257 1433 1973 Clippers 1306 1256 1205 1256 1434 1947 Falcons 1302 1245 1199 1249 1435 1997 Grizzlies 1270 1229 1238 1246 1436 1949 Steamrollers 1272 1228 1231 1244 1437 1971 Clippers 1293 1222 1211 1242 1438 2016 Sixers 1287 1237 1203 1242 1439 1999 Grizzlies 1260 1247 1219 1242 1440 1994 Mavericks 1257 1211 1257 1242 1441 1947 Huskies 1276 1231 1208 1238 1442 1996 Grizzlies 1268 1216 1225 1236 1443 2012 Hornets 1303 1244 1152 1233 1444 1989 Heat 1248 1220 1228 1232 1445 1998 Nuggets 1270 1204 1216 1230 1446 1969 Suns 1284 1236 1167 1229 1447 1947 Celtics 1245 1219 1218 1227 1448 1973 Sixers 1285 1212 1184 1227 1449 1950 Denver 1278 1224 1171 1224 1450 1948 Steamrollers 1247 1213 1164 1208 1451 1971 Cavaliers 1222 1175 1197 1198 1452 1993 Mavericks 1231 1159 1188 1193 1453 1947 Ironmen 1242 1192 1111 1182 Based on a blend of a team’s peak rating, its average game-to-game rating and its final, end-of-season rating. Source: ESPN, Basketball-Reference.com

Of course, Elo is hardly the only number you can use to rank historical teams. And the Warriors don’t quite make it to No. 1 in a few other statistical categories. For instance, according to Basketball-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) metric, which adjusts a team’s point differential for the strength of schedule it faced, Golden State’s entire season — including the playoffs — ranks “only” third all time, trailing the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the ’96 Bulls.

Part of that is due to the Warriors’ fourth-place ranking in regular-season SRS. But Golden State also blew a chance to move up the list with their playoff run. Had they completed the elusive Fo’, Fo’, Fo’, Fo’ with a Finals sweep, they would have compiled the best single-postseason SRS of any champion ever. But Golden State lost by 21 in Game 4 against Cleveland, so instead they finished with the second-best playoff performance of any NBA champ ever, behind the 2001 L.A. Lakers:

YEAR TEAM WINS LOSSES POINT DIFF. PER GAME AVG. SOS SRS 1 2001 Lakers 15 1 +12.8 5.5 18.2 2 2017 Warriors 16 1 +13.5 3.2 16.8 3 1971 Bucks 12 2 +14.5 0.6 15.1 4 1996 Bulls 15 3 +10.6 4.2 14.7 5 2016 Cavaliers 16 5 +8.6 5.5 14.1 6 1991 Bulls 15 2 +11.7 2.2 13.9 7 1950 Lakers 11 2 +8.5 4.9 13.5 8 1961 Celtics 8 2 +11.6 1.9 13.5 9 2014 Spurs 16 7 +9.3 4.1 13.5 10 1986 Celtics 15 3 +10.3 2.3 12.7 11 1967 Sixers 11 4 +9.3 3.3 12.6 12 1985 Lakers 15 4 +10.2 2.4 12.5 13 1987 Lakers 15 3 +11.4 0.7 12.1 14 1973 Knicks 12 5 +5.1 6.5 11.5 15 1998 Bulls 15 6 +7.0 4.2 11.2 16 2015 Warriors 16 5 +7.8 3.2 11.0 17 2009 Lakers 16 7 +7.2 3.7 10.9 18 1997 Bulls 15 4 +5.5 5.3 10.8 19 1989 Pistons 15 2 +7.7 3.1 10.8 20 1993 Bulls 15 4 +5.8 4.8 10.7 The best NBA championship runs ever (according to SRS) Postseason SRS is determined by comparing a team’s per-game playoff scoring margin to the margin that a league-average team would have against the same opponents (based on their regular-season SRS ratings and the location of each game). Source: Basketball-Reference.com

No. 2 all time isn’t bad, though! And for those who say the Warriors faced an easy road to the title, their strength of schedule — as measured by the average regular-season SRS of the teams they faced in the playoffs, with an adjustment for each game’s location — was the 34th most difficult among the 71 NBA champions since 1947, coming in as slightly tougher than the average title run. It wasn’t the hardest path, but it wasn’t a cakewalk either.

Here’s one more area where Golden State is probably the greatest ever: pure talent. Even on paper, before they ever played a game, the newly minted Kevin Durant Warriors seemed to have the greatest roster in NBA history. And unlike other recent “superteams” — such as the 2011 Miami Heat or 2015 Cavs — they basically lived up to their preseason billing. Our back-of-the-envelope calculations (using projected Box Plus/Minus) called for Golden State’s regular-season scoring margin per 100 possessions to be +12.3; they ended the season at +11.6, diminishing marginal returns be damned.

That might seem to bolster the argument that the Warriors had it easy. With so much talent, they set themselves up for smooth sailing before they even embarked — just roll out the ball and set ’em loose. But in conjunction with the fact that the NBA’s overall talent pool is the best it’s been in at least two decades, it also supports the argument that Golden State played the game at the highest level it’s ever been played. In an era of great players, the Warriors had more of them than anyone else — and they all played to their potential.

The specter of the Michael Jordan-era Bulls will always hang over every GOAT conversation, of course — as well they should. And according to the numbers above, the ’71 Bucks and ’01 Lakers (among others) should be right alongside Chicago in that conversation. But with their closing statement Monday night, the 2017 Warriors finished making their case. From now on, any discussion of the NBA’s best-ever teams has to put Golden State at (or at least near) the top of the list.