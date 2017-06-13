The Warriors Are In The GOAT Debate, But They Blew Their Chance To End It

The 2015 NBA season was The Year Of The Golden State Warriors. But then, so was 2016 — up until its final moments. Somehow, though, the 2017 version has managed to overshadow anything its forerunners had accomplished. Closing out a five-game Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, these Warriors put the finishing touches on a season that ranks among the greatest in basketball history. According to at least one metric, this team made a strong case that it should be considered the greatest of all time — but there’s still room for debate.
Going into the Finals, I noted that Golden State was closing in on the 1996 Chicago Bulls’ NBA record for the greatest peak performance ever, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Elo ratings (which measure a team’s strength over time). The Warriors blew past the Bulls’ old rating this season with their 113-91 romp over the Cavs in Game 1, then set a new high-water mark in each of the next two games. Although the Warriors’ Game 4 loss dropped them back below the Bulls’ maximum Elo, Golden State finished the season with a rating of 1846, 23 points higher than the ’96 Bulls’ final mark. (Like this year’s Warriors, those Bulls also jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the Finals, but Chicago lost both Games 4 and 5 to the Sonics, which dropped their end-of-season Elo below what it was at its peak.)
Using our preferred ranking method of blending together a team’s peak Elo, average daily Elo during the season and its final, end-of-season Elo, the 2017 Warriors come in as the greatest team in NBA history:
The best NBA teams ever (according to Elo)
|ELO RATING
|YEAR
|TEAM
|TITLE
|PEAK
|AVG.
|END
|BLEND
|1
|2017
|Warriors
|✓
|1865
|1772
|1846
|1828
|2
|1996
|Bulls
|✓
|1853
|1770
|1823
|1815
|3
|1997
|Bulls
|✓
|1811
|1792
|1802
|1801
|4
|2016
|Warriors
|1839
|1800
|1756
|1798
|5
|2015
|Warriors
|✓
|1822
|1745
|1822
|1796
|6
|1986
|Celtics
|✓
|1816
|1735
|1801
|1784
|7
|2016
|Spurs
|1800
|1768
|1759
|1776
|8
|2009
|Lakers
|✓
|1790
|1726
|1790
|1769
|9
|1992
|Bulls
|✓
|1782
|1759
|1762
|1768
|10
|1998
|Bulls
|✓
|1788
|1719
|1785
|1764
|11
|1991
|Bulls
|✓
|1785
|1693
|1785
|1755
|12
|1989
|Pistons
|✓
|1788
|1675
|1788
|1750
|13
|1983
|Sixers
|✓
|1777
|1731
|1739
|1749
|14
|2013
|Heat
|✓
|1774
|1715
|1754
|1748
|15
|2014
|Spurs
|✓
|1764
|1696
|1764
|1742
|16
|2009
|Cavaliers
|1765
|1708
|1742
|1738
|17
|1985
|Lakers
|✓
|1764
|1680
|1764
|1736
|18
|1997
|Jazz
|1764
|1693
|1748
|1735
|19
|1967
|Sixers
|✓
|1755
|1715
|1733
|1734
|20
|1998
|Jazz
|1766
|1695
|1737
|1733
|21
|1972
|Lakers
|✓
|1753
|1717
|1726
|1732
|22
|2010
|Magic
|1782
|1669
|1744
|1732
|23
|2001
|Lakers
|✓
|1779
|1634
|1779
|1731
|24
|2003
|Spurs
|✓
|1757
|1674
|1757
|1730
|25
|1987
|Lakers
|✓
|1750
|1699
|1740
|1730
|26
|2016
|Cavaliers
|✓
|1759
|1670
|1759
|1729
|27
|2005
|Spurs
|✓
|1771
|1719
|1696
|1729
|28
|1999
|Spurs
|✓
|1756
|1674
|1756
|1728
|29
|2004
|Spurs
|1764
|1696
|1719
|1726
|30
|2016
|Thunder
|1767
|1666
|1744
|1726
|31
|2012
|Spurs
|1771
|1671
|1733
|1725
|32
|2000
|Lakers
|✓
|1779
|1703
|1690
|1724
|33
|1972
|Bucks
|1741
|1711
|1718
|1723
|34
|1971
|Bucks
|✓
|1757
|1687
|1725
|1723
|35
|2002
|Lakers
|✓
|1738
|1684
|1738
|1720
|36
|1993
|Bulls
|✓
|1755
|1677
|1726
|1719
|37
|2013
|Spurs
|1751
|1688
|1713
|1717
|38
|2007
|Mavericks
|1773
|1715
|1660
|1716
|39
|2007
|Spurs
|✓
|1736
|1687
|1725
|1716
|40
|1990
|Pistons
|✓
|1745
|1682
|1716
|1714
|41
|2012
|Thunder
|1743
|1686
|1711
|1713
|42
|2010
|Cavaliers
|1763
|1727
|1646
|1712
|43
|2015
|Spurs
|1743
|1669
|1721
|1711
|44
|2008
|Celtics
|✓
|1731
|1677
|1722
|1710
|45
|2013
|Thunder
|1736
|1704
|1684
|1708
|46
|1996
|Thunder
|1731
|1687
|1704
|1707
|47
|2012
|Heat
|✓
|1729
|1679
|1712
|1707
|48
|2009
|Celtics
|1760
|1707
|1653
|1707
|49
|1980
|Lakers
|✓
|1738
|1643
|1738
|1706
|50
|2011
|Mavericks
|✓
|1736
|1644
|1736
|1705
|51
|1981
|Sixers
|1742
|1705
|1668
|1705
|52
|1965
|Celtics
|✓
|1750
|1691
|1671
|1704
|53
|1998
|Lakers
|1745
|1661
|1701
|1702
|54
|1950
|Lakers
|✓
|1732
|1649
|1726
|1702
|55
|1981
|Celtics
|✓
|1731
|1684
|1692
|1702
|56
|2006
|Mavericks
|1727
|1687
|1692
|1702
|57
|2011
|Heat
|1727
|1676
|1702
|1702
|58
|2015
|Clippers
|1743
|1665
|1695
|1701
|59
|2008
|Lakers
|1740
|1662
|1701
|1701
|60
|1988
|Lakers
|✓
|1758
|1682
|1662
|1701
|61
|1982
|Celtics
|1724
|1676
|1703
|1701
|62
|2010
|Lakers
|✓
|1724
|1681
|1695
|1700
|63
|1987
|Celtics
|1743
|1697
|1659
|1700
|64
|2002
|Kings
|1721
|1673
|1705
|1700
|65
|1986
|Lakers
|1764
|1685
|1647
|1699
|66
|1960
|Celtics
|✓
|1728
|1691
|1678
|1699
|67
|2007
|Suns
|1743
|1677
|1676
|1698
|68
|1985
|Celtics
|1722
|1688
|1685
|1698
|69
|2014
|Thunder
|1749
|1683
|1658
|1697
|70
|2001
|Spurs
|1735
|1677
|1677
|1696
|71
|2006
|Spurs
|1726
|1688
|1675
|1696
|72
|2003
|Mavericks
|1726
|1691
|1666
|1694
|73
|2017
|Spurs
|1732
|1693
|1654
|1693
|74
|2003
|Kings
|1722
|1672
|1684
|1693
|75
|1995
|Thunder
|1717
|1688
|1667
|1691
|76
|2000
|Trailblazers
|1719
|1661
|1691
|1690
|77
|1964
|Celtics
|✓
|1721
|1673
|1675
|1690
|78
|2005
|Suns
|1719
|1658
|1692
|1690
|79
|1991
|Trailblazers
|1711
|1677
|1679
|1689
|80
|1984
|Celtics
|✓
|1712
|1663
|1690
|1688
|81
|1994
|Thunder
|1717
|1671
|1677
|1688
|82
|2006
|Pistons
|1743
|1695
|1626
|1688
|83
|2009
|Magic
|1722
|1665
|1673
|1687
|84
|1982
|Sixers
|1710
|1659
|1689
|1686
|85
|1992
|Trailblazers
|1708
|1667
|1682
|1686
|86
|2002
|Spurs
|1713
|1658
|1682
|1684
|87
|2004
|Pistons
|✓
|1715
|1622
|1715
|1684
|88
|1973
|Celtics
|1725
|1668
|1659
|1684
|89
|1962
|Celtics
|✓
|1718
|1665
|1669
|1684
|90
|1995
|Spurs
|1718
|1660
|1674
|1684
|91
|2014
|Clippers
|1715
|1663
|1673
|1684
|92
|1973
|Bucks
|1709
|1662
|1670
|1680
|93
|1990
|Lakers
|1704
|1675
|1662
|1680
|94
|1993
|Knicks
|1709
|1651
|1680
|1680
|95
|1974
|Bucks
|1714
|1669
|1655
|1680
|96
|1988
|Pistons
|1706
|1644
|1688
|1680
|97
|2011
|Bulls
|1718
|1645
|1675
|1679
|98
|1993
|Suns
|1715
|1667
|1649
|1677
|99
|1991
|Lakers
|1705
|1660
|1662
|1676
|100
|1981
|Bucks
|1687
|1660
|1681
|1676
|101
|1982
|Lakers
|✓
|1707
|1624
|1696
|1676
|102
|1986
|Bucks
|1706
|1669
|1649
|1675
|103
|1961
|Celtics
|✓
|1691
|1641
|1691
|1675
|104
|2017
|Cavaliers
|1699
|1628
|1696
|1674
|105
|1996
|Jazz
|1691
|1644
|1687
|1674
|106
|1989
|Lakers
|1701
|1643
|1677
|1674
|107
|2005
|Heat
|1699
|1653
|1668
|1673
|108
|1985
|Bucks
|1720
|1656
|1643
|1673
|109
|2004
|Timberwolves
|1703
|1655
|1660
|1673
|110
|2008
|Spurs
|1690
|1650
|1678
|1673
|111
|2008
|Pistons
|1708
|1657
|1648
|1671
|112
|1994
|Knicks
|1701
|1654
|1657
|1671
|113
|1995
|Jazz
|1711
|1664
|1637
|1671
|114
|2011
|Celtics
|1723
|1662
|1627
|1671
|115
|1999
|Jazz
|1719
|1667
|1623
|1670
|116
|1998
|Pacers
|1683
|1648
|1677
|1669
|117
|1959
|Celtics
|✓
|1686
|1654
|1666
|1669
|118
|2008
|Jazz
|1699
|1632
|1676
|1669
|119
|2015
|Cavaliers
|1723
|1590
|1692
|1669
|120
|2010
|Suns
|1718
|1595
|1689
|1668
|121
|1953
|Lakers
|✓
|1697
|1644
|1661
|1667
|122
|2012
|Bulls
|1701
|1673
|1627
|1667
|123
|2005
|Mavericks
|1696
|1635
|1666
|1666
|124
|2005
|Pistons
|1695
|1612
|1689
|1666
|125
|1997
|Thunder
|1693
|1657
|1646
|1665
|126
|1980
|Celtics
|1699
|1632
|1666
|1665
|127
|1973
|Lakers
|1701
|1656
|1639
|1665
|128
|1990
|Suns
|1701
|1637
|1654
|1664
|129
|2004
|Lakers
|1698
|1628
|1665
|1664
|130
|2011
|Spurs
|1704
|1673
|1612
|1663
|131
|1963
|Celtics
|✓
|1686
|1644
|1657
|1663
|132
|2002
|Mavericks
|1693
|1626
|1668
|1662
|133
|2013
|Nuggets
|1698
|1637
|1651
|1662
|134
|1967
|Celtics
|1699
|1658
|1628
|1662
|135
|1994
|Rockets
|✓
|1700
|1622
|1661
|1661
|136
|2011
|Lakers
|1711
|1647
|1624
|1660
|137
|2013
|Grizzlies
|1701
|1622
|1657
|1660
|138
|2004
|Pacers
|1692
|1630
|1658
|1660
|139
|1973
|Knicks
|✓
|1677
|1624
|1677
|1660
|140
|1987
|Hawks
|1690
|1636
|1653
|1660
|141
|2004
|Kings
|1693
|1655
|1629
|1659
|142
|2010
|Celtics
|1697
|1615
|1665
|1659
|143
|1989
|Cavaliers
|1692
|1662
|1623
|1659
|144
|1975
|Celtics
|1686
|1644
|1645
|1658
|145
|1998
|Thunder
|1719
|1655
|1599
|1658
|146
|2014
|Heat
|1712
|1657
|1604
|1658
|147
|1978
|Trailblazers
|1743
|1677
|1551
|1657
|148
|1983
|Lakers
|1710
|1654
|1606
|1657
|149
|1996
|Spurs
|1708
|1649
|1612
|1656
|150
|1980
|Sixers
|1685
|1629
|1655
|1656
|151
|2006
|Suns
|1712
|1642
|1614
|1656
|152
|1985
|Sixers
|1693
|1647
|1627
|1656
|153
|2009
|Nuggets
|1691
|1612
|1662
|1655
|154
|1997
|Heat
|1687
|1642
|1633
|1654
|155
|2009
|Rockets
|1683
|1616
|1664
|1654
|156
|1982
|Bucks
|1683
|1642
|1634
|1653
|157
|1968
|Sixers
|1682
|1645
|1631
|1653
|158
|2011
|Thunder
|1683
|1615
|1659
|1652
|159
|1999
|Pacers
|1674
|1630
|1653
|1652
|160
|2008
|Pelicans
|1687
|1613
|1655
|1652
|161
|1992
|Cavaliers
|1681
|1611
|1663
|1651
|162
|2008
|Rockets
|1697
|1615
|1642
|1651
|163
|2000
|Pacers
|1671
|1630
|1652
|1651
|164
|1990
|Trailblazers
|1700
|1616
|1635
|1651
|165
|1994
|Suns
|1687
|1631
|1634
|1651
|166
|2000
|Spurs
|1683
|1641
|1625
|1650
|167
|2007
|Pistons
|1685
|1622
|1641
|1649
|168
|1993
|Cavaliers
|1678
|1641
|1629
|1649
|169
|2015
|Rockets
|1670
|1623
|1655
|1649
|170
|2013
|Clippers
|1690
|1642
|1614
|1649
|171
|1996
|Magic
|1675
|1629
|1642
|1649
|172
|1988
|Celtics
|1682
|1645
|1618
|1648
|173
|2001
|Kings
|1675
|1635
|1632
|1648
|174
|1978
|Sixers
|1679
|1637
|1626
|1647
|175
|2005
|Rockets
|1693
|1585
|1663
|1647
|176
|2006
|Heat
|✓
|1662
|1616
|1662
|1647
|177
|1989
|Suns
|1684
|1599
|1656
|1647
|178
|2008
|Suns
|1665
|1635
|1638
|1646
|179
|1980
|Thunder
|1683
|1640
|1614
|1646
|180
|1970
|Knicks
|✓
|1712
|1632
|1591
|1645
|181
|2003
|Lakers
|1681
|1601
|1651
|1645
|182
|1974
|Celtics
|✓
|1679
|1607
|1646
|1644
|183
|1995
|Magic
|1690
|1643
|1598
|1644
|184
|1952
|Lakers
|✓
|1652
|1631
|1648
|1643
|185
|1950
|Kings
|1670
|1616
|1644
|1643
|186
|1953
|Knicks
|1679
|1636
|1613
|1643
|187
|2014
|Rockets
|1676
|1624
|1627
|1642
|188
|1993
|Thunder
|1669
|1629
|1628
|1642
|189
|1966
|Celtics
|✓
|1667
|1611
|1648
|1642
|190
|1987
|Pistons
|1661
|1605
|1658
|1641
|191
|1976
|Warriors
|1688
|1638
|1594
|1640
|192
|1995
|Rockets
|✓
|1665
|1589
|1665
|1640
|193
|1951
|Lakers
|1678
|1641
|1600
|1640
|194
|1956
|Warriors
|✓
|1672
|1618
|1628
|1639
|195
|1981
|Lakers
|1701
|1621
|1595
|1639
|196
|1983
|Celtics
|1709
|1648
|1558
|1638
|197
|1992
|Jazz
|1660
|1615
|1640
|1638
|198
|2015
|Hawks
|1701
|1633
|1581
|1638
|199
|2011
|Magic
|1668
|1637
|1608
|1638
|200
|1954
|Sixers
|1666
|1614
|1633
|1638
|201
|1995
|Suns
|1673
|1625
|1612
|1637
|202
|1954
|Lakers
|✓
|1654
|1616
|1639
|1637
|203
|1953
|Sixers
|1666
|1614
|1628
|1636
|204
|1994
|Bulls
|1686
|1615
|1607
|1636
|205
|1997
|Rockets
|1660
|1596
|1651
|1636
|206
|2015
|Grizzlies
|1678
|1619
|1608
|1635
|207
|2010
|Spurs
|1670
|1611
|1624
|1635
|208
|1958
|Celtics
|1681
|1620
|1604
|1635
|209
|1998
|Heat
|1686
|1640
|1578
|1635
|210
|1994
|Spurs
|1677
|1625
|1600
|1634
|211
|1984
|Lakers
|1663
|1591
|1649
|1634
|212
|2017
|Rockets
|1676
|1628
|1598
|1634
|213
|1997
|Hawks
|1658
|1624
|1619
|1633
|214
|1975
|Wizards
|1659
|1614
|1628
|1633
|215
|1991
|Suns
|1678
|1639
|1581
|1633
|216
|1990
|Bulls
|1654
|1599
|1645
|1633
|217
|2016
|Clippers
|1658
|1628
|1610
|1632
|218
|2004
|Mavericks
|1651
|1617
|1626
|1631
|219
|1966
|Sixers
|1668
|1608
|1617
|1631
|220
|1993
|Rockets
|1682
|1577
|1633
|1631
|221
|2000
|Suns
|1663
|1604
|1622
|1630
|222
|2009
|Spurs
|1667
|1627
|1595
|1630
|223
|1995
|Knicks
|1643
|1611
|1634
|1629
|224
|1984
|Sixers
|1700
|1614
|1572
|1629
|225
|1997
|Lakers
|1653
|1608
|1624
|1628
|226
|2017
|Clippers
|1667
|1598
|1619
|1628
|227
|2009
|Trailblazers
|1664
|1586
|1633
|1628
|228
|2010
|Jazz
|1667
|1617
|1599
|1628
|229
|1957
|Celtics
|✓
|1642
|1605
|1635
|1627
|230
|1981
|Suns
|1671
|1635
|1576
|1627
|231
|1992
|Suns
|1647
|1612
|1623
|1627
|232
|1987
|Bucks
|1666
|1598
|1616
|1627
|233
|2014
|Warriors
|1649
|1610
|1619
|1626
|234
|2001
|Mavericks
|1654
|1598
|1626
|1626
|235
|2003
|Nets
|1664
|1599
|1614
|1626
|236
|1994
|Jazz
|1659
|1593
|1625
|1626
|237
|1995
|Pacers
|1643
|1608
|1627
|1626
|238
|1996
|Lakers
|1660
|1588
|1629
|1626
|239
|1994
|Pacers
|1659
|1574
|1643
|1625
|240
|2010
|Nuggets
|1655
|1623
|1597
|1625
|241
|1977
|Trailblazers
|✓
|1649
|1577
|1649
|1625
|242
|1960
|Warriors
|1643
|1606
|1624
|1625
|243
|2001
|Trailblazers
|1695
|1629
|1549
|1624
|244
|1949
|Lakers
|✓
|1645
|1602
|1625
|1624
|245
|1998
|Spurs
|1660
|1567
|1643
|1623
|246
|2001
|Jazz
|1656
|1616
|1598
|1623
|247
|1979
|Thunder
|✓
|1643
|1580
|1643
|1622
|248
|1994
|Hawks
|1644
|1618
|1603
|1622
|249
|1997
|Knicks
|1651
|1600
|1614
|1622
|250
|1986
|Rockets
|1652
|1566
|1647
|1622
|251
|1988
|Hawks
|1667
|1611
|1587
|1622
|252
|1999
|Heat
|1662
|1617
|1586
|1621
|253
|2007
|Bulls
|1648
|1582
|1633
|1621
|254
|1949
|Kings
|1657
|1605
|1600
|1621
|255
|1969
|Knicks
|1650
|1582
|1630
|1621
|256
|1954
|Kings
|1660
|1596
|1605
|1620
|257
|1959
|Hawks
|1666
|1623
|1571
|1620
|258
|1998
|Suns
|1649
|1584
|1625
|1619
|259
|1986
|Sixers
|1638
|1601
|1619
|1619
|260
|2001
|Bucks
|1647
|1588
|1623
|1619
|261
|1991
|Spurs
|1669
|1604
|1584
|1619
|262
|1989
|Hawks
|1645
|1594
|1617
|1619
|263
|2011
|Nuggets
|1647
|1588
|1619
|1618
|264
|1988
|Mavericks
|1642
|1601
|1610
|1618
|265
|1980
|Suns
|1631
|1601
|1621
|1617
|266
|2012
|Celtics
|1649
|1582
|1621
|1617
|267
|2014
|Pacers
|1697
|1610
|1542
|1616
|268
|1979
|Wizards
|1671
|1625
|1554
|1616
|269
|2013
|Pacers
|1651
|1588
|1610
|1616
|270
|1995
|Bulls
|1648
|1579
|1620
|1616
|271
|2015
|Trailblazers
|1668
|1623
|1557
|1616
|272
|1951
|Kings
|✓
|1638
|1595
|1614
|1615
|273
|1991
|Celtics
|1677
|1619
|1550
|1615
|274
|2001
|Sixers
|1659
|1605
|1581
|1615
|275
|2000
|Jazz
|1655
|1612
|1578
|1615
|276
|2008
|Mavericks
|1648
|1614
|1583
|1615
|277
|1960
|Sixers
|1633
|1599
|1612
|1615
|278
|1999
|Lakers
|1657
|1609
|1577
|1614
|279
|1955
|Sixers
|✓
|1637
|1583
|1623
|1614
|280
|1983
|Suns
|1638
|1590
|1614
|1614
|281
|1983
|Bucks
|1631
|1608
|1602
|1614
|282
|1997
|Pistons
|1640
|1614
|1587
|1614
|283
|1992
|Celtics
|1643
|1563
|1633
|1613
|284
|2013
|Knicks
|1645
|1590
|1604
|1613
|285
|1987
|Mavericks
|1640
|1614
|1584
|1613
|286
|1984
|Bucks
|1639
|1580
|1617
|1612
|287
|1963
|Lakers
|1682
|1601
|1553
|1612
|288
|1996
|Pacers
|1650
|1597
|1589
|1612
|289
|2007
|Cavaliers
|1641
|1574
|1621
|1612
|290
|1983
|Spurs
|1642
|1575
|1617
|1611
|291
|2017
|Jazz
|1633
|1596
|1605
|1611
|292
|2010
|Mavericks
|1639
|1599
|1595
|1611
|293
|1977
|Nuggets
|1648
|1612
|1573
|1611
|294
|1979
|Suns
|1631
|1580
|1620
|1611
|295
|2014
|Mavericks
|1639
|1571
|1621
|1611
|296
|2008
|Magic
|1628
|1579
|1619
|1609
|297
|2016
|Raptors
|1634
|1601
|1590
|1608
|298
|2003
|Trailblazers
|1631
|1595
|1598
|1608
|299
|1980
|Bucks
|1644
|1548
|1633
|1608
|300
|1991
|Jazz
|1624
|1591
|1610
|1608
|301
|2009
|Mavericks
|1635
|1575
|1614
|1608
|302
|1999
|Trailblazers
|1626
|1607
|1591
|1608
|303
|1959
|Sixers
|1626
|1583
|1611
|1607
|304
|2014
|Trailblazers
|1632
|1598
|1589
|1606
|305
|1964
|Kings
|1638
|1594
|1586
|1606
|306
|1999
|Knicks
|1632
|1565
|1620
|1606
|307
|1990
|Spurs
|1639
|1541
|1636
|1605
|308
|1950
|Sixers
|1623
|1594
|1598
|1605
|309
|2002
|Trailblazers
|1654
|1575
|1585
|1605
|310
|1952
|Sixers
|1631
|1598
|1586
|1605
|311
|2010
|Hawks
|1635
|1595
|1584
|1605
|312
|2007
|Jazz
|1628
|1580
|1605
|1605
|313
|1992
|Knicks
|1626
|1569
|1618
|1605
|314
|1984
|Knicks
|1648
|1595
|1571
|1604
|315
|1976
|Celtics
|✓
|1651
|1586
|1576
|1604
|316
|2012
|Grizzlies
|1620
|1588
|1604
|1604
|317
|1969
|Celtics
|✓
|1632
|1573
|1606
|1604
|318
|1953
|Kings
|1642
|1602
|1566
|1604
|319
|1972
|Bulls
|1629
|1597
|1583
|1603
|320
|1974
|Pistons
|1648
|1592
|1569
|1603
|321
|1977
|Sixers
|1630
|1588
|1590
|1603
|322
|1985
|Nuggets
|1643
|1555
|1609
|1602
|323
|2014
|Grizzlies
|1632
|1572
|1603
|1602
|324
|2015
|Mavericks
|1654
|1595
|1557
|1602
|325
|1990
|Jazz
|1637
|1588
|1580
|1602
|326
|2012
|Nuggets
|1635
|1569
|1600
|1601
|327
|2015
|Thunder
|1631
|1590
|1583
|1601
|328
|2001
|Pelicans
|1631
|1568
|1604
|1601
|329
|2003
|Pistons
|1650
|1593
|1559
|1601
|330
|2015
|Bulls
|1636
|1574
|1591
|1600
|331
|1994
|Magic
|1622
|1576
|1601
|1599
|332
|2004
|Nets
|1645
|1578
|1574
|1599
|333
|2000
|Heat
|1616
|1583
|1598
|1599
|334
|1998
|Hawks
|1622
|1582
|1593
|1599
|335
|1985
|Pistons
|1644
|1578
|1574
|1599
|336
|1978
|Spurs
|1635
|1573
|1587
|1599
|337
|2007
|Rockets
|1629
|1594
|1573
|1598
|338
|1989
|Bucks
|1652
|1593
|1548
|1598
|339
|1991
|Pistons
|1668
|1590
|1535
|1598
|340
|2002
|Timberwolves
|1664
|1595
|1534
|1597
|341
|2002
|Thunder
|1632
|1580
|1580
|1597
|342
|2008
|Nuggets
|1626
|1579
|1586
|1597
|343
|1991
|Rockets
|1652
|1570
|1569
|1597
|344
|1969
|Lakers
|1622
|1563
|1606
|1597
|345
|2011
|Grizzlies
|1630
|1551
|1610
|1597
|346
|1952
|Kings
|1619
|1591
|1580
|1596
|347
|2017
|Raptors
|1661
|1585
|1542
|1596
|348
|1993
|Trailblazers
|1650
|1581
|1556
|1596
|349
|1978
|Wizards
|✓
|1620
|1547
|1620
|1596
|350
|2016
|Hawks
|1627
|1566
|1593
|1596
|351
|1964
|Warriors
|1622
|1569
|1596
|1596
|352
|1994
|Cavaliers
|1635
|1585
|1566
|1595
|353
|2012
|Lakers
|1618
|1594
|1573
|1595
|354
|1979
|Spurs
|1639
|1590
|1555
|1595
|355
|1968
|Celtics
|✓
|1611
|1562
|1611
|1594
|356
|1988
|Trailblazers
|1618
|1579
|1585
|1594
|357
|1993
|Spurs
|1661
|1575
|1545
|1594
|358
|2008
|Warriors
|1623
|1595
|1562
|1593
|359
|2016
|Trailblazers
|1619
|1547
|1611
|1592
|360
|2001
|Suns
|1629
|1572
|1575
|1592
|361
|1983
|Knicks
|1635
|1529
|1613
|1592
|362
|1992
|Warriors
|1605
|1585
|1586
|1592
|363
|1980
|Hawks
|1631
|1589
|1556
|1592
|364
|2010
|Thunder
|1622
|1559
|1595
|1592
|365
|1978
|Lakers
|1625
|1561
|1589
|1592
|366
|1988
|Jazz
|1618
|1547
|1611
|1592
|367
|1990
|Sixers
|1630
|1577
|1566
|1591
|368
|1954
|Celtics
|1619
|1564
|1590
|1591
|369
|1999
|Pistons
|1607
|1575
|1591
|1591
|370
|1955
|Lakers
|1621
|1590
|1561
|1591
|371
|1984
|Pistons
|1614
|1560
|1598
|1591
|372
|1998
|Pelicans
|1627
|1568
|1576
|1591
|373
|1982
|Thunder
|1643
|1583
|1546
|1591
|374
|2017
|Wizards
|1620
|1564
|1586
|1590
|375
|2003
|Timberwolves
|1627
|1574
|1568
|1590
|376
|1999
|Hawks
|1620
|1584
|1564
|1589
|377
|1996
|Knicks
|1647
|1551
|1568
|1589
|378
|2005
|Nuggets
|1643
|1530
|1593
|1589
|379
|2012
|Pacers
|1619
|1566
|1581
|1589
|380
|1988
|Bulls
|1623
|1566
|1577
|1589
|381
|1953
|Celtics
|1610
|1566
|1589
|1588
|382
|1989
|Knicks
|1633
|1584
|1548
|1588
|383
|2000
|Pelicans
|1628
|1561
|1575
|1588
|384
|1961
|Sixers
|1627
|1569
|1568
|1588
|385
|2005
|Thunder
|1624
|1581
|1559
|1588
|386
|1988
|Nuggets
|1622
|1561
|1581
|1588
|387
|1958
|Sixers
|1612
|1579
|1570
|1587
|388
|2000
|Knicks
|1610
|1579
|1572
|1587
|389
|1960
|Hawks
|1610
|1576
|1573
|1586
|390
|1996
|Rockets
|1679
|1583
|1497
|1586
|391
|2013
|Rockets
|1610
|1575
|1574
|1586
|392
|1979
|Sixers
|1629
|1557
|1572
|1586
|393
|2009
|Jazz
|1631
|1581
|1547
|1586
|394
|1962
|Warriors
|1618
|1569
|1570
|1586
|395
|2005
|Kings
|1626
|1584
|1546
|1585
|396
|1952
|Knicks
|1606
|1557
|1593
|1585
|397
|2003
|Sixers
|1620
|1554
|1581
|1585
|398
|2016
|Heat
|1617
|1540
|1597
|1585
|399
|1999
|Magic
|1628
|1574
|1551
|1584
|400
|2010
|Trailblazers
|1612
|1571
|1569
|1584
|401
|1980
|Kings
|1622
|1582
|1547
|1584
|402
|2017
|Celtics
|1624
|1586
|1542
|1584
|403
|2002
|Celtics
|1621
|1539
|1591
|1584
|404
|1983
|Nets
|1612
|1581
|1558
|1584
|405
|2001
|Rockets
|1604
|1552
|1591
|1582
|406
|1986
|Hawks
|1611
|1547
|1589
|1582
|407
|1994
|Trailblazers
|1625
|1568
|1554
|1582
|408
|2004
|Grizzlies
|1629
|1561
|1556
|1582
|409
|1979
|Lakers
|1628
|1580
|1538
|1582
|410
|1961
|Hawks
|1617
|1579
|1548
|1581
|411
|1997
|Pelicans
|1627
|1559
|1557
|1581
|412
|1978
|Thunder
|1614
|1549
|1580
|1581
|413
|1958
|Hawks
|✓
|1616
|1568
|1559
|1581
|414
|2012
|Clippers
|1606
|1556
|1580
|1580
|415
|1970
|Bucks
|1615
|1558
|1568
|1580
|416
|1990
|Celtics
|1617
|1554
|1569
|1580
|417
|1963
|Sixers
|1609
|1571
|1560
|1580
|418
|2006
|Clippers
|1605
|1541
|1594
|1580
|419
|1984
|Nets
|1610
|1548
|1582
|1580
|420
|2014
|Raptors
|1604
|1569
|1566
|1580
|421
|1975
|Warriors
|✓
|1602
|1535
|1602
|1580
|422
|2012
|Mavericks
|1635
|1578
|1525
|1579
|423
|1989
|Bulls
|1596
|1562
|1580
|1579
|424
|2002
|Nets
|1601
|1556
|1580
|1579
|425
|1994
|Nuggets
|1606
|1528
|1600
|1578
|426
|2006
|Grizzlies
|1607
|1563
|1564
|1578
|427
|1972
|Suns
|1601
|1565
|1567
|1578
|428
|2007
|Warriors
|1635
|1494
|1603
|1577
|429
|2016
|Celtics
|1610
|1569
|1552
|1577
|430
|2005
|Timberwolves
|1640
|1532
|1559
|1577
|431
|1968
|Lakers
|1614
|1547
|1570
|1577
|432
|1977
|Warriors
|1591
|1558
|1580
|1576
|433
|2013
|Warriors
|1608
|1540
|1582
|1576
|434
|1957
|Warriors
|1605
|1576
|1548
|1576
|435
|1977
|Lakers
|1607
|1570
|1551
|1576
|436
|1995
|Trailblazers
|1614
|1569
|1544
|1576
|437
|1974
|Bulls
|1611
|1580
|1536
|1576
|438
|1998
|Cavaliers
|1611
|1557
|1559
|1576
|439
|2017
|Thunder
|1629
|1575
|1523
|1576
|440
|1969
|Sixers
|1619
|1584
|1523
|1575
|441
|1977
|Rockets
|1603
|1546
|1577
|1575
|442
|1998
|Knicks
|1622
|1565
|1537
|1575
|443
|2004
|Rockets
|1623
|1567
|1533
|1574
|444
|2000
|Sixers
|1602
|1537
|1582
|1574
|445
|1982
|Wizards
|1600
|1538
|1581
|1573
|446
|2005
|Grizzlies
|1615
|1572
|1530
|1572
|447
|1961
|Warriors
|1627
|1579
|1510
|1572
|448
|1979
|Trailblazers
|1609
|1526
|1581
|1572
|449
|1955
|Pistons
|1595
|1559
|1561
|1572
|450
|1978
|Suns
|1619
|1568
|1528
|1572
|451
|1977
|Wizards
|1600
|1555
|1559
|1572
|452
|1992
|Thunder
|1600
|1534
|1580
|1571
|453
|2006
|Nets
|1621
|1548
|1545
|1571
|454
|2006
|Lakers
|1603
|1541
|1569
|1571
|455
|1995
|Pelicans
|1601
|1562
|1550
|1571
|456
|2007
|Nuggets
|1611
|1520
|1582
|1571
|457
|1962
|Lakers
|1595
|1561
|1557
|1571
|458
|1981
|Bulls
|1611
|1522
|1579
|1571
|459
|2000
|Timberwolves
|1608
|1537
|1566
|1571
|460
|1951
|Warriors
|1598
|1533
|1579
|1570
|461
|2009
|Pelicans
|1650
|1583
|1478
|1570
|462
|2001
|Heat
|1627
|1573
|1510
|1570
|463
|1967
|Warriors
|1609
|1548
|1553
|1570
|464
|1973
|Bulls
|1595
|1556
|1559
|1570
|465
|1962
|Sixers
|1603
|1550
|1556
|1570
|466
|2014
|Suns
|1589
|1541
|1578
|1569
|467
|1997
|Trailblazers
|1597
|1546
|1564
|1569
|468
|1952
|Celtics
|1582
|1551
|1572
|1569
|469
|2001
|Raptors
|1595
|1538
|1573
|1569
|470
|1965
|Kings
|1634
|1571
|1501
|1569
|471
|1977
|Bulls
|1611
|1496
|1598
|1569
|472
|1965
|Lakers
|1618
|1540
|1547
|1569
|473
|2002
|Jazz
|1595
|1561
|1548
|1568
|474
|1979
|Hawks
|1585
|1541
|1577
|1568
|475
|1974
|Knicks
|1623
|1568
|1511
|1567
|476
|2015
|Raptors
|1635
|1567
|1500
|1567
|477
|1971
|Knicks
|1628
|1560
|1514
|1567
|478
|2006
|Kings
|1599
|1524
|1576
|1567
|479
|1983
|Thunder
|1601
|1547
|1552
|1567
|480
|2001
|Timberwolves
|1597
|1549
|1553
|1566
|481
|1981
|Knicks
|1594
|1543
|1561
|1566
|482
|1972
|Knicks
|1592
|1539
|1567
|1566
|483
|1987
|Trailblazers
|1606
|1568
|1524
|1566
|484
|2003
|Jazz
|1613
|1565
|1520
|1566
|485
|2014
|Bulls
|1609
|1527
|1561
|1566
|486
|1989
|Jazz
|1599
|1566
|1532
|1566
|487
|1992
|Spurs
|1620
|1574
|1502
|1565
|488
|1976
|Wizards
|1589
|1546
|1560
|1565
|489
|1982
|Suns
|1586
|1558
|1551
|1565
|490
|1972
|Celtics
|1605
|1560
|1529
|1565
|491
|1968
|Hawks
|1607
|1559
|1527
|1564
|492
|2010
|Heat
|1601
|1530
|1561
|1564
|493
|1956
|Sixers
|1609
|1552
|1532
|1564
|494
|1992
|Pistons
|1604
|1553
|1535
|1564
|495
|2012
|Sixers
|1592
|1549
|1548
|1563
|496
|1999
|Suns
|1591
|1545
|1553
|1563
|497
|1958
|Knicks
|1586
|1548
|1554
|1563
|498
|1975
|Bulls
|1606
|1537
|1544
|1562
|499
|2011
|Rockets
|1587
|1528
|1571
|1562
|500
|1958
|Warriors
|1611
|1539
|1536
|1562
|501
|1966
|Lakers
|1577
|1549
|1560
|1562
|502
|1969
|Wizards
|1604
|1564
|1517
|1562
|503
|1984
|Trailblazers
|1613
|1564
|1508
|1562
|504
|2012
|Hawks
|1586
|1539
|1559
|1561
|505
|2003
|Pelicans
|1591
|1539
|1554
|1561
|506
|1981
|Spurs
|1606
|1556
|1521
|1561
|507
|1985
|Trailblazers
|1580
|1530
|1573
|1561
|508
|1979
|Kings
|1598
|1554
|1531
|1561
|509
|2006
|Cavaliers
|1577
|1541
|1564
|1561
|510
|1993
|Jazz
|1610
|1551
|1520
|1560
|511
|1993
|Celtics
|1593
|1541
|1544
|1559
|512
|2011
|Trailblazers
|1585
|1542
|1549
|1558
|513
|1994
|Heat
|1617
|1545
|1512
|1558
|514
|1999
|Sixers
|1578
|1541
|1554
|1558
|515
|2013
|Nets
|1587
|1522
|1563
|1557
|516
|1965
|Hawks
|1584
|1537
|1548
|1557
|517
|2016
|Hornets
|1585
|1525
|1559
|1557
|518
|1979
|Nuggets
|1577
|1530
|1562
|1556
|519
|2009
|Suns
|1580
|1548
|1540
|1556
|520
|1986
|Mavericks
|1576
|1531
|1561
|1556
|521
|2015
|Wizards
|1585
|1534
|1546
|1555
|522
|1978
|Nuggets
|1592
|1550
|1523
|1555
|523
|1975
|Clippers
|1586
|1543
|1534
|1555
|524
|2013
|Bulls
|1597
|1542
|1525
|1555
|525
|2005
|Pacers
|1586
|1533
|1544
|1554
|526
|1976
|Cavaliers
|1585
|1541
|1537
|1554
|527
|1996
|Trailblazers
|1584
|1516
|1562
|1554
|528
|1973
|Warriors
|1601
|1553
|1508
|1554
|529
|2014
|Wizards
|1588
|1520
|1554
|1554
|530
|2003
|Suns
|1577
|1537
|1546
|1554
|531
|2002
|Pelicans
|1581
|1527
|1553
|1554
|532
|2010
|Rockets
|1610
|1546
|1504
|1553
|533
|1996
|Hawks
|1579
|1524
|1556
|1553
|534
|2000
|Kings
|1573
|1539
|1546
|1553
|535
|1979
|Bucks
|1581
|1510
|1566
|1552
|536
|2003
|Pacers
|1601
|1552
|1504
|1552
|537
|1988
|Cavaliers
|1574
|1512
|1570
|1552
|538
|2000
|Pistons
|1593
|1542
|1522
|1552
|539
|1988
|Rockets
|1595
|1556
|1505
|1552
|540
|2014
|Timberwolves
|1588
|1552
|1516
|1552
|541
|2017
|Heat
|1583
|1504
|1569
|1552
|542
|1983
|Nuggets
|1587
|1518
|1550
|1552
|543
|2016
|Pacers
|1578
|1535
|1542
|1552
|544
|1971
|Bulls
|1590
|1530
|1535
|1551
|545
|1964
|Hawks
|1570
|1539
|1545
|1551
|546
|1957
|Sixers
|1588
|1522
|1542
|1551
|547
|2002
|Pistons
|1583
|1525
|1544
|1551
|548
|2001
|Knicks
|1595
|1542
|1515
|1551
|549
|2008
|Cavaliers
|1565
|1522
|1562
|1550
|550
|2011
|Pelicans
|1616
|1533
|1500
|1550
|551
|1994
|Warriors
|1576
|1523
|1548
|1549
|552
|1999
|Pelicans
|1561
|1525
|1561
|1549
|553
|1997
|Cavaliers
|1583
|1538
|1525
|1549
|554
|1954
|Knicks
|1594
|1551
|1502
|1549
|555
|1983
|Trailblazers
|1572
|1537
|1537
|1549
|556
|1977
|Cavaliers
|1605
|1533
|1509
|1549
|557
|2002
|Sixers
|1583
|1545
|1517
|1548
|558
|1951
|Knicks
|1576
|1536
|1532
|1548
|559
|1991
|Bucks
|1606
|1536
|1501
|1548
|560
|1997
|Magic
|1581
|1529
|1533
|1547
|561
|1989
|Thunder
|1575
|1539
|1529
|1547
|562
|1955
|Knicks
|1575
|1529
|1538
|1547
|563
|1997
|Wizards
|1567
|1514
|1560
|1547
|564
|1988
|Thunder
|1574
|1524
|1543
|1547
|565
|2001
|Thunder
|1560
|1521
|1560
|1547
|566
|1978
|Warriors
|1568
|1509
|1563
|1547
|567
|2010
|Bucks
|1584
|1507
|1549
|1547
|568
|1994
|Nets
|1570
|1528
|1542
|1546
|569
|1974
|Lakers
|1595
|1519
|1523
|1546
|570
|1956
|Knicks
|1580
|1527
|1531
|1546
|571
|1983
|Wizards
|1585
|1498
|1555
|1546
|572
|1990
|Knicks
|1620
|1534
|1482
|1546
|573
|1993
|Nets
|1598
|1524
|1514
|1546
|574
|1986
|Pistons
|1571
|1523
|1542
|1545
|575
|1987
|Rockets
|1571
|1522
|1542
|1545
|576
|1988
|Bucks
|1604
|1541
|1491
|1545
|577
|1997
|Pacers
|1582
|1537
|1516
|1545
|578
|1986
|Nuggets
|1571
|1543
|1518
|1544
|579
|1954
|Pistons
|1584
|1551
|1496
|1543
|580
|1987
|Sixers
|1563
|1536
|1530
|1543
|581
|1955
|Warriors
|1565
|1535
|1530
|1543
|582
|1995
|Nuggets
|1564
|1519
|1547
|1543
|583
|1984
|Suns
|1559
|1522
|1548
|1543
|584
|2012
|Suns
|1574
|1516
|1539
|1543
|585
|2017
|Trailblazers
|1573
|1514
|1540
|1542
|586
|2010
|Hornets
|1565
|1531
|1531
|1542
|587
|2012
|Knicks
|1572
|1517
|1538
|1542
|588
|1985
|Mavericks
|1572
|1538
|1517
|1542
|589
|1970
|Wizards
|1571
|1520
|1535
|1542
|590
|1981
|Rockets
|1580
|1496
|1549
|1542
|591
|2016
|Rockets
|1560
|1530
|1536
|1542
|592
|1956
|Pistons
|1578
|1529
|1518
|1542
|593
|2011
|Sixers
|1583
|1520
|1522
|1541
|594
|2016
|Jazz
|1567
|1519
|1539
|1541
|595
|1949
|Stags
|1565
|1523
|1536
|1541
|596
|1998
|Trailblazers
|1585
|1542
|1497
|1541
|597
|1970
|Lakers
|1560
|1510
|1552
|1541
|598
|1996
|Cavaliers
|1566
|1532
|1524
|1541
|599
|1982
|Nuggets
|1580
|1512
|1530
|1541
|600
|1950
|Knicks
|1578
|1529
|1515
|1541
|601
|2006
|Wizards
|1564
|1504
|1554
|1540
|602
|1993
|Pacers
|1556
|1520
|1545
|1540
|603
|1959
|Knicks
|1559
|1530
|1531
|1540
|604
|1982
|Spurs
|1588
|1533
|1497
|1540
|605
|1956
|Lakers
|1563
|1500
|1556
|1540
|606
|1995
|Cavaliers
|1603
|1537
|1478
|1539
|607
|2011
|Hawks
|1608
|1526
|1483
|1539
|608
|2013
|Lakers
|1569
|1535
|1513
|1539
|609
|2012
|Jazz
|1567
|1508
|1541
|1539
|610
|2000
|Bucks
|1574
|1513
|1529
|1539
|611
|2017
|Grizzlies
|1598
|1534
|1484
|1538
|612
|1977
|Spurs
|1570
|1537
|1508
|1538
|613
|1992
|Clippers
|1573
|1490
|1552
|1538
|614
|1981
|Trailblazers
|1563
|1504
|1548
|1538
|615
|1982
|Nets
|1572
|1493
|1549
|1538
|616
|2007
|Raptors
|1578
|1504
|1532
|1538
|617
|1963
|Kings
|1554
|1517
|1543
|1538
|618
|1980
|Trailblazers
|1615
|1508
|1490
|1538
|619
|2002
|Bucks
|1628
|1537
|1448
|1538
|620
|2014
|Nets
|1580
|1508
|1523
|1537
|621
|1990
|Hawks
|1577
|1497
|1538
|1537
|622
|1963
|Hawks
|1554
|1526
|1532
|1537
|623
|2003
|Rockets
|1553
|1517
|1541
|1537
|624
|1972
|Warriors
|1574
|1503
|1532
|1536
|625
|1995
|Lakers
|1560
|1523
|1527
|1536
|626
|1982
|Rockets
|1570
|1517
|1523
|1536
|627
|1996
|Suns
|1569
|1524
|1515
|1536
|628
|2011
|Suns
|1592
|1523
|1493
|1536
|629
|1998
|Pistons
|1551
|1520
|1536
|1536
|630
|1965
|Sixers
|1568
|1517
|1521
|1535
|631
|2012
|Magic
|1590
|1546
|1469
|1535
|632
|2016
|Mavericks
|1577
|1526
|1503
|1535
|633
|1955
|Celtics
|1592
|1522
|1490
|1535
|634
|1974
|Warriors
|1576
|1523
|1505
|1535
|635
|1956
|Celtics
|1574
|1525
|1505
|1535
|636
|1957
|Hawks
|1551
|1518
|1536
|1535
|637
|1966
|Kings
|1578
|1532
|1493
|1534
|638
|1998
|Rockets
|1601
|1515
|1488
|1534
|639
|1973
|Wizards
|1570
|1522
|1510
|1534
|640
|2004
|Nuggets
|1553
|1505
|1545
|1534
|641
|1981
|Pacers
|1556
|1533
|1513
|1534
|642
|1957
|Knicks
|1554
|1527
|1522
|1534
|643
|1985
|Nets
|1563
|1518
|1521
|1534
|644
|2013
|Jazz
|1562
|1512
|1527
|1534
|645
|1989
|Celtics
|1565
|1531
|1504
|1533
|646
|1971
|Lakers
|1574
|1532
|1494
|1533
|647
|2008
|Raptors
|1582
|1536
|1480
|1533
|648
|1964
|Lakers
|1590
|1516
|1491
|1533
|649
|2015
|Suns
|1593
|1538
|1467
|1532
|650
|1991
|Hawks
|1576
|1532
|1488
|1532
|651
|1991
|Warriors
|1558
|1503
|1537
|1532
|652
|1982
|Hawks
|1565
|1487
|1544
|1532
|653
|2004
|Heat
|1566
|1476
|1554
|1532
|654
|1951
|Sixers
|1546
|1519
|1531
|1532
|655
|2009
|Hawks
|1566
|1525
|1505
|1532
|656
|2017
|Nuggets
|1556
|1488
|1552
|1532
|657
|1998
|Wizards
|1573
|1524
|1498
|1532
|658
|1989
|Sixers
|1544
|1522
|1528
|1531
|659
|1993
|Clippers
|1568
|1513
|1513
|1531
|660
|1979
|Rockets
|1555
|1498
|1542
|1531
|661
|1996
|Pistons
|1562
|1503
|1528
|1531
|662
|1999
|Rockets
|1558
|1526
|1508
|1531
|663
|1955
|Kings
|1560
|1525
|1507
|1531
|664
|1986
|Trailblazers
|1596
|1522
|1475
|1531
|665
|1995
|Hawks
|1552
|1520
|1519
|1530
|666
|1992
|Pacers
|1550
|1514
|1527
|1530
|667
|2015
|Jazz
|1565
|1470
|1555
|1530
|668
|1998
|Nets
|1570
|1514
|1506
|1530
|669
|2007
|Lakers
|1590
|1527
|1473
|1530
|670
|2012
|Rockets
|1568
|1521
|1500
|1530
|671
|2001
|Magic
|1562
|1519
|1508
|1530
|672
|1950
|Stags
|1569
|1535
|1483
|1529
|673
|1950
|Packers
|1550
|1511
|1525
|1529
|674
|1974
|Wizards
|1552
|1518
|1516
|1529
|675
|1982
|Warriors
|1543
|1518
|1525
|1529
|676
|1992
|Lakers
|1603
|1508
|1474
|1528
|677
|1985
|Jazz
|1557
|1496
|1531
|1528
|678
|1990
|Cavaliers
|1556
|1480
|1548
|1528
|679
|2006
|Pacers
|1575
|1520
|1487
|1527
|680
|1991
|Sixers
|1562
|1517
|1502
|1527
|681
|1978
|Bucks
|1548
|1493
|1542
|1527
|682
|2002
|Suns
|1600
|1509
|1472
|1527
|683
|2007
|Heat
|1587
|1516
|1479
|1527
|684
|2006
|Bulls
|1555
|1498
|1528
|1527
|685
|2004
|Trailblazers
|1547
|1508
|1524
|1527
|686
|2000
|Magic
|1554
|1503
|1522
|1527
|687
|2005
|Bulls
|1557
|1499
|1523
|1526
|688
|2007
|Nets
|1555
|1485
|1538
|1526
|689
|1989
|Nuggets
|1598
|1513
|1468
|1526
|690
|1952
|Warriors
|1541
|1514
|1522
|1526
|691
|2000
|Thunder
|1555
|1512
|1511
|1526
|692
|1977
|Kings
|1562
|1515
|1500
|1526
|693
|2005
|Celtics
|1555
|1508
|1514
|1526
|694
|1997
|Suns
|1568
|1488
|1521
|1525
|695
|2004
|Pelicans
|1594
|1499
|1483
|1525
|696
|2015
|Pelicans
|1540
|1508
|1527
|1525
|697
|1971
|Suns
|1557
|1505
|1511
|1525
|698
|1985
|Rockets
|1543
|1509
|1521
|1524
|699
|1983
|Kings
|1547
|1486
|1540
|1524
|700
|2006
|Nuggets
|1572
|1526
|1473
|1523
|701
|2000
|Mavericks
|1554
|1461
|1554
|1523
|702
|1989
|Rockets
|1539
|1513
|1516
|1523
|703
|2013
|Mavericks
|1548
|1492
|1527
|1523
|704
|2007
|Clippers
|1538
|1500
|1529
|1522
|705
|2003
|Celtics
|1584
|1510
|1474
|1522
|706
|1975
|Bucks
|1560
|1518
|1489
|1522
|707
|2002
|Raptors
|1556
|1506
|1504
|1522
|708
|2014
|Nuggets
|1615
|1489
|1462
|1522
|709
|1976
|Clippers
|1570
|1515
|1481
|1522
|710
|1978
|Bulls
|1600
|1526
|1440
|1522
|711
|1961
|Lakers
|1540
|1498
|1527
|1522
|712
|1987
|Bulls
|1546
|1494
|1525
|1522
|713
|1987
|Thunder
|1547
|1505
|1510
|1521
|714
|2008
|Sixers
|1565
|1491
|1506
|1521
|715
|1991
|Thunder
|1534
|1498
|1530
|1521
|716
|2011
|Jazz
|1617
|1510
|1433
|1520
|717
|1969
|Hawks
|1556
|1512
|1493
|1520
|718
|2003
|Thunder
|1538
|1492
|1529
|1520
|719
|2013
|Hawks
|1567
|1514
|1478
|1520
|720
|1977
|Knicks
|1532
|1495
|1532
|1520
|721
|1970
|Sixers
|1563
|1522
|1474
|1520
|722
|1953
|Pistons
|1538
|1500
|1521
|1520
|723
|1949
|Capitols
|1563
|1505
|1490
|1519
|724
|2016
|Wizards
|1537
|1491
|1530
|1519
|725
|1999
|Bucks
|1536
|1511
|1510
|1519
|726
|2013
|Celtics
|1563
|1516
|1478
|1519
|727
|1981
|Wizards
|1541
|1494
|1521
|1519
|728
|1996
|Heat
|1559
|1476
|1520
|1518
|729
|1977
|Celtics
|1557
|1492
|1504
|1518
|730
|1950
|Pistons
|1538
|1487
|1528
|1517
|731
|1976
|Suns
|1544
|1480
|1526
|1517
|732
|1979
|Warriors
|1544
|1506
|1500
|1517
|733
|1993
|Hawks
|1554
|1476
|1521
|1517
|734
|2009
|Pistons
|1576
|1511
|1463
|1517
|735
|2016
|Pistons
|1544
|1512
|1494
|1517
|736
|2014
|Knicks
|1544
|1461
|1544
|1517
|737
|1989
|Trailblazers
|1566
|1516
|1467
|1516
|738
|2009
|Bulls
|1544
|1478
|1526
|1516
|739
|2001
|Pacers
|1557
|1501
|1489
|1516
|740
|1986
|Jazz
|1546
|1491
|1510
|1516
|741
|2002
|Magic
|1551
|1520
|1475
|1515
|742
|2004
|Bucks
|1547
|1514
|1484
|1515
|743
|1966
|Hawks
|1535
|1493
|1517
|1515
|744
|1994
|Pelicans
|1551
|1479
|1515
|1515
|745
|2017
|Bucks
|1541
|1495
|1508
|1515
|746
|1990
|Bucks
|1561
|1511
|1472
|1515
|747
|1981
|Kings
|1542
|1497
|1505
|1515
|748
|2002
|Clippers
|1550
|1508
|1486
|1515
|749
|1978
|Knicks
|1540
|1508
|1495
|1514
|750
|2012
|Bucks
|1544
|1500
|1500
|1514
|751
|1990
|Rockets
|1532
|1493
|1518
|1514
|752
|1987
|Wizards
|1567
|1505
|1469
|1514
|753
|1993
|Pistons
|1548
|1484
|1509
|1514
|754
|2009
|Sixers
|1555
|1509
|1476
|1513
|755
|2017
|Pacers
|1536
|1501
|1502
|1513
|756
|1987
|Jazz
|1552
|1512
|1476
|1513
|757
|1987
|Pacers
|1533
|1491
|1514
|1513
|758
|1980
|Spurs
|1546
|1502
|1491
|1513
|759
|1968
|Knicks
|1545
|1467
|1526
|1513
|760
|2002
|Pacers
|1531
|1493
|1513
|1513
|761
|1978
|Hawks
|1535
|1483
|1518
|1512
|762
|1990
|Mavericks
|1536
|1485
|1515
|1512
|763
|2004
|Thunder
|1536
|1486
|1515
|1512
|764
|1984
|Jazz
|1543
|1504
|1489
|1512
|765
|1998
|Timberwolves
|1530
|1486
|1519
|1512
|766
|1952
|Olympians
|1541
|1513
|1481
|1512
|767
|1999
|Thunder
|1555
|1502
|1477
|1511
|768
|2007
|Wizards
|1590
|1520
|1425
|1511
|769
|2005
|Nets
|1553
|1456
|1525
|1511
|770
|1984
|Thunder
|1533
|1499
|1501
|1511
|771
|1977
|Suns
|1546
|1500
|1486
|1511
|772
|1980
|Rockets
|1542
|1504
|1487
|1511
|773
|1986
|Nets
|1574
|1500
|1459
|1511
|774
|1973
|Hawks
|1530
|1486
|1516
|1510
|775
|1983
|Hawks
|1526
|1502
|1502
|1510
|776
|1982
|Trailblazers
|1540
|1506
|1484
|1510
|777
|1962
|Kings
|1536
|1500
|1494
|1510
|778
|1985
|Spurs
|1530
|1496
|1504
|1510
|779
|2017
|Bulls
|1550
|1486
|1494
|1510
|780
|2000
|Raptors
|1550
|1497
|1482
|1510
|781
|1972
|Thunder
|1555
|1510
|1462
|1509
|782
|1971
|Wizards
|1556
|1486
|1485
|1509
|783
|1957
|Lakers
|1536
|1496
|1494
|1509
|784
|2011
|Knicks
|1552
|1499
|1475
|1509
|785
|1988
|Wizards
|1528
|1487
|1512
|1509
|786
|1988
|Knicks
|1547
|1456
|1521
|1508
|787
|1990
|Thunder
|1545
|1491
|1489
|1508
|788
|1985
|Wizards
|1546
|1496
|1482
|1508
|789
|2008
|Trailblazers
|1564
|1498
|1462
|1508
|790
|1978
|Cavaliers
|1532
|1494
|1499
|1508
|791
|2016
|Bulls
|1570
|1500
|1454
|1508
|792
|1991
|Pacers
|1530
|1480
|1514
|1508
|793
|2007
|Magic
|1543
|1485
|1495
|1508
|794
|1999
|Cavaliers
|1552
|1515
|1456
|1507
|795
|2017
|Hornets
|1553
|1507
|1463
|1507
|796
|1971
|Celtics
|1548
|1487
|1486
|1507
|797
|2006
|Rockets
|1571
|1492
|1457
|1507
|798
|1993
|Pelicans
|1521
|1484
|1515
|1507
|799
|1996
|Wizards
|1547
|1474
|1498
|1506
|800
|2014
|Hornets
|1549
|1457
|1513
|1506
|801
|1976
|Sixers
|1532
|1496
|1490
|1506
|802
|1988
|Pacers
|1535
|1492
|1491
|1506
|803
|1976
|Thunder
|1539
|1480
|1499
|1506
|804
|1984
|Hawks
|1527
|1481
|1509
|1506
|805
|1979
|Clippers
|1548
|1459
|1509
|1505
|806
|1984
|Mavericks
|1519
|1499
|1497
|1505
|807
|1970
|Hawks
|1547
|1465
|1501
|1504
|808
|2017
|Pistons
|1588
|1484
|1441
|1504
|809
|1956
|Hawks
|1538
|1489
|1486
|1504
|810
|2015
|Celtics
|1552
|1436
|1525
|1504
|811
|2012
|Trailblazers
|1574
|1505
|1433
|1504
|812
|2008
|Wizards
|1532
|1489
|1491
|1504
|813
|2004
|Jazz
|1528
|1487
|1496
|1504
|814
|1967
|Kings
|1540
|1459
|1512
|1504
|815
|1967
|Hawks
|1524
|1482
|1504
|1503
|816
|2003
|Magic
|1527
|1494
|1488
|1503
|817
|1977
|Pistons
|1540
|1509
|1460
|1503
|818
|1998
|Magic
|1528
|1470
|1511
|1503
|819
|1990
|Nuggets
|1544
|1493
|1471
|1503
|820
|2005
|Lakers
|1594
|1500
|1413
|1502
|821
|2016
|Grizzlies
|1561
|1508
|1438
|1502
|822
|1983
|Pistons
|1548
|1486
|1473
|1502
|823
|2015
|Pacers
|1528
|1473
|1505
|1502
|824
|1975
|Kings
|1548
|1488
|1470
|1502
|825
|2017
|Hawks
|1538
|1487
|1480
|1502
|826
|1971
|Sixers
|1543
|1494
|1468
|1502
|827
|1993
|Warriors
|1580
|1486
|1438
|1501
|828
|1989
|Warriors
|1549
|1482
|1473
|1501
|829
|2009
|Heat
|1526
|1469
|1509
|1501
|830
|1984
|Nuggets
|1520
|1485
|1499
|1501
|831
|2003
|Bucks
|1523
|1485
|1495
|1501
|832
|1993
|Magic
|1517
|1486
|1498
|1500
|833
|1984
|Spurs
|1534
|1492
|1475
|1500
|834
|2010
|Bulls
|1535
|1478
|1486
|1500
|835
|1951
|Celtics
|1530
|1487
|1482
|1500
|836
|1996
|Pelicans
|1528
|1496
|1475
|1499
|837
|1968
|Warriors
|1639
|1476
|1383
|1499
|838
|2011
|Bucks
|1530
|1480
|1485
|1498
|839
|2005
|Cavaliers
|1537
|1495
|1462
|1498
|840
|1985
|Cavaliers
|1534
|1434
|1525
|1498
|841
|2010
|Grizzlies
|1548
|1495
|1450
|1497
|842
|1999
|Timberwolves
|1542
|1487
|1461
|1497
|843
|2005
|Wizards
|1523
|1484
|1481
|1496
|844
|1951
|Olympians
|1516
|1479
|1493
|1496
|845
|1977
|Thunder
|1531
|1495
|1461
|1496
|846
|2014
|Hawks
|1523
|1477
|1485
|1495
|847
|1975
|Rockets
|1530
|1478
|1475
|1494
|848
|2004
|Warriors
|1510
|1473
|1500
|1494
|849
|1948
|Baltimore
|✓
|1508
|1466
|1508
|1494
|850
|1976
|Rockets
|1509
|1478
|1493
|1493
|851
|1974
|Clippers
|1544
|1438
|1497
|1493
|852
|2001
|Nuggets
|1543
|1479
|1457
|1493
|853
|2005
|Warriors
|1527
|1425
|1527
|1493
|854
|1986
|Wizards
|1525
|1483
|1469
|1492
|855
|2015
|Bucks
|1550
|1483
|1443
|1492
|856
|1975
|Knicks
|1541
|1467
|1468
|1492
|857
|1988
|Sixers
|1539
|1478
|1457
|1491
|858
|1980
|Cavaliers
|1507
|1467
|1499
|1491
|859
|1975
|Pistons
|1551
|1486
|1436
|1491
|860
|2011
|Pacers
|1537
|1472
|1464
|1491
|861
|1959
|Lakers
|1514
|1467
|1491
|1491
|862
|1957
|Kings
|1528
|1481
|1463
|1491
|863
|1959
|Warriors
|1501
|1474
|1496
|1490
|864
|1958
|Pistons
|1537
|1450
|1484
|1490
|865
|1991
|Knicks
|1521
|1471
|1478
|1490
|866
|1989
|Mavericks
|1589
|1465
|1415
|1490
|867
|1989
|Wizards
|1509
|1459
|1500
|1489
|868
|1992
|Hawks
|1527
|1482
|1458
|1489
|869
|1993
|Heat
|1537
|1454
|1476
|1489
|870
|1956
|Kings
|1522
|1482
|1462
|1489
|871
|1947
|Capitols
|1524
|1469
|1473
|1489
|872
|1995
|Kings
|1516
|1473
|1476
|1488
|873
|1987
|Nuggets
|1512
|1467
|1485
|1488
|874
|2017
|Timberwolves
|1539
|1459
|1463
|1487
|875
|1990
|Pacers
|1529
|1472
|1460
|1487
|876
|1976
|Knicks
|1526
|1463
|1471
|1487
|877
|2005
|Sixers
|1502
|1468
|1491
|1487
|878
|2010
|Raptors
|1547
|1479
|1433
|1486
|879
|1967
|Lakers
|1533
|1482
|1444
|1486
|880
|1987
|Warriors
|1513
|1466
|1476
|1485
|881
|1951
|Pistons
|1511
|1476
|1468
|1485
|882
|1982
|Bulls
|1529
|1469
|1457
|1485
|883
|1979
|Pacers
|1506
|1451
|1496
|1484
|884
|1980
|Pacers
|1508
|1478
|1466
|1484
|885
|1977
|Pacers
|1515
|1476
|1462
|1484
|886
|1973
|Suns
|1533
|1473
|1445
|1484
|887
|2006
|Magic
|1523
|1419
|1509
|1483
|888
|1984
|Kings
|1517
|1475
|1457
|1483
|889
|1950
|Olympians
|1509
|1456
|1483
|1483
|890
|1981
|Warriors
|1519
|1481
|1448
|1483
|891
|1982
|Pistons
|1503
|1474
|1470
|1482
|892
|1992
|Nets
|1510
|1441
|1495
|1482
|893
|2000
|Rockets
|1503
|1454
|1489
|1482
|894
|2007
|Pelicans
|1499
|1447
|1499
|1482
|895
|1984
|Wizards
|1530
|1476
|1438
|1481
|896
|2009
|Pacers
|1493
|1458
|1493
|1481
|897
|1985
|Suns
|1552
|1477
|1414
|1481
|898
|1949
|Baltimore
|1514
|1468
|1461
|1481
|899
|1954
|Warriors
|1509
|1453
|1480
|1481
|900
|2006
|Timberwolves
|1563
|1475
|1404
|1481
|901
|2006
|Warriors
|1530
|1465
|1447
|1481
|902
|1983
|Mavericks
|1516
|1473
|1453
|1481
|903
|1992
|Rockets
|1515
|1471
|1456
|1480
|904
|2000
|Celtics
|1494
|1452
|1494
|1480
|905
|1959
|Pistons
|1535
|1464
|1441
|1480
|906
|1976
|Trailblazers
|1525
|1461
|1452
|1479
|907
|1949
|Knicks
|1508
|1464
|1462
|1478
|908
|1960
|Knicks
|1513
|1481
|1440
|1478
|909
|1958
|Kings
|1506
|1453
|1474
|1478
|910
|2002
|Heat
|1525
|1455
|1453
|1478
|911
|2015
|Heat
|1507
|1467
|1456
|1477
|912
|1980
|Knicks
|1505
|1465
|1460
|1477
|913
|1978
|Pistons
|1505
|1464
|1461
|1476
|914
|1968
|Kings
|1495
|1441
|1492
|1476
|915
|2000
|Nets
|1536
|1467
|1426
|1476
|916
|1976
|Lakers
|1506
|1460
|1462
|1476
|917
|1982
|Pacers
|1536
|1475
|1417
|1476
|918
|2017
|Pelicans
|1516
|1429
|1482
|1476
|919
|1986
|Spurs
|1558
|1482
|1385
|1475
|920
|2006
|Sixers
|1509
|1465
|1452
|1475
|921
|2013
|Bucks
|1524
|1473
|1426
|1475
|922
|1964
|Sixers
|1511
|1457
|1455
|1474
|923
|2007
|Kings
|1527
|1475
|1421
|1474
|924
|1975
|Thunder
|1504
|1447
|1471
|1474
|925
|1957
|Pistons
|1522
|1466
|1433
|1474
|926
|2003
|Warriors
|1508
|1458
|1454
|1473
|927
|1965
|Wizards
|1493
|1442
|1483
|1473
|928
|2005
|Clippers
|1488
|1462
|1469
|1473
|929
|1978
|Jazz
|1498
|1448
|1472
|1473
|930
|1985
|Hawks
|1490
|1460
|1469
|1473
|931
|1980
|Nets
|1496
|1458
|1465
|1473
|932
|1971
|Rockets
|1497
|1423
|1497
|1473
|933
|2015
|Nets
|1501
|1459
|1458
|1473
|934
|1975
|Trailblazers
|1494
|1429
|1494
|1473
|935
|2006
|Bucks
|1493
|1447
|1477
|1472
|936
|1948
|Capitols
|1493
|1461
|1461
|1472
|937
|2006
|Jazz
|1489
|1443
|1483
|1472
|938
|2009
|Hornets
|1500
|1454
|1461
|1472
|939
|2010
|Pelicans
|1516
|1471
|1428
|1472
|940
|1973
|Pistons
|1494
|1427
|1494
|1472
|941
|2008
|Bulls
|1517
|1466
|1432
|1471
|942
|1993
|Lakers
|1513
|1466
|1436
|1471
|943
|1966
|Warriors
|1497
|1451
|1466
|1471
|944
|1948
|Warriors
|1499
|1432
|1483
|1471
|945
|1981
|Nuggets
|1494
|1435
|1485
|1471
|946
|1981
|Thunder
|1518
|1470
|1426
|1471
|947
|1980
|Wizards
|1487
|1451
|1474
|1471
|948
|2003
|Wizards
|1517
|1471
|1423
|1471
|949
|1986
|Cavaliers
|1528
|1461
|1423
|1471
|950
|2003
|Knicks
|1494
|1454
|1463
|1470
|951
|2011
|Warriors
|1490
|1429
|1490
|1470
|952
|2008
|Kings
|1488
|1457
|1464
|1470
|953
|2006
|Thunder
|1483
|1445
|1481
|1469
|954
|1978
|Celtics
|1503
|1450
|1455
|1469
|955
|2010
|Pacers
|1504
|1416
|1488
|1469
|956
|1981
|Clippers
|1497
|1449
|1460
|1469
|957
|2006
|Pelicans
|1520
|1459
|1427
|1469
|958
|2008
|Hawks
|1488
|1447
|1471
|1469
|959
|2004
|Knicks
|1505
|1461
|1439
|1468
|960
|1966
|Wizards
|1494
|1463
|1448
|1468
|961
|1999
|Kings
|1490
|1432
|1484
|1468
|962
|1976
|Bucks
|1503
|1456
|1446
|1468
|963
|1999
|Wizards
|1512
|1468
|1423
|1468
|964
|2013
|Raptors
|1485
|1440
|1477
|1467
|965
|1982
|Knicks
|1526
|1473
|1402
|1467
|966
|1981
|Hawks
|1514
|1459
|1427
|1467
|967
|2008
|Pacers
|1497
|1439
|1463
|1466
|968
|1978
|Kings
|1496
|1451
|1452
|1466
|969
|1996
|Kings
|1532
|1434
|1431
|1466
|970
|1996
|Nuggets
|1539
|1453
|1404
|1465
|971
|1976
|Jazz
|1485
|1441
|1470
|1465
|972
|1952
|Pistons
|1487
|1451
|1455
|1465
|973
|2006
|Celtics
|1491
|1465
|1438
|1465
|974
|1975
|Cavaliers
|1501
|1450
|1441
|1464
|975
|1992
|Sixers
|1513
|1460
|1419
|1464
|976
|1985
|Bulls
|1489
|1456
|1446
|1464
|977
|1995
|Heat
|1489
|1459
|1443
|1464
|978
|1998
|Bucks
|1508
|1457
|1426
|1464
|979
|2013
|Trailblazers
|1522
|1461
|1405
|1463
|980
|1986
|Kings
|1494
|1447
|1447
|1463
|981
|2004
|Sixers
|1535
|1452
|1400
|1462
|982
|2001
|Celtics
|1488
|1440
|1459
|1462
|983
|1961
|Pistons
|1500
|1439
|1448
|1462
|984
|1963
|Warriors
|1482
|1445
|1458
|1462
|985
|2002
|Wizards
|1494
|1452
|1438
|1461
|986
|1977
|Jazz
|1524
|1435
|1424
|1461
|987
|1995
|Celtics
|1487
|1433
|1460
|1460
|988
|2013
|Timberwolves
|1483
|1436
|1460
|1460
|989
|1950
|Capitols
|1498
|1461
|1420
|1460
|990
|1969
|Kings
|1526
|1433
|1417
|1459
|991
|2014
|Pelicans
|1490
|1445
|1441
|1459
|992
|1949
|Warriors
|1483
|1457
|1434
|1458
|993
|2009
|Raptors
|1493
|1446
|1436
|1458
|994
|1955
|Hawks
|1469
|1438
|1467
|1458
|995
|2016
|Kings
|1501
|1447
|1425
|1458
|996
|1980
|Clippers
|1515
|1462
|1395
|1458
|997
|2007
|Pacers
|1517
|1458
|1398
|1457
|998
|1948
|Stags
|1487
|1456
|1429
|1457
|999
|1962
|Pistons
|1493
|1441
|1437
|1457
|1000
|2001
|Pistons
|1504
|1429
|1437
|1457
|1001
|1992
|Bucks
|1527
|1461
|1380
|1456
|1002
|1976
|Pistons
|1480
|1424
|1464
|1456
|1003
|2015
|Nuggets
|1504
|1440
|1422
|1455
|1004
|1972
|Rockets
|1472
|1435
|1459
|1455
|1005
|1978
|Pacers
|1500
|1435
|1431
|1455
|1006
|1996
|Warriors
|1476
|1448
|1441
|1455
|1007
|2004
|Celtics
|1499
|1453
|1413
|1455
|1008
|1987
|Suns
|1478
|1420
|1465
|1454
|1009
|2012
|Warriors
|1516
|1453
|1393
|1454
|1010
|1970
|Celtics
|1491
|1447
|1424
|1454
|1011
|2015
|Hornets
|1513
|1448
|1401
|1454
|1012
|2016
|Magic
|1492
|1431
|1437
|1453
|1013
|2015
|Pistons
|1476
|1424
|1461
|1453
|1014
|1999
|Celtics
|1477
|1427
|1454
|1453
|1015
|2009
|Nets
|1482
|1440
|1436
|1453
|1016
|1960
|Lakers
|1485
|1411
|1461
|1452
|1017
|1990
|Warriors
|1488
|1453
|1415
|1452
|1018
|2007
|Thunder
|1491
|1447
|1419
|1452
|1019
|2017
|Mavericks
|1492
|1444
|1420
|1452
|1020
|1997
|Timberwolves
|1483
|1441
|1432
|1452
|1021
|2013
|Sixers
|1484
|1428
|1445
|1452
|1022
|1999
|Raptors
|1479
|1437
|1438
|1452
|1023
|2009
|Bucks
|1477
|1441
|1435
|1451
|1024
|1972
|Wizards
|1516
|1434
|1403
|1451
|1025
|1979
|Pistons
|1480
|1437
|1434
|1450
|1026
|1986
|Suns
|1481
|1446
|1424
|1450
|1027
|1971
|Pistons
|1510
|1456
|1385
|1450
|1028
|1995
|Mavericks
|1485
|1415
|1452
|1450
|1029
|2013
|Wizards
|1488
|1413
|1448
|1450
|1030
|1979
|Knicks
|1506
|1454
|1389
|1449
|1031
|1986
|Thunder
|1481
|1432
|1434
|1449
|1032
|1966
|Knicks
|1485
|1435
|1424
|1448
|1033
|1971
|Warriors
|1497
|1436
|1410
|1448
|1034
|1962
|Hawks
|1483
|1443
|1417
|1447
|1035
|1953
|Olympians
|1472
|1431
|1439
|1447
|1036
|1971
|Hawks
|1485
|1399
|1458
|1447
|1037
|1953
|Hawks
|1467
|1426
|1449
|1447
|1038
|2007
|Sixers
|1462
|1416
|1462
|1447
|1039
|1978
|Rockets
|1527
|1435
|1378
|1447
|1040
|1968
|Wizards
|1488
|1397
|1455
|1447
|1041
|2012
|Timberwolves
|1505
|1454
|1381
|1446
|1042
|1974
|Rockets
|1463
|1425
|1448
|1446
|1043
|1985
|Kings
|1472
|1424
|1439
|1445
|1044
|1973
|Rockets
|1483
|1426
|1425
|1445
|1045
|1984
|Warriors
|1466
|1432
|1436
|1445
|1046
|1980
|Nuggets
|1491
|1437
|1405
|1444
|1047
|1974
|Hawks
|1503
|1420
|1408
|1444
|1048
|1970
|Thunder
|1471
|1391
|1468
|1443
|1049
|2016
|Nuggets
|1468
|1434
|1427
|1443
|1050
|1974
|Thunder
|1478
|1419
|1430
|1442
|1051
|1983
|Warriors
|1487
|1426
|1414
|1442
|1052
|1991
|Cavaliers
|1481
|1409
|1436
|1442
|1053
|1970
|Kings
|1487
|1429
|1410
|1442
|1054
|1993
|Nuggets
|1472
|1403
|1451
|1442
|1055
|2016
|Pelicans
|1495
|1456
|1374
|1442
|1056
|2009
|Warriors
|1470
|1437
|1417
|1441
|1057
|2007
|Hornets
|1460
|1409
|1453
|1441
|1058
|1969
|Warriors
|1484
|1416
|1422
|1441
|1059
|2004
|Suns
|1457
|1429
|1435
|1440
|1060
|2002
|Knicks
|1488
|1417
|1416
|1440
|1061
|2003
|Clippers
|1507
|1411
|1402
|1440
|1062
|2011
|Hornets
|1484
|1439
|1395
|1440
|1063
|1948
|Bombers
|1468
|1445
|1405
|1439
|1064
|1997
|Clippers
|1470
|1424
|1424
|1439
|1065
|1997
|Bucks
|1487
|1432
|1399
|1439
|1066
|1979
|Cavaliers
|1484
|1445
|1389
|1439
|1067
|1977
|Bucks
|1458
|1408
|1452
|1439
|1068
|1999
|Nets
|1455
|1417
|1445
|1439
|1069
|2000
|Cavaliers
|1487
|1418
|1411
|1439
|1070
|1968
|Pistons
|1473
|1409
|1434
|1438
|1071
|1990
|Wizards
|1515
|1413
|1386
|1438
|1072
|2014
|Cavaliers
|1468
|1396
|1450
|1438
|1073
|2003
|Hawks
|1469
|1409
|1436
|1438
|1074
|1970
|Suns
|1476
|1400
|1438
|1438
|1075
|1960
|Pistons
|1482
|1421
|1410
|1438
|1076
|2004
|Cavaliers
|1478
|1399
|1432
|1437
|1077
|1948
|Knicks
|1465
|1426
|1418
|1436
|1078
|2001
|Clippers
|1464
|1383
|1462
|1436
|1079
|2008
|Hornets
|1450
|1411
|1448
|1436
|1080
|1979
|Bulls
|1473
|1411
|1425
|1436
|1081
|1999
|Bulls
|1526
|1427
|1355
|1436
|1082
|2005
|Knicks
|1477
|1424
|1407
|1436
|1083
|2007
|Timberwolves
|1511
|1447
|1350
|1436
|1084
|1951
|Baltimore
|1463
|1424
|1421
|1436
|1085
|1989
|Pacers
|1448
|1412
|1448
|1436
|1086
|1998
|Celtics
|1458
|1420
|1428
|1435
|1087
|1973
|Kings
|1465
|1425
|1417
|1435
|1088
|2005
|Trailblazers
|1514
|1427
|1364
|1435
|1089
|1995
|Nets
|1492
|1442
|1370
|1435
|1090
|1979
|Nets
|1481
|1437
|1386
|1434
|1091
|2013
|Pelicans
|1479
|1422
|1402
|1434
|1092
|2015
|Kings
|1475
|1409
|1418
|1434
|1093
|1972
|Hawks
|1461
|1396
|1445
|1434
|1094
|1994
|Celtics
|1479
|1420
|1403
|1434
|1095
|1980
|Warriors
|1500
|1403
|1396
|1433
|1096
|2017
|Kings
|1476
|1430
|1393
|1433
|1097
|2008
|Nets
|1467
|1420
|1413
|1433
|1098
|1998
|Sixers
|1450
|1402
|1445
|1432
|1099
|2005
|Raptors
|1460
|1427
|1411
|1432
|1100
|1996
|Celtics
|1463
|1407
|1427
|1432
|1101
|1965
|Knicks
|1454
|1391
|1450
|1432
|1102
|2000
|Wizards
|1461
|1419
|1413
|1431
|1103
|1971
|Thunder
|1447
|1415
|1431
|1431
|1104
|1967
|Knicks
|1470
|1429
|1394
|1431
|1105
|1994
|Lakers
|1475
|1414
|1404
|1431
|1106
|1963
|Pistons
|1450
|1407
|1433
|1430
|1107
|1982
|Kings
|1468
|1403
|1419
|1430
|1108
|1992
|Heat
|1442
|1420
|1427
|1430
|1109
|2011
|Clippers
|1448
|1404
|1437
|1430
|1110
|1951
|Hawks
|1464
|1424
|1399
|1429
|1111
|2016
|Bucks
|1467
|1429
|1392
|1429
|1112
|1970
|Bulls
|1468
|1401
|1418
|1429
|1113
|2003
|Grizzlies
|1468
|1401
|1418
|1429
|1114
|1977
|Clippers
|1484
|1421
|1380
|1428
|1115
|1964
|Wizards
|1466
|1414
|1405
|1428
|1116
|1975
|Suns
|1478
|1429
|1376
|1428
|1117
|2000
|Nuggets
|1451
|1416
|1417
|1428
|1118
|1980
|Bulls
|1439
|1412
|1431
|1428
|1119
|1985
|Clippers
|1475
|1410
|1395
|1427
|1120
|1976
|Kings
|1448
|1400
|1432
|1427
|1121
|1950
|Hawks
|1453
|1402
|1423
|1426
|1122
|1987
|Kings
|1442
|1410
|1425
|1426
|1123
|2007
|Bucks
|1529
|1421
|1326
|1426
|1124
|2012
|Pelicans
|1440
|1400
|1436
|1425
|1125
|2010
|Knicks
|1474
|1409
|1391
|1425
|1126
|2001
|Cavaliers
|1498
|1400
|1375
|1424
|1127
|1986
|Pacers
|1454
|1408
|1410
|1424
|1128
|1950
|Bombers
|1464
|1412
|1396
|1424
|1129
|2014
|Kings
|1447
|1417
|1407
|1423
|1130
|1974
|Kings
|1444
|1387
|1440
|1423
|1131
|2007
|Knicks
|1457
|1421
|1392
|1423
|1132
|1987
|Cavaliers
|1433
|1410
|1427
|1423
|1133
|1975
|Sixers
|1470
|1415
|1385
|1423
|1134
|2014
|Lakers
|1484
|1389
|1394
|1423
|1135
|2000
|Hawks
|1521
|1426
|1321
|1422
|1136
|1997
|Kings
|1445
|1410
|1412
|1422
|1137
|2005
|Bucks
|1467
|1431
|1368
|1422
|1138
|1986
|Warriors
|1445
|1391
|1429
|1422
|1139
|1981
|Cavaliers
|1473
|1427
|1364
|1422
|1140
|2010
|Sixers
|1465
|1416
|1383
|1422
|1141
|2003
|Heat
|1492
|1414
|1357
|1421
|1142
|2017
|Knicks
|1471
|1417
|1374
|1421
|1143
|2002
|Rockets
|1461
|1427
|1373
|1421
|1144
|1985
|Thunder
|1501
|1436
|1324
|1420
|1145
|1961
|Kings
|1439
|1383
|1437
|1420
|1146
|1974
|Suns
|1449
|1403
|1407
|1420
|1147
|2005
|Magic
|1472
|1428
|1359
|1420
|1148
|1965
|Pistons
|1450
|1406
|1402
|1419
|1149
|2009
|Knicks
|1451
|1409
|1399
|1419
|1150
|1947
|Warriors
|✓
|1446
|1366
|1446
|1419
|1151
|1992
|Pelicans
|1482
|1401
|1375
|1419
|1152
|1986
|Bulls
|1438
|1404
|1414
|1419
|1153
|1975
|Hawks
|1460
|1424
|1372
|1419
|1154
|2002
|Hawks
|1443
|1390
|1420
|1418
|1155
|2007
|Grizzlies
|1478
|1388
|1386
|1417
|1156
|1950
|Warriors
|1431
|1397
|1420
|1416
|1157
|2014
|Celtics
|1502
|1408
|1336
|1416
|1158
|2013
|Kings
|1443
|1393
|1410
|1415
|1159
|2005
|Jazz
|1478
|1404
|1363
|1415
|1160
|1947
|Stags
|1447
|1388
|1409
|1415
|1161
|1949
|Pistons
|1450
|1411
|1382
|1415
|1162
|1962
|Knicks
|1442
|1384
|1418
|1414
|1163
|1988
|Suns
|1449
|1399
|1396
|1414
|1164
|1991
|Clippers
|1449
|1384
|1409
|1414
|1165
|1975
|Lakers
|1465
|1408
|1369
|1414
|1166
|1995
|Warriors
|1481
|1401
|1359
|1414
|1167
|1999
|Warriors
|1425
|1408
|1408
|1414
|1168
|2013
|Pistons
|1461
|1407
|1372
|1413
|1169
|2016
|Knicks
|1454
|1401
|1384
|1413
|1170
|2004
|Clippers
|1474
|1432
|1334
|1413
|1171
|1987
|Nets
|1453
|1404
|1382
|1413
|1172
|2013
|Suns
|1474
|1412
|1352
|1413
|1173
|1997
|Raptors
|1427
|1386
|1425
|1413
|1174
|2006
|Raptors
|1451
|1415
|1372
|1413
|1175
|1985
|Knicks
|1504
|1404
|1330
|1412
|1176
|1977
|Hawks
|1443
|1384
|1410
|1412
|1177
|1991
|Magic
|1446
|1354
|1437
|1412
|1178
|1999
|Mavericks
|1431
|1381
|1422
|1412
|1179
|2004
|Raptors
|1454
|1406
|1373
|1411
|1180
|1984
|Clippers
|1421
|1398
|1413
|1411
|1181
|1979
|Celtics
|1457
|1414
|1361
|1411
|1182
|1983
|Bulls
|1444
|1408
|1378
|1410
|1183
|1984
|Rockets
|1456
|1399
|1374
|1410
|1184
|1965
|Warriors
|1496
|1384
|1348
|1410
|1185
|1984
|Bulls
|1475
|1418
|1335
|1409
|1186
|2007
|Trailblazers
|1438
|1398
|1392
|1409
|1187
|2012
|Raptors
|1432
|1378
|1415
|1408
|1188
|1988
|Spurs
|1458
|1400
|1366
|1408
|1189
|1976
|Hawks
|1482
|1412
|1329
|1408
|1190
|2010
|Warriors
|1432
|1382
|1409
|1407
|1191
|2004
|Hawks
|1429
|1389
|1405
|1407
|1192
|2002
|Nuggets
|1448
|1394
|1379
|1407
|1193
|1950
|Celtics
|1456
|1412
|1352
|1407
|1194
|2002
|Cavaliers
|1429
|1391
|1401
|1407
|1195
|1991
|Wizards
|1466
|1400
|1353
|1406
|1196
|2011
|Pistons
|1429
|1393
|1396
|1406
|1197
|1984
|Cavaliers
|1447
|1394
|1374
|1405
|1198
|1997
|Warriors
|1440
|1402
|1373
|1405
|1199
|2014
|Pistons
|1469
|1396
|1351
|1405
|1200
|1976
|Bulls
|1427
|1394
|1394
|1405
|1201
|1991
|Mavericks
|1481
|1397
|1334
|1404
|1202
|1979
|Jazz
|1470
|1392
|1350
|1404
|1203
|1949
|Bombers
|1429
|1382
|1400
|1404
|1204
|2016
|Suns
|1491
|1362
|1356
|1403
|1205
|1983
|Jazz
|1413
|1390
|1405
|1403
|1206
|2014
|Jazz
|1466
|1413
|1329
|1403
|1207
|2012
|Kings
|1425
|1393
|1388
|1402
|1208
|2011
|Kings
|1432
|1353
|1421
|1402
|1209
|1978
|Clippers
|1440
|1403
|1363
|1402
|1210
|2017
|Magic
|1458
|1395
|1352
|1402
|1211
|2010
|Pistons
|1477
|1373
|1353
|1401
|1212
|1987
|Spurs
|1435
|1382
|1385
|1401
|1213
|1973
|Cavaliers
|1423
|1374
|1403
|1400
|1214
|2012
|Pistons
|1413
|1380
|1406
|1400
|1215
|2012
|Wizards
|1433
|1334
|1433
|1400
|1216
|1993
|Bucks
|1443
|1399
|1357
|1400
|1217
|2007
|Celtics
|1462
|1378
|1360
|1400
|1218
|1961
|Knicks
|1442
|1402
|1352
|1399
|1219
|1990
|Clippers
|1471
|1391
|1334
|1399
|1220
|1951
|Capitols
|1425
|1398
|1371
|1398
|1221
|1977
|Nets
|1520
|1383
|1290
|1398
|1222
|1993
|Sixers
|1463
|1384
|1348
|1398
|1223
|1995
|Bucks
|1408
|1372
|1408
|1396
|1224
|1954
|Hawks
|1409
|1368
|1409
|1395
|1225
|2016
|Timberwolves
|1413
|1361
|1411
|1395
|1226
|1969
|Rockets
|1412
|1379
|1392
|1394
|1227
|1994
|Clippers
|1451
|1389
|1342
|1394
|1228
|1950
|Baltimore
|1445
|1377
|1360
|1394
|1229
|1969
|Pistons
|1429
|1379
|1373
|1393
|1230
|1970
|Pistons
|1425
|1380
|1375
|1393
|1231
|1971
|Kings
|1429
|1384
|1366
|1393
|1232
|1986
|Clippers
|1412
|1368
|1397
|1393
|1233
|1998
|Kings
|1464
|1414
|1300
|1392
|1234
|1970
|Warriors
|1461
|1388
|1328
|1392
|1235
|1993
|Kings
|1449
|1385
|1343
|1392
|1236
|1997
|Nets
|1408
|1360
|1408
|1392
|1237
|1991
|Timberwolves
|1408
|1359
|1408
|1391
|1238
|1984
|Pacers
|1410
|1373
|1390
|1391
|1239
|1996
|Clippers
|1426
|1380
|1368
|1391
|1240
|1970
|Rockets
|1441
|1385
|1346
|1391
|1241
|1958
|Lakers
|1426
|1385
|1359
|1390
|1242
|2008
|Clippers
|1461
|1390
|1316
|1389
|1243
|2003
|Bulls
|1404
|1371
|1392
|1389
|1244
|1996
|Nets
|1447
|1393
|1327
|1389
|1245
|1989
|Kings
|1402
|1363
|1399
|1388
|1246
|1972
|Sixers
|1424
|1386
|1354
|1388
|1247
|1994
|Kings
|1410
|1364
|1386
|1387
|1248
|2007
|Hawks
|1414
|1382
|1363
|1387
|1249
|1969
|Bulls
|1410
|1376
|1367
|1384
|1250
|1994
|Sixers
|1461
|1381
|1307
|1383
|1251
|1983
|Clippers
|1445
|1366
|1337
|1383
|1252
|2017
|Lakers
|1419
|1361
|1367
|1382
|1253
|1972
|Kings
|1408
|1336
|1402
|1382
|1254
|1996
|Mavericks
|1426
|1373
|1346
|1382
|1255
|1980
|Jazz
|1412
|1375
|1358
|1382
|1256
|1992
|Kings
|1400
|1350
|1395
|1382
|1257
|1996
|Bucks
|1435
|1367
|1340
|1381
|1258
|2003
|Raptors
|1425
|1373
|1342
|1380
|1259
|1982
|Mavericks
|1407
|1354
|1378
|1380
|1260
|2010
|Clippers
|1442
|1376
|1321
|1380
|1261
|1978
|Nets
|1407
|1332
|1398
|1379
|1262
|1974
|Cavaliers
|1397
|1354
|1382
|1378
|1263
|1992
|Wizards
|1422
|1371
|1339
|1377
|1264
|2001
|Grizzlies
|1407
|1369
|1353
|1376
|1265
|2006
|Hornets
|1401
|1347
|1380
|1376
|1266
|2009
|Timberwolves
|1438
|1364
|1326
|1376
|1267
|2010
|Wizards
|1414
|1362
|1351
|1376
|1268
|1969
|Thunder
|1413
|1335
|1380
|1376
|1269
|1953
|Warriors
|1429
|1365
|1333
|1376
|1270
|2001
|Nets
|1415
|1375
|1336
|1375
|1271
|1967
|Bulls
|1395
|1354
|1375
|1375
|1272
|1981
|Jazz
|1441
|1365
|1317
|1374
|1273
|1987
|Knicks
|1425
|1375
|1323
|1374
|1274
|1988
|Kings
|1392
|1366
|1363
|1373
|1275
|1974
|Trailblazers
|1422
|1365
|1332
|1373
|1276
|1986
|Knicks
|1427
|1376
|1316
|1373
|1277
|1967
|Pistons
|1414
|1366
|1335
|1372
|1278
|1949
|Celtics
|1390
|1339
|1380
|1370
|1279
|1952
|Baltimore
|1427
|1355
|1327
|1370
|1280
|2017
|Suns
|1409
|1360
|1340
|1370
|1281
|1981
|Nets
|1421
|1357
|1330
|1369
|1282
|1963
|Knicks
|1420
|1367
|1318
|1368
|1283
|2017
|Sixers
|1412
|1354
|1338
|1368
|1284
|2004
|Wizards
|1417
|1361
|1324
|1367
|1285
|1985
|Pacers
|1420
|1370
|1311
|1367
|1286
|1947
|Bombers
|1378
|1356
|1359
|1364
|1287
|1996
|Timberwolves
|1386
|1357
|1349
|1364
|1288
|1964
|Knicks
|1394
|1352
|1347
|1364
|1289
|1973
|Thunder
|1391
|1355
|1346
|1364
|1290
|1995
|Sixers
|1407
|1346
|1339
|1364
|1291
|2001
|Hawks
|1401
|1361
|1330
|1364
|1292
|2008
|Grizzlies
|1409
|1356
|1324
|1363
|1293
|2006
|Knicks
|1424
|1344
|1321
|1363
|1294
|1985
|Warriors
|1408
|1337
|1342
|1363
|1295
|1968
|Bulls
|1400
|1353
|1334
|1363
|1296
|2011
|Raptors
|1432
|1356
|1299
|1362
|1297
|2013
|Cavaliers
|1409
|1353
|1324
|1362
|1298
|1963
|Wizards
|1390
|1333
|1362
|1361
|1299
|1982
|Jazz
|1387
|1344
|1353
|1361
|1300
|1952
|Hawks
|1389
|1358
|1337
|1361
|1301
|1994
|Wizards
|1402
|1337
|1344
|1361
|1302
|2009
|Grizzlies
|1379
|1324
|1379
|1361
|1303
|2011
|Cavaliers
|1432
|1322
|1325
|1360
|1304
|1994
|Pistons
|1453
|1349
|1277
|1360
|1305
|2004
|Magic
|1426
|1360
|1291
|1359
|1306
|1991
|Pelicans
|1374
|1337
|1366
|1359
|1307
|1983
|Pacers
|1404
|1351
|1321
|1359
|1308
|1997
|Spurs
|1442
|1341
|1292
|1358
|1309
|2009
|Wizards
|1421
|1340
|1314
|1358
|1310
|1968
|Thunder
|1401
|1337
|1329
|1356
|1311
|2009
|Thunder
|1378
|1321
|1367
|1356
|1312
|2015
|Lakers
|1418
|1363
|1283
|1355
|1313
|2016
|Nets
|1430
|1345
|1289
|1355
|1314
|2002
|Grizzlies
|1387
|1339
|1337
|1355
|1315
|1989
|Nets
|1396
|1362
|1303
|1354
|1316
|2017
|Nets
|1386
|1302
|1372
|1353
|1317
|2005
|Pelicans
|1382
|1356
|1320
|1353
|1318
|1964
|Pistons
|1379
|1331
|1347
|1352
|1319
|1966
|Pistons
|1387
|1351
|1318
|1352
|1320
|2000
|Grizzlies
|1397
|1332
|1326
|1352
|1321
|2012
|Cavaliers
|1403
|1355
|1294
|1351
|1322
|1990
|Timberwolves
|1383
|1326
|1341
|1350
|1323
|2008
|Knicks
|1392
|1347
|1311
|1350
|1324
|2008
|Timberwolves
|1365
|1326
|1355
|1349
|1325
|2000
|Warriors
|1405
|1347
|1294
|1349
|1326
|1982
|Clippers
|1421
|1353
|1271
|1348
|1327
|1988
|Warriors
|1406
|1355
|1284
|1348
|1328
|2013
|Magic
|1464
|1330
|1249
|1348
|1329
|2004
|Bulls
|1385
|1347
|1311
|1348
|1330
|2010
|Kings
|1391
|1344
|1307
|1348
|1331
|1991
|Nets
|1384
|1335
|1324
|1348
|1332
|2012
|Nets
|1371
|1345
|1327
|1347
|1333
|1990
|Kings
|1392
|1349
|1301
|1347
|1334
|2008
|Bucks
|1405
|1358
|1279
|1347
|1335
|1988
|Nets
|1370
|1338
|1332
|1347
|1336
|2015
|Magic
|1396
|1332
|1312
|1347
|1337
|1949
|Jets
|1382
|1342
|1312
|1345
|1338
|2008
|Thunder
|1397
|1334
|1303
|1345
|1339
|1995
|Pistons
|1378
|1331
|1325
|1345
|1340
|1991
|Kings
|1366
|1322
|1345
|1344
|1341
|2002
|Warriors
|1380
|1330
|1321
|1343
|1342
|1950
|Redskins
|1393
|1332
|1300
|1342
|1343
|1989
|Spurs
|1395
|1338
|1292
|1341
|1344
|1993
|Wizards
|1380
|1344
|1299
|1341
|1345
|1997
|Nuggets
|1395
|1344
|1283
|1341
|1346
|1997
|Mavericks
|1388
|1335
|1297
|1340
|1347
|1981
|Pistons
|1361
|1298
|1359
|1339
|1348
|2011
|Nets
|1374
|1341
|1301
|1339
|1349
|2008
|Heat
|1447
|1311
|1259
|1339
|1350
|1959
|Kings
|1378
|1330
|1308
|1339
|1351
|1967
|Wizards
|1369
|1319
|1326
|1338
|1352
|2006
|Hawks
|1352
|1323
|1340
|1338
|1353
|2011
|Wizards
|1362
|1324
|1327
|1338
|1354
|2009
|Kings
|1403
|1324
|1285
|1337
|1355
|1992
|Magic
|1370
|1324
|1314
|1336
|1356
|2015
|Timberwolves
|1405
|1335
|1264
|1335
|1357
|1960
|Kings
|1378
|1327
|1298
|1334
|1358
|1980
|Pistons
|1423
|1339
|1240
|1334
|1359
|1972
|Pistons
|1399
|1321
|1279
|1333
|1360
|2014
|Magic
|1362
|1326
|1311
|1333
|1361
|1994
|Bucks
|1378
|1338
|1282
|1333
|1362
|1998
|Mavericks
|1365
|1307
|1326
|1333
|1363
|1997
|Sixers
|1367
|1320
|1310
|1333
|1364
|1992
|Mavericks
|1412
|1312
|1272
|1332
|1365
|2006
|Trailblazers
|1395
|1342
|1256
|1331
|1366
|2009
|Clippers
|1411
|1324
|1256
|1330
|1367
|2015
|Knicks
|1413
|1315
|1256
|1328
|1368
|1991
|Heat
|1343
|1317
|1318
|1326
|1369
|1983
|Cavaliers
|1341
|1296
|1341
|1326
|1370
|1995
|Wizards
|1357
|1312
|1307
|1326
|1371
|2001
|Wizards
|1359
|1329
|1286
|1325
|1372
|1953
|Baltimore
|1361
|1317
|1290
|1323
|1373
|1969
|Bucks
|1350
|1293
|1321
|1321
|1374
|1947
|Knicks
|1351
|1301
|1311
|1321
|1375
|1995
|Clippers
|1338
|1304
|1319
|1320
|1376
|1950
|Waterloo
|1332
|1298
|1330
|1320
|1377
|2003
|Nuggets
|1364
|1321
|1271
|1319
|1378
|1974
|Sixers
|1336
|1305
|1315
|1319
|1379
|1975
|Jazz
|1352
|1264
|1340
|1319
|1380
|1994
|Timberwolves
|1375
|1321
|1256
|1317
|1381
|1992
|Nuggets
|1373
|1329
|1249
|1317
|1382
|1997
|Celtics
|1387
|1316
|1244
|1315
|1383
|1954
|Baltimore
|1360
|1316
|1268
|1315
|1384
|1973
|Trailblazers
|1327
|1305
|1311
|1314
|1385
|1995
|Timberwolves
|1340
|1300
|1303
|1314
|1386
|1991
|Nuggets
|1393
|1304
|1247
|1314
|1387
|1971
|Trailblazers
|1342
|1286
|1314
|1314
|1388
|1948
|Celtics
|1340
|1296
|1305
|1313
|1389
|1992
|Timberwolves
|1370
|1303
|1265
|1313
|1390
|2010
|Nets
|1358
|1278
|1302
|1313
|1391
|2011
|Timberwolves
|1351
|1315
|1269
|1312
|1392
|2001
|Warriors
|1389
|1322
|1218
|1310
|1393
|1998
|Warriors
|1345
|1284
|1296
|1308
|1394
|2003
|Cavaliers
|1348
|1291
|1285
|1308
|1395
|2014
|Sixers
|1392
|1275
|1254
|1307
|1396
|2002
|Bulls
|1337
|1293
|1287
|1306
|1397
|1998
|Clippers
|1363
|1307
|1241
|1304
|1398
|2014
|Bucks
|1358
|1294
|1255
|1303
|1399
|1999
|Clippers
|1321
|1290
|1295
|1302
|1400
|1998
|Raptors
|1351
|1310
|1243
|1302
|1401
|1947
|Rebels
|1322
|1294
|1287
|1301
|1402
|2000
|Bulls
|1334
|1297
|1267
|1299
|1403
|2016
|Lakers
|1332
|1291
|1275
|1299
|1404
|1999
|Nuggets
|1315
|1298
|1282
|1298
|1405
|1993
|Timberwolves
|1335
|1294
|1265
|1298
|1406
|2015
|Sixers
|1330
|1284
|1276
|1297
|1407
|2010
|Timberwolves
|1346
|1296
|1242
|1295
|1408
|1990
|Pelicans
|1318
|1261
|1305
|1295
|1409
|1983
|Rockets
|1373
|1288
|1223
|1294
|1410
|1996
|Raptors
|1323
|1296
|1263
|1294
|1411
|2005
|Hornets
|1306
|1276
|1295
|1292
|1412
|1982
|Cavaliers
|1346
|1294
|1230
|1290
|1413
|1989
|Clippers
|1330
|1258
|1278
|1289
|1414
|1998
|Grizzlies
|1337
|1269
|1256
|1287
|1415
|2013
|Hornets
|1302
|1257
|1302
|1287
|1416
|1947
|Steamrollers
|1301
|1278
|1277
|1285
|1417
|1989
|Pelicans
|1307
|1272
|1276
|1285
|1418
|1990
|Magic
|1347
|1284
|1208
|1280
|1419
|1990
|Nets
|1342
|1287
|1209
|1279
|1420
|1987
|Clippers
|1346
|1283
|1207
|1279
|1421
|1996
|Sixers
|1311
|1268
|1256
|1278
|1422
|1988
|Clippers
|1336
|1257
|1236
|1276
|1423
|2005
|Hawks
|1337
|1282
|1209
|1276
|1424
|1968
|Rockets
|1366
|1284
|1174
|1275
|1425
|1972
|Trailblazers
|1283
|1258
|1274
|1272
|1426
|2001
|Bulls
|1299
|1255
|1259
|1271
|1427
|2000
|Clippers
|1345
|1258
|1201
|1268
|1428
|1990
|Heat
|1293
|1263
|1245
|1267
|1429
|1972
|Cavaliers
|1309
|1254
|1237
|1267
|1430
|1962
|Wizards
|1286
|1251
|1253
|1264
|1431
|1972
|Clippers
|1316
|1248
|1225
|1263
|1432
|1981
|Mavericks
|1277
|1227
|1269
|1257
|1433
|1973
|Clippers
|1306
|1256
|1205
|1256
|1434
|1947
|Falcons
|1302
|1245
|1199
|1249
|1435
|1997
|Grizzlies
|1270
|1229
|1238
|1246
|1436
|1949
|Steamrollers
|1272
|1228
|1231
|1244
|1437
|1971
|Clippers
|1293
|1222
|1211
|1242
|1438
|2016
|Sixers
|1287
|1237
|1203
|1242
|1439
|1999
|Grizzlies
|1260
|1247
|1219
|1242
|1440
|1994
|Mavericks
|1257
|1211
|1257
|1242
|1441
|1947
|Huskies
|1276
|1231
|1208
|1238
|1442
|1996
|Grizzlies
|1268
|1216
|1225
|1236
|1443
|2012
|Hornets
|1303
|1244
|1152
|1233
|1444
|1989
|Heat
|1248
|1220
|1228
|1232
|1445
|1998
|Nuggets
|1270
|1204
|1216
|1230
|1446
|1969
|Suns
|1284
|1236
|1167
|1229
|1447
|1947
|Celtics
|1245
|1219
|1218
|1227
|1448
|1973
|Sixers
|1285
|1212
|1184
|1227
|1449
|1950
|Denver
|1278
|1224
|1171
|1224
|1450
|1948
|Steamrollers
|1247
|1213
|1164
|1208
|1451
|1971
|Cavaliers
|1222
|1175
|1197
|1198
|1452
|1993
|Mavericks
|1231
|1159
|1188
|1193
|1453
|1947
|Ironmen
|1242
|1192
|1111
|1182
Of course, Elo is hardly the only number you can use to rank historical teams.1 And the Warriors don’t quite make it to No. 1 in a few other statistical categories. For instance, according to Basketball-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) metric, which adjusts a team’s point differential for the strength of schedule it faced, Golden State’s entire season — including the playoffs — ranks “only” third all time, trailing the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the ’96 Bulls.
Part of that is due to the Warriors’ fourth-place ranking in regular-season SRS. But Golden State also blew a chance to move up the list with their playoff run. Had they completed the elusive Fo’, Fo’, Fo’, Fo’ with a Finals sweep, they would have compiled the best single-postseason SRS of any champion ever. But Golden State lost by 21 in Game 4 against Cleveland, so instead they finished with the second-best playoff performance of any NBA champ ever, behind the 2001 L.A. Lakers:
|YEAR
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|POINT DIFF. PER GAME
|AVG. SOS
|SRS
|1
|2001
|Lakers
|15
|1
|+12.8
|5.5
|18.2
|2
|2017
|Warriors
|16
|1
|+13.5
|3.2
|16.8
|3
|1971
|Bucks
|12
|2
|+14.5
|0.6
|15.1
|4
|1996
|Bulls
|15
|3
|+10.6
|4.2
|14.7
|5
|2016
|Cavaliers
|16
|5
|+8.6
|5.5
|14.1
|6
|1991
|Bulls
|15
|2
|+11.7
|2.2
|13.9
|7
|1950
|Lakers
|11
|2
|+8.5
|4.9
|13.5
|8
|1961
|Celtics
|8
|2
|+11.6
|1.9
|13.5
|9
|2014
|Spurs
|16
|7
|+9.3
|4.1
|13.5
|10
|1986
|Celtics
|15
|3
|+10.3
|2.3
|12.7
|11
|1967
|Sixers
|11
|4
|+9.3
|3.3
|12.6
|12
|1985
|Lakers
|15
|4
|+10.2
|2.4
|12.5
|13
|1987
|Lakers
|15
|3
|+11.4
|0.7
|12.1
|14
|1973
|Knicks
|12
|5
|+5.1
|6.5
|11.5
|15
|1998
|Bulls
|15
|6
|+7.0
|4.2
|11.2
|16
|2015
|Warriors
|16
|5
|+7.8
|3.2
|11.0
|17
|2009
|Lakers
|16
|7
|+7.2
|3.7
|10.9
|18
|1997
|Bulls
|15
|4
|+5.5
|5.3
|10.8
|19
|1989
|Pistons
|15
|2
|+7.7
|3.1
|10.8
|20
|1993
|Bulls
|15
|4
|+5.8
|4.8
|10.7
No. 2 all time isn’t bad, though! And for those who say the Warriors faced an easy road to the title, their strength of schedule — as measured by the average regular-season SRS of the teams they faced in the playoffs, with an adjustment for each game’s location — was the 34th most difficult among the 71 NBA champions since 1947, coming in as slightly tougher than the average title run. It wasn’t the hardest path, but it wasn’t a cakewalk either.
Here’s one more area where Golden State is probably the greatest ever: pure talent. Even on paper, before they ever played a game, the newly minted Kevin Durant Warriors seemed to have the greatest roster in NBA history. And unlike other recent “superteams” — such as the 2011 Miami Heat or 2015 Cavs — they basically lived up to their preseason billing. Our back-of-the-envelope calculations (using projected Box Plus/Minus) called for Golden State’s regular-season scoring margin per 100 possessions to be +12.3; they ended the season at +11.6, diminishing marginal returns be damned.
That might seem to bolster the argument that the Warriors had it easy. With so much talent, they set themselves up for smooth sailing before they even embarked — just roll out the ball and set ’em loose. But in conjunction with the fact that the NBA’s overall talent pool is the best it’s been in at least two decades, it also supports the argument that Golden State played the game at the highest level it’s ever been played. In an era of great players, the Warriors had more of them than anyone else — and they all played to their potential.
The specter of the Michael Jordan-era Bulls will always hang over every GOAT conversation, of course — as well they should. And according to the numbers above, the ’71 Bucks and ’01 Lakers (among others) should be right alongside Chicago in that conversation. But with their closing statement Monday night, the 2017 Warriors finished making their case. From now on, any discussion of the NBA’s best-ever teams has to put Golden State at (or at least near) the top of the list.