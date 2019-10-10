Introducing RAPTOR, Our New Metric For The Modern NBA

At FiveThirtyEight, we’ve been running NBA predictions since 2015. We started with Elo ratings before introducing our CARMELO player projection system, which we then incorporated into our “CARM-Elo” season prediction model. We tested and tweaked the prediction model over the years, but it was always powered by metrics from other sources, such as Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Real Plus-Minus (RPM).
But that changes this year. RAPTOR, which stands for Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings, is FiveThirtyEight’s new NBA statistic. We’re pretty excited about it. In addition to being a statistic that we bake in house, RAPTOR fulfills two long-standing goals of ours:
- First, we wanted to create a publicly available statistic that takes advantage of modern NBA data, specifically player tracking and play-by-play data that isn’t available in traditional box scores.
- Second, and relatedly, we wanted a statistic that better reflects how modern NBA teams actually evaluate players.
NBA teams highly value floor spacing, defense and shot creation, and they place relatively little value on traditional big-man skills. RAPTOR likewise values these things — not because we made any deliberate attempt to design the system that way but because the importance of those skills emerges naturally from the data. RAPTOR thinks ball-dominant players such as James Harden and Steph Curry are phenomenally good. It highly values two-way wings such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It can have a love-hate relationship with centers, who are sometimes overvalued in other statistical systems. But it appreciates modern centers such as Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, as well as defensive stalwarts like Rudy Gobert.
Our sports podcast, Hot Takedown, discusses RAPTOR
This article will go over some of the highlights of how RAPTOR works. For a much deeper and more technical description, you can find our methodological explainer here. But these are the highlights:
- Like BPM and RPM, RAPTOR is a plus-minus statistic that measures the number of points a player contributes to his team’s offense and defense per 100 possessions, relative to a league-average player. For instance, a player with an offensive RAPTOR rating of +2.1 boosts his team’s performance by 2.1 points per 100 offensive possessions while he is on the floor. Likewise, a player with a defensive RAPTOR of +3.4 would improve his team’s defensive performance1 by 3.4 points per 100 possessions while he’s on the court.
- Plus-minus statistics have certain inherent limitations, and RAPTOR is subject to those, too. Namely, these statistics assume that player performance is largely linear and additive, that is, that you can roughly add up the ratings from individual players to project team performance. In other words, RAPTOR does not account for coaching, systems or synergies between teammates.
- RAPTOR consists of two major components that are blended together to rate players: a “box” (as in “box score”) component, which uses individual statistics (including statistics derived from player tracking and play-by-play data), and an “on-off” component, which evaluates a team’s performance when the player and various combinations of his teammates are on or off the floor.
- The variables included in “box” RAPTOR were chosen by evaluating how they did in predicting long-term RAPM (real adjusted plus-minus), which is a measure of how a team’s performance changes when the player is on and off the floor. Essentially, this is the same technique that BPM used, only RAPTOR uses play-by-play and player tracking statistics in addition to traditional ones. On offense, for instance, in addition to using traditional statistics like points, RAPTOR accounts for factors such as how many of a player’s field goals were assisted and how valuable these assists were,2 the value of different types of offensive rebounds, time of possession and various measures of floor spacing, such as the number of contested 3-pointers that the player took. On defense, it looks at factors like how often the player was the nearest defender on an opponents’ shot and how often those shots went in,3 how many points and rebounds were scored by opponents at the defender’s position, and how often the player induced offensive fouls.
- The “on-off” element of RAPTOR evaluates how a player’s team performed while he was on the floor, how the player’s courtmates (the teammates that the player most often shared the court with) performed while they were on the floor without the player, and, finally, how those courtmates’ other courtmates performed when they were on the floor without the player’s courtmates, all adjusted for the strength of competition they were facing. We know it might sound a little goofy. But it’s relatively simple to calculate. And it correlates very well with RAPM, while stabilizing a lot faster than RAPM, which can take years’ worth of data to estimate reliably.
- Overall, however, RAPTOR weights the “box” component more highly than the “on-off” component. In testing RAPTOR on out-of-sample data, we found that while on-court/off-court stats provide useful information, they’re nonetheless quite noisy as compared with individual measures of player value that are used in the “box” part of RAPTOR.
- When applied to past data — for instance, in evaluating who the best players were in the 2018-19 season — RAPTOR is a descriptive statistic. Descriptive RAPTOR is based solely on a player’s on-court performance and the performance of the player’s teammates, as described above. It does not use priors based on a player’s height, weight, age or any other factor.
- However, RAPTOR can also be used to make team and player predictions, and indeed our NBA predictions are now fueled by RAPTOR. (We are retiring the CARMELO brand name from our previous projection system, although much of the code for RAPTOR projections is borrowed from CARMELO.) RAPTOR-driven predictions do use qualities such as height, age and draft position, and even whether a player recently appeared on an All-NBA team — that data improves the performance of the predictive measure. Predictions also weight variables slightly differently than descriptive RAPTOR does, as certain statistics are more subject to luck than others. We refer to this predictive version of RAPTOR as PREDATOR (PREDictive rApTOR).
- RAPTOR is based exclusively on publicly available data. There are other player-tracking statistics we believe could be highly helpful to RAPTOR, especially more detailed measures of on-ball defense, so we hope to be able to revisit RAPTOR as additional data becomes available.
- RAPTOR’s name (in addition to being a whimsical backronym in the tradition of CARMELO and DRAYMOND) honors the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, which FiveThirtyEight’s previous projection system correctly predicted had an edge over the Golden State Warriors (even though we didn’t fully believe the projection ourselves at the time).
The full-fledged version of RAPTOR is available for the 2013-14 season onward, as that’s when the NBA’s player-tracking data came on line. We also have a historical version of RAPTOR called Approximate RAPTOR dating back to 1976-1977, the first season after the ABA-NBA merger, but that uses a far more limited range of data.
RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played4 in a season since 2013-14 can be found in the table below. As you can see, RAPTOR generally loves perimeter players and wings, such as Curry, Harden, Leonard and Chris Paul, although some frontcourt players like Jokic, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also rated highly by the system. For more detail on past RAPTORs, including the breakdown of box and on-off components, you can download files that list the regular season and playoffs separately, or a version that combines a player’s appearances over the course of the entire season5 into one file.
RAPTOR ❤️s Steph, Harden, CP3 and Kawhi
RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played, regular season and playoffs combined
|RAPTOR
|Name▲▼
|Season▲▼
|Min. played▲▼
|Off.▲▼
|Def.▲▼
|Total▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Stephen Curry
|2016
|3,314
|+10.4
|+2.1
|+12.5
|26.7
|Chris Paul
|2014
|2,643
|+7.7
|+3.7
|+11.4
|19.3
|Stephen Curry
|2015
|3,439
|+8.6
|+2.4
|+11.0
|25.1
|James Harden
|2019
|3,291
|+9.6
|+1.1
|+10.7
|22.8
|Chris Paul
|2015
|3,302
|+8.6
|+2.1
|+10.7
|22.6
|James Harden
|2018
|3,172
|+8.8
|+1.3
|+10.1
|20.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|2016
|2,719
|+5.1
|+4.7
|+9.9
|17.5
|Paul George
|2019
|3,045
|+5.3
|+4.2
|+9.5
|19.4
|Draymond Green
|2016
|3,687
|+3.9
|+5.4
|+9.4
|23.5
|Chris Paul
|2016
|2,545
|+7.7
|+1.6
|+9.3
|15.7
|Kawhi Leonard
|2017
|2,903
|+7.3
|+2.0
|+9.3
|17.9
|Stephen Curry
|2017
|3,239
|+9.3
|-0.1
|+9.2
|20.7
|Chris Paul
|2017
|2,181
|+7.9
|+1.2
|+9.1
|13.2
|Nikola Jokic
|2019
|3,061
|+6.1
|+2.7
|+8.7
|18.2
|Chris Paul
|2018
|2,364
|+7.0
|+1.6
|+8.6
|13.7
|Anthony Davis
|2015
|2,627
|+3.8
|+4.7
|+8.5
|15.2
|Stephen Curry
|2014
|3,142
|+7.8
|+0.5
|+8.3
|18.1
|Kawhi Leonard
|2015
|2,283
|+3.4
|+4.8
|+8.2
|12.9
|Nikola Jokic
|2016
|1,733
|+3.6
|+4.5
|+8.2
|9.7
|LeBron James
|2016
|3,531
|+6.0
|+2.2
|+8.2
|19.9
|Jimmy Butler
|2018
|2,334
|+5.7
|+2.4
|+8.1
|12.7
|LeBron James
|2017
|3,538
|+6.9
|+0.9
|+7.8
|19.2
|Stephen Curry
|2019
|3,177
|+7.5
|+0.3
|+7.8
|17.6
|Draymond Green
|2017
|3,064
|+1.4
|+6.4
|+7.8
|16.8
|Stephen Curry
|2018
|2,186
|+8.1
|-0.5
|+7.6
|11.8
|Victor Oladipo
|2018
|2,813
|+3.4
|+4.1
|+7.5
|15.1
|Joel Embiid
|2019
|2,488
|+2.7
|+4.8
|+7.5
|13.3
|James Harden
|2015
|3,617
|+7.7
|-0.2
|+7.5
|19.3
|Anthony Davis
|2019
|1,850
|+4.1
|+3.3
|+7.4
|9.6
|Draymond Green
|2015
|3,274
|+1.9
|+5.5
|+7.3
|17.3
|Nikola Jokic
|2017
|2,038
|+6.4
|+0.9
|+7.3
|10.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2019
|1,974
|+2.1
|+5.2
|+7.2
|10.1
|James Harden
|2017
|3,354
|+7.4
|-0.3
|+7.1
|17.3
|Kevin Durant
|2017
|2,603
|+5.9
|+1.1
|+7.1
|13.3
|Russell Westbrook
|2017
|2,996
|+7.8
|-0.9
|+6.8
|15.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2019
|2,872
|+3.9
|+2.9
|+6.8
|14.3
|Jimmy Butler
|2017
|3,048
|+4.6
|+2.2
|+6.8
|14.8
|Kevin Durant
|2014
|3,937
|+7.1
|-0.3
|+6.8
|19.7
|Kawhi Leonard
|2019
|2,979
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|14.5
|Russell Westbrook
|2016
|3,424
|+6.6
|-0.0
|+6.6
|16.8
|Kawhi Leonard
|2014
|2,659
|+1.7
|+4.9
|+6.6
|12.8
|Kevin Love
|2014
|2,797
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|13.6
|Rudy Gobert
|2017
|2,990
|+1.0
|+5.6
|+6.5
|14.1
|James Harden
|2014
|3,040
|+6.5
|-0.1
|+6.4
|14.4
|Mike Conley
|2019
|2,342
|+4.6
|+1.7
|+6.3
|10.8
|Mike Conley
|2017
|2,516
|+5.5
|+0.7
|+6.2
|11.6
|Danny Green
|2015
|2,516
|+3.0
|+3.2
|+6.2
|11.5
|Blake Griffin
|2017
|2,175
|+4.6
|+1.6
|+6.2
|10.0
|Paul George
|2016
|3,094
|+3.5
|+2.6
|+6.2
|14.6
|Damian Lillard
|2018
|2,832
|+6.2
|-0.1
|+6.0
|12.8
|Paul George
|2014
|3,679
|+3.0
|+3.0
|+6.0
|16.7
|Kemba Walker
|2018
|2,736
|+5.4
|+0.6
|+6.0
|12.2
|Kyle Lowry
|2017
|2,544
|+6.3
|-0.4
|+5.9
|11.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2014
|2,136
|+4.1
|+1.7
|+5.9
|9.7
|LeBron James
|2018
|3,948
|+7.5
|-1.7
|+5.8
|17.4
|Kyle Lowry
|2016
|3,617
|+5.3
|+0.4
|+5.8
|15.8
|Kemba Walker
|2019
|2,863
|+5.0
|+0.8
|+5.7
|12.3
|Joakim Noah
|2014
|3,030
|+1.2
|+4.5
|+5.7
|13.0
|Kyrie Irving
|2019
|2,544
|+5.1
|+0.6
|+5.7
|11.1
|George Hill
|2015
|1,267
|+3.9
|+1.7
|+5.6
|5.4
|Jimmy Butler
|2019
|2,606
|+3.6
|+2.0
|+5.6
|11.1
|Russell Westbrook
|2015
|2,302
|+6.1
|-0.5
|+5.6
|10.1
|Kyle Lowry
|2019
|3,114
|+3.7
|+1.9
|+5.6
|13.5
|Damian Lillard
|2019
|3,488
|+6.4
|-0.8
|+5.6
|15.0
|LeBron James
|2019
|1,937
|+5.4
|+0.2
|+5.6
|8.3
|Kyle Lowry
|2014
|3,133
|+4.3
|+1.2
|+5.6
|13.5
|Jrue Holiday
|2019
|2,402
|+4.1
|+1.5
|+5.6
|10.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2018
|3,036
|+3.3
|+2.2
|+5.5
|12.9
|Manu Ginobili
|2016
|1,326
|+2.2
|+3.3
|+5.5
|5.7
|Nikola Jokic
|2018
|2,443
|+5.2
|+0.3
|+5.5
|10.3
|Steven Adams
|2016
|2,567
|+1.3
|+4.2
|+5.5
|10.7
|Kevin Durant
|2016
|3,304
|+5.5
|-0.0
|+5.4
|14.1
|Rudy Gobert
|2019
|2,729
|+0.7
|+4.7
|+5.4
|11.4
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2015
|2,013
|+0.9
|+4.4
|+5.4
|8.5
|Kyle Lowry
|2018
|2,871
|+4.9
|+0.4
|+5.3
|12.0
|Eric Bledsoe
|2019
|2,695
|+2.9
|+2.4
|+5.3
|11.2
|Patty Mills
|2014
|1,878
|+3.8
|+1.5
|+5.3
|7.7
|Anthony Davis
|2018
|3,085
|+1.3
|+4.0
|+5.3
|12.8
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2017
|3,088
|+2.8
|+2.5
|+5.2
|12.6
|LeBron James
|2014
|3,665
|+6.0
|-0.9
|+5.2
|15.1
|Kevin Durant
|2018
|3,132
|+5.9
|-0.7
|+5.2
|13.0
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2017
|2,465
|+3.4
|+1.7
|+5.1
|10.0
|Danny Green
|2014
|2,180
|+1.2
|+3.9
|+5.1
|8.9
|Bradley Beal
|2017
|3,189
|+4.9
|+0.1
|+5.1
|12.9
|Kevin Durant
|2019
|3,144
|+5.2
|-0.2
|+5.1
|12.8
|Kemba Walker
|2017
|2,739
|+5.0
|+0.1
|+5.0
|10.8
|Anthony Davis
|2017
|2,708
|+0.6
|+4.4
|+5.0
|10.8
|Goran Dragic
|2014
|2,668
|+4.8
|+0.2
|+5.0
|10.6
|LeBron James
|2015
|3,337
|+4.8
|+0.2
|+5.0
|13.3
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2014
|2,298
|+1.7
|+3.3
|+5.0
|9.2
|James Harden
|2016
|3,318
|+5.6
|-0.7
|+4.9
|13.1
|Kyrie Irving
|2018
|1,931
|+6.0
|-1.2
|+4.8
|7.5
|Nikola Vucevic
|2019
|2,657
|+1.4
|+3.4
|+4.8
|10.2
|Tim Duncan
|2016
|1,754
|-0.5
|+5.2
|+4.8
|6.7
|Kevin Love
|2017
|2,463
|+2.8
|+1.9
|+4.7
|9.5
|Chris Paul
|2019
|2,254
|+3.2
|+1.4
|+4.6
|8.6
|Russell Westbrook
|2014
|2,147
|+4.3
|+0.3
|+4.6
|8.4
|Klay Thompson
|2015
|3,216
|+4.0
|+0.5
|+4.5
|12.1
|Blake Griffin
|2019
|2,680
|+4.1
|+0.4
|+4.5
|10.0
|Draymond Green
|2019
|2,916
|+0.6
|+3.8
|+4.4
|11.1
|Russell Westbrook
|2018
|3,149
|+4.3
|+0.1
|+4.4
|11.8
|Eric Bledsoe
|2018
|2,547
|+2.6
|+1.8
|+4.4
|9.5
|DeAndre Jordan
|2015
|3,302
|+3.1
|+1.3
|+4.4
|12.0
|Robert Covington
|2018
|2,813
|+1.1
|+3.3
|+4.4
|10.4
|Tony Allen
|2015
|1,927
|-0.4
|+4.8
|+4.4
|7.1
|Jrue Holiday
|2018
|3,275
|+2.4
|+2.0
|+4.4
|12.1
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2018
|2,590
|+2.9
|+1.5
|+4.4
|9.4
|Danilo Gallinari
|2019
|2,260
|+4.3
|+0.1
|+4.4
|8.2
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2016
|2,246
|+0.3
|+4.1
|+4.4
|8.3
|Joel Embiid
|2018
|2,190
|+0.4
|+3.9
|+4.3
|8.0
|Draymond Green
|2018
|3,106
|+1.0
|+3.3
|+4.3
|11.6
|Marc Gasol
|2015
|3,103
|+1.4
|+3.0
|+4.3
|11.2
|Eric Bledsoe
|2016
|1,059
|+2.3
|+1.9
|+4.2
|3.8
|Kyle Korver
|2015
|2,944
|+4.0
|+0.3
|+4.2
|10.6
|Mario Chalmers
|2016
|1,373
|+1.7
|+2.5
|+4.2
|4.9
|Draymond Green
|2014
|2,025
|-0.8
|+5.0
|+4.2
|7.3
|Isaiah Thomas
|2017
|3,090
|+7.5
|-3.3
|+4.2
|11.1
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2014
|2,891
|+3.9
|+0.3
|+4.2
|10.2
|JJ Redick
|2016
|2,263
|+2.8
|+1.3
|+4.1
|8.0
|Rudy Gobert
|2015
|2,158
|-0.7
|+4.8
|+4.1
|7.5
|Kyrie Irving
|2015
|3,194
|+5.3
|-1.2
|+4.1
|11.3
|Kevin Love
|2016
|3,037
|+2.8
|+1.3
|+4.1
|10.7
|Khris Middleton
|2015
|2,610
|+1.3
|+2.8
|+4.1
|9.1
|Al Horford
|2018
|2,956
|+0.9
|+3.2
|+4.1
|10.3
|Anderson Varejao
|2014
|1,800
|+0.5
|+3.6
|+4.1
|6.2
|Danny Green
|2019
|2,900
|+2.6
|+1.4
|+4.1
|10.1
|Fred VanVleet
|2018
|1,634
|+2.3
|+1.7
|+4.1
|5.6
|Darren Collison
|2015
|1,565
|+1.7
|+2.3
|+4.0
|5.4
|Tiago Splitter
|2015
|1,153
|+0.5
|+3.5
|+4.0
|4.0
|Kemba Walker
|2016
|3,145
|+3.4
|+0.7
|+4.0
|10.7
|Jimmy Butler
|2015
|3,019
|+3.6
|+0.4
|+4.0
|10.4
|Ricky Rubio
|2016
|2,323
|+1.3
|+2.7
|+4.0
|8.0
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2018
|2,686
|+2.6
|+1.4
|+4.0
|9.1
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2015
|2,720
|+2.3
|+1.6
|+3.9
|9.2
|Tiago Splitter
|2014
|1,787
|-0.5
|+4.4
|+3.9
|6.2
|Isaiah Thomas
|2014
|2,497
|+3.5
|+0.4
|+3.9
|8.5
|Tyreke Evans
|2018
|1,607
|+4.4
|-0.6
|+3.9
|5.4
|Paul Millsap
|2019
|2,364
|+1.1
|+2.8
|+3.9
|8.0
|Derrick Favors
|2019
|1,869
|+0.0
|+3.8
|+3.9
|6.4
|JJ Redick
|2014
|1,338
|+2.7
|+1.2
|+3.9
|4.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2018
|3,088
|+4.1
|-0.2
|+3.8
|10.3
|Carmelo Anthony
|2014
|2,982
|+4.2
|-0.4
|+3.8
|9.9
|Al Horford
|2019
|2,283
|+1.6
|+2.2
|+3.8
|7.6
|Darren Collison
|2018
|2,232
|+2.3
|+1.4
|+3.8
|7.4
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2014
|2,939
|+1.4
|+2.3
|+3.8
|9.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2019
|2,030
|+2.6
|+1.1
|+3.8
|6.8
|Tim Duncan
|2015
|2,477
|+0.4
|+3.4
|+3.8
|8.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2019
|1,147
|+1.3
|+2.5
|+3.8
|3.8
|Kemba Walker
|2014
|2,767
|+1.5
|+2.3
|+3.7
|9.1
|Hassan Whiteside
|2015
|1,142
|+1.1
|+2.6
|+3.7
|3.8
|Derrick White
|2019
|1,919
|+0.7
|+3.0
|+3.7
|6.4
|Deron Williams
|2014
|2,487
|+2.6
|+1.1
|+3.7
|8.3
|Ricky Rubio
|2014
|2,638
|+1.9
|+1.8
|+3.7
|8.8
|Rudy Gay
|2017
|1,013
|+1.1
|+2.6
|+3.7
|3.4
|Eric Bledsoe
|2014
|1,416
|+1.5
|+2.2
|+3.7
|4.7
|Derrick Favors
|2016
|1,983
|+0.6
|+3.1
|+3.7
|6.5
|Clint Capela
|2018
|2,554
|+0.4
|+3.3
|+3.7
|8.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2017
|2,927
|+2.9
|+0.8
|+3.7
|9.6
|Lou Williams
|2017
|2,266
|+5.7
|-2.0
|+3.7
|7.6
|Paul Millsap
|2015
|2,956
|+1.3
|+2.3
|+3.7
|9.8
|Jimmy Butler
|2016
|2,474
|+2.5
|+1.2
|+3.7
|8.0
|Delon Wright
|2018
|1,648
|+1.4
|+2.2
|+3.6
|5.4
|Kyle Lowry
|2015
|2,545
|+3.1
|+0.6
|+3.6
|8.3
|Rudy Gobert
|2018
|2,199
|-0.6
|+4.2
|+3.6
|7.2
|Manu Ginobili
|2017
|1,575
|+1.1
|+2.5
|+3.6
|5.2
|Wesley Matthews
|2015
|2,024
|+2.3
|+1.3
|+3.6
|6.6
|Danny Green
|2016
|2,329
|+0.6
|+3.0
|+3.6
|7.6
|Patrick Beverley
|2017
|2,383
|+1.3
|+2.3
|+3.6
|7.7
|Paul Millsap
|2014
|2,749
|+0.4
|+3.1
|+3.6
|9.0
|Andre Drummond
|2019
|2,774
|+0.7
|+2.8
|+3.5
|8.9
|Jrue Holiday
|2016
|1,831
|+3.3
|+0.2
|+3.5
|5.9
|Nikola Mirotic
|2015
|1,818
|+1.6
|+1.9
|+3.5
|5.8
|Anthony Davis
|2014
|2,358
|+1.2
|+2.3
|+3.5
|7.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2019
|2,545
|+3.5
|+0.0
|+3.5
|8.1
|Patrick Beverley
|2014
|1,953
|+1.8
|+1.7
|+3.5
|6.1
|Gordon Hayward
|2015
|2,618
|+3.2
|+0.2
|+3.4
|8.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2015
|1,718
|+1.9
|+1.5
|+3.4
|5.5
|Kevin Love
|2015
|2,639
|+1.9
|+1.6
|+3.4
|8.3
|Tristan Thompson
|2016
|2,891
|+0.9
|+2.5
|+3.4
|9.1
|Jonas Jerebko
|2015
|1,298
|+0.6
|+2.8
|+3.4
|4.1
|Kevon Looney
|2018
|1,297
|-1.0
|+4.4
|+3.4
|4.1
|Dwight Powell
|2018
|1,672
|+0.5
|+2.9
|+3.4
|5.2
|Blake Griffin
|2014
|3,341
|+3.0
|+0.4
|+3.4
|10.5
|Kevon Looney
|2019
|1,913
|+0.6
|+2.8
|+3.4
|6.0
|Damian Lillard
|2017
|2,845
|+5.8
|-2.4
|+3.4
|9.0
|Bradley Beal
|2019
|3,028
|+4.3
|-0.9
|+3.4
|9.6
|Mike Conley
|2014
|2,713
|+3.2
|+0.2
|+3.4
|8.4
|Jimmy Butler
|2014
|2,809
|+0.4
|+2.9
|+3.3
|8.7
|Vince Carter
|2014
|2,163
|+2.5
|+0.8
|+3.3
|6.8
|Jeremy Lamb
|2016
|1,239
|+1.0
|+2.3
|+3.3
|3.8
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2017
|3,033
|+2.1
|+1.2
|+3.3
|9.5
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2016
|2,047
|+0.1
|+3.3
|+3.3
|6.4
|Davis Bertans
|2019
|1,711
|+2.2
|+1.1
|+3.3
|5.3
|Patrick Beverley
|2016
|2,170
|+1.5
|+1.8
|+3.3
|6.7
|Nikola Pekovic
|2014
|1,663
|+1.1
|+2.2
|+3.3
|5.1
|Paul George
|2018
|3,142
|+1.7
|+1.5
|+3.3
|9.8
|Andre Iguodala
|2014
|2,288
|+0.9
|+2.3
|+3.3
|7.0
|Brandon Jennings
|2015
|1,173
|+3.1
|+0.1
|+3.2
|3.5
|Paul Millsap
|2017
|2,562
|+0.7
|+2.5
|+3.2
|7.9
|CJ McCollum
|2019
|3,010
|+3.3
|-0.1
|+3.2
|9.2
|CJ McCollum
|2016
|3,222
|+2.4
|+0.7
|+3.1
|9.7
|Amir Johnson
|2017
|1,750
|-0.3
|+3.4
|+3.1
|5.2
|Jae Crowder
|2014
|1,335
|+0.1
|+3.1
|+3.1
|4.0
|Isaiah Thomas
|2016
|2,864
|+4.1
|-1.0
|+3.1
|8.7
|Nikola Mirotic
|2018
|1,814
|+2.5
|+0.6
|+3.1
|5.5
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2019
|1,503
|-0.1
|+3.2
|+3.1
|4.6
|Mario Chalmers
|2014
|2,713
|+1.4
|+1.7
|+3.1
|8.1
|Mike Conley
|2015
|2,468
|+2.5
|+0.6
|+3.1
|7.4
|Hassan Whiteside
|2019
|1,674
|-0.6
|+3.8
|+3.1
|5.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|2016
|2,796
|+0.8
|+2.3
|+3.1
|8.3
|John Wall
|2017
|3,343
|+4.6
|-1.5
|+3.1
|10.1
|Pau Gasol
|2016
|2,291
|+0.7
|+2.4
|+3.1
|6.8
|Andrew Bogut
|2014
|1,769
|-1.4
|+4.4
|+3.1
|5.3
|Kris Humphries
|2014
|1,376
|+0.0
|+3.0
|+3.0
|4.0
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2015
|1,516
|+0.1
|+2.9
|+3.0
|4.5
|Blake Griffin
|2015
|2,913
|+3.3
|-0.3
|+3.0
|8.7
|Danilo Gallinari
|2015
|1,426
|+2.8
|+0.2
|+3.0
|4.2
|Marcin Gortat
|2015
|2,760
|-0.2
|+3.2
|+3.0
|8.1
|Paul Millsap
|2016
|3,012
|+0.4
|+2.5
|+3.0
|8.9
|David West
|2017
|1,075
|-1.6
|+4.5
|+2.9
|3.1
|Pau Gasol
|2017
|1,992
|+1.4
|+1.6
|+2.9
|5.8
|Ty Lawson
|2014
|2,222
|+3.2
|-0.3
|+2.9
|6.5
|Joe Ingles
|2017
|2,306
|+0.8
|+2.1
|+2.9
|6.7
|Eric Bledsoe
|2015
|2,800
|+1.7
|+1.2
|+2.9
|8.1
|Tony Allen
|2014
|1,508
|+0.6
|+2.3
|+2.9
|4.4
|Kelly Olynyk
|2015
|1,476
|+0.8
|+2.1
|+2.8
|4.3
|Marc Gasol
|2019
|3,171
|-0.8
|+3.6
|+2.8
|9.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|2017
|2,834
|+1.3
|+1.5
|+2.8
|8.0
|Bradley Beal
|2018
|3,193
|+2.3
|+0.5
|+2.8
|9.1
|DeMarre Carroll
|2014
|2,587
|+0.7
|+2.1
|+2.8
|7.3
|Andrew Bogut
|2015
|2,023
|-1.3
|+4.1
|+2.8
|5.7
|George Hill
|2017
|1,825
|+2.9
|-0.1
|+2.8
|5.1
|Marvin Williams
|2016
|2,566
|+2.2
|+0.6
|+2.8
|7.2
|Hassan Whiteside
|2016
|2,416
|+0.4
|+2.4
|+2.8
|6.8
|Joe Ingles
|2018
|2,960
|+2.0
|+0.8
|+2.8
|8.4
|James Johnson
|2017
|2,085
|+0.4
|+2.4
|+2.8
|5.9
|David West
|2016
|1,580
|+0.2
|+2.5
|+2.8
|4.5
|Chris Andersen
|2014
|1,713
|+0.5
|+2.3
|+2.8
|4.8
|Damian Lillard
|2014
|3,403
|+4.2
|-1.4
|+2.8
|9.7
|Robert Covington
|2019
|1,203
|-0.6
|+3.3
|+2.8
|3.4
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2018
|1,553
|+0.8
|+2.0
|+2.8
|4.4
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2018
|1,971
|+1.1
|+1.7
|+2.7
|5.6
|Anthony Morrow
|2015
|1,806
|+2.7
|+0.1
|+2.7
|5.1
|Lou Williams
|2015
|2,118
|+4.8
|-2.1
|+2.7
|6.0
|John Collins
|2019
|1,829
|+3.2
|-0.5
|+2.7
|5.1
|Clint Capela
|2019
|2,580
|+0.8
|+1.9
|+2.7
|7.2
|Damian Lillard
|2016
|3,113
|+4.9
|-2.2
|+2.7
|8.8
|Kyle Anderson
|2018
|2,051
|-0.3
|+3.0
|+2.7
|5.7
|DeMarre Carroll
|2015
|2,747
|+2.1
|+0.6
|+2.7
|7.7
|Zaza Pachulia
|2015
|1,859
|-0.6
|+3.3
|+2.7
|5.2
|Jeff Teague
|2015
|2,757
|+2.4
|+0.3
|+2.7
|7.8
|Klay Thompson
|2016
|3,515
|+3.1
|-0.5
|+2.7
|9.9
|Jeremy Lamb
|2019
|2,250
|+1.5
|+1.1
|+2.7
|6.2
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2016
|1,878
|+2.2
|+0.4
|+2.6
|5.2
|Aron Baynes
|2017
|1,163
|-1.9
|+4.5
|+2.6
|3.2
|Khris Middleton
|2019
|2,908
|+2.2
|+0.4
|+2.6
|8.0
|Steven Adams
|2018
|2,687
|+1.5
|+1.1
|+2.6
|7.3
|Serge Ibaka
|2015
|2,116
|-0.4
|+3.0
|+2.6
|5.7
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2016
|2,598
|+1.0
|+1.6
|+2.6
|7.1
|Andre Roberson
|2018
|1,037
|-1.4
|+4.0
|+2.6
|2.8
|Anthony Davis
|2016
|2,164
|+0.3
|+2.3
|+2.6
|5.9
|Terry Rozier
|2018
|2,764
|+1.1
|+1.5
|+2.6
|7.5
|Paul George
|2017
|2,861
|+2.4
|+0.2
|+2.6
|7.9
|Kyrie Irving
|2017
|3,178
|+6.1
|-3.5
|+2.6
|8.7
|Jrue Holiday
|2015
|1,358
|+3.3
|-0.7
|+2.6
|3.7
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2019
|1,683
|+1.3
|+1.3
|+2.6
|4.6
|Pascal Siakam
|2019
|3,439
|+1.3
|+1.2
|+2.6
|9.3
|Thaddeus Young
|2019
|2,619
|+0.7
|+1.9
|+2.6
|7.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2016
|2,950
|+0.8
|+1.7
|+2.5
|8.0
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2018
|1,728
|-0.2
|+2.8
|+2.5
|4.7
|Klay Thompson
|2014
|3,125
|+1.9
|+0.7
|+2.5
|8.5
|Patrick Beverley
|2019
|2,332
|+1.2
|+1.4
|+2.5
|6.3
|Serge Ibaka
|2014
|3,247
|-0.1
|+2.6
|+2.5
|8.8
|Amir Johnson
|2018
|1,265
|-0.6
|+3.1
|+2.5
|3.4
|Davis Bertans
|2018
|1,168
|+0.8
|+1.7
|+2.5
|3.2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2018
|2,306
|+3.2
|-0.7
|+2.5
|6.1
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2018
|1,737
|+0.3
|+2.2
|+2.5
|4.7
|Delon Wright
|2019
|1,699
|+0.5
|+2.0
|+2.5
|4.5
|Caris LeVert
|2019
|1,207
|+1.0
|+1.5
|+2.5
|3.2
|Jakob Poeltl
|2018
|1,664
|+0.1
|+2.4
|+2.5
|4.4
|Dwight Howard
|2015
|1,797
|-0.7
|+3.2
|+2.5
|4.8
|JJ Redick
|2015
|2,949
|+2.0
|+0.4
|+2.5
|8.0
|Shabazz Napier
|2019
|1,011
|+1.7
|+0.7
|+2.4
|2.7
|Shane Battier
|2014
|1,670
|+0.3
|+2.2
|+2.4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|2015
|2,408
|+3.5
|-1.1
|+2.4
|6.4
|Joe Ingles
|2019
|2,719
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|7.2
|Jae Crowder
|2017
|2,931
|+1.6
|+0.8
|+2.4
|7.8
|Channing Frye
|2014
|2,312
|+2.0
|+0.4
|+2.4
|6.1
|Brook Lopez
|2016
|2,457
|-0.1
|+2.5
|+2.4
|6.4
|Andre Roberson
|2017
|2,561
|-1.9
|+4.3
|+2.4
|6.7
|George Hill
|2014
|3,121
|+0.1
|+2.3
|+2.4
|8.1
|Jared Dudley
|2015
|1,827
|+0.2
|+2.2
|+2.4
|4.8
|John Wall
|2018
|1,644
|+2.2
|+0.2
|+2.4
|4.4
|Rudy Gobert
|2016
|1,932
|-1.1
|+3.5
|+2.4
|5.0
|Dion Waiters
|2017
|1,384
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|3.6
|Kemba Walker
|2015
|2,119
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|5.4
|Al Horford
|2015
|2,840
|+0.3
|+2.1
|+2.4
|7.4
|Marc Gasol
|2017
|2,771
|+1.0
|+1.4
|+2.4
|7.2
|Marcus Smart
|2019
|2,232
|+0.1
|+2.3
|+2.4
|5.9
|David West
|2014
|3,159
|+0.9
|+1.4
|+2.4
|8.3
|Blake Griffin
|2018
|1,970
|+2.2
|+0.2
|+2.4
|5.2
|CJ McCollum
|2015
|1,139
|+1.3
|+1.0
|+2.4
|3.0
|Damian Lillard
|2015
|3,126
|+3.7
|-1.4
|+2.4
|8.1
|Channing Frye
|2016
|1,437
|+1.4
|+0.9
|+2.3
|3.8
|Marcin Gortat
|2016
|2,256
|-0.9
|+3.3
|+2.3
|5.8
|Tyson Chandler
|2015
|2,446
|-0.1
|+2.4
|+2.3
|6.3
|David Lee
|2017
|1,722
|+0.6
|+1.7
|+2.3
|4.5
|Marcin Gortat
|2014
|3,037
|-0.3
|+2.6
|+2.3
|7.9
|Victor Oladipo
|2016
|2,379
|+1.2
|+1.1
|+2.3
|6.2
|Enes Kanter
|2016
|2,044
|+2.5
|-0.2
|+2.3
|5.2
|Khris Middleton
|2016
|2,852
|+2.6
|-0.4
|+2.3
|7.4
|Ryan Anderson
|2016
|2,008
|+2.0
|+0.3
|+2.3
|5.2
|Klay Thompson
|2017
|3,245
|+1.5
|+0.8
|+2.3
|8.3
|Tim Duncan
|2014
|2,910
|-0.5
|+2.7
|+2.3
|7.5
|Derrick Favors
|2015
|2,280
|+0.1
|+2.1
|+2.3
|5.8
|Devin Harris
|2015
|1,759
|+1.8
|+0.4
|+2.2
|4.5
|Andre Roberson
|2015
|1,286
|-1.1
|+3.4
|+2.2
|3.3
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2019
|1,795
|+0.0
|+2.2
|+2.2
|4.5
|Wesley Matthews
|2014
|3,206
|+2.3
|-0.1
|+2.2
|8.2
|Luka Doncic
|2019
|2,318
|+3.1
|-0.9
|+2.2
|5.9
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2019
|1,788
|+1.2
|+1.0
|+2.2
|4.5
|Rudy Gay
|2019
|2,021
|+1.0
|+1.2
|+2.2
|5.1
|Iman Shumpert
|2015
|2,240
|+0.5
|+1.7
|+2.2
|5.7
|Timofey Mozgov
|2015
|2,574
|-1.1
|+3.3
|+2.2
|6.6
|Patty Mills
|2016
|1,829
|+1.8
|+0.4
|+2.2
|4.6
|Jrue Holiday
|2014
|1,143
|+2.2
|-0.1
|+2.2
|2.9
|CJ McCollum
|2017
|2,936
|+3.2
|-1.0
|+2.2
|7.4
|Matt Barnes
|2015
|2,680
|+1.0
|+1.1
|+2.2
|6.8
|Trevor Ariza
|2014
|3,130
|+1.2
|+0.9
|+2.1
|8.0
|Josh Richardson
|2018
|2,819
|-0.5
|+2.7
|+2.1
|7.0
|Nicolas Batum
|2014
|3,415
|+1.8
|+0.3
|+2.1
|8.7
|Jared Dudley
|2016
|2,098
|+1.3
|+0.9
|+2.1
|5.2
|Danilo Gallinari
|2017
|2,134
|+2.6
|-0.5
|+2.1
|5.3
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2017
|2,011
|-1.3
|+3.5
|+2.1
|5.0
|Zach Randolph
|2015
|2,686
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|6.6
|Robin Lopez
|2014
|2,970
|+0.8
|+1.4
|+2.1
|7.3
|J.J. Barea
|2015
|1,516
|+2.1
|-0.0
|+2.1
|3.7
|Tyus Jones
|2018
|1,522
|+0.8
|+1.2
|+2.1
|3.7
|Solomon Hill
|2016
|1,064
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|2.7
|Robert Covington
|2017
|2,119
|-1.7
|+3.8
|+2.1
|5.3
|Ben Simmons
|2018
|3,101
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|7.6
|DeMarre Carroll
|2016
|1,382
|-0.1
|+2.2
|+2.1
|3.4
|Jakob Poeltl
|2019
|1,450
|+1.3
|+0.8
|+2.1
|3.6
|Gary Harris
|2018
|2,304
|+1.4
|+0.6
|+2.1
|5.7
|Darren Collison
|2014
|2,318
|+0.8
|+1.3
|+2.1
|5.7
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2017
|1,427
|-1.7
|+3.8
|+2.1
|3.5
|Donovan Mitchell
|2018
|3,049
|+1.4
|+0.7
|+2.1
|7.6
|Danilo Gallinari
|2016
|1,839
|+3.0
|-0.9
|+2.1
|4.5
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2019
|2,931
|+0.6
|+1.4
|+2.1
|7.1
|Ty Lawson
|2015
|2,665
|+3.8
|-1.8
|+2.1
|6.6
|Devin Harris
|2017
|1,087
|+1.6
|+0.4
|+2.1
|2.7
|John Wall
|2015
|3,110
|+2.0
|+0.0
|+2.1
|7.8
|Rudy Gay
|2018
|1,391
|+0.7
|+1.3
|+2.1
|3.4
|Jae Crowder
|2015
|1,747
|+1.8
|+0.3
|+2.1
|4.3
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2017
|2,232
|-0.1
|+2.1
|+2.1
|5.5
|Kyle Korver
|2018
|2,079
|+1.7
|+0.3
|+2.0
|5.1
|Jared Dudley
|2019
|1,302
|-0.6
|+2.6
|+2.0
|3.2
|Derrick Rose
|2015
|1,984
|+0.7
|+1.3
|+2.0
|5.0
|Cody Zeller
|2015
|1,487
|-0.1
|+2.1
|+2.0
|3.6
|Jeremy Lamb
|2018
|1,967
|+2.2
|-0.2
|+2.0
|4.7
|Joakim Noah
|2015
|2,444
|-0.5
|+2.5
|+2.0
|5.9
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2018
|1,885
|+2.0
|-0.0
|+2.0
|4.6
|Marc Gasol
|2014
|2,269
|-1.0
|+3.0
|+2.0
|5.4
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2015
|1,587
|-1.0
|+3.0
|+2.0
|3.8
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2017
|2,349
|-1.4
|+3.4
|+2.0
|5.6
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2015
|1,461
|+1.7
|+0.2
|+2.0
|3.5
|Dwight Howard
|2014
|2,627
|-0.3
|+2.2
|+2.0
|6.3
|Shabazz Napier
|2018
|1,570
|-0.6
|+2.5
|+1.9
|3.7
|John Wall
|2016
|2,784
|+1.9
|+0.0
|+1.9
|6.7
|Andrew Bogut
|2016
|1,816
|-1.7
|+3.6
|+1.9
|4.4
|Ed Davis
|2016
|1,889
|+0.7
|+1.2
|+1.9
|4.5
|George Hill
|2019
|1,697
|+0.8
|+1.1
|+1.9
|4.0
|Trey Burke
|2019
|1,125
|+2.0
|-0.1
|+1.9
|2.6
|Derrick Favors
|2018
|2,439
|+0.1
|+1.8
|+1.9
|5.7
|Lou Williams
|2018
|2,589
|+5.2
|-3.3
|+1.9
|6.3
|Monte Morris
|2019
|2,194
|+1.0
|+0.9
|+1.9
|5.1
|Patrick Patterson
|2017
|1,784
|+0.2
|+1.7
|+1.9
|4.2
|Ricky Rubio
|2017
|2,469
|+1.5
|+0.3
|+1.9
|5.8
|Dwight Powell
|2019
|1,662
|+2.2
|-0.4
|+1.9
|3.9
|Tyler Johnson
|2017
|2,178
|+0.1
|+1.8
|+1.9
|5.1
|JJ Redick
|2018
|2,458
|+3.3
|-1.4
|+1.8
|5.9
|Nene
|2017
|1,359
|-1.7
|+3.6
|+1.8
|3.3
|Kyle Anderson
|2017
|1,215
|-0.7
|+2.5
|+1.8
|2.9
|Tobias Harris
|2017
|2,567
|+1.0
|+0.8
|+1.8
|6.0
|Maxi Kleber
|2019
|1,502
|-1.1
|+2.9
|+1.8
|3.5
|Serge Ibaka
|2016
|3,102
|+0.2
|+1.6
|+1.8
|7.3
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2016
|2,534
|+1.9
|-0.1
|+1.8
|5.9
|Marcus Smart
|2016
|1,860
|-0.2
|+2.0
|+1.8
|4.4
|Steven Adams
|2019
|2,828
|-0.1
|+1.9
|+1.8
|6.6
|Anthony Tolliver
|2018
|1,757
|+1.7
|+0.1
|+1.8
|4.1
|Khris Middleton
|2018
|3,257
|+2.8
|-1.0
|+1.8
|7.6
|Josh Richardson
|2019
|2,539
|+0.9
|+0.9
|+1.8
|5.8
|Paul Pierce
|2014
|2,466
|+0.0
|+1.8
|+1.8
|5.8
|Rashard Lewis
|2014
|1,290
|-0.3
|+2.1
|+1.8
|3.0
|Jaylen Brown
|2018
|2,735
|+0.6
|+1.2
|+1.8
|6.4
|Nikola Mirotic
|2019
|1,543
|+1.1
|+0.7
|+1.8
|3.6
|Seth Curry
|2017
|2,029
|+1.1
|+0.6
|+1.8
|4.6
|Bradley Beal
|2015
|2,525
|+1.1
|+0.7
|+1.8
|5.8
|James Johnson
|2015
|1,382
|+0.6
|+1.2
|+1.8
|3.2
|Channing Frye
|2017
|1,552
|+0.9
|+0.9
|+1.8
|3.6
|Khris Middleton
|2017
|1,120
|+0.8
|+0.9
|+1.8
|2.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2017
|3,030
|+3.8
|-2.1
|+1.7
|7.0
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|2019
|1,153
|-0.4
|+2.2
|+1.7
|2.6
|De’Aaron Fox
|2019
|2,546
|+1.9
|-0.1
|+1.7
|6.0
|Isaiah Thomas
|2015
|1,845
|+4.4
|-2.7
|+1.7
|4.3
|Chandler Parsons
|2014
|3,033
|+2.5
|-0.8
|+1.7
|6.9
|PJ Tucker
|2014
|2,490
|+0.8
|+0.9
|+1.7
|5.7
|Aaron Gordon
|2018
|1,909
|+0.1
|+1.6
|+1.7
|4.4
|Jamal Murray
|2019
|2,955
|+2.1
|-0.4
|+1.7
|6.7
|Montrezl Harrell
|2019
|2,316
|+0.9
|+0.8
|+1.7
|5.3
|Luol Deng
|2015
|2,421
|+1.8
|-0.1
|+1.7
|5.5
|Marcus Smart
|2015
|1,898
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.7
|4.3
|Jeff Teague
|2017
|2,799
|+2.4
|-0.8
|+1.7
|6.4
|Montrezl Harrell
|2018
|1,293
|+1.7
|-0.1
|+1.7
|2.9
|Brandan Wright
|2015
|1,449
|+0.3
|+1.3
|+1.7
|3.2
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2014
|1,593
|-2.4
|+4.1
|+1.7
|3.5
|J.J. Barea
|2018
|1,603
|+3.4
|-1.7
|+1.7
|3.6
|DeAndre Jordan
|2014
|3,312
|+0.6
|+1.1
|+1.7
|7.4
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2018
|1,962
|-0.7
|+2.4
|+1.6
|4.4
|Al Horford
|2016
|2,958
|-0.5
|+2.1
|+1.6
|6.7
|Patrick Patterson
|2015
|2,262
|+2.3
|-0.7
|+1.6
|5.1
|Pablo Prigioni
|2014
|1,283
|+1.7
|-0.0
|+1.6
|2.8
|Jason Terry
|2017
|1,433
|+0.5
|+1.2
|+1.6
|3.2
|Greg Monroe
|2017
|1,964
|+1.2
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2015
|3,585
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.6
|8.0
|Danny Green
|2017
|2,243
|-0.3
|+2.0
|+1.6
|5.0
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2019
|1,091
|+0.6
|+1.0
|+1.6
|2.4
|CJ Miles
|2015
|1,841
|+1.4
|+0.2
|+1.6
|4.1
|Marcus Smart
|2018
|2,063
|-0.8
|+2.4
|+1.6
|4.7
|Goran Dragic
|2016
|2,835
|+0.8
|+0.8
|+1.6
|6.3
|Andre Iguodala
|2015
|2,704
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.6
|6.0
|Nikola Mirotic
|2017
|1,841
|+0.7
|+0.9
|+1.6
|4.1
|John Wall
|2014
|3,400
|+1.7
|-0.1
|+1.6
|7.7
|Ed Davis
|2015
|1,840
|+1.2
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.0
|JR Smith
|2016
|3,092
|+3.1
|-1.5
|+1.6
|6.9
|Thaddeus Young
|2018
|2,844
|-0.3
|+1.9
|+1.6
|6.2
|Clint Capela
|2016
|1,514
|-0.4
|+2.0
|+1.6
|3.3
|David West
|2018
|1,174
|-1.4
|+3.0
|+1.6
|2.6
|Monta Ellis
|2015
|2,896
|+1.1
|+0.5
|+1.6
|6.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2017
|2,165
|+1.1
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.7
|Tyler Zeller
|2014
|1,049
|-1.0
|+2.5
|+1.5
|2.3
|Andre Drummond
|2014
|2,619
|+1.3
|+0.2
|+1.5
|5.7
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|2019
|1,947
|+1.7
|-0.2
|+1.5
|4.2
|Chandler Parsons
|2015
|2,223
|+2.3
|-0.8
|+1.5
|4.9
|Danny Green
|2018
|1,894
|-1.1
|+2.7
|+1.5
|4.1
|Reggie Jackson
|2016
|2,571
|+3.2
|-1.6
|+1.5
|5.6
|Jared Sullinger
|2014
|2,041
|+0.5
|+1.1
|+1.5
|4.5
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2014
|1,271
|+0.9
|+0.6
|+1.5
|2.8
|Tony Allen
|2017
|1,914
|-0.7
|+2.2
|+1.5
|4.1
|Derrick Rose
|2019
|1,392
|+2.7
|-1.2
|+1.5
|3.0
|Terrence Ross
|2017
|1,955
|+1.4
|+0.0
|+1.5
|4.3
|Jared Dudley
|2017
|1,362
|-0.8
|+2.3
|+1.5
|3.0
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2018
|2,203
|-0.6
|+2.1
|+1.5
|4.8
|D’Angelo Russell
|2019
|2,596
|+2.4
|-0.9
|+1.5
|5.7
|Andre Iguodala
|2019
|2,207
|+0.2
|+1.3
|+1.5
|4.8
|Gary Harris
|2017
|1,782
|+3.2
|-1.7
|+1.5
|3.8
|Domantas Sabonis
|2019
|1,934
|+0.9
|+0.5
|+1.5
|4.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2017
|2,403
|-0.0
|+1.5
|+1.5
|5.2
|Bradley Beal
|2014
|2,988
|+0.7
|+0.8
|+1.5
|6.5
|Klay Thompson
|2018
|3,300
|+1.4
|+0.0
|+1.4
|7.1
|Kyle Korver
|2016
|2,717
|+0.5
|+1.0
|+1.4
|5.9
|Boris Diaw
|2014
|2,578
|+1.1
|+0.4
|+1.4
|5.6
|Russell Westbrook
|2019
|2,827
|+2.5
|-1.1
|+1.4
|6.1
|JR Smith
|2015
|2,640
|+2.3
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.6
|Courtney Lee
|2014
|2,197
|+0.7
|+0.7
|+1.4
|4.7
|Josh Hart
|2018
|1,461
|+1.0
|+0.5
|+1.4
|3.1
|Amir Johnson
|2016
|1,934
|+0.3
|+1.1
|+1.4
|4.1
|Cory Joseph
|2019
|2,148
|-0.9
|+2.3
|+1.4
|4.5
|Kyle Korver
|2014
|2,658
|+2.0
|-0.6
|+1.4
|5.7
|George Hill
|2016
|2,759
|+0.6
|+0.7
|+1.4
|5.9
|Greg Monroe
|2016
|2,314
|+1.5
|-0.1
|+1.4
|4.9
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2018
|1,850
|-1.5
|+2.9
|+1.4
|3.9
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2018
|1,418
|+0.1
|+1.3
|+1.4
|3.0
|Kevin Love
|2018
|2,311
|+1.7
|-0.3
|+1.4
|4.9
|Dennis Schroder
|2016
|1,812
|+0.3
|+1.0
|+1.4
|3.8
|Myles Turner
|2017
|2,674
|-0.9
|+2.2
|+1.4
|5.7
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2016
|2,627
|+1.2
|+0.2
|+1.4
|5.6
|Ricky Rubio
|2019
|2,067
|+0.4
|+0.9
|+1.4
|4.4
|Josh McRoberts
|2014
|2,514
|+2.1
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.2
|Mike Conley
|2016
|1,761
|+2.2
|-0.9
|+1.4
|3.6
|Buddy Hield
|2018
|2,024
|+1.1
|+0.3
|+1.4
|4.2
|Buddy Hield
|2019
|2,615
|+2.2
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.5
|Kelly Olynyk
|2018
|1,925
|+2.2
|-0.8
|+1.4
|4.0
|Jeremy Lin
|2015
|1,907
|+0.9
|+0.4
|+1.4
|4.0
|Tyler Hansbrough
|2015
|1,106
|+0.7
|+0.7
|+1.3
|2.3
|Jeremy Lin
|2016
|2,237
|-1.1
|+2.4
|+1.3
|4.7
|Jeremy Evans
|2014
|1,209
|+0.2
|+1.1
|+1.3
|2.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|2018
|3,065
|+3.4
|-2.1
|+1.3
|6.3
|Derek Fisher
|2014
|1,727
|-0.1
|+1.4
|+1.3
|3.6
|Nick Collison
|2014
|1,536
|-0.0
|+1.3
|+1.3
|3.2
|Carmelo Anthony
|2015
|1,428
|+3.8
|-2.5
|+1.3
|2.9
|Kelly Olynyk
|2016
|1,427
|-0.5
|+1.8
|+1.3
|2.9
|Tarik Black
|2017
|1,091
|-1.1
|+2.4
|+1.3
|2.2
|Ish Smith
|2018
|2,043
|+0.3
|+1.0
|+1.3
|4.1
|JJ Redick
|2017
|2,404
|+1.5
|-0.2
|+1.3
|4.8
|Trevor Ariza
|2017
|3,186
|+0.9
|+0.4
|+1.3
|6.5
|Reggie Jackson
|2015
|2,268
|+2.0
|-0.8
|+1.3
|4.6
|C.J. Watson
|2015
|1,422
|+0.1
|+1.1
|+1.3
|2.9
|Garrett Temple
|2017
|1,728
|-0.7
|+1.9
|+1.3
|3.5
|Al Jefferson
|2014
|2,659
|-0.6
|+1.9
|+1.3
|5.4
|Tobias Harris
|2018
|2,668
|+1.9
|-0.6
|+1.2
|5.4
|Manu Ginobili
|2018
|1,406
|+0.7
|+0.5
|+1.2
|2.9
|Lavoy Allen
|2015
|1,070
|-0.4
|+1.6
|+1.2
|2.2
|Wesley Matthews
|2016
|2,817
|+1.3
|-0.1
|+1.2
|5.7
|Robert Covington
|2016
|1,903
|-0.7
|+1.9
|+1.2
|3.9
|Brook Lopez
|2015
|2,334
|+0.4
|+0.8
|+1.2
|4.7
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2017
|1,886
|-2.2
|+3.4
|+1.2
|3.8
|Goran Dragic
|2018
|2,534
|+1.4
|-0.2
|+1.2
|5.1
|Royce O’Neale
|2018
|1,409
|-1.2
|+2.4
|+1.2
|2.8
|Alan Anderson
|2015
|1,886
|-0.3
|+1.5
|+1.2
|3.8
|Andre Roberson
|2016
|2,024
|-0.4
|+1.6
|+1.2
|4.1
|Jared Sullinger
|2015
|1,646
|+0.7
|+0.5
|+1.2
|3.3
|Jayson Tatum
|2018
|3,121
|+0.5
|+0.7
|+1.2
|6.3
|Maurice Harkless
|2019
|1,803
|-0.1
|+1.3
|+1.2
|3.6
|Patrick Beverley
|2015
|1,727
|+0.2
|+1.0
|+1.2
|3.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2017
|2,377
|-1.1
|+2.3
|+1.2
|4.8
|Luol Deng
|2016
|2,889
|+0.3
|+0.9
|+1.2
|5.9
|Tobias Harris
|2016
|2,669
|+0.5
|+0.6
|+1.2
|5.4
|Wayne Ellington
|2017
|1,500
|+1.7
|-0.5
|+1.2
|3.0
|Ricky Rubio
|2018
|2,435
|-0.1
|+1.3
|+1.2
|4.9
|Nate Wolters
|2014
|1,309
|-0.2
|+1.3
|+1.2
|2.6
|Jae Crowder
|2016
|2,505
|+0.7
|+0.4
|+1.2
|5.0
|Roy Hibbert
|2014
|2,951
|-1.9
|+3.1
|+1.2
|5.8
|Dwight Howard
|2017
|2,356
|-1.6
|+2.7
|+1.2
|4.7
|Kyrie Irving
|2014
|2,496
|+2.3
|-1.2
|+1.2
|5.0
|DeMarre Carroll
|2017
|2,037
|-0.6
|+1.7
|+1.1
|4.0
|Allen Crabbe
|2018
|2,197
|+1.0
|+0.2
|+1.1
|4.4
|David Lee
|2014
|2,505
|+0.2
|+1.0
|+1.1
|5.0
|Mike Dunleavy
|2015
|2,227
|+1.4
|-0.3
|+1.1
|4.5
|Deron Williams
|2015
|2,306
|+1.1
|-0.0
|+1.1
|4.6
|Brook Lopez
|2019
|2,760
|-0.5
|+1.6
|+1.1
|5.6
|Jeremy Lin
|2014
|2,231
|-0.4
|+1.5
|+1.1
|4.5
|Dejounte Murray
|2018
|1,839
|-2.1
|+3.2
|+1.1
|3.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2019
|2,045
|+1.9
|-0.8
|+1.1
|4.0
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2016
|1,961
|-0.9
|+2.0
|+1.1
|3.9
|Nick Calathes
|2014
|1,173
|-2.4
|+3.5
|+1.1
|2.3
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2017
|1,190
|-0.8
|+1.9
|+1.1
|2.3
|JJ Redick
|2019
|2,755
|+1.7
|-0.6
|+1.1
|5.4
|Reggie Jackson
|2014
|2,808
|+0.6
|+0.5
|+1.1
|5.5
|Rodney Hood
|2016
|2,541
|+2.1
|-1.0
|+1.1
|4.9
|Lou Williams
|2019
|2,169
|+5.0
|-3.9
|+1.1
|4.3
|Pau Gasol
|2015
|2,998
|+0.3
|+0.8
|+1.1
|5.9
|Tomas Satoransky
|2018
|1,703
|+1.1
|-0.0
|+1.0
|3.3
|Marc Gasol
|2016
|1,791
|-1.5
|+2.6
|+1.0
|3.4
|CJ McCollum
|2018
|3,078
|+2.5
|-1.5
|+1.0
|6.0
|Shelvin Mack
|2014
|1,608
|+1.3
|-0.3
|+1.0
|3.1
|Cody Zeller
|2019
|1,243
|+0.5
|+0.6
|+1.0
|2.4
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2015
|1,103
|-2.7
|+3.8
|+1.0
|2.1
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2018
|1,387
|+0.5
|+0.5
|+1.0
|2.7
|Jared Sullinger
|2016
|1,996
|-0.6
|+1.6
|+1.0
|3.8
|Lou Williams
|2016
|1,907
|+3.2
|-2.2
|+1.0
|3.7
|Drew Gooden
|2015
|1,042
|+0.0
|+1.0
|+1.0
|2.0
|Al Horford
|2017
|2,803
|+1.0
|-0.0
|+1.0
|5.4
|Robert Covington
|2015
|1,956
|+1.2
|-0.2
|+1.0
|3.8
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2016
|1,649
|-1.4
|+2.3
|+1.0
|3.2
|Clint Capela
|2017
|1,837
|-0.1
|+1.1
|+1.0
|3.5
|Wilson Chandler
|2017
|2,197
|+0.5
|+0.5
|+1.0
|4.2
|Corey Brewer
|2014
|2,609
|+0.3
|+0.7
|+1.0
|5.0
|Chris Bosh
|2014
|3,217
|+0.1
|+0.8
|+1.0
|6.1
|Jayson Tatum
|2019
|2,750
|+0.4
|+0.6
|+1.0
|5.2
|Hassan Whiteside
|2017
|2,513
|-0.8
|+1.7
|+1.0
|4.7
|Kyrie Irving
|2016
|2,441
|+3.8
|-2.9
|+1.0
|4.7
|Aaron Gordon
|2016
|1,863
|+0.9
|+0.0
|+0.9
|3.5
|Blake Griffin
|2016
|1,297
|+0.6
|+0.3
|+0.9
|2.5
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2019
|2,691
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|5.0
|Lucas Nogueira
|2017
|1,095
|-1.5
|+2.4
|+0.9
|2.1
|Nene
|2014
|1,885
|-2.5
|+3.4
|+0.9
|3.5
|Tristan Thompson
|2015
|2,921
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|5.5
|Paul Pierce
|2015
|2,212
|+1.4
|-0.4
|+0.9
|4.2
|Patrick Patterson
|2016
|2,603
|+0.7
|+0.2
|+0.9
|4.8
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2019
|1,179
|-1.1
|+2.0
|+0.9
|2.2
|Jrue Holiday
|2017
|2,190
|+0.6
|+0.2
|+0.9
|4.1
|Nene
|2016
|1,094
|-2.3
|+3.2
|+0.9
|2.1
|Jerami Grant
|2019
|2,788
|-0.3
|+1.2
|+0.9
|5.2
|Vince Carter
|2017
|1,994
|+1.0
|-0.1
|+0.9
|3.6
|Luol Deng
|2014
|2,213
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|4.1
|Nick Young
|2014
|1,810
|+2.4
|-1.5
|+0.9
|3.4
|Elfrid Payton
|2017
|2,412
|+1.8
|-0.9
|+0.9
|4.5
|Devin Harris
|2018
|1,340
|+1.6
|-0.7
|+0.9
|2.5
|Josh Hart
|2019
|1,715
|-2.1
|+3.0
|+0.9
|3.2
|Chris Bosh
|2016
|1,778
|+0.7
|+0.2
|+0.9
|3.3
|Will Barton
|2018
|2,683
|+1.3
|-0.4
|+0.9
|4.9
|Andray Blatche
|2014
|1,790
|-0.7
|+1.6
|+0.9
|3.3
|Aaron Gordon
|2017
|2,298
|+1.1
|-0.3
|+0.9
|4.2
|Reggie Jackson
|2018
|1,201
|+1.5
|-0.7
|+0.9
|2.2
|Cory Joseph
|2015
|1,466
|+0.6
|+0.2
|+0.9
|2.7
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2015
|2,463
|+2.1
|-1.3
|+0.9
|4.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2015
|2,624
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.8
|4.8
|Tyreke Evans
|2015
|2,815
|+2.4
|-1.6
|+0.8
|5.1
|Eric Bledsoe
|2017
|2,176
|+3.2
|-2.4
|+0.8
|4.0
|Joe Johnson
|2014
|3,044
|+3.1
|-2.2
|+0.8
|5.6
|Enes Kanter
|2017
|1,578
|+1.7
|-0.9
|+0.8
|2.9
|Chandler Parsons
|2016
|1,799
|+0.9
|-0.1
|+0.8
|3.3
|Trey Lyles
|2018
|1,391
|+0.7
|+0.1
|+0.8
|2.5
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2016
|2,713
|-0.4
|+1.2
|+0.8
|5.0
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2016
|2,108
|+0.4
|+0.4
|+0.8
|3.8
|Bam Adebayo
|2019
|1,913
|-1.9
|+2.7
|+0.8
|3.5
|PJ Tucker
|2015
|2,383
|-0.5
|+1.3
|+0.8
|4.3
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2018
|1,920
|-0.3
|+1.1
|+0.8
|3.5
|Marcus Smart
|2017
|2,937
|-1.1
|+1.9
|+0.8
|5.4
|PJ Tucker
|2019
|3,228
|-1.2
|+2.0
|+0.8
|5.9
|Omri Casspi
|2014
|1,283
|-0.5
|+1.3
|+0.8
|2.3
|Taj Gibson
|2018
|2,849
|+0.1
|+0.7
|+0.8
|5.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2017
|1,047
|-1.3
|+2.0
|+0.8
|1.9
|Darren Collison
|2019
|2,260
|+0.7
|+0.1
|+0.8
|4.0
|Jose Calderon
|2018
|1,018
|-0.2
|+1.0
|+0.8
|1.8
|Andre Drummond
|2016
|2,797
|-0.9
|+1.7
|+0.8
|5.0
|Andre Iguodala
|2018
|2,023
|-0.9
|+1.7
|+0.8
|3.7
|Yogi Ferrell
|2019
|1,067
|+0.8
|-0.1
|+0.8
|1.9
|Gorgui Dieng
|2017
|2,653
|-0.8
|+1.6
|+0.8
|4.7
|Elfrid Payton
|2015
|2,489
|+0.5
|+0.2
|+0.8
|4.5
|Mario Chalmers
|2015
|2,368
|-0.8
|+1.5
|+0.8
|4.2
|Kelly Olynyk
|2019
|1,812
|+0.1
|+0.7
|+0.8
|3.2
|Nikola Vucevic
|2016
|2,037
|+0.3
|+0.5
|+0.8
|3.6
|Ed Davis
|2018
|1,542
|-0.6
|+1.3
|+0.8
|2.7
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2015
|2,202
|-0.1
|+0.9
|+0.7
|3.9
|Kent Bazemore
|2016
|2,408
|-0.3
|+1.1
|+0.7
|4.3
|Jeremy Lamb
|2014
|1,638
|+0.5
|+0.2
|+0.7
|2.9
|Zaza Pachulia
|2017
|1,480
|-0.8
|+1.6
|+0.7
|2.7
|Patty Mills
|2017
|2,170
|+1.6
|-0.8
|+0.7
|3.9
|Amir Johnson
|2014
|2,405
|-0.4
|+1.1
|+0.7
|4.3
|Ed Davis
|2019
|1,487
|-0.7
|+1.5
|+0.7
|2.6
|OG Anunoby
|2018
|1,719
|-0.7
|+1.4
|+0.7
|3.1
|Eric Gordon
|2018
|2,703
|+2.2
|-1.5
|+0.7
|4.8
|Andre Iguodala
|2017
|2,417
|-0.2
|+0.9
|+0.7
|4.2
|Gordon Hayward
|2016
|2,893
|+1.6
|-0.9
|+0.7
|5.1
|Tony Allen
|2016
|1,714
|-1.0
|+1.7
|+0.7
|3.0
|Tristan Thompson
|2019
|1,198
|-0.2
|+1.0
|+0.7
|2.1
|Carmelo Anthony
|2016
|2,530
|+3.5
|-2.7
|+0.7
|4.5
|Avery Bradley
|2016
|2,569
|+1.3
|-0.6
|+0.7
|4.6
|Trevor Booker
|2016
|1,632
|-0.9
|+1.6
|+0.7
|2.9
|Luis Scola
|2015
|1,659
|+0.1
|+0.6
|+0.7
|2.9
|Wesley Matthews
|2017
|2,495
|-0.3
|+0.9
|+0.7
|4.4
|Trevor Booker
|2015
|1,564
|-0.2
|+0.9
|+0.7
|2.7
|Langston Galloway
|2016
|2,033
|-0.8
|+1.5
|+0.7
|3.6
|Randy Foye
|2014
|2,485
|+2.1
|-1.4
|+0.7
|4.4
|Goran Dragic
|2017
|2,459
|+2.5
|-1.8
|+0.7
|4.3
|PJ Tucker
|2017
|2,487
|-1.1
|+1.7
|+0.7
|4.4
|Iman Shumpert
|2014
|1,962
|-0.4
|+1.0
|+0.7
|3.4
|Langston Galloway
|2015
|1,457
|-0.7
|+1.3
|+0.7
|2.5
|Andrew Wiggins
|2017
|3,048
|+1.4
|-0.8
|+0.7
|5.4
|Jamal Murray
|2018
|2,565
|+2.3
|-1.7
|+0.7
|4.5
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2017
|1,229
|+0.4
|+0.3
|+0.7
|2.1
|Greivis Vasquez
|2014
|1,969
|+0.4
|+0.2
|+0.7
|3.4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2017
|2,354
|+1.8
|-1.1
|+0.7
|4.1
|Terrence Ross
|2019
|2,296
|+1.0
|-0.3
|+0.7
|4.0
|C.J. Watson
|2014
|1,535
|-1.5
|+2.1
|+0.7
|2.6
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|2015
|1,320
|+0.7
|-0.0
|+0.7
|2.3
|Bismack Biyombo
|2016
|2,314
|-2.1
|+2.8
|+0.7
|4.1
|Kenneth Faried
|2017
|1,296
|+1.1
|-0.4
|+0.6
|2.2
|Donovan Mitchell
|2019
|2,791
|+1.7
|-1.1
|+0.6
|4.8
|Garrett Temple
|2016
|1,951
|-1.3
|+2.0
|+0.6
|3.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2014
|2,800
|+0.7
|-0.1
|+0.6
|4.9
|Dario Saric
|2018
|2,639
|+1.1
|-0.5
|+0.6
|4.6
|George Hill
|2018
|2,369
|+0.4
|+0.2
|+0.6
|4.0
|Nikola Mirotic
|2016
|1,646
|+0.7
|-0.1
|+0.6
|2.8
|Nene
|2015
|1,950
|-2.4
|+3.0
|+0.6
|3.4
|Terrence Ross
|2016
|2,082
|+0.5
|+0.1
|+0.6
|3.5
|Rudy Gay
|2014
|2,531
|+1.1
|-0.5
|+0.6
|4.3
|Eric Gordon
|2017
|2,681
|+1.7
|-1.1
|+0.6
|4.7
|Devin Booker
|2019
|2,242
|+3.6
|-3.0
|+0.6
|3.9
|Yogi Ferrell
|2018
|2,282
|-0.6
|+1.2
|+0.6
|3.8
|Kent Bazemore
|2018
|1,789
|-0.1
|+0.7
|+0.6
|3.1
|Tristan Thompson
|2017
|2,898
|-1.0
|+1.6
|+0.6
|4.9
|Brandan Wright
|2014
|1,167
|+1.9
|-1.3
|+0.6
|2.0
|Lonzo Ball
|2018
|1,780
|-0.9
|+1.4
|+0.6
|3.0
|Andre Iguodala
|2016
|2,499
|+0.5
|+0.1
|+0.6
|4.2
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2017
|1,605
|-1.7
|+2.2
|+0.6
|2.7
|Robin Lopez
|2015
|1,755
|-0.9
|+1.5
|+0.5
|2.9
|Kosta Koufos
|2015
|1,475
|-2.6
|+3.1
|+0.5
|2.5
|Maurice Harkless
|2017
|2,322
|+0.2
|+0.4
|+0.5
|3.9
|Samuel Dalembert
|2014
|1,749
|-1.9
|+2.4
|+0.5
|2.9
|Amir Johnson
|2015
|2,091
|+0.1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|3.5
|Kosta Koufos
|2014
|1,394
|-1.6
|+2.1
|+0.5
|2.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2016
|2,823
|+0.8
|-0.2
|+0.5
|4.7
|Thaddeus Young
|2016
|2,407
|+0.1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|4.0
|Josh Smith
|2015
|2,696
|-1.7
|+2.2
|+0.5
|4.5
|Jonathan Isaac
|2019
|2,133
|-1.0
|+1.5
|+0.5
|3.5
|Wilson Chandler
|2014
|1,927
|+0.5
|+0.0
|+0.5
|3.2
|Courtney Lee
|2016
|2,591
|-0.4
|+0.9
|+0.5
|4.3
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2019
|2,057
|+1.2
|-0.7
|+0.5
|3.4
|Kenneth Faried
|2015
|2,086
|+0.6
|-0.1
|+0.5
|3.5
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2019
|2,035
|+0.8
|-0.3
|+0.5
|3.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2019
|2,130
|+0.5
|+0.0
|+0.5
|3.6
|Nick Young
|2017
|1,556
|+2.0
|-1.5
|+0.5
|2.6
|Pablo Prigioni
|2015
|1,490
|-0.6
|+1.1
|+0.5
|2.5
|Patrick Patterson
|2014
|1,732
|-0.2
|+0.7
|+0.5
|2.9
|Vince Carter
|2018
|1,026
|-0.5
|+1.0
|+0.5
|1.7
|Shelvin Mack
|2016
|1,058
|-0.4
|+0.9
|+0.5
|1.8
|Jeremy Lamb
|2017
|1,143
|+2.1
|-1.6
|+0.5
|1.9
|Josh Richardson
|2017
|1,614
|-1.6
|+2.1
|+0.5
|2.6
|Nikola Vucevic
|2017
|2,163
|-1.5
|+2.0
|+0.5
|3.6
|Jae Crowder
|2019
|2,296
|-0.1
|+0.6
|+0.5
|3.8
|Mirza Teletovic
|2016
|1,686
|+2.2
|-1.7
|+0.5
|2.8
|Omer Asik
|2015
|2,061
|-2.0
|+2.5
|+0.5
|3.3
|Pascal Siakam
|2018
|1,858
|+0.2
|+0.3
|+0.4
|3.0
|Landry Shamet
|2019
|1,976
|+1.0
|-0.5
|+0.4
|3.2
|Corey Brewer
|2018
|1,359
|-1.1
|+1.6
|+0.4
|2.2
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2016
|2,276
|+0.4
|+0.0
|+0.4
|3.7
|Marreese Speights
|2017
|1,384
|+0.3
|+0.1
|+0.4
|2.3
|T.J. McConnell
|2018
|1,861
|-1.2
|+1.6
|+0.4
|3.1
|Tyreke Evans
|2014
|2,028
|+1.2
|-0.8
|+0.4
|3.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2014
|2,468
|+1.1
|-0.7
|+0.4
|4.0
|Kirk Hinrich
|2014
|2,283
|-1.6
|+2.0
|+0.4
|3.7
|Nicolas Batum
|2015
|2,589
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.4
|4.2
|Marc Gasol
|2018
|2,408
|-1.3
|+1.7
|+0.4
|3.9
|Marvin Williams
|2018
|2,006
|+0.3
|+0.1
|+0.4
|3.2
|Anthony Morrow
|2014
|1,426
|+1.3
|-0.9
|+0.4
|2.3
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2019
|1,296
|-2.4
|+2.8
|+0.4
|2.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2019
|1,115
|-2.8
|+3.1
|+0.4
|1.8
|Aaron Gordon
|2019
|2,797
|+0.1
|+0.3
|+0.4
|4.4
|Omri Casspi
|2016
|1,880
|+1.6
|-1.2
|+0.4
|3.0
|Reggie Bullock
|2018
|1,732
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.4
|2.8
|Jerian Grant
|2017
|1,080
|+0.5
|-0.1
|+0.4
|1.7
|Fred VanVleet
|2019
|2,352
|+0.9
|-0.6
|+0.3
|3.7
|Mike Dunleavy
|2014
|2,747
|+0.4
|-0.1
|+0.3
|4.3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2015
|2,587
|+0.8
|-0.4
|+0.3
|4.1
|Shaquille Harrison
|2019
|1,430
|-1.4
|+1.8
|+0.3
|2.2
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2014
|1,820
|-1.9
|+2.2
|+0.3
|2.9
|Jason Terry
|2015
|2,128
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.3
|3.4
|Tyus Jones
|2019
|1,560
|+0.2
|+0.1
|+0.3
|2.4
|Cody Zeller
|2016
|1,911
|-1.0
|+1.3
|+0.3
|3.0
|Boris Diaw
|2016
|1,545
|-0.1
|+0.4
|+0.3
|2.4
|Royce O’Neale
|2019
|1,808
|-2.2
|+2.5
|+0.3
|2.9
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2017
|1,761
|-1.8
|+2.1
|+0.3
|2.8
|DeMarre Carroll
|2018
|2,180
|-0.1
|+0.5
|+0.3
|3.4
|Goran Dragic
|2015
|2,640
|+1.9
|-1.6
|+0.3
|4.2
|PJ Tucker
|2018
|2,850
|-0.4
|+0.7
|+0.3
|4.5
|Josh Okogie
|2019
|1,757
|-1.3
|+1.7
|+0.3
|2.8
|Tyler Johnson
|2018
|2,133
|+0.2
|+0.1
|+0.3
|3.3
|Rodney Stuckey
|2015
|1,874
|+0.5
|-0.2
|+0.3
|2.9
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2017
|2,164
|-1.3
|+1.6
|+0.3
|3.4
|Tobias Harris
|2019
|3,290
|+0.9
|-0.6
|+0.3
|5.1
|Brandon Knight
|2015
|2,035
|+0.5
|-0.2
|+0.3
|3.2
|Marvin Williams
|2017
|2,295
|-0.3
|+0.6
|+0.3
|3.5
|Pat Connaughton
|2019
|1,585
|-0.2
|+0.5
|+0.3
|2.5
|Zach Randolph
|2017
|1,977
|-0.1
|+0.4
|+0.3
|3.0
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2016
|1,352
|-3.2
|+3.5
|+0.3
|2.1
|DeMar DeRozan
|2014
|3,299
|+1.9
|-1.6
|+0.3
|5.0
|Raul Neto
|2016
|1,499
|-1.2
|+1.5
|+0.3
|2.3
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2019
|1,609
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.3
|2.5
|Ryan Anderson
|2017
|2,452
|+0.7
|-0.4
|+0.2
|3.7
|Anthony Tolliver
|2014
|1,319
|+0.6
|-0.3
|+0.2
|2.0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2018
|2,458
|+0.8
|-0.5
|+0.2
|3.8
|Dwight Powell
|2016
|1,056
|-2.1
|+2.4
|+0.2
|1.6
|Mitchell Robinson
|2019
|1,360
|-0.7
|+0.9
|+0.2
|2.1
|Alec Burks
|2014
|2,193
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|3.3
|Aron Baynes
|2018
|1,874
|-3.0
|+3.2
|+0.2
|2.8
|Nicolas Batum
|2017
|2,617
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|4.0
|Ray Allen
|2014
|2,463
|+1.8
|-1.6
|+0.2
|3.8
|Shelvin Mack
|2018
|1,365
|+0.0
|+0.2
|+0.2
|2.0
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2018
|1,900
|+0.6
|-0.4
|+0.2
|2.9
|Marcus Morris
|2016
|3,000
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|4.5
|Cory Joseph
|2014
|1,023
|+0.6
|-0.4
|+0.2
|1.5
|Terrence Ross
|2014
|2,317
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|3.5
|Kyle Anderson
|2019
|1,281
|-2.0
|+2.2
|+0.2
|1.9
|Seth Curry
|2019
|1,725
|-0.4
|+0.6
|+0.2
|2.6
|DeMar DeRozan
|2017
|2,993
|+2.1
|-1.9
|+0.2
|4.5
|Troy Daniels
|2017
|1,251
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|1.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|2019
|1,682
|+1.0
|-0.8
|+0.2
|2.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|2019
|2,939
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|4.4
|Mikal Bridges
|2019
|2,417
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.2
|3.6
|PJ Tucker
|2016
|2,540
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.2
|3.8
|Jerian Grant
|2018
|1,686
|+1.0
|-0.9
|+0.2
|2.5
|Dennis Schroder
|2018
|2,078
|+1.6
|-1.4
|+0.2
|3.1
|Taj Gibson
|2014
|2,505
|-1.0
|+1.2
|+0.2
|3.8
|Devin Harris
|2016
|1,401
|+0.2
|-0.1
|+0.2
|2.1
|Patty Mills
|2019
|2,060
|+1.1
|-0.9
|+0.2
|3.1
|Norman Powell
|2017
|1,595
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|2.4
|Hassan Whiteside
|2018
|1,441
|-2.2
|+2.4
|+0.2
|2.2
|Joe Harris
|2018
|1,975
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|2.9
|Justin Holiday
|2018
|2,265
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.2
|3.4
|James Johnson
|2018
|2,104
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|3.1
|Steven Adams
|2017
|2,546
|-1.6
|+1.8
|+0.1
|3.8
|Gerald Green
|2015
|1,446
|+2.2
|-2.0
|+0.1
|2.2
|Gerald Henderson
|2015
|2,315
|-1.0
|+1.1
|+0.1
|3.4
|Shaun Livingston
|2014
|2,299
|-0.0
|+0.1
|+0.1
|3.3
|CJ Miles
|2017
|1,858
|+1.5
|-1.4
|+0.1
|2.7
|Nikola Vucevic
|2014
|1,812
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.1
|2.7
|Greg Monroe
|2015
|2,137
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|3.1
|Jamal Crawford
|2014
|2,407
|+2.8
|-2.7
|+0.1
|3.6
|Steven Adams
|2015
|1,771
|-1.9
|+2.0
|+0.1
|2.6
|Kent Bazemore
|2017
|2,113
|-1.4
|+1.5
|+0.1
|3.1
|Rajon Rondo
|2018
|2,007
|+1.9
|-1.8
|+0.1
|3.0
|Gary Harris
|2019
|2,156
|-0.4
|+0.5
|+0.1
|3.2
|Wesley Johnson
|2016
|1,743
|-2.1
|+2.2
|+0.1
|2.6
|Ryan Anderson
|2018
|1,820
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|2.7
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2014
|2,414
|-0.5
|+0.6
|+0.1
|3.6
|CJ Miles
|2018
|1,564
|+1.1
|-1.0
|+0.1
|2.3
|Myles Turner
|2019
|2,245
|-1.9
|+2.0
|+0.1
|3.3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|2019
|1,515
|-1.7
|+1.8
|+0.1
|2.2
|Darren Collison
|2016
|2,219
|+1.8
|-1.7
|+0.1
|3.2
|Marvin Williams
|2015
|2,035
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.1
|3.0
|Andre Drummond
|2018
|2,625
|-0.6
|+0.7
|+0.1
|3.8
|Ian Mahinmi
|2016
|1,988
|-2.7
|+2.8
|+0.1
|2.8
|Jose Calderon
|2016
|2,024
|+0.6
|-0.5
|+0.1
|2.9
|Brook Lopez
|2017
|2,222
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|3.2
|Gerald Green
|2016
|1,667
|-0.7
|+0.7
|+0.1
|2.4
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2018
|2,182
|-2.0
|+2.1
|+0.1
|3.2
|Donatas Motiejunas
|2015
|2,037
|-0.7
|+0.8
|+0.1
|2.9
|Ryan Anderson
|2015
|1,770
|+1.7
|-1.7
|+0.1
|2.5
|Mason Plumlee
|2017
|2,148
|-0.1
|+0.1
|+0.0
|3.1
|Greg Monroe
|2014
|2,690
|+0.3
|-0.3
|+0.0
|3.8
|Jerami Grant
|2018
|1,780
|-0.9
|+1.0
|+0.0
|2.5
|Justise Winslow
|2018
|1,805
|-1.7
|+1.7
|+0.0
|2.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2017
|1,334
|+0.7
|-0.7
|+0.0
|1.9
|Noah Vonleh
|2019
|1,722
|-0.9
|+0.9
|+0.0
|2.4
|Cory Joseph
|2016
|2,498
|-1.3
|+1.3
|+0.0
|3.5
|Serge Ibaka
|2019
|2,510
|-1.2
|+1.2
|+0.0
|3.6
|Matt Barnes
|2014
|2,139
|+0.7
|-0.6
|+0.0
|3.1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2019
|2,721
|+0.6
|-0.6
|+0.0
|3.8
|Enes Kanter
|2019
|2,101
|+0.7
|-0.7
|+0.0
|3.0
|Avery Bradley
|2014
|1,855
|-0.9
|+0.9
|-0.0
|2.6
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2015
|1,763
|-0.1
|+0.1
|-0.0
|2.5
|Joe Harris
|2019
|2,442
|+0.7
|-0.7
|-0.0
|3.4
|Kris Humphries
|2015
|1,350
|-1.4
|+1.4
|-0.0
|1.9
|Marco Belinelli
|2014
|2,372
|+2.1
|-2.1
|-0.0
|3.3
|E’Twaun Moore
|2014
|1,506
|-1.0
|+1.0
|-0.0
|2.1
|Nick Young
|2015
|1,000
|+1.8
|-1.8
|-0.0
|1.4
|Dwyane Wade
|2016
|2,731
|+1.9
|-1.9
|-0.0
|3.8
|Jeff Teague
|2019
|1,264
|+1.0
|-1.0
|-0.0
|1.8
|Monta Ellis
|2014
|3,272
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.0
|4.6
|Enes Kanter
|2018
|1,830
|+2.1
|-2.2
|-0.0
|2.5
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2016
|1,266
|-1.0
|+1.0
|-0.0
|1.7
|Jordan Clarkson
|2019
|2,214
|+2.0
|-2.1
|-0.0
|3.0
|Zach Randolph
|2014
|2,939
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.0
|4.0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2017
|1,408
|-2.7
|+2.6
|-0.0
|2.0
|Tony Snell
|2015
|1,552
|-0.2
|+0.2
|-0.0
|2.1
|Josh Richardson
|2016
|1,494
|-0.1
|+0.1
|-0.0
|2.0
|Tyler Zeller
|2015
|1,821
|-0.5
|+0.5
|-0.1
|2.5
|Alex Len
|2015
|1,518
|-2.6
|+2.5
|-0.1
|2.1
|Joe Johnson
|2017
|2,169
|+1.0
|-1.1
|-0.1
|2.9
|Andre Miller
|2014
|1,090
|+1.0
|-1.0
|-0.1
|1.4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2017
|2,529
|+0.7
|-0.7
|-0.1
|3.5
|Anthony Tolliver
|2016
|1,367
|+0.0
|-0.1
|-0.1
|1.9
|Ben Simmons
|2019
|3,121
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.1
|4.4
|E’Twaun Moore
|2016
|1,263
|-0.3
|+0.3
|-0.1
|1.7
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2014
|1,188
|-1.7
|+1.6
|-0.1
|1.6
|Pau Gasol
|2018
|1,902
|-0.9
|+0.9
|-0.1
|2.6
|D.J. Augustin
|2018
|1,760
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.1
|2.4
|Pero Antic
|2015
|1,236
|-1.3
|+1.3
|-0.1
|1.7
|Justise Winslow
|2019
|1,959
|-0.4
|+0.3
|-0.1
|2.7
|Dwyane Wade
|2017
|1,982
|+0.2
|-0.3
|-0.1
|2.7
|Julius Randle
|2018
|2,190
|+0.2
|-0.3
|-0.1
|3.0
|Torrey Craig
|2019
|1,833
|-0.2
|+0.1
|-0.1
|2.5
|Gerald Green
|2014
|2,330
|+1.3
|-1.3
|-0.1
|3.2
|Justin Holiday
|2017
|1,639
|-0.7
|+0.6
|-0.1
|2.2
|Markieff Morris
|2017
|2,747
|-1.7
|+1.6
|-0.1
|3.8
|T.J. McConnell
|2016
|1,606
|-0.2
|+0.1
|-0.1
|2.2
|JaMychal Green
|2017
|2,219
|-0.4
|+0.3
|-0.1
|3.0
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2019
|1,935
|-0.6
|+0.5
|-0.1
|2.6
|Aron Baynes
|2015
|1,162
|-1.8
|+1.7
|-0.1
|1.6
|Danuel House Jr.
|2019
|1,120
|+0.6
|-0.7
|-0.1
|1.5
|Tony Parker
|2014
|2,716
|+0.9
|-1.0
|-0.1
|3.6
|Mirza Teletovic
|2014
|1,616
|+1.8
|-1.9
|-0.1
|2.2
|Lauri Markkanen
|2018
|2,020
|+0.1
|-0.2
|-0.1
|2.7
|D.J. Augustin
|2019
|2,410
|+2.3
|-2.4
|-0.1
|3.2
|Zaza Pachulia
|2016
|2,116
|-1.6
|+1.5
|-0.1
|2.8
|Darrell Arthur
|2016
|1,516
|-1.9
|+1.8
|-0.1
|2.0
|D.J. Augustin
|2014
|2,080
|+2.0
|-2.1
|-0.1
|2.7
|Corey Brewer
|2015
|2,515
|-0.5
|+0.4
|-0.1
|3.4
|Jeff Teague
|2014
|2,784
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.1
|3.7
|Marcus Morris
|2015
|2,045
|+1.0
|-1.2
|-0.1
|2.7
|Chris Bosh
|2015
|1,556
|-0.5
|+0.4
|-0.1
|2.1
|T.J. Warren
|2017
|2,048
|+0.9
|-1.1
|-0.1
|2.7
|Jeff Teague
|2016
|2,534
|+0.9
|-1.0
|-0.2
|3.4
|Evan Fournier
|2017
|2,234
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|3.0
|Wayne Ellington
|2015
|1,675
|+0.3
|-0.5
|-0.2
|2.2
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2016
|1,881
|+0.0
|-0.2
|-0.2
|2.5
|Rodney Hood
|2019
|2,266
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.2
|3.0
|Spencer Hawes
|2014
|2,470
|-0.7
|+0.5
|-0.2
|3.3
|Timofey Mozgov
|2014
|1,770
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.2
|2.3
|Klay Thompson
|2019
|3,470
|+0.7
|-0.9
|-0.2
|4.5
|Marcus Morris
|2014
|1,800
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|2.4
|Cody Zeller
|2017
|1,725
|-1.6
|+1.4
|-0.2
|2.2
|CJ Miles
|2016
|1,556
|+0.7
|-0.9
|-0.2
|2.0
|Evan Fournier
|2019
|2,728
|+0.4
|-0.6
|-0.2
|3.5
|Derrick Rose
|2017
|2,082
|+1.2
|-1.4
|-0.2
|2.7
|Tyreke Evans
|2019
|1,486
|-0.6
|+0.4
|-0.2
|1.9
|Markieff Morris
|2015
|2,581
|-1.1
|+0.9
|-0.2
|3.4
|Robin Lopez
|2016
|2,219
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.2
|2.8
|Mo Williams
|2015
|1,980
|+1.2
|-1.4
|-0.2
|2.6
|Dorell Wright
|2014
|1,072
|-0.3
|+0.0
|-0.2
|1.4
|JR Smith
|2017
|1,674
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|2.2
|Andrew Wiggins
|2016
|2,845
|+0.5
|-0.8
|-0.2
|3.7
|Evan Fournier
|2016
|2,566
|+1.7
|-1.9
|-0.2
|3.3
|Ian Mahinmi
|2014
|1,489
|-3.9
|+3.6
|-0.2
|1.9
|Tomas Satoransky
|2019
|2,164
|+0.3
|-0.6
|-0.2
|2.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2017
|2,803
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.2
|3.6
|Ben McLemore
|2015
|2,670
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|3.4
|Evan Fournier
|2018
|1,837
|+1.8
|-2.1
|-0.3
|2.4
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2018
|2,702
|-0.2
|-0.1
|-0.3
|3.5
|Tyson Chandler
|2014
|1,662
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.3
|2.1
|Ronnie Price
|2016
|1,211
|-1.7
|+1.5
|-0.3
|1.5
|Garrett Temple
|2018
|1,615
|-1.5
|+1.2
|-0.3
|2.0
|Jonas Jerebko
|2018
|1,213
|+0.6
|-0.9
|-0.3
|1.5
|Allen Crabbe
|2016
|2,407
|+0.8
|-1.1
|-0.3
|3.1
|Paul Millsap
|2018
|1,143
|-0.5
|+0.2
|-0.3
|1.4
|Iman Shumpert
|2016
|1,683
|-1.3
|+1.0
|-0.3
|2.1
|Luke Babbitt
|2017
|1,065
|-0.5
|+0.2
|-0.3
|1.3
|Gorgui Dieng
|2016
|2,220
|-0.7
|+0.4
|-0.3
|2.7
|T.J. Warren
|2019
|1,360
|+0.9
|-1.2
|-0.3
|1.7
|Jordan Clarkson
|2018
|2,174
|+0.4
|-0.7
|-0.3
|2.6
|Lonzo Ball
|2019
|1,423
|-1.1
|+0.8
|-0.3
|1.8
|Mason Plumlee
|2016
|2,390
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.3
|3.0
|Omer Asik
|2014
|1,131
|-2.3
|+2.0
|-0.3
|1.4
|Bruce Brown
|2019
|1,506
|-2.7
|+2.4
|-0.3
|1.8
|Ian Mahinmi
|2015
|1,146
|-2.8
|+2.4
|-0.3
|1.4
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2017
|2,872
|-1.4
|+1.1
|-0.3
|3.4
|Andre Drummond
|2015
|2,502
|-0.8
|+0.4
|-0.3
|3.1
|Kyle Singler
|2014
|2,337
|-0.0
|-0.3
|-0.3
|2.9
|Will Barton
|2016
|2,353
|+0.2
|-0.6
|-0.4
|2.9
|James Ennis III
|2018
|1,604
|-1.2
|+0.9
|-0.4
|2.0
|T.J. Warren
|2018
|2,142
|+0.1
|-0.5
|-0.4
|2.6
|Ish Smith
|2014
|1,006
|-1.0
|+0.7
|-0.4
|1.2
|Jose Calderon
|2014
|2,659
|+1.9
|-2.2
|-0.4
|3.2
|Iman Shumpert
|2019
|1,590
|-1.3
|+0.9
|-0.4
|1.9
|Roy Hibbert
|2015
|1,926
|-2.3
|+2.0
|-0.4
|2.3
|Rodney Stuckey
|2016
|1,400
|-0.4
|+0.0
|-0.4
|1.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2018
|1,622
|+0.6
|-1.0
|-0.4
|1.9
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|2019
|1,985
|-2.1
|+1.7
|-0.4
|2.4
|Monta Ellis
|2016
|2,959
|-0.5
|+0.1
|-0.4
|3.5
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2018
|1,542
|-1.5
|+1.1
|-0.4
|1.8
|Brandon Bass
|2016
|1,342
|-0.0
|-0.4
|-0.4
|1.6
|Pat Connaughton
|2018
|1,547
|-0.5
|+0.1
|-0.4
|1.8
|Marcus Thornton
|2014
|1,865
|+0.7
|-1.1
|-0.4
|2.2
|Trevor Ariza
|2018
|2,851
|+0.2
|-0.6
|-0.4
|3.4
|Marcin Gortat
|2018
|2,235
|-1.8
|+1.3
|-0.4
|2.6
|Rajon Rondo
|2017
|1,910
|-0.5
|+0.0
|-0.4
|2.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2014
|3,457
|+0.4
|-0.8
|-0.4
|4.1
|Nikola Vucevic
|2018
|1,683
|-0.9
|+0.4
|-0.5
|2.0
|Rudy Gay
|2016
|2,379
|-0.3
|-0.2
|-0.5
|2.8
|Taj Gibson
|2016
|1,936
|-0.7
|+0.2
|-0.5
|2.2
|Vince Carter
|2016
|1,096
|+1.5
|-1.9
|-0.5
|1.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2015
|1,971
|+2.0
|-2.5
|-0.5
|2.3
|Harrison Barnes
|2015
|2,999
|-0.6
|+0.1
|-0.5
|3.5
|Patty Mills
|2018
|2,272
|+0.8
|-1.3
|-0.5
|2.6
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|2019
|1,961
|-0.1
|-0.4
|-0.5
|2.2
|Sam Dekker
|2017
|1,450
|-0.5
|+0.0
|-0.5
|1.7
|Marcus Morris
|2017
|2,565
|-0.7
|+0.2
|-0.5
|2.9
|Rajon Rondo
|2016
|2,537
|+1.0
|-1.5
|-0.5
|2.9
|Luke Kennard
|2018
|1,463
|+0.2
|-0.7
|-0.5
|1.7
|Pero Antic
|2014
|1,095
|-1.2
|+0.7
|-0.5
|1.3
|Derrick Favors
|2014
|2,201
|-1.0
|+0.4
|-0.5
|2.5
|Jon Leuer
|2016
|1,255
|-0.9
|+0.3
|-0.5
|1.4
|Gerald Wallace
|2014
|1,416
|-2.1
|+1.6
|-0.5
|1.6
|Raymond Felton
|2014
|2,017
|+0.0
|-0.6
|-0.5
|2.3
|Jared Dudley
|2014
|1,774
|-0.6
|+0.1
|-0.5
|2.0
|John Collins
|2018
|1,785
|-1.1
|+0.5
|-0.5
|2.0
|Montrezl Harrell
|2017
|1,085
|+0.7
|-1.3
|-0.5
|1.2
|Ivica Zubac
|2019
|1,079
|-2.4
|+1.8
|-0.5
|1.2
|Kenrich Williams
|2019
|1,079
|-1.3
|+0.7
|-0.5
|1.2
|Wilson Chandler
|2018
|2,346
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|2.6
|Ty Lawson
|2017
|1,732
|+0.2
|-0.7
|-0.6
|1.9
|Jodie Meeks
|2014
|2,556
|+0.7
|-1.3
|-0.6
|2.9
|E’Twaun Moore
|2017
|1,820
|+0.2
|-0.8
|-0.6
|2.0
|Brook Lopez
|2018
|1,735
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|1.9
|Maxi Kleber
|2018
|1,206
|-2.1
|+1.5
|-0.6
|1.3
|Jalen Brunson
|2019
|1,591
|+0.0
|-0.6
|-0.6
|1.8
|DeJuan Blair
|2014
|1,295
|-1.1
|+0.6
|-0.6
|1.5
|Rodney Hood
|2015
|1,064
|+0.6
|-1.2
|-0.6
|1.2
|Avery Bradley
|2017
|2,480
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|2.7
|Iman Shumpert
|2017
|2,212
|-1.4
|+0.8
|-0.6
|2.4
|Maurice Harkless
|2016
|1,729
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-0.6
|1.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2019
|2,213
|-2.1
|+1.5
|-0.6
|2.4
|Alex Abrines
|2017
|1,135
|+0.5
|-1.1
|-0.6
|1.2
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2017
|2,292
|+0.1
|-0.7
|-0.6
|2.5
|Justise Winslow
|2016
|2,562
|-2.3
|+1.7
|-0.6
|2.8
|Devin Booker
|2018
|1,865
|+2.5
|-3.1
|-0.6
|2.1
|Jamal Murray
|2017
|1,764
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|1.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|2018
|3,143
|-0.8
|+0.2
|-0.6
|3.4
|Jeff Green
|2018
|2,351
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|2.5
|Vince Carter
|2015
|1,287
|+0.0
|-0.7
|-0.6
|1.4
|Solomon Hill
|2017
|2,374
|-1.8
|+1.2
|-0.6
|2.6
|Raymond Felton
|2016
|2,364
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-0.6
|2.6
|Ian Mahinmi
|2018
|1,197
|-2.2
|+1.5
|-0.6
|1.3
|Gorgui Dieng
|2019
|1,031
|-1.3
|+0.7
|-0.6
|1.1
|Marcus Thornton
|2016
|1,109
|+1.3
|-2.0
|-0.6
|1.2
|Wayne Ellington
|2019
|1,428
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|1.6
|Mario Hezonja
|2018
|1,657
|-0.8
|+0.2
|-0.6
|1.8
|Spencer Hawes
|2016
|1,088
|-2.7
|+2.0
|-0.6
|1.2
|Juancho Hernangomez
|2019
|1,373
|-1.5
|+0.8
|-0.7
|1.5
|Markieff Morris
|2014
|2,153
|-0.0
|-0.6
|-0.7
|2.3
|Greg Monroe
|2018
|1,145
|-0.8
|+0.1
|-0.7
|1.2
|Kevin Garnett
|2014
|1,359
|-3.7
|+3.0
|-0.7
|1.4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2014
|1,583
|-0.9
|+0.2
|-0.7
|1.7
|Sindarius Thornwell
|2018
|1,156
|-2.5
|+1.8
|-0.7
|1.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2015
|2,573
|+0.5
|-1.1
|-0.7
|2.7
|Brandon Jennings
|2014
|2,728
|+2.2
|-2.8
|-0.7
|2.9
|Darren Collison
|2017
|2,063
|+1.1
|-1.7
|-0.7
|2.1
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2016
|1,075
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|1.1
|Brian Roberts
|2015
|1,330
|-0.4
|-0.3
|-0.7
|1.4
|Khris Middleton
|2014
|2,460
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|2.6
|Evan Turner
|2016
|2,485
|-1.6
|+0.9
|-0.7
|2.6
|Mike Muscala
|2017
|1,318
|-1.2
|+0.5
|-0.7
|1.4
|Jerryd Bayless
|2016
|1,505
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|1.5
|Joe Johnson
|2016
|3,195
|+1.0
|-1.7
|-0.7
|3.3
|Wilson Chandler
|2015
|2,471
|+0.8
|-1.6
|-0.7
|2.5
|Andrei Kirilenko
|2014
|1,001
|-0.8
|+0.1
|-0.7
|1.1
|Victor Oladipo
|2014
|2,487
|-3.2
|+2.4
|-0.7
|2.6
|Terrence Jones
|2014
|2,216
|+0.8
|-1.6
|-0.7
|2.3
|Markieff Morris
|2016
|1,629
|-2.8
|+2.1
|-0.7
|1.7
|Reggie Jackson
|2019
|2,397
|+1.7
|-2.4
|-0.7
|2.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2016
|3,040
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|3.1
|Jeff Green
|2019
|2,097
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.8
|2.1
|Wesley Johnson
|2018
|1,486
|-2.9
|+2.1
|-0.8
|1.5
|Bradley Beal
|2016
|1,708
|+0.7
|-1.4
|-0.8
|1.7
|Jodie Meeks
|2015
|1,462
|-0.1
|-0.6
|-0.8
|1.5
|Aaron Brooks
|2016
|1,108
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.8
|1.1
|Malik Beasley
|2019
|2,160
|+0.4
|-1.2
|-0.8
|2.2
|Terry Rozier
|2017
|1,540
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.6
|Elton Brand
|2014
|1,495
|-1.6
|+0.8
|-0.8
|1.5
|Jonas Jerebko
|2016
|1,338
|-1.5
|+0.7
|-0.8
|1.3
|Marco Belinelli
|2018
|2,220
|+1.2
|-2.0
|-0.8
|2.2
|Carmelo Anthony
|2018
|2,695
|+1.0
|-1.7
|-0.8
|2.7
|Deron Williams
|2016
|2,155
|-0.2
|-0.6
|-0.8
|2.1
|Dennis Schroder
|2019
|2,465
|-0.2
|-0.6
|-0.8
|2.5
|E’Twaun Moore
|2018
|2,870
|+0.3
|-1.1
|-0.8
|2.9
|T.J. McConnell
|2017
|2,133
|-1.4
|+0.6
|-0.8
|2.1
|Ish Smith
|2016
|2,239
|+0.3
|-1.1
|-0.8
|2.2
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2018
|1,713
|-2.8
|+2.1
|-0.8
|1.7
|JaVale McGee
|2019
|1,671
|-1.4
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.7
|Jordan Hill
|2014
|1,500
|-0.5
|-0.3
|-0.8
|1.5
|Darius Miller
|2018
|2,106
|+0.4
|-1.2
|-0.8
|2.1
|Will Barton
|2017
|1,705
|+1.1
|-1.9
|-0.8
|1.7
|Rodney Hood
|2017
|1,870
|-0.4
|-0.5
|-0.8
|1.8
|Kosta Koufos
|2017
|1,419
|-2.5
|+1.7
|-0.8
|1.4
|Kevin Martin
|2015
|1,302
|+1.7
|-2.5
|-0.8
|1.3
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2017
|1,442
|-1.4
|+0.6
|-0.8
|1.4
|Shaun Livingston
|2016
|2,034
|-0.1
|-0.7
|-0.8
|2.0
|Bobby Portis
|2018
|1,643
|+1.1
|-2.0
|-0.8
|1.6
|Gerald Henderson
|2016
|1,665
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.6
|Langston Galloway
|2017
|1,495
|-0.8
|-0.1
|-0.8
|1.5
|Trevor Booker
|2017
|1,754
|-2.0
|+1.2
|-0.8
|1.7
|Nick Collison
|2015
|1,101
|-0.8
|-0.1
|-0.9
|1.1
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2014
|2,045
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.9
|2.0
|Jeff Teague
|2018
|2,464
|+1.2
|-2.0
|-0.9
|2.4
|Justin Holiday
|2019
|2,607
|-2.0
|+1.2
|-0.9
|2.5
|Rasual Butler
|2015
|1,512
|-0.2
|-0.7
|-0.9
|1.4
|Anthony Tolliver
|2015
|1,432
|+0.7
|-1.6
|-0.9
|1.4
|Langston Galloway
|2019
|1,855
|-0.1
|-0.8
|-0.9
|1.8
|Marvin Williams
|2014
|1,674
|+0.8
|-1.7
|-0.9
|1.6
|Chris Douglas-Roberts
|2014
|1,086
|+0.0
|-0.9
|-0.9
|1.0
|Jon Leuer
|2017
|1,944
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.9
|1.8
|Wesley Matthews
|2019
|2,210
|-0.6
|-0.3
|-0.9
|2.1
|Jonathon Simmons
|2017
|1,698
|-1.7
|+0.8
|-0.9
|1.6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2014
|1,897
|-1.1
|+0.2
|-0.9
|1.8
|Caris LeVert
|2018
|1,864
|-1.0
|+0.1
|-0.9
|1.8
|Dwyane Wade
|2018
|1,663
|-1.6
|+0.7
|-0.9
|1.6
|Lance Thomas
|2016
|1,313
|-0.9
|+0.0
|-0.9
|1.2
|John Henson
|2018
|2,044
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-0.9
|1.9
|Richard Jefferson
|2015
|1,295
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-0.9
|1.2
|Andrew Harrison
|2018
|1,326
|-0.4
|-0.5
|-0.9
|1.2
|Tyson Chandler
|2018
|1,151
|-1.9
|+1.0
|-0.9
|1.1
|Taj Gibson
|2017
|2,107
|-1.7
|+0.7
|-0.9
|2.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|2018
|2,175
|+0.8
|-1.7
|-0.9
|2.0
|Jeremy Lin
|2019
|1,463
|-1.9
|+1.0
|-0.9
|1.4
|Willy Hernangomez
|2017
|1,324
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-0.9
|1.2
|Cory Joseph
|2018
|2,353
|-0.9
|-0.0
|-0.9
|2.2
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2015
|1,916
|-3.2
|+2.3
|-1.0
|1.7
|O.J. Mayo
|2016
|1,090
|-1.7
|+0.8
|-1.0
|1.0
|Zach Randolph
|2016
|2,136
|+0.7
|-1.7
|-1.0
|1.9
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2014
|2,482
|-0.8
|-0.2
|-1.0
|2.2
|Elfrid Payton
|2016
|2,145
|-0.6
|-0.4
|-1.0
|2.0
|Beno Udrih
|2015
|1,669
|-0.0
|-0.9
|-1.0
|1.5
|Robin Lopez
|2017
|2,433
|-2.2
|+1.2
|-1.0
|2.2
|Marcin Gortat
|2017
|2,965
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-1.0
|2.7
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|2019
|2,347
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-1.0
|2.1
|Tony Parker
|2016
|2,244
|-0.4
|-0.6
|-1.0
|2.0
|Dillon Brooks
|2018
|2,350
|-1.5
|+0.6
|-1.0
|2.1
|Alan Anderson
|2014
|2,034
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-1.0
|1.8
|Wayne Ellington
|2018
|2,142
|+1.2
|-2.2
|-1.0
|1.9
|Nicolas Batum
|2018
|1,981
|+1.3
|-2.3
|-1.0
|1.8
|Phil Pressey
|2014
|1,132
|-1.9
|+0.9
|-1.0
|1.0
|Tobias Harris
|2015
|2,369
|-0.0
|-1.0
|-1.0
|2.1
|Frank Kaminsky
|2016
|1,898
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-1.0
|1.7
|Serge Ibaka
|2017
|2,729
|-1.1
|+0.1
|-1.0
|2.4
|Austin Rivers
|2018
|2,057
|+1.0
|-2.0
|-1.0
|1.8
|Cristiano Felicio
|2017
|1,122
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-1.0
|1.0
|Maurice Harkless
|2014
|1,950
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-1.0
|1.7
|Zach LaVine
|2019
|2,171
|+1.3
|-2.3
|-1.0
|1.9
|Evan Turner
|2017
|1,782
|-2.3
|+1.2
|-1.0
|1.5
|Dante Exum
|2017
|1,312
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.0
|1.1
|Devin Booker
|2017
|2,730
|+1.0
|-2.0
|-1.1
|2.4
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2017
|1,424
|-1.3
|+0.3
|-1.1
|1.2
|Mike Muscala
|2019
|1,306
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.1
|1.1
|Ish Smith
|2017
|1,955
|-0.1
|-1.0
|-1.1
|1.6
|Elfrid Payton
|2019
|1,250
|+0.1
|-1.1
|-1.1
|1.1
|Mario Chalmers
|2018
|1,421
|-2.1
|+1.0
|-1.1
|1.2
|Maurice Harkless
|2018
|1,317
|-0.8
|-0.3
|-1.1
|1.1
|Marcus Morris
|2019
|2,345
|+0.9
|-2.0
|-1.1
|2.0
|Josh Smith
|2014
|2,730
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.1
|2.3
|Nicolas Batum
|2019
|2,354
|-0.9
|-0.2
|-1.1
|2.0
|David West
|2015
|1,895
|-1.4
|+0.3
|-1.1
|1.6
|Joe Ingles
|2015
|1,673
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.1
|1.4
|Corey Brewer
|2016
|1,746
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.1
|1.5
|Anthony Morrow
|2016
|1,002
|+1.7
|-2.8
|-1.1
|0.8
|DeMarre Carroll
|2019
|1,822
|-0.6
|-0.5
|-1.1
|1.5
|Jabari Parker
|2017
|1,728
|+0.4
|-1.5
|-1.1
|1.4
|Toney Douglas
|2016
|1,262
|+0.9
|-2.1
|-1.1
|1.0
|Nicolas Batum
|2016
|2,592
|+1.1
|-2.2
|-1.1
|2.1
|Luol Deng
|2017
|1,486
|-1.8
|+0.7
|-1.1
|1.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2015
|1,407
|+0.1
|-1.3
|-1.2
|1.1
|Mike Muscala
|2018
|1,060
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.2
|0.9
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2015
|2,742
|-0.8
|-0.4
|-1.2
|2.2
|Serge Ibaka
|2018
|2,353
|-1.0
|-0.2
|-1.2
|1.9
|Dion Waiters
|2016
|2,643
|-0.6
|-0.5
|-1.2
|2.2
|Dante Cunningham
|2017
|1,649
|-1.4
|+0.2
|-1.2
|1.3
|Alec Burks
|2018
|1,179
|+0.2
|-1.4
|-1.2
|0.9
|Carmelo Anthony
|2017
|2,538
|+1.9
|-3.1
|-1.2
|2.0
|Bam Adebayo
|2018
|1,445
|-2.2
|+1.0
|-1.2
|1.2
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|2014
|1,466
|-0.9
|-0.2
|-1.2
|1.2
|Taj Gibson
|2019
|1,686
|+0.4
|-1.5
|-1.2
|1.3
|Alex Len
|2019
|1,544
|-1.8
|+0.6
|-1.2
|1.2
|David Lee
|2015
|1,011
|-0.6
|-0.6
|-1.2
|0.8
|T.J. Warren
|2016
|1,070
|+0.5
|-1.7
|-1.2
|0.8
|Lavoy Allen
|2016
|1,650
|-0.8
|-0.4
|-1.2
|1.3
|Kenneth Faried
|2014
|2,178
|+1.2
|-2.4
|-1.2
|1.7
|Kosta Koufos
|2018
|1,391
|-1.8
|+0.6
|-1.2
|1.1
|Kris Dunn
|2018
|1,525
|-1.7
|+0.5
|-1.2
|1.2
|Austin Rivers
|2014
|1,339
|-0.3
|-0.9
|-1.2
|1.0
|Caris LeVert
|2017
|1,237
|-0.4
|-0.8
|-1.2
|1.0
|Kelly Olynyk
|2014
|1,400
|-0.0
|-1.2
|-1.2
|1.1
|Zaza Pachulia
|2014
|1,325
|-1.5
|+0.3
|-1.2
|1.0
|Joakim Noah
|2017
|1,015
|-1.0
|-0.2
|-1.2
|0.8
|Enes Kanter
|2015
|2,135
|+0.5
|-1.7
|-1.2
|1.6
|Dion Waiters
|2019
|1,138
|-0.3
|-0.9
|-1.2
|0.9
|Jason Thompson
|2014
|2,007
|-1.5
|+0.3
|-1.3
|1.5
|Norman Powell
|2019
|1,492
|-0.7
|-0.6
|-1.3
|1.2
|JaMychal Green
|2016
|1,518
|-1.3
|+0.0
|-1.3
|1.1
|Kyle Kuzma
|2019
|2,314
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|1.7
|James Ennis III
|2015
|1,051
|-0.1
|-1.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Malcolm Delaney
|2018
|1,014
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2019
|2,533
|-0.9
|-0.4
|-1.3
|1.9
|Taj Gibson
|2015
|1,968
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.4
|Aaron Brooks
|2014
|1,557
|+0.5
|-1.8
|-1.3
|1.2
|Dion Waiters
|2014
|2,072
|-0.5
|-0.8
|-1.3
|1.5
|Ish Smith
|2019
|1,332
|-0.2
|-1.1
|-1.3
|1.0
|Rodney McGruder
|2019
|1,550
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.1
|Dante Cunningham
|2014
|1,635
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.2
|Eric Gordon
|2016
|1,481
|+0.5
|-1.8
|-1.3
|1.1
|Courtney Lee
|2018
|2,310
|+0.2
|-1.5
|-1.3
|1.7
|Tyler Hansbrough
|2014
|1,007
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.3
|0.7
|DeMar DeRozan
|2016
|3,550
|+1.8
|-3.1
|-1.3
|2.5
|Kelly Olynyk
|2017
|1,884
|-1.1
|-0.2
|-1.3
|1.4
|Jeff Green
|2015
|2,752
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|2.0
|Richaun Holmes
|2019
|1,184
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|0.9
|Brandon Knight
|2014
|2,400
|+0.9
|-2.3
|-1.3
|1.7
|Steve Blake
|2014
|1,543
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.3
|1.1
|Boris Diaw
|2015
|2,182
|-0.5
|-0.9
|-1.3
|1.6
|Tony Snell
|2016
|1,301
|-2.4
|+1.0
|-1.3
|0.9
|Isaiah Taylor
|2018
|1,167
|-1.2
|-0.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Tyler Johnson
|2019
|1,529
|-1.4
|+0.0
|-1.3
|1.1
|Ryan Kelly
|2014
|1,312
|+0.5
|-1.9
|-1.3
|0.9
|Kyle Korver
|2019
|1,364
|-0.6
|-0.8
|-1.4
|1.0
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2015
|2,340
|-3.2
|+1.8
|-1.4
|1.7
|Courtney Lee
|2015
|2,721
|+0.3
|-1.7
|-1.4
|1.9
|Glenn Robinson III
|2017
|1,458
|-1.5
|+0.1
|-1.4
|1.0
|Courtney Lee
|2017
|2,459
|+0.1
|-1.4
|-1.4
|1.7
|Alex Len
|2018
|1,395
|-1.1
|-0.3
|-1.4
|1.0
|DeMar DeRozan
|2015
|2,259
|+0.1
|-1.5
|-1.4
|1.6
|J.J. Barea
|2016
|1,767
|+0.9
|-2.3
|-1.4
|1.2
|Evan Fournier
|2015
|1,661
|+0.2
|-1.5
|-1.4
|1.2
|JR Smith
|2014
|2,421
|+1.8
|-3.1
|-1.4
|1.7
|Stanley Johnson
|2018
|1,894
|-2.7
|+1.3
|-1.4
|1.3
|Timofey Mozgov
|2016
|1,402
|-3.7
|+2.3
|-1.4
|1.0
|Mason Plumlee
|2019
|1,949
|-0.9
|-0.5
|-1.4
|1.3
|Dwight Powell
|2017
|1,333
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.4
|0.9
|Kevin Martin
|2014
|2,177
|+0.7
|-2.1
|-1.4
|1.5
|Kosta Koufos
|2016
|1,482
|-1.6
|+0.2
|-1.4
|1.0
|James Ennis III
|2017
|1,660
|-1.7
|+0.3
|-1.4
|1.1
|Corey Brewer
|2017
|1,281
|-1.9
|+0.4
|-1.4
|0.9
|Taurean Prince
|2017
|1,168
|-3.1
|+1.7
|-1.4
|0.8
|Julius Randle
|2019
|2,232
|+0.6
|-2.0
|-1.4
|1.5
|Vince Carter
|2019
|1,330
|-1.2
|-0.3
|-1.4
|0.9
|Darius Miller
|2019
|1,757
|-0.9
|-0.5
|-1.4
|1.2
|Jordan Clarkson
|2015
|1,476
|+0.2
|-1.6
|-1.4
|1.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|2018
|1,976
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.4
|1.3
|Terrence Ross
|2015
|2,199
|+0.2
|-1.7
|-1.4
|1.5
|Gerald Green
|2018
|1,201
|-0.1
|-1.3
|-1.4
|0.8
|Eric Gordon
|2019
|2,568
|+0.7
|-2.1
|-1.4
|1.7
|Jonas Jerebko
|2017
|1,360
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|0.9
|Terry Rozier
|2019
|1,953
|-1.7
|+0.3
|-1.5
|1.3
|Thomas Bryant
|2019
|1,496
|+0.2
|-1.7
|-1.5
|1.0
|Gary Harris
|2016
|2,439
|+0.4
|-1.9
|-1.5
|1.6
|Tyson Chandler
|2017
|1,298
|-1.1
|-0.3
|-1.5
|0.8
|Cory Joseph
|2017
|2,215
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.4
|Jaylen Brown
|2019
|2,187
|-1.7
|+0.2
|-1.5
|1.4
|Zach LaVine
|2017
|1,749
|+0.9
|-2.4
|-1.5
|1.1
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2015
|1,877
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.5
|1.2
|Trey Burke
|2016
|1,366
|+0.6
|-2.1
|-1.5
|0.9
|Tony Snell
|2019
|1,332
|-0.2
|-1.3
|-1.5
|0.9
|Evan Turner
|2019
|1,850
|-1.8
|+0.3
|-1.5
|1.2
|Devin Harris
|2019
|1,071
|-0.1
|-1.4
|-1.5
|0.7
|Miles Plumlee
|2015
|1,210
|-1.9
|+0.4
|-1.5
|0.7
|Dario Saric
|2019
|2,023
|-0.6
|-1.0
|-1.5
|1.3
|Harrison Barnes
|2018
|2,634
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-1.5
|1.6
|Alex Abrines
|2018
|1,244
|-0.0
|-1.5
|-1.5
|0.8
|Kyle Kuzma
|2018
|2,401
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.5
|Frank Ntilikina
|2018
|1,706
|-4.0
|+2.5
|-1.5
|1.1
|Jeff Green
|2016
|2,412
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.5
|1.5
|DeAndre Jordan
|2019
|2,047
|-2.2
|+0.7
|-1.5
|1.3
|Kyle Anderson
|2016
|1,374
|-1.9
|+0.3
|-1.5
|0.8
|O.J. Mayo
|2015
|1,853
|-0.1
|-1.5
|-1.5
|1.2
|Brian Roberts
|2014
|1,667
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.0
|Evan Turner
|2015
|2,378
|-1.8
|+0.3
|-1.6
|1.5
|Jordan Hamilton
|2014
|1,019
|-1.0
|-0.5
|-1.6
|0.6
|Martell Webster
|2014
|2,352
|+0.7
|-2.3
|-1.6
|1.4
|Raymond Felton
|2018
|1,444
|-1.1
|-0.4
|-1.6
|0.9
|Mike Scott
|2016
|1,307
|-0.5
|-1.1
|-1.6
|0.8
|Jerami Grant
|2016
|2,066
|-2.5
|+0.9
|-1.6
|1.2
|Frank Kaminsky
|2018
|1,835
|+0.7
|-2.3
|-1.6
|1.1
|Meyers Leonard
|2016
|1,333
|-1.0
|-0.6
|-1.6
|0.8
|Tristan Thompson
|2018
|1,488
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-1.6
|0.9
|Shawn Marion
|2014
|2,602
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-1.6
|1.5
|Jarrett Jack
|2016
|1,027
|+0.0
|-1.6
|-1.6
|0.6
|Nerlens Noel
|2015
|2,311
|-4.3
|+2.7
|-1.6
|1.3
|Denzel Valentine
|2018
|2,095
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.6
|1.2
|Rajon Rondo
|2015
|2,055
|-1.7
|+0.1
|-1.6
|1.2
|Joe Johnson
|2015
|3,040
|+1.6
|-3.2
|-1.6
|1.7
|Garrett Temple
|2019
|2,103
|-2.4
|+0.8
|-1.6
|1.2
|Jordan Clarkson
|2017
|2,397
|-0.5
|-1.1
|-1.7
|1.3
|Caron Butler
|2015
|1,623
|-0.2
|-1.5
|-1.7
|0.9
|Kenneth Faried
|2016
|1,694
|+0.9
|-2.6
|-1.7
|0.9
|Anthony Tolliver
|2017
|1,477
|-0.5
|-1.2
|-1.7
|0.8
|Nikola Vucevic
|2015
|2,529
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.7
|1.4
|Jarrett Jack
|2015
|2,394
|-1.7
|-0.0
|-1.7
|1.3
|Marco Belinelli
|2019
|1,946
|+0.5
|-2.2
|-1.7
|1.1
|Dwight Howard
|2016
|2,460
|-1.8
|+0.1
|-1.7
|1.3
|Jake Layman
|2019
|1,347
|-1.2
|-0.4
|-1.7
|0.7
|Harrison Barnes
|2016
|2,785
|-1.0
|-0.7
|-1.7
|1.5
|Jordan Crawford
|2014
|1,916
|+0.4
|-2.1
|-1.7
|1.1
|Mason Plumlee
|2018
|1,439
|-2.0
|+0.3
|-1.7
|0.8
|Chris Andersen
|2015
|1,132
|-1.6
|-0.1
|-1.7
|0.6
|Justin Jackson
|2019
|1,614
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.7
|0.9
|T.J. McConnell
|2019
|1,545
|-1.0
|-0.7
|-1.7
|0.8
|Solomon Hill
|2015
|2,381
|-1.5
|-0.2
|-1.7
|1.2
|Trevor Booker
|2018
|1,222
|-0.5
|-1.2
|-1.7
|0.6
|D.J. Augustin
|2015
|1,964
|-0.2
|-1.5
|-1.7
|1.0
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2014
|1,478
|-2.4
|+0.7
|-1.7
|0.8
|Darrell Arthur
|2014
|1,161
|-3.6
|+1.9
|-1.7
|0.6
|Quincy Pondexter
|2015
|1,917
|+0.3
|-2.0
|-1.7
|1.0
|Trey Burke
|2014
|2,262
|+0.4
|-2.2
|-1.8
|1.1
|Tayshaun Prince
|2015
|1,397
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.8
|0.7
|Eric Gordon
|2015
|2,161
|+0.8
|-2.5
|-1.8
|1.1
|Milos Teodosic
|2018
|1,134
|+0.0
|-1.8
|-1.8
|0.6
|Kris Dunn
|2019
|1,389
|-1.1
|-0.7
|-1.8
|0.7
|Jordan Hill
|2016
|1,528
|-1.3
|-0.5
|-1.8
|0.8
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|2019
|1,508
|-2.9
|+1.2
|-1.8
|0.8
|Kevin Huerter
|2019
|2,048
|+0.4
|-2.2
|-1.8
|1.0
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2015
|2,060
|-0.1
|-1.7
|-1.8
|1.0
|Rodney McGruder
|2017
|1,966
|-0.4
|-1.4
|-1.8
|1.0
|Steven Adams
|2014
|1,528
|-1.5
|-0.3
|-1.8
|0.7
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|2017
|1,642
|-2.6
|+0.8
|-1.8
|0.8
|Arron Afflalo
|2014
|2,552
|+1.2
|-3.0
|-1.8
|1.2
|Dennis Schroder
|2017
|2,696
|+0.8
|-2.6
|-1.8
|1.3
|Randy Foye
|2016
|1,832
|-1.8
|-0.0
|-1.8
|0.9
|DeAndre Jordan
|2018
|2,424
|-0.9
|-1.0
|-1.8
|1.2
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2018
|2,379
|-0.9
|-0.9
|-1.8
|1.1
|Miles Plumlee
|2014
|1,964
|-3.4
|+1.6
|-1.8
|0.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2016
|1,412
|-1.1
|-0.7
|-1.8
|0.7
|Gerald Henderson
|2014
|2,580
|-1.7
|-0.2
|-1.8
|1.2
|Josh Huestis
|2018
|1,001
|-3.1
|+1.3
|-1.8
|0.5
|Francisco Garcia
|2014
|1,105
|-0.4
|-1.4
|-1.8
|0.5
|Ramon Sessions
|2014
|2,214
|+0.6
|-2.4
|-1.8
|1.0
|Joe Ingles
|2016
|1,241
|-1.7
|-0.1
|-1.8
|0.6
|Tim Frazier
|2017
|1,525
|-0.5
|-1.3
|-1.8
|0.7
|D.J. Augustin
|2016
|1,178
|+1.1
|-2.9
|-1.9
|0.5
|David Nwaba
|2018
|1,646
|-0.9
|-0.9
|-1.9
|0.7
|Avery Bradley
|2019
|1,905
|-2.6
|+0.7
|-1.9
|0.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2018
|2,044
|-2.8
|+0.9
|-1.9
|0.9
|Dario Saric
|2017
|2,129
|-2.1
|+0.3
|-1.9
|1.0
|Donald Sloan
|2016
|1,318
|+0.4
|-2.3
|-1.9
|0.6
|Bryn Forbes
|2019
|2,505
|+0.3
|-2.2
|-1.9
|1.1
|Tayshaun Prince
|2014
|2,061
|-3.1
|+1.2
|-1.9
|0.9
|Tobias Harris
|2014
|1,850
|-0.0
|-1.9
|-1.9
|0.8
|Gorgui Dieng
|2015
|2,193
|-1.2
|-0.7
|-1.9
|0.9
|Evan Turner
|2018
|2,121
|-2.4
|+0.5
|-1.9
|0.9
|Marco Belinelli
|2015
|1,504
|+0.7
|-2.6
|-1.9
|0.6
|Marco Belinelli
|2017
|1,778
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-1.9
|0.7
|Aaron Brooks
|2015
|2,017
|+1.1
|-3.1
|-1.9
|0.8
|Alonzo Gee
|2016
|1,632
|-3.1
|+1.1
|-1.9
|0.7
|Myles Turner
|2018
|2,032
|-1.9
|-0.1
|-1.9
|0.9
|Jason Thompson
|2015
|1,991
|-2.1
|+0.2
|-2.0
|0.8
|Shabazz Muhammad
|2017
|1,516
|-0.3
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.6
|Richard Jefferson
|2014
|2,213
|-0.3
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.9
|Aron Baynes
|2016
|1,277
|-2.0
|+0.0
|-2.0
|0.5
|Cody Zeller
|2014
|1,469
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.0
|0.6
|Andrew Wiggins
|2019
|2,543
|-1.1
|-0.9
|-2.0
|1.0
|Brandon Ingram
|2018
|1,975
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.8
|Brandon Ingram
|2019
|1,760
|-1.3
|-0.7
|-2.0
|0.7
|Trey Burke
|2015
|2,288
|+0.0
|-2.0
|-2.0
|0.9
|Matt Barnes
|2017
|1,838
|-1.0
|-1.0
|-2.0
|0.7
|Stanley Johnson
|2017
|1,371
|-2.5
|+0.5
|-2.0
|0.5
|Wesley Johnson
|2015
|2,245
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.0
|0.8
|Marvin Williams
|2019
|2,133
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.8
|Noah Vonleh
|2017
|1,365
|-3.0
|+1.0
|-2.0
|0.5
|Shaun Livingston
|2015
|1,843
|-1.7
|-0.4
|-2.0
|0.7
|Justin Anderson
|2017
|1,228
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2014
|2,718
|-0.8
|-1.2
|-2.0
|1.0
|Allen Crabbe
|2019
|1,133
|-2.6
|+0.6
|-2.0
|0.4
|Robin Lopez
|2019
|1,606
|-1.9
|-0.2
|-2.0
|0.6
|Jonas Jerebko
|2019
|1,339
|-0.5
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.5
|Richard Jefferson
|2017
|1,793
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.0
|0.7
|John Henson
|2015
|1,381
|-2.7
|+0.7
|-2.0
|0.5
|E’Twaun Moore
|2019
|1,463
|+0.2
|-2.2
|-2.0
|0.5
|Raymond Felton
|2017
|1,827
|-2.2
|+0.2
|-2.1
|0.7
|Doug McDermott
|2019
|1,369
|+0.3
|-2.3
|-2.1
|0.5
|Reggie Jackson
|2017
|1,424
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.5
|Monta Ellis
|2017
|2,074
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.1
|0.7
|Shawne Williams
|2015
|1,087
|+0.5
|-2.6
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jabari Parker
|2019
|1,724
|-1.3
|-0.8
|-2.1
|0.6
|Luke Kennard
|2019
|1,570
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.5
|Al Jefferson
|2015
|1,992
|-2.3
|+0.3
|-2.1
|0.7
|Treveon Graham
|2018
|1,050
|-0.8
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jerryd Bayless
|2015
|1,837
|-1.9
|-0.2
|-2.1
|0.6
|Steve Blake
|2015
|1,572
|-0.8
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.5
|Brandon Jennings
|2017
|1,980
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.1
|0.7
|Nik Stauskas
|2017
|2,188
|+0.0
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.7
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|2019
|1,931
|-3.2
|+1.1
|-2.1
|0.7
|Rajon Rondo
|2019
|1,369
|-0.7
|-1.4
|-2.1
|0.5
|Michael Beasley
|2018
|1,653
|-0.1
|-2.0
|-2.1
|0.6
|Wilson Chandler
|2019
|1,229
|-1.5
|-0.6
|-2.1
|0.4
|John Henson
|2017
|1,135
|-3.1
|+1.0
|-2.1
|0.4
|Tony Snell
|2017
|2,521
|-0.4
|-1.7
|-2.1
|0.8
|Kyle Singler
|2015
|1,743
|-1.2
|-0.9
|-2.1
|0.6
|Zach Collins
|2019
|1,631
|-1.5
|-0.6
|-2.1
|0.5
|Trae Young
|2019
|2,503
|+2.4
|-4.5
|-2.1
|0.8
|Ian Clark
|2017
|1,356
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.1
|0.4
|John Wall
|2019
|1,104
|-0.3
|-1.9
|-2.1
|0.4
|Leandro Barbosa
|2015
|1,211
|+0.8
|-2.9
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jamal Crawford
|2016
|2,325
|+0.5
|-2.6
|-2.1
|0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2015
|1,776
|-1.1
|-1.1
|-2.1
|0.6
|Dion Waiters
|2015
|2,208
|-1.0
|-1.2
|-2.1
|0.7
|Richaun Holmes
|2017
|1,193
|-0.9
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.4
|Deron Williams
|2017
|1,919
|-0.0
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.6
|Dante Cunningham
|2015
|1,727
|-2.3
|+0.2
|-2.1
|0.5
|Willie Reed
|2017
|1,031
|-1.8
|-0.4
|-2.1
|0.3
|Elfrid Payton
|2018
|1,808
|+0.5
|-2.7
|-2.1
|0.6
|Jae Crowder
|2018
|2,413
|-1.8
|-0.3
|-2.2
|0.7
|Justin Hamilton
|2017
|1,177
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2019
|1,885
|-0.1
|-2.1
|-2.2
|0.6
|Markieff Morris
|2018
|2,149
|-1.5
|-0.7
|-2.2
|0.6
|Gerald Green
|2019
|1,570
|-0.0
|-2.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Wesley Matthews
|2018
|2,131
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.2
|0.6
|Leandro Barbosa
|2016
|1,333
|-0.1
|-2.1
|-2.2
|0.4
|Evan Fournier
|2014
|1,503
|-1.4
|-0.8
|-2.2
|0.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|2015
|1,243
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Avery Bradley
|2018
|1,433
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Wes Iwundu
|2019
|1,293
|-2.8
|+0.6
|-2.2
|0.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2019
|2,349
|-0.2
|-2.0
|-2.2
|0.7
|Shaun Livingston
|2019
|1,289
|-1.2
|-1.0
|-2.2
|0.3
|Bryn Forbes
|2018
|1,571
|-1.0
|-1.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Sean Kilpatrick
|2017
|1,754
|-0.0
|-2.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2017
|1,190
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-2.2
|0.3
|Jamal Crawford
|2015
|2,082
|+1.2
|-3.5
|-2.2
|0.6
|Reggie Bullock
|2019
|1,879
|-1.1
|-1.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Jordan Hill
|2015
|1,874
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.5
|C.J. Watson
|2017
|1,012
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-2.3
|0.3
|Shaun Livingston
|2018
|1,491
|-1.2
|-1.1
|-2.3
|0.4
|Channing Frye
|2015
|1,870
|-1.0
|-1.2
|-2.3
|0.5
|Buddy Hield
|2017
|1,888
|-0.9
|-1.4
|-2.3
|0.5
|Brandon Knight
|2016
|1,870
|+0.3
|-2.5
|-2.3
|0.5
|Mike Scott
|2018
|1,532
|-0.4
|-1.9
|-2.3
|0.4
|Terrence Jones
|2017
|1,270
|-2.2
|-0.1
|-2.3
|0.3
|Richard Jefferson
|2016
|1,707
|-1.8
|-0.5
|-2.3
|0.5
|Deandre Ayton
|2019
|2,183
|-0.6
|-1.7
|-2.3
|0.5
|Kent Bazemore
|2019
|1,643
|-2.9
|+0.6
|-2.3
|0.4
|Marcus Morris
|2018
|2,009
|-0.9
|-1.4
|-2.3
|0.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|2014
|1,120
|-3.5
|+1.2
|-2.3
|0.3
|Jerami Grant
|2015
|1,377
|-2.6
|+0.3
|-2.3
|0.3
|Dwight Howard
|2018
|2,463
|-2.2
|-0.1
|-2.3
|0.5
|Kobe Bryant
|2015
|1,207
|+1.2
|-3.5
|-2.3
|0.3
|Mike Miller
|2014
|1,880
|+0.5
|-2.8
|-2.3
|0.4
|Jodie Meeks
|2018
|1,119
|-0.3
|-2.1
|-2.3
|0.2
|Andrea Bargnani
|2014
|1,257
|-2.9
|+0.6
|-2.3
|0.3
|Miles Bridges
|2019
|1,696
|-1.6
|-0.7
|-2.3
|0.3
|Anthony Tolliver
|2019
|1,079
|-1.9
|-0.5
|-2.3
|0.2
|Jerami Grant
|2017
|1,642
|-1.9
|-0.4
|-2.4
|0.3
|Avery Bradley
|2015
|2,561
|-1.6
|-0.7
|-2.4
|0.5
|Norris Cole
|2014
|2,418
|-1.8
|-0.6
|-2.4
|0.5
|Damyean Dotson
|2019
|2,004
|-1.2
|-1.2
|-2.4
|0.4
|Tyson Chandler
|2016
|1,618
|-2.7
|+0.3
|-2.4
|0.3
|Andre Drummond
|2017
|2,409
|-2.5
|+0.1
|-2.4
|0.5
|Mario Hezonja
|2019
|1,206
|-2.3
|-0.1
|-2.4
|0.2
|Jerryd Bayless
|2014
|1,686
|+0.1
|-2.4
|-2.4
|0.3
|Jonathon Simmons
|2018
|2,029
|-0.5
|-1.9
|-2.4
|0.3
|Andrew Wiggins
|2015
|2,969
|-0.4
|-2.1
|-2.4
|0.5
|Jarrett Jack
|2018
|1,548
|-0.8
|-1.6
|-2.4
|0.3
|Tim Frazier
|2019
|1,160
|-0.1
|-2.3
|-2.4
|0.2
|Thon Maker
|2019
|1,041
|-2.9
|+0.4
|-2.4
|0.1
|Pau Gasol
|2014
|1,884
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.4
|0.3
|Jameer Nelson
|2014
|2,179
|+1.2
|-3.7
|-2.4
|0.3
|Trevor Booker
|2014
|1,699
|+0.3
|-2.8
|-2.4
|0.3
|Ben McLemore
|2016
|1,443
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.5
|0.2
|Nick Young
|2018
|1,598
|-1.1
|-1.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Andre Miller
|2015
|1,253
|+0.5
|-2.9
|-2.5
|0.2
|Jarrett Jack
|2014
|2,252
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.5
|0.3
|Austin Rivers
|2017
|2,144
|-0.9
|-1.5
|-2.5
|0.3
|Alec Burks
|2019
|1,375
|-0.9
|-1.6
|-2.5
|0.2
|Tayshaun Prince
|2016
|1,462
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Kent Bazemore
|2015
|1,627
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Shane Larkin
|2016
|1,751
|-1.9
|-0.6
|-2.5
|0.2
|J.J. Barea
|2014
|1,471
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.5
|0.2
|Kendrick Perkins
|2014
|1,591
|-4.3
|+1.7
|-2.5
|0.2
|Shane Larkin
|2015
|1,865
|-2.3
|-0.2
|-2.5
|0.2
|Wes Iwundu
|2018
|1,020
|-3.2
|+0.6
|-2.5
|0.1
|Derrick Favors
|2017
|1,411
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.1
|Alex Len
|2017
|1,560
|-3.7
|+1.1
|-2.5
|0.2
|Alex Len
|2016
|1,821
|-4.4
|+1.8
|-2.6
|0.2
|Austin Rivers
|2019
|2,243
|-1.6
|-0.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Luis Scola
|2016
|1,776
|-1.5
|-1.1
|-2.6
|0.2
|Domantas Sabonis
|2017
|1,638
|-3.8
|+1.3
|-2.6
|0.2
|Taurean Prince
|2019
|1,552
|-0.6
|-1.9
|-2.6
|0.1
|Allen Crabbe
|2017
|2,346
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2017
|2,045
|+0.4
|-2.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Mason Plumlee
|2015
|1,792
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Chris Kaman
|2015
|1,435
|-2.7
|+0.1
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tyler Ulis
|2018
|1,658
|-1.6
|-1.0
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tony Parker
|2015
|2,163
|+0.1
|-2.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Matt Barnes
|2016
|2,329
|-0.7
|-1.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Ramon Sessions
|2015
|1,406
|-1.7
|-0.9
|-2.6
|0.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2016
|1,965
|-4.1
|+1.5
|-2.6
|0.1
|Taurean Prince
|2018
|2,464
|-0.8
|-1.8
|-2.6
|0.2
|John Salmons
|2014
|1,803
|-2.4
|-0.3
|-2.6
|0.1
|Jeff Ayres
|2014
|1,017
|-1.6
|-1.0
|-2.6
|0.1
|Jordan Clarkson
|2016
|2,552
|-0.4
|-2.2
|-2.6
|0.1
|Stanley Johnson
|2019
|1,208
|-4.8
|+2.2
|-2.6
|0.1
|Julius Randle
|2016
|2,286
|-2.3
|-0.4
|-2.6
|0.1
|Boris Diaw
|2017
|1,486
|-2.6
|-0.1
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tarik Black
|2015
|1,196
|-1.4
|-1.2
|-2.7
|0.1
|Arron Afflalo
|2015
|2,562
|-1.0
|-1.7
|-2.7
|0.1
|Jason Smith
|2017
|1,225
|-2.0
|-0.6
|-2.7
|0.0
|Isaiah Canaan
|2016
|1,966
|-0.6
|-2.1
|-2.7
|0.1
|Jerian Grant
|2016
|1,265
|-2.3
|-0.4
|-2.7
|0.0
|Travis Outlaw
|2014
|1,065
|-1.4
|-1.3
|-2.7
|0.0
|Derrick Rose
|2016
|2,097
|-1.3
|-1.4
|-2.7
|0.0
|Zach LaVine
|2016
|2,294
|+0.6
|-3.3
|-2.7
|0.1
|Allonzo Trier
|2019
|1,459
|-1.3
|-1.5
|-2.7
|0.0
|Jason Terry
|2016
|1,382
|+0.2
|-2.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Tony Parker
|2017
|1,798
|-0.5
|-2.2
|-2.7
|0.1
|Wayne Ellington
|2016
|1,615
|-1.9
|-0.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Terrence Jones
|2015
|1,290
|-1.5
|-1.2
|-2.7
|0.0
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2017
|1,789
|-2.1
|-0.6
|-2.7
|0.0
|Austin Rivers
|2016
|1,608
|-1.9
|-0.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Myles Turner
|2016
|1,564
|-3.9
|+1.1
|-2.7
|0.0
|Lance Stephenson
|2016
|1,467
|+0.1
|-2.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Kyle Korver
|2017
|2,079
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-2.7
|0.0
|Yogi Ferrell
|2017
|1,197
|-0.8
|-1.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Chase Budinger
|2015
|1,286
|-1.1
|-1.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|Ante Zizic
|2019
|1,082
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|Trey Lyles
|2016
|1,382
|-2.7
|-0.1
|-2.8
|0.0
|Doug McDermott
|2018
|1,768
|-1.4
|-1.3
|-2.8
|0.0
|Omri Casspi
|2015
|1,416
|+0.6
|-3.4
|-2.8
|0.0
|Ray McCallum
|2015
|1,436
|-0.8
|-2.0
|-2.8
|0.0
|Skal Labissiere
|2018
|1,240
|-2.0
|-0.8
|-2.8
|0.0
|Shawn Marion
|2015
|1,126
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|James Johnson
|2016
|1,024
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|JaMychal Green
|2019
|1,512
|-1.0
|-1.8
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Tyler Zeller
|2018
|1,175
|-1.9
|-1.0
|-2.8
|-0.1
|D’Angelo Russell
|2017
|1,811
|-0.3
|-2.5
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Shaun Livingston
|2017
|1,565
|-2.0
|-0.8
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Glen Davis
|2014
|1,820
|-3.2
|+0.3
|-2.8
|0.0
|Josh Jackson
|2019
|1,988
|-3.4
|+0.6
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Mirza Teletovic
|2017
|1,160
|-0.7
|-2.1
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Frank Kaminsky
|2017
|1,954
|-1.1
|-1.7
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Quincy Acy
|2018
|1,359
|-2.2
|-0.7
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Marvin Bagley III
|2019
|1,567
|-1.1
|-1.8
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Quincy Acy
|2015
|1,287
|-2.5
|-0.4
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Lou Williams
|2014
|1,578
|+0.9
|-3.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|JaMychal Green
|2018
|1,542
|-1.3
|-1.6
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Brandon Bass
|2015
|2,015
|-1.7
|-1.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Jeff Green
|2017
|1,534
|-2.6
|-0.4
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Lance Thomas
|2018
|1,353
|-3.0
|+0.0
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Mo Williams
|2014
|2,021
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Trey Lyles
|2017
|1,168
|-3.2
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Mason Plumlee
|2014
|1,389
|-1.8
|-1.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2019
|1,607
|-1.0
|-2.0
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Greivis Vasquez
|2015
|2,092
|-0.5
|-2.5
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Marreese Speights
|2016
|1,033
|-3.6
|+0.6
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2017
|2,145
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Bobby Portis
|2017
|1,121
|-1.7
|-1.3
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Jason Smith
|2016
|1,181
|-2.3
|-0.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Dante Cunningham
|2018
|1,562
|-2.4
|-0.6
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Lavoy Allen
|2014
|1,087
|-2.7
|-0.3
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Donald Sloan
|2015
|1,107
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Malcolm Delaney
|2017
|1,251
|-3.3
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Mario Hezonja
|2016
|1,413
|-2.2
|-0.9
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Patrick Patterson
|2018
|1,328
|-2.9
|-0.2
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Sterling Brown
|2019
|1,196
|-2.0
|-1.1
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Tyler Ulis
|2017
|1,123
|-0.5
|-2.6
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Timofey Mozgov
|2017
|1,104
|-4.3
|+1.2
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Robert Sacre
|2015
|1,133
|-3.6
|+0.5
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Arron Afflalo
|2016
|2,371
|-0.6
|-2.5
|-3.1
|-0.4
|JR Smith
|2018
|2,950
|-0.5
|-2.7
|-3.1
|-0.5
|Shabazz Napier
|2015
|1,012
|-2.0
|-1.1
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Tony Snell
|2018
|2,187
|-1.2
|-1.9
|-3.1
|-0.4
|Markieff Morris
|2019
|1,329
|-2.2
|-0.9
|-3.1
|-0.3
|Terrance Ferguson
|2019
|2,059
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-3.1
|-0.4
|Isaiah Whitehead
|2017
|1,643
|-2.5
|-0.7
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Jamal Crawford
|2017
|2,353
|-0.8
|-2.3
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Ramon Sessions
|2016
|1,667
|-0.3
|-2.9
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Rodions Kurucs
|2019
|1,362
|-2.6
|-0.6
|-3.2
|-0.3
|KJ McDaniels
|2015
|1,352
|-3.9
|+0.7
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Patrick McCaw
|2017
|1,255
|-2.0
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.3
|JJ Hickson
|2014
|1,859
|-3.1
|-0.1
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Brandon Rush
|2017
|1,030
|-2.3
|-0.9
|-3.2
|-0.2
|Noah Vonleh
|2016
|1,186
|-3.2
|-0.0
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2019
|1,123
|-1.1
|-2.1
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Brandon Bass
|2014
|2,266
|-2.1
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.5
|Joffrey Lauvergne
|2017
|1,006
|-2.0
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.2
|Gerald Henderson
|2017
|1,667
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Randy Foye
|2015
|1,087
|-0.3
|-2.9
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|2019
|1,110
|-4.7
|+1.4
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Joe Harris
|2017
|1,138
|-2.3
|-1.0
|-3.3
|-0.3
|James Johnson
|2019
|1,164
|-2.5
|-0.7
|-3.3
|-0.3
|James Ennis III
|2019
|1,462
|-1.3
|-1.9
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Kirk Hinrich
|2015
|1,736
|-2.2
|-1.0
|-3.3
|-0.5
|Kris Dunn
|2017
|1,333
|-3.3
|+0.0
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Lance Stephenson
|2018
|1,999
|-0.2
|-3.1
|-3.3
|-0.6
|Marquese Chriss
|2018
|1,527
|-3.6
|+0.3
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Carl Landry
|2015
|1,192
|-1.9
|-1.4
|-3.3
|-0.3
|Marreese Speights
|2015
|1,274
|-1.7
|-1.6
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Eric Gordon
|2014
|2,057
|+0.6
|-3.9
|-3.3
|-0.6
|Bobby Portis
|2016
|1,102
|-2.6
|-0.7
|-3.3
|-0.3
|Nik Stauskas
|2016
|1,809
|-1.7
|-1.6
|-3.3
|-0.5
|James Anderson
|2014
|2,309
|-2.0
|-1.4
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Carlos Boozer
|2015
|1,692
|-1.6
|-1.8
|-3.4
|-0.5
|Wesley Johnson
|2014
|2,240
|-2.2
|-1.2
|-3.4
|-0.7
|O.J. Mayo
|2014
|1,346
|-1.3
|-2.1
|-3.4
|-0.4
|John Henson
|2014
|1,856
|-2.4
|-1.0
|-3.4
|-0.6
|Rodney Stuckey
|2014
|1,950
|-1.0
|-2.4
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Rodney Hood
|2018
|1,876
|-0.5
|-2.9
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2014
|1,742
|-0.4
|-3.0
|-3.4
|-0.6
|Al Jefferson
|2016
|1,264
|-2.2
|-1.2
|-3.4
|-0.5
|D’Angelo Russell
|2016
|2,259
|-1.7
|-1.8
|-3.5
|-0.8
|Joffrey Lauvergne
|2016
|1,041
|-1.4
|-2.1
|-3.5
|-0.4
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|2019
|1,238
|-1.2
|-2.2
|-3.5
|-0.5
|Tristan Thompson
|2014
|2,594
|-0.7
|-2.8
|-3.5
|-1.0
|Will Bynum
|2014
|1,054
|-0.3
|-3.2
|-3.5
|-0.4
|Kevin Seraphin
|2015
|1,307
|-3.0
|-0.6
|-3.5
|-0.5
|Ian Clark
|2018
|1,645
|-1.1
|-2.4
|-3.5
|-0.7
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2017
|2,347
|-0.5
|-3.1
|-3.6
|-1.0
|Steve Blake
|2016
|1,029
|-1.5
|-2.0
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Mike Scott
|2015
|1,295
|-1.4
|-2.2
|-3.6
|-0.6
|Norris Cole
|2015
|1,937
|-1.9
|-1.7
|-3.6
|-0.8
|Shabazz Muhammad
|2016
|1,682
|+0.1
|-3.6
|-3.6
|-0.7
|Ben McLemore
|2017
|1,176
|-1.8
|-1.8
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Dante Exum
|2015
|1,817
|-2.8
|-0.8
|-3.6
|-0.8
|OG Anunoby
|2019
|1,352
|-3.3
|-0.3
|-3.6
|-0.6
|Norris Cole
|2016
|1,198
|-1.0
|-2.6
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Mike Scott
|2019
|1,588
|-1.5
|-2.2
|-3.7
|-0.7
|Devin Booker
|2016
|2,108
|-0.4
|-3.2
|-3.7
|-1.0
|Tony Parker
|2019
|1,003
|-0.6
|-3.1
|-3.7
|-0.5
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2017
|1,421
|-3.1
|-0.6
|-3.7
|-0.7
|Tony Snell
|2014
|1,277
|-2.8
|-0.9
|-3.7
|-0.6
|Luke Ridnour
|2014
|1,177
|-1.6
|-2.1
|-3.7
|-0.6
|Justin Jackson
|2018
|1,506
|-2.3
|-1.4
|-3.7
|-0.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2015
|1,681
|+0.4
|-4.1
|-3.7
|-0.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2014
|2,360
|-3.2
|-0.6
|-3.8
|-1.2
|Jaylen Brown
|2017
|1,556
|-3.3
|-0.5
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Robert Sacre
|2014
|1,089
|-4.0
|+0.2
|-3.8
|-0.6
|Kendall Marshall
|2014
|1,564
|+0.5
|-4.3
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Tony Wroten
|2014
|1,765
|-2.3
|-1.5
|-3.8
|-0.9
|Zach Randolph
|2018
|1,508
|+0.1
|-3.8
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Doug McDermott
|2016
|1,861
|-0.4
|-3.4
|-3.8
|-1.0
|Jeff Green
|2014
|2,805
|-1.6
|-2.2
|-3.8
|-1.5
|Luis Scola
|2014
|1,642
|-3.5
|-0.3
|-3.8
|-0.9
|Kyle Singler
|2016
|1,028
|-2.4
|-1.4
|-3.8
|-0.6
|Jonathon Simmons
|2019
|1,116
|-3.2
|-0.6
|-3.9
|-0.6
|Jabari Parker
|2016
|2,408
|-1.2
|-2.7
|-3.9
|-1.4
|Stanley Johnson
|2016
|1,768
|-3.3
|-0.5
|-3.9
|-1.0
|Sergio Rodriguez
|2017
|1,518
|-0.5
|-3.4
|-3.9
|-0.9
|Dennis Schroder
|2015
|1,806
|-1.3
|-2.6
|-3.9
|-1.1
|Marco Belinelli
|2016
|1,672
|-1.1
|-2.8
|-3.9
|-1.0
|Archie Goodwin
|2016
|1,114
|-0.7
|-3.2
|-3.9
|-0.7
|Jahlil Okafor
|2016
|1,591
|-3.3
|-0.7
|-3.9
|-0.9
|Cedi Osman
|2019
|2,444
|-1.1
|-2.8
|-3.9
|-1.5
|Brandon Knight
|2017
|1,140
|-2.0
|-1.9
|-3.9
|-0.7
|Kobe Bryant
|2016
|1,863
|-0.2
|-3.8
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Omer Asik
|2016
|1,178
|-3.5
|-0.5
|-4.0
|-0.7
|Paul Pierce
|2016
|1,285
|-3.2
|-0.8
|-4.0
|-0.8
|Austin Rivers
|2015
|1,813
|-2.4
|-1.6
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Caron Butler
|2014
|1,838
|-1.7
|-2.4
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Jarrett Allen
|2018
|1,441
|-2.9
|-1.1
|-4.1
|-1.0
|Mindaugas Kuzminskas
|2017
|1,016
|-0.4
|-3.7
|-4.1
|-0.7
|Brandon Rush
|2016
|1,165
|-1.3
|-2.8
|-4.1
|-0.8
|Ty Lawson
|2016
|1,485
|-3.1
|-1.0
|-4.1
|-1.1
|D’Angelo Russell
|2018
|1,234
|-0.6
|-3.5
|-4.1
|-0.9
|Meyers Leonard
|2019
|1,048
|+0.1
|-4.3
|-4.1
|-0.7
|Will Barton
|2019
|1,517
|-1.9
|-2.2
|-4.1
|-1.1
|Ryan Kelly
|2015
|1,233
|-1.9
|-2.3
|-4.2
|-0.9
|Damjan Rudez
|2015
|1,047
|-1.4
|-2.8
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Trey Lyles
|2019
|1,128
|-3.6
|-0.6
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Derrick Williams
|2016
|1,435
|-1.4
|-2.8
|-4.2
|-1.0
|Jamal Crawford
|2018
|1,776
|+0.7
|-4.9
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Nick Young
|2016
|1,033
|-0.8
|-3.4
|-4.2
|-0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2016
|2,154
|-0.9
|-3.3
|-4.2
|-1.6
|Julius Randle
|2017
|2,132
|-1.6
|-2.6
|-4.2
|-1.6
|Derrick Williams
|2014
|1,820
|-2.0
|-2.2
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Greg Stiemsma
|2014
|1,007
|-4.1
|-0.2
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Andrew Harrison
|2017
|1,593
|-2.8
|-1.5
|-4.2
|-1.2
|Robin Lopez
|2018
|1,690
|-4.3
|+0.1
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Glen Davis
|2015
|1,048
|-5.6
|+1.3
|-4.3
|-0.8
|Jarell Martin
|2018
|1,661
|-3.8
|-0.5
|-4.3
|-1.3
|Malik Monk
|2019
|1,258
|-0.6
|-3.7
|-4.3
|-1.0
|Gorgui Dieng
|2018
|1,403
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-1.1
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2014
|1,003
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-0.8
|Marquese Chriss
|2017
|1,743
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-1.4
|Shelvin Mack
|2017
|1,360
|-1.9
|-2.4
|-4.3
|-1.1
|Doug McDermott
|2017
|1,574
|-0.3
|-4.0
|-4.3
|-1.2
|Evan Turner
|2014
|2,606
|-2.3
|-2.0
|-4.3
|-2.2
|De’Aaron Fox
|2018
|2,026
|-2.4
|-2.0
|-4.3
|-1.7
|Dragan Bender
|2018
|2,069
|-3.3
|-1.0
|-4.4
|-1.7
|Randy Foye
|2017
|1,284
|-2.7
|-1.7
|-4.4
|-1.1
|Troy Daniels
|2018
|1,622
|-0.5
|-3.9
|-4.4
|-1.4
|Kevin Martin
|2016
|1,144
|-1.6
|-2.8
|-4.5
|-1.0
|Bobby Portis
|2019
|1,299
|-1.2
|-3.3
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Derrick Williams
|2015
|1,462
|-1.0
|-3.4
|-4.5
|-1.3
|Mike Scott
|2014
|1,628
|-1.5
|-2.9
|-4.5
|-1.4
|Gary Neal
|2015
|1,193
|-0.7
|-3.8
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Josh Jackson
|2018
|1,959
|-3.2
|-1.3
|-4.5
|-1.8
|Andrew Nicholson
|2014
|1,174
|-3.7
|-0.8
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Jarrett Allen
|2019
|2,206
|-1.5
|-3.1
|-4.6
|-2.1
|Bismack Biyombo
|2017
|1,793
|-4.0
|-0.6
|-4.6
|-1.7
|Norman Powell
|2018
|1,102
|-2.8
|-1.8
|-4.6
|-1.1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2016
|2,115
|-1.3
|-3.3
|-4.6
|-2.0
|Dante Cunningham
|2016
|1,971
|-2.0
|-2.7
|-4.6
|-1.9
|Kendrick Perkins
|2015
|1,181
|-5.3
|+0.6
|-4.7
|-1.2
|Frank Jackson
|2019
|1,169
|-1.9
|-2.8
|-4.7
|-1.2
|Ben McLemore
|2018
|1,091
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-4.7
|-1.1
|JaKarr Sampson
|2015
|1,131
|-3.6
|-1.2
|-4.8
|-1.2
|JJ Hickson
|2015
|1,411
|-3.7
|-1.1
|-4.8
|-1.5
|Meyers Leonard
|2017
|1,253
|-3.4
|-1.4
|-4.8
|-1.3
|Shelvin Mack
|2019
|1,246
|-2.8
|-2.0
|-4.8
|-1.3
|Spencer Hawes
|2015
|1,331
|-4.4
|-0.5
|-4.9
|-1.5
|Nik Stauskas
|2019
|1,015
|-1.7
|-3.2
|-4.9
|-1.1
|Nik Stauskas
|2015
|1,127
|-1.3
|-3.7
|-4.9
|-1.3
|Henry Sims
|2015
|1,399
|-3.1
|-1.9
|-5.0
|-1.6
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2016
|2,068
|-3.1
|-2.0
|-5.1
|-2.5
|Diante Garrett
|2014
|1,048
|-4.0
|-1.1
|-5.1
|-1.2
|Zach Collins
|2018
|1,115
|-3.5
|-1.5
|-5.1
|-1.3
|Gary Neal
|2014
|1,218
|-0.6
|-4.5
|-5.1
|-1.5
|PJ Hairston
|2016
|1,335
|-2.8
|-2.4
|-5.1
|-1.6
|Jameer Nelson
|2016
|1,036
|-1.3
|-3.8
|-5.1
|-1.2
|Roy Hibbert
|2016
|1,878
|-4.3
|-0.9
|-5.2
|-2.3
|Brandon Ingram
|2017
|2,279
|-2.5
|-2.7
|-5.2
|-2.8
|Bismack Biyombo
|2018
|1,495
|-4.1
|-1.1
|-5.2
|-1.9
|Quinn Cook
|2019
|1,252
|-1.1
|-4.1
|-5.2
|-1.6
|Marreese Speights
|2014
|1,050
|-4.0
|-1.3
|-5.3
|-1.3
|Jason Smith
|2015
|1,785
|-2.7
|-2.7
|-5.4
|-2.4
|Joe Johnson
|2018
|1,259
|-3.8
|-1.6
|-5.4
|-1.7
|Alonzo Gee
|2014
|1,020
|-3.3
|-2.1
|-5.4
|-1.4
|Enes Kanter
|2014
|2,138
|-3.2
|-2.3
|-5.4
|-2.9
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2018
|1,245
|-3.0
|-2.4
|-5.5
|-1.7
|Tony Parker
|2018
|1,138
|-2.1
|-3.4
|-5.5
|-1.6
|Rashad Vaughn
|2016
|1,001
|-3.1
|-2.4
|-5.5
|-1.4
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|2018
|2,049
|-2.2
|-3.3
|-5.5
|-2.9
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2014
|1,875
|-0.0
|-5.5
|-5.6
|-2.7
|Ben McLemore
|2014
|2,187
|-1.9
|-3.7
|-5.6
|-3.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2018
|1,013
|-3.0
|-2.7
|-5.6
|-1.5
|Jahlil Okafor
|2017
|1,134
|-4.7
|-0.9
|-5.7
|-1.7
|Lance Thomas
|2015
|1,490
|-4.0
|-1.7
|-5.7
|-2.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2015
|1,573
|-3.4
|-2.3
|-5.8
|-2.4
|Carlos Boozer
|2014
|2,262
|-4.3
|-1.6
|-5.9
|-3.7
|JaKarr Sampson
|2016
|1,160
|-4.0
|-2.0
|-6.0
|-1.9
|Arron Afflalo
|2017
|1,580
|-1.3
|-4.8
|-6.0
|-2.6
|Thon Maker
|2018
|1,368
|-3.1
|-3.0
|-6.1
|-2.3
|Wayne Selden
|2019
|1,439
|-3.0
|-3.2
|-6.3
|-2.6
|Semi Ojeleye
|2018
|1,380
|-4.6
|-1.7
|-6.3
|-2.5
|D.J. Augustin
|2017
|1,538
|-2.2
|-4.2
|-6.4
|-2.8
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2017
|1,406
|-2.5
|-4.0
|-6.5
|-2.7
|Jose Calderon
|2015
|1,270
|-1.4
|-5.3
|-6.8
|-2.6
|Jamal Crawford
|2019
|1,211
|-1.0
|-5.8
|-6.8
|-2.5
|Elliot Williams
|2014
|1,157
|-3.5
|-3.7
|-7.2
|-2.7
|Terrence Jones
|2016
|1,044
|-3.4
|-4.6
|-8.0
|-2.8
|Kevin Knox
|2019
|2,158
|-3.8
|-4.3
|-8.1
|-6.0
|Zach LaVine
|2015
|1,902
|-3.5
|-4.8
|-8.3
|-5.4
|Collin Sexton
|2019
|2,605
|-2.8
|-5.5
|-8.3
|-7.4
I describe RAPTOR in more detail in the methodology post. I’m not going to promise that it’s beach reading, but it does contain what we hope are some interesting insights about the NBA, plus more technical details. Also, thanks to Ryan Davis, Steve Ilardi, Ben Taylor, Seth Partnow, Charles Rolph and Evan Wasch for their advice and assistance on RAPTOR.
We’ll have more ways for readers to see and use RAPTOR soon. But for now, we’re excited to get your feedback, start the season, and put our metric to the test.
Check out our latest NBA predictions.