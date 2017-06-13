Menu
Jun. 13, 2017 at 1:02 PM

The Warriors Are In The GOAT Debate, But They Blew Their Chance To End It

Filed under NBA Finals

The 2015 NBA season was The Year Of The Golden State Warriors. But then, so was 2016 — up until its final moments. Somehow, though, the 2017 version has managed to overshadow anything its forerunners had accomplished. Closing out a five-game Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, these Warriors put the finishing touches on a season that ranks among the greatest in basketball history. According to at least one metric, this team made a strong case that it should be considered the greatest of all time — but there’s still room for debate.

Going into the Finals, I noted that Golden State was closing in on the 1996 Chicago Bulls’ NBA record for the greatest peak performance ever, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Elo ratings (which measure a team’s strength over time). The Warriors blew past the Bulls’ old rating this season with their 113-91 romp over the Cavs in Game 1, then set a new high-water mark in each of the next two games. Although the Warriors’ Game 4 loss dropped them back below the Bulls’ maximum Elo, Golden State finished the season with a rating of 1846, 23 points higher than the ’96 Bulls’ final mark. (Like this year’s Warriors, those Bulls also jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the Finals, but Chicago lost both Games 4 and 5 to the Sonics, which dropped their end-of-season Elo below what it was at its peak.)

Using our preferred ranking method of blending together a team’s peak Elo, average daily Elo during the season and its final, end-of-season Elo, the 2017 Warriors come in as the greatest team in NBA history:

The best NBA teams ever (according to Elo)

ELO RATING
YEAR TEAM TITLE PEAK AVG. END BLEND
1 2017 Warriors 1865 1772 1846 1828
2 1996 Bulls 1853 1770 1823 1815
3 1997 Bulls 1811 1792 1802 1801
4 2016 Warriors 1839 1800 1756 1798
5 2015 Warriors 1822 1745 1822 1796
6 1986 Celtics 1816 1735 1801 1784
7 2016 Spurs 1800 1768 1759 1776
8 2009 Lakers 1790 1726 1790 1769
9 1992 Bulls 1782 1759 1762 1768
10 1998 Bulls 1788 1719 1785 1764
11 1991 Bulls 1785 1693 1785 1755
12 1989 Pistons 1788 1675 1788 1750
13 1983 Sixers 1777 1731 1739 1749
14 2013 Heat 1774 1715 1754 1748
15 2014 Spurs 1764 1696 1764 1742
16 2009 Cavaliers 1765 1708 1742 1738
17 1985 Lakers 1764 1680 1764 1736
18 1997 Jazz 1764 1693 1748 1735
19 1967 Sixers 1755 1715 1733 1734
20 1998 Jazz 1766 1695 1737 1733
21 1972 Lakers 1753 1717 1726 1732
22 2010 Magic 1782 1669 1744 1732
23 2001 Lakers 1779 1634 1779 1731
24 2003 Spurs 1757 1674 1757 1730
25 1987 Lakers 1750 1699 1740 1730
26 2016 Cavaliers 1759 1670 1759 1729
27 2005 Spurs 1771 1719 1696 1729
28 1999 Spurs 1756 1674 1756 1728
29 2004 Spurs 1764 1696 1719 1726
30 2016 Thunder 1767 1666 1744 1726
31 2012 Spurs 1771 1671 1733 1725
32 2000 Lakers 1779 1703 1690 1724
33 1972 Bucks 1741 1711 1718 1723
34 1971 Bucks 1757 1687 1725 1723
35 2002 Lakers 1738 1684 1738 1720
36 1993 Bulls 1755 1677 1726 1719
37 2013 Spurs 1751 1688 1713 1717
38 2007 Mavericks 1773 1715 1660 1716
39 2007 Spurs 1736 1687 1725 1716
40 1990 Pistons 1745 1682 1716 1714
41 2012 Thunder 1743 1686 1711 1713
42 2010 Cavaliers 1763 1727 1646 1712
43 2015 Spurs 1743 1669 1721 1711
44 2008 Celtics 1731 1677 1722 1710
45 2013 Thunder 1736 1704 1684 1708
46 1996 Thunder 1731 1687 1704 1707
47 2012 Heat 1729 1679 1712 1707
48 2009 Celtics 1760 1707 1653 1707
49 1980 Lakers 1738 1643 1738 1706
50 2011 Mavericks 1736 1644 1736 1705
51 1981 Sixers 1742 1705 1668 1705
52 1965 Celtics 1750 1691 1671 1704
53 1998 Lakers 1745 1661 1701 1702
54 1950 Lakers 1732 1649 1726 1702
55 1981 Celtics 1731 1684 1692 1702
56 2006 Mavericks 1727 1687 1692 1702
57 2011 Heat 1727 1676 1702 1702
58 2015 Clippers 1743 1665 1695 1701
59 2008 Lakers 1740 1662 1701 1701
60 1988 Lakers 1758 1682 1662 1701
61 1982 Celtics 1724 1676 1703 1701
62 2010 Lakers 1724 1681 1695 1700
63 1987 Celtics 1743 1697 1659 1700
64 2002 Kings 1721 1673 1705 1700
65 1986 Lakers 1764 1685 1647 1699
66 1960 Celtics 1728 1691 1678 1699
67 2007 Suns 1743 1677 1676 1698
68 1985 Celtics 1722 1688 1685 1698
69 2014 Thunder 1749 1683 1658 1697
70 2001 Spurs 1735 1677 1677 1696
71 2006 Spurs 1726 1688 1675 1696
72 2003 Mavericks 1726 1691 1666 1694
73 2017 Spurs 1732 1693 1654 1693
74 2003 Kings 1722 1672 1684 1693
75 1995 Thunder 1717 1688 1667 1691
76 2000 Trailblazers 1719 1661 1691 1690
77 1964 Celtics 1721 1673 1675 1690
78 2005 Suns 1719 1658 1692 1690
79 1991 Trailblazers 1711 1677 1679 1689
80 1984 Celtics 1712 1663 1690 1688
81 1994 Thunder 1717 1671 1677 1688
82 2006 Pistons 1743 1695 1626 1688
83 2009 Magic 1722 1665 1673 1687
84 1982 Sixers 1710 1659 1689 1686
85 1992 Trailblazers 1708 1667 1682 1686
86 2002 Spurs 1713 1658 1682 1684
87 2004 Pistons 1715 1622 1715 1684
88 1973 Celtics 1725 1668 1659 1684
89 1962 Celtics 1718 1665 1669 1684
90 1995 Spurs 1718 1660 1674 1684
91 2014 Clippers 1715 1663 1673 1684
92 1973 Bucks 1709 1662 1670 1680
93 1990 Lakers 1704 1675 1662 1680
94 1993 Knicks 1709 1651 1680 1680
95 1974 Bucks 1714 1669 1655 1680
96 1988 Pistons 1706 1644 1688 1680
97 2011 Bulls 1718 1645 1675 1679
98 1993 Suns 1715 1667 1649 1677
99 1991 Lakers 1705 1660 1662 1676
100 1981 Bucks 1687 1660 1681 1676
101 1982 Lakers 1707 1624 1696 1676
102 1986 Bucks 1706 1669 1649 1675
103 1961 Celtics 1691 1641 1691 1675
104 2017 Cavaliers 1699 1628 1696 1674
105 1996 Jazz 1691 1644 1687 1674
106 1989 Lakers 1701 1643 1677 1674
107 2005 Heat 1699 1653 1668 1673
108 1985 Bucks 1720 1656 1643 1673
109 2004 Timberwolves 1703 1655 1660 1673
110 2008 Spurs 1690 1650 1678 1673
111 2008 Pistons 1708 1657 1648 1671
112 1994 Knicks 1701 1654 1657 1671
113 1995 Jazz 1711 1664 1637 1671
114 2011 Celtics 1723 1662 1627 1671
115 1999 Jazz 1719 1667 1623 1670
116 1998 Pacers 1683 1648 1677 1669
117 1959 Celtics 1686 1654 1666 1669
118 2008 Jazz 1699 1632 1676 1669
119 2015 Cavaliers 1723 1590 1692 1669
120 2010 Suns 1718 1595 1689 1668
121 1953 Lakers 1697 1644 1661 1667
122 2012 Bulls 1701 1673 1627 1667
123 2005 Mavericks 1696 1635 1666 1666
124 2005 Pistons 1695 1612 1689 1666
125 1997 Thunder 1693 1657 1646 1665
126 1980 Celtics 1699 1632 1666 1665
127 1973 Lakers 1701 1656 1639 1665
128 1990 Suns 1701 1637 1654 1664
129 2004 Lakers 1698 1628 1665 1664
130 2011 Spurs 1704 1673 1612 1663
131 1963 Celtics 1686 1644 1657 1663
132 2002 Mavericks 1693 1626 1668 1662
133 2013 Nuggets 1698 1637 1651 1662
134 1967 Celtics 1699 1658 1628 1662
135 1994 Rockets 1700 1622 1661 1661
136 2011 Lakers 1711 1647 1624 1660
137 2013 Grizzlies 1701 1622 1657 1660
138 2004 Pacers 1692 1630 1658 1660
139 1973 Knicks 1677 1624 1677 1660
140 1987 Hawks 1690 1636 1653 1660
141 2004 Kings 1693 1655 1629 1659
142 2010 Celtics 1697 1615 1665 1659
143 1989 Cavaliers 1692 1662 1623 1659
144 1975 Celtics 1686 1644 1645 1658
145 1998 Thunder 1719 1655 1599 1658
146 2014 Heat 1712 1657 1604 1658
147 1978 Trailblazers 1743 1677 1551 1657
148 1983 Lakers 1710 1654 1606 1657
149 1996 Spurs 1708 1649 1612 1656
150 1980 Sixers 1685 1629 1655 1656
151 2006 Suns 1712 1642 1614 1656
152 1985 Sixers 1693 1647 1627 1656
153 2009 Nuggets 1691 1612 1662 1655
154 1997 Heat 1687 1642 1633 1654
155 2009 Rockets 1683 1616 1664 1654
156 1982 Bucks 1683 1642 1634 1653
157 1968 Sixers 1682 1645 1631 1653
158 2011 Thunder 1683 1615 1659 1652
159 1999 Pacers 1674 1630 1653 1652
160 2008 Pelicans 1687 1613 1655 1652
161 1992 Cavaliers 1681 1611 1663 1651
162 2008 Rockets 1697 1615 1642 1651
163 2000 Pacers 1671 1630 1652 1651
164 1990 Trailblazers 1700 1616 1635 1651
165 1994 Suns 1687 1631 1634 1651
166 2000 Spurs 1683 1641 1625 1650
167 2007 Pistons 1685 1622 1641 1649
168 1993 Cavaliers 1678 1641 1629 1649
169 2015 Rockets 1670 1623 1655 1649
170 2013 Clippers 1690 1642 1614 1649
171 1996 Magic 1675 1629 1642 1649
172 1988 Celtics 1682 1645 1618 1648
173 2001 Kings 1675 1635 1632 1648
174 1978 Sixers 1679 1637 1626 1647
175 2005 Rockets 1693 1585 1663 1647
176 2006 Heat 1662 1616 1662 1647
177 1989 Suns 1684 1599 1656 1647
178 2008 Suns 1665 1635 1638 1646
179 1980 Thunder 1683 1640 1614 1646
180 1970 Knicks 1712 1632 1591 1645
181 2003 Lakers 1681 1601 1651 1645
182 1974 Celtics 1679 1607 1646 1644
183 1995 Magic 1690 1643 1598 1644
184 1952 Lakers 1652 1631 1648 1643
185 1950 Kings 1670 1616 1644 1643
186 1953 Knicks 1679 1636 1613 1643
187 2014 Rockets 1676 1624 1627 1642
188 1993 Thunder 1669 1629 1628 1642
189 1966 Celtics 1667 1611 1648 1642
190 1987 Pistons 1661 1605 1658 1641
191 1976 Warriors 1688 1638 1594 1640
192 1995 Rockets 1665 1589 1665 1640
193 1951 Lakers 1678 1641 1600 1640
194 1956 Warriors 1672 1618 1628 1639
195 1981 Lakers 1701 1621 1595 1639
196 1983 Celtics 1709 1648 1558 1638
197 1992 Jazz 1660 1615 1640 1638
198 2015 Hawks 1701 1633 1581 1638
199 2011 Magic 1668 1637 1608 1638
200 1954 Sixers 1666 1614 1633 1638
201 1995 Suns 1673 1625 1612 1637
202 1954 Lakers 1654 1616 1639 1637
203 1953 Sixers 1666 1614 1628 1636
204 1994 Bulls 1686 1615 1607 1636
205 1997 Rockets 1660 1596 1651 1636
206 2015 Grizzlies 1678 1619 1608 1635
207 2010 Spurs 1670 1611 1624 1635
208 1958 Celtics 1681 1620 1604 1635
209 1998 Heat 1686 1640 1578 1635
210 1994 Spurs 1677 1625 1600 1634
211 1984 Lakers 1663 1591 1649 1634
212 2017 Rockets 1676 1628 1598 1634
213 1997 Hawks 1658 1624 1619 1633
214 1975 Wizards 1659 1614 1628 1633
215 1991 Suns 1678 1639 1581 1633
216 1990 Bulls 1654 1599 1645 1633
217 2016 Clippers 1658 1628 1610 1632
218 2004 Mavericks 1651 1617 1626 1631
219 1966 Sixers 1668 1608 1617 1631
220 1993 Rockets 1682 1577 1633 1631
221 2000 Suns 1663 1604 1622 1630
222 2009 Spurs 1667 1627 1595 1630
223 1995 Knicks 1643 1611 1634 1629
224 1984 Sixers 1700 1614 1572 1629
225 1997 Lakers 1653 1608 1624 1628
226 2017 Clippers 1667 1598 1619 1628
227 2009 Trailblazers 1664 1586 1633 1628
228 2010 Jazz 1667 1617 1599 1628
229 1957 Celtics 1642 1605 1635 1627
230 1981 Suns 1671 1635 1576 1627
231 1992 Suns 1647 1612 1623 1627
232 1987 Bucks 1666 1598 1616 1627
233 2014 Warriors 1649 1610 1619 1626
234 2001 Mavericks 1654 1598 1626 1626
235 2003 Nets 1664 1599 1614 1626
236 1994 Jazz 1659 1593 1625 1626
237 1995 Pacers 1643 1608 1627 1626
238 1996 Lakers 1660 1588 1629 1626
239 1994 Pacers 1659 1574 1643 1625
240 2010 Nuggets 1655 1623 1597 1625
241 1977 Trailblazers 1649 1577 1649 1625
242 1960 Warriors 1643 1606 1624 1625
243 2001 Trailblazers 1695 1629 1549 1624
244 1949 Lakers 1645 1602 1625 1624
245 1998 Spurs 1660 1567 1643 1623
246 2001 Jazz 1656 1616 1598 1623
247 1979 Thunder 1643 1580 1643 1622
248 1994 Hawks 1644 1618 1603 1622
249 1997 Knicks 1651 1600 1614 1622
250 1986 Rockets 1652 1566 1647 1622
251 1988 Hawks 1667 1611 1587 1622
252 1999 Heat 1662 1617 1586 1621
253 2007 Bulls 1648 1582 1633 1621
254 1949 Kings 1657 1605 1600 1621
255 1969 Knicks 1650 1582 1630 1621
256 1954 Kings 1660 1596 1605 1620
257 1959 Hawks 1666 1623 1571 1620
258 1998 Suns 1649 1584 1625 1619
259 1986 Sixers 1638 1601 1619 1619
260 2001 Bucks 1647 1588 1623 1619
261 1991 Spurs 1669 1604 1584 1619
262 1989 Hawks 1645 1594 1617 1619
263 2011 Nuggets 1647 1588 1619 1618
264 1988 Mavericks 1642 1601 1610 1618
265 1980 Suns 1631 1601 1621 1617
266 2012 Celtics 1649 1582 1621 1617
267 2014 Pacers 1697 1610 1542 1616
268 1979 Wizards 1671 1625 1554 1616
269 2013 Pacers 1651 1588 1610 1616
270 1995 Bulls 1648 1579 1620 1616
271 2015 Trailblazers 1668 1623 1557 1616
272 1951 Kings 1638 1595 1614 1615
273 1991 Celtics 1677 1619 1550 1615
274 2001 Sixers 1659 1605 1581 1615
275 2000 Jazz 1655 1612 1578 1615
276 2008 Mavericks 1648 1614 1583 1615
277 1960 Sixers 1633 1599 1612 1615
278 1999 Lakers 1657 1609 1577 1614
279 1955 Sixers 1637 1583 1623 1614
280 1983 Suns 1638 1590 1614 1614
281 1983 Bucks 1631 1608 1602 1614
282 1997 Pistons 1640 1614 1587 1614
283 1992 Celtics 1643 1563 1633 1613
284 2013 Knicks 1645 1590 1604 1613
285 1987 Mavericks 1640 1614 1584 1613
286 1984 Bucks 1639 1580 1617 1612
287 1963 Lakers 1682 1601 1553 1612
288 1996 Pacers 1650 1597 1589 1612
289 2007 Cavaliers 1641 1574 1621 1612
290 1983 Spurs 1642 1575 1617 1611
291 2017 Jazz 1633 1596 1605 1611
292 2010 Mavericks 1639 1599 1595 1611
293 1977 Nuggets 1648 1612 1573 1611
294 1979 Suns 1631 1580 1620 1611
295 2014 Mavericks 1639 1571 1621 1611
296 2008 Magic 1628 1579 1619 1609
297 2016 Raptors 1634 1601 1590 1608
298 2003 Trailblazers 1631 1595 1598 1608
299 1980 Bucks 1644 1548 1633 1608
300 1991 Jazz 1624 1591 1610 1608
301 2009 Mavericks 1635 1575 1614 1608
302 1999 Trailblazers 1626 1607 1591 1608
303 1959 Sixers 1626 1583 1611 1607
304 2014 Trailblazers 1632 1598 1589 1606
305 1964 Kings 1638 1594 1586 1606
306 1999 Knicks 1632 1565 1620 1606
307 1990 Spurs 1639 1541 1636 1605
308 1950 Sixers 1623 1594 1598 1605
309 2002 Trailblazers 1654 1575 1585 1605
310 1952 Sixers 1631 1598 1586 1605
311 2010 Hawks 1635 1595 1584 1605
312 2007 Jazz 1628 1580 1605 1605
313 1992 Knicks 1626 1569 1618 1605
314 1984 Knicks 1648 1595 1571 1604
315 1976 Celtics 1651 1586 1576 1604
316 2012 Grizzlies 1620 1588 1604 1604
317 1969 Celtics 1632 1573 1606 1604
318 1953 Kings 1642 1602 1566 1604
319 1972 Bulls 1629 1597 1583 1603
320 1974 Pistons 1648 1592 1569 1603
321 1977 Sixers 1630 1588 1590 1603
322 1985 Nuggets 1643 1555 1609 1602
323 2014 Grizzlies 1632 1572 1603 1602
324 2015 Mavericks 1654 1595 1557 1602
325 1990 Jazz 1637 1588 1580 1602
326 2012 Nuggets 1635 1569 1600 1601
327 2015 Thunder 1631 1590 1583 1601
328 2001 Pelicans 1631 1568 1604 1601
329 2003 Pistons 1650 1593 1559 1601
330 2015 Bulls 1636 1574 1591 1600
331 1994 Magic 1622 1576 1601 1599
332 2004 Nets 1645 1578 1574 1599
333 2000 Heat 1616 1583 1598 1599
334 1998 Hawks 1622 1582 1593 1599
335 1985 Pistons 1644 1578 1574 1599
336 1978 Spurs 1635 1573 1587 1599
337 2007 Rockets 1629 1594 1573 1598
338 1989 Bucks 1652 1593 1548 1598
339 1991 Pistons 1668 1590 1535 1598
340 2002 Timberwolves 1664 1595 1534 1597
341 2002 Thunder 1632 1580 1580 1597
342 2008 Nuggets 1626 1579 1586 1597
343 1991 Rockets 1652 1570 1569 1597
344 1969 Lakers 1622 1563 1606 1597
345 2011 Grizzlies 1630 1551 1610 1597
346 1952 Kings 1619 1591 1580 1596
347 2017 Raptors 1661 1585 1542 1596
348 1993 Trailblazers 1650 1581 1556 1596
349 1978 Wizards 1620 1547 1620 1596
350 2016 Hawks 1627 1566 1593 1596
351 1964 Warriors 1622 1569 1596 1596
352 1994 Cavaliers 1635 1585 1566 1595
353 2012 Lakers 1618 1594 1573 1595
354 1979 Spurs 1639 1590 1555 1595
355 1968 Celtics 1611 1562 1611 1594
356 1988 Trailblazers 1618 1579 1585 1594
357 1993 Spurs 1661 1575 1545 1594
358 2008 Warriors 1623 1595 1562 1593
359 2016 Trailblazers 1619 1547 1611 1592
360 2001 Suns 1629 1572 1575 1592
361 1983 Knicks 1635 1529 1613 1592
362 1992 Warriors 1605 1585 1586 1592
363 1980 Hawks 1631 1589 1556 1592
364 2010 Thunder 1622 1559 1595 1592
365 1978 Lakers 1625 1561 1589 1592
366 1988 Jazz 1618 1547 1611 1592
367 1990 Sixers 1630 1577 1566 1591
368 1954 Celtics 1619 1564 1590 1591
369 1999 Pistons 1607 1575 1591 1591
370 1955 Lakers 1621 1590 1561 1591
371 1984 Pistons 1614 1560 1598 1591
372 1998 Pelicans 1627 1568 1576 1591
373 1982 Thunder 1643 1583 1546 1591
374 2017 Wizards 1620 1564 1586 1590
375 2003 Timberwolves 1627 1574 1568 1590
376 1999 Hawks 1620 1584 1564 1589
377 1996 Knicks 1647 1551 1568 1589
378 2005 Nuggets 1643 1530 1593 1589
379 2012 Pacers 1619 1566 1581 1589
380 1988 Bulls 1623 1566 1577 1589
381 1953 Celtics 1610 1566 1589 1588
382 1989 Knicks 1633 1584 1548 1588
383 2000 Pelicans 1628 1561 1575 1588
384 1961 Sixers 1627 1569 1568 1588
385 2005 Thunder 1624 1581 1559 1588
386 1988 Nuggets 1622 1561 1581 1588
387 1958 Sixers 1612 1579 1570 1587
388 2000 Knicks 1610 1579 1572 1587
389 1960 Hawks 1610 1576 1573 1586
390 1996 Rockets 1679 1583 1497 1586
391 2013 Rockets 1610 1575 1574 1586
392 1979 Sixers 1629 1557 1572 1586
393 2009 Jazz 1631 1581 1547 1586
394 1962 Warriors 1618 1569 1570 1586
395 2005 Kings 1626 1584 1546 1585
396 1952 Knicks 1606 1557 1593 1585
397 2003 Sixers 1620 1554 1581 1585
398 2016 Heat 1617 1540 1597 1585
399 1999 Magic 1628 1574 1551 1584
400 2010 Trailblazers 1612 1571 1569 1584
401 1980 Kings 1622 1582 1547 1584
402 2017 Celtics 1624 1586 1542 1584
403 2002 Celtics 1621 1539 1591 1584
404 1983 Nets 1612 1581 1558 1584
405 2001 Rockets 1604 1552 1591 1582
406 1986 Hawks 1611 1547 1589 1582
407 1994 Trailblazers 1625 1568 1554 1582
408 2004 Grizzlies 1629 1561 1556 1582
409 1979 Lakers 1628 1580 1538 1582
410 1961 Hawks 1617 1579 1548 1581
411 1997 Pelicans 1627 1559 1557 1581
412 1978 Thunder 1614 1549 1580 1581
413 1958 Hawks 1616 1568 1559 1581
414 2012 Clippers 1606 1556 1580 1580
415 1970 Bucks 1615 1558 1568 1580
416 1990 Celtics 1617 1554 1569 1580
417 1963 Sixers 1609 1571 1560 1580
418 2006 Clippers 1605 1541 1594 1580
419 1984 Nets 1610 1548 1582 1580
420 2014 Raptors 1604 1569 1566 1580
421 1975 Warriors 1602 1535 1602 1580
422 2012 Mavericks 1635 1578 1525 1579
423 1989 Bulls 1596 1562 1580 1579
424 2002 Nets 1601 1556 1580 1579
425 1994 Nuggets 1606 1528 1600 1578
426 2006 Grizzlies 1607 1563 1564 1578
427 1972 Suns 1601 1565 1567 1578
428 2007 Warriors 1635 1494 1603 1577
429 2016 Celtics 1610 1569 1552 1577
430 2005 Timberwolves 1640 1532 1559 1577
431 1968 Lakers 1614 1547 1570 1577
432 1977 Warriors 1591 1558 1580 1576
433 2013 Warriors 1608 1540 1582 1576
434 1957 Warriors 1605 1576 1548 1576
435 1977 Lakers 1607 1570 1551 1576
436 1995 Trailblazers 1614 1569 1544 1576
437 1974 Bulls 1611 1580 1536 1576
438 1998 Cavaliers 1611 1557 1559 1576
439 2017 Thunder 1629 1575 1523 1576
440 1969 Sixers 1619 1584 1523 1575
441 1977 Rockets 1603 1546 1577 1575
442 1998 Knicks 1622 1565 1537 1575
443 2004 Rockets 1623 1567 1533 1574
444 2000 Sixers 1602 1537 1582 1574
445 1982 Wizards 1600 1538 1581 1573
446 2005 Grizzlies 1615 1572 1530 1572
447 1961 Warriors 1627 1579 1510 1572
448 1979 Trailblazers 1609 1526 1581 1572
449 1955 Pistons 1595 1559 1561 1572
450 1978 Suns 1619 1568 1528 1572
451 1977 Wizards 1600 1555 1559 1572
452 1992 Thunder 1600 1534 1580 1571
453 2006 Nets 1621 1548 1545 1571
454 2006 Lakers 1603 1541 1569 1571
455 1995 Pelicans 1601 1562 1550 1571
456 2007 Nuggets 1611 1520 1582 1571
457 1962 Lakers 1595 1561 1557 1571
458 1981 Bulls 1611 1522 1579 1571
459 2000 Timberwolves 1608 1537 1566 1571
460 1951 Warriors 1598 1533 1579 1570
461 2009 Pelicans 1650 1583 1478 1570
462 2001 Heat 1627 1573 1510 1570
463 1967 Warriors 1609 1548 1553 1570
464 1973 Bulls 1595 1556 1559 1570
465 1962 Sixers 1603 1550 1556 1570
466 2014 Suns 1589 1541 1578 1569
467 1997 Trailblazers 1597 1546 1564 1569
468 1952 Celtics 1582 1551 1572 1569
469 2001 Raptors 1595 1538 1573 1569
470 1965 Kings 1634 1571 1501 1569
471 1977 Bulls 1611 1496 1598 1569
472 1965 Lakers 1618 1540 1547 1569
473 2002 Jazz 1595 1561 1548 1568
474 1979 Hawks 1585 1541 1577 1568
475 1974 Knicks 1623 1568 1511 1567
476 2015 Raptors 1635 1567 1500 1567
477 1971 Knicks 1628 1560 1514 1567
478 2006 Kings 1599 1524 1576 1567
479 1983 Thunder 1601 1547 1552 1567
480 2001 Timberwolves 1597 1549 1553 1566
481 1981 Knicks 1594 1543 1561 1566
482 1972 Knicks 1592 1539 1567 1566
483 1987 Trailblazers 1606 1568 1524 1566
484 2003 Jazz 1613 1565 1520 1566
485 2014 Bulls 1609 1527 1561 1566
486 1989 Jazz 1599 1566 1532 1566
487 1992 Spurs 1620 1574 1502 1565
488 1976 Wizards 1589 1546 1560 1565
489 1982 Suns 1586 1558 1551 1565
490 1972 Celtics 1605 1560 1529 1565
491 1968 Hawks 1607 1559 1527 1564
492 2010 Heat 1601 1530 1561 1564
493 1956 Sixers 1609 1552 1532 1564
494 1992 Pistons 1604 1553 1535 1564
495 2012 Sixers 1592 1549 1548 1563
496 1999 Suns 1591 1545 1553 1563
497 1958 Knicks 1586 1548 1554 1563
498 1975 Bulls 1606 1537 1544 1562
499 2011 Rockets 1587 1528 1571 1562
500 1958 Warriors 1611 1539 1536 1562
501 1966 Lakers 1577 1549 1560 1562
502 1969 Wizards 1604 1564 1517 1562
503 1984 Trailblazers 1613 1564 1508 1562
504 2012 Hawks 1586 1539 1559 1561
505 2003 Pelicans 1591 1539 1554 1561
506 1981 Spurs 1606 1556 1521 1561
507 1985 Trailblazers 1580 1530 1573 1561
508 1979 Kings 1598 1554 1531 1561
509 2006 Cavaliers 1577 1541 1564 1561
510 1993 Jazz 1610 1551 1520 1560
511 1993 Celtics 1593 1541 1544 1559
512 2011 Trailblazers 1585 1542 1549 1558
513 1994 Heat 1617 1545 1512 1558
514 1999 Sixers 1578 1541 1554 1558
515 2013 Nets 1587 1522 1563 1557
516 1965 Hawks 1584 1537 1548 1557
517 2016 Hornets 1585 1525 1559 1557
518 1979 Nuggets 1577 1530 1562 1556
519 2009 Suns 1580 1548 1540 1556
520 1986 Mavericks 1576 1531 1561 1556
521 2015 Wizards 1585 1534 1546 1555
522 1978 Nuggets 1592 1550 1523 1555
523 1975 Clippers 1586 1543 1534 1555
524 2013 Bulls 1597 1542 1525 1555
525 2005 Pacers 1586 1533 1544 1554
526 1976 Cavaliers 1585 1541 1537 1554
527 1996 Trailblazers 1584 1516 1562 1554
528 1973 Warriors 1601 1553 1508 1554
529 2014 Wizards 1588 1520 1554 1554
530 2003 Suns 1577 1537 1546 1554
531 2002 Pelicans 1581 1527 1553 1554
532 2010 Rockets 1610 1546 1504 1553
533 1996 Hawks 1579 1524 1556 1553
534 2000 Kings 1573 1539 1546 1553
535 1979 Bucks 1581 1510 1566 1552
536 2003 Pacers 1601 1552 1504 1552
537 1988 Cavaliers 1574 1512 1570 1552
538 2000 Pistons 1593 1542 1522 1552
539 1988 Rockets 1595 1556 1505 1552
540 2014 Timberwolves 1588 1552 1516 1552
541 2017 Heat 1583 1504 1569 1552
542 1983 Nuggets 1587 1518 1550 1552
543 2016 Pacers 1578 1535 1542 1552
544 1971 Bulls 1590 1530 1535 1551
545 1964 Hawks 1570 1539 1545 1551
546 1957 Sixers 1588 1522 1542 1551
547 2002 Pistons 1583 1525 1544 1551
548 2001 Knicks 1595 1542 1515 1551
549 2008 Cavaliers 1565 1522 1562 1550
550 2011 Pelicans 1616 1533 1500 1550
551 1994 Warriors 1576 1523 1548 1549
552 1999 Pelicans 1561 1525 1561 1549
553 1997 Cavaliers 1583 1538 1525 1549
554 1954 Knicks 1594 1551 1502 1549
555 1983 Trailblazers 1572 1537 1537 1549
556 1977 Cavaliers 1605 1533 1509 1549
557 2002 Sixers 1583 1545 1517 1548
558 1951 Knicks 1576 1536 1532 1548
559 1991 Bucks 1606 1536 1501 1548
560 1997 Magic 1581 1529 1533 1547
561 1989 Thunder 1575 1539 1529 1547
562 1955 Knicks 1575 1529 1538 1547
563 1997 Wizards 1567 1514 1560 1547
564 1988 Thunder 1574 1524 1543 1547
565 2001 Thunder 1560 1521 1560 1547
566 1978 Warriors 1568 1509 1563 1547
567 2010 Bucks 1584 1507 1549 1547
568 1994 Nets 1570 1528 1542 1546
569 1974 Lakers 1595 1519 1523 1546
570 1956 Knicks 1580 1527 1531 1546
571 1983 Wizards 1585 1498 1555 1546
572 1990 Knicks 1620 1534 1482 1546
573 1993 Nets 1598 1524 1514 1546
574 1986 Pistons 1571 1523 1542 1545
575 1987 Rockets 1571 1522 1542 1545
576 1988 Bucks 1604 1541 1491 1545
577 1997 Pacers 1582 1537 1516 1545
578 1986 Nuggets 1571 1543 1518 1544
579 1954 Pistons 1584 1551 1496 1543
580 1987 Sixers 1563 1536 1530 1543
581 1955 Warriors 1565 1535 1530 1543
582 1995 Nuggets 1564 1519 1547 1543
583 1984 Suns 1559 1522 1548 1543
584 2012 Suns 1574 1516 1539 1543
585 2017 Trailblazers 1573 1514 1540 1542
586 2010 Hornets 1565 1531 1531 1542
587 2012 Knicks 1572 1517 1538 1542
588 1985 Mavericks 1572 1538 1517 1542
589 1970 Wizards 1571 1520 1535 1542
590 1981 Rockets 1580 1496 1549 1542
591 2016 Rockets 1560 1530 1536 1542
592 1956 Pistons 1578 1529 1518 1542
593 2011 Sixers 1583 1520 1522 1541
594 2016 Jazz 1567 1519 1539 1541
595 1949 Stags 1565 1523 1536 1541
596 1998 Trailblazers 1585 1542 1497 1541
597 1970 Lakers 1560 1510 1552 1541
598 1996 Cavaliers 1566 1532 1524 1541
599 1982 Nuggets 1580 1512 1530 1541
600 1950 Knicks 1578 1529 1515 1541
601 2006 Wizards 1564 1504 1554 1540
602 1993 Pacers 1556 1520 1545 1540
603 1959 Knicks 1559 1530 1531 1540
604 1982 Spurs 1588 1533 1497 1540
605 1956 Lakers 1563 1500 1556 1540
606 1995 Cavaliers 1603 1537 1478 1539
607 2011 Hawks 1608 1526 1483 1539
608 2013 Lakers 1569 1535 1513 1539
609 2012 Jazz 1567 1508 1541 1539
610 2000 Bucks 1574 1513 1529 1539
611 2017 Grizzlies 1598 1534 1484 1538
612 1977 Spurs 1570 1537 1508 1538
613 1992 Clippers 1573 1490 1552 1538
614 1981 Trailblazers 1563 1504 1548 1538
615 1982 Nets 1572 1493 1549 1538
616 2007 Raptors 1578 1504 1532 1538
617 1963 Kings 1554 1517 1543 1538
618 1980 Trailblazers 1615 1508 1490 1538
619 2002 Bucks 1628 1537 1448 1538
620 2014 Nets 1580 1508 1523 1537
621 1990 Hawks 1577 1497 1538 1537
622 1963 Hawks 1554 1526 1532 1537
623 2003 Rockets 1553 1517 1541 1537
624 1972 Warriors 1574 1503 1532 1536
625 1995 Lakers 1560 1523 1527 1536
626 1982 Rockets 1570 1517 1523 1536
627 1996 Suns 1569 1524 1515 1536
628 2011 Suns 1592 1523 1493 1536
629 1998 Pistons 1551 1520 1536 1536
630 1965 Sixers 1568 1517 1521 1535
631 2012 Magic 1590 1546 1469 1535
632 2016 Mavericks 1577 1526 1503 1535
633 1955 Celtics 1592 1522 1490 1535
634 1974 Warriors 1576 1523 1505 1535
635 1956 Celtics 1574 1525 1505 1535
636 1957 Hawks 1551 1518 1536 1535
637 1966 Kings 1578 1532 1493 1534
638 1998 Rockets 1601 1515 1488 1534
639 1973 Wizards 1570 1522 1510 1534
640 2004 Nuggets 1553 1505 1545 1534
641 1981 Pacers 1556 1533 1513 1534
642 1957 Knicks 1554 1527 1522 1534
643 1985 Nets 1563 1518 1521 1534
644 2013 Jazz 1562 1512 1527 1534
645 1989 Celtics 1565 1531 1504 1533
646 1971 Lakers 1574 1532 1494 1533
647 2008 Raptors 1582 1536 1480 1533
648 1964 Lakers 1590 1516 1491 1533
649 2015 Suns 1593 1538 1467 1532
650 1991 Hawks 1576 1532 1488 1532
651 1991 Warriors 1558 1503 1537 1532
652 1982 Hawks 1565 1487 1544 1532
653 2004 Heat 1566 1476 1554 1532
654 1951 Sixers 1546 1519 1531 1532
655 2009 Hawks 1566 1525 1505 1532
656 2017 Nuggets 1556 1488 1552 1532
657 1998 Wizards 1573 1524 1498 1532
658 1989 Sixers 1544 1522 1528 1531
659 1993 Clippers 1568 1513 1513 1531
660 1979 Rockets 1555 1498 1542 1531
661 1996 Pistons 1562 1503 1528 1531
662 1999 Rockets 1558 1526 1508 1531
663 1955 Kings 1560 1525 1507 1531
664 1986 Trailblazers 1596 1522 1475 1531
665 1995 Hawks 1552 1520 1519 1530
666 1992 Pacers 1550 1514 1527 1530
667 2015 Jazz 1565 1470 1555 1530
668 1998 Nets 1570 1514 1506 1530
669 2007 Lakers 1590 1527 1473 1530
670 2012 Rockets 1568 1521 1500 1530
671 2001 Magic 1562 1519 1508 1530
672 1950 Stags 1569 1535 1483 1529
673 1950 Packers 1550 1511 1525 1529
674 1974 Wizards 1552 1518 1516 1529
675 1982 Warriors 1543 1518 1525 1529
676 1992 Lakers 1603 1508 1474 1528
677 1985 Jazz 1557 1496 1531 1528
678 1990 Cavaliers 1556 1480 1548 1528
679 2006 Pacers 1575 1520 1487 1527
680 1991 Sixers 1562 1517 1502 1527
681 1978 Bucks 1548 1493 1542 1527
682 2002 Suns 1600 1509 1472 1527
683 2007 Heat 1587 1516 1479 1527
684 2006 Bulls 1555 1498 1528 1527
685 2004 Trailblazers 1547 1508 1524 1527
686 2000 Magic 1554 1503 1522 1527
687 2005 Bulls 1557 1499 1523 1526
688 2007 Nets 1555 1485 1538 1526
689 1989 Nuggets 1598 1513 1468 1526
690 1952 Warriors 1541 1514 1522 1526
691 2000 Thunder 1555 1512 1511 1526
692 1977 Kings 1562 1515 1500 1526
693 2005 Celtics 1555 1508 1514 1526
694 1997 Suns 1568 1488 1521 1525
695 2004 Pelicans 1594 1499 1483 1525
696 2015 Pelicans 1540 1508 1527 1525
697 1971 Suns 1557 1505 1511 1525
698 1985 Rockets 1543 1509 1521 1524
699 1983 Kings 1547 1486 1540 1524
700 2006 Nuggets 1572 1526 1473 1523
701 2000 Mavericks 1554 1461 1554 1523
702 1989 Rockets 1539 1513 1516 1523
703 2013 Mavericks 1548 1492 1527 1523
704 2007 Clippers 1538 1500 1529 1522
705 2003 Celtics 1584 1510 1474 1522
706 1975 Bucks 1560 1518 1489 1522
707 2002 Raptors 1556 1506 1504 1522
708 2014 Nuggets 1615 1489 1462 1522
709 1976 Clippers 1570 1515 1481 1522
710 1978 Bulls 1600 1526 1440 1522
711 1961 Lakers 1540 1498 1527 1522
712 1987 Bulls 1546 1494 1525 1522
713 1987 Thunder 1547 1505 1510 1521
714 2008 Sixers 1565 1491 1506 1521
715 1991 Thunder 1534 1498 1530 1521
716 2011 Jazz 1617 1510 1433 1520
717 1969 Hawks 1556 1512 1493 1520
718 2003 Thunder 1538 1492 1529 1520
719 2013 Hawks 1567 1514 1478 1520
720 1977 Knicks 1532 1495 1532 1520
721 1970 Sixers 1563 1522 1474 1520
722 1953 Pistons 1538 1500 1521 1520
723 1949 Capitols 1563 1505 1490 1519
724 2016 Wizards 1537 1491 1530 1519
725 1999 Bucks 1536 1511 1510 1519
726 2013 Celtics 1563 1516 1478 1519
727 1981 Wizards 1541 1494 1521 1519
728 1996 Heat 1559 1476 1520 1518
729 1977 Celtics 1557 1492 1504 1518
730 1950 Pistons 1538 1487 1528 1517
731 1976 Suns 1544 1480 1526 1517
732 1979 Warriors 1544 1506 1500 1517
733 1993 Hawks 1554 1476 1521 1517
734 2009 Pistons 1576 1511 1463 1517
735 2016 Pistons 1544 1512 1494 1517
736 2014 Knicks 1544 1461 1544 1517
737 1989 Trailblazers 1566 1516 1467 1516
738 2009 Bulls 1544 1478 1526 1516
739 2001 Pacers 1557 1501 1489 1516
740 1986 Jazz 1546 1491 1510 1516
741 2002 Magic 1551 1520 1475 1515
742 2004 Bucks 1547 1514 1484 1515
743 1966 Hawks 1535 1493 1517 1515
744 1994 Pelicans 1551 1479 1515 1515
745 2017 Bucks 1541 1495 1508 1515
746 1990 Bucks 1561 1511 1472 1515
747 1981 Kings 1542 1497 1505 1515
748 2002 Clippers 1550 1508 1486 1515
749 1978 Knicks 1540 1508 1495 1514
750 2012 Bucks 1544 1500 1500 1514
751 1990 Rockets 1532 1493 1518 1514
752 1987 Wizards 1567 1505 1469 1514
753 1993 Pistons 1548 1484 1509 1514
754 2009 Sixers 1555 1509 1476 1513
755 2017 Pacers 1536 1501 1502 1513
756 1987 Jazz 1552 1512 1476 1513
757 1987 Pacers 1533 1491 1514 1513
758 1980 Spurs 1546 1502 1491 1513
759 1968 Knicks 1545 1467 1526 1513
760 2002 Pacers 1531 1493 1513 1513
761 1978 Hawks 1535 1483 1518 1512
762 1990 Mavericks 1536 1485 1515 1512
763 2004 Thunder 1536 1486 1515 1512
764 1984 Jazz 1543 1504 1489 1512
765 1998 Timberwolves 1530 1486 1519 1512
766 1952 Olympians 1541 1513 1481 1512
767 1999 Thunder 1555 1502 1477 1511
768 2007 Wizards 1590 1520 1425 1511
769 2005 Nets 1553 1456 1525 1511
770 1984 Thunder 1533 1499 1501 1511
771 1977 Suns 1546 1500 1486 1511
772 1980 Rockets 1542 1504 1487 1511
773 1986 Nets 1574 1500 1459 1511
774 1973 Hawks 1530 1486 1516 1510
775 1983 Hawks 1526 1502 1502 1510
776 1982 Trailblazers 1540 1506 1484 1510
777 1962 Kings 1536 1500 1494 1510
778 1985 Spurs 1530 1496 1504 1510
779 2017 Bulls 1550 1486 1494 1510
780 2000 Raptors 1550 1497 1482 1510
781 1972 Thunder 1555 1510 1462 1509
782 1971 Wizards 1556 1486 1485 1509
783 1957 Lakers 1536 1496 1494 1509
784 2011 Knicks 1552 1499 1475 1509
785 1988 Wizards 1528 1487 1512 1509
786 1988 Knicks 1547 1456 1521 1508
787 1990 Thunder 1545 1491 1489 1508
788 1985 Wizards 1546 1496 1482 1508
789 2008 Trailblazers 1564 1498 1462 1508
790 1978 Cavaliers 1532 1494 1499 1508
791 2016 Bulls 1570 1500 1454 1508
792 1991 Pacers 1530 1480 1514 1508
793 2007 Magic 1543 1485 1495 1508
794 1999 Cavaliers 1552 1515 1456 1507
795 2017 Hornets 1553 1507 1463 1507
796 1971 Celtics 1548 1487 1486 1507
797 2006 Rockets 1571 1492 1457 1507
798 1993 Pelicans 1521 1484 1515 1507
799 1996 Wizards 1547 1474 1498 1506
800 2014 Hornets 1549 1457 1513 1506
801 1976 Sixers 1532 1496 1490 1506
802 1988 Pacers 1535 1492 1491 1506
803 1976 Thunder 1539 1480 1499 1506
804 1984 Hawks 1527 1481 1509 1506
805 1979 Clippers 1548 1459 1509 1505
806 1984 Mavericks 1519 1499 1497 1505
807 1970 Hawks 1547 1465 1501 1504
808 2017 Pistons 1588 1484 1441 1504
809 1956 Hawks 1538 1489 1486 1504
810 2015 Celtics 1552 1436 1525 1504
811 2012 Trailblazers 1574 1505 1433 1504
812 2008 Wizards 1532 1489 1491 1504
813 2004 Jazz 1528 1487 1496 1504
814 1967 Kings 1540 1459 1512 1504
815 1967 Hawks 1524 1482 1504 1503
816 2003 Magic 1527 1494 1488 1503
817 1977 Pistons 1540 1509 1460 1503
818 1998 Magic 1528 1470 1511 1503
819 1990 Nuggets 1544 1493 1471 1503
820 2005 Lakers 1594 1500 1413 1502
821 2016 Grizzlies 1561 1508 1438 1502
822 1983 Pistons 1548 1486 1473 1502
823 2015 Pacers 1528 1473 1505 1502
824 1975 Kings 1548 1488 1470 1502
825 2017 Hawks 1538 1487 1480 1502
826 1971 Sixers 1543 1494 1468 1502
827 1993 Warriors 1580 1486 1438 1501
828 1989 Warriors 1549 1482 1473 1501
829 2009 Heat 1526 1469 1509 1501
830 1984 Nuggets 1520 1485 1499 1501
831 2003 Bucks 1523 1485 1495 1501
832 1993 Magic 1517 1486 1498 1500
833 1984 Spurs 1534 1492 1475 1500
834 2010 Bulls 1535 1478 1486 1500
835 1951 Celtics 1530 1487 1482 1500
836 1996 Pelicans 1528 1496 1475 1499
837 1968 Warriors 1639 1476 1383 1499
838 2011 Bucks 1530 1480 1485 1498
839 2005 Cavaliers 1537 1495 1462 1498
840 1985 Cavaliers 1534 1434 1525 1498
841 2010 Grizzlies 1548 1495 1450 1497
842 1999 Timberwolves 1542 1487 1461 1497
843 2005 Wizards 1523 1484 1481 1496
844 1951 Olympians 1516 1479 1493 1496
845 1977 Thunder 1531 1495 1461 1496
846 2014 Hawks 1523 1477 1485 1495
847 1975 Rockets 1530 1478 1475 1494
848 2004 Warriors 1510 1473 1500 1494
849 1948 Baltimore 1508 1466 1508 1494
850 1976 Rockets 1509 1478 1493 1493
851 1974 Clippers 1544 1438 1497 1493
852 2001 Nuggets 1543 1479 1457 1493
853 2005 Warriors 1527 1425 1527 1493
854 1986 Wizards 1525 1483 1469 1492
855 2015 Bucks 1550 1483 1443 1492
856 1975 Knicks 1541 1467 1468 1492
857 1988 Sixers 1539 1478 1457 1491
858 1980 Cavaliers 1507 1467 1499 1491
859 1975 Pistons 1551 1486 1436 1491
860 2011 Pacers 1537 1472 1464 1491
861 1959 Lakers 1514 1467 1491 1491
862 1957 Kings 1528 1481 1463 1491
863 1959 Warriors 1501 1474 1496 1490
864 1958 Pistons 1537 1450 1484 1490
865 1991 Knicks 1521 1471 1478 1490
866 1989 Mavericks 1589 1465 1415 1490
867 1989 Wizards 1509 1459 1500 1489
868 1992 Hawks 1527 1482 1458 1489
869 1993 Heat 1537 1454 1476 1489
870 1956 Kings 1522 1482 1462 1489
871 1947 Capitols 1524 1469 1473 1489
872 1995 Kings 1516 1473 1476 1488
873 1987 Nuggets 1512 1467 1485 1488
874 2017 Timberwolves 1539 1459 1463 1487
875 1990 Pacers 1529 1472 1460 1487
876 1976 Knicks 1526 1463 1471 1487
877 2005 Sixers 1502 1468 1491 1487
878 2010 Raptors 1547 1479 1433 1486
879 1967 Lakers 1533 1482 1444 1486
880 1987 Warriors 1513 1466 1476 1485
881 1951 Pistons 1511 1476 1468 1485
882 1982 Bulls 1529 1469 1457 1485
883 1979 Pacers 1506 1451 1496 1484
884 1980 Pacers 1508 1478 1466 1484
885 1977 Pacers 1515 1476 1462 1484
886 1973 Suns 1533 1473 1445 1484
887 2006 Magic 1523 1419 1509 1483
888 1984 Kings 1517 1475 1457 1483
889 1950 Olympians 1509 1456 1483 1483
890 1981 Warriors 1519 1481 1448 1483
891 1982 Pistons 1503 1474 1470 1482
892 1992 Nets 1510 1441 1495 1482
893 2000 Rockets 1503 1454 1489 1482
894 2007 Pelicans 1499 1447 1499 1482
895 1984 Wizards 1530 1476 1438 1481
896 2009 Pacers 1493 1458 1493 1481
897 1985 Suns 1552 1477 1414 1481
898 1949 Baltimore 1514 1468 1461 1481
899 1954 Warriors 1509 1453 1480 1481
900 2006 Timberwolves 1563 1475 1404 1481
901 2006 Warriors 1530 1465 1447 1481
902 1983 Mavericks 1516 1473 1453 1481
903 1992 Rockets 1515 1471 1456 1480
904 2000 Celtics 1494 1452 1494 1480
905 1959 Pistons 1535 1464 1441 1480
906 1976 Trailblazers 1525 1461 1452 1479
907 1949 Knicks 1508 1464 1462 1478
908 1960 Knicks 1513 1481 1440 1478
909 1958 Kings 1506 1453 1474 1478
910 2002 Heat 1525 1455 1453 1478
911 2015 Heat 1507 1467 1456 1477
912 1980 Knicks 1505 1465 1460 1477
913 1978 Pistons 1505 1464 1461 1476
914 1968 Kings 1495 1441 1492 1476
915 2000 Nets 1536 1467 1426 1476
916 1976 Lakers 1506 1460 1462 1476
917 1982 Pacers 1536 1475 1417 1476
918 2017 Pelicans 1516 1429 1482 1476
919 1986 Spurs 1558 1482 1385 1475
920 2006 Sixers 1509 1465 1452 1475
921 2013 Bucks 1524 1473 1426 1475
922 1964 Sixers 1511 1457 1455 1474
923 2007 Kings 1527 1475 1421 1474
924 1975 Thunder 1504 1447 1471 1474
925 1957 Pistons 1522 1466 1433 1474
926 2003 Warriors 1508 1458 1454 1473
927 1965 Wizards 1493 1442 1483 1473
928 2005 Clippers 1488 1462 1469 1473
929 1978 Jazz 1498 1448 1472 1473
930 1985 Hawks 1490 1460 1469 1473
931 1980 Nets 1496 1458 1465 1473
932 1971 Rockets 1497 1423 1497 1473
933 2015 Nets 1501 1459 1458 1473
934 1975 Trailblazers 1494 1429 1494 1473
935 2006 Bucks 1493 1447 1477 1472
936 1948 Capitols 1493 1461 1461 1472
937 2006 Jazz 1489 1443 1483 1472
938 2009 Hornets 1500 1454 1461 1472
939 2010 Pelicans 1516 1471 1428 1472
940 1973 Pistons 1494 1427 1494 1472
941 2008 Bulls 1517 1466 1432 1471
942 1993 Lakers 1513 1466 1436 1471
943 1966 Warriors 1497 1451 1466 1471
944 1948 Warriors 1499 1432 1483 1471
945 1981 Nuggets 1494 1435 1485 1471
946 1981 Thunder 1518 1470 1426 1471
947 1980 Wizards 1487 1451 1474 1471
948 2003 Wizards 1517 1471 1423 1471
949 1986 Cavaliers 1528 1461 1423 1471
950 2003 Knicks 1494 1454 1463 1470
951 2011 Warriors 1490 1429 1490 1470
952 2008 Kings 1488 1457 1464 1470
953 2006 Thunder 1483 1445 1481 1469
954 1978 Celtics 1503 1450 1455 1469
955 2010 Pacers 1504 1416 1488 1469
956 1981 Clippers 1497 1449 1460 1469
957 2006 Pelicans 1520 1459 1427 1469
958 2008 Hawks 1488 1447 1471 1469
959 2004 Knicks 1505 1461 1439 1468
960 1966 Wizards 1494 1463 1448 1468
961 1999 Kings 1490 1432 1484 1468
962 1976 Bucks 1503 1456 1446 1468
963 1999 Wizards 1512 1468 1423 1468
964 2013 Raptors 1485 1440 1477 1467
965 1982 Knicks 1526 1473 1402 1467
966 1981 Hawks 1514 1459 1427 1467
967 2008 Pacers 1497 1439 1463 1466
968 1978 Kings 1496 1451 1452 1466
969 1996 Kings 1532 1434 1431 1466
970 1996 Nuggets 1539 1453 1404 1465
971 1976 Jazz 1485 1441 1470 1465
972 1952 Pistons 1487 1451 1455 1465
973 2006 Celtics 1491 1465 1438 1465
974 1975 Cavaliers 1501 1450 1441 1464
975 1992 Sixers 1513 1460 1419 1464
976 1985 Bulls 1489 1456 1446 1464
977 1995 Heat 1489 1459 1443 1464
978 1998 Bucks 1508 1457 1426 1464
979 2013 Trailblazers 1522 1461 1405 1463
980 1986 Kings 1494 1447 1447 1463
981 2004 Sixers 1535 1452 1400 1462
982 2001 Celtics 1488 1440 1459 1462
983 1961 Pistons 1500 1439 1448 1462
984 1963 Warriors 1482 1445 1458 1462
985 2002 Wizards 1494 1452 1438 1461
986 1977 Jazz 1524 1435 1424 1461
987 1995 Celtics 1487 1433 1460 1460
988 2013 Timberwolves 1483 1436 1460 1460
989 1950 Capitols 1498 1461 1420 1460
990 1969 Kings 1526 1433 1417 1459
991 2014 Pelicans 1490 1445 1441 1459
992 1949 Warriors 1483 1457 1434 1458
993 2009 Raptors 1493 1446 1436 1458
994 1955 Hawks 1469 1438 1467 1458
995 2016 Kings 1501 1447 1425 1458
996 1980 Clippers 1515 1462 1395 1458
997 2007 Pacers 1517 1458 1398 1457
998 1948 Stags 1487 1456 1429 1457
999 1962 Pistons 1493 1441 1437 1457
1000 2001 Pistons 1504 1429 1437 1457
1001 1992 Bucks 1527 1461 1380 1456
1002 1976 Pistons 1480 1424 1464 1456
1003 2015 Nuggets 1504 1440 1422 1455
1004 1972 Rockets 1472 1435 1459 1455
1005 1978 Pacers 1500 1435 1431 1455
1006 1996 Warriors 1476 1448 1441 1455
1007 2004 Celtics 1499 1453 1413 1455
1008 1987 Suns 1478 1420 1465 1454
1009 2012 Warriors 1516 1453 1393 1454
1010 1970 Celtics 1491 1447 1424 1454
1011 2015 Hornets 1513 1448 1401 1454
1012 2016 Magic 1492 1431 1437 1453
1013 2015 Pistons 1476 1424 1461 1453
1014 1999 Celtics 1477 1427 1454 1453
1015 2009 Nets 1482 1440 1436 1453
1016 1960 Lakers 1485 1411 1461 1452
1017 1990 Warriors 1488 1453 1415 1452
1018 2007 Thunder 1491 1447 1419 1452
1019 2017 Mavericks 1492 1444 1420 1452
1020 1997 Timberwolves 1483 1441 1432 1452
1021 2013 Sixers 1484 1428 1445 1452
1022 1999 Raptors 1479 1437 1438 1452
1023 2009 Bucks 1477 1441 1435 1451
1024 1972 Wizards 1516 1434 1403 1451
1025 1979 Pistons 1480 1437 1434 1450
1026 1986 Suns 1481 1446 1424 1450
1027 1971 Pistons 1510 1456 1385 1450
1028 1995 Mavericks 1485 1415 1452 1450
1029 2013 Wizards 1488 1413 1448 1450
1030 1979 Knicks 1506 1454 1389 1449
1031 1986 Thunder 1481 1432 1434 1449
1032 1966 Knicks 1485 1435 1424 1448
1033 1971 Warriors 1497 1436 1410 1448
1034 1962 Hawks 1483 1443 1417 1447
1035 1953 Olympians 1472 1431 1439 1447
1036 1971 Hawks 1485 1399 1458 1447
1037 1953 Hawks 1467 1426 1449 1447
1038 2007 Sixers 1462 1416 1462 1447
1039 1978 Rockets 1527 1435 1378 1447
1040 1968 Wizards 1488 1397 1455 1447
1041 2012 Timberwolves 1505 1454 1381 1446
1042 1974 Rockets 1463 1425 1448 1446
1043 1985 Kings 1472 1424 1439 1445
1044 1973 Rockets 1483 1426 1425 1445
1045 1984 Warriors 1466 1432 1436 1445
1046 1980 Nuggets 1491 1437 1405 1444
1047 1974 Hawks 1503 1420 1408 1444
1048 1970 Thunder 1471 1391 1468 1443
1049 2016 Nuggets 1468 1434 1427 1443
1050 1974 Thunder 1478 1419 1430 1442
1051 1983 Warriors 1487 1426 1414 1442
1052 1991 Cavaliers 1481 1409 1436 1442
1053 1970 Kings 1487 1429 1410 1442
1054 1993 Nuggets 1472 1403 1451 1442
1055 2016 Pelicans 1495 1456 1374 1442
1056 2009 Warriors 1470 1437 1417 1441
1057 2007 Hornets 1460 1409 1453 1441
1058 1969 Warriors 1484 1416 1422 1441
1059 2004 Suns 1457 1429 1435 1440
1060 2002 Knicks 1488 1417 1416 1440
1061 2003 Clippers 1507 1411 1402 1440
1062 2011 Hornets 1484 1439 1395 1440
1063 1948 Bombers 1468 1445 1405 1439
1064 1997 Clippers 1470 1424 1424 1439
1065 1997 Bucks 1487 1432 1399 1439
1066 1979 Cavaliers 1484 1445 1389 1439
1067 1977 Bucks 1458 1408 1452 1439
1068 1999 Nets 1455 1417 1445 1439
1069 2000 Cavaliers 1487 1418 1411 1439
1070 1968 Pistons 1473 1409 1434 1438
1071 1990 Wizards 1515 1413 1386 1438
1072 2014 Cavaliers 1468 1396 1450 1438
1073 2003 Hawks 1469 1409 1436 1438
1074 1970 Suns 1476 1400 1438 1438
1075 1960 Pistons 1482 1421 1410 1438
1076 2004 Cavaliers 1478 1399 1432 1437
1077 1948 Knicks 1465 1426 1418 1436
1078 2001 Clippers 1464 1383 1462 1436
1079 2008 Hornets 1450 1411 1448 1436
1080 1979 Bulls 1473 1411 1425 1436
1081 1999 Bulls 1526 1427 1355 1436
1082 2005 Knicks 1477 1424 1407 1436
1083 2007 Timberwolves 1511 1447 1350 1436
1084 1951 Baltimore 1463 1424 1421 1436
1085 1989 Pacers 1448 1412 1448 1436
1086 1998 Celtics 1458 1420 1428 1435
1087 1973 Kings 1465 1425 1417 1435
1088 2005 Trailblazers 1514 1427 1364 1435
1089 1995 Nets 1492 1442 1370 1435
1090 1979 Nets 1481 1437 1386 1434
1091 2013 Pelicans 1479 1422 1402 1434
1092 2015 Kings 1475 1409 1418 1434
1093 1972 Hawks 1461 1396 1445 1434
1094 1994 Celtics 1479 1420 1403 1434
1095 1980 Warriors 1500 1403 1396 1433
1096 2017 Kings 1476 1430 1393 1433
1097 2008 Nets 1467 1420 1413 1433
1098 1998 Sixers 1450 1402 1445 1432
1099 2005 Raptors 1460 1427 1411 1432
1100 1996 Celtics 1463 1407 1427 1432
1101 1965 Knicks 1454 1391 1450 1432
1102 2000 Wizards 1461 1419 1413 1431
1103 1971 Thunder 1447 1415 1431 1431
1104 1967 Knicks 1470 1429 1394 1431
1105 1994 Lakers 1475 1414 1404 1431
1106 1963 Pistons 1450 1407 1433 1430
1107 1982 Kings 1468 1403 1419 1430
1108 1992 Heat 1442 1420 1427 1430
1109 2011 Clippers 1448 1404 1437 1430
1110 1951 Hawks 1464 1424 1399 1429
1111 2016 Bucks 1467 1429 1392 1429
1112 1970 Bulls 1468 1401 1418 1429
1113 2003 Grizzlies 1468 1401 1418 1429
1114 1977 Clippers 1484 1421 1380 1428
1115 1964 Wizards 1466 1414 1405 1428
1116 1975 Suns 1478 1429 1376 1428
1117 2000 Nuggets 1451 1416 1417 1428
1118 1980 Bulls 1439 1412 1431 1428
1119 1985 Clippers 1475 1410 1395 1427
1120 1976 Kings 1448 1400 1432 1427
1121 1950 Hawks 1453 1402 1423 1426
1122 1987 Kings 1442 1410 1425 1426
1123 2007 Bucks 1529 1421 1326 1426
1124 2012 Pelicans 1440 1400 1436 1425
1125 2010 Knicks 1474 1409 1391 1425
1126 2001 Cavaliers 1498 1400 1375 1424
1127 1986 Pacers 1454 1408 1410 1424
1128 1950 Bombers 1464 1412 1396 1424
1129 2014 Kings 1447 1417 1407 1423
1130 1974 Kings 1444 1387 1440 1423
1131 2007 Knicks 1457 1421 1392 1423
1132 1987 Cavaliers 1433 1410 1427 1423
1133 1975 Sixers 1470 1415 1385 1423
1134 2014 Lakers 1484 1389 1394 1423
1135 2000 Hawks 1521 1426 1321 1422
1136 1997 Kings 1445 1410 1412 1422
1137 2005 Bucks 1467 1431 1368 1422
1138 1986 Warriors 1445 1391 1429 1422
1139 1981 Cavaliers 1473 1427 1364 1422
1140 2010 Sixers 1465 1416 1383 1422
1141 2003 Heat 1492 1414 1357 1421
1142 2017 Knicks 1471 1417 1374 1421
1143 2002 Rockets 1461 1427 1373 1421
1144 1985 Thunder 1501 1436 1324 1420
1145 1961 Kings 1439 1383 1437 1420
1146 1974 Suns 1449 1403 1407 1420
1147 2005 Magic 1472 1428 1359 1420
1148 1965 Pistons 1450 1406 1402 1419
1149 2009 Knicks 1451 1409 1399 1419
1150 1947 Warriors 1446 1366 1446 1419
1151 1992 Pelicans 1482 1401 1375 1419
1152 1986 Bulls 1438 1404 1414 1419
1153 1975 Hawks 1460 1424 1372 1419
1154 2002 Hawks 1443 1390 1420 1418
1155 2007 Grizzlies 1478 1388 1386 1417
1156 1950 Warriors 1431 1397 1420 1416
1157 2014 Celtics 1502 1408 1336 1416
1158 2013 Kings 1443 1393 1410 1415
1159 2005 Jazz 1478 1404 1363 1415
1160 1947 Stags 1447 1388 1409 1415
1161 1949 Pistons 1450 1411 1382 1415
1162 1962 Knicks 1442 1384 1418 1414
1163 1988 Suns 1449 1399 1396 1414
1164 1991 Clippers 1449 1384 1409 1414
1165 1975 Lakers 1465 1408 1369 1414
1166 1995 Warriors 1481 1401 1359 1414
1167 1999 Warriors 1425 1408 1408 1414
1168 2013 Pistons 1461 1407 1372 1413
1169 2016 Knicks 1454 1401 1384 1413
1170 2004 Clippers 1474 1432 1334 1413
1171 1987 Nets 1453 1404 1382 1413
1172 2013 Suns 1474 1412 1352 1413
1173 1997 Raptors 1427 1386 1425 1413
1174 2006 Raptors 1451 1415 1372 1413
1175 1985 Knicks 1504 1404 1330 1412
1176 1977 Hawks 1443 1384 1410 1412
1177 1991 Magic 1446 1354 1437 1412
1178 1999 Mavericks 1431 1381 1422 1412
1179 2004 Raptors 1454 1406 1373 1411
1180 1984 Clippers 1421 1398 1413 1411
1181 1979 Celtics 1457 1414 1361 1411
1182 1983 Bulls 1444 1408 1378 1410
1183 1984 Rockets 1456 1399 1374 1410
1184 1965 Warriors 1496 1384 1348 1410
1185 1984 Bulls 1475 1418 1335 1409
1186 2007 Trailblazers 1438 1398 1392 1409
1187 2012 Raptors 1432 1378 1415 1408
1188 1988 Spurs 1458 1400 1366 1408
1189 1976 Hawks 1482 1412 1329 1408
1190 2010 Warriors 1432 1382 1409 1407
1191 2004 Hawks 1429 1389 1405 1407
1192 2002 Nuggets 1448 1394 1379 1407
1193 1950 Celtics 1456 1412 1352 1407
1194 2002 Cavaliers 1429 1391 1401 1407
1195 1991 Wizards 1466 1400 1353 1406
1196 2011 Pistons 1429 1393 1396 1406
1197 1984 Cavaliers 1447 1394 1374 1405
1198 1997 Warriors 1440 1402 1373 1405
1199 2014 Pistons 1469 1396 1351 1405
1200 1976 Bulls 1427 1394 1394 1405
1201 1991 Mavericks 1481 1397 1334 1404
1202 1979 Jazz 1470 1392 1350 1404
1203 1949 Bombers 1429 1382 1400 1404
1204 2016 Suns 1491 1362 1356 1403
1205 1983 Jazz 1413 1390 1405 1403
1206 2014 Jazz 1466 1413 1329 1403
1207 2012 Kings 1425 1393 1388 1402
1208 2011 Kings 1432 1353 1421 1402
1209 1978 Clippers 1440 1403 1363 1402
1210 2017 Magic 1458 1395 1352 1402
1211 2010 Pistons 1477 1373 1353 1401
1212 1987 Spurs 1435 1382 1385 1401
1213 1973 Cavaliers 1423 1374 1403 1400
1214 2012 Pistons 1413 1380 1406 1400
1215 2012 Wizards 1433 1334 1433 1400
1216 1993 Bucks 1443 1399 1357 1400
1217 2007 Celtics 1462 1378 1360 1400
1218 1961 Knicks 1442 1402 1352 1399
1219 1990 Clippers 1471 1391 1334 1399
1220 1951 Capitols 1425 1398 1371 1398
1221 1977 Nets 1520 1383 1290 1398
1222 1993 Sixers 1463 1384 1348 1398
1223 1995 Bucks 1408 1372 1408 1396
1224 1954 Hawks 1409 1368 1409 1395
1225 2016 Timberwolves 1413 1361 1411 1395
1226 1969 Rockets 1412 1379 1392 1394
1227 1994 Clippers 1451 1389 1342 1394
1228 1950 Baltimore 1445 1377 1360 1394
1229 1969 Pistons 1429 1379 1373 1393
1230 1970 Pistons 1425 1380 1375 1393
1231 1971 Kings 1429 1384 1366 1393
1232 1986 Clippers 1412 1368 1397 1393
1233 1998 Kings 1464 1414 1300 1392
1234 1970 Warriors 1461 1388 1328 1392
1235 1993 Kings 1449 1385 1343 1392
1236 1997 Nets 1408 1360 1408 1392
1237 1991 Timberwolves 1408 1359 1408 1391
1238 1984 Pacers 1410 1373 1390 1391
1239 1996 Clippers 1426 1380 1368 1391
1240 1970 Rockets 1441 1385 1346 1391
1241 1958 Lakers 1426 1385 1359 1390
1242 2008 Clippers 1461 1390 1316 1389
1243 2003 Bulls 1404 1371 1392 1389
1244 1996 Nets 1447 1393 1327 1389
1245 1989 Kings 1402 1363 1399 1388
1246 1972 Sixers 1424 1386 1354 1388
1247 1994 Kings 1410 1364 1386 1387
1248 2007 Hawks 1414 1382 1363 1387
1249 1969 Bulls 1410 1376 1367 1384
1250 1994 Sixers 1461 1381 1307 1383
1251 1983 Clippers 1445 1366 1337 1383
1252 2017 Lakers 1419 1361 1367 1382
1253 1972 Kings 1408 1336 1402 1382
1254 1996 Mavericks 1426 1373 1346 1382
1255 1980 Jazz 1412 1375 1358 1382
1256 1992 Kings 1400 1350 1395 1382
1257 1996 Bucks 1435 1367 1340 1381
1258 2003 Raptors 1425 1373 1342 1380
1259 1982 Mavericks 1407 1354 1378 1380
1260 2010 Clippers 1442 1376 1321 1380
1261 1978 Nets 1407 1332 1398 1379
1262 1974 Cavaliers 1397 1354 1382 1378
1263 1992 Wizards 1422 1371 1339 1377
1264 2001 Grizzlies 1407 1369 1353 1376
1265 2006 Hornets 1401 1347 1380 1376
1266 2009 Timberwolves 1438 1364 1326 1376
1267 2010 Wizards 1414 1362 1351 1376
1268 1969 Thunder 1413 1335 1380 1376
1269 1953 Warriors 1429 1365 1333 1376
1270 2001 Nets 1415 1375 1336 1375
1271 1967 Bulls 1395 1354 1375 1375
1272 1981 Jazz 1441 1365 1317 1374
1273 1987 Knicks 1425 1375 1323 1374
1274 1988 Kings 1392 1366 1363 1373
1275 1974 Trailblazers 1422 1365 1332 1373
1276 1986 Knicks 1427 1376 1316 1373
1277 1967 Pistons 1414 1366 1335 1372
1278 1949 Celtics 1390 1339 1380 1370
1279 1952 Baltimore 1427 1355 1327 1370
1280 2017 Suns 1409 1360 1340 1370
1281 1981 Nets 1421 1357 1330 1369
1282 1963 Knicks 1420 1367 1318 1368
1283 2017 Sixers 1412 1354 1338 1368
1284 2004 Wizards 1417 1361 1324 1367
1285 1985 Pacers 1420 1370 1311 1367
1286 1947 Bombers 1378 1356 1359 1364
1287 1996 Timberwolves 1386 1357 1349 1364
1288 1964 Knicks 1394 1352 1347 1364
1289 1973 Thunder 1391 1355 1346 1364
1290 1995 Sixers 1407 1346 1339 1364
1291 2001 Hawks 1401 1361 1330 1364
1292 2008 Grizzlies 1409 1356 1324 1363
1293 2006 Knicks 1424 1344 1321 1363
1294 1985 Warriors 1408 1337 1342 1363
1295 1968 Bulls 1400 1353 1334 1363
1296 2011 Raptors 1432 1356 1299 1362
1297 2013 Cavaliers 1409 1353 1324 1362
1298 1963 Wizards 1390 1333 1362 1361
1299 1982 Jazz 1387 1344 1353 1361
1300 1952 Hawks 1389 1358 1337 1361
1301 1994 Wizards 1402 1337 1344 1361
1302 2009 Grizzlies 1379 1324 1379 1361
1303 2011 Cavaliers 1432 1322 1325 1360
1304 1994 Pistons 1453 1349 1277 1360
1305 2004 Magic 1426 1360 1291 1359
1306 1991 Pelicans 1374 1337 1366 1359
1307 1983 Pacers 1404 1351 1321 1359
1308 1997 Spurs 1442 1341 1292 1358
1309 2009 Wizards 1421 1340 1314 1358
1310 1968 Thunder 1401 1337 1329 1356
1311 2009 Thunder 1378 1321 1367 1356
1312 2015 Lakers 1418 1363 1283 1355
1313 2016 Nets 1430 1345 1289 1355
1314 2002 Grizzlies 1387 1339 1337 1355
1315 1989 Nets 1396 1362 1303 1354
1316 2017 Nets 1386 1302 1372 1353
1317 2005 Pelicans 1382 1356 1320 1353
1318 1964 Pistons 1379 1331 1347 1352
1319 1966 Pistons 1387 1351 1318 1352
1320 2000 Grizzlies 1397 1332 1326 1352
1321 2012 Cavaliers 1403 1355 1294 1351
1322 1990 Timberwolves 1383 1326 1341 1350
1323 2008 Knicks 1392 1347 1311 1350
1324 2008 Timberwolves 1365 1326 1355 1349
1325 2000 Warriors 1405 1347 1294 1349
1326 1982 Clippers 1421 1353 1271 1348
1327 1988 Warriors 1406 1355 1284 1348
1328 2013 Magic 1464 1330 1249 1348
1329 2004 Bulls 1385 1347 1311 1348
1330 2010 Kings 1391 1344 1307 1348
1331 1991 Nets 1384 1335 1324 1348
1332 2012 Nets 1371 1345 1327 1347
1333 1990 Kings 1392 1349 1301 1347
1334 2008 Bucks 1405 1358 1279 1347
1335 1988 Nets 1370 1338 1332 1347
1336 2015 Magic 1396 1332 1312 1347
1337 1949 Jets 1382 1342 1312 1345
1338 2008 Thunder 1397 1334 1303 1345
1339 1995 Pistons 1378 1331 1325 1345
1340 1991 Kings 1366 1322 1345 1344
1341 2002 Warriors 1380 1330 1321 1343
1342 1950 Redskins 1393 1332 1300 1342
1343 1989 Spurs 1395 1338 1292 1341
1344 1993 Wizards 1380 1344 1299 1341
1345 1997 Nuggets 1395 1344 1283 1341
1346 1997 Mavericks 1388 1335 1297 1340
1347 1981 Pistons 1361 1298 1359 1339
1348 2011 Nets 1374 1341 1301 1339
1349 2008 Heat 1447 1311 1259 1339
1350 1959 Kings 1378 1330 1308 1339
1351 1967 Wizards 1369 1319 1326 1338
1352 2006 Hawks 1352 1323 1340 1338
1353 2011 Wizards 1362 1324 1327 1338
1354 2009 Kings 1403 1324 1285 1337
1355 1992 Magic 1370 1324 1314 1336
1356 2015 Timberwolves 1405 1335 1264 1335
1357 1960 Kings 1378 1327 1298 1334
1358 1980 Pistons 1423 1339 1240 1334
1359 1972 Pistons 1399 1321 1279 1333
1360 2014 Magic 1362 1326 1311 1333
1361 1994 Bucks 1378 1338 1282 1333
1362 1998 Mavericks 1365 1307 1326 1333
1363 1997 Sixers 1367 1320 1310 1333
1364 1992 Mavericks 1412 1312 1272 1332
1365 2006 Trailblazers 1395 1342 1256 1331
1366 2009 Clippers 1411 1324 1256 1330
1367 2015 Knicks 1413 1315 1256 1328
1368 1991 Heat 1343 1317 1318 1326
1369 1983 Cavaliers 1341 1296 1341 1326
1370 1995 Wizards 1357 1312 1307 1326
1371 2001 Wizards 1359 1329 1286 1325
1372 1953 Baltimore 1361 1317 1290 1323
1373 1969 Bucks 1350 1293 1321 1321
1374 1947 Knicks 1351 1301 1311 1321
1375 1995 Clippers 1338 1304 1319 1320
1376 1950 Waterloo 1332 1298 1330 1320
1377 2003 Nuggets 1364 1321 1271 1319
1378 1974 Sixers 1336 1305 1315 1319
1379 1975 Jazz 1352 1264 1340 1319
1380 1994 Timberwolves 1375 1321 1256 1317
1381 1992 Nuggets 1373 1329 1249 1317
1382 1997 Celtics 1387 1316 1244 1315
1383 1954 Baltimore 1360 1316 1268 1315
1384 1973 Trailblazers 1327 1305 1311 1314
1385 1995 Timberwolves 1340 1300 1303 1314
1386 1991 Nuggets 1393 1304 1247 1314
1387 1971 Trailblazers 1342 1286 1314 1314
1388 1948 Celtics 1340 1296 1305 1313
1389 1992 Timberwolves 1370 1303 1265 1313
1390 2010 Nets 1358 1278 1302 1313
1391 2011 Timberwolves 1351 1315 1269 1312
1392 2001 Warriors 1389 1322 1218 1310
1393 1998 Warriors 1345 1284 1296 1308
1394 2003 Cavaliers 1348 1291 1285 1308
1395 2014 Sixers 1392 1275 1254 1307
1396 2002 Bulls 1337 1293 1287 1306
1397 1998 Clippers 1363 1307 1241 1304
1398 2014 Bucks 1358 1294 1255 1303
1399 1999 Clippers 1321 1290 1295 1302
1400 1998 Raptors 1351 1310 1243 1302
1401 1947 Rebels 1322 1294 1287 1301
1402 2000 Bulls 1334 1297 1267 1299
1403 2016 Lakers 1332 1291 1275 1299
1404 1999 Nuggets 1315 1298 1282 1298
1405 1993 Timberwolves 1335 1294 1265 1298
1406 2015 Sixers 1330 1284 1276 1297
1407 2010 Timberwolves 1346 1296 1242 1295
1408 1990 Pelicans 1318 1261 1305 1295
1409 1983 Rockets 1373 1288 1223 1294
1410 1996 Raptors 1323 1296 1263 1294
1411 2005 Hornets 1306 1276 1295 1292
1412 1982 Cavaliers 1346 1294 1230 1290
1413 1989 Clippers 1330 1258 1278 1289
1414 1998 Grizzlies 1337 1269 1256 1287
1415 2013 Hornets 1302 1257 1302 1287
1416 1947 Steamrollers 1301 1278 1277 1285
1417 1989 Pelicans 1307 1272 1276 1285
1418 1990 Magic 1347 1284 1208 1280
1419 1990 Nets 1342 1287 1209 1279
1420 1987 Clippers 1346 1283 1207 1279
1421 1996 Sixers 1311 1268 1256 1278
1422 1988 Clippers 1336 1257 1236 1276
1423 2005 Hawks 1337 1282 1209 1276
1424 1968 Rockets 1366 1284 1174 1275
1425 1972 Trailblazers 1283 1258 1274 1272
1426 2001 Bulls 1299 1255 1259 1271
1427 2000 Clippers 1345 1258 1201 1268
1428 1990 Heat 1293 1263 1245 1267
1429 1972 Cavaliers 1309 1254 1237 1267
1430 1962 Wizards 1286 1251 1253 1264
1431 1972 Clippers 1316 1248 1225 1263
1432 1981 Mavericks 1277 1227 1269 1257
1433 1973 Clippers 1306 1256 1205 1256
1434 1947 Falcons 1302 1245 1199 1249
1435 1997 Grizzlies 1270 1229 1238 1246
1436 1949 Steamrollers 1272 1228 1231 1244
1437 1971 Clippers 1293 1222 1211 1242
1438 2016 Sixers 1287 1237 1203 1242
1439 1999 Grizzlies 1260 1247 1219 1242
1440 1994 Mavericks 1257 1211 1257 1242
1441 1947 Huskies 1276 1231 1208 1238
1442 1996 Grizzlies 1268 1216 1225 1236
1443 2012 Hornets 1303 1244 1152 1233
1444 1989 Heat 1248 1220 1228 1232
1445 1998 Nuggets 1270 1204 1216 1230
1446 1969 Suns 1284 1236 1167 1229
1447 1947 Celtics 1245 1219 1218 1227
1448 1973 Sixers 1285 1212 1184 1227
1449 1950 Denver 1278 1224 1171 1224
1450 1948 Steamrollers 1247 1213 1164 1208
1451 1971 Cavaliers 1222 1175 1197 1198
1452 1993 Mavericks 1231 1159 1188 1193
1453 1947 Ironmen 1242 1192 1111 1182

Based on a blend of a team’s peak rating, its average game-to-game rating and its final, end-of-season rating.

Source: ESPN, Basketball-Reference.com

Of course, Elo is hardly the only number you can use to rank historical teams.1 And the Warriors don’t quite make it to No. 1 in a few other statistical categories. For instance, according to Basketball-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System (SRS) metric, which adjusts a team’s point differential for the strength of schedule it faced, Golden State’s entire season — including the playoffs — ranks “only” third all time, trailing the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the ’96 Bulls.

Part of that is due to the Warriors’ fourth-place ranking in regular-season SRS. But Golden State also blew a chance to move up the list with their playoff run. Had they completed the elusive Fo’, Fo’, Fo’, Fo’ with a Finals sweep, they would have compiled the best single-postseason SRS of any champion ever. But Golden State lost by 21 in Game 4 against Cleveland, so instead they finished with the second-best playoff performance of any NBA champ ever, behind the 2001 L.A. Lakers:

YEAR TEAM WINS LOSSES POINT DIFF. PER GAME AVG. SOS SRS
1 2001 Lakers 15 1 +12.8 5.5 18.2
2 2017 Warriors 16 1 +13.5 3.2 16.8
3 1971 Bucks 12 2 +14.5 0.6 15.1
4 1996 Bulls 15 3 +10.6 4.2 14.7
5 2016 Cavaliers 16 5 +8.6 5.5 14.1
6 1991 Bulls 15 2 +11.7 2.2 13.9
7 1950 Lakers 11 2 +8.5 4.9 13.5
8 1961 Celtics 8 2 +11.6 1.9 13.5
9 2014 Spurs 16 7 +9.3 4.1 13.5
10 1986 Celtics 15 3 +10.3 2.3 12.7
11 1967 Sixers 11 4 +9.3 3.3 12.6
12 1985 Lakers 15 4 +10.2 2.4 12.5
13 1987 Lakers 15 3 +11.4 0.7 12.1
14 1973 Knicks 12 5 +5.1 6.5 11.5
15 1998 Bulls 15 6 +7.0 4.2 11.2
16 2015 Warriors 16 5 +7.8 3.2 11.0
17 2009 Lakers 16 7 +7.2 3.7 10.9
18 1997 Bulls 15 4 +5.5 5.3 10.8
19 1989 Pistons 15 2 +7.7 3.1 10.8
20 1993 Bulls 15 4 +5.8 4.8 10.7
The best NBA championship runs ever (according to SRS)

Postseason SRS is determined by comparing a team’s per-game playoff scoring margin to the margin that a league-average team would have against the same opponents (based on their regular-season SRS ratings and the location of each game).

Source: Basketball-Reference.com

No. 2 all time isn’t bad, though! And for those who say the Warriors faced an easy road to the title, their strength of schedule — as measured by the average regular-season SRS of the teams they faced in the playoffs, with an adjustment for each game’s location — was the 34th most difficult among the 71 NBA champions since 1947, coming in as slightly tougher than the average title run. It wasn’t the hardest path, but it wasn’t a cakewalk either.

Here’s one more area where Golden State is probably the greatest ever: pure talent. Even on paper, before they ever played a game, the newly minted Kevin Durant Warriors seemed to have the greatest roster in NBA history. And unlike other recent “superteams” — such as the 2011 Miami Heat or 2015 Cavs — they basically lived up to their preseason billing. Our back-of-the-envelope calculations (using projected Box Plus/Minus) called for Golden State’s regular-season scoring margin per 100 possessions to be +12.3; they ended the season at +11.6, diminishing marginal returns be damned.

That might seem to bolster the argument that the Warriors had it easy. With so much talent, they set themselves up for smooth sailing before they even embarked — just roll out the ball and set ’em loose. But in conjunction with the fact that the NBA’s overall talent pool is the best it’s been in at least two decades, it also supports the argument that Golden State played the game at the highest level it’s ever been played. In an era of great players, the Warriors had more of them than anyone else — and they all played to their potential.

The specter of the Michael Jordan-era Bulls will always hang over every GOAT conversation, of course — as well they should. And according to the numbers above, the ’71 Bucks and ’01 Lakers (among others) should be right alongside Chicago in that conversation. But with their closing statement Monday night, the 2017 Warriors finished making their case. From now on, any discussion of the NBA’s best-ever teams has to put Golden State at (or at least near) the top of the list.

  1. We’re the first to admit that the metric has its share of blind spots.

