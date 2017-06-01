Significant Digits For Thursday, June 1, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 catfish

A man who put a catfish in his underpants, smuggled it into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and threw it on to the ice as an act of support for the Nashville Predators has been cleared of charges in Pittsburgh. The Nashville native was arrested for “disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions.” In the meantime, he missed some seriously entertaining hockey. [AP News]

88 miles per hour

A person in California received a ticket for driving 88 miles per hour in a DeLorean. I thought we exhausted the overdone “Back to the Future” references back in 2015. [The Los Angeles Times]

1950

The worst band in America is suing a hotel in Mexico over trademark infringement. The Eagles inexplicably won a grammy for “Hotel California” in 1978, and are suing a hotel named “Hotel California” despite the fact that the origins of the hotel’s name go back to 1950. The hotel is ready to fight for its name, and FiveThirtyEight’s Significant Digits will be covering this news like the trial of the century it truly is. [Reuters]

$70 million

After three years of court battles with the FTC, Amazon agreed to pay $70 million to parents of children who made unauthorized in-app purchases. [Ars Technica]

$708 million

Uber posted a $708 million loss in the first quarter and announced its head of finance will leave the beleaguered company. [The Wall Street Journal]

$1.27 billion

The Department of Health and Human Services says the government may have overpaid the producer of the EpiPen by up to $1.27 billion in the 10-year period from 2006 to 2016. [Reuters]

