Introducing RAPTOR, Our New Metric For The Modern NBA Our scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.

At FiveThirtyEight, we’ve been running NBA predictions since 2015. We started with Elo ratings before introducing our CARMELO player projection system, which we then incorporated into our “CARM-Elo” season prediction model. We tested and tweaked the prediction model over the years, but it was always powered by metrics from other sources, such as Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Real Plus-Minus (RPM).

But that changes this year. RAPTOR, which stands for Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings, is FiveThirtyEight’s new NBA statistic. We’re pretty excited about it. In addition to being a statistic that we bake in house, RAPTOR fulfills two long-standing goals of ours:

First, we wanted to create a publicly available statistic that takes advantage of modern NBA data, specifically player tracking and play-by-play data that isn’t available in traditional box scores.

Second, and relatedly, we wanted a statistic that better reflects how modern NBA teams actually evaluate players.

NBA teams highly value floor spacing, defense and shot creation, and they place relatively little value on traditional big-man skills. RAPTOR likewise values these things — not because we made any deliberate attempt to design the system that way but because the importance of those skills emerges naturally from the data. RAPTOR thinks ball-dominant players such as James Harden and Steph Curry are phenomenally good. It highly values two-way wings such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It can have a love-hate relationship with centers, who are sometimes overvalued in other statistical systems. But it appreciates modern centers such as Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, as well as defensive stalwarts like Rudy Gobert.

This article will go over some of the highlights of how RAPTOR works. For a much deeper and more technical description, you can find our methodological explainer here. But these are the highlights:

Like BPM and RPM, RAPTOR is a plus-minus statistic that measures the number of points a player contributes to his team’s offense and defense per 100 possessions, relative to a league-average player. For instance, a player with an offensive RAPTOR rating of +2.1 boosts his team’s performance by 2.1 points per 100 offensive possessions while he is on the floor. Likewise, a player with a defensive RAPTOR of +3.4 would improve his team’s defensive performance by 3.4 points per 100 possessions while he’s on the court.

Plus-minus statistics have certain inherent limitations, and RAPTOR is subject to those, too. Namely, these statistics assume that player performance is largely linear and additive, that is, that you can roughly add up the ratings from individual players to project team performance. In other words, RAPTOR does not account for coaching, systems or synergies between teammates.

RAPTOR consists of two major components that are blended together to rate players: a “box” (as in “box score”) component, which uses individual statistics (including statistics derived from player tracking and play-by-play data), and an “on-off” component, which evaluates a team’s performance when the player and various combinations of his teammates are on or off the floor.

The variables included in “box” RAPTOR were chosen by evaluating how they did in predicting long-term RAPM (real adjusted plus-minus), which is a measure of how a team’s performance changes when the player is on and off the floor. Essentially, this is the same technique that BPM used, only RAPTOR uses play-by-play and player tracking statistics in addition to traditional ones. On offense, for instance, in addition to using traditional statistics like points, RAPTOR accounts for factors such as how many of a player’s field goals were assisted and how valuable these assists were, the value of different types of offensive rebounds, time of possession and various measures of floor spacing, such as the number of contested 3-pointers that the player took. On defense, it looks at factors like how often the player was the nearest defender on an opponents’ shot and how often those shots went in, how many points and rebounds were scored by opponents at the defender’s position, and how often the player induced offensive fouls.

The “on-off” element of RAPTOR evaluates how a player’s team performed while he was on the floor, how the player’s courtmates (the teammates that the player most often shared the court with) performed while they were on the floor without the player, and, finally, how those courtmates’ other courtmates performed when they were on the floor without the player’s courtmates, all adjusted for the strength of competition they were facing. We know it might sound a little goofy. But it’s relatively simple to calculate. And it correlates very well with RAPM, while stabilizing a lot faster than RAPM, which can take years’ worth of data to estimate reliably.

Overall, however, RAPTOR weights the "box" component more highly than the "on-off" component. In testing RAPTOR on out-of-sample data, we found that while on-court/off-court stats provide useful information, they're nonetheless quite noisy as compared with individual measures of player value that are used in the "box" part of RAPTOR.

When applied to past data — for instance, in evaluating who the best players were in the 2018-19 season — RAPTOR is a descriptive statistic. Descriptive RAPTOR is based solely on a player’s on-court performance and the performance of the player’s teammates, as described above. It does not use priors based on a player’s height, weight, age or any other factor.

However, RAPTOR can also be used to make team and player predictions, and indeed our NBA predictions are now fueled by RAPTOR. (We are retiring the CARMELO brand name from our previous projection system, although much of the code for RAPTOR projections is borrowed from CARMELO.) RAPTOR-driven predictions do use qualities such as height, age and draft position, and even whether a player recently appeared on an All-NBA team — that data improves the performance of the predictive measure. Predictions also weight variables slightly differently than descriptive RAPTOR does, as certain statistics are more subject to luck than others. We refer to this predictive version of RAPTOR as PREDATOR (PREDictive rApTOR).

RAPTOR is based exclusively on publicly available data. There are other player-tracking statistics we believe could be highly helpful to RAPTOR, especially more detailed measures of on-ball defense, so we hope to be able to revisit RAPTOR as additional data becomes available.

RAPTOR’s name (in addition to being a whimsical backronym in the tradition of CARMELO and DRAYMOND) honors the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, which FiveThirtyEight’s previous projection system correctly predicted had an edge over the Golden State Warriors (even though we didn’t fully believe the projection ourselves at the time).

The full-fledged version of RAPTOR is available for the 2013-14 season onward, as that’s when the NBA’s player-tracking data came on line. We also have a historical version of RAPTOR called Approximate RAPTOR dating back to 1976-1977, the first season after the ABA-NBA merger, but that uses a far more limited range of data.

RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played in a season since 2013-14 can be found in the table below. As you can see, RAPTOR generally loves perimeter players and wings, such as Curry, Harden, Leonard and Chris Paul, although some frontcourt players like Jokic, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also rated highly by the system. For more detail on past RAPTORs, including the breakdown of box and on-off components, you can download files that list the regular season and playoffs separately, or a version that combines a player’s appearances over the course of the entire season into one file.

RAPTOR ❤️s Steph, Harden, CP3 and Kawhi RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played, regular season and playoffs combined RAPTOR Name ▲ ▼

Season ▲ ▼

Min. played ▲ ▼

Off. ▲ ▼

Def. ▲ ▼

Total ▲ ▼

WAR ▲ ▼

Stephen Curry 2016 3,314 +10.4 +2.1 +12.5 26.7 Chris Paul 2014 2,643 +7.7 +3.7 +11.4 19.3 Stephen Curry 2015 3,439 +8.6 +2.4 +11.0 25.1 James Harden 2019 3,291 +9.6 +1.1 +10.7 22.8 Chris Paul 2015 3,302 +8.6 +2.1 +10.7 22.6 James Harden 2018 3,172 +8.8 +1.3 +10.1 20.9 Kawhi Leonard 2016 2,719 +5.1 +4.7 +9.9 17.5 Paul George 2019 3,045 +5.3 +4.2 +9.5 19.4 Draymond Green 2016 3,687 +3.9 +5.4 +9.4 23.5 Chris Paul 2016 2,545 +7.7 +1.6 +9.3 15.7 Kawhi Leonard 2017 2,903 +7.3 +2.0 +9.3 17.9 Stephen Curry 2017 3,239 +9.3 -0.1 +9.2 20.7 Chris Paul 2017 2,181 +7.9 +1.2 +9.1 13.2 Nikola Jokic 2019 3,061 +6.1 +2.7 +8.7 18.2 Chris Paul 2018 2,364 +7.0 +1.6 +8.6 13.7 Anthony Davis 2015 2,627 +3.8 +4.7 +8.5 15.2 Stephen Curry 2014 3,142 +7.8 +0.5 +8.3 18.1 Kawhi Leonard 2015 2,283 +3.4 +4.8 +8.2 12.9 Nikola Jokic 2016 1,733 +3.6 +4.5 +8.2 9.7 LeBron James 2016 3,531 +6.0 +2.2 +8.2 19.9 Jimmy Butler 2018 2,334 +5.7 +2.4 +8.1 12.7 LeBron James 2017 3,538 +6.9 +0.9 +7.8 19.2 Stephen Curry 2019 3,177 +7.5 +0.3 +7.8 17.6 Draymond Green 2017 3,064 +1.4 +6.4 +7.8 16.8 Stephen Curry 2018 2,186 +8.1 -0.5 +7.6 11.8 Victor Oladipo 2018 2,813 +3.4 +4.1 +7.5 15.1 Joel Embiid 2019 2,488 +2.7 +4.8 +7.5 13.3 James Harden 2015 3,617 +7.7 -0.2 +7.5 19.3 Anthony Davis 2019 1,850 +4.1 +3.3 +7.4 9.6 Draymond Green 2015 3,274 +1.9 +5.5 +7.3 17.3 Nikola Jokic 2017 2,038 +6.4 +0.9 +7.3 10.6 Jusuf Nurkic 2019 1,974 +2.1 +5.2 +7.2 10.1 James Harden 2017 3,354 +7.4 -0.3 +7.1 17.3 Kevin Durant 2017 2,603 +5.9 +1.1 +7.1 13.3 Russell Westbrook 2017 2,996 +7.8 -0.9 +6.8 15.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2019 2,872 +3.9 +2.9 +6.8 14.3 Jimmy Butler 2017 3,048 +4.6 +2.2 +6.8 14.8 Kevin Durant 2014 3,937 +7.1 -0.3 +6.8 19.7 Kawhi Leonard 2019 2,979 +5.7 +0.9 +6.6 14.5 Russell Westbrook 2016 3,424 +6.6 -0.0 +6.6 16.8 Kawhi Leonard 2014 2,659 +1.7 +4.9 +6.6 12.8 Kevin Love 2014 2,797 +5.7 +0.9 +6.6 13.6 Rudy Gobert 2017 2,990 +1.0 +5.6 +6.5 14.1 James Harden 2014 3,040 +6.5 -0.1 +6.4 14.4 Mike Conley 2019 2,342 +4.6 +1.7 +6.3 10.8 Mike Conley 2017 2,516 +5.5 +0.7 +6.2 11.6 Danny Green 2015 2,516 +3.0 +3.2 +6.2 11.5 Blake Griffin 2017 2,175 +4.6 +1.6 +6.2 10.0 Paul George 2016 3,094 +3.5 +2.6 +6.2 14.6 Damian Lillard 2018 2,832 +6.2 -0.1 +6.0 12.8 Paul George 2014 3,679 +3.0 +3.0 +6.0 16.7 Kemba Walker 2018 2,736 +5.4 +0.6 +6.0 12.2 Kyle Lowry 2017 2,544 +6.3 -0.4 +5.9 11.3 Manu Ginobili 2014 2,136 +4.1 +1.7 +5.9 9.7 LeBron James 2018 3,948 +7.5 -1.7 +5.8 17.4 Kyle Lowry 2016 3,617 +5.3 +0.4 +5.8 15.8 Kemba Walker 2019 2,863 +5.0 +0.8 +5.7 12.3 Joakim Noah 2014 3,030 +1.2 +4.5 +5.7 13.0 Kyrie Irving 2019 2,544 +5.1 +0.6 +5.7 11.1 George Hill 2015 1,267 +3.9 +1.7 +5.6 5.4 Jimmy Butler 2019 2,606 +3.6 +2.0 +5.6 11.1 Russell Westbrook 2015 2,302 +6.1 -0.5 +5.6 10.1 Kyle Lowry 2019 3,114 +3.7 +1.9 +5.6 13.5 Damian Lillard 2019 3,488 +6.4 -0.8 +5.6 15.0 LeBron James 2019 1,937 +5.4 +0.2 +5.6 8.3 Kyle Lowry 2014 3,133 +4.3 +1.2 +5.6 13.5 Jrue Holiday 2019 2,402 +4.1 +1.5 +5.6 10.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2018 3,036 +3.3 +2.2 +5.5 12.9 Manu Ginobili 2016 1,326 +2.2 +3.3 +5.5 5.7 Nikola Jokic 2018 2,443 +5.2 +0.3 +5.5 10.3 Steven Adams 2016 2,567 +1.3 +4.2 +5.5 10.7 Kevin Durant 2016 3,304 +5.5 -0.0 +5.4 14.1 Rudy Gobert 2019 2,729 +0.7 +4.7 +5.4 11.4 DeMarcus Cousins 2015 2,013 +0.9 +4.4 +5.4 8.5 Kyle Lowry 2018 2,871 +4.9 +0.4 +5.3 12.0 Eric Bledsoe 2019 2,695 +2.9 +2.4 +5.3 11.2 Patty Mills 2014 1,878 +3.8 +1.5 +5.3 7.7 Anthony Davis 2018 3,085 +1.3 +4.0 +5.3 12.8 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2017 3,088 +2.8 +2.5 +5.2 12.6 LeBron James 2014 3,665 +6.0 -0.9 +5.2 15.1 Kevin Durant 2018 3,132 +5.9 -0.7 +5.2 13.0 DeMarcus Cousins 2017 2,465 +3.4 +1.7 +5.1 10.0 Danny Green 2014 2,180 +1.2 +3.9 +5.1 8.9 Bradley Beal 2017 3,189 +4.9 +0.1 +5.1 12.9 Kevin Durant 2019 3,144 +5.2 -0.2 +5.1 12.8 Kemba Walker 2017 2,739 +5.0 +0.1 +5.0 10.8 Anthony Davis 2017 2,708 +0.6 +4.4 +5.0 10.8 Goran Dragic 2014 2,668 +4.8 +0.2 +5.0 10.6 LeBron James 2015 3,337 +4.8 +0.2 +5.0 13.3 DeMarcus Cousins 2014 2,298 +1.7 +3.3 +5.0 9.2 James Harden 2016 3,318 +5.6 -0.7 +4.9 13.1 Kyrie Irving 2018 1,931 +6.0 -1.2 +4.8 7.5 Nikola Vucevic 2019 2,657 +1.4 +3.4 +4.8 10.2 Tim Duncan 2016 1,754 -0.5 +5.2 +4.8 6.7 Kevin Love 2017 2,463 +2.8 +1.9 +4.7 9.5 Chris Paul 2019 2,254 +3.2 +1.4 +4.6 8.6 Russell Westbrook 2014 2,147 +4.3 +0.3 +4.6 8.4 Klay Thompson 2015 3,216 +4.0 +0.5 +4.5 12.1 Blake Griffin 2019 2,680 +4.1 +0.4 +4.5 10.0 Draymond Green 2019 2,916 +0.6 +3.8 +4.4 11.1 Russell Westbrook 2018 3,149 +4.3 +0.1 +4.4 11.8 Eric Bledsoe 2018 2,547 +2.6 +1.8 +4.4 9.5 DeAndre Jordan 2015 3,302 +3.1 +1.3 +4.4 12.0 Robert Covington 2018 2,813 +1.1 +3.3 +4.4 10.4 Tony Allen 2015 1,927 -0.4 +4.8 +4.4 7.1 Jrue Holiday 2018 3,275 +2.4 +2.0 +4.4 12.1 Otto Porter Jr. 2018 2,590 +2.9 +1.5 +4.4 9.4 Danilo Gallinari 2019 2,260 +4.3 +0.1 +4.4 8.2 DeMarcus Cousins 2016 2,246 +0.3 +4.1 +4.4 8.3 Joel Embiid 2018 2,190 +0.4 +3.9 +4.3 8.0 Draymond Green 2018 3,106 +1.0 +3.3 +4.3 11.6 Marc Gasol 2015 3,103 +1.4 +3.0 +4.3 11.2 Eric Bledsoe 2016 1,059 +2.3 +1.9 +4.2 3.8 Kyle Korver 2015 2,944 +4.0 +0.3 +4.2 10.6 Mario Chalmers 2016 1,373 +1.7 +2.5 +4.2 4.9 Draymond Green 2014 2,025 -0.8 +5.0 +4.2 7.3 Isaiah Thomas 2017 3,090 +7.5 -3.3 +4.2 11.1 Dirk Nowitzki 2014 2,891 +3.9 +0.3 +4.2 10.2 JJ Redick 2016 2,263 +2.8 +1.3 +4.1 8.0 Rudy Gobert 2015 2,158 -0.7 +4.8 +4.1 7.5 Kyrie Irving 2015 3,194 +5.3 -1.2 +4.1 11.3 Kevin Love 2016 3,037 +2.8 +1.3 +4.1 10.7 Khris Middleton 2015 2,610 +1.3 +2.8 +4.1 9.1 Al Horford 2018 2,956 +0.9 +3.2 +4.1 10.3 Anderson Varejao 2014 1,800 +0.5 +3.6 +4.1 6.2 Danny Green 2019 2,900 +2.6 +1.4 +4.1 10.1 Fred VanVleet 2018 1,634 +2.3 +1.7 +4.1 5.6 Darren Collison 2015 1,565 +1.7 +2.3 +4.0 5.4 Tiago Splitter 2015 1,153 +0.5 +3.5 +4.0 4.0 Kemba Walker 2016 3,145 +3.4 +0.7 +4.0 10.7 Jimmy Butler 2015 3,019 +3.6 +0.4 +4.0 10.4 Ricky Rubio 2016 2,323 +1.3 +2.7 +4.0 8.0 LaMarcus Aldridge 2018 2,686 +2.6 +1.4 +4.0 9.1 LaMarcus Aldridge 2015 2,720 +2.3 +1.6 +3.9 9.2 Tiago Splitter 2014 1,787 -0.5 +4.4 +3.9 6.2 Isaiah Thomas 2014 2,497 +3.5 +0.4 +3.9 8.5 Tyreke Evans 2018 1,607 +4.4 -0.6 +3.9 5.4 Paul Millsap 2019 2,364 +1.1 +2.8 +3.9 8.0 Derrick Favors 2019 1,869 +0.0 +3.8 +3.9 6.4 JJ Redick 2014 1,338 +2.7 +1.2 +3.9 4.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 2018 3,088 +4.1 -0.2 +3.8 10.3 Carmelo Anthony 2014 2,982 +4.2 -0.4 +3.8 9.9 Al Horford 2019 2,283 +1.6 +2.2 +3.8 7.6 Darren Collison 2018 2,232 +2.3 +1.4 +3.8 7.4 LaMarcus Aldridge 2014 2,939 +1.4 +2.3 +3.8 9.7 Malcolm Brogdon 2019 2,030 +2.6 +1.1 +3.8 6.8 Tim Duncan 2015 2,477 +0.4 +3.4 +3.8 8.2 Victor Oladipo 2019 1,147 +1.3 +2.5 +3.8 3.8 Kemba Walker 2014 2,767 +1.5 +2.3 +3.7 9.1 Hassan Whiteside 2015 1,142 +1.1 +2.6 +3.7 3.8 Derrick White 2019 1,919 +0.7 +3.0 +3.7 6.4 Deron Williams 2014 2,487 +2.6 +1.1 +3.7 8.3 Ricky Rubio 2014 2,638 +1.9 +1.8 +3.7 8.8 Rudy Gay 2017 1,013 +1.1 +2.6 +3.7 3.4 Eric Bledsoe 2014 1,416 +1.5 +2.2 +3.7 4.7 Derrick Favors 2016 1,983 +0.6 +3.1 +3.7 6.5 Clint Capela 2018 2,554 +0.4 +3.3 +3.7 8.4 Gordon Hayward 2017 2,927 +2.9 +0.8 +3.7 9.6 Lou Williams 2017 2,266 +5.7 -2.0 +3.7 7.6 Paul Millsap 2015 2,956 +1.3 +2.3 +3.7 9.8 Jimmy Butler 2016 2,474 +2.5 +1.2 +3.7 8.0 Delon Wright 2018 1,648 +1.4 +2.2 +3.6 5.4 Kyle Lowry 2015 2,545 +3.1 +0.6 +3.6 8.3 Rudy Gobert 2018 2,199 -0.6 +4.2 +3.6 7.2 Manu Ginobili 2017 1,575 +1.1 +2.5 +3.6 5.2 Wesley Matthews 2015 2,024 +2.3 +1.3 +3.6 6.6 Danny Green 2016 2,329 +0.6 +3.0 +3.6 7.6 Patrick Beverley 2017 2,383 +1.3 +2.3 +3.6 7.7 Paul Millsap 2014 2,749 +0.4 +3.1 +3.6 9.0 Andre Drummond 2019 2,774 +0.7 +2.8 +3.5 8.9 Jrue Holiday 2016 1,831 +3.3 +0.2 +3.5 5.9 Nikola Mirotic 2015 1,818 +1.6 +1.9 +3.5 5.8 Anthony Davis 2014 2,358 +1.2 +2.3 +3.5 7.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 2019 2,545 +3.5 +0.0 +3.5 8.1 Patrick Beverley 2014 1,953 +1.8 +1.7 +3.5 6.1 Gordon Hayward 2015 2,618 +3.2 +0.2 +3.4 8.3 Manu Ginobili 2015 1,718 +1.9 +1.5 +3.4 5.5 Kevin Love 2015 2,639 +1.9 +1.6 +3.4 8.3 Tristan Thompson 2016 2,891 +0.9 +2.5 +3.4 9.1 Jonas Jerebko 2015 1,298 +0.6 +2.8 +3.4 4.1 Kevon Looney 2018 1,297 -1.0 +4.4 +3.4 4.1 Dwight Powell 2018 1,672 +0.5 +2.9 +3.4 5.2 Blake Griffin 2014 3,341 +3.0 +0.4 +3.4 10.5 Kevon Looney 2019 1,913 +0.6 +2.8 +3.4 6.0 Damian Lillard 2017 2,845 +5.8 -2.4 +3.4 9.0 Bradley Beal 2019 3,028 +4.3 -0.9 +3.4 9.6 Mike Conley 2014 2,713 +3.2 +0.2 +3.4 8.4 Jimmy Butler 2014 2,809 +0.4 +2.9 +3.3 8.7 Vince Carter 2014 2,163 +2.5 +0.8 +3.3 6.8 Jeremy Lamb 2016 1,239 +1.0 +2.3 +3.3 3.8 Otto Porter Jr. 2017 3,033 +2.1 +1.2 +3.3 9.5 Kristaps Porzingis 2016 2,047 +0.1 +3.3 +3.3 6.4 Davis Bertans 2019 1,711 +2.2 +1.1 +3.3 5.3 Patrick Beverley 2016 2,170 +1.5 +1.8 +3.3 6.7 Nikola Pekovic 2014 1,663 +1.1 +2.2 +3.3 5.1 Paul George 2018 3,142 +1.7 +1.5 +3.3 9.8 Andre Iguodala 2014 2,288 +0.9 +2.3 +3.3 7.0 Brandon Jennings 2015 1,173 +3.1 +0.1 +3.2 3.5 Paul Millsap 2017 2,562 +0.7 +2.5 +3.2 7.9 CJ McCollum 2019 3,010 +3.3 -0.1 +3.2 9.2 CJ McCollum 2016 3,222 +2.4 +0.7 +3.1 9.7 Amir Johnson 2017 1,750 -0.3 +3.4 +3.1 5.2 Jae Crowder 2014 1,335 +0.1 +3.1 +3.1 4.0 Isaiah Thomas 2016 2,864 +4.1 -1.0 +3.1 8.7 Nikola Mirotic 2018 1,814 +2.5 +0.6 +3.1 5.5 Ersan Ilyasova 2019 1,503 -0.1 +3.2 +3.1 4.6 Mario Chalmers 2014 2,713 +1.4 +1.7 +3.1 8.1 Mike Conley 2015 2,468 +2.5 +0.6 +3.1 7.4 Hassan Whiteside 2019 1,674 -0.6 +3.8 +3.1 5.0 DeAndre Jordan 2016 2,796 +0.8 +2.3 +3.1 8.3 John Wall 2017 3,343 +4.6 -1.5 +3.1 10.1 Pau Gasol 2016 2,291 +0.7 +2.4 +3.1 6.8 Andrew Bogut 2014 1,769 -1.4 +4.4 +3.1 5.3 Kris Humphries 2014 1,376 +0.0 +3.0 +3.0 4.0 Al-Farouq Aminu 2015 1,516 +0.1 +2.9 +3.0 4.5 Blake Griffin 2015 2,913 +3.3 -0.3 +3.0 8.7 Danilo Gallinari 2015 1,426 +2.8 +0.2 +3.0 4.2 Marcin Gortat 2015 2,760 -0.2 +3.2 +3.0 8.1 Paul Millsap 2016 3,012 +0.4 +2.5 +3.0 8.9 David West 2017 1,075 -1.6 +4.5 +2.9 3.1 Pau Gasol 2017 1,992 +1.4 +1.6 +2.9 5.8 Ty Lawson 2014 2,222 +3.2 -0.3 +2.9 6.5 Joe Ingles 2017 2,306 +0.8 +2.1 +2.9 6.7 Eric Bledsoe 2015 2,800 +1.7 +1.2 +2.9 8.1 Tony Allen 2014 1,508 +0.6 +2.3 +2.9 4.4 Kelly Olynyk 2015 1,476 +0.8 +2.1 +2.8 4.3 Marc Gasol 2019 3,171 -0.8 +3.6 +2.8 9.0 DeAndre Jordan 2017 2,834 +1.3 +1.5 +2.8 8.0 Bradley Beal 2018 3,193 +2.3 +0.5 +2.8 9.1 DeMarre Carroll 2014 2,587 +0.7 +2.1 +2.8 7.3 Andrew Bogut 2015 2,023 -1.3 +4.1 +2.8 5.7 George Hill 2017 1,825 +2.9 -0.1 +2.8 5.1 Marvin Williams 2016 2,566 +2.2 +0.6 +2.8 7.2 Hassan Whiteside 2016 2,416 +0.4 +2.4 +2.8 6.8 Joe Ingles 2018 2,960 +2.0 +0.8 +2.8 8.4 James Johnson 2017 2,085 +0.4 +2.4 +2.8 5.9 David West 2016 1,580 +0.2 +2.5 +2.8 4.5 Chris Andersen 2014 1,713 +0.5 +2.3 +2.8 4.8 Damian Lillard 2014 3,403 +4.2 -1.4 +2.8 9.7 Robert Covington 2019 1,203 -0.6 +3.3 +2.8 3.4 Kristaps Porzingis 2018 1,553 +0.8 +2.0 +2.8 4.4 Jonas Valanciunas 2018 1,971 +1.1 +1.7 +2.7 5.6 Anthony Morrow 2015 1,806 +2.7 +0.1 +2.7 5.1 Lou Williams 2015 2,118 +4.8 -2.1 +2.7 6.0 John Collins 2019 1,829 +3.2 -0.5 +2.7 5.1 Clint Capela 2019 2,580 +0.8 +1.9 +2.7 7.2 Damian Lillard 2016 3,113 +4.9 -2.2 +2.7 8.8 Kyle Anderson 2018 2,051 -0.3 +3.0 +2.7 5.7 DeMarre Carroll 2015 2,747 +2.1 +0.6 +2.7 7.7 Zaza Pachulia 2015 1,859 -0.6 +3.3 +2.7 5.2 Jeff Teague 2015 2,757 +2.4 +0.3 +2.7 7.8 Klay Thompson 2016 3,515 +3.1 -0.5 +2.7 9.9 Jeremy Lamb 2019 2,250 +1.5 +1.1 +2.7 6.2 Jonas Valanciunas 2016 1,878 +2.2 +0.4 +2.6 5.2 Aron Baynes 2017 1,163 -1.9 +4.5 +2.6 3.2 Khris Middleton 2019 2,908 +2.2 +0.4 +2.6 8.0 Steven Adams 2018 2,687 +1.5 +1.1 +2.6 7.3 Serge Ibaka 2015 2,116 -0.4 +3.0 +2.6 5.7 LaMarcus Aldridge 2016 2,598 +1.0 +1.6 +2.6 7.1 Andre Roberson 2018 1,037 -1.4 +4.0 +2.6 2.8 Anthony Davis 2016 2,164 +0.3 +2.3 +2.6 5.9 Terry Rozier 2018 2,764 +1.1 +1.5 +2.6 7.5 Paul George 2017 2,861 +2.4 +0.2 +2.6 7.9 Kyrie Irving 2017 3,178 +6.1 -3.5 +2.6 8.7 Jrue Holiday 2015 1,358 +3.3 -0.7 +2.6 3.7 Otto Porter Jr. 2019 1,683 +1.3 +1.3 +2.6 4.6 Pascal Siakam 2019 3,439 +1.3 +1.2 +2.6 9.3 Thaddeus Young 2019 2,619 +0.7 +1.9 +2.6 7.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2016 2,950 +0.8 +1.7 +2.5 8.0 Larry Nance Jr. 2018 1,728 -0.2 +2.8 +2.5 4.7 Klay Thompson 2014 3,125 +1.9 +0.7 +2.5 8.5 Patrick Beverley 2019 2,332 +1.2 +1.4 +2.5 6.3 Serge Ibaka 2014 3,247 -0.1 +2.6 +2.5 8.8 Amir Johnson 2018 1,265 -0.6 +3.1 +2.5 3.4 Davis Bertans 2018 1,168 +0.8 +1.7 +2.5 3.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 2018 2,306 +3.2 -0.7 +2.5 6.1 DeMarcus Cousins 2018 1,737 +0.3 +2.2 +2.5 4.7 Delon Wright 2019 1,699 +0.5 +2.0 +2.5 4.5 Caris LeVert 2019 1,207 +1.0 +1.5 +2.5 3.2 Jakob Poeltl 2018 1,664 +0.1 +2.4 +2.5 4.4 Dwight Howard 2015 1,797 -0.7 +3.2 +2.5 4.8 JJ Redick 2015 2,949 +2.0 +0.4 +2.5 8.0 Shabazz Napier 2019 1,011 +1.7 +0.7 +2.4 2.7 Shane Battier 2014 1,670 +0.3 +2.2 +2.4 4.4 Rudy Gay 2015 2,408 +3.5 -1.1 +2.4 6.4 Joe Ingles 2019 2,719 +1.2 +1.2 +2.4 7.2 Jae Crowder 2017 2,931 +1.6 +0.8 +2.4 7.8 Channing Frye 2014 2,312 +2.0 +0.4 +2.4 6.1 Brook Lopez 2016 2,457 -0.1 +2.5 +2.4 6.4 Andre Roberson 2017 2,561 -1.9 +4.3 +2.4 6.7 George Hill 2014 3,121 +0.1 +2.3 +2.4 8.1 Jared Dudley 2015 1,827 +0.2 +2.2 +2.4 4.8 John Wall 2018 1,644 +2.2 +0.2 +2.4 4.4 Rudy Gobert 2016 1,932 -1.1 +3.5 +2.4 5.0 Dion Waiters 2017 1,384 +1.2 +1.2 +2.4 3.6 Kemba Walker 2015 2,119 +1.2 +1.2 +2.4 5.4 Al Horford 2015 2,840 +0.3 +2.1 +2.4 7.4 Marc Gasol 2017 2,771 +1.0 +1.4 +2.4 7.2 Marcus Smart 2019 2,232 +0.1 +2.3 +2.4 5.9 David West 2014 3,159 +0.9 +1.4 +2.4 8.3 Blake Griffin 2018 1,970 +2.2 +0.2 +2.4 5.2 CJ McCollum 2015 1,139 +1.3 +1.0 +2.4 3.0 Damian Lillard 2015 3,126 +3.7 -1.4 +2.4 8.1 Channing Frye 2016 1,437 +1.4 +0.9 +2.3 3.8 Marcin Gortat 2016 2,256 -0.9 +3.3 +2.3 5.8 Tyson Chandler 2015 2,446 -0.1 +2.4 +2.3 6.3 David Lee 2017 1,722 +0.6 +1.7 +2.3 4.5 Marcin Gortat 2014 3,037 -0.3 +2.6 +2.3 7.9 Victor Oladipo 2016 2,379 +1.2 +1.1 +2.3 6.2 Enes Kanter 2016 2,044 +2.5 -0.2 +2.3 5.2 Khris Middleton 2016 2,852 +2.6 -0.4 +2.3 7.4 Ryan Anderson 2016 2,008 +2.0 +0.3 +2.3 5.2 Klay Thompson 2017 3,245 +1.5 +0.8 +2.3 8.3 Tim Duncan 2014 2,910 -0.5 +2.7 +2.3 7.5 Derrick Favors 2015 2,280 +0.1 +2.1 +2.3 5.8 Devin Harris 2015 1,759 +1.8 +0.4 +2.2 4.5 Andre Roberson 2015 1,286 -1.1 +3.4 +2.2 3.3 Larry Nance Jr. 2019 1,795 +0.0 +2.2 +2.2 4.5 Wesley Matthews 2014 3,206 +2.3 -0.1 +2.2 8.2 Luka Doncic 2019 2,318 +3.1 -0.9 +2.2 5.9 Nemanja Bjelica 2019 1,788 +1.2 +1.0 +2.2 4.5 Rudy Gay 2019 2,021 +1.0 +1.2 +2.2 5.1 Iman Shumpert 2015 2,240 +0.5 +1.7 +2.2 5.7 Timofey Mozgov 2015 2,574 -1.1 +3.3 +2.2 6.6 Patty Mills 2016 1,829 +1.8 +0.4 +2.2 4.6 Jrue Holiday 2014 1,143 +2.2 -0.1 +2.2 2.9 CJ McCollum 2017 2,936 +3.2 -1.0 +2.2 7.4 Matt Barnes 2015 2,680 +1.0 +1.1 +2.2 6.8 Trevor Ariza 2014 3,130 +1.2 +0.9 +2.1 8.0 Josh Richardson 2018 2,819 -0.5 +2.7 +2.1 7.0 Nicolas Batum 2014 3,415 +1.8 +0.3 +2.1 8.7 Jared Dudley 2016 2,098 +1.3 +0.9 +2.1 5.2 Danilo Gallinari 2017 2,134 +2.6 -0.5 +2.1 5.3 Luc Mbah a Moute 2017 2,011 -1.3 +3.5 +2.1 5.0 Zach Randolph 2015 2,686 +1.1 +1.0 +2.1 6.6 Robin Lopez 2014 2,970 +0.8 +1.4 +2.1 7.3 J.J. Barea 2015 1,516 +2.1 -0.0 +2.1 3.7 Tyus Jones 2018 1,522 +0.8 +1.2 +2.1 3.7 Solomon Hill 2016 1,064 +1.1 +1.0 +2.1 2.7 Robert Covington 2017 2,119 -1.7 +3.8 +2.1 5.3 Ben Simmons 2018 3,101 +1.1 +1.0 +2.1 7.6 DeMarre Carroll 2016 1,382 -0.1 +2.2 +2.1 3.4 Jakob Poeltl 2019 1,450 +1.3 +0.8 +2.1 3.6 Gary Harris 2018 2,304 +1.4 +0.6 +2.1 5.7 Darren Collison 2014 2,318 +0.8 +1.3 +2.1 5.7 Dewayne Dedmon 2017 1,427 -1.7 +3.8 +2.1 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 2018 3,049 +1.4 +0.7 +2.1 7.6 Danilo Gallinari 2016 1,839 +3.0 -0.9 +2.1 4.5 LaMarcus Aldridge 2019 2,931 +0.6 +1.4 +2.1 7.1 Ty Lawson 2015 2,665 +3.8 -1.8 +2.1 6.6 Devin Harris 2017 1,087 +1.6 +0.4 +2.1 2.7 John Wall 2015 3,110 +2.0 +0.0 +2.1 7.8 Rudy Gay 2018 1,391 +0.7 +1.3 +2.1 3.4 Jae Crowder 2015 1,747 +1.8 +0.3 +2.1 4.3 Ersan Ilyasova 2017 2,232 -0.1 +2.1 +2.1 5.5 Kyle Korver 2018 2,079 +1.7 +0.3 +2.0 5.1 Jared Dudley 2019 1,302 -0.6 +2.6 +2.0 3.2 Derrick Rose 2015 1,984 +0.7 +1.3 +2.0 5.0 Cody Zeller 2015 1,487 -0.1 +2.1 +2.0 3.6 Jeremy Lamb 2018 1,967 +2.2 -0.2 +2.0 4.7 Joakim Noah 2015 2,444 -0.5 +2.5 +2.0 5.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2018 1,885 +2.0 -0.0 +2.0 4.6 Marc Gasol 2014 2,269 -1.0 +3.0 +2.0 5.4 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2015 1,587 -1.0 +3.0 +2.0 3.8 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2017 2,349 -1.4 +3.4 +2.0 5.6 Ersan Ilyasova 2015 1,461 +1.7 +0.2 +2.0 3.5 Dwight Howard 2014 2,627 -0.3 +2.2 +2.0 6.3 Shabazz Napier 2018 1,570 -0.6 +2.5 +1.9 3.7 John Wall 2016 2,784 +1.9 +0.0 +1.9 6.7 Andrew Bogut 2016 1,816 -1.7 +3.6 +1.9 4.4 Ed Davis 2016 1,889 +0.7 +1.2 +1.9 4.5 George Hill 2019 1,697 +0.8 +1.1 +1.9 4.0 Trey Burke 2019 1,125 +2.0 -0.1 +1.9 2.6 Derrick Favors 2018 2,439 +0.1 +1.8 +1.9 5.7 Lou Williams 2018 2,589 +5.2 -3.3 +1.9 6.3 Monte Morris 2019 2,194 +1.0 +0.9 +1.9 5.1 Patrick Patterson 2017 1,784 +0.2 +1.7 +1.9 4.2 Ricky Rubio 2017 2,469 +1.5 +0.3 +1.9 5.8 Dwight Powell 2019 1,662 +2.2 -0.4 +1.9 3.9 Tyler Johnson 2017 2,178 +0.1 +1.8 +1.9 5.1 JJ Redick 2018 2,458 +3.3 -1.4 +1.8 5.9 Nene 2017 1,359 -1.7 +3.6 +1.8 3.3 Kyle Anderson 2017 1,215 -0.7 +2.5 +1.8 2.9 Tobias Harris 2017 2,567 +1.0 +0.8 +1.8 6.0 Maxi Kleber 2019 1,502 -1.1 +2.9 +1.8 3.5 Serge Ibaka 2016 3,102 +0.2 +1.6 +1.8 7.3 Dirk Nowitzki 2016 2,534 +1.9 -0.1 +1.8 5.9 Marcus Smart 2016 1,860 -0.2 +2.0 +1.8 4.4 Steven Adams 2019 2,828 -0.1 +1.9 +1.8 6.6 Anthony Tolliver 2018 1,757 +1.7 +0.1 +1.8 4.1 Khris Middleton 2018 3,257 +2.8 -1.0 +1.8 7.6 Josh Richardson 2019 2,539 +0.9 +0.9 +1.8 5.8 Paul Pierce 2014 2,466 +0.0 +1.8 +1.8 5.8 Rashard Lewis 2014 1,290 -0.3 +2.1 +1.8 3.0 Jaylen Brown 2018 2,735 +0.6 +1.2 +1.8 6.4 Nikola Mirotic 2019 1,543 +1.1 +0.7 +1.8 3.6 Seth Curry 2017 2,029 +1.1 +0.6 +1.8 4.6 Bradley Beal 2015 2,525 +1.1 +0.7 +1.8 5.8 James Johnson 2015 1,382 +0.6 +1.2 +1.8 3.2 Channing Frye 2017 1,552 +0.9 +0.9 +1.8 3.6 Khris Middleton 2017 1,120 +0.8 +0.9 +1.8 2.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 2017 3,030 +3.8 -2.1 +1.7 7.0 Derrick Jones Jr. 2019 1,153 -0.4 +2.2 +1.7 2.6 De’Aaron Fox 2019 2,546 +1.9 -0.1 +1.7 6.0 Isaiah Thomas 2015 1,845 +4.4 -2.7 +1.7 4.3 Chandler Parsons 2014 3,033 +2.5 -0.8 +1.7 6.9 PJ Tucker 2014 2,490 +0.8 +0.9 +1.7 5.7 Aaron Gordon 2018 1,909 +0.1 +1.6 +1.7 4.4 Jamal Murray 2019 2,955 +2.1 -0.4 +1.7 6.7 Montrezl Harrell 2019 2,316 +0.9 +0.8 +1.7 5.3 Luol Deng 2015 2,421 +1.8 -0.1 +1.7 5.5 Marcus Smart 2015 1,898 +0.2 +1.4 +1.7 4.3 Jeff Teague 2017 2,799 +2.4 -0.8 +1.7 6.4 Montrezl Harrell 2018 1,293 +1.7 -0.1 +1.7 2.9 Brandan Wright 2015 1,449 +0.3 +1.3 +1.7 3.2 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2014 1,593 -2.4 +4.1 +1.7 3.5 J.J. Barea 2018 1,603 +3.4 -1.7 +1.7 3.6 DeAndre Jordan 2014 3,312 +0.6 +1.1 +1.7 7.4 Ersan Ilyasova 2018 1,962 -0.7 +2.4 +1.6 4.4 Al Horford 2016 2,958 -0.5 +2.1 +1.6 6.7 Patrick Patterson 2015 2,262 +2.3 -0.7 +1.6 5.1 Pablo Prigioni 2014 1,283 +1.7 -0.0 +1.6 2.8 Jason Terry 2017 1,433 +0.5 +1.2 +1.6 3.2 Greg Monroe 2017 1,964 +1.2 +0.4 +1.6 4.4 Trevor Ariza 2015 3,585 +0.2 +1.4 +1.6 8.0 Danny Green 2017 2,243 -0.3 +2.0 +1.6 5.0 Jonas Valanciunas 2019 1,091 +0.6 +1.0 +1.6 2.4 CJ Miles 2015 1,841 +1.4 +0.2 +1.6 4.1 Marcus Smart 2018 2,063 -0.8 +2.4 +1.6 4.7 Goran Dragic 2016 2,835 +0.8 +0.8 +1.6 6.3 Andre Iguodala 2015 2,704 +0.2 +1.4 +1.6 6.0 Nikola Mirotic 2017 1,841 +0.7 +0.9 +1.6 4.1 John Wall 2014 3,400 +1.7 -0.1 +1.6 7.7 Ed Davis 2015 1,840 +1.2 +0.4 +1.6 4.0 JR Smith 2016 3,092 +3.1 -1.5 +1.6 6.9 Thaddeus Young 2018 2,844 -0.3 +1.9 +1.6 6.2 Clint Capela 2016 1,514 -0.4 +2.0 +1.6 3.3 David West 2018 1,174 -1.4 +3.0 +1.6 2.6 Monta Ellis 2015 2,896 +1.1 +0.5 +1.6 6.5 Malcolm Brogdon 2017 2,165 +1.1 +0.4 +1.6 4.7 Tyler Zeller 2014 1,049 -1.0 +2.5 +1.5 2.3 Andre Drummond 2014 2,619 +1.3 +0.2 +1.5 5.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic 2019 1,947 +1.7 -0.2 +1.5 4.2 Chandler Parsons 2015 2,223 +2.3 -0.8 +1.5 4.9 Danny Green 2018 1,894 -1.1 +2.7 +1.5 4.1 Reggie Jackson 2016 2,571 +3.2 -1.6 +1.5 5.6 Jared Sullinger 2014 2,041 +0.5 +1.1 +1.5 4.5 Matthew Dellavedova 2014 1,271 +0.9 +0.6 +1.5 2.8 Tony Allen 2017 1,914 -0.7 +2.2 +1.5 4.1 Derrick Rose 2019 1,392 +2.7 -1.2 +1.5 3.0 Terrence Ross 2017 1,955 +1.4 +0.0 +1.5 4.3 Jared Dudley 2017 1,362 -0.8 +2.3 +1.5 3.0 Al-Farouq Aminu 2018 2,203 -0.6 +2.1 +1.5 4.8 D’Angelo Russell 2019 2,596 +2.4 -0.9 +1.5 5.7 Andre Iguodala 2019 2,207 +0.2 +1.3 +1.5 4.8 Gary Harris 2017 1,782 +3.2 -1.7 +1.5 3.8 Domantas Sabonis 2019 1,934 +0.9 +0.5 +1.5 4.2 Victor Oladipo 2017 2,403 -0.0 +1.5 +1.5 5.2 Bradley Beal 2014 2,988 +0.7 +0.8 +1.5 6.5 Klay Thompson 2018 3,300 +1.4 +0.0 +1.4 7.1 Kyle Korver 2016 2,717 +0.5 +1.0 +1.4 5.9 Boris Diaw 2014 2,578 +1.1 +0.4 +1.4 5.6 Russell Westbrook 2019 2,827 +2.5 -1.1 +1.4 6.1 JR Smith 2015 2,640 +2.3 -0.8 +1.4 5.6 Courtney Lee 2014 2,197 +0.7 +0.7 +1.4 4.7 Josh Hart 2018 1,461 +1.0 +0.5 +1.4 3.1 Amir Johnson 2016 1,934 +0.3 +1.1 +1.4 4.1 Cory Joseph 2019 2,148 -0.9 +2.3 +1.4 4.5 Kyle Korver 2014 2,658 +2.0 -0.6 +1.4 5.7 George Hill 2016 2,759 +0.6 +0.7 +1.4 5.9 Greg Monroe 2016 2,314 +1.5 -0.1 +1.4 4.9 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2018 1,850 -1.5 +2.9 +1.4 3.9 Nemanja Bjelica 2018 1,418 +0.1 +1.3 +1.4 3.0 Kevin Love 2018 2,311 +1.7 -0.3 +1.4 4.9 Dennis Schroder 2016 1,812 +0.3 +1.0 +1.4 3.8 Myles Turner 2017 2,674 -0.9 +2.2 +1.4 5.7 Karl-Anthony Towns 2016 2,627 +1.2 +0.2 +1.4 5.6 Ricky Rubio 2019 2,067 +0.4 +0.9 +1.4 4.4 Josh McRoberts 2014 2,514 +2.1 -0.8 +1.4 5.2 Mike Conley 2016 1,761 +2.2 -0.9 +1.4 3.6 Buddy Hield 2018 2,024 +1.1 +0.3 +1.4 4.2 Buddy Hield 2019 2,615 +2.2 -0.8 +1.4 5.5 Kelly Olynyk 2018 1,925 +2.2 -0.8 +1.4 4.0 Jeremy Lin 2015 1,907 +0.9 +0.4 +1.4 4.0 Tyler Hansbrough 2015 1,106 +0.7 +0.7 +1.3 2.3 Jeremy Lin 2016 2,237 -1.1 +2.4 +1.3 4.7 Jeremy Evans 2014 1,209 +0.2 +1.1 +1.3 2.5 DeMar DeRozan 2018 3,065 +3.4 -2.1 +1.3 6.3 Derek Fisher 2014 1,727 -0.1 +1.4 +1.3 3.6 Nick Collison 2014 1,536 -0.0 +1.3 +1.3 3.2 Carmelo Anthony 2015 1,428 +3.8 -2.5 +1.3 2.9 Kelly Olynyk 2016 1,427 -0.5 +1.8 +1.3 2.9 Tarik Black 2017 1,091 -1.1 +2.4 +1.3 2.2 Ish Smith 2018 2,043 +0.3 +1.0 +1.3 4.1 JJ Redick 2017 2,404 +1.5 -0.2 +1.3 4.8 Trevor Ariza 2017 3,186 +0.9 +0.4 +1.3 6.5 Reggie Jackson 2015 2,268 +2.0 -0.8 +1.3 4.6 C.J. Watson 2015 1,422 +0.1 +1.1 +1.3 2.9 Garrett Temple 2017 1,728 -0.7 +1.9 +1.3 3.5 Al Jefferson 2014 2,659 -0.6 +1.9 +1.3 5.4 Tobias Harris 2018 2,668 +1.9 -0.6 +1.2 5.4 Manu Ginobili 2018 1,406 +0.7 +0.5 +1.2 2.9 Lavoy Allen 2015 1,070 -0.4 +1.6 +1.2 2.2 Wesley Matthews 2016 2,817 +1.3 -0.1 +1.2 5.7 Robert Covington 2016 1,903 -0.7 +1.9 +1.2 3.9 Brook Lopez 2015 2,334 +0.4 +0.8 +1.2 4.7 Al-Farouq Aminu 2017 1,886 -2.2 +3.4 +1.2 3.8 Goran Dragic 2018 2,534 +1.4 -0.2 +1.2 5.1 Royce O’Neale 2018 1,409 -1.2 +2.4 +1.2 2.8 Alan Anderson 2015 1,886 -0.3 +1.5 +1.2 3.8 Andre Roberson 2016 2,024 -0.4 +1.6 +1.2 4.1 Jared Sullinger 2015 1,646 +0.7 +0.5 +1.2 3.3 Jayson Tatum 2018 3,121 +0.5 +0.7 +1.2 6.3 Maurice Harkless 2019 1,803 -0.1 +1.3 +1.2 3.6 Patrick Beverley 2015 1,727 +0.2 +1.0 +1.2 3.5 Thaddeus Young 2017 2,377 -1.1 +2.3 +1.2 4.8 Luol Deng 2016 2,889 +0.3 +0.9 +1.2 5.9 Tobias Harris 2016 2,669 +0.5 +0.6 +1.2 5.4 Wayne Ellington 2017 1,500 +1.7 -0.5 +1.2 3.0 Ricky Rubio 2018 2,435 -0.1 +1.3 +1.2 4.9 Nate Wolters 2014 1,309 -0.2 +1.3 +1.2 2.6 Jae Crowder 2016 2,505 +0.7 +0.4 +1.2 5.0 Roy Hibbert 2014 2,951 -1.9 +3.1 +1.2 5.8 Dwight Howard 2017 2,356 -1.6 +2.7 +1.2 4.7 Kyrie Irving 2014 2,496 +2.3 -1.2 +1.2 5.0 DeMarre Carroll 2017 2,037 -0.6 +1.7 +1.1 4.0 Allen Crabbe 2018 2,197 +1.0 +0.2 +1.1 4.4 David Lee 2014 2,505 +0.2 +1.0 +1.1 5.0 Mike Dunleavy 2015 2,227 +1.4 -0.3 +1.1 4.5 Deron Williams 2015 2,306 +1.1 -0.0 +1.1 4.6 Brook Lopez 2019 2,760 -0.5 +1.6 +1.1 5.6 Jeremy Lin 2014 2,231 -0.4 +1.5 +1.1 4.5 Dejounte Murray 2018 1,839 -2.1 +3.2 +1.1 3.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 2019 2,045 +1.9 -0.8 +1.1 4.0 Thabo Sefolosha 2016 1,961 -0.9 +2.0 +1.1 3.9 Nick Calathes 2014 1,173 -2.4 +3.5 +1.1 2.3 Nemanja Bjelica 2017 1,190 -0.8 +1.9 +1.1 2.3 JJ Redick 2019 2,755 +1.7 -0.6 +1.1 5.4 Reggie Jackson 2014 2,808 +0.6 +0.5 +1.1 5.5 Rodney Hood 2016 2,541 +2.1 -1.0 +1.1 4.9 Lou Williams 2019 2,169 +5.0 -3.9 +1.1 4.3 Pau Gasol 2015 2,998 +0.3 +0.8 +1.1 5.9 Tomas Satoransky 2018 1,703 +1.1 -0.0 +1.0 3.3 Marc Gasol 2016 1,791 -1.5 +2.6 +1.0 3.4 CJ McCollum 2018 3,078 +2.5 -1.5 +1.0 6.0 Shelvin Mack 2014 1,608 +1.3 -0.3 +1.0 3.1 Cody Zeller 2019 1,243 +0.5 +0.6 +1.0 2.4 Jusuf Nurkic 2015 1,103 -2.7 +3.8 +1.0 2.1 Kyle O’Quinn 2018 1,387 +0.5 +0.5 +1.0 2.7 Jared Sullinger 2016 1,996 -0.6 +1.6 +1.0 3.8 Lou Williams 2016 1,907 +3.2 -2.2 +1.0 3.7 Drew Gooden 2015 1,042 +0.0 +1.0 +1.0 2.0 Al Horford 2017 2,803 +1.0 -0.0 +1.0 5.4 Robert Covington 2015 1,956 +1.2 -0.2 +1.0 3.8 Michael Carter-Williams 2016 1,649 -1.4 +2.3 +1.0 3.2 Clint Capela 2017 1,837 -0.1 +1.1 +1.0 3.5 Wilson Chandler 2017 2,197 +0.5 +0.5 +1.0 4.2 Corey Brewer 2014 2,609 +0.3 +0.7 +1.0 5.0 Chris Bosh 2014 3,217 +0.1 +0.8 +1.0 6.1 Jayson Tatum 2019 2,750 +0.4 +0.6 +1.0 5.2 Hassan Whiteside 2017 2,513 -0.8 +1.7 +1.0 4.7 Kyrie Irving 2016 2,441 +3.8 -2.9 +1.0 4.7 Aaron Gordon 2016 1,863 +0.9 +0.0 +0.9 3.5 Blake Griffin 2016 1,297 +0.6 +0.3 +0.9 2.5 Al-Farouq Aminu 2019 2,691 +0.3 +0.6 +0.9 5.0 Lucas Nogueira 2017 1,095 -1.5 +2.4 +0.9 2.1 Nene 2014 1,885 -2.5 +3.4 +0.9 3.5 Tristan Thompson 2015 2,921 +0.3 +0.6 +0.9 5.5 Paul Pierce 2015 2,212 +1.4 -0.4 +0.9 4.2 Patrick Patterson 2016 2,603 +0.7 +0.2 +0.9 4.8 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2019 1,179 -1.1 +2.0 +0.9 2.2 Jrue Holiday 2017 2,190 +0.6 +0.2 +0.9 4.1 Nene 2016 1,094 -2.3 +3.2 +0.9 2.1 Jerami Grant 2019 2,788 -0.3 +1.2 +0.9 5.2 Vince Carter 2017 1,994 +1.0 -0.1 +0.9 3.6 Luol Deng 2014 2,213 +0.3 +0.6 +0.9 4.1 Nick Young 2014 1,810 +2.4 -1.5 +0.9 3.4 Elfrid Payton 2017 2,412 +1.8 -0.9 +0.9 4.5 Devin Harris 2018 1,340 +1.6 -0.7 +0.9 2.5 Josh Hart 2019 1,715 -2.1 +3.0 +0.9 3.2 Chris Bosh 2016 1,778 +0.7 +0.2 +0.9 3.3 Will Barton 2018 2,683 +1.3 -0.4 +0.9 4.9 Andray Blatche 2014 1,790 -0.7 +1.6 +0.9 3.3 Aaron Gordon 2017 2,298 +1.1 -0.3 +0.9 4.2 Reggie Jackson 2018 1,201 +1.5 -0.7 +0.9 2.2 Cory Joseph 2015 1,466 +0.6 +0.2 +0.9 2.7 Dirk Nowitzki 2015 2,463 +2.1 -1.3 +0.9 4.5 Thaddeus Young 2015 2,624 +0.3 +0.6 +0.8 4.8 Tyreke Evans 2015 2,815 +2.4 -1.6 +0.8 5.1 Eric Bledsoe 2017 2,176 +3.2 -2.4 +0.8 4.0 Joe Johnson 2014 3,044 +3.1 -2.2 +0.8 5.6 Enes Kanter 2017 1,578 +1.7 -0.9 +0.8 2.9 Chandler Parsons 2016 1,799 +0.9 -0.1 +0.8 3.3 Trey Lyles 2018 1,391 +0.7 +0.1 +0.8 2.5 Al-Farouq Aminu 2016 2,713 -0.4 +1.2 +0.8 5.0 Matthew Dellavedova 2016 2,108 +0.4 +0.4 +0.8 3.8 Bam Adebayo 2019 1,913 -1.9 +2.7 +0.8 3.5 PJ Tucker 2015 2,383 -0.5 +1.3 +0.8 4.3 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2018 1,920 -0.3 +1.1 +0.8 3.5 Marcus Smart 2017 2,937 -1.1 +1.9 +0.8 5.4 PJ Tucker 2019 3,228 -1.2 +2.0 +0.8 5.9 Omri Casspi 2014 1,283 -0.5 +1.3 +0.8 2.3 Taj Gibson 2018 2,849 +0.1 +0.7 +0.8 5.1 Nerlens Noel 2017 1,047 -1.3 +2.0 +0.8 1.9 Darren Collison 2019 2,260 +0.7 +0.1 +0.8 4.0 Jose Calderon 2018 1,018 -0.2 +1.0 +0.8 1.8 Andre Drummond 2016 2,797 -0.9 +1.7 +0.8 5.0 Andre Iguodala 2018 2,023 -0.9 +1.7 +0.8 3.7 Yogi Ferrell 2019 1,067 +0.8 -0.1 +0.8 1.9 Gorgui Dieng 2017 2,653 -0.8 +1.6 +0.8 4.7 Elfrid Payton 2015 2,489 +0.5 +0.2 +0.8 4.5 Mario Chalmers 2015 2,368 -0.8 +1.5 +0.8 4.2 Kelly Olynyk 2019 1,812 +0.1 +0.7 +0.8 3.2 Nikola Vucevic 2016 2,037 +0.3 +0.5 +0.8 3.6 Ed Davis 2018 1,542 -0.6 +1.3 +0.8 2.7 Jonas Valanciunas 2015 2,202 -0.1 +0.9 +0.7 3.9 Kent Bazemore 2016 2,408 -0.3 +1.1 +0.7 4.3 Jeremy Lamb 2014 1,638 +0.5 +0.2 +0.7 2.9 Zaza Pachulia 2017 1,480 -0.8 +1.6 +0.7 2.7 Patty Mills 2017 2,170 +1.6 -0.8 +0.7 3.9 Amir Johnson 2014 2,405 -0.4 +1.1 +0.7 4.3 Ed Davis 2019 1,487 -0.7 +1.5 +0.7 2.6 OG Anunoby 2018 1,719 -0.7 +1.4 +0.7 3.1 Eric Gordon 2018 2,703 +2.2 -1.5 +0.7 4.8 Andre Iguodala 2017 2,417 -0.2 +0.9 +0.7 4.2 Gordon Hayward 2016 2,893 +1.6 -0.9 +0.7 5.1 Tony Allen 2016 1,714 -1.0 +1.7 +0.7 3.0 Tristan Thompson 2019 1,198 -0.2 +1.0 +0.7 2.1 Carmelo Anthony 2016 2,530 +3.5 -2.7 +0.7 4.5 Avery Bradley 2016 2,569 +1.3 -0.6 +0.7 4.6 Trevor Booker 2016 1,632 -0.9 +1.6 +0.7 2.9 Luis Scola 2015 1,659 +0.1 +0.6 +0.7 2.9 Wesley Matthews 2017 2,495 -0.3 +0.9 +0.7 4.4 Trevor Booker 2015 1,564 -0.2 +0.9 +0.7 2.7 Langston Galloway 2016 2,033 -0.8 +1.5 +0.7 3.6 Randy Foye 2014 2,485 +2.1 -1.4 +0.7 4.4 Goran Dragic 2017 2,459 +2.5 -1.8 +0.7 4.3 PJ Tucker 2017 2,487 -1.1 +1.7 +0.7 4.4 Iman Shumpert 2014 1,962 -0.4 +1.0 +0.7 3.4 Langston Galloway 2015 1,457 -0.7 +1.3 +0.7 2.5 Andrew Wiggins 2017 3,048 +1.4 -0.8 +0.7 5.4 Jamal Murray 2018 2,565 +2.3 -1.7 +0.7 4.5 Kyle O’Quinn 2017 1,229 +0.4 +0.3 +0.7 2.1 Greivis Vasquez 2014 1,969 +0.4 +0.2 +0.7 3.4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2017 2,354 +1.8 -1.1 +0.7 4.1 Terrence Ross 2019 2,296 +1.0 -0.3 +0.7 4.0 C.J. Watson 2014 1,535 -1.5 +2.1 +0.7 2.6 Amar’e Stoudemire 2015 1,320 +0.7 -0.0 +0.7 2.3 Bismack Biyombo 2016 2,314 -2.1 +2.8 +0.7 4.1 Kenneth Faried 2017 1,296 +1.1 -0.4 +0.6 2.2 Donovan Mitchell 2019 2,791 +1.7 -1.1 +0.6 4.8 Garrett Temple 2016 1,951 -1.3 +2.0 +0.6 3.4 Gordon Hayward 2014 2,800 +0.7 -0.1 +0.6 4.9 Dario Saric 2018 2,639 +1.1 -0.5 +0.6 4.6 George Hill 2018 2,369 +0.4 +0.2 +0.6 4.0 Nikola Mirotic 2016 1,646 +0.7 -0.1 +0.6 2.8 Nene 2015 1,950 -2.4 +3.0 +0.6 3.4 Terrence Ross 2016 2,082 +0.5 +0.1 +0.6 3.5 Rudy Gay 2014 2,531 +1.1 -0.5 +0.6 4.3 Eric Gordon 2017 2,681 +1.7 -1.1 +0.6 4.7 Devin Booker 2019 2,242 +3.6 -3.0 +0.6 3.9 Yogi Ferrell 2018 2,282 -0.6 +1.2 +0.6 3.8 Kent Bazemore 2018 1,789 -0.1 +0.7 +0.6 3.1 Tristan Thompson 2017 2,898 -1.0 +1.6 +0.6 4.9 Brandan Wright 2014 1,167 +1.9 -1.3 +0.6 2.0 Lonzo Ball 2018 1,780 -0.9 +1.4 +0.6 3.0 Andre Iguodala 2016 2,499 +0.5 +0.1 +0.6 4.2 Thabo Sefolosha 2017 1,605 -1.7 +2.2 +0.6 2.7 Robin Lopez 2015 1,755 -0.9 +1.5 +0.5 2.9 Kosta Koufos 2015 1,475 -2.6 +3.1 +0.5 2.5 Maurice Harkless 2017 2,322 +0.2 +0.4 +0.5 3.9 Samuel Dalembert 2014 1,749 -1.9 +2.4 +0.5 2.9 Amir Johnson 2015 2,091 +0.1 +0.5 +0.5 3.5 Kosta Koufos 2014 1,394 -1.6 +2.1 +0.5 2.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2016 2,823 +0.8 -0.2 +0.5 4.7 Thaddeus Young 2016 2,407 +0.1 +0.5 +0.5 4.0 Josh Smith 2015 2,696 -1.7 +2.2 +0.5 4.5 Jonathan Isaac 2019 2,133 -1.0 +1.5 +0.5 3.5 Wilson Chandler 2014 1,927 +0.5 +0.0 +0.5 3.2 Courtney Lee 2016 2,591 -0.4 +0.9 +0.5 4.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2019 2,057 +1.2 -0.7 +0.5 3.4 Kenneth Faried 2015 2,086 +0.6 -0.1 +0.5 3.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2019 2,035 +0.8 -0.3 +0.5 3.4 Gordon Hayward 2019 2,130 +0.5 +0.0 +0.5 3.6 Nick Young 2017 1,556 +2.0 -1.5 +0.5 2.6 Pablo Prigioni 2015 1,490 -0.6 +1.1 +0.5 2.5 Patrick Patterson 2014 1,732 -0.2 +0.7 +0.5 2.9 Vince Carter 2018 1,026 -0.5 +1.0 +0.5 1.7 Shelvin Mack 2016 1,058 -0.4 +0.9 +0.5 1.8 Jeremy Lamb 2017 1,143 +2.1 -1.6 +0.5 1.9 Josh Richardson 2017 1,614 -1.6 +2.1 +0.5 2.6 Nikola Vucevic 2017 2,163 -1.5 +2.0 +0.5 3.6 Jae Crowder 2019 2,296 -0.1 +0.6 +0.5 3.8 Mirza Teletovic 2016 1,686 +2.2 -1.7 +0.5 2.8 Omer Asik 2015 2,061 -2.0 +2.5 +0.5 3.3 Pascal Siakam 2018 1,858 +0.2 +0.3 +0.4 3.0 Landry Shamet 2019 1,976 +1.0 -0.5 +0.4 3.2 Corey Brewer 2018 1,359 -1.1 +1.6 +0.4 2.2 Otto Porter Jr. 2016 2,276 +0.4 +0.0 +0.4 3.7 Marreese Speights 2017 1,384 +0.3 +0.1 +0.4 2.3 T.J. McConnell 2018 1,861 -1.2 +1.6 +0.4 3.1 Tyreke Evans 2014 2,028 +1.2 -0.8 +0.4 3.3 Dwyane Wade 2014 2,468 +1.1 -0.7 +0.4 4.0 Kirk Hinrich 2014 2,283 -1.6 +2.0 +0.4 3.7 Nicolas Batum 2015 2,589 +0.6 -0.2 +0.4 4.2 Marc Gasol 2018 2,408 -1.3 +1.7 +0.4 3.9 Marvin Williams 2018 2,006 +0.3 +0.1 +0.4 3.2 Anthony Morrow 2014 1,426 +1.3 -0.9 +0.4 2.3 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2019 1,296 -2.4 +2.8 +0.4 2.1 Nerlens Noel 2019 1,115 -2.8 +3.1 +0.4 1.8 Aaron Gordon 2019 2,797 +0.1 +0.3 +0.4 4.4 Omri Casspi 2016 1,880 +1.6 -1.2 +0.4 3.0 Reggie Bullock 2018 1,732 +0.6 -0.2 +0.4 2.8 Jerian Grant 2017 1,080 +0.5 -0.1 +0.4 1.7 Fred VanVleet 2019 2,352 +0.9 -0.6 +0.3 3.7 Mike Dunleavy 2014 2,747 +0.4 -0.1 +0.3 4.3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2015 2,587 +0.8 -0.4 +0.3 4.1 Shaquille Harrison 2019 1,430 -1.4 +1.8 +0.3 2.2 Thabo Sefolosha 2014 1,820 -1.9 +2.2 +0.3 2.9 Jason Terry 2015 2,128 +0.6 -0.2 +0.3 3.4 Tyus Jones 2019 1,560 +0.2 +0.1 +0.3 2.4 Cody Zeller 2016 1,911 -1.0 +1.3 +0.3 3.0 Boris Diaw 2016 1,545 -0.1 +0.4 +0.3 2.4 Royce O’Neale 2019 1,808 -2.2 +2.5 +0.3 2.9 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2017 1,761 -1.8 +2.1 +0.3 2.8 DeMarre Carroll 2018 2,180 -0.1 +0.5 +0.3 3.4 Goran Dragic 2015 2,640 +1.9 -1.6 +0.3 4.2 PJ Tucker 2018 2,850 -0.4 +0.7 +0.3 4.5 Josh Okogie 2019 1,757 -1.3 +1.7 +0.3 2.8 Tyler Johnson 2018 2,133 +0.2 +0.1 +0.3 3.3 Rodney Stuckey 2015 1,874 +0.5 -0.2 +0.3 2.9 Kristaps Porzingis 2017 2,164 -1.3 +1.6 +0.3 3.4 Tobias Harris 2019 3,290 +0.9 -0.6 +0.3 5.1 Brandon Knight 2015 2,035 +0.5 -0.2 +0.3 3.2 Marvin Williams 2017 2,295 -0.3 +0.6 +0.3 3.5 Pat Connaughton 2019 1,585 -0.2 +0.5 +0.3 2.5 Zach Randolph 2017 1,977 -0.1 +0.4 +0.3 3.0 Luc Mbah a Moute 2016 1,352 -3.2 +3.5 +0.3 2.1 DeMar DeRozan 2014 3,299 +1.9 -1.6 +0.3 5.0 Raul Neto 2016 1,499 -1.2 +1.5 +0.3 2.3 Dewayne Dedmon 2019 1,609 -0.9 +1.1 +0.3 2.5 Ryan Anderson 2017 2,452 +0.7 -0.4 +0.2 3.7 Anthony Tolliver 2014 1,319 +0.6 -0.3 +0.2 2.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2018 2,458 +0.8 -0.5 +0.2 3.8 Dwight Powell 2016 1,056 -2.1 +2.4 +0.2 1.6 Mitchell Robinson 2019 1,360 -0.7 +0.9 +0.2 2.1 Alec Burks 2014 2,193 +0.9 -0.7 +0.2 3.3 Aron Baynes 2018 1,874 -3.0 +3.2 +0.2 2.8 Nicolas Batum 2017 2,617 +0.9 -0.7 +0.2 4.0 Ray Allen 2014 2,463 +1.8 -1.6 +0.2 3.8 Shelvin Mack 2018 1,365 +0.0 +0.2 +0.2 2.0 Dirk Nowitzki 2018 1,900 +0.6 -0.4 +0.2 2.9 Marcus Morris 2016 3,000 +0.9 -0.7 +0.2 4.5 Cory Joseph 2014 1,023 +0.6 -0.4 +0.2 1.5 Terrence Ross 2014 2,317 +0.2 -0.0 +0.2 3.5 Kyle Anderson 2019 1,281 -2.0 +2.2 +0.2 1.9 Seth Curry 2019 1,725 -0.4 +0.6 +0.2 2.6 DeMar DeRozan 2017 2,993 +2.1 -1.9 +0.2 4.5 Troy Daniels 2017 1,251 +1.3 -1.1 +0.2 1.9 Lauri Markkanen 2019 1,682 +1.0 -0.8 +0.2 2.5 DeMar DeRozan 2019 2,939 +1.3 -1.1 +0.2 4.4 Mikal Bridges 2019 2,417 -0.9 +1.1 +0.2 3.6 PJ Tucker 2016 2,540 -0.8 +0.9 +0.2 3.8 Jerian Grant 2018 1,686 +1.0 -0.9 +0.2 2.5 Dennis Schroder 2018 2,078 +1.6 -1.4 +0.2 3.1 Taj Gibson 2014 2,505 -1.0 +1.2 +0.2 3.8 Devin Harris 2016 1,401 +0.2 -0.1 +0.2 2.1 Patty Mills 2019 2,060 +1.1 -0.9 +0.2 3.1 Norman Powell 2017 1,595 +0.2 -0.0 +0.2 2.4 Hassan Whiteside 2018 1,441 -2.2 +2.4 +0.2 2.2 Joe Harris 2018 1,975 +1.3 -1.1 +0.2 2.9 Justin Holiday 2018 2,265 -0.9 +1.1 +0.2 3.4 James Johnson 2018 2,104 +0.2 -0.0 +0.2 3.1 Steven Adams 2017 2,546 -1.6 +1.8 +0.1 3.8 Gerald Green 2015 1,446 +2.2 -2.0 +0.1 2.2 Gerald Henderson 2015 2,315 -1.0 +1.1 +0.1 3.4 Shaun Livingston 2014 2,299 -0.0 +0.1 +0.1 3.3 CJ Miles 2017 1,858 +1.5 -1.4 +0.1 2.7 Nikola Vucevic 2014 1,812 -0.8 +0.9 +0.1 2.7 Greg Monroe 2015 2,137 -0.1 +0.2 +0.1 3.1 Jamal Crawford 2014 2,407 +2.8 -2.7 +0.1 3.6 Steven Adams 2015 1,771 -1.9 +2.0 +0.1 2.6 Kent Bazemore 2017 2,113 -1.4 +1.5 +0.1 3.1 Rajon Rondo 2018 2,007 +1.9 -1.8 +0.1 3.0 Gary Harris 2019 2,156 -0.4 +0.5 +0.1 3.2 Wesley Johnson 2016 1,743 -2.1 +2.2 +0.1 2.6 Ryan Anderson 2018 1,820 -0.1 +0.2 +0.1 2.7 Michael Carter-Williams 2014 2,414 -0.5 +0.6 +0.1 3.6 CJ Miles 2018 1,564 +1.1 -1.0 +0.1 2.3 Myles Turner 2019 2,245 -1.9 +2.0 +0.1 3.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 2019 1,515 -1.7 +1.8 +0.1 2.2 Darren Collison 2016 2,219 +1.8 -1.7 +0.1 3.2 Marvin Williams 2015 2,035 -0.8 +0.9 +0.1 3.0 Andre Drummond 2018 2,625 -0.6 +0.7 +0.1 3.8 Ian Mahinmi 2016 1,988 -2.7 +2.8 +0.1 2.8 Jose Calderon 2016 2,024 +0.6 -0.5 +0.1 2.9 Brook Lopez 2017 2,222 -0.1 +0.2 +0.1 3.2 Gerald Green 2016 1,667 -0.7 +0.7 +0.1 2.4 Jusuf Nurkic 2018 2,182 -2.0 +2.1 +0.1 3.2 Donatas Motiejunas 2015 2,037 -0.7 +0.8 +0.1 2.9 Ryan Anderson 2015 1,770 +1.7 -1.7 +0.1 2.5 Mason Plumlee 2017 2,148 -0.1 +0.1 +0.0 3.1 Greg Monroe 2014 2,690 +0.3 -0.3 +0.0 3.8 Jerami Grant 2018 1,780 -0.9 +1.0 +0.0 2.5 Justise Winslow 2018 1,805 -1.7 +1.7 +0.0 2.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 2017 1,334 +0.7 -0.7 +0.0 1.9 Noah Vonleh 2019 1,722 -0.9 +0.9 +0.0 2.4 Cory Joseph 2016 2,498 -1.3 +1.3 +0.0 3.5 Serge Ibaka 2019 2,510 -1.2 +1.2 +0.0 3.6 Matt Barnes 2014 2,139 +0.7 -0.6 +0.0 3.1 Bojan Bogdanovic 2019 2,721 +0.6 -0.6 +0.0 3.8 Enes Kanter 2019 2,101 +0.7 -0.7 +0.0 3.0 Avery Bradley 2014 1,855 -0.9 +0.9 -0.0 2.6 Otto Porter Jr. 2015 1,763 -0.1 +0.1 -0.0 2.5 Joe Harris 2019 2,442 +0.7 -0.7 -0.0 3.4 Kris Humphries 2015 1,350 -1.4 +1.4 -0.0 1.9 Marco Belinelli 2014 2,372 +2.1 -2.1 -0.0 3.3 E’Twaun Moore 2014 1,506 -1.0 +1.0 -0.0 2.1 Nick Young 2015 1,000 +1.8 -1.8 -0.0 1.4 Dwyane Wade 2016 2,731 +1.9 -1.9 -0.0 3.8 Jeff Teague 2019 1,264 +1.0 -1.0 -0.0 1.8 Monta Ellis 2014 3,272 +0.8 -0.9 -0.0 4.6 Enes Kanter 2018 1,830 +2.1 -2.2 -0.0 2.5 Larry Nance Jr. 2016 1,266 -1.0 +1.0 -0.0 1.7 Jordan Clarkson 2019 2,214 +2.0 -2.1 -0.0 3.0 Zach Randolph 2014 2,939 +0.8 -0.9 -0.0 4.0 Jusuf Nurkic 2017 1,408 -2.7 +2.6 -0.0 2.0 Tony Snell 2015 1,552 -0.2 +0.2 -0.0 2.1 Josh Richardson 2016 1,494 -0.1 +0.1 -0.0 2.0 Tyler Zeller 2015 1,821 -0.5 +0.5 -0.1 2.5 Alex Len 2015 1,518 -2.6 +2.5 -0.1 2.1 Joe Johnson 2017 2,169 +1.0 -1.1 -0.1 2.9 Andre Miller 2014 1,090 +1.0 -1.0 -0.1 1.4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2017 2,529 +0.7 -0.7 -0.1 3.5 Anthony Tolliver 2016 1,367 +0.0 -0.1 -0.1 1.9 Ben Simmons 2019 3,121 +0.8 -0.9 -0.1 4.4 E’Twaun Moore 2016 1,263 -0.3 +0.3 -0.1 1.7 Kyle O’Quinn 2014 1,188 -1.7 +1.6 -0.1 1.6 Pau Gasol 2018 1,902 -0.9 +0.9 -0.1 2.6 D.J. Augustin 2018 1,760 +0.4 -0.5 -0.1 2.4 Pero Antic 2015 1,236 -1.3 +1.3 -0.1 1.7 Justise Winslow 2019 1,959 -0.4 +0.3 -0.1 2.7 Dwyane Wade 2017 1,982 +0.2 -0.3 -0.1 2.7 Julius Randle 2018 2,190 +0.2 -0.3 -0.1 3.0 Torrey Craig 2019 1,833 -0.2 +0.1 -0.1 2.5 Gerald Green 2014 2,330 +1.3 -1.3 -0.1 3.2 Justin Holiday 2017 1,639 -0.7 +0.6 -0.1 2.2 Markieff Morris 2017 2,747 -1.7 +1.6 -0.1 3.8 T.J. McConnell 2016 1,606 -0.2 +0.1 -0.1 2.2 JaMychal Green 2017 2,219 -0.4 +0.3 -0.1 3.0 Kelly Oubre Jr. 2019 1,935 -0.6 +0.5 -0.1 2.6 Aron Baynes 2015 1,162 -1.8 +1.7 -0.1 1.6 Danuel House Jr. 2019 1,120 +0.6 -0.7 -0.1 1.5 Tony Parker 2014 2,716 +0.9 -1.0 -0.1 3.6 Mirza Teletovic 2014 1,616 +1.8 -1.9 -0.1 2.2 Lauri Markkanen 2018 2,020 +0.1 -0.2 -0.1 2.7 D.J. Augustin 2019 2,410 +2.3 -2.4 -0.1 3.2 Zaza Pachulia 2016 2,116 -1.6 +1.5 -0.1 2.8 Darrell Arthur 2016 1,516 -1.9 +1.8 -0.1 2.0 D.J. Augustin 2014 2,080 +2.0 -2.1 -0.1 2.7 Corey Brewer 2015 2,515 -0.5 +0.4 -0.1 3.4 Jeff Teague 2014 2,784 +0.4 -0.5 -0.1 3.7 Marcus Morris 2015 2,045 +1.0 -1.2 -0.1 2.7 Chris Bosh 2015 1,556 -0.5 +0.4 -0.1 2.1 T.J. Warren 2017 2,048 +0.9 -1.1 -0.1 2.7 Jeff Teague 2016 2,534 +0.9 -1.0 -0.2 3.4 Evan Fournier 2017 2,234 +0.2 -0.4 -0.2 3.0 Wayne Ellington 2015 1,675 +0.3 -0.5 -0.2 2.2 Ersan Ilyasova 2016 1,881 +0.0 -0.2 -0.2 2.5 Rodney Hood 2019 2,266 +0.4 -0.5 -0.2 3.0 Spencer Hawes 2014 2,470 -0.7 +0.5 -0.2 3.3 Timofey Mozgov 2014 1,770 -1.3 +1.1 -0.2 2.3 Klay Thompson 2019 3,470 +0.7 -0.9 -0.2 4.5 Marcus Morris 2014 1,800 +0.2 -0.4 -0.2 2.4 Cody Zeller 2017 1,725 -1.6 +1.4 -0.2 2.2 CJ Miles 2016 1,556 +0.7 -0.9 -0.2 2.0 Evan Fournier 2019 2,728 +0.4 -0.6 -0.2 3.5 Derrick Rose 2017 2,082 +1.2 -1.4 -0.2 2.7 Tyreke Evans 2019 1,486 -0.6 +0.4 -0.2 1.9 Markieff Morris 2015 2,581 -1.1 +0.9 -0.2 3.4 Robin Lopez 2016 2,219 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 2.8 Mo Williams 2015 1,980 +1.2 -1.4 -0.2 2.6 Dorell Wright 2014 1,072 -0.3 +0.0 -0.2 1.4 JR Smith 2017 1,674 +0.2 -0.4 -0.2 2.2 Andrew Wiggins 2016 2,845 +0.5 -0.8 -0.2 3.7 Evan Fournier 2016 2,566 +1.7 -1.9 -0.2 3.3 Ian Mahinmi 2014 1,489 -3.9 +3.6 -0.2 1.9 Tomas Satoransky 2019 2,164 +0.3 -0.6 -0.2 2.8 Harrison Barnes 2017 2,803 -1.3 +1.1 -0.2 3.6 Ben McLemore 2015 2,670 +0.2 -0.4 -0.2 3.4 Evan Fournier 2018 1,837 +1.8 -2.1 -0.3 2.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 2018 2,702 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 3.5 Tyson Chandler 2014 1,662 -1.3 +1.1 -0.3 2.1 Ronnie Price 2016 1,211 -1.7 +1.5 -0.3 1.5 Garrett Temple 2018 1,615 -1.5 +1.2 -0.3 2.0 Jonas Jerebko 2018 1,213 +0.6 -0.9 -0.3 1.5 Allen Crabbe 2016 2,407 +0.8 -1.1 -0.3 3.1 Paul Millsap 2018 1,143 -0.5 +0.2 -0.3 1.4 Iman Shumpert 2016 1,683 -1.3 +1.0 -0.3 2.1 Luke Babbitt 2017 1,065 -0.5 +0.2 -0.3 1.3 Gorgui Dieng 2016 2,220 -0.7 +0.4 -0.3 2.7 T.J. Warren 2019 1,360 +0.9 -1.2 -0.3 1.7 Jordan Clarkson 2018 2,174 +0.4 -0.7 -0.3 2.6 Lonzo Ball 2019 1,423 -1.1 +0.8 -0.3 1.8 Mason Plumlee 2016 2,390 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 3.0 Omer Asik 2014 1,131 -2.3 +2.0 -0.3 1.4 Bruce Brown 2019 1,506 -2.7 +2.4 -0.3 1.8 Ian Mahinmi 2015 1,146 -2.8 +2.4 -0.3 1.4 LaMarcus Aldridge 2017 2,872 -1.4 +1.1 -0.3 3.4 Andre Drummond 2015 2,502 -0.8 +0.4 -0.3 3.1 Kyle Singler 2014 2,337 -0.0 -0.3 -0.3 2.9 Will Barton 2016 2,353 +0.2 -0.6 -0.4 2.9 James Ennis III 2018 1,604 -1.2 +0.9 -0.4 2.0 T.J. Warren 2018 2,142 +0.1 -0.5 -0.4 2.6 Ish Smith 2014 1,006 -1.0 +0.7 -0.4 1.2 Jose Calderon 2014 2,659 +1.9 -2.2 -0.4 3.2 Iman Shumpert 2019 1,590 -1.3 +0.9 -0.4 1.9 Roy Hibbert 2015 1,926 -2.3 +2.0 -0.4 2.3 Rodney Stuckey 2016 1,400 -0.4 +0.0 -0.4 1.7 Malcolm Brogdon 2018 1,622 +0.6 -1.0 -0.4 1.9 Dorian Finney-Smith 2019 1,985 -2.1 +1.7 -0.4 2.4 Monta Ellis 2016 2,959 -0.5 +0.1 -0.4 3.5 Dewayne Dedmon 2018 1,542 -1.5 +1.1 -0.4 1.8 Brandon Bass 2016 1,342 -0.0 -0.4 -0.4 1.6 Pat Connaughton 2018 1,547 -0.5 +0.1 -0.4 1.8 Marcus Thornton 2014 1,865 +0.7 -1.1 -0.4 2.2 Trevor Ariza 2018 2,851 +0.2 -0.6 -0.4 3.4 Marcin Gortat 2018 2,235 -1.8 +1.3 -0.4 2.6 Rajon Rondo 2017 1,910 -0.5 +0.0 -0.4 2.3 Lance Stephenson 2014 3,457 +0.4 -0.8 -0.4 4.1 Nikola Vucevic 2018 1,683 -0.9 +0.4 -0.5 2.0 Rudy Gay 2016 2,379 -0.3 -0.2 -0.5 2.8 Taj Gibson 2016 1,936 -0.7 +0.2 -0.5 2.2 Vince Carter 2016 1,096 +1.5 -1.9 -0.5 1.3 Dwyane Wade 2015 1,971 +2.0 -2.5 -0.5 2.3 Harrison Barnes 2015 2,999 -0.6 +0.1 -0.5 3.5 Patty Mills 2018 2,272 +0.8 -1.3 -0.5 2.6 Ryan Arcidiacono 2019 1,961 -0.1 -0.4 -0.5 2.2 Sam Dekker 2017 1,450 -0.5 +0.0 -0.5 1.7 Marcus Morris 2017 2,565 -0.7 +0.2 -0.5 2.9 Rajon Rondo 2016 2,537 +1.0 -1.5 -0.5 2.9 Luke Kennard 2018 1,463 +0.2 -0.7 -0.5 1.7 Pero Antic 2014 1,095 -1.2 +0.7 -0.5 1.3 Derrick Favors 2014 2,201 -1.0 +0.4 -0.5 2.5 Jon Leuer 2016 1,255 -0.9 +0.3 -0.5 1.4 Gerald Wallace 2014 1,416 -2.1 +1.6 -0.5 1.6 Raymond Felton 2014 2,017 +0.0 -0.6 -0.5 2.3 Jared Dudley 2014 1,774 -0.6 +0.1 -0.5 2.0 John Collins 2018 1,785 -1.1 +0.5 -0.5 2.0 Montrezl Harrell 2017 1,085 +0.7 -1.3 -0.5 1.2 Ivica Zubac 2019 1,079 -2.4 +1.8 -0.5 1.2 Kenrich Williams 2019 1,079 -1.3 +0.7 -0.5 1.2 Wilson Chandler 2018 2,346 -0.7 +0.1 -0.6 2.6 Ty Lawson 2017 1,732 +0.2 -0.7 -0.6 1.9 Jodie Meeks 2014 2,556 +0.7 -1.3 -0.6 2.9 E’Twaun Moore 2017 1,820 +0.2 -0.8 -0.6 2.0 Brook Lopez 2018 1,735 -0.7 +0.1 -0.6 1.9 Maxi Kleber 2018 1,206 -2.1 +1.5 -0.6 1.3 Jalen Brunson 2019 1,591 +0.0 -0.6 -0.6 1.8 DeJuan Blair 2014 1,295 -1.1 +0.6 -0.6 1.5 Rodney Hood 2015 1,064 +0.6 -1.2 -0.6 1.2 Avery Bradley 2017 2,480 -0.2 -0.4 -0.6 2.7 Iman Shumpert 2017 2,212 -1.4 +0.8 -0.6 2.4 Maurice Harkless 2016 1,729 -0.4 -0.2 -0.6 1.9 Willie Cauley-Stein 2019 2,213 -2.1 +1.5 -0.6 2.4 Alex Abrines 2017 1,135 +0.5 -1.1 -0.6 1.2 Jonas Valanciunas 2017 2,292 +0.1 -0.7 -0.6 2.5 Justise Winslow 2016 2,562 -2.3 +1.7 -0.6 2.8 Devin Booker 2018 1,865 +2.5 -3.1 -0.6 2.1 Jamal Murray 2017 1,764 -0.2 -0.4 -0.6 1.9 Andrew Wiggins 2018 3,143 -0.8 +0.2 -0.6 3.4 Jeff Green 2018 2,351 -0.7 +0.1 -0.6 2.5 Vince Carter 2015 1,287 +0.0 -0.7 -0.6 1.4 Solomon Hill 2017 2,374 -1.8 +1.2 -0.6 2.6 Raymond Felton 2016 2,364 -0.4 -0.2 -0.6 2.6 Ian Mahinmi 2018 1,197 -2.2 +1.5 -0.6 1.3 Gorgui Dieng 2019 1,031 -1.3 +0.7 -0.6 1.1 Marcus Thornton 2016 1,109 +1.3 -2.0 -0.6 1.2 Wayne Ellington 2019 1,428 -0.2 -0.4 -0.6 1.6 Mario Hezonja 2018 1,657 -0.8 +0.2 -0.6 1.8 Spencer Hawes 2016 1,088 -2.7 +2.0 -0.6 1.2 Juancho Hernangomez 2019 1,373 -1.5 +0.8 -0.7 1.5 Markieff Morris 2014 2,153 -0.0 -0.6 -0.7 2.3 Greg Monroe 2018 1,145 -0.8 +0.1 -0.7 1.2 Kevin Garnett 2014 1,359 -3.7 +3.0 -0.7 1.4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2014 1,583 -0.9 +0.2 -0.7 1.7 Sindarius Thornwell 2018 1,156 -2.5 +1.8 -0.7 1.2 Victor Oladipo 2015 2,573 +0.5 -1.1 -0.7 2.7 Brandon Jennings 2014 2,728 +2.2 -2.8 -0.7 2.9 Darren Collison 2017 2,063 +1.1 -1.7 -0.7 2.1 Nemanja Bjelica 2016 1,075 +0.2 -0.9 -0.7 1.1 Brian Roberts 2015 1,330 -0.4 -0.3 -0.7 1.4 Khris Middleton 2014 2,460 +0.2 -0.9 -0.7 2.6 Evan Turner 2016 2,485 -1.6 +0.9 -0.7 2.6 Mike Muscala 2017 1,318 -1.2 +0.5 -0.7 1.4 Jerryd Bayless 2016 1,505 +0.2 -0.9 -0.7 1.5 Joe Johnson 2016 3,195 +1.0 -1.7 -0.7 3.3 Wilson Chandler 2015 2,471 +0.8 -1.6 -0.7 2.5 Andrei Kirilenko 2014 1,001 -0.8 +0.1 -0.7 1.1 Victor Oladipo 2014 2,487 -3.2 +2.4 -0.7 2.6 Terrence Jones 2014 2,216 +0.8 -1.6 -0.7 2.3 Markieff Morris 2016 1,629 -2.8 +2.1 -0.7 1.7 Reggie Jackson 2019 2,397 +1.7 -2.4 -0.7 2.4 Trevor Ariza 2016 3,040 +0.2 -0.9 -0.7 3.1 Jeff Green 2019 2,097 +0.2 -0.9 -0.8 2.1 Wesley Johnson 2018 1,486 -2.9 +2.1 -0.8 1.5 Bradley Beal 2016 1,708 +0.7 -1.4 -0.8 1.7 Jodie Meeks 2015 1,462 -0.1 -0.6 -0.8 1.5 Aaron Brooks 2016 1,108 +0.2 -0.9 -0.8 1.1 Malik Beasley 2019 2,160 +0.4 -1.2 -0.8 2.2 Terry Rozier 2017 1,540 -1.3 +0.5 -0.8 1.6 Elton Brand 2014 1,495 -1.6 +0.8 -0.8 1.5 Jonas Jerebko 2016 1,338 -1.5 +0.7 -0.8 1.3 Marco Belinelli 2018 2,220 +1.2 -2.0 -0.8 2.2 Carmelo Anthony 2018 2,695 +1.0 -1.7 -0.8 2.7 Deron Williams 2016 2,155 -0.2 -0.6 -0.8 2.1 Dennis Schroder 2019 2,465 -0.2 -0.6 -0.8 2.5 E’Twaun Moore 2018 2,870 +0.3 -1.1 -0.8 2.9 T.J. McConnell 2017 2,133 -1.4 +0.6 -0.8 2.1 Ish Smith 2016 2,239 +0.3 -1.1 -0.8 2.2 Luc Mbah a Moute 2018 1,713 -2.8 +2.1 -0.8 1.7 JaVale McGee 2019 1,671 -1.4 +0.5 -0.8 1.7 Jordan Hill 2014 1,500 -0.5 -0.3 -0.8 1.5 Darius Miller 2018 2,106 +0.4 -1.2 -0.8 2.1 Will Barton 2017 1,705 +1.1 -1.9 -0.8 1.7 Rodney Hood 2017 1,870 -0.4 -0.5 -0.8 1.8 Kosta Koufos 2017 1,419 -2.5 +1.7 -0.8 1.4 Kevin Martin 2015 1,302 +1.7 -2.5 -0.8 1.3 Larry Nance Jr. 2017 1,442 -1.4 +0.6 -0.8 1.4 Shaun Livingston 2016 2,034 -0.1 -0.7 -0.8 2.0 Bobby Portis 2018 1,643 +1.1 -2.0 -0.8 1.6 Gerald Henderson 2016 1,665 -1.3 +0.5 -0.8 1.6 Langston Galloway 2017 1,495 -0.8 -0.1 -0.8 1.5 Trevor Booker 2017 1,754 -2.0 +1.2 -0.8 1.7 Nick Collison 2015 1,101 -0.8 -0.1 -0.9 1.1 Al-Farouq Aminu 2014 2,045 -1.3 +0.5 -0.9 2.0 Jeff Teague 2018 2,464 +1.2 -2.0 -0.9 2.4 Justin Holiday 2019 2,607 -2.0 +1.2 -0.9 2.5 Rasual Butler 2015 1,512 -0.2 -0.7 -0.9 1.4 Anthony Tolliver 2015 1,432 +0.7 -1.6 -0.9 1.4 Langston Galloway 2019 1,855 -0.1 -0.8 -0.9 1.8 Marvin Williams 2014 1,674 +0.8 -1.7 -0.9 1.6 Chris Douglas-Roberts 2014 1,086 +0.0 -0.9 -0.9 1.0 Jon Leuer 2017 1,944 -1.3 +0.5 -0.9 1.8 Wesley Matthews 2019 2,210 -0.6 -0.3 -0.9 2.1 Jonathon Simmons 2017 1,698 -1.7 +0.8 -0.9 1.6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2014 1,897 -1.1 +0.2 -0.9 1.8 Caris LeVert 2018 1,864 -1.0 +0.1 -0.9 1.8 Dwyane Wade 2018 1,663 -1.6 +0.7 -0.9 1.6 Lance Thomas 2016 1,313 -0.9 +0.0 -0.9 1.2 John Henson 2018 2,044 -1.4 +0.4 -0.9 1.9 Richard Jefferson 2015 1,295 -0.9 -0.1 -0.9 1.2 Andrew Harrison 2018 1,326 -0.4 -0.5 -0.9 1.2 Tyson Chandler 2018 1,151 -1.9 +1.0 -0.9 1.1 Taj Gibson 2017 2,107 -1.7 +0.7 -0.9 2.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 2018 2,175 +0.8 -1.7 -0.9 2.0 Jeremy Lin 2019 1,463 -1.9 +1.0 -0.9 1.4 Willy Hernangomez 2017 1,324 -1.2 +0.2 -0.9 1.2 Cory Joseph 2018 2,353 -0.9 -0.0 -0.9 2.2 Luc Mbah a Moute 2015 1,916 -3.2 +2.3 -1.0 1.7 O.J. Mayo 2016 1,090 -1.7 +0.8 -1.0 1.0 Zach Randolph 2016 2,136 +0.7 -1.7 -1.0 1.9 Jonas Valanciunas 2014 2,482 -0.8 -0.2 -1.0 2.2 Elfrid Payton 2016 2,145 -0.6 -0.4 -1.0 2.0 Beno Udrih 2015 1,669 -0.0 -0.9 -1.0 1.5 Robin Lopez 2017 2,433 -2.2 +1.2 -1.0 2.2 Marcin Gortat 2017 2,965 -1.2 +0.2 -1.0 2.7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2019 2,347 -0.9 -0.1 -1.0 2.1 Tony Parker 2016 2,244 -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 2.0 Dillon Brooks 2018 2,350 -1.5 +0.6 -1.0 2.1 Alan Anderson 2014 2,034 -0.9 -0.1 -1.0 1.8 Wayne Ellington 2018 2,142 +1.2 -2.2 -1.0 1.9 Nicolas Batum 2018 1,981 +1.3 -2.3 -1.0 1.8 Phil Pressey 2014 1,132 -1.9 +0.9 -1.0 1.0 Tobias Harris 2015 2,369 -0.0 -1.0 -1.0 2.1 Frank Kaminsky 2016 1,898 -1.4 +0.4 -1.0 1.7 Serge Ibaka 2017 2,729 -1.1 +0.1 -1.0 2.4 Austin Rivers 2018 2,057 +1.0 -2.0 -1.0 1.8 Cristiano Felicio 2017 1,122 -1.2 +0.2 -1.0 1.0 Maurice Harkless 2014 1,950 -1.4 +0.4 -1.0 1.7 Zach LaVine 2019 2,171 +1.3 -2.3 -1.0 1.9 Evan Turner 2017 1,782 -2.3 +1.2 -1.0 1.5 Dante Exum 2017 1,312 -1.9 +0.8 -1.0 1.1 Devin Booker 2017 2,730 +1.0 -2.0 -1.1 2.4 Dirk Nowitzki 2017 1,424 -1.3 +0.3 -1.1 1.2 Mike Muscala 2019 1,306 -1.2 +0.1 -1.1 1.1 Ish Smith 2017 1,955 -0.1 -1.0 -1.1 1.6 Elfrid Payton 2019 1,250 +0.1 -1.1 -1.1 1.1 Mario Chalmers 2018 1,421 -2.1 +1.0 -1.1 1.2 Maurice Harkless 2018 1,317 -0.8 -0.3 -1.1 1.1 Marcus Morris 2019 2,345 +0.9 -2.0 -1.1 2.0 Josh Smith 2014 2,730 -1.9 +0.8 -1.1 2.3 Nicolas Batum 2019 2,354 -0.9 -0.2 -1.1 2.0 David West 2015 1,895 -1.4 +0.3 -1.1 1.6 Joe Ingles 2015 1,673 -1.2 +0.1 -1.1 1.4 Corey Brewer 2016 1,746 -1.9 +0.8 -1.1 1.5 Anthony Morrow 2016 1,002 +1.7 -2.8 -1.1 0.8 DeMarre Carroll 2019 1,822 -0.6 -0.5 -1.1 1.5 Jabari Parker 2017 1,728 +0.4 -1.5 -1.1 1.4 Toney Douglas 2016 1,262 +0.9 -2.1 -1.1 1.0 Nicolas Batum 2016 2,592 +1.1 -2.2 -1.1 2.1 Luol Deng 2017 1,486 -1.8 +0.7 -1.1 1.2 Jameer Nelson 2015 1,407 +0.1 -1.3 -1.2 1.1 Mike Muscala 2018 1,060 -1.2 +0.1 -1.2 0.9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2015 2,742 -0.8 -0.4 -1.2 2.2 Serge Ibaka 2018 2,353 -1.0 -0.2 -1.2 1.9 Dion Waiters 2016 2,643 -0.6 -0.5 -1.2 2.2 Dante Cunningham 2017 1,649 -1.4 +0.2 -1.2 1.3 Alec Burks 2018 1,179 +0.2 -1.4 -1.2 0.9 Carmelo Anthony 2017 2,538 +1.9 -3.1 -1.2 2.0 Bam Adebayo 2018 1,445 -2.2 +1.0 -1.2 1.2 Amar’e Stoudemire 2014 1,466 -0.9 -0.2 -1.2 1.2 Taj Gibson 2019 1,686 +0.4 -1.5 -1.2 1.3 Alex Len 2019 1,544 -1.8 +0.6 -1.2 1.2 David Lee 2015 1,011 -0.6 -0.6 -1.2 0.8 T.J. Warren 2016 1,070 +0.5 -1.7 -1.2 0.8 Lavoy Allen 2016 1,650 -0.8 -0.4 -1.2 1.3 Kenneth Faried 2014 2,178 +1.2 -2.4 -1.2 1.7 Kosta Koufos 2018 1,391 -1.8 +0.6 -1.2 1.1 Kris Dunn 2018 1,525 -1.7 +0.5 -1.2 1.2 Austin Rivers 2014 1,339 -0.3 -0.9 -1.2 1.0 Caris LeVert 2017 1,237 -0.4 -0.8 -1.2 1.0 Kelly Olynyk 2014 1,400 -0.0 -1.2 -1.2 1.1 Zaza Pachulia 2014 1,325 -1.5 +0.3 -1.2 1.0 Joakim Noah 2017 1,015 -1.0 -0.2 -1.2 0.8 Enes Kanter 2015 2,135 +0.5 -1.7 -1.2 1.6 Dion Waiters 2019 1,138 -0.3 -0.9 -1.2 0.9 Jason Thompson 2014 2,007 -1.5 +0.3 -1.3 1.5 Norman Powell 2019 1,492 -0.7 -0.6 -1.3 1.2 JaMychal Green 2016 1,518 -1.3 +0.0 -1.3 1.1 Kyle Kuzma 2019 2,314 -0.6 -0.7 -1.3 1.7 James Ennis III 2015 1,051 -0.1 -1.2 -1.3 0.8 Malcolm Delaney 2018 1,014 -1.5 +0.2 -1.3 0.8 Harrison Barnes 2019 2,533 -0.9 -0.4 -1.3 1.9 Taj Gibson 2015 1,968 -1.5 +0.2 -1.3 1.4 Aaron Brooks 2014 1,557 +0.5 -1.8 -1.3 1.2 Dion Waiters 2014 2,072 -0.5 -0.8 -1.3 1.5 Ish Smith 2019 1,332 -0.2 -1.1 -1.3 1.0 Rodney McGruder 2019 1,550 -1.5 +0.2 -1.3 1.1 Dante Cunningham 2014 1,635 -1.5 +0.2 -1.3 1.2 Eric Gordon 2016 1,481 +0.5 -1.8 -1.3 1.1 Courtney Lee 2018 2,310 +0.2 -1.5 -1.3 1.7 Tyler Hansbrough 2014 1,007 -0.8 -0.5 -1.3 0.7 DeMar DeRozan 2016 3,550 +1.8 -3.1 -1.3 2.5 Kelly Olynyk 2017 1,884 -1.1 -0.2 -1.3 1.4 Jeff Green 2015 2,752 -0.6 -0.7 -1.3 2.0 Richaun Holmes 2019 1,184 -1.5 +0.2 -1.3 0.9 Brandon Knight 2014 2,400 +0.9 -2.3 -1.3 1.7 Steve Blake 2014 1,543 -0.8 -0.5 -1.3 1.1 Boris Diaw 2015 2,182 -0.5 -0.9 -1.3 1.6 Tony Snell 2016 1,301 -2.4 +1.0 -1.3 0.9 Isaiah Taylor 2018 1,167 -1.2 -0.2 -1.3 0.8 Tyler Johnson 2019 1,529 -1.4 +0.0 -1.3 1.1 Ryan Kelly 2014 1,312 +0.5 -1.9 -1.3 0.9 Kyle Korver 2019 1,364 -0.6 -0.8 -1.4 1.0 Michael Carter-Williams 2015 2,340 -3.2 +1.8 -1.4 1.7 Courtney Lee 2015 2,721 +0.3 -1.7 -1.4 1.9 Glenn Robinson III 2017 1,458 -1.5 +0.1 -1.4 1.0 Courtney Lee 2017 2,459 +0.1 -1.4 -1.4 1.7 Alex Len 2018 1,395 -1.1 -0.3 -1.4 1.0 DeMar DeRozan 2015 2,259 +0.1 -1.5 -1.4 1.6 J.J. Barea 2016 1,767 +0.9 -2.3 -1.4 1.2 Evan Fournier 2015 1,661 +0.2 -1.5 -1.4 1.2 JR Smith 2014 2,421 +1.8 -3.1 -1.4 1.7 Stanley Johnson 2018 1,894 -2.7 +1.3 -1.4 1.3 Timofey Mozgov 2016 1,402 -3.7 +2.3 -1.4 1.0 Mason Plumlee 2019 1,949 -0.9 -0.5 -1.4 1.3 Dwight Powell 2017 1,333 -0.8 -0.5 -1.4 0.9 Kevin Martin 2014 2,177 +0.7 -2.1 -1.4 1.5 Kosta Koufos 2016 1,482 -1.6 +0.2 -1.4 1.0 James Ennis III 2017 1,660 -1.7 +0.3 -1.4 1.1 Corey Brewer 2017 1,281 -1.9 +0.4 -1.4 0.9 Taurean Prince 2017 1,168 -3.1 +1.7 -1.4 0.8 Julius Randle 2019 2,232 +0.6 -2.0 -1.4 1.5 Vince Carter 2019 1,330 -1.2 -0.3 -1.4 0.9 Darius Miller 2019 1,757 -0.9 -0.5 -1.4 1.2 Jordan Clarkson 2015 1,476 +0.2 -1.6 -1.4 1.0 Domantas Sabonis 2018 1,976 -0.8 -0.7 -1.4 1.3 Terrence Ross 2015 2,199 +0.2 -1.7 -1.4 1.5 Gerald Green 2018 1,201 -0.1 -1.3 -1.4 0.8 Eric Gordon 2019 2,568 +0.7 -2.1 -1.4 1.7 Jonas Jerebko 2017 1,360 -0.7 -0.8 -1.5 0.9 Terry Rozier 2019 1,953 -1.7 +0.3 -1.5 1.3 Thomas Bryant 2019 1,496 +0.2 -1.7 -1.5 1.0 Gary Harris 2016 2,439 +0.4 -1.9 -1.5 1.6 Tyson Chandler 2017 1,298 -1.1 -0.3 -1.5 0.8 Cory Joseph 2017 2,215 -0.7 -0.8 -1.5 1.4 Jaylen Brown 2019 2,187 -1.7 +0.2 -1.5 1.4 Zach LaVine 2017 1,749 +0.9 -2.4 -1.5 1.1 Matthew Dellavedova 2015 1,877 -0.8 -0.7 -1.5 1.2 Trey Burke 2016 1,366 +0.6 -2.1 -1.5 0.9 Tony Snell 2019 1,332 -0.2 -1.3 -1.5 0.9 Evan Turner 2019 1,850 -1.8 +0.3 -1.5 1.2 Devin Harris 2019 1,071 -0.1 -1.4 -1.5 0.7 Miles Plumlee 2015 1,210 -1.9 +0.4 -1.5 0.7 Dario Saric 2019 2,023 -0.6 -1.0 -1.5 1.3 Harrison Barnes 2018 2,634 -1.4 -0.2 -1.5 1.6 Alex Abrines 2018 1,244 -0.0 -1.5 -1.5 0.8 Kyle Kuzma 2018 2,401 -0.7 -0.8 -1.5 1.5 Frank Ntilikina 2018 1,706 -4.0 +2.5 -1.5 1.1 Jeff Green 2016 2,412 -0.8 -0.7 -1.5 1.5 DeAndre Jordan 2019 2,047 -2.2 +0.7 -1.5 1.3 Kyle Anderson 2016 1,374 -1.9 +0.3 -1.5 0.8 O.J. Mayo 2015 1,853 -0.1 -1.5 -1.5 1.2 Brian Roberts 2014 1,667 -0.7 -0.8 -1.5 1.0 Evan Turner 2015 2,378 -1.8 +0.3 -1.6 1.5 Jordan Hamilton 2014 1,019 -1.0 -0.5 -1.6 0.6 Martell Webster 2014 2,352 +0.7 -2.3 -1.6 1.4 Raymond Felton 2018 1,444 -1.1 -0.4 -1.6 0.9 Mike Scott 2016 1,307 -0.5 -1.1 -1.6 0.8 Jerami Grant 2016 2,066 -2.5 +0.9 -1.6 1.2 Frank Kaminsky 2018 1,835 +0.7 -2.3 -1.6 1.1 Meyers Leonard 2016 1,333 -1.0 -0.6 -1.6 0.8 Tristan Thompson 2018 1,488 -0.8 -0.8 -1.6 0.9 Shawn Marion 2014 2,602 -1.4 -0.2 -1.6 1.5 Jarrett Jack 2016 1,027 +0.0 -1.6 -1.6 0.6 Nerlens Noel 2015 2,311 -4.3 +2.7 -1.6 1.3 Denzel Valentine 2018 2,095 -0.7 -1.0 -1.6 1.2 Rajon Rondo 2015 2,055 -1.7 +0.1 -1.6 1.2 Joe Johnson 2015 3,040 +1.6 -3.2 -1.6 1.7 Garrett Temple 2019 2,103 -2.4 +0.8 -1.6 1.2 Jordan Clarkson 2017 2,397 -0.5 -1.1 -1.7 1.3 Caron Butler 2015 1,623 -0.2 -1.5 -1.7 0.9 Kenneth Faried 2016 1,694 +0.9 -2.6 -1.7 0.9 Anthony Tolliver 2017 1,477 -0.5 -1.2 -1.7 0.8 Nikola Vucevic 2015 2,529 -0.7 -1.0 -1.7 1.4 Jarrett Jack 2015 2,394 -1.7 -0.0 -1.7 1.3 Marco Belinelli 2019 1,946 +0.5 -2.2 -1.7 1.1 Dwight Howard 2016 2,460 -1.8 +0.1 -1.7 1.3 Jake Layman 2019 1,347 -1.2 -0.4 -1.7 0.7 Harrison Barnes 2016 2,785 -1.0 -0.7 -1.7 1.5 Jordan Crawford 2014 1,916 +0.4 -2.1 -1.7 1.1 Mason Plumlee 2018 1,439 -2.0 +0.3 -1.7 0.8 Chris Andersen 2015 1,132 -1.6 -0.1 -1.7 0.6 Justin Jackson 2019 1,614 -0.7 -1.0 -1.7 0.9 T.J. McConnell 2019 1,545 -1.0 -0.7 -1.7 0.8 Solomon Hill 2015 2,381 -1.5 -0.2 -1.7 1.2 Trevor Booker 2018 1,222 -0.5 -1.2 -1.7 0.6 D.J. Augustin 2015 1,964 -0.2 -1.5 -1.7 1.0 Ersan Ilyasova 2014 1,478 -2.4 +0.7 -1.7 0.8 Darrell Arthur 2014 1,161 -3.6 +1.9 -1.7 0.6 Quincy Pondexter 2015 1,917 +0.3 -2.0 -1.7 1.0 Trey Burke 2014 2,262 +0.4 -2.2 -1.8 1.1 Tayshaun Prince 2015 1,397 -0.7 -1.0 -1.8 0.7 Eric Gordon 2015 2,161 +0.8 -2.5 -1.8 1.1 Milos Teodosic 2018 1,134 +0.0 -1.8 -1.8 0.6 Kris Dunn 2019 1,389 -1.1 -0.7 -1.8 0.7 Jordan Hill 2016 1,528 -1.3 -0.5 -1.8 0.8 Dennis Smith Jr. 2019 1,508 -2.9 +1.2 -1.8 0.8 Kevin Huerter 2019 2,048 +0.4 -2.2 -1.8 1.0 Bojan Bogdanovic 2015 2,060 -0.1 -1.7 -1.8 1.0 Rodney McGruder 2017 1,966 -0.4 -1.4 -1.8 1.0 Steven Adams 2014 1,528 -1.5 -0.3 -1.8 0.7 Dorian Finney-Smith 2017 1,642 -2.6 +0.8 -1.8 0.8 Arron Afflalo 2014 2,552 +1.2 -3.0 -1.8 1.2 Dennis Schroder 2017 2,696 +0.8 -2.6 -1.8 1.3 Randy Foye 2016 1,832 -1.8 -0.0 -1.8 0.9 DeAndre Jordan 2018 2,424 -0.9 -1.0 -1.8 1.2 Kelly Oubre Jr. 2018 2,379 -0.9 -0.9 -1.8 1.1 Miles Plumlee 2014 1,964 -3.4 +1.6 -1.8 0.9 Willie Cauley-Stein 2016 1,412 -1.1 -0.7 -1.8 0.7 Gerald Henderson 2014 2,580 -1.7 -0.2 -1.8 1.2 Josh Huestis 2018 1,001 -3.1 +1.3 -1.8 0.5 Francisco Garcia 2014 1,105 -0.4 -1.4 -1.8 0.5 Ramon Sessions 2014 2,214 +0.6 -2.4 -1.8 1.0 Joe Ingles 2016 1,241 -1.7 -0.1 -1.8 0.6 Tim Frazier 2017 1,525 -0.5 -1.3 -1.8 0.7 D.J. Augustin 2016 1,178 +1.1 -2.9 -1.9 0.5 David Nwaba 2018 1,646 -0.9 -0.9 -1.9 0.7 Avery Bradley 2019 1,905 -2.6 +0.7 -1.9 0.9 Willie Cauley-Stein 2018 2,044 -2.8 +0.9 -1.9 0.9 Dario Saric 2017 2,129 -2.1 +0.3 -1.9 1.0 Donald Sloan 2016 1,318 +0.4 -2.3 -1.9 0.6 Bryn Forbes 2019 2,505 +0.3 -2.2 -1.9 1.1 Tayshaun Prince 2014 2,061 -3.1 +1.2 -1.9 0.9 Tobias Harris 2014 1,850 -0.0 -1.9 -1.9 0.8 Gorgui Dieng 2015 2,193 -1.2 -0.7 -1.9 0.9 Evan Turner 2018 2,121 -2.4 +0.5 -1.9 0.9 Marco Belinelli 2015 1,504 +0.7 -2.6 -1.9 0.6 Marco Belinelli 2017 1,778 +0.1 -2.1 -1.9 0.7 Aaron Brooks 2015 2,017 +1.1 -3.1 -1.9 0.8 Alonzo Gee 2016 1,632 -3.1 +1.1 -1.9 0.7 Myles Turner 2018 2,032 -1.9 -0.1 -1.9 0.9 Jason Thompson 2015 1,991 -2.1 +0.2 -2.0 0.8 Shabazz Muhammad 2017 1,516 -0.3 -1.6 -2.0 0.6 Richard Jefferson 2014 2,213 -0.3 -1.6 -2.0 0.9 Aron Baynes 2016 1,277 -2.0 +0.0 -2.0 0.5 Cody Zeller 2014 1,469 -1.5 -0.5 -2.0 0.6 Andrew Wiggins 2019 2,543 -1.1 -0.9 -2.0 1.0 Brandon Ingram 2018 1,975 -1.2 -0.8 -2.0 0.8 Brandon Ingram 2019 1,760 -1.3 -0.7 -2.0 0.7 Trey Burke 2015 2,288 +0.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.9 Matt Barnes 2017 1,838 -1.0 -1.0 -2.0 0.7 Stanley Johnson 2017 1,371 -2.5 +0.5 -2.0 0.5 Wesley Johnson 2015 2,245 -0.6 -1.5 -2.0 0.8 Marvin Williams 2019 2,133 -1.2 -0.8 -2.0 0.8 Noah Vonleh 2017 1,365 -3.0 +1.0 -2.0 0.5 Shaun Livingston 2015 1,843 -1.7 -0.4 -2.0 0.7 Justin Anderson 2017 1,228 -1.2 -0.8 -2.0 0.5 Thaddeus Young 2014 2,718 -0.8 -1.2 -2.0 1.0 Allen Crabbe 2019 1,133 -2.6 +0.6 -2.0 0.4 Robin Lopez 2019 1,606 -1.9 -0.2 -2.0 0.6 Jonas Jerebko 2019 1,339 -0.5 -1.6 -2.0 0.5 Richard Jefferson 2017 1,793 -1.5 -0.5 -2.0 0.7 John Henson 2015 1,381 -2.7 +0.7 -2.0 0.5 E’Twaun Moore 2019 1,463 +0.2 -2.2 -2.0 0.5 Raymond Felton 2017 1,827 -2.2 +0.2 -2.1 0.7 Doug McDermott 2019 1,369 +0.3 -2.3 -2.1 0.5 Reggie Jackson 2017 1,424 +0.1 -2.1 -2.1 0.5 Monta Ellis 2017 2,074 -1.5 -0.5 -2.1 0.7 Shawne Williams 2015 1,087 +0.5 -2.6 -2.1 0.4 Jabari Parker 2019 1,724 -1.3 -0.8 -2.1 0.6 Luke Kennard 2019 1,570 +0.1 -2.1 -2.1 0.5 Al Jefferson 2015 1,992 -2.3 +0.3 -2.1 0.7 Treveon Graham 2018 1,050 -0.8 -1.3 -2.1 0.4 Jerryd Bayless 2015 1,837 -1.9 -0.2 -2.1 0.6 Steve Blake 2015 1,572 -0.8 -1.3 -2.1 0.5 Brandon Jennings 2017 1,980 -0.6 -1.5 -2.1 0.7 Nik Stauskas 2017 2,188 +0.0 -2.1 -2.1 0.7 DeAndre’ Bembry 2019 1,931 -3.2 +1.1 -2.1 0.7 Rajon Rondo 2019 1,369 -0.7 -1.4 -2.1 0.5 Michael Beasley 2018 1,653 -0.1 -2.0 -2.1 0.6 Wilson Chandler 2019 1,229 -1.5 -0.6 -2.1 0.4 John Henson 2017 1,135 -3.1 +1.0 -2.1 0.4 Tony Snell 2017 2,521 -0.4 -1.7 -2.1 0.8 Kyle Singler 2015 1,743 -1.2 -0.9 -2.1 0.6 Zach Collins 2019 1,631 -1.5 -0.6 -2.1 0.5 Trae Young 2019 2,503 +2.4 -4.5 -2.1 0.8 Ian Clark 2017 1,356 -0.6 -1.5 -2.1 0.4 John Wall 2019 1,104 -0.3 -1.9 -2.1 0.4 Leandro Barbosa 2015 1,211 +0.8 -2.9 -2.1 0.4 Jamal Crawford 2016 2,325 +0.5 -2.6 -2.1 0.7 Hollis Thompson 2015 1,776 -1.1 -1.1 -2.1 0.6 Dion Waiters 2015 2,208 -1.0 -1.2 -2.1 0.7 Richaun Holmes 2017 1,193 -0.9 -1.3 -2.1 0.4 Deron Williams 2017 1,919 -0.0 -2.1 -2.1 0.6 Dante Cunningham 2015 1,727 -2.3 +0.2 -2.1 0.5 Willie Reed 2017 1,031 -1.8 -0.4 -2.1 0.3 Elfrid Payton 2018 1,808 +0.5 -2.7 -2.1 0.6 Jae Crowder 2018 2,413 -1.8 -0.3 -2.2 0.7 Justin Hamilton 2017 1,177 -2.5 +0.3 -2.2 0.3 Dwyane Wade 2019 1,885 -0.1 -2.1 -2.2 0.6 Markieff Morris 2018 2,149 -1.5 -0.7 -2.2 0.6 Gerald Green 2019 1,570 -0.0 -2.2 -2.2 0.5 Wesley Matthews 2018 2,131 -0.6 -1.5 -2.2 0.6 Leandro Barbosa 2016 1,333 -0.1 -2.1 -2.2 0.4 Evan Fournier 2014 1,503 -1.4 -0.8 -2.2 0.4 Bismack Biyombo 2015 1,243 -2.5 +0.3 -2.2 0.4 Avery Bradley 2018 1,433 -2.5 +0.3 -2.2 0.4 Wes Iwundu 2019 1,293 -2.8 +0.6 -2.2 0.4 Trevor Ariza 2019 2,349 -0.2 -2.0 -2.2 0.7 Shaun Livingston 2019 1,289 -1.2 -1.0 -2.2 0.3 Bryn Forbes 2018 1,571 -1.0 -1.3 -2.2 0.4 Sean Kilpatrick 2017 1,754 -0.0 -2.2 -2.2 0.5 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 2017 1,190 -1.9 -0.3 -2.2 0.3 Jamal Crawford 2015 2,082 +1.2 -3.5 -2.2 0.6 Reggie Bullock 2019 1,879 -1.1 -1.2 -2.2 0.5 Jordan Hill 2015 1,874 -2.5 +0.3 -2.2 0.5 C.J. Watson 2017 1,012 -1.9 -0.3 -2.3 0.3 Shaun Livingston 2018 1,491 -1.2 -1.1 -2.3 0.4 Channing Frye 2015 1,870 -1.0 -1.2 -2.3 0.5 Buddy Hield 2017 1,888 -0.9 -1.4 -2.3 0.5 Brandon Knight 2016 1,870 +0.3 -2.5 -2.3 0.5 Mike Scott 2018 1,532 -0.4 -1.9 -2.3 0.4 Terrence Jones 2017 1,270 -2.2 -0.1 -2.3 0.3 Richard Jefferson 2016 1,707 -1.8 -0.5 -2.3 0.5 Deandre Ayton 2019 2,183 -0.6 -1.7 -2.3 0.5 Kent Bazemore 2019 1,643 -2.9 +0.6 -2.3 0.4 Marcus Morris 2018 2,009 -0.9 -1.4 -2.3 0.4 Bismack Biyombo 2014 1,120 -3.5 +1.2 -2.3 0.3 Jerami Grant 2015 1,377 -2.6 +0.3 -2.3 0.3 Dwight Howard 2018 2,463 -2.2 -0.1 -2.3 0.5 Kobe Bryant 2015 1,207 +1.2 -3.5 -2.3 0.3 Mike Miller 2014 1,880 +0.5 -2.8 -2.3 0.4 Jodie Meeks 2018 1,119 -0.3 -2.1 -2.3 0.2 Andrea Bargnani 2014 1,257 -2.9 +0.6 -2.3 0.3 Miles Bridges 2019 1,696 -1.6 -0.7 -2.3 0.3 Anthony Tolliver 2019 1,079 -1.9 -0.5 -2.3 0.2 Jerami Grant 2017 1,642 -1.9 -0.4 -2.4 0.3 Avery Bradley 2015 2,561 -1.6 -0.7 -2.4 0.5 Norris Cole 2014 2,418 -1.8 -0.6 -2.4 0.5 Damyean Dotson 2019 2,004 -1.2 -1.2 -2.4 0.4 Tyson Chandler 2016 1,618 -2.7 +0.3 -2.4 0.3 Andre Drummond 2017 2,409 -2.5 +0.1 -2.4 0.5 Mario Hezonja 2019 1,206 -2.3 -0.1 -2.4 0.2 Jerryd Bayless 2014 1,686 +0.1 -2.4 -2.4 0.3 Jonathon Simmons 2018 2,029 -0.5 -1.9 -2.4 0.3 Andrew Wiggins 2015 2,969 -0.4 -2.1 -2.4 0.5 Jarrett Jack 2018 1,548 -0.8 -1.6 -2.4 0.3 Tim Frazier 2019 1,160 -0.1 -2.3 -2.4 0.2 Thon Maker 2019 1,041 -2.9 +0.4 -2.4 0.1 Pau Gasol 2014 1,884 -1.7 -0.8 -2.4 0.3 Jameer Nelson 2014 2,179 +1.2 -3.7 -2.4 0.3 Trevor Booker 2014 1,699 +0.3 -2.8 -2.4 0.3 Ben McLemore 2016 1,443 -1.7 -0.8 -2.5 0.2 Nick Young 2018 1,598 -1.1 -1.3 -2.5 0.2 Andre Miller 2015 1,253 +0.5 -2.9 -2.5 0.2 Jarrett Jack 2014 2,252 -1.7 -0.8 -2.5 0.3 Austin Rivers 2017 2,144 -0.9 -1.5 -2.5 0.3 Alec Burks 2019 1,375 -0.9 -1.6 -2.5 0.2 Tayshaun Prince 2016 1,462 -2.8 +0.3 -2.5 0.2 Kent Bazemore 2015 1,627 -2.8 +0.3 -2.5 0.2 Shane Larkin 2016 1,751 -1.9 -0.6 -2.5 0.2 J.J. Barea 2014 1,471 -0.9 -1.7 -2.5 0.2 Kendrick Perkins 2014 1,591 -4.3 +1.7 -2.5 0.2 Shane Larkin 2015 1,865 -2.3 -0.2 -2.5 0.2 Wes Iwundu 2018 1,020 -3.2 +0.6 -2.5 0.1 Derrick Favors 2017 1,411 -2.8 +0.3 -2.5 0.1 Alex Len 2017 1,560 -3.7 +1.1 -2.5 0.2 Alex Len 2016 1,821 -4.4 +1.8 -2.6 0.2 Austin Rivers 2019 2,243 -1.6 -0.9 -2.6 0.2 Luis Scola 2016 1,776 -1.5 -1.1 -2.6 0.2 Domantas Sabonis 2017 1,638 -3.8 +1.3 -2.6 0.2 Taurean Prince 2019 1,552 -0.6 -1.9 -2.6 0.1 Allen Crabbe 2017 2,346 -0.9 -1.7 -2.6 0.2 Jameer Nelson 2017 2,045 +0.4 -2.9 -2.6 0.2 Mason Plumlee 2015 1,792 -0.9 -1.7 -2.6 0.2 Chris Kaman 2015 1,435 -2.7 +0.1 -2.6 0.1 Tyler Ulis 2018 1,658 -1.6 -1.0 -2.6 0.1 Tony Parker 2015 2,163 +0.1 -2.7 -2.6 0.2 Matt Barnes 2016 2,329 -0.7 -1.9 -2.6 0.2 Ramon Sessions 2015 1,406 -1.7 -0.9 -2.6 0.1 Nerlens Noel 2016 1,965 -4.1 +1.5 -2.6 0.1 Taurean Prince 2018 2,464 -0.8 -1.8 -2.6 0.2 John Salmons 2014 1,803 -2.4 -0.3 -2.6 0.1 Jeff Ayres 2014 1,017 -1.6 -1.0 -2.6 0.1 Jordan Clarkson 2016 2,552 -0.4 -2.2 -2.6 0.1 Stanley Johnson 2019 1,208 -4.8 +2.2 -2.6 0.1 Julius Randle 2016 2,286 -2.3 -0.4 -2.6 0.1 Boris Diaw 2017 1,486 -2.6 -0.1 -2.6 0.1 Tarik Black 2015 1,196 -1.4 -1.2 -2.7 0.1 Arron Afflalo 2015 2,562 -1.0 -1.7 -2.7 0.1 Jason Smith 2017 1,225 -2.0 -0.6 -2.7 0.0 Isaiah Canaan 2016 1,966 -0.6 -2.1 -2.7 0.1 Jerian Grant 2016 1,265 -2.3 -0.4 -2.7 0.0 Travis Outlaw 2014 1,065 -1.4 -1.3 -2.7 0.0 Derrick Rose 2016 2,097 -1.3 -1.4 -2.7 0.0 Zach LaVine 2016 2,294 +0.6 -3.3 -2.7 0.1 Allonzo Trier 2019 1,459 -1.3 -1.5 -2.7 0.0 Jason Terry 2016 1,382 +0.2 -2.9 -2.7 0.0 Tony Parker 2017 1,798 -0.5 -2.2 -2.7 0.1 Wayne Ellington 2016 1,615 -1.9 -0.9 -2.7 0.0 Terrence Jones 2015 1,290 -1.5 -1.2 -2.7 0.0 Kelly Oubre Jr. 2017 1,789 -2.1 -0.6 -2.7 0.0 Austin Rivers 2016 1,608 -1.9 -0.9 -2.7 0.0 Myles Turner 2016 1,564 -3.9 +1.1 -2.7 0.0 Lance Stephenson 2016 1,467 +0.1 -2.9 -2.7 0.0 Kyle Korver 2017 2,079 +0.2 -3.0 -2.7 0.0 Yogi Ferrell 2017 1,197 -0.8 -1.9 -2.7 0.0 Chase Budinger 2015 1,286 -1.1 -1.7 -2.8 0.0 Ante Zizic 2019 1,082 -2.1 -0.7 -2.8 0.0 Trey Lyles 2016 1,382 -2.7 -0.1 -2.8 0.0 Doug McDermott 2018 1,768 -1.4 -1.3 -2.8 0.0 Omri Casspi 2015 1,416 +0.6 -3.4 -2.8 0.0 Ray McCallum 2015 1,436 -0.8 -2.0 -2.8 0.0 Skal Labissiere 2018 1,240 -2.0 -0.8 -2.8 0.0 Shawn Marion 2015 1,126 -2.1 -0.7 -2.8 0.0 James Johnson 2016 1,024 -2.1 -0.7 -2.8 0.0 JaMychal Green 2019 1,512 -1.0 -1.8 -2.8 -0.1 Tyler Zeller 2018 1,175 -1.9 -1.0 -2.8 -0.1 D’Angelo Russell 2017 1,811 -0.3 -2.5 -2.8 -0.1 Shaun Livingston 2017 1,565 -2.0 -0.8 -2.8 -0.1 Glen Davis 2014 1,820 -3.2 +0.3 -2.8 0.0 Josh Jackson 2019 1,988 -3.4 +0.6 -2.8 -0.1 Mirza Teletovic 2017 1,160 -0.7 -2.1 -2.8 -0.1 Frank Kaminsky 2017 1,954 -1.1 -1.7 -2.8 -0.1 Quincy Acy 2018 1,359 -2.2 -0.7 -2.9 -0.1 Marvin Bagley III 2019 1,567 -1.1 -1.8 -2.9 -0.1 Quincy Acy 2015 1,287 -2.5 -0.4 -2.9 -0.1 Lou Williams 2014 1,578 +0.9 -3.8 -3.0 -0.2 JaMychal Green 2018 1,542 -1.3 -1.6 -3.0 -0.2 Brandon Bass 2015 2,015 -1.7 -1.2 -3.0 -0.2 Jeff Green 2017 1,534 -2.6 -0.4 -3.0 -0.2 Lance Thomas 2018 1,353 -3.0 +0.0 -3.0 -0.2 Mo Williams 2014 2,021 -1.2 -1.8 -3.0 -0.3 Trey Lyles 2017 1,168 -3.2 +0.2 -3.0 -0.1 Mason Plumlee 2014 1,389 -1.8 -1.2 -3.0 -0.2 Emmanuel Mudiay 2019 1,607 -1.0 -2.0 -3.0 -0.2 Greivis Vasquez 2015 2,092 -0.5 -2.5 -3.0 -0.3 Marreese Speights 2016 1,033 -3.6 +0.6 -3.0 -0.1 Matthew Dellavedova 2017 2,145 -1.2 -1.8 -3.0 -0.3 Bobby Portis 2017 1,121 -1.7 -1.3 -3.0 -0.1 Jason Smith 2016 1,181 -2.3 -0.8 -3.0 -0.2 Dante Cunningham 2018 1,562 -2.4 -0.6 -3.0 -0.2 Lavoy Allen 2014 1,087 -2.7 -0.3 -3.0 -0.2 Donald Sloan 2015 1,107 -1.2 -1.8 -3.0 -0.2 Malcolm Delaney 2017 1,251 -3.3 +0.2 -3.0 -0.2 Mario Hezonja 2016 1,413 -2.2 -0.9 -3.0 -0.2 Patrick Patterson 2018 1,328 -2.9 -0.2 -3.1 -0.2 Sterling Brown 2019 1,196 -2.0 -1.1 -3.1 -0.2 Tyler Ulis 2017 1,123 -0.5 -2.6 -3.1 -0.2 Timofey Mozgov 2017 1,104 -4.3 +1.2 -3.1 -0.2 Robert Sacre 2015 1,133 -3.6 +0.5 -3.1 -0.2 Arron Afflalo 2016 2,371 -0.6 -2.5 -3.1 -0.4 JR Smith 2018 2,950 -0.5 -2.7 -3.1 -0.5 Shabazz Napier 2015 1,012 -2.0 -1.1 -3.1 -0.2 Tony Snell 2018 2,187 -1.2 -1.9 -3.1 -0.4 Markieff Morris 2019 1,329 -2.2 -0.9 -3.1 -0.3 Terrance Ferguson 2019 2,059 -1.6 -1.6 -3.1 -0.4 Isaiah Whitehead 2017 1,643 -2.5 -0.7 -3.2 -0.3 Jamal Crawford 2017 2,353 -0.8 -2.3 -3.2 -0.4 Ramon Sessions 2016 1,667 -0.3 -2.9 -3.2 -0.4 Rodions Kurucs 2019 1,362 -2.6 -0.6 -3.2 -0.3 KJ McDaniels 2015 1,352 -3.9 +0.7 -3.2 -0.3 Patrick McCaw 2017 1,255 -2.0 -1.2 -3.2 -0.3 JJ Hickson 2014 1,859 -3.1 -0.1 -3.2 -0.4 Brandon Rush 2017 1,030 -2.3 -0.9 -3.2 -0.2 Noah Vonleh 2016 1,186 -3.2 -0.0 -3.2 -0.3 Lance Stephenson 2019 1,123 -1.1 -2.1 -3.2 -0.3 Brandon Bass 2014 2,266 -2.1 -1.2 -3.2 -0.5 Joffrey Lauvergne 2017 1,006 -2.0 -1.2 -3.2 -0.2 Gerald Henderson 2017 1,667 -1.6 -1.6 -3.2 -0.4 Randy Foye 2015 1,087 -0.3 -2.9 -3.2 -0.3 Wendell Carter Jr. 2019 1,110 -4.7 +1.4 -3.2 -0.3 Joe Harris 2017 1,138 -2.3 -1.0 -3.3 -0.3 James Johnson 2019 1,164 -2.5 -0.7 -3.3 -0.3 James Ennis III 2019 1,462 -1.3 -1.9 -3.3 -0.4 Kirk Hinrich 2015 1,736 -2.2 -1.0 -3.3 -0.5 Kris Dunn 2017 1,333 -3.3 +0.0 -3.3 -0.4 Lance Stephenson 2018 1,999 -0.2 -3.1 -3.3 -0.6 Marquese Chriss 2018 1,527 -3.6 +0.3 -3.3 -0.4 Carl Landry 2015 1,192 -1.9 -1.4 -3.3 -0.3 Marreese Speights 2015 1,274 -1.7 -1.6 -3.3 -0.4 Eric Gordon 2014 2,057 +0.6 -3.9 -3.3 -0.6 Bobby Portis 2016 1,102 -2.6 -0.7 -3.3 -0.3 Nik Stauskas 2016 1,809 -1.7 -1.6 -3.3 -0.5 James Anderson 2014 2,309 -2.0 -1.4 -3.4 -0.7 Carlos Boozer 2015 1,692 -1.6 -1.8 -3.4 -0.5 Wesley Johnson 2014 2,240 -2.2 -1.2 -3.4 -0.7 O.J. Mayo 2014 1,346 -1.3 -2.1 -3.4 -0.4 John Henson 2014 1,856 -2.4 -1.0 -3.4 -0.6 Rodney Stuckey 2014 1,950 -1.0 -2.4 -3.4 -0.7 Rodney Hood 2018 1,876 -0.5 -2.9 -3.4 -0.7 Hollis Thompson 2014 1,742 -0.4 -3.0 -3.4 -0.6 Al Jefferson 2016 1,264 -2.2 -1.2 -3.4 -0.5 D’Angelo Russell 2016 2,259 -1.7 -1.8 -3.5 -0.8 Joffrey Lauvergne 2016 1,041 -1.4 -2.1 -3.5 -0.4 Alfonzo McKinnie 2019 1,238 -1.2 -2.2 -3.5 -0.5 Tristan Thompson 2014 2,594 -0.7 -2.8 -3.5 -1.0 Will Bynum 2014 1,054 -0.3 -3.2 -3.5 -0.4 Kevin Seraphin 2015 1,307 -3.0 -0.6 -3.5 -0.5 Ian Clark 2018 1,645 -1.1 -2.4 -3.5 -0.7 Bojan Bogdanovic 2017 2,347 -0.5 -3.1 -3.6 -1.0 Steve Blake 2016 1,029 -1.5 -2.0 -3.6 -0.5 Mike Scott 2015 1,295 -1.4 -2.2 -3.6 -0.6 Norris Cole 2015 1,937 -1.9 -1.7 -3.6 -0.8 Shabazz Muhammad 2016 1,682 +0.1 -3.6 -3.6 -0.7 Ben McLemore 2017 1,176 -1.8 -1.8 -3.6 -0.5 Dante Exum 2015 1,817 -2.8 -0.8 -3.6 -0.8 OG Anunoby 2019 1,352 -3.3 -0.3 -3.6 -0.6 Norris Cole 2016 1,198 -1.0 -2.6 -3.6 -0.5 Mike Scott 2019 1,588 -1.5 -2.2 -3.7 -0.7 Devin Booker 2016 2,108 -0.4 -3.2 -3.7 -1.0 Tony Parker 2019 1,003 -0.6 -3.1 -3.7 -0.5 Willie Cauley-Stein 2017 1,421 -3.1 -0.6 -3.7 -0.7 Tony Snell 2014 1,277 -2.8 -0.9 -3.7 -0.6 Luke Ridnour 2014 1,177 -1.6 -2.1 -3.7 -0.6 Justin Jackson 2018 1,506 -2.3 -1.4 -3.7 -0.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2015 1,681 +0.4 -4.1 -3.7 -0.8 Harrison Barnes 2014 2,360 -3.2 -0.6 -3.8 -1.2 Jaylen Brown 2017 1,556 -3.3 -0.5 -3.8 -0.8 Robert Sacre 2014 1,089 -4.0 +0.2 -3.8 -0.6 Kendall Marshall 2014 1,564 +0.5 -4.3 -3.8 -0.8 Tony Wroten 2014 1,765 -2.3 -1.5 -3.8 -0.9 Zach Randolph 2018 1,508 +0.1 -3.8 -3.8 -0.8 Doug McDermott 2016 1,861 -0.4 -3.4 -3.8 -1.0 Jeff Green 2014 2,805 -1.6 -2.2 -3.8 -1.5 Luis Scola 2014 1,642 -3.5 -0.3 -3.8 -0.9 Kyle Singler 2016 1,028 -2.4 -1.4 -3.8 -0.6 Jonathon Simmons 2019 1,116 -3.2 -0.6 -3.9 -0.6 Jabari Parker 2016 2,408 -1.2 -2.7 -3.9 -1.4 Stanley Johnson 2016 1,768 -3.3 -0.5 -3.9 -1.0 Sergio Rodriguez 2017 1,518 -0.5 -3.4 -3.9 -0.9 Dennis Schroder 2015 1,806 -1.3 -2.6 -3.9 -1.1 Marco Belinelli 2016 1,672 -1.1 -2.8 -3.9 -1.0 Archie Goodwin 2016 1,114 -0.7 -3.2 -3.9 -0.7 Jahlil Okafor 2016 1,591 -3.3 -0.7 -3.9 -0.9 Cedi Osman 2019 2,444 -1.1 -2.8 -3.9 -1.5 Brandon Knight 2017 1,140 -2.0 -1.9 -3.9 -0.7 Kobe Bryant 2016 1,863 -0.2 -3.8 -4.0 -1.2 Omer Asik 2016 1,178 -3.5 -0.5 -4.0 -0.7 Paul Pierce 2016 1,285 -3.2 -0.8 -4.0 -0.8 Austin Rivers 2015 1,813 -2.4 -1.6 -4.0 -1.2 Caron Butler 2014 1,838 -1.7 -2.4 -4.0 -1.2 Jarrett Allen 2018 1,441 -2.9 -1.1 -4.1 -1.0 Mindaugas Kuzminskas 2017 1,016 -0.4 -3.7 -4.1 -0.7 Brandon Rush 2016 1,165 -1.3 -2.8 -4.1 -0.8 Ty Lawson 2016 1,485 -3.1 -1.0 -4.1 -1.1 D’Angelo Russell 2018 1,234 -0.6 -3.5 -4.1 -0.9 Meyers Leonard 2019 1,048 +0.1 -4.3 -4.1 -0.7 Will Barton 2019 1,517 -1.9 -2.2 -4.1 -1.1 Ryan Kelly 2015 1,233 -1.9 -2.3 -4.2 -0.9 Damjan Rudez 2015 1,047 -1.4 -2.8 -4.2 -0.8 Trey Lyles 2019 1,128 -3.6 -0.6 -4.2 -0.8 Derrick Williams 2016 1,435 -1.4 -2.8 -4.2 -1.0 Jamal Crawford 2018 1,776 +0.7 -4.9 -4.2 -1.3 Nick Young 2016 1,033 -0.8 -3.4 -4.2 -0.7 Hollis Thompson 2016 2,154 -0.9 -3.3 -4.2 -1.6 Julius Randle 2017 2,132 -1.6 -2.6 -4.2 -1.6 Derrick Williams 2014 1,820 -2.0 -2.2 -4.2 -1.3 Greg Stiemsma 2014 1,007 -4.1 -0.2 -4.2 -0.8 Andrew Harrison 2017 1,593 -2.8 -1.5 -4.2 -1.2 Robin Lopez 2018 1,690 -4.3 +0.1 -4.2 -1.3 Glen Davis 2015 1,048 -5.6 +1.3 -4.3 -0.8 Jarell Martin 2018 1,661 -3.8 -0.5 -4.3 -1.3 Malik Monk 2019 1,258 -0.6 -3.7 -4.3 -1.0 Gorgui Dieng 2018 1,403 -3.0 -1.3 -4.3 -1.1 Luc Mbah a Moute 2014 1,003 -3.0 -1.3 -4.3 -0.8 Marquese Chriss 2017 1,743 -3.0 -1.3 -4.3 -1.4 Shelvin Mack 2017 1,360 -1.9 -2.4 -4.3 -1.1 Doug McDermott 2017 1,574 -0.3 -4.0 -4.3 -1.2 Evan Turner 2014 2,606 -2.3 -2.0 -4.3 -2.2 De’Aaron Fox 2018 2,026 -2.4 -2.0 -4.3 -1.7 Dragan Bender 2018 2,069 -3.3 -1.0 -4.4 -1.7 Randy Foye 2017 1,284 -2.7 -1.7 -4.4 -1.1 Troy Daniels 2018 1,622 -0.5 -3.9 -4.4 -1.4 Kevin Martin 2016 1,144 -1.6 -2.8 -4.5 -1.0 Bobby Portis 2019 1,299 -1.2 -3.3 -4.5 -1.1 Derrick Williams 2015 1,462 -1.0 -3.4 -4.5 -1.3 Mike Scott 2014 1,628 -1.5 -2.9 -4.5 -1.4 Gary Neal 2015 1,193 -0.7 -3.8 -4.5 -1.1 Josh Jackson 2018 1,959 -3.2 -1.3 -4.5 -1.8 Andrew Nicholson 2014 1,174 -3.7 -0.8 -4.5 -1.1 Jarrett Allen 2019 2,206 -1.5 -3.1 -4.6 -2.1 Bismack Biyombo 2017 1,793 -4.0 -0.6 -4.6 -1.7 Norman Powell 2018 1,102 -2.8 -1.8 -4.6 -1.1 Bojan Bogdanovic 2016 2,115 -1.3 -3.3 -4.6 -2.0 Dante Cunningham 2016 1,971 -2.0 -2.7 -4.6 -1.9 Kendrick Perkins 2015 1,181 -5.3 +0.6 -4.7 -1.2 Frank Jackson 2019 1,169 -1.9 -2.8 -4.7 -1.2 Ben McLemore 2018 1,091 -2.3 -2.4 -4.7 -1.1 JaKarr Sampson 2015 1,131 -3.6 -1.2 -4.8 -1.2 JJ Hickson 2015 1,411 -3.7 -1.1 -4.8 -1.5 Meyers Leonard 2017 1,253 -3.4 -1.4 -4.8 -1.3 Shelvin Mack 2019 1,246 -2.8 -2.0 -4.8 -1.3 Spencer Hawes 2015 1,331 -4.4 -0.5 -4.9 -1.5 Nik Stauskas 2019 1,015 -1.7 -3.2 -4.9 -1.1 Nik Stauskas 2015 1,127 -1.3 -3.7 -4.9 -1.3 Henry Sims 2015 1,399 -3.1 -1.9 -5.0 -1.6 Emmanuel Mudiay 2016 2,068 -3.1 -2.0 -5.1 -2.5 Diante Garrett 2014 1,048 -4.0 -1.1 -5.1 -1.2 Zach Collins 2018 1,115 -3.5 -1.5 -5.1 -1.3 Gary Neal 2014 1,218 -0.6 -4.5 -5.1 -1.5 PJ Hairston 2016 1,335 -2.8 -2.4 -5.1 -1.6 Jameer Nelson 2016 1,036 -1.3 -3.8 -5.1 -1.2 Roy Hibbert 2016 1,878 -4.3 -0.9 -5.2 -2.3 Brandon Ingram 2017 2,279 -2.5 -2.7 -5.2 -2.8 Bismack Biyombo 2018 1,495 -4.1 -1.1 -5.2 -1.9 Quinn Cook 2019 1,252 -1.1 -4.1 -5.2 -1.6 Marreese Speights 2014 1,050 -4.0 -1.3 -5.3 -1.3 Jason Smith 2015 1,785 -2.7 -2.7 -5.4 -2.4 Joe Johnson 2018 1,259 -3.8 -1.6 -5.4 -1.7 Alonzo Gee 2014 1,020 -3.3 -2.1 -5.4 -1.4 Enes Kanter 2014 2,138 -3.2 -2.3 -5.4 -2.9 Emmanuel Mudiay 2018 1,245 -3.0 -2.4 -5.5 -1.7 Tony Parker 2018 1,138 -2.1 -3.4 -5.5 -1.6 Rashad Vaughn 2016 1,001 -3.1 -2.4 -5.5 -1.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 2018 2,049 -2.2 -3.3 -5.5 -2.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2014 1,875 -0.0 -5.5 -5.6 -2.7 Ben McLemore 2014 2,187 -1.9 -3.7 -5.6 -3.2 Jameer Nelson 2018 1,013 -3.0 -2.7 -5.6 -1.5 Jahlil Okafor 2017 1,134 -4.7 -0.9 -5.7 -1.7 Lance Thomas 2015 1,490 -4.0 -1.7 -5.7 -2.3 Lance Stephenson 2015 1,573 -3.4 -2.3 -5.8 -2.4 Carlos Boozer 2014 2,262 -4.3 -1.6 -5.9 -3.7 JaKarr Sampson 2016 1,160 -4.0 -2.0 -6.0 -1.9 Arron Afflalo 2017 1,580 -1.3 -4.8 -6.0 -2.6 Thon Maker 2018 1,368 -3.1 -3.0 -6.1 -2.3 Wayne Selden 2019 1,439 -3.0 -3.2 -6.3 -2.6 Semi Ojeleye 2018 1,380 -4.6 -1.7 -6.3 -2.5 D.J. Augustin 2017 1,538 -2.2 -4.2 -6.4 -2.8 Emmanuel Mudiay 2017 1,406 -2.5 -4.0 -6.5 -2.7 Jose Calderon 2015 1,270 -1.4 -5.3 -6.8 -2.6 Jamal Crawford 2019 1,211 -1.0 -5.8 -6.8 -2.5 Elliot Williams 2014 1,157 -3.5 -3.7 -7.2 -2.7 Terrence Jones 2016 1,044 -3.4 -4.6 -8.0 -2.8 Kevin Knox 2019 2,158 -3.8 -4.3 -8.1 -6.0 Zach LaVine 2015 1,902 -3.5 -4.8 -8.3 -5.4 Collin Sexton 2019 2,605 -2.8 -5.5 -8.3 -7.4

I describe RAPTOR in more detail in the methodology post. I’m not going to promise that it’s beach reading, but it does contain what we hope are some interesting insights about the NBA, plus more technical details. Also, thanks to Ryan Davis, Steve Ilardi, Ben Taylor, Seth Partnow, Charles Rolph and Evan Wasch for their advice and assistance on RAPTOR.

We’ll have more ways for readers to see and use RAPTOR soon. But for now, we’re excited to get your feedback, start the season, and put our metric to the test.

