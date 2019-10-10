How Our RAPTOR Metric Works

RAPTOR, which stands for Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings, is FiveThirtyEight’s new NBA statistic. We’re pretty excited about it. In addition to being a statistic that we bake in house, RAPTOR fulfills two long-standing goals of ours:
- First, we wanted to create a publicly available statistic that takes advantage of modern NBA data, specifically player tracking and play-by-play data that isn’t available in traditional box scores.
- Second, and relatedly, we wanted a statistic that better reflects how modern NBA teams actually evaluate players. NBA teams highly value floor spacing, defense and shot creation, and they place relatively little value on traditional big-man skills. RAPTOR likewise values these things — not because we made any deliberate attempt to design the system that way but because the importance of those skills emerges naturally from the data. RAPTOR thinks ball-dominant players such as James Harden and Steph Curry are phenomenally good. It highly values two-way wings such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It can have a love-hate relationship with centers, who are sometimes overvalued in other statistical systems. But it appreciates modern centers such as Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, as well as defensive stalwarts like Rudy Gobert.
Before we get into more detail about RAPTOR, a few “getting to know you” basics about it:
- Like Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Real Plus Minus (RPM), RAPTOR is a plus-minus statistic that measures the number of points a player contributes to his team’s offense and defense per 100 possessions, relative to a league-average player. For instance, a player with an offensive RAPTOR rating of +2.1 boosts his team’s performance by 2.1 points per 100 offensive possessions while he is on the floor. Likewise, a player with a defensive RAPTOR of +3.4 would improve his team’s defensive performance1 by 3.4 points per 100 possessions while he’s on the court.
- Plus-minus statistics have certain inherent limitations, and RAPTOR is subject to those, too. Namely, these statistics assume that player performance is largely linear and additive, that is, that you can roughly add up the ratings from individual players to project team performance. In other words, RAPTOR does not account for coaching, systems or synergies between teammates.
- RAPTOR consists of two major components that are blended together to rate players: a “box” (as in “box score”) component, which uses individual statistics (including statistics derived from player tracking and play-by-play data), and an “on-off” component, which evaluates a team’s performance when the player and various combinations of his teammates are on or off the floor.
- When applied to past data — for instance, in evaluating who the best players were in the 2018-19 season — RAPTOR is a descriptive statistic. Descriptive RAPTOR is based solely on a player’s on-court performance and the performance of the player’s teammates, as described above. It does not use priors based on a player’s height, weight, age or any other factor.
- However, RAPTOR can also be used to make team and player predictions, and indeed our NBA predictions are now fueled by RAPTOR. (We are retiring the CARMELO brand name from our previous projection system, although much of the code for RAPTOR projections is borrowed from CARMELO.) RAPTOR-driven predictions do use qualities such as height, age and draft position, and even whether a player recently appeared on an All-NBA team — that data improves the performance of the predictive measure. Predictions also weight variables slightly differently than descriptive RAPTOR does, as certain statistics are more subject to luck than others. We refer to this predictive version of RAPTOR as PREDATOR (PREDictive rApTOR).
- RAPTOR is based exclusively on publicly available data. There are other player-tracking statistics we believe could be highly helpful to RAPTOR, especially more detailed measures of on-ball defense, so we hope to be able to revisit RAPTOR as additional data becomes available.
- RAPTOR’s name (in addition to being a whimsical backronym in the tradition of CARMELO and DRAYMOND) honors the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors, which FiveThirtyEight’s previous projection system correctly predicted had an edge over the Golden State Warriors (even though we didn’t fully believe the projection ourselves at the time).
- The full-fledged version of RAPTOR is available for the 2013-14 season onward, as that’s when the NBA’s player-tracking data came on line. We also have a historical version of RAPTOR called Approximate RAPTOR dating back to 1976-1977, the first season after the ABA-NBA merger, but that uses a far more limited range of data.
RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played2 in a season since 2013-14 can be found in the table below. As you can see, RAPTOR generally loves perimeter players and wings, such as Curry, Harden, Leonard and Chris Paul, although some frontcourt players like Jokic, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also rated highly by the system. For more detail on past RAPTORs, including the breakdown of box and on-off components, you can download files that list the regular season and playoffs separately, or a version that combines a player’s appearances over the course of the entire season3 into one file.
RAPTOR ❤️s Steph, Harden, CP3 and Kawhi
RAPTOR ratings for players with at least 1,000 minutes played, regular season and playoffs combined
|RAPTOR
|Name▲▼
|Season▲▼
|Min. played▲▼
|Off.▲▼
|Def.▲▼
|Total▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Stephen Curry
|2016
|3,314
|+10.4
|+2.1
|+12.5
|26.7
|Chris Paul
|2014
|2,643
|+7.7
|+3.7
|+11.4
|19.3
|Stephen Curry
|2015
|3,439
|+8.6
|+2.4
|+11.0
|25.1
|James Harden
|2019
|3,291
|+9.6
|+1.1
|+10.7
|22.8
|Chris Paul
|2015
|3,302
|+8.6
|+2.1
|+10.7
|22.6
|James Harden
|2018
|3,172
|+8.8
|+1.3
|+10.1
|20.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|2016
|2,719
|+5.1
|+4.7
|+9.9
|17.5
|Paul George
|2019
|3,045
|+5.3
|+4.2
|+9.5
|19.4
|Draymond Green
|2016
|3,687
|+3.9
|+5.4
|+9.4
|23.5
|Chris Paul
|2016
|2,545
|+7.7
|+1.6
|+9.3
|15.7
|Kawhi Leonard
|2017
|2,903
|+7.3
|+2.0
|+9.3
|17.9
|Stephen Curry
|2017
|3,239
|+9.3
|-0.1
|+9.2
|20.7
|Chris Paul
|2017
|2,181
|+7.9
|+1.2
|+9.1
|13.2
|Nikola Jokic
|2019
|3,061
|+6.1
|+2.7
|+8.7
|18.2
|Chris Paul
|2018
|2,364
|+7.0
|+1.6
|+8.6
|13.7
|Anthony Davis
|2015
|2,627
|+3.8
|+4.7
|+8.5
|15.2
|Stephen Curry
|2014
|3,142
|+7.8
|+0.5
|+8.3
|18.1
|Kawhi Leonard
|2015
|2,283
|+3.4
|+4.8
|+8.2
|12.9
|Nikola Jokic
|2016
|1,733
|+3.6
|+4.5
|+8.2
|9.7
|LeBron James
|2016
|3,531
|+6.0
|+2.2
|+8.2
|19.9
|Jimmy Butler
|2018
|2,334
|+5.7
|+2.4
|+8.1
|12.7
|LeBron James
|2017
|3,538
|+6.9
|+0.9
|+7.8
|19.2
|Stephen Curry
|2019
|3,177
|+7.5
|+0.3
|+7.8
|17.6
|Draymond Green
|2017
|3,064
|+1.4
|+6.4
|+7.8
|16.8
|Stephen Curry
|2018
|2,186
|+8.1
|-0.5
|+7.6
|11.8
|Victor Oladipo
|2018
|2,813
|+3.4
|+4.1
|+7.5
|15.1
|Joel Embiid
|2019
|2,488
|+2.7
|+4.8
|+7.5
|13.3
|James Harden
|2015
|3,617
|+7.7
|-0.2
|+7.5
|19.3
|Anthony Davis
|2019
|1,850
|+4.1
|+3.3
|+7.4
|9.6
|Draymond Green
|2015
|3,274
|+1.9
|+5.5
|+7.3
|17.3
|Nikola Jokic
|2017
|2,038
|+6.4
|+0.9
|+7.3
|10.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2019
|1,974
|+2.1
|+5.2
|+7.2
|10.1
|James Harden
|2017
|3,354
|+7.4
|-0.3
|+7.1
|17.3
|Kevin Durant
|2017
|2,603
|+5.9
|+1.1
|+7.1
|13.3
|Russell Westbrook
|2017
|2,996
|+7.8
|-0.9
|+6.8
|15.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2019
|2,872
|+3.9
|+2.9
|+6.8
|14.3
|Jimmy Butler
|2017
|3,048
|+4.6
|+2.2
|+6.8
|14.8
|Kevin Durant
|2014
|3,937
|+7.1
|-0.3
|+6.8
|19.7
|Kawhi Leonard
|2019
|2,979
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|14.5
|Russell Westbrook
|2016
|3,424
|+6.6
|-0.0
|+6.6
|16.8
|Kawhi Leonard
|2014
|2,659
|+1.7
|+4.9
|+6.6
|12.8
|Kevin Love
|2014
|2,797
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|13.6
|Rudy Gobert
|2017
|2,990
|+1.0
|+5.6
|+6.5
|14.1
|James Harden
|2014
|3,040
|+6.5
|-0.1
|+6.4
|14.4
|Mike Conley
|2019
|2,342
|+4.6
|+1.7
|+6.3
|10.8
|Mike Conley
|2017
|2,516
|+5.5
|+0.7
|+6.2
|11.6
|Danny Green
|2015
|2,516
|+3.0
|+3.2
|+6.2
|11.5
|Blake Griffin
|2017
|2,175
|+4.6
|+1.6
|+6.2
|10.0
|Paul George
|2016
|3,094
|+3.5
|+2.6
|+6.2
|14.6
|Damian Lillard
|2018
|2,832
|+6.2
|-0.1
|+6.0
|12.8
|Paul George
|2014
|3,679
|+3.0
|+3.0
|+6.0
|16.7
|Kemba Walker
|2018
|2,736
|+5.4
|+0.6
|+6.0
|12.2
|Kyle Lowry
|2017
|2,544
|+6.3
|-0.4
|+5.9
|11.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2014
|2,136
|+4.1
|+1.7
|+5.9
|9.7
|LeBron James
|2018
|3,948
|+7.5
|-1.7
|+5.8
|17.4
|Kyle Lowry
|2016
|3,617
|+5.3
|+0.4
|+5.8
|15.8
|Kemba Walker
|2019
|2,863
|+5.0
|+0.8
|+5.7
|12.3
|Joakim Noah
|2014
|3,030
|+1.2
|+4.5
|+5.7
|13.0
|Kyrie Irving
|2019
|2,544
|+5.1
|+0.6
|+5.7
|11.1
|George Hill
|2015
|1,267
|+3.9
|+1.7
|+5.6
|5.4
|Jimmy Butler
|2019
|2,606
|+3.6
|+2.0
|+5.6
|11.1
|Russell Westbrook
|2015
|2,302
|+6.1
|-0.5
|+5.6
|10.1
|Kyle Lowry
|2019
|3,114
|+3.7
|+1.9
|+5.6
|13.5
|Damian Lillard
|2019
|3,488
|+6.4
|-0.8
|+5.6
|15.0
|LeBron James
|2019
|1,937
|+5.4
|+0.2
|+5.6
|8.3
|Kyle Lowry
|2014
|3,133
|+4.3
|+1.2
|+5.6
|13.5
|Jrue Holiday
|2019
|2,402
|+4.1
|+1.5
|+5.6
|10.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2018
|3,036
|+3.3
|+2.2
|+5.5
|12.9
|Manu Ginobili
|2016
|1,326
|+2.2
|+3.3
|+5.5
|5.7
|Nikola Jokic
|2018
|2,443
|+5.2
|+0.3
|+5.5
|10.3
|Steven Adams
|2016
|2,567
|+1.3
|+4.2
|+5.5
|10.7
|Kevin Durant
|2016
|3,304
|+5.5
|-0.0
|+5.4
|14.1
|Rudy Gobert
|2019
|2,729
|+0.7
|+4.7
|+5.4
|11.4
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2015
|2,013
|+0.9
|+4.4
|+5.4
|8.5
|Kyle Lowry
|2018
|2,871
|+4.9
|+0.4
|+5.3
|12.0
|Eric Bledsoe
|2019
|2,695
|+2.9
|+2.4
|+5.3
|11.2
|Patty Mills
|2014
|1,878
|+3.8
|+1.5
|+5.3
|7.7
|Anthony Davis
|2018
|3,085
|+1.3
|+4.0
|+5.3
|12.8
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2017
|3,088
|+2.8
|+2.5
|+5.2
|12.6
|LeBron James
|2014
|3,665
|+6.0
|-0.9
|+5.2
|15.1
|Kevin Durant
|2018
|3,132
|+5.9
|-0.7
|+5.2
|13.0
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2017
|2,465
|+3.4
|+1.7
|+5.1
|10.0
|Danny Green
|2014
|2,180
|+1.2
|+3.9
|+5.1
|8.9
|Bradley Beal
|2017
|3,189
|+4.9
|+0.1
|+5.1
|12.9
|Kevin Durant
|2019
|3,144
|+5.2
|-0.2
|+5.1
|12.8
|Kemba Walker
|2017
|2,739
|+5.0
|+0.1
|+5.0
|10.8
|Anthony Davis
|2017
|2,708
|+0.6
|+4.4
|+5.0
|10.8
|Goran Dragic
|2014
|2,668
|+4.8
|+0.2
|+5.0
|10.6
|LeBron James
|2015
|3,337
|+4.8
|+0.2
|+5.0
|13.3
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2014
|2,298
|+1.7
|+3.3
|+5.0
|9.2
|James Harden
|2016
|3,318
|+5.6
|-0.7
|+4.9
|13.1
|Kyrie Irving
|2018
|1,931
|+6.0
|-1.2
|+4.8
|7.5
|Nikola Vucevic
|2019
|2,657
|+1.4
|+3.4
|+4.8
|10.2
|Tim Duncan
|2016
|1,754
|-0.5
|+5.2
|+4.8
|6.7
|Kevin Love
|2017
|2,463
|+2.8
|+1.9
|+4.7
|9.5
|Chris Paul
|2019
|2,254
|+3.2
|+1.4
|+4.6
|8.6
|Russell Westbrook
|2014
|2,147
|+4.3
|+0.3
|+4.6
|8.4
|Klay Thompson
|2015
|3,216
|+4.0
|+0.5
|+4.5
|12.1
|Blake Griffin
|2019
|2,680
|+4.1
|+0.4
|+4.5
|10.0
|Draymond Green
|2019
|2,916
|+0.6
|+3.8
|+4.4
|11.1
|Russell Westbrook
|2018
|3,149
|+4.3
|+0.1
|+4.4
|11.8
|Eric Bledsoe
|2018
|2,547
|+2.6
|+1.8
|+4.4
|9.5
|DeAndre Jordan
|2015
|3,302
|+3.1
|+1.3
|+4.4
|12.0
|Robert Covington
|2018
|2,813
|+1.1
|+3.3
|+4.4
|10.4
|Tony Allen
|2015
|1,927
|-0.4
|+4.8
|+4.4
|7.1
|Jrue Holiday
|2018
|3,275
|+2.4
|+2.0
|+4.4
|12.1
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2018
|2,590
|+2.9
|+1.5
|+4.4
|9.4
|Danilo Gallinari
|2019
|2,260
|+4.3
|+0.1
|+4.4
|8.2
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2016
|2,246
|+0.3
|+4.1
|+4.4
|8.3
|Joel Embiid
|2018
|2,190
|+0.4
|+3.9
|+4.3
|8.0
|Draymond Green
|2018
|3,106
|+1.0
|+3.3
|+4.3
|11.6
|Marc Gasol
|2015
|3,103
|+1.4
|+3.0
|+4.3
|11.2
|Eric Bledsoe
|2016
|1,059
|+2.3
|+1.9
|+4.2
|3.8
|Kyle Korver
|2015
|2,944
|+4.0
|+0.3
|+4.2
|10.6
|Mario Chalmers
|2016
|1,373
|+1.7
|+2.5
|+4.2
|4.9
|Draymond Green
|2014
|2,025
|-0.8
|+5.0
|+4.2
|7.3
|Isaiah Thomas
|2017
|3,090
|+7.5
|-3.3
|+4.2
|11.1
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2014
|2,891
|+3.9
|+0.3
|+4.2
|10.2
|JJ Redick
|2016
|2,263
|+2.8
|+1.3
|+4.1
|8.0
|Rudy Gobert
|2015
|2,158
|-0.7
|+4.8
|+4.1
|7.5
|Kyrie Irving
|2015
|3,194
|+5.3
|-1.2
|+4.1
|11.3
|Kevin Love
|2016
|3,037
|+2.8
|+1.3
|+4.1
|10.7
|Khris Middleton
|2015
|2,610
|+1.3
|+2.8
|+4.1
|9.1
|Al Horford
|2018
|2,956
|+0.9
|+3.2
|+4.1
|10.3
|Anderson Varejao
|2014
|1,800
|+0.5
|+3.6
|+4.1
|6.2
|Danny Green
|2019
|2,900
|+2.6
|+1.4
|+4.1
|10.1
|Fred VanVleet
|2018
|1,634
|+2.3
|+1.7
|+4.1
|5.6
|Darren Collison
|2015
|1,565
|+1.7
|+2.3
|+4.0
|5.4
|Tiago Splitter
|2015
|1,153
|+0.5
|+3.5
|+4.0
|4.0
|Kemba Walker
|2016
|3,145
|+3.4
|+0.7
|+4.0
|10.7
|Jimmy Butler
|2015
|3,019
|+3.6
|+0.4
|+4.0
|10.4
|Ricky Rubio
|2016
|2,323
|+1.3
|+2.7
|+4.0
|8.0
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2018
|2,686
|+2.6
|+1.4
|+4.0
|9.1
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2015
|2,720
|+2.3
|+1.6
|+3.9
|9.2
|Tiago Splitter
|2014
|1,787
|-0.5
|+4.4
|+3.9
|6.2
|Isaiah Thomas
|2014
|2,497
|+3.5
|+0.4
|+3.9
|8.5
|Tyreke Evans
|2018
|1,607
|+4.4
|-0.6
|+3.9
|5.4
|Paul Millsap
|2019
|2,364
|+1.1
|+2.8
|+3.9
|8.0
|Derrick Favors
|2019
|1,869
|+0.0
|+3.8
|+3.9
|6.4
|JJ Redick
|2014
|1,338
|+2.7
|+1.2
|+3.9
|4.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2018
|3,088
|+4.1
|-0.2
|+3.8
|10.3
|Carmelo Anthony
|2014
|2,982
|+4.2
|-0.4
|+3.8
|9.9
|Al Horford
|2019
|2,283
|+1.6
|+2.2
|+3.8
|7.6
|Darren Collison
|2018
|2,232
|+2.3
|+1.4
|+3.8
|7.4
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2014
|2,939
|+1.4
|+2.3
|+3.8
|9.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2019
|2,030
|+2.6
|+1.1
|+3.8
|6.8
|Tim Duncan
|2015
|2,477
|+0.4
|+3.4
|+3.8
|8.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2019
|1,147
|+1.3
|+2.5
|+3.8
|3.8
|Kemba Walker
|2014
|2,767
|+1.5
|+2.3
|+3.7
|9.1
|Hassan Whiteside
|2015
|1,142
|+1.1
|+2.6
|+3.7
|3.8
|Derrick White
|2019
|1,919
|+0.7
|+3.0
|+3.7
|6.4
|Deron Williams
|2014
|2,487
|+2.6
|+1.1
|+3.7
|8.3
|Ricky Rubio
|2014
|2,638
|+1.9
|+1.8
|+3.7
|8.8
|Rudy Gay
|2017
|1,013
|+1.1
|+2.6
|+3.7
|3.4
|Eric Bledsoe
|2014
|1,416
|+1.5
|+2.2
|+3.7
|4.7
|Derrick Favors
|2016
|1,983
|+0.6
|+3.1
|+3.7
|6.5
|Clint Capela
|2018
|2,554
|+0.4
|+3.3
|+3.7
|8.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2017
|2,927
|+2.9
|+0.8
|+3.7
|9.6
|Lou Williams
|2017
|2,266
|+5.7
|-2.0
|+3.7
|7.6
|Paul Millsap
|2015
|2,956
|+1.3
|+2.3
|+3.7
|9.8
|Jimmy Butler
|2016
|2,474
|+2.5
|+1.2
|+3.7
|8.0
|Delon Wright
|2018
|1,648
|+1.4
|+2.2
|+3.6
|5.4
|Kyle Lowry
|2015
|2,545
|+3.1
|+0.6
|+3.6
|8.3
|Rudy Gobert
|2018
|2,199
|-0.6
|+4.2
|+3.6
|7.2
|Manu Ginobili
|2017
|1,575
|+1.1
|+2.5
|+3.6
|5.2
|Wesley Matthews
|2015
|2,024
|+2.3
|+1.3
|+3.6
|6.6
|Danny Green
|2016
|2,329
|+0.6
|+3.0
|+3.6
|7.6
|Patrick Beverley
|2017
|2,383
|+1.3
|+2.3
|+3.6
|7.7
|Paul Millsap
|2014
|2,749
|+0.4
|+3.1
|+3.6
|9.0
|Andre Drummond
|2019
|2,774
|+0.7
|+2.8
|+3.5
|8.9
|Jrue Holiday
|2016
|1,831
|+3.3
|+0.2
|+3.5
|5.9
|Nikola Mirotic
|2015
|1,818
|+1.6
|+1.9
|+3.5
|5.8
|Anthony Davis
|2014
|2,358
|+1.2
|+2.3
|+3.5
|7.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2019
|2,545
|+3.5
|+0.0
|+3.5
|8.1
|Patrick Beverley
|2014
|1,953
|+1.8
|+1.7
|+3.5
|6.1
|Gordon Hayward
|2015
|2,618
|+3.2
|+0.2
|+3.4
|8.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2015
|1,718
|+1.9
|+1.5
|+3.4
|5.5
|Kevin Love
|2015
|2,639
|+1.9
|+1.6
|+3.4
|8.3
|Tristan Thompson
|2016
|2,891
|+0.9
|+2.5
|+3.4
|9.1
|Jonas Jerebko
|2015
|1,298
|+0.6
|+2.8
|+3.4
|4.1
|Kevon Looney
|2018
|1,297
|-1.0
|+4.4
|+3.4
|4.1
|Dwight Powell
|2018
|1,672
|+0.5
|+2.9
|+3.4
|5.2
|Blake Griffin
|2014
|3,341
|+3.0
|+0.4
|+3.4
|10.5
|Kevon Looney
|2019
|1,913
|+0.6
|+2.8
|+3.4
|6.0
|Damian Lillard
|2017
|2,845
|+5.8
|-2.4
|+3.4
|9.0
|Bradley Beal
|2019
|3,028
|+4.3
|-0.9
|+3.4
|9.6
|Mike Conley
|2014
|2,713
|+3.2
|+0.2
|+3.4
|8.4
|Jimmy Butler
|2014
|2,809
|+0.4
|+2.9
|+3.3
|8.7
|Vince Carter
|2014
|2,163
|+2.5
|+0.8
|+3.3
|6.8
|Jeremy Lamb
|2016
|1,239
|+1.0
|+2.3
|+3.3
|3.8
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2017
|3,033
|+2.1
|+1.2
|+3.3
|9.5
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2016
|2,047
|+0.1
|+3.3
|+3.3
|6.4
|Davis Bertans
|2019
|1,711
|+2.2
|+1.1
|+3.3
|5.3
|Patrick Beverley
|2016
|2,170
|+1.5
|+1.8
|+3.3
|6.7
|Nikola Pekovic
|2014
|1,663
|+1.1
|+2.2
|+3.3
|5.1
|Paul George
|2018
|3,142
|+1.7
|+1.5
|+3.3
|9.8
|Andre Iguodala
|2014
|2,288
|+0.9
|+2.3
|+3.3
|7.0
|Brandon Jennings
|2015
|1,173
|+3.1
|+0.1
|+3.2
|3.5
|Paul Millsap
|2017
|2,562
|+0.7
|+2.5
|+3.2
|7.9
|CJ McCollum
|2019
|3,010
|+3.3
|-0.1
|+3.2
|9.2
|CJ McCollum
|2016
|3,222
|+2.4
|+0.7
|+3.1
|9.7
|Amir Johnson
|2017
|1,750
|-0.3
|+3.4
|+3.1
|5.2
|Jae Crowder
|2014
|1,335
|+0.1
|+3.1
|+3.1
|4.0
|Isaiah Thomas
|2016
|2,864
|+4.1
|-1.0
|+3.1
|8.7
|Nikola Mirotic
|2018
|1,814
|+2.5
|+0.6
|+3.1
|5.5
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2019
|1,503
|-0.1
|+3.2
|+3.1
|4.6
|Mario Chalmers
|2014
|2,713
|+1.4
|+1.7
|+3.1
|8.1
|Mike Conley
|2015
|2,468
|+2.5
|+0.6
|+3.1
|7.4
|Hassan Whiteside
|2019
|1,674
|-0.6
|+3.8
|+3.1
|5.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|2016
|2,796
|+0.8
|+2.3
|+3.1
|8.3
|John Wall
|2017
|3,343
|+4.6
|-1.5
|+3.1
|10.1
|Pau Gasol
|2016
|2,291
|+0.7
|+2.4
|+3.1
|6.8
|Andrew Bogut
|2014
|1,769
|-1.4
|+4.4
|+3.1
|5.3
|Kris Humphries
|2014
|1,376
|+0.0
|+3.0
|+3.0
|4.0
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2015
|1,516
|+0.1
|+2.9
|+3.0
|4.5
|Blake Griffin
|2015
|2,913
|+3.3
|-0.3
|+3.0
|8.7
|Danilo Gallinari
|2015
|1,426
|+2.8
|+0.2
|+3.0
|4.2
|Marcin Gortat
|2015
|2,760
|-0.2
|+3.2
|+3.0
|8.1
|Paul Millsap
|2016
|3,012
|+0.4
|+2.5
|+3.0
|8.9
|David West
|2017
|1,075
|-1.6
|+4.5
|+2.9
|3.1
|Pau Gasol
|2017
|1,992
|+1.4
|+1.6
|+2.9
|5.8
|Ty Lawson
|2014
|2,222
|+3.2
|-0.3
|+2.9
|6.5
|Joe Ingles
|2017
|2,306
|+0.8
|+2.1
|+2.9
|6.7
|Eric Bledsoe
|2015
|2,800
|+1.7
|+1.2
|+2.9
|8.1
|Tony Allen
|2014
|1,508
|+0.6
|+2.3
|+2.9
|4.4
|Kelly Olynyk
|2015
|1,476
|+0.8
|+2.1
|+2.8
|4.3
|Marc Gasol
|2019
|3,171
|-0.8
|+3.6
|+2.8
|9.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|2017
|2,834
|+1.3
|+1.5
|+2.8
|8.0
|Bradley Beal
|2018
|3,193
|+2.3
|+0.5
|+2.8
|9.1
|DeMarre Carroll
|2014
|2,587
|+0.7
|+2.1
|+2.8
|7.3
|Andrew Bogut
|2015
|2,023
|-1.3
|+4.1
|+2.8
|5.7
|George Hill
|2017
|1,825
|+2.9
|-0.1
|+2.8
|5.1
|Marvin Williams
|2016
|2,566
|+2.2
|+0.6
|+2.8
|7.2
|Hassan Whiteside
|2016
|2,416
|+0.4
|+2.4
|+2.8
|6.8
|Joe Ingles
|2018
|2,960
|+2.0
|+0.8
|+2.8
|8.4
|James Johnson
|2017
|2,085
|+0.4
|+2.4
|+2.8
|5.9
|David West
|2016
|1,580
|+0.2
|+2.5
|+2.8
|4.5
|Chris Andersen
|2014
|1,713
|+0.5
|+2.3
|+2.8
|4.8
|Damian Lillard
|2014
|3,403
|+4.2
|-1.4
|+2.8
|9.7
|Robert Covington
|2019
|1,203
|-0.6
|+3.3
|+2.8
|3.4
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2018
|1,553
|+0.8
|+2.0
|+2.8
|4.4
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2018
|1,971
|+1.1
|+1.7
|+2.7
|5.6
|Anthony Morrow
|2015
|1,806
|+2.7
|+0.1
|+2.7
|5.1
|Lou Williams
|2015
|2,118
|+4.8
|-2.1
|+2.7
|6.0
|John Collins
|2019
|1,829
|+3.2
|-0.5
|+2.7
|5.1
|Clint Capela
|2019
|2,580
|+0.8
|+1.9
|+2.7
|7.2
|Damian Lillard
|2016
|3,113
|+4.9
|-2.2
|+2.7
|8.8
|Kyle Anderson
|2018
|2,051
|-0.3
|+3.0
|+2.7
|5.7
|DeMarre Carroll
|2015
|2,747
|+2.1
|+0.6
|+2.7
|7.7
|Zaza Pachulia
|2015
|1,859
|-0.6
|+3.3
|+2.7
|5.2
|Jeff Teague
|2015
|2,757
|+2.4
|+0.3
|+2.7
|7.8
|Klay Thompson
|2016
|3,515
|+3.1
|-0.5
|+2.7
|9.9
|Jeremy Lamb
|2019
|2,250
|+1.5
|+1.1
|+2.7
|6.2
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2016
|1,878
|+2.2
|+0.4
|+2.6
|5.2
|Aron Baynes
|2017
|1,163
|-1.9
|+4.5
|+2.6
|3.2
|Khris Middleton
|2019
|2,908
|+2.2
|+0.4
|+2.6
|8.0
|Steven Adams
|2018
|2,687
|+1.5
|+1.1
|+2.6
|7.3
|Serge Ibaka
|2015
|2,116
|-0.4
|+3.0
|+2.6
|5.7
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2016
|2,598
|+1.0
|+1.6
|+2.6
|7.1
|Andre Roberson
|2018
|1,037
|-1.4
|+4.0
|+2.6
|2.8
|Anthony Davis
|2016
|2,164
|+0.3
|+2.3
|+2.6
|5.9
|Terry Rozier
|2018
|2,764
|+1.1
|+1.5
|+2.6
|7.5
|Paul George
|2017
|2,861
|+2.4
|+0.2
|+2.6
|7.9
|Kyrie Irving
|2017
|3,178
|+6.1
|-3.5
|+2.6
|8.7
|Jrue Holiday
|2015
|1,358
|+3.3
|-0.7
|+2.6
|3.7
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2019
|1,683
|+1.3
|+1.3
|+2.6
|4.6
|Pascal Siakam
|2019
|3,439
|+1.3
|+1.2
|+2.6
|9.3
|Thaddeus Young
|2019
|2,619
|+0.7
|+1.9
|+2.6
|7.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2016
|2,950
|+0.8
|+1.7
|+2.5
|8.0
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2018
|1,728
|-0.2
|+2.8
|+2.5
|4.7
|Klay Thompson
|2014
|3,125
|+1.9
|+0.7
|+2.5
|8.5
|Patrick Beverley
|2019
|2,332
|+1.2
|+1.4
|+2.5
|6.3
|Serge Ibaka
|2014
|3,247
|-0.1
|+2.6
|+2.5
|8.8
|Amir Johnson
|2018
|1,265
|-0.6
|+3.1
|+2.5
|3.4
|Davis Bertans
|2018
|1,168
|+0.8
|+1.7
|+2.5
|3.2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2018
|2,306
|+3.2
|-0.7
|+2.5
|6.1
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2018
|1,737
|+0.3
|+2.2
|+2.5
|4.7
|Delon Wright
|2019
|1,699
|+0.5
|+2.0
|+2.5
|4.5
|Caris LeVert
|2019
|1,207
|+1.0
|+1.5
|+2.5
|3.2
|Jakob Poeltl
|2018
|1,664
|+0.1
|+2.4
|+2.5
|4.4
|Dwight Howard
|2015
|1,797
|-0.7
|+3.2
|+2.5
|4.8
|JJ Redick
|2015
|2,949
|+2.0
|+0.4
|+2.5
|8.0
|Shabazz Napier
|2019
|1,011
|+1.7
|+0.7
|+2.4
|2.7
|Shane Battier
|2014
|1,670
|+0.3
|+2.2
|+2.4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|2015
|2,408
|+3.5
|-1.1
|+2.4
|6.4
|Joe Ingles
|2019
|2,719
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|7.2
|Jae Crowder
|2017
|2,931
|+1.6
|+0.8
|+2.4
|7.8
|Channing Frye
|2014
|2,312
|+2.0
|+0.4
|+2.4
|6.1
|Brook Lopez
|2016
|2,457
|-0.1
|+2.5
|+2.4
|6.4
|Andre Roberson
|2017
|2,561
|-1.9
|+4.3
|+2.4
|6.7
|George Hill
|2014
|3,121
|+0.1
|+2.3
|+2.4
|8.1
|Jared Dudley
|2015
|1,827
|+0.2
|+2.2
|+2.4
|4.8
|John Wall
|2018
|1,644
|+2.2
|+0.2
|+2.4
|4.4
|Rudy Gobert
|2016
|1,932
|-1.1
|+3.5
|+2.4
|5.0
|Dion Waiters
|2017
|1,384
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|3.6
|Kemba Walker
|2015
|2,119
|+1.2
|+1.2
|+2.4
|5.4
|Al Horford
|2015
|2,840
|+0.3
|+2.1
|+2.4
|7.4
|Marc Gasol
|2017
|2,771
|+1.0
|+1.4
|+2.4
|7.2
|Marcus Smart
|2019
|2,232
|+0.1
|+2.3
|+2.4
|5.9
|David West
|2014
|3,159
|+0.9
|+1.4
|+2.4
|8.3
|Blake Griffin
|2018
|1,970
|+2.2
|+0.2
|+2.4
|5.2
|CJ McCollum
|2015
|1,139
|+1.3
|+1.0
|+2.4
|3.0
|Damian Lillard
|2015
|3,126
|+3.7
|-1.4
|+2.4
|8.1
|Channing Frye
|2016
|1,437
|+1.4
|+0.9
|+2.3
|3.8
|Marcin Gortat
|2016
|2,256
|-0.9
|+3.3
|+2.3
|5.8
|Tyson Chandler
|2015
|2,446
|-0.1
|+2.4
|+2.3
|6.3
|David Lee
|2017
|1,722
|+0.6
|+1.7
|+2.3
|4.5
|Marcin Gortat
|2014
|3,037
|-0.3
|+2.6
|+2.3
|7.9
|Victor Oladipo
|2016
|2,379
|+1.2
|+1.1
|+2.3
|6.2
|Enes Kanter
|2016
|2,044
|+2.5
|-0.2
|+2.3
|5.2
|Khris Middleton
|2016
|2,852
|+2.6
|-0.4
|+2.3
|7.4
|Ryan Anderson
|2016
|2,008
|+2.0
|+0.3
|+2.3
|5.2
|Klay Thompson
|2017
|3,245
|+1.5
|+0.8
|+2.3
|8.3
|Tim Duncan
|2014
|2,910
|-0.5
|+2.7
|+2.3
|7.5
|Derrick Favors
|2015
|2,280
|+0.1
|+2.1
|+2.3
|5.8
|Devin Harris
|2015
|1,759
|+1.8
|+0.4
|+2.2
|4.5
|Andre Roberson
|2015
|1,286
|-1.1
|+3.4
|+2.2
|3.3
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2019
|1,795
|+0.0
|+2.2
|+2.2
|4.5
|Wesley Matthews
|2014
|3,206
|+2.3
|-0.1
|+2.2
|8.2
|Luka Doncic
|2019
|2,318
|+3.1
|-0.9
|+2.2
|5.9
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2019
|1,788
|+1.2
|+1.0
|+2.2
|4.5
|Rudy Gay
|2019
|2,021
|+1.0
|+1.2
|+2.2
|5.1
|Iman Shumpert
|2015
|2,240
|+0.5
|+1.7
|+2.2
|5.7
|Timofey Mozgov
|2015
|2,574
|-1.1
|+3.3
|+2.2
|6.6
|Patty Mills
|2016
|1,829
|+1.8
|+0.4
|+2.2
|4.6
|Jrue Holiday
|2014
|1,143
|+2.2
|-0.1
|+2.2
|2.9
|CJ McCollum
|2017
|2,936
|+3.2
|-1.0
|+2.2
|7.4
|Matt Barnes
|2015
|2,680
|+1.0
|+1.1
|+2.2
|6.8
|Trevor Ariza
|2014
|3,130
|+1.2
|+0.9
|+2.1
|8.0
|Josh Richardson
|2018
|2,819
|-0.5
|+2.7
|+2.1
|7.0
|Nicolas Batum
|2014
|3,415
|+1.8
|+0.3
|+2.1
|8.7
|Jared Dudley
|2016
|2,098
|+1.3
|+0.9
|+2.1
|5.2
|Danilo Gallinari
|2017
|2,134
|+2.6
|-0.5
|+2.1
|5.3
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2017
|2,011
|-1.3
|+3.5
|+2.1
|5.0
|Zach Randolph
|2015
|2,686
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|6.6
|Robin Lopez
|2014
|2,970
|+0.8
|+1.4
|+2.1
|7.3
|J.J. Barea
|2015
|1,516
|+2.1
|-0.0
|+2.1
|3.7
|Tyus Jones
|2018
|1,522
|+0.8
|+1.2
|+2.1
|3.7
|Solomon Hill
|2016
|1,064
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|2.7
|Robert Covington
|2017
|2,119
|-1.7
|+3.8
|+2.1
|5.3
|Ben Simmons
|2018
|3,101
|+1.1
|+1.0
|+2.1
|7.6
|DeMarre Carroll
|2016
|1,382
|-0.1
|+2.2
|+2.1
|3.4
|Jakob Poeltl
|2019
|1,450
|+1.3
|+0.8
|+2.1
|3.6
|Gary Harris
|2018
|2,304
|+1.4
|+0.6
|+2.1
|5.7
|Darren Collison
|2014
|2,318
|+0.8
|+1.3
|+2.1
|5.7
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2017
|1,427
|-1.7
|+3.8
|+2.1
|3.5
|Donovan Mitchell
|2018
|3,049
|+1.4
|+0.7
|+2.1
|7.6
|Danilo Gallinari
|2016
|1,839
|+3.0
|-0.9
|+2.1
|4.5
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2019
|2,931
|+0.6
|+1.4
|+2.1
|7.1
|Ty Lawson
|2015
|2,665
|+3.8
|-1.8
|+2.1
|6.6
|Devin Harris
|2017
|1,087
|+1.6
|+0.4
|+2.1
|2.7
|John Wall
|2015
|3,110
|+2.0
|+0.0
|+2.1
|7.8
|Rudy Gay
|2018
|1,391
|+0.7
|+1.3
|+2.1
|3.4
|Jae Crowder
|2015
|1,747
|+1.8
|+0.3
|+2.1
|4.3
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2017
|2,232
|-0.1
|+2.1
|+2.1
|5.5
|Kyle Korver
|2018
|2,079
|+1.7
|+0.3
|+2.0
|5.1
|Jared Dudley
|2019
|1,302
|-0.6
|+2.6
|+2.0
|3.2
|Derrick Rose
|2015
|1,984
|+0.7
|+1.3
|+2.0
|5.0
|Cody Zeller
|2015
|1,487
|-0.1
|+2.1
|+2.0
|3.6
|Jeremy Lamb
|2018
|1,967
|+2.2
|-0.2
|+2.0
|4.7
|Joakim Noah
|2015
|2,444
|-0.5
|+2.5
|+2.0
|5.9
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2018
|1,885
|+2.0
|-0.0
|+2.0
|4.6
|Marc Gasol
|2014
|2,269
|-1.0
|+3.0
|+2.0
|5.4
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2015
|1,587
|-1.0
|+3.0
|+2.0
|3.8
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2017
|2,349
|-1.4
|+3.4
|+2.0
|5.6
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2015
|1,461
|+1.7
|+0.2
|+2.0
|3.5
|Dwight Howard
|2014
|2,627
|-0.3
|+2.2
|+2.0
|6.3
|Shabazz Napier
|2018
|1,570
|-0.6
|+2.5
|+1.9
|3.7
|John Wall
|2016
|2,784
|+1.9
|+0.0
|+1.9
|6.7
|Andrew Bogut
|2016
|1,816
|-1.7
|+3.6
|+1.9
|4.4
|Ed Davis
|2016
|1,889
|+0.7
|+1.2
|+1.9
|4.5
|George Hill
|2019
|1,697
|+0.8
|+1.1
|+1.9
|4.0
|Trey Burke
|2019
|1,125
|+2.0
|-0.1
|+1.9
|2.6
|Derrick Favors
|2018
|2,439
|+0.1
|+1.8
|+1.9
|5.7
|Lou Williams
|2018
|2,589
|+5.2
|-3.3
|+1.9
|6.3
|Monte Morris
|2019
|2,194
|+1.0
|+0.9
|+1.9
|5.1
|Patrick Patterson
|2017
|1,784
|+0.2
|+1.7
|+1.9
|4.2
|Ricky Rubio
|2017
|2,469
|+1.5
|+0.3
|+1.9
|5.8
|Dwight Powell
|2019
|1,662
|+2.2
|-0.4
|+1.9
|3.9
|Tyler Johnson
|2017
|2,178
|+0.1
|+1.8
|+1.9
|5.1
|JJ Redick
|2018
|2,458
|+3.3
|-1.4
|+1.8
|5.9
|Nene
|2017
|1,359
|-1.7
|+3.6
|+1.8
|3.3
|Kyle Anderson
|2017
|1,215
|-0.7
|+2.5
|+1.8
|2.9
|Tobias Harris
|2017
|2,567
|+1.0
|+0.8
|+1.8
|6.0
|Maxi Kleber
|2019
|1,502
|-1.1
|+2.9
|+1.8
|3.5
|Serge Ibaka
|2016
|3,102
|+0.2
|+1.6
|+1.8
|7.3
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2016
|2,534
|+1.9
|-0.1
|+1.8
|5.9
|Marcus Smart
|2016
|1,860
|-0.2
|+2.0
|+1.8
|4.4
|Steven Adams
|2019
|2,828
|-0.1
|+1.9
|+1.8
|6.6
|Anthony Tolliver
|2018
|1,757
|+1.7
|+0.1
|+1.8
|4.1
|Khris Middleton
|2018
|3,257
|+2.8
|-1.0
|+1.8
|7.6
|Josh Richardson
|2019
|2,539
|+0.9
|+0.9
|+1.8
|5.8
|Paul Pierce
|2014
|2,466
|+0.0
|+1.8
|+1.8
|5.8
|Rashard Lewis
|2014
|1,290
|-0.3
|+2.1
|+1.8
|3.0
|Jaylen Brown
|2018
|2,735
|+0.6
|+1.2
|+1.8
|6.4
|Nikola Mirotic
|2019
|1,543
|+1.1
|+0.7
|+1.8
|3.6
|Seth Curry
|2017
|2,029
|+1.1
|+0.6
|+1.8
|4.6
|Bradley Beal
|2015
|2,525
|+1.1
|+0.7
|+1.8
|5.8
|James Johnson
|2015
|1,382
|+0.6
|+1.2
|+1.8
|3.2
|Channing Frye
|2017
|1,552
|+0.9
|+0.9
|+1.8
|3.6
|Khris Middleton
|2017
|1,120
|+0.8
|+0.9
|+1.8
|2.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2017
|3,030
|+3.8
|-2.1
|+1.7
|7.0
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|2019
|1,153
|-0.4
|+2.2
|+1.7
|2.6
|De’Aaron Fox
|2019
|2,546
|+1.9
|-0.1
|+1.7
|6.0
|Isaiah Thomas
|2015
|1,845
|+4.4
|-2.7
|+1.7
|4.3
|Chandler Parsons
|2014
|3,033
|+2.5
|-0.8
|+1.7
|6.9
|PJ Tucker
|2014
|2,490
|+0.8
|+0.9
|+1.7
|5.7
|Aaron Gordon
|2018
|1,909
|+0.1
|+1.6
|+1.7
|4.4
|Jamal Murray
|2019
|2,955
|+2.1
|-0.4
|+1.7
|6.7
|Montrezl Harrell
|2019
|2,316
|+0.9
|+0.8
|+1.7
|5.3
|Luol Deng
|2015
|2,421
|+1.8
|-0.1
|+1.7
|5.5
|Marcus Smart
|2015
|1,898
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.7
|4.3
|Jeff Teague
|2017
|2,799
|+2.4
|-0.8
|+1.7
|6.4
|Montrezl Harrell
|2018
|1,293
|+1.7
|-0.1
|+1.7
|2.9
|Brandan Wright
|2015
|1,449
|+0.3
|+1.3
|+1.7
|3.2
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2014
|1,593
|-2.4
|+4.1
|+1.7
|3.5
|J.J. Barea
|2018
|1,603
|+3.4
|-1.7
|+1.7
|3.6
|DeAndre Jordan
|2014
|3,312
|+0.6
|+1.1
|+1.7
|7.4
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2018
|1,962
|-0.7
|+2.4
|+1.6
|4.4
|Al Horford
|2016
|2,958
|-0.5
|+2.1
|+1.6
|6.7
|Patrick Patterson
|2015
|2,262
|+2.3
|-0.7
|+1.6
|5.1
|Pablo Prigioni
|2014
|1,283
|+1.7
|-0.0
|+1.6
|2.8
|Jason Terry
|2017
|1,433
|+0.5
|+1.2
|+1.6
|3.2
|Greg Monroe
|2017
|1,964
|+1.2
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2015
|3,585
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.6
|8.0
|Danny Green
|2017
|2,243
|-0.3
|+2.0
|+1.6
|5.0
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2019
|1,091
|+0.6
|+1.0
|+1.6
|2.4
|CJ Miles
|2015
|1,841
|+1.4
|+0.2
|+1.6
|4.1
|Marcus Smart
|2018
|2,063
|-0.8
|+2.4
|+1.6
|4.7
|Goran Dragic
|2016
|2,835
|+0.8
|+0.8
|+1.6
|6.3
|Andre Iguodala
|2015
|2,704
|+0.2
|+1.4
|+1.6
|6.0
|Nikola Mirotic
|2017
|1,841
|+0.7
|+0.9
|+1.6
|4.1
|John Wall
|2014
|3,400
|+1.7
|-0.1
|+1.6
|7.7
|Ed Davis
|2015
|1,840
|+1.2
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.0
|JR Smith
|2016
|3,092
|+3.1
|-1.5
|+1.6
|6.9
|Thaddeus Young
|2018
|2,844
|-0.3
|+1.9
|+1.6
|6.2
|Clint Capela
|2016
|1,514
|-0.4
|+2.0
|+1.6
|3.3
|David West
|2018
|1,174
|-1.4
|+3.0
|+1.6
|2.6
|Monta Ellis
|2015
|2,896
|+1.1
|+0.5
|+1.6
|6.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2017
|2,165
|+1.1
|+0.4
|+1.6
|4.7
|Tyler Zeller
|2014
|1,049
|-1.0
|+2.5
|+1.5
|2.3
|Andre Drummond
|2014
|2,619
|+1.3
|+0.2
|+1.5
|5.7
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|2019
|1,947
|+1.7
|-0.2
|+1.5
|4.2
|Chandler Parsons
|2015
|2,223
|+2.3
|-0.8
|+1.5
|4.9
|Danny Green
|2018
|1,894
|-1.1
|+2.7
|+1.5
|4.1
|Reggie Jackson
|2016
|2,571
|+3.2
|-1.6
|+1.5
|5.6
|Jared Sullinger
|2014
|2,041
|+0.5
|+1.1
|+1.5
|4.5
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2014
|1,271
|+0.9
|+0.6
|+1.5
|2.8
|Tony Allen
|2017
|1,914
|-0.7
|+2.2
|+1.5
|4.1
|Derrick Rose
|2019
|1,392
|+2.7
|-1.2
|+1.5
|3.0
|Terrence Ross
|2017
|1,955
|+1.4
|+0.0
|+1.5
|4.3
|Jared Dudley
|2017
|1,362
|-0.8
|+2.3
|+1.5
|3.0
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2018
|2,203
|-0.6
|+2.1
|+1.5
|4.8
|D’Angelo Russell
|2019
|2,596
|+2.4
|-0.9
|+1.5
|5.7
|Andre Iguodala
|2019
|2,207
|+0.2
|+1.3
|+1.5
|4.8
|Gary Harris
|2017
|1,782
|+3.2
|-1.7
|+1.5
|3.8
|Domantas Sabonis
|2019
|1,934
|+0.9
|+0.5
|+1.5
|4.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2017
|2,403
|-0.0
|+1.5
|+1.5
|5.2
|Bradley Beal
|2014
|2,988
|+0.7
|+0.8
|+1.5
|6.5
|Klay Thompson
|2018
|3,300
|+1.4
|+0.0
|+1.4
|7.1
|Kyle Korver
|2016
|2,717
|+0.5
|+1.0
|+1.4
|5.9
|Boris Diaw
|2014
|2,578
|+1.1
|+0.4
|+1.4
|5.6
|Russell Westbrook
|2019
|2,827
|+2.5
|-1.1
|+1.4
|6.1
|JR Smith
|2015
|2,640
|+2.3
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.6
|Courtney Lee
|2014
|2,197
|+0.7
|+0.7
|+1.4
|4.7
|Josh Hart
|2018
|1,461
|+1.0
|+0.5
|+1.4
|3.1
|Amir Johnson
|2016
|1,934
|+0.3
|+1.1
|+1.4
|4.1
|Cory Joseph
|2019
|2,148
|-0.9
|+2.3
|+1.4
|4.5
|Kyle Korver
|2014
|2,658
|+2.0
|-0.6
|+1.4
|5.7
|George Hill
|2016
|2,759
|+0.6
|+0.7
|+1.4
|5.9
|Greg Monroe
|2016
|2,314
|+1.5
|-0.1
|+1.4
|4.9
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2018
|1,850
|-1.5
|+2.9
|+1.4
|3.9
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2018
|1,418
|+0.1
|+1.3
|+1.4
|3.0
|Kevin Love
|2018
|2,311
|+1.7
|-0.3
|+1.4
|4.9
|Dennis Schroder
|2016
|1,812
|+0.3
|+1.0
|+1.4
|3.8
|Myles Turner
|2017
|2,674
|-0.9
|+2.2
|+1.4
|5.7
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2016
|2,627
|+1.2
|+0.2
|+1.4
|5.6
|Ricky Rubio
|2019
|2,067
|+0.4
|+0.9
|+1.4
|4.4
|Josh McRoberts
|2014
|2,514
|+2.1
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.2
|Mike Conley
|2016
|1,761
|+2.2
|-0.9
|+1.4
|3.6
|Buddy Hield
|2018
|2,024
|+1.1
|+0.3
|+1.4
|4.2
|Buddy Hield
|2019
|2,615
|+2.2
|-0.8
|+1.4
|5.5
|Kelly Olynyk
|2018
|1,925
|+2.2
|-0.8
|+1.4
|4.0
|Jeremy Lin
|2015
|1,907
|+0.9
|+0.4
|+1.4
|4.0
|Tyler Hansbrough
|2015
|1,106
|+0.7
|+0.7
|+1.3
|2.3
|Jeremy Lin
|2016
|2,237
|-1.1
|+2.4
|+1.3
|4.7
|Jeremy Evans
|2014
|1,209
|+0.2
|+1.1
|+1.3
|2.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|2018
|3,065
|+3.4
|-2.1
|+1.3
|6.3
|Derek Fisher
|2014
|1,727
|-0.1
|+1.4
|+1.3
|3.6
|Nick Collison
|2014
|1,536
|-0.0
|+1.3
|+1.3
|3.2
|Carmelo Anthony
|2015
|1,428
|+3.8
|-2.5
|+1.3
|2.9
|Kelly Olynyk
|2016
|1,427
|-0.5
|+1.8
|+1.3
|2.9
|Tarik Black
|2017
|1,091
|-1.1
|+2.4
|+1.3
|2.2
|Ish Smith
|2018
|2,043
|+0.3
|+1.0
|+1.3
|4.1
|JJ Redick
|2017
|2,404
|+1.5
|-0.2
|+1.3
|4.8
|Trevor Ariza
|2017
|3,186
|+0.9
|+0.4
|+1.3
|6.5
|Reggie Jackson
|2015
|2,268
|+2.0
|-0.8
|+1.3
|4.6
|C.J. Watson
|2015
|1,422
|+0.1
|+1.1
|+1.3
|2.9
|Garrett Temple
|2017
|1,728
|-0.7
|+1.9
|+1.3
|3.5
|Al Jefferson
|2014
|2,659
|-0.6
|+1.9
|+1.3
|5.4
|Tobias Harris
|2018
|2,668
|+1.9
|-0.6
|+1.2
|5.4
|Manu Ginobili
|2018
|1,406
|+0.7
|+0.5
|+1.2
|2.9
|Lavoy Allen
|2015
|1,070
|-0.4
|+1.6
|+1.2
|2.2
|Wesley Matthews
|2016
|2,817
|+1.3
|-0.1
|+1.2
|5.7
|Robert Covington
|2016
|1,903
|-0.7
|+1.9
|+1.2
|3.9
|Brook Lopez
|2015
|2,334
|+0.4
|+0.8
|+1.2
|4.7
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2017
|1,886
|-2.2
|+3.4
|+1.2
|3.8
|Goran Dragic
|2018
|2,534
|+1.4
|-0.2
|+1.2
|5.1
|Royce O’Neale
|2018
|1,409
|-1.2
|+2.4
|+1.2
|2.8
|Alan Anderson
|2015
|1,886
|-0.3
|+1.5
|+1.2
|3.8
|Andre Roberson
|2016
|2,024
|-0.4
|+1.6
|+1.2
|4.1
|Jared Sullinger
|2015
|1,646
|+0.7
|+0.5
|+1.2
|3.3
|Jayson Tatum
|2018
|3,121
|+0.5
|+0.7
|+1.2
|6.3
|Maurice Harkless
|2019
|1,803
|-0.1
|+1.3
|+1.2
|3.6
|Patrick Beverley
|2015
|1,727
|+0.2
|+1.0
|+1.2
|3.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2017
|2,377
|-1.1
|+2.3
|+1.2
|4.8
|Luol Deng
|2016
|2,889
|+0.3
|+0.9
|+1.2
|5.9
|Tobias Harris
|2016
|2,669
|+0.5
|+0.6
|+1.2
|5.4
|Wayne Ellington
|2017
|1,500
|+1.7
|-0.5
|+1.2
|3.0
|Ricky Rubio
|2018
|2,435
|-0.1
|+1.3
|+1.2
|4.9
|Nate Wolters
|2014
|1,309
|-0.2
|+1.3
|+1.2
|2.6
|Jae Crowder
|2016
|2,505
|+0.7
|+0.4
|+1.2
|5.0
|Roy Hibbert
|2014
|2,951
|-1.9
|+3.1
|+1.2
|5.8
|Dwight Howard
|2017
|2,356
|-1.6
|+2.7
|+1.2
|4.7
|Kyrie Irving
|2014
|2,496
|+2.3
|-1.2
|+1.2
|5.0
|DeMarre Carroll
|2017
|2,037
|-0.6
|+1.7
|+1.1
|4.0
|Allen Crabbe
|2018
|2,197
|+1.0
|+0.2
|+1.1
|4.4
|David Lee
|2014
|2,505
|+0.2
|+1.0
|+1.1
|5.0
|Mike Dunleavy
|2015
|2,227
|+1.4
|-0.3
|+1.1
|4.5
|Deron Williams
|2015
|2,306
|+1.1
|-0.0
|+1.1
|4.6
|Brook Lopez
|2019
|2,760
|-0.5
|+1.6
|+1.1
|5.6
|Jeremy Lin
|2014
|2,231
|-0.4
|+1.5
|+1.1
|4.5
|Dejounte Murray
|2018
|1,839
|-2.1
|+3.2
|+1.1
|3.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2019
|2,045
|+1.9
|-0.8
|+1.1
|4.0
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2016
|1,961
|-0.9
|+2.0
|+1.1
|3.9
|Nick Calathes
|2014
|1,173
|-2.4
|+3.5
|+1.1
|2.3
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2017
|1,190
|-0.8
|+1.9
|+1.1
|2.3
|JJ Redick
|2019
|2,755
|+1.7
|-0.6
|+1.1
|5.4
|Reggie Jackson
|2014
|2,808
|+0.6
|+0.5
|+1.1
|5.5
|Rodney Hood
|2016
|2,541
|+2.1
|-1.0
|+1.1
|4.9
|Lou Williams
|2019
|2,169
|+5.0
|-3.9
|+1.1
|4.3
|Pau Gasol
|2015
|2,998
|+0.3
|+0.8
|+1.1
|5.9
|Tomas Satoransky
|2018
|1,703
|+1.1
|-0.0
|+1.0
|3.3
|Marc Gasol
|2016
|1,791
|-1.5
|+2.6
|+1.0
|3.4
|CJ McCollum
|2018
|3,078
|+2.5
|-1.5
|+1.0
|6.0
|Shelvin Mack
|2014
|1,608
|+1.3
|-0.3
|+1.0
|3.1
|Cody Zeller
|2019
|1,243
|+0.5
|+0.6
|+1.0
|2.4
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2015
|1,103
|-2.7
|+3.8
|+1.0
|2.1
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2018
|1,387
|+0.5
|+0.5
|+1.0
|2.7
|Jared Sullinger
|2016
|1,996
|-0.6
|+1.6
|+1.0
|3.8
|Lou Williams
|2016
|1,907
|+3.2
|-2.2
|+1.0
|3.7
|Drew Gooden
|2015
|1,042
|+0.0
|+1.0
|+1.0
|2.0
|Al Horford
|2017
|2,803
|+1.0
|-0.0
|+1.0
|5.4
|Robert Covington
|2015
|1,956
|+1.2
|-0.2
|+1.0
|3.8
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2016
|1,649
|-1.4
|+2.3
|+1.0
|3.2
|Clint Capela
|2017
|1,837
|-0.1
|+1.1
|+1.0
|3.5
|Wilson Chandler
|2017
|2,197
|+0.5
|+0.5
|+1.0
|4.2
|Corey Brewer
|2014
|2,609
|+0.3
|+0.7
|+1.0
|5.0
|Chris Bosh
|2014
|3,217
|+0.1
|+0.8
|+1.0
|6.1
|Jayson Tatum
|2019
|2,750
|+0.4
|+0.6
|+1.0
|5.2
|Hassan Whiteside
|2017
|2,513
|-0.8
|+1.7
|+1.0
|4.7
|Kyrie Irving
|2016
|2,441
|+3.8
|-2.9
|+1.0
|4.7
|Aaron Gordon
|2016
|1,863
|+0.9
|+0.0
|+0.9
|3.5
|Blake Griffin
|2016
|1,297
|+0.6
|+0.3
|+0.9
|2.5
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2019
|2,691
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|5.0
|Lucas Nogueira
|2017
|1,095
|-1.5
|+2.4
|+0.9
|2.1
|Nene
|2014
|1,885
|-2.5
|+3.4
|+0.9
|3.5
|Tristan Thompson
|2015
|2,921
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|5.5
|Paul Pierce
|2015
|2,212
|+1.4
|-0.4
|+0.9
|4.2
|Patrick Patterson
|2016
|2,603
|+0.7
|+0.2
|+0.9
|4.8
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2019
|1,179
|-1.1
|+2.0
|+0.9
|2.2
|Jrue Holiday
|2017
|2,190
|+0.6
|+0.2
|+0.9
|4.1
|Nene
|2016
|1,094
|-2.3
|+3.2
|+0.9
|2.1
|Jerami Grant
|2019
|2,788
|-0.3
|+1.2
|+0.9
|5.2
|Vince Carter
|2017
|1,994
|+1.0
|-0.1
|+0.9
|3.6
|Luol Deng
|2014
|2,213
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.9
|4.1
|Nick Young
|2014
|1,810
|+2.4
|-1.5
|+0.9
|3.4
|Elfrid Payton
|2017
|2,412
|+1.8
|-0.9
|+0.9
|4.5
|Devin Harris
|2018
|1,340
|+1.6
|-0.7
|+0.9
|2.5
|Josh Hart
|2019
|1,715
|-2.1
|+3.0
|+0.9
|3.2
|Chris Bosh
|2016
|1,778
|+0.7
|+0.2
|+0.9
|3.3
|Will Barton
|2018
|2,683
|+1.3
|-0.4
|+0.9
|4.9
|Andray Blatche
|2014
|1,790
|-0.7
|+1.6
|+0.9
|3.3
|Aaron Gordon
|2017
|2,298
|+1.1
|-0.3
|+0.9
|4.2
|Reggie Jackson
|2018
|1,201
|+1.5
|-0.7
|+0.9
|2.2
|Cory Joseph
|2015
|1,466
|+0.6
|+0.2
|+0.9
|2.7
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2015
|2,463
|+2.1
|-1.3
|+0.9
|4.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2015
|2,624
|+0.3
|+0.6
|+0.8
|4.8
|Tyreke Evans
|2015
|2,815
|+2.4
|-1.6
|+0.8
|5.1
|Eric Bledsoe
|2017
|2,176
|+3.2
|-2.4
|+0.8
|4.0
|Joe Johnson
|2014
|3,044
|+3.1
|-2.2
|+0.8
|5.6
|Enes Kanter
|2017
|1,578
|+1.7
|-0.9
|+0.8
|2.9
|Chandler Parsons
|2016
|1,799
|+0.9
|-0.1
|+0.8
|3.3
|Trey Lyles
|2018
|1,391
|+0.7
|+0.1
|+0.8
|2.5
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2016
|2,713
|-0.4
|+1.2
|+0.8
|5.0
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2016
|2,108
|+0.4
|+0.4
|+0.8
|3.8
|Bam Adebayo
|2019
|1,913
|-1.9
|+2.7
|+0.8
|3.5
|PJ Tucker
|2015
|2,383
|-0.5
|+1.3
|+0.8
|4.3
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2018
|1,920
|-0.3
|+1.1
|+0.8
|3.5
|Marcus Smart
|2017
|2,937
|-1.1
|+1.9
|+0.8
|5.4
|PJ Tucker
|2019
|3,228
|-1.2
|+2.0
|+0.8
|5.9
|Omri Casspi
|2014
|1,283
|-0.5
|+1.3
|+0.8
|2.3
|Taj Gibson
|2018
|2,849
|+0.1
|+0.7
|+0.8
|5.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2017
|1,047
|-1.3
|+2.0
|+0.8
|1.9
|Darren Collison
|2019
|2,260
|+0.7
|+0.1
|+0.8
|4.0
|Jose Calderon
|2018
|1,018
|-0.2
|+1.0
|+0.8
|1.8
|Andre Drummond
|2016
|2,797
|-0.9
|+1.7
|+0.8
|5.0
|Andre Iguodala
|2018
|2,023
|-0.9
|+1.7
|+0.8
|3.7
|Yogi Ferrell
|2019
|1,067
|+0.8
|-0.1
|+0.8
|1.9
|Gorgui Dieng
|2017
|2,653
|-0.8
|+1.6
|+0.8
|4.7
|Elfrid Payton
|2015
|2,489
|+0.5
|+0.2
|+0.8
|4.5
|Mario Chalmers
|2015
|2,368
|-0.8
|+1.5
|+0.8
|4.2
|Kelly Olynyk
|2019
|1,812
|+0.1
|+0.7
|+0.8
|3.2
|Nikola Vucevic
|2016
|2,037
|+0.3
|+0.5
|+0.8
|3.6
|Ed Davis
|2018
|1,542
|-0.6
|+1.3
|+0.8
|2.7
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2015
|2,202
|-0.1
|+0.9
|+0.7
|3.9
|Kent Bazemore
|2016
|2,408
|-0.3
|+1.1
|+0.7
|4.3
|Jeremy Lamb
|2014
|1,638
|+0.5
|+0.2
|+0.7
|2.9
|Zaza Pachulia
|2017
|1,480
|-0.8
|+1.6
|+0.7
|2.7
|Patty Mills
|2017
|2,170
|+1.6
|-0.8
|+0.7
|3.9
|Amir Johnson
|2014
|2,405
|-0.4
|+1.1
|+0.7
|4.3
|Ed Davis
|2019
|1,487
|-0.7
|+1.5
|+0.7
|2.6
|OG Anunoby
|2018
|1,719
|-0.7
|+1.4
|+0.7
|3.1
|Eric Gordon
|2018
|2,703
|+2.2
|-1.5
|+0.7
|4.8
|Andre Iguodala
|2017
|2,417
|-0.2
|+0.9
|+0.7
|4.2
|Gordon Hayward
|2016
|2,893
|+1.6
|-0.9
|+0.7
|5.1
|Tony Allen
|2016
|1,714
|-1.0
|+1.7
|+0.7
|3.0
|Tristan Thompson
|2019
|1,198
|-0.2
|+1.0
|+0.7
|2.1
|Carmelo Anthony
|2016
|2,530
|+3.5
|-2.7
|+0.7
|4.5
|Avery Bradley
|2016
|2,569
|+1.3
|-0.6
|+0.7
|4.6
|Trevor Booker
|2016
|1,632
|-0.9
|+1.6
|+0.7
|2.9
|Luis Scola
|2015
|1,659
|+0.1
|+0.6
|+0.7
|2.9
|Wesley Matthews
|2017
|2,495
|-0.3
|+0.9
|+0.7
|4.4
|Trevor Booker
|2015
|1,564
|-0.2
|+0.9
|+0.7
|2.7
|Langston Galloway
|2016
|2,033
|-0.8
|+1.5
|+0.7
|3.6
|Randy Foye
|2014
|2,485
|+2.1
|-1.4
|+0.7
|4.4
|Goran Dragic
|2017
|2,459
|+2.5
|-1.8
|+0.7
|4.3
|PJ Tucker
|2017
|2,487
|-1.1
|+1.7
|+0.7
|4.4
|Iman Shumpert
|2014
|1,962
|-0.4
|+1.0
|+0.7
|3.4
|Langston Galloway
|2015
|1,457
|-0.7
|+1.3
|+0.7
|2.5
|Andrew Wiggins
|2017
|3,048
|+1.4
|-0.8
|+0.7
|5.4
|Jamal Murray
|2018
|2,565
|+2.3
|-1.7
|+0.7
|4.5
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2017
|1,229
|+0.4
|+0.3
|+0.7
|2.1
|Greivis Vasquez
|2014
|1,969
|+0.4
|+0.2
|+0.7
|3.4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2017
|2,354
|+1.8
|-1.1
|+0.7
|4.1
|Terrence Ross
|2019
|2,296
|+1.0
|-0.3
|+0.7
|4.0
|C.J. Watson
|2014
|1,535
|-1.5
|+2.1
|+0.7
|2.6
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|2015
|1,320
|+0.7
|-0.0
|+0.7
|2.3
|Bismack Biyombo
|2016
|2,314
|-2.1
|+2.8
|+0.7
|4.1
|Kenneth Faried
|2017
|1,296
|+1.1
|-0.4
|+0.6
|2.2
|Donovan Mitchell
|2019
|2,791
|+1.7
|-1.1
|+0.6
|4.8
|Garrett Temple
|2016
|1,951
|-1.3
|+2.0
|+0.6
|3.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2014
|2,800
|+0.7
|-0.1
|+0.6
|4.9
|Dario Saric
|2018
|2,639
|+1.1
|-0.5
|+0.6
|4.6
|George Hill
|2018
|2,369
|+0.4
|+0.2
|+0.6
|4.0
|Nikola Mirotic
|2016
|1,646
|+0.7
|-0.1
|+0.6
|2.8
|Nene
|2015
|1,950
|-2.4
|+3.0
|+0.6
|3.4
|Terrence Ross
|2016
|2,082
|+0.5
|+0.1
|+0.6
|3.5
|Rudy Gay
|2014
|2,531
|+1.1
|-0.5
|+0.6
|4.3
|Eric Gordon
|2017
|2,681
|+1.7
|-1.1
|+0.6
|4.7
|Devin Booker
|2019
|2,242
|+3.6
|-3.0
|+0.6
|3.9
|Yogi Ferrell
|2018
|2,282
|-0.6
|+1.2
|+0.6
|3.8
|Kent Bazemore
|2018
|1,789
|-0.1
|+0.7
|+0.6
|3.1
|Tristan Thompson
|2017
|2,898
|-1.0
|+1.6
|+0.6
|4.9
|Brandan Wright
|2014
|1,167
|+1.9
|-1.3
|+0.6
|2.0
|Lonzo Ball
|2018
|1,780
|-0.9
|+1.4
|+0.6
|3.0
|Andre Iguodala
|2016
|2,499
|+0.5
|+0.1
|+0.6
|4.2
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2017
|1,605
|-1.7
|+2.2
|+0.6
|2.7
|Robin Lopez
|2015
|1,755
|-0.9
|+1.5
|+0.5
|2.9
|Kosta Koufos
|2015
|1,475
|-2.6
|+3.1
|+0.5
|2.5
|Maurice Harkless
|2017
|2,322
|+0.2
|+0.4
|+0.5
|3.9
|Samuel Dalembert
|2014
|1,749
|-1.9
|+2.4
|+0.5
|2.9
|Amir Johnson
|2015
|2,091
|+0.1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|3.5
|Kosta Koufos
|2014
|1,394
|-1.6
|+2.1
|+0.5
|2.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2016
|2,823
|+0.8
|-0.2
|+0.5
|4.7
|Thaddeus Young
|2016
|2,407
|+0.1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|4.0
|Josh Smith
|2015
|2,696
|-1.7
|+2.2
|+0.5
|4.5
|Jonathan Isaac
|2019
|2,133
|-1.0
|+1.5
|+0.5
|3.5
|Wilson Chandler
|2014
|1,927
|+0.5
|+0.0
|+0.5
|3.2
|Courtney Lee
|2016
|2,591
|-0.4
|+0.9
|+0.5
|4.3
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2019
|2,057
|+1.2
|-0.7
|+0.5
|3.4
|Kenneth Faried
|2015
|2,086
|+0.6
|-0.1
|+0.5
|3.5
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2019
|2,035
|+0.8
|-0.3
|+0.5
|3.4
|Gordon Hayward
|2019
|2,130
|+0.5
|+0.0
|+0.5
|3.6
|Nick Young
|2017
|1,556
|+2.0
|-1.5
|+0.5
|2.6
|Pablo Prigioni
|2015
|1,490
|-0.6
|+1.1
|+0.5
|2.5
|Patrick Patterson
|2014
|1,732
|-0.2
|+0.7
|+0.5
|2.9
|Vince Carter
|2018
|1,026
|-0.5
|+1.0
|+0.5
|1.7
|Shelvin Mack
|2016
|1,058
|-0.4
|+0.9
|+0.5
|1.8
|Jeremy Lamb
|2017
|1,143
|+2.1
|-1.6
|+0.5
|1.9
|Josh Richardson
|2017
|1,614
|-1.6
|+2.1
|+0.5
|2.6
|Nikola Vucevic
|2017
|2,163
|-1.5
|+2.0
|+0.5
|3.6
|Jae Crowder
|2019
|2,296
|-0.1
|+0.6
|+0.5
|3.8
|Mirza Teletovic
|2016
|1,686
|+2.2
|-1.7
|+0.5
|2.8
|Omer Asik
|2015
|2,061
|-2.0
|+2.5
|+0.5
|3.3
|Pascal Siakam
|2018
|1,858
|+0.2
|+0.3
|+0.4
|3.0
|Landry Shamet
|2019
|1,976
|+1.0
|-0.5
|+0.4
|3.2
|Corey Brewer
|2018
|1,359
|-1.1
|+1.6
|+0.4
|2.2
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2016
|2,276
|+0.4
|+0.0
|+0.4
|3.7
|Marreese Speights
|2017
|1,384
|+0.3
|+0.1
|+0.4
|2.3
|T.J. McConnell
|2018
|1,861
|-1.2
|+1.6
|+0.4
|3.1
|Tyreke Evans
|2014
|2,028
|+1.2
|-0.8
|+0.4
|3.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2014
|2,468
|+1.1
|-0.7
|+0.4
|4.0
|Kirk Hinrich
|2014
|2,283
|-1.6
|+2.0
|+0.4
|3.7
|Nicolas Batum
|2015
|2,589
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.4
|4.2
|Marc Gasol
|2018
|2,408
|-1.3
|+1.7
|+0.4
|3.9
|Marvin Williams
|2018
|2,006
|+0.3
|+0.1
|+0.4
|3.2
|Anthony Morrow
|2014
|1,426
|+1.3
|-0.9
|+0.4
|2.3
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2019
|1,296
|-2.4
|+2.8
|+0.4
|2.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2019
|1,115
|-2.8
|+3.1
|+0.4
|1.8
|Aaron Gordon
|2019
|2,797
|+0.1
|+0.3
|+0.4
|4.4
|Omri Casspi
|2016
|1,880
|+1.6
|-1.2
|+0.4
|3.0
|Reggie Bullock
|2018
|1,732
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.4
|2.8
|Jerian Grant
|2017
|1,080
|+0.5
|-0.1
|+0.4
|1.7
|Fred VanVleet
|2019
|2,352
|+0.9
|-0.6
|+0.3
|3.7
|Mike Dunleavy
|2014
|2,747
|+0.4
|-0.1
|+0.3
|4.3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2015
|2,587
|+0.8
|-0.4
|+0.3
|4.1
|Shaquille Harrison
|2019
|1,430
|-1.4
|+1.8
|+0.3
|2.2
|Thabo Sefolosha
|2014
|1,820
|-1.9
|+2.2
|+0.3
|2.9
|Jason Terry
|2015
|2,128
|+0.6
|-0.2
|+0.3
|3.4
|Tyus Jones
|2019
|1,560
|+0.2
|+0.1
|+0.3
|2.4
|Cody Zeller
|2016
|1,911
|-1.0
|+1.3
|+0.3
|3.0
|Boris Diaw
|2016
|1,545
|-0.1
|+0.4
|+0.3
|2.4
|Royce O’Neale
|2019
|1,808
|-2.2
|+2.5
|+0.3
|2.9
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|2017
|1,761
|-1.8
|+2.1
|+0.3
|2.8
|DeMarre Carroll
|2018
|2,180
|-0.1
|+0.5
|+0.3
|3.4
|Goran Dragic
|2015
|2,640
|+1.9
|-1.6
|+0.3
|4.2
|PJ Tucker
|2018
|2,850
|-0.4
|+0.7
|+0.3
|4.5
|Josh Okogie
|2019
|1,757
|-1.3
|+1.7
|+0.3
|2.8
|Tyler Johnson
|2018
|2,133
|+0.2
|+0.1
|+0.3
|3.3
|Rodney Stuckey
|2015
|1,874
|+0.5
|-0.2
|+0.3
|2.9
|Kristaps Porzingis
|2017
|2,164
|-1.3
|+1.6
|+0.3
|3.4
|Tobias Harris
|2019
|3,290
|+0.9
|-0.6
|+0.3
|5.1
|Brandon Knight
|2015
|2,035
|+0.5
|-0.2
|+0.3
|3.2
|Marvin Williams
|2017
|2,295
|-0.3
|+0.6
|+0.3
|3.5
|Pat Connaughton
|2019
|1,585
|-0.2
|+0.5
|+0.3
|2.5
|Zach Randolph
|2017
|1,977
|-0.1
|+0.4
|+0.3
|3.0
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2016
|1,352
|-3.2
|+3.5
|+0.3
|2.1
|DeMar DeRozan
|2014
|3,299
|+1.9
|-1.6
|+0.3
|5.0
|Raul Neto
|2016
|1,499
|-1.2
|+1.5
|+0.3
|2.3
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2019
|1,609
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.3
|2.5
|Ryan Anderson
|2017
|2,452
|+0.7
|-0.4
|+0.2
|3.7
|Anthony Tolliver
|2014
|1,319
|+0.6
|-0.3
|+0.2
|2.0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2018
|2,458
|+0.8
|-0.5
|+0.2
|3.8
|Dwight Powell
|2016
|1,056
|-2.1
|+2.4
|+0.2
|1.6
|Mitchell Robinson
|2019
|1,360
|-0.7
|+0.9
|+0.2
|2.1
|Alec Burks
|2014
|2,193
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|3.3
|Aron Baynes
|2018
|1,874
|-3.0
|+3.2
|+0.2
|2.8
|Nicolas Batum
|2017
|2,617
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|4.0
|Ray Allen
|2014
|2,463
|+1.8
|-1.6
|+0.2
|3.8
|Shelvin Mack
|2018
|1,365
|+0.0
|+0.2
|+0.2
|2.0
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2018
|1,900
|+0.6
|-0.4
|+0.2
|2.9
|Marcus Morris
|2016
|3,000
|+0.9
|-0.7
|+0.2
|4.5
|Cory Joseph
|2014
|1,023
|+0.6
|-0.4
|+0.2
|1.5
|Terrence Ross
|2014
|2,317
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|3.5
|Kyle Anderson
|2019
|1,281
|-2.0
|+2.2
|+0.2
|1.9
|Seth Curry
|2019
|1,725
|-0.4
|+0.6
|+0.2
|2.6
|DeMar DeRozan
|2017
|2,993
|+2.1
|-1.9
|+0.2
|4.5
|Troy Daniels
|2017
|1,251
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|1.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|2019
|1,682
|+1.0
|-0.8
|+0.2
|2.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|2019
|2,939
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|4.4
|Mikal Bridges
|2019
|2,417
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.2
|3.6
|PJ Tucker
|2016
|2,540
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.2
|3.8
|Jerian Grant
|2018
|1,686
|+1.0
|-0.9
|+0.2
|2.5
|Dennis Schroder
|2018
|2,078
|+1.6
|-1.4
|+0.2
|3.1
|Taj Gibson
|2014
|2,505
|-1.0
|+1.2
|+0.2
|3.8
|Devin Harris
|2016
|1,401
|+0.2
|-0.1
|+0.2
|2.1
|Patty Mills
|2019
|2,060
|+1.1
|-0.9
|+0.2
|3.1
|Norman Powell
|2017
|1,595
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|2.4
|Hassan Whiteside
|2018
|1,441
|-2.2
|+2.4
|+0.2
|2.2
|Joe Harris
|2018
|1,975
|+1.3
|-1.1
|+0.2
|2.9
|Justin Holiday
|2018
|2,265
|-0.9
|+1.1
|+0.2
|3.4
|James Johnson
|2018
|2,104
|+0.2
|-0.0
|+0.2
|3.1
|Steven Adams
|2017
|2,546
|-1.6
|+1.8
|+0.1
|3.8
|Gerald Green
|2015
|1,446
|+2.2
|-2.0
|+0.1
|2.2
|Gerald Henderson
|2015
|2,315
|-1.0
|+1.1
|+0.1
|3.4
|Shaun Livingston
|2014
|2,299
|-0.0
|+0.1
|+0.1
|3.3
|CJ Miles
|2017
|1,858
|+1.5
|-1.4
|+0.1
|2.7
|Nikola Vucevic
|2014
|1,812
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.1
|2.7
|Greg Monroe
|2015
|2,137
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|3.1
|Jamal Crawford
|2014
|2,407
|+2.8
|-2.7
|+0.1
|3.6
|Steven Adams
|2015
|1,771
|-1.9
|+2.0
|+0.1
|2.6
|Kent Bazemore
|2017
|2,113
|-1.4
|+1.5
|+0.1
|3.1
|Rajon Rondo
|2018
|2,007
|+1.9
|-1.8
|+0.1
|3.0
|Gary Harris
|2019
|2,156
|-0.4
|+0.5
|+0.1
|3.2
|Wesley Johnson
|2016
|1,743
|-2.1
|+2.2
|+0.1
|2.6
|Ryan Anderson
|2018
|1,820
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|2.7
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2014
|2,414
|-0.5
|+0.6
|+0.1
|3.6
|CJ Miles
|2018
|1,564
|+1.1
|-1.0
|+0.1
|2.3
|Myles Turner
|2019
|2,245
|-1.9
|+2.0
|+0.1
|3.3
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|2019
|1,515
|-1.7
|+1.8
|+0.1
|2.2
|Darren Collison
|2016
|2,219
|+1.8
|-1.7
|+0.1
|3.2
|Marvin Williams
|2015
|2,035
|-0.8
|+0.9
|+0.1
|3.0
|Andre Drummond
|2018
|2,625
|-0.6
|+0.7
|+0.1
|3.8
|Ian Mahinmi
|2016
|1,988
|-2.7
|+2.8
|+0.1
|2.8
|Jose Calderon
|2016
|2,024
|+0.6
|-0.5
|+0.1
|2.9
|Brook Lopez
|2017
|2,222
|-0.1
|+0.2
|+0.1
|3.2
|Gerald Green
|2016
|1,667
|-0.7
|+0.7
|+0.1
|2.4
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2018
|2,182
|-2.0
|+2.1
|+0.1
|3.2
|Donatas Motiejunas
|2015
|2,037
|-0.7
|+0.8
|+0.1
|2.9
|Ryan Anderson
|2015
|1,770
|+1.7
|-1.7
|+0.1
|2.5
|Mason Plumlee
|2017
|2,148
|-0.1
|+0.1
|+0.0
|3.1
|Greg Monroe
|2014
|2,690
|+0.3
|-0.3
|+0.0
|3.8
|Jerami Grant
|2018
|1,780
|-0.9
|+1.0
|+0.0
|2.5
|Justise Winslow
|2018
|1,805
|-1.7
|+1.7
|+0.0
|2.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|2017
|1,334
|+0.7
|-0.7
|+0.0
|1.9
|Noah Vonleh
|2019
|1,722
|-0.9
|+0.9
|+0.0
|2.4
|Cory Joseph
|2016
|2,498
|-1.3
|+1.3
|+0.0
|3.5
|Serge Ibaka
|2019
|2,510
|-1.2
|+1.2
|+0.0
|3.6
|Matt Barnes
|2014
|2,139
|+0.7
|-0.6
|+0.0
|3.1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2019
|2,721
|+0.6
|-0.6
|+0.0
|3.8
|Enes Kanter
|2019
|2,101
|+0.7
|-0.7
|+0.0
|3.0
|Avery Bradley
|2014
|1,855
|-0.9
|+0.9
|-0.0
|2.6
|Otto Porter Jr.
|2015
|1,763
|-0.1
|+0.1
|-0.0
|2.5
|Joe Harris
|2019
|2,442
|+0.7
|-0.7
|-0.0
|3.4
|Kris Humphries
|2015
|1,350
|-1.4
|+1.4
|-0.0
|1.9
|Marco Belinelli
|2014
|2,372
|+2.1
|-2.1
|-0.0
|3.3
|E’Twaun Moore
|2014
|1,506
|-1.0
|+1.0
|-0.0
|2.1
|Nick Young
|2015
|1,000
|+1.8
|-1.8
|-0.0
|1.4
|Dwyane Wade
|2016
|2,731
|+1.9
|-1.9
|-0.0
|3.8
|Jeff Teague
|2019
|1,264
|+1.0
|-1.0
|-0.0
|1.8
|Monta Ellis
|2014
|3,272
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.0
|4.6
|Enes Kanter
|2018
|1,830
|+2.1
|-2.2
|-0.0
|2.5
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2016
|1,266
|-1.0
|+1.0
|-0.0
|1.7
|Jordan Clarkson
|2019
|2,214
|+2.0
|-2.1
|-0.0
|3.0
|Zach Randolph
|2014
|2,939
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.0
|4.0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|2017
|1,408
|-2.7
|+2.6
|-0.0
|2.0
|Tony Snell
|2015
|1,552
|-0.2
|+0.2
|-0.0
|2.1
|Josh Richardson
|2016
|1,494
|-0.1
|+0.1
|-0.0
|2.0
|Tyler Zeller
|2015
|1,821
|-0.5
|+0.5
|-0.1
|2.5
|Alex Len
|2015
|1,518
|-2.6
|+2.5
|-0.1
|2.1
|Joe Johnson
|2017
|2,169
|+1.0
|-1.1
|-0.1
|2.9
|Andre Miller
|2014
|1,090
|+1.0
|-1.0
|-0.1
|1.4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2017
|2,529
|+0.7
|-0.7
|-0.1
|3.5
|Anthony Tolliver
|2016
|1,367
|+0.0
|-0.1
|-0.1
|1.9
|Ben Simmons
|2019
|3,121
|+0.8
|-0.9
|-0.1
|4.4
|E’Twaun Moore
|2016
|1,263
|-0.3
|+0.3
|-0.1
|1.7
|Kyle O’Quinn
|2014
|1,188
|-1.7
|+1.6
|-0.1
|1.6
|Pau Gasol
|2018
|1,902
|-0.9
|+0.9
|-0.1
|2.6
|D.J. Augustin
|2018
|1,760
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.1
|2.4
|Pero Antic
|2015
|1,236
|-1.3
|+1.3
|-0.1
|1.7
|Justise Winslow
|2019
|1,959
|-0.4
|+0.3
|-0.1
|2.7
|Dwyane Wade
|2017
|1,982
|+0.2
|-0.3
|-0.1
|2.7
|Julius Randle
|2018
|2,190
|+0.2
|-0.3
|-0.1
|3.0
|Torrey Craig
|2019
|1,833
|-0.2
|+0.1
|-0.1
|2.5
|Gerald Green
|2014
|2,330
|+1.3
|-1.3
|-0.1
|3.2
|Justin Holiday
|2017
|1,639
|-0.7
|+0.6
|-0.1
|2.2
|Markieff Morris
|2017
|2,747
|-1.7
|+1.6
|-0.1
|3.8
|T.J. McConnell
|2016
|1,606
|-0.2
|+0.1
|-0.1
|2.2
|JaMychal Green
|2017
|2,219
|-0.4
|+0.3
|-0.1
|3.0
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2019
|1,935
|-0.6
|+0.5
|-0.1
|2.6
|Aron Baynes
|2015
|1,162
|-1.8
|+1.7
|-0.1
|1.6
|Danuel House Jr.
|2019
|1,120
|+0.6
|-0.7
|-0.1
|1.5
|Tony Parker
|2014
|2,716
|+0.9
|-1.0
|-0.1
|3.6
|Mirza Teletovic
|2014
|1,616
|+1.8
|-1.9
|-0.1
|2.2
|Lauri Markkanen
|2018
|2,020
|+0.1
|-0.2
|-0.1
|2.7
|D.J. Augustin
|2019
|2,410
|+2.3
|-2.4
|-0.1
|3.2
|Zaza Pachulia
|2016
|2,116
|-1.6
|+1.5
|-0.1
|2.8
|Darrell Arthur
|2016
|1,516
|-1.9
|+1.8
|-0.1
|2.0
|D.J. Augustin
|2014
|2,080
|+2.0
|-2.1
|-0.1
|2.7
|Corey Brewer
|2015
|2,515
|-0.5
|+0.4
|-0.1
|3.4
|Jeff Teague
|2014
|2,784
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.1
|3.7
|Marcus Morris
|2015
|2,045
|+1.0
|-1.2
|-0.1
|2.7
|Chris Bosh
|2015
|1,556
|-0.5
|+0.4
|-0.1
|2.1
|T.J. Warren
|2017
|2,048
|+0.9
|-1.1
|-0.1
|2.7
|Jeff Teague
|2016
|2,534
|+0.9
|-1.0
|-0.2
|3.4
|Evan Fournier
|2017
|2,234
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|3.0
|Wayne Ellington
|2015
|1,675
|+0.3
|-0.5
|-0.2
|2.2
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2016
|1,881
|+0.0
|-0.2
|-0.2
|2.5
|Rodney Hood
|2019
|2,266
|+0.4
|-0.5
|-0.2
|3.0
|Spencer Hawes
|2014
|2,470
|-0.7
|+0.5
|-0.2
|3.3
|Timofey Mozgov
|2014
|1,770
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.2
|2.3
|Klay Thompson
|2019
|3,470
|+0.7
|-0.9
|-0.2
|4.5
|Marcus Morris
|2014
|1,800
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|2.4
|Cody Zeller
|2017
|1,725
|-1.6
|+1.4
|-0.2
|2.2
|CJ Miles
|2016
|1,556
|+0.7
|-0.9
|-0.2
|2.0
|Evan Fournier
|2019
|2,728
|+0.4
|-0.6
|-0.2
|3.5
|Derrick Rose
|2017
|2,082
|+1.2
|-1.4
|-0.2
|2.7
|Tyreke Evans
|2019
|1,486
|-0.6
|+0.4
|-0.2
|1.9
|Markieff Morris
|2015
|2,581
|-1.1
|+0.9
|-0.2
|3.4
|Robin Lopez
|2016
|2,219
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.2
|2.8
|Mo Williams
|2015
|1,980
|+1.2
|-1.4
|-0.2
|2.6
|Dorell Wright
|2014
|1,072
|-0.3
|+0.0
|-0.2
|1.4
|JR Smith
|2017
|1,674
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|2.2
|Andrew Wiggins
|2016
|2,845
|+0.5
|-0.8
|-0.2
|3.7
|Evan Fournier
|2016
|2,566
|+1.7
|-1.9
|-0.2
|3.3
|Ian Mahinmi
|2014
|1,489
|-3.9
|+3.6
|-0.2
|1.9
|Tomas Satoransky
|2019
|2,164
|+0.3
|-0.6
|-0.2
|2.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2017
|2,803
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.2
|3.6
|Ben McLemore
|2015
|2,670
|+0.2
|-0.4
|-0.2
|3.4
|Evan Fournier
|2018
|1,837
|+1.8
|-2.1
|-0.3
|2.4
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2018
|2,702
|-0.2
|-0.1
|-0.3
|3.5
|Tyson Chandler
|2014
|1,662
|-1.3
|+1.1
|-0.3
|2.1
|Ronnie Price
|2016
|1,211
|-1.7
|+1.5
|-0.3
|1.5
|Garrett Temple
|2018
|1,615
|-1.5
|+1.2
|-0.3
|2.0
|Jonas Jerebko
|2018
|1,213
|+0.6
|-0.9
|-0.3
|1.5
|Allen Crabbe
|2016
|2,407
|+0.8
|-1.1
|-0.3
|3.1
|Paul Millsap
|2018
|1,143
|-0.5
|+0.2
|-0.3
|1.4
|Iman Shumpert
|2016
|1,683
|-1.3
|+1.0
|-0.3
|2.1
|Luke Babbitt
|2017
|1,065
|-0.5
|+0.2
|-0.3
|1.3
|Gorgui Dieng
|2016
|2,220
|-0.7
|+0.4
|-0.3
|2.7
|T.J. Warren
|2019
|1,360
|+0.9
|-1.2
|-0.3
|1.7
|Jordan Clarkson
|2018
|2,174
|+0.4
|-0.7
|-0.3
|2.6
|Lonzo Ball
|2019
|1,423
|-1.1
|+0.8
|-0.3
|1.8
|Mason Plumlee
|2016
|2,390
|-0.1
|-0.2
|-0.3
|3.0
|Omer Asik
|2014
|1,131
|-2.3
|+2.0
|-0.3
|1.4
|Bruce Brown
|2019
|1,506
|-2.7
|+2.4
|-0.3
|1.8
|Ian Mahinmi
|2015
|1,146
|-2.8
|+2.4
|-0.3
|1.4
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2017
|2,872
|-1.4
|+1.1
|-0.3
|3.4
|Andre Drummond
|2015
|2,502
|-0.8
|+0.4
|-0.3
|3.1
|Kyle Singler
|2014
|2,337
|-0.0
|-0.3
|-0.3
|2.9
|Will Barton
|2016
|2,353
|+0.2
|-0.6
|-0.4
|2.9
|James Ennis III
|2018
|1,604
|-1.2
|+0.9
|-0.4
|2.0
|T.J. Warren
|2018
|2,142
|+0.1
|-0.5
|-0.4
|2.6
|Ish Smith
|2014
|1,006
|-1.0
|+0.7
|-0.4
|1.2
|Jose Calderon
|2014
|2,659
|+1.9
|-2.2
|-0.4
|3.2
|Iman Shumpert
|2019
|1,590
|-1.3
|+0.9
|-0.4
|1.9
|Roy Hibbert
|2015
|1,926
|-2.3
|+2.0
|-0.4
|2.3
|Rodney Stuckey
|2016
|1,400
|-0.4
|+0.0
|-0.4
|1.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|2018
|1,622
|+0.6
|-1.0
|-0.4
|1.9
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|2019
|1,985
|-2.1
|+1.7
|-0.4
|2.4
|Monta Ellis
|2016
|2,959
|-0.5
|+0.1
|-0.4
|3.5
|Dewayne Dedmon
|2018
|1,542
|-1.5
|+1.1
|-0.4
|1.8
|Brandon Bass
|2016
|1,342
|-0.0
|-0.4
|-0.4
|1.6
|Pat Connaughton
|2018
|1,547
|-0.5
|+0.1
|-0.4
|1.8
|Marcus Thornton
|2014
|1,865
|+0.7
|-1.1
|-0.4
|2.2
|Trevor Ariza
|2018
|2,851
|+0.2
|-0.6
|-0.4
|3.4
|Marcin Gortat
|2018
|2,235
|-1.8
|+1.3
|-0.4
|2.6
|Rajon Rondo
|2017
|1,910
|-0.5
|+0.0
|-0.4
|2.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2014
|3,457
|+0.4
|-0.8
|-0.4
|4.1
|Nikola Vucevic
|2018
|1,683
|-0.9
|+0.4
|-0.5
|2.0
|Rudy Gay
|2016
|2,379
|-0.3
|-0.2
|-0.5
|2.8
|Taj Gibson
|2016
|1,936
|-0.7
|+0.2
|-0.5
|2.2
|Vince Carter
|2016
|1,096
|+1.5
|-1.9
|-0.5
|1.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2015
|1,971
|+2.0
|-2.5
|-0.5
|2.3
|Harrison Barnes
|2015
|2,999
|-0.6
|+0.1
|-0.5
|3.5
|Patty Mills
|2018
|2,272
|+0.8
|-1.3
|-0.5
|2.6
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|2019
|1,961
|-0.1
|-0.4
|-0.5
|2.2
|Sam Dekker
|2017
|1,450
|-0.5
|+0.0
|-0.5
|1.7
|Marcus Morris
|2017
|2,565
|-0.7
|+0.2
|-0.5
|2.9
|Rajon Rondo
|2016
|2,537
|+1.0
|-1.5
|-0.5
|2.9
|Luke Kennard
|2018
|1,463
|+0.2
|-0.7
|-0.5
|1.7
|Pero Antic
|2014
|1,095
|-1.2
|+0.7
|-0.5
|1.3
|Derrick Favors
|2014
|2,201
|-1.0
|+0.4
|-0.5
|2.5
|Jon Leuer
|2016
|1,255
|-0.9
|+0.3
|-0.5
|1.4
|Gerald Wallace
|2014
|1,416
|-2.1
|+1.6
|-0.5
|1.6
|Raymond Felton
|2014
|2,017
|+0.0
|-0.6
|-0.5
|2.3
|Jared Dudley
|2014
|1,774
|-0.6
|+0.1
|-0.5
|2.0
|John Collins
|2018
|1,785
|-1.1
|+0.5
|-0.5
|2.0
|Montrezl Harrell
|2017
|1,085
|+0.7
|-1.3
|-0.5
|1.2
|Ivica Zubac
|2019
|1,079
|-2.4
|+1.8
|-0.5
|1.2
|Kenrich Williams
|2019
|1,079
|-1.3
|+0.7
|-0.5
|1.2
|Wilson Chandler
|2018
|2,346
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|2.6
|Ty Lawson
|2017
|1,732
|+0.2
|-0.7
|-0.6
|1.9
|Jodie Meeks
|2014
|2,556
|+0.7
|-1.3
|-0.6
|2.9
|E’Twaun Moore
|2017
|1,820
|+0.2
|-0.8
|-0.6
|2.0
|Brook Lopez
|2018
|1,735
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|1.9
|Maxi Kleber
|2018
|1,206
|-2.1
|+1.5
|-0.6
|1.3
|Jalen Brunson
|2019
|1,591
|+0.0
|-0.6
|-0.6
|1.8
|DeJuan Blair
|2014
|1,295
|-1.1
|+0.6
|-0.6
|1.5
|Rodney Hood
|2015
|1,064
|+0.6
|-1.2
|-0.6
|1.2
|Avery Bradley
|2017
|2,480
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|2.7
|Iman Shumpert
|2017
|2,212
|-1.4
|+0.8
|-0.6
|2.4
|Maurice Harkless
|2016
|1,729
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-0.6
|1.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2019
|2,213
|-2.1
|+1.5
|-0.6
|2.4
|Alex Abrines
|2017
|1,135
|+0.5
|-1.1
|-0.6
|1.2
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2017
|2,292
|+0.1
|-0.7
|-0.6
|2.5
|Justise Winslow
|2016
|2,562
|-2.3
|+1.7
|-0.6
|2.8
|Devin Booker
|2018
|1,865
|+2.5
|-3.1
|-0.6
|2.1
|Jamal Murray
|2017
|1,764
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|1.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|2018
|3,143
|-0.8
|+0.2
|-0.6
|3.4
|Jeff Green
|2018
|2,351
|-0.7
|+0.1
|-0.6
|2.5
|Vince Carter
|2015
|1,287
|+0.0
|-0.7
|-0.6
|1.4
|Solomon Hill
|2017
|2,374
|-1.8
|+1.2
|-0.6
|2.6
|Raymond Felton
|2016
|2,364
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-0.6
|2.6
|Ian Mahinmi
|2018
|1,197
|-2.2
|+1.5
|-0.6
|1.3
|Gorgui Dieng
|2019
|1,031
|-1.3
|+0.7
|-0.6
|1.1
|Marcus Thornton
|2016
|1,109
|+1.3
|-2.0
|-0.6
|1.2
|Wayne Ellington
|2019
|1,428
|-0.2
|-0.4
|-0.6
|1.6
|Mario Hezonja
|2018
|1,657
|-0.8
|+0.2
|-0.6
|1.8
|Spencer Hawes
|2016
|1,088
|-2.7
|+2.0
|-0.6
|1.2
|Juancho Hernangomez
|2019
|1,373
|-1.5
|+0.8
|-0.7
|1.5
|Markieff Morris
|2014
|2,153
|-0.0
|-0.6
|-0.7
|2.3
|Greg Monroe
|2018
|1,145
|-0.8
|+0.1
|-0.7
|1.2
|Kevin Garnett
|2014
|1,359
|-3.7
|+3.0
|-0.7
|1.4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2014
|1,583
|-0.9
|+0.2
|-0.7
|1.7
|Sindarius Thornwell
|2018
|1,156
|-2.5
|+1.8
|-0.7
|1.2
|Victor Oladipo
|2015
|2,573
|+0.5
|-1.1
|-0.7
|2.7
|Brandon Jennings
|2014
|2,728
|+2.2
|-2.8
|-0.7
|2.9
|Darren Collison
|2017
|2,063
|+1.1
|-1.7
|-0.7
|2.1
|Nemanja Bjelica
|2016
|1,075
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|1.1
|Brian Roberts
|2015
|1,330
|-0.4
|-0.3
|-0.7
|1.4
|Khris Middleton
|2014
|2,460
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|2.6
|Evan Turner
|2016
|2,485
|-1.6
|+0.9
|-0.7
|2.6
|Mike Muscala
|2017
|1,318
|-1.2
|+0.5
|-0.7
|1.4
|Jerryd Bayless
|2016
|1,505
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|1.5
|Joe Johnson
|2016
|3,195
|+1.0
|-1.7
|-0.7
|3.3
|Wilson Chandler
|2015
|2,471
|+0.8
|-1.6
|-0.7
|2.5
|Andrei Kirilenko
|2014
|1,001
|-0.8
|+0.1
|-0.7
|1.1
|Victor Oladipo
|2014
|2,487
|-3.2
|+2.4
|-0.7
|2.6
|Terrence Jones
|2014
|2,216
|+0.8
|-1.6
|-0.7
|2.3
|Markieff Morris
|2016
|1,629
|-2.8
|+2.1
|-0.7
|1.7
|Reggie Jackson
|2019
|2,397
|+1.7
|-2.4
|-0.7
|2.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2016
|3,040
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.7
|3.1
|Jeff Green
|2019
|2,097
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.8
|2.1
|Wesley Johnson
|2018
|1,486
|-2.9
|+2.1
|-0.8
|1.5
|Bradley Beal
|2016
|1,708
|+0.7
|-1.4
|-0.8
|1.7
|Jodie Meeks
|2015
|1,462
|-0.1
|-0.6
|-0.8
|1.5
|Aaron Brooks
|2016
|1,108
|+0.2
|-0.9
|-0.8
|1.1
|Malik Beasley
|2019
|2,160
|+0.4
|-1.2
|-0.8
|2.2
|Terry Rozier
|2017
|1,540
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.6
|Elton Brand
|2014
|1,495
|-1.6
|+0.8
|-0.8
|1.5
|Jonas Jerebko
|2016
|1,338
|-1.5
|+0.7
|-0.8
|1.3
|Marco Belinelli
|2018
|2,220
|+1.2
|-2.0
|-0.8
|2.2
|Carmelo Anthony
|2018
|2,695
|+1.0
|-1.7
|-0.8
|2.7
|Deron Williams
|2016
|2,155
|-0.2
|-0.6
|-0.8
|2.1
|Dennis Schroder
|2019
|2,465
|-0.2
|-0.6
|-0.8
|2.5
|E’Twaun Moore
|2018
|2,870
|+0.3
|-1.1
|-0.8
|2.9
|T.J. McConnell
|2017
|2,133
|-1.4
|+0.6
|-0.8
|2.1
|Ish Smith
|2016
|2,239
|+0.3
|-1.1
|-0.8
|2.2
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2018
|1,713
|-2.8
|+2.1
|-0.8
|1.7
|JaVale McGee
|2019
|1,671
|-1.4
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.7
|Jordan Hill
|2014
|1,500
|-0.5
|-0.3
|-0.8
|1.5
|Darius Miller
|2018
|2,106
|+0.4
|-1.2
|-0.8
|2.1
|Will Barton
|2017
|1,705
|+1.1
|-1.9
|-0.8
|1.7
|Rodney Hood
|2017
|1,870
|-0.4
|-0.5
|-0.8
|1.8
|Kosta Koufos
|2017
|1,419
|-2.5
|+1.7
|-0.8
|1.4
|Kevin Martin
|2015
|1,302
|+1.7
|-2.5
|-0.8
|1.3
|Larry Nance Jr.
|2017
|1,442
|-1.4
|+0.6
|-0.8
|1.4
|Shaun Livingston
|2016
|2,034
|-0.1
|-0.7
|-0.8
|2.0
|Bobby Portis
|2018
|1,643
|+1.1
|-2.0
|-0.8
|1.6
|Gerald Henderson
|2016
|1,665
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.8
|1.6
|Langston Galloway
|2017
|1,495
|-0.8
|-0.1
|-0.8
|1.5
|Trevor Booker
|2017
|1,754
|-2.0
|+1.2
|-0.8
|1.7
|Nick Collison
|2015
|1,101
|-0.8
|-0.1
|-0.9
|1.1
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|2014
|2,045
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.9
|2.0
|Jeff Teague
|2018
|2,464
|+1.2
|-2.0
|-0.9
|2.4
|Justin Holiday
|2019
|2,607
|-2.0
|+1.2
|-0.9
|2.5
|Rasual Butler
|2015
|1,512
|-0.2
|-0.7
|-0.9
|1.4
|Anthony Tolliver
|2015
|1,432
|+0.7
|-1.6
|-0.9
|1.4
|Langston Galloway
|2019
|1,855
|-0.1
|-0.8
|-0.9
|1.8
|Marvin Williams
|2014
|1,674
|+0.8
|-1.7
|-0.9
|1.6
|Chris Douglas-Roberts
|2014
|1,086
|+0.0
|-0.9
|-0.9
|1.0
|Jon Leuer
|2017
|1,944
|-1.3
|+0.5
|-0.9
|1.8
|Wesley Matthews
|2019
|2,210
|-0.6
|-0.3
|-0.9
|2.1
|Jonathon Simmons
|2017
|1,698
|-1.7
|+0.8
|-0.9
|1.6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2014
|1,897
|-1.1
|+0.2
|-0.9
|1.8
|Caris LeVert
|2018
|1,864
|-1.0
|+0.1
|-0.9
|1.8
|Dwyane Wade
|2018
|1,663
|-1.6
|+0.7
|-0.9
|1.6
|Lance Thomas
|2016
|1,313
|-0.9
|+0.0
|-0.9
|1.2
|John Henson
|2018
|2,044
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-0.9
|1.9
|Richard Jefferson
|2015
|1,295
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-0.9
|1.2
|Andrew Harrison
|2018
|1,326
|-0.4
|-0.5
|-0.9
|1.2
|Tyson Chandler
|2018
|1,151
|-1.9
|+1.0
|-0.9
|1.1
|Taj Gibson
|2017
|2,107
|-1.7
|+0.7
|-0.9
|2.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|2018
|2,175
|+0.8
|-1.7
|-0.9
|2.0
|Jeremy Lin
|2019
|1,463
|-1.9
|+1.0
|-0.9
|1.4
|Willy Hernangomez
|2017
|1,324
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-0.9
|1.2
|Cory Joseph
|2018
|2,353
|-0.9
|-0.0
|-0.9
|2.2
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2015
|1,916
|-3.2
|+2.3
|-1.0
|1.7
|O.J. Mayo
|2016
|1,090
|-1.7
|+0.8
|-1.0
|1.0
|Zach Randolph
|2016
|2,136
|+0.7
|-1.7
|-1.0
|1.9
|Jonas Valanciunas
|2014
|2,482
|-0.8
|-0.2
|-1.0
|2.2
|Elfrid Payton
|2016
|2,145
|-0.6
|-0.4
|-1.0
|2.0
|Beno Udrih
|2015
|1,669
|-0.0
|-0.9
|-1.0
|1.5
|Robin Lopez
|2017
|2,433
|-2.2
|+1.2
|-1.0
|2.2
|Marcin Gortat
|2017
|2,965
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-1.0
|2.7
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|2019
|2,347
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-1.0
|2.1
|Tony Parker
|2016
|2,244
|-0.4
|-0.6
|-1.0
|2.0
|Dillon Brooks
|2018
|2,350
|-1.5
|+0.6
|-1.0
|2.1
|Alan Anderson
|2014
|2,034
|-0.9
|-0.1
|-1.0
|1.8
|Wayne Ellington
|2018
|2,142
|+1.2
|-2.2
|-1.0
|1.9
|Nicolas Batum
|2018
|1,981
|+1.3
|-2.3
|-1.0
|1.8
|Phil Pressey
|2014
|1,132
|-1.9
|+0.9
|-1.0
|1.0
|Tobias Harris
|2015
|2,369
|-0.0
|-1.0
|-1.0
|2.1
|Frank Kaminsky
|2016
|1,898
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-1.0
|1.7
|Serge Ibaka
|2017
|2,729
|-1.1
|+0.1
|-1.0
|2.4
|Austin Rivers
|2018
|2,057
|+1.0
|-2.0
|-1.0
|1.8
|Cristiano Felicio
|2017
|1,122
|-1.2
|+0.2
|-1.0
|1.0
|Maurice Harkless
|2014
|1,950
|-1.4
|+0.4
|-1.0
|1.7
|Zach LaVine
|2019
|2,171
|+1.3
|-2.3
|-1.0
|1.9
|Evan Turner
|2017
|1,782
|-2.3
|+1.2
|-1.0
|1.5
|Dante Exum
|2017
|1,312
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.0
|1.1
|Devin Booker
|2017
|2,730
|+1.0
|-2.0
|-1.1
|2.4
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2017
|1,424
|-1.3
|+0.3
|-1.1
|1.2
|Mike Muscala
|2019
|1,306
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.1
|1.1
|Ish Smith
|2017
|1,955
|-0.1
|-1.0
|-1.1
|1.6
|Elfrid Payton
|2019
|1,250
|+0.1
|-1.1
|-1.1
|1.1
|Mario Chalmers
|2018
|1,421
|-2.1
|+1.0
|-1.1
|1.2
|Maurice Harkless
|2018
|1,317
|-0.8
|-0.3
|-1.1
|1.1
|Marcus Morris
|2019
|2,345
|+0.9
|-2.0
|-1.1
|2.0
|Josh Smith
|2014
|2,730
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.1
|2.3
|Nicolas Batum
|2019
|2,354
|-0.9
|-0.2
|-1.1
|2.0
|David West
|2015
|1,895
|-1.4
|+0.3
|-1.1
|1.6
|Joe Ingles
|2015
|1,673
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.1
|1.4
|Corey Brewer
|2016
|1,746
|-1.9
|+0.8
|-1.1
|1.5
|Anthony Morrow
|2016
|1,002
|+1.7
|-2.8
|-1.1
|0.8
|DeMarre Carroll
|2019
|1,822
|-0.6
|-0.5
|-1.1
|1.5
|Jabari Parker
|2017
|1,728
|+0.4
|-1.5
|-1.1
|1.4
|Toney Douglas
|2016
|1,262
|+0.9
|-2.1
|-1.1
|1.0
|Nicolas Batum
|2016
|2,592
|+1.1
|-2.2
|-1.1
|2.1
|Luol Deng
|2017
|1,486
|-1.8
|+0.7
|-1.1
|1.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2015
|1,407
|+0.1
|-1.3
|-1.2
|1.1
|Mike Muscala
|2018
|1,060
|-1.2
|+0.1
|-1.2
|0.9
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2015
|2,742
|-0.8
|-0.4
|-1.2
|2.2
|Serge Ibaka
|2018
|2,353
|-1.0
|-0.2
|-1.2
|1.9
|Dion Waiters
|2016
|2,643
|-0.6
|-0.5
|-1.2
|2.2
|Dante Cunningham
|2017
|1,649
|-1.4
|+0.2
|-1.2
|1.3
|Alec Burks
|2018
|1,179
|+0.2
|-1.4
|-1.2
|0.9
|Carmelo Anthony
|2017
|2,538
|+1.9
|-3.1
|-1.2
|2.0
|Bam Adebayo
|2018
|1,445
|-2.2
|+1.0
|-1.2
|1.2
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|2014
|1,466
|-0.9
|-0.2
|-1.2
|1.2
|Taj Gibson
|2019
|1,686
|+0.4
|-1.5
|-1.2
|1.3
|Alex Len
|2019
|1,544
|-1.8
|+0.6
|-1.2
|1.2
|David Lee
|2015
|1,011
|-0.6
|-0.6
|-1.2
|0.8
|T.J. Warren
|2016
|1,070
|+0.5
|-1.7
|-1.2
|0.8
|Lavoy Allen
|2016
|1,650
|-0.8
|-0.4
|-1.2
|1.3
|Kenneth Faried
|2014
|2,178
|+1.2
|-2.4
|-1.2
|1.7
|Kosta Koufos
|2018
|1,391
|-1.8
|+0.6
|-1.2
|1.1
|Kris Dunn
|2018
|1,525
|-1.7
|+0.5
|-1.2
|1.2
|Austin Rivers
|2014
|1,339
|-0.3
|-0.9
|-1.2
|1.0
|Caris LeVert
|2017
|1,237
|-0.4
|-0.8
|-1.2
|1.0
|Kelly Olynyk
|2014
|1,400
|-0.0
|-1.2
|-1.2
|1.1
|Zaza Pachulia
|2014
|1,325
|-1.5
|+0.3
|-1.2
|1.0
|Joakim Noah
|2017
|1,015
|-1.0
|-0.2
|-1.2
|0.8
|Enes Kanter
|2015
|2,135
|+0.5
|-1.7
|-1.2
|1.6
|Dion Waiters
|2019
|1,138
|-0.3
|-0.9
|-1.2
|0.9
|Jason Thompson
|2014
|2,007
|-1.5
|+0.3
|-1.3
|1.5
|Norman Powell
|2019
|1,492
|-0.7
|-0.6
|-1.3
|1.2
|JaMychal Green
|2016
|1,518
|-1.3
|+0.0
|-1.3
|1.1
|Kyle Kuzma
|2019
|2,314
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|1.7
|James Ennis III
|2015
|1,051
|-0.1
|-1.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Malcolm Delaney
|2018
|1,014
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2019
|2,533
|-0.9
|-0.4
|-1.3
|1.9
|Taj Gibson
|2015
|1,968
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.4
|Aaron Brooks
|2014
|1,557
|+0.5
|-1.8
|-1.3
|1.2
|Dion Waiters
|2014
|2,072
|-0.5
|-0.8
|-1.3
|1.5
|Ish Smith
|2019
|1,332
|-0.2
|-1.1
|-1.3
|1.0
|Rodney McGruder
|2019
|1,550
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.1
|Dante Cunningham
|2014
|1,635
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|1.2
|Eric Gordon
|2016
|1,481
|+0.5
|-1.8
|-1.3
|1.1
|Courtney Lee
|2018
|2,310
|+0.2
|-1.5
|-1.3
|1.7
|Tyler Hansbrough
|2014
|1,007
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.3
|0.7
|DeMar DeRozan
|2016
|3,550
|+1.8
|-3.1
|-1.3
|2.5
|Kelly Olynyk
|2017
|1,884
|-1.1
|-0.2
|-1.3
|1.4
|Jeff Green
|2015
|2,752
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|2.0
|Richaun Holmes
|2019
|1,184
|-1.5
|+0.2
|-1.3
|0.9
|Brandon Knight
|2014
|2,400
|+0.9
|-2.3
|-1.3
|1.7
|Steve Blake
|2014
|1,543
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.3
|1.1
|Boris Diaw
|2015
|2,182
|-0.5
|-0.9
|-1.3
|1.6
|Tony Snell
|2016
|1,301
|-2.4
|+1.0
|-1.3
|0.9
|Isaiah Taylor
|2018
|1,167
|-1.2
|-0.2
|-1.3
|0.8
|Tyler Johnson
|2019
|1,529
|-1.4
|+0.0
|-1.3
|1.1
|Ryan Kelly
|2014
|1,312
|+0.5
|-1.9
|-1.3
|0.9
|Kyle Korver
|2019
|1,364
|-0.6
|-0.8
|-1.4
|1.0
|Michael Carter-Williams
|2015
|2,340
|-3.2
|+1.8
|-1.4
|1.7
|Courtney Lee
|2015
|2,721
|+0.3
|-1.7
|-1.4
|1.9
|Glenn Robinson III
|2017
|1,458
|-1.5
|+0.1
|-1.4
|1.0
|Courtney Lee
|2017
|2,459
|+0.1
|-1.4
|-1.4
|1.7
|Alex Len
|2018
|1,395
|-1.1
|-0.3
|-1.4
|1.0
|DeMar DeRozan
|2015
|2,259
|+0.1
|-1.5
|-1.4
|1.6
|J.J. Barea
|2016
|1,767
|+0.9
|-2.3
|-1.4
|1.2
|Evan Fournier
|2015
|1,661
|+0.2
|-1.5
|-1.4
|1.2
|JR Smith
|2014
|2,421
|+1.8
|-3.1
|-1.4
|1.7
|Stanley Johnson
|2018
|1,894
|-2.7
|+1.3
|-1.4
|1.3
|Timofey Mozgov
|2016
|1,402
|-3.7
|+2.3
|-1.4
|1.0
|Mason Plumlee
|2019
|1,949
|-0.9
|-0.5
|-1.4
|1.3
|Dwight Powell
|2017
|1,333
|-0.8
|-0.5
|-1.4
|0.9
|Kevin Martin
|2014
|2,177
|+0.7
|-2.1
|-1.4
|1.5
|Kosta Koufos
|2016
|1,482
|-1.6
|+0.2
|-1.4
|1.0
|James Ennis III
|2017
|1,660
|-1.7
|+0.3
|-1.4
|1.1
|Corey Brewer
|2017
|1,281
|-1.9
|+0.4
|-1.4
|0.9
|Taurean Prince
|2017
|1,168
|-3.1
|+1.7
|-1.4
|0.8
|Julius Randle
|2019
|2,232
|+0.6
|-2.0
|-1.4
|1.5
|Vince Carter
|2019
|1,330
|-1.2
|-0.3
|-1.4
|0.9
|Darius Miller
|2019
|1,757
|-0.9
|-0.5
|-1.4
|1.2
|Jordan Clarkson
|2015
|1,476
|+0.2
|-1.6
|-1.4
|1.0
|Domantas Sabonis
|2018
|1,976
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.4
|1.3
|Terrence Ross
|2015
|2,199
|+0.2
|-1.7
|-1.4
|1.5
|Gerald Green
|2018
|1,201
|-0.1
|-1.3
|-1.4
|0.8
|Eric Gordon
|2019
|2,568
|+0.7
|-2.1
|-1.4
|1.7
|Jonas Jerebko
|2017
|1,360
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|0.9
|Terry Rozier
|2019
|1,953
|-1.7
|+0.3
|-1.5
|1.3
|Thomas Bryant
|2019
|1,496
|+0.2
|-1.7
|-1.5
|1.0
|Gary Harris
|2016
|2,439
|+0.4
|-1.9
|-1.5
|1.6
|Tyson Chandler
|2017
|1,298
|-1.1
|-0.3
|-1.5
|0.8
|Cory Joseph
|2017
|2,215
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.4
|Jaylen Brown
|2019
|2,187
|-1.7
|+0.2
|-1.5
|1.4
|Zach LaVine
|2017
|1,749
|+0.9
|-2.4
|-1.5
|1.1
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2015
|1,877
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.5
|1.2
|Trey Burke
|2016
|1,366
|+0.6
|-2.1
|-1.5
|0.9
|Tony Snell
|2019
|1,332
|-0.2
|-1.3
|-1.5
|0.9
|Evan Turner
|2019
|1,850
|-1.8
|+0.3
|-1.5
|1.2
|Devin Harris
|2019
|1,071
|-0.1
|-1.4
|-1.5
|0.7
|Miles Plumlee
|2015
|1,210
|-1.9
|+0.4
|-1.5
|0.7
|Dario Saric
|2019
|2,023
|-0.6
|-1.0
|-1.5
|1.3
|Harrison Barnes
|2018
|2,634
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-1.5
|1.6
|Alex Abrines
|2018
|1,244
|-0.0
|-1.5
|-1.5
|0.8
|Kyle Kuzma
|2018
|2,401
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.5
|Frank Ntilikina
|2018
|1,706
|-4.0
|+2.5
|-1.5
|1.1
|Jeff Green
|2016
|2,412
|-0.8
|-0.7
|-1.5
|1.5
|DeAndre Jordan
|2019
|2,047
|-2.2
|+0.7
|-1.5
|1.3
|Kyle Anderson
|2016
|1,374
|-1.9
|+0.3
|-1.5
|0.8
|O.J. Mayo
|2015
|1,853
|-0.1
|-1.5
|-1.5
|1.2
|Brian Roberts
|2014
|1,667
|-0.7
|-0.8
|-1.5
|1.0
|Evan Turner
|2015
|2,378
|-1.8
|+0.3
|-1.6
|1.5
|Jordan Hamilton
|2014
|1,019
|-1.0
|-0.5
|-1.6
|0.6
|Martell Webster
|2014
|2,352
|+0.7
|-2.3
|-1.6
|1.4
|Raymond Felton
|2018
|1,444
|-1.1
|-0.4
|-1.6
|0.9
|Mike Scott
|2016
|1,307
|-0.5
|-1.1
|-1.6
|0.8
|Jerami Grant
|2016
|2,066
|-2.5
|+0.9
|-1.6
|1.2
|Frank Kaminsky
|2018
|1,835
|+0.7
|-2.3
|-1.6
|1.1
|Meyers Leonard
|2016
|1,333
|-1.0
|-0.6
|-1.6
|0.8
|Tristan Thompson
|2018
|1,488
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-1.6
|0.9
|Shawn Marion
|2014
|2,602
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-1.6
|1.5
|Jarrett Jack
|2016
|1,027
|+0.0
|-1.6
|-1.6
|0.6
|Nerlens Noel
|2015
|2,311
|-4.3
|+2.7
|-1.6
|1.3
|Denzel Valentine
|2018
|2,095
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.6
|1.2
|Rajon Rondo
|2015
|2,055
|-1.7
|+0.1
|-1.6
|1.2
|Joe Johnson
|2015
|3,040
|+1.6
|-3.2
|-1.6
|1.7
|Garrett Temple
|2019
|2,103
|-2.4
|+0.8
|-1.6
|1.2
|Jordan Clarkson
|2017
|2,397
|-0.5
|-1.1
|-1.7
|1.3
|Caron Butler
|2015
|1,623
|-0.2
|-1.5
|-1.7
|0.9
|Kenneth Faried
|2016
|1,694
|+0.9
|-2.6
|-1.7
|0.9
|Anthony Tolliver
|2017
|1,477
|-0.5
|-1.2
|-1.7
|0.8
|Nikola Vucevic
|2015
|2,529
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.7
|1.4
|Jarrett Jack
|2015
|2,394
|-1.7
|-0.0
|-1.7
|1.3
|Marco Belinelli
|2019
|1,946
|+0.5
|-2.2
|-1.7
|1.1
|Dwight Howard
|2016
|2,460
|-1.8
|+0.1
|-1.7
|1.3
|Jake Layman
|2019
|1,347
|-1.2
|-0.4
|-1.7
|0.7
|Harrison Barnes
|2016
|2,785
|-1.0
|-0.7
|-1.7
|1.5
|Jordan Crawford
|2014
|1,916
|+0.4
|-2.1
|-1.7
|1.1
|Mason Plumlee
|2018
|1,439
|-2.0
|+0.3
|-1.7
|0.8
|Chris Andersen
|2015
|1,132
|-1.6
|-0.1
|-1.7
|0.6
|Justin Jackson
|2019
|1,614
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.7
|0.9
|T.J. McConnell
|2019
|1,545
|-1.0
|-0.7
|-1.7
|0.8
|Solomon Hill
|2015
|2,381
|-1.5
|-0.2
|-1.7
|1.2
|Trevor Booker
|2018
|1,222
|-0.5
|-1.2
|-1.7
|0.6
|D.J. Augustin
|2015
|1,964
|-0.2
|-1.5
|-1.7
|1.0
|Ersan Ilyasova
|2014
|1,478
|-2.4
|+0.7
|-1.7
|0.8
|Darrell Arthur
|2014
|1,161
|-3.6
|+1.9
|-1.7
|0.6
|Quincy Pondexter
|2015
|1,917
|+0.3
|-2.0
|-1.7
|1.0
|Trey Burke
|2014
|2,262
|+0.4
|-2.2
|-1.8
|1.1
|Tayshaun Prince
|2015
|1,397
|-0.7
|-1.0
|-1.8
|0.7
|Eric Gordon
|2015
|2,161
|+0.8
|-2.5
|-1.8
|1.1
|Milos Teodosic
|2018
|1,134
|+0.0
|-1.8
|-1.8
|0.6
|Kris Dunn
|2019
|1,389
|-1.1
|-0.7
|-1.8
|0.7
|Jordan Hill
|2016
|1,528
|-1.3
|-0.5
|-1.8
|0.8
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|2019
|1,508
|-2.9
|+1.2
|-1.8
|0.8
|Kevin Huerter
|2019
|2,048
|+0.4
|-2.2
|-1.8
|1.0
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2015
|2,060
|-0.1
|-1.7
|-1.8
|1.0
|Rodney McGruder
|2017
|1,966
|-0.4
|-1.4
|-1.8
|1.0
|Steven Adams
|2014
|1,528
|-1.5
|-0.3
|-1.8
|0.7
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|2017
|1,642
|-2.6
|+0.8
|-1.8
|0.8
|Arron Afflalo
|2014
|2,552
|+1.2
|-3.0
|-1.8
|1.2
|Dennis Schroder
|2017
|2,696
|+0.8
|-2.6
|-1.8
|1.3
|Randy Foye
|2016
|1,832
|-1.8
|-0.0
|-1.8
|0.9
|DeAndre Jordan
|2018
|2,424
|-0.9
|-1.0
|-1.8
|1.2
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2018
|2,379
|-0.9
|-0.9
|-1.8
|1.1
|Miles Plumlee
|2014
|1,964
|-3.4
|+1.6
|-1.8
|0.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2016
|1,412
|-1.1
|-0.7
|-1.8
|0.7
|Gerald Henderson
|2014
|2,580
|-1.7
|-0.2
|-1.8
|1.2
|Josh Huestis
|2018
|1,001
|-3.1
|+1.3
|-1.8
|0.5
|Francisco Garcia
|2014
|1,105
|-0.4
|-1.4
|-1.8
|0.5
|Ramon Sessions
|2014
|2,214
|+0.6
|-2.4
|-1.8
|1.0
|Joe Ingles
|2016
|1,241
|-1.7
|-0.1
|-1.8
|0.6
|Tim Frazier
|2017
|1,525
|-0.5
|-1.3
|-1.8
|0.7
|D.J. Augustin
|2016
|1,178
|+1.1
|-2.9
|-1.9
|0.5
|David Nwaba
|2018
|1,646
|-0.9
|-0.9
|-1.9
|0.7
|Avery Bradley
|2019
|1,905
|-2.6
|+0.7
|-1.9
|0.9
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2018
|2,044
|-2.8
|+0.9
|-1.9
|0.9
|Dario Saric
|2017
|2,129
|-2.1
|+0.3
|-1.9
|1.0
|Donald Sloan
|2016
|1,318
|+0.4
|-2.3
|-1.9
|0.6
|Bryn Forbes
|2019
|2,505
|+0.3
|-2.2
|-1.9
|1.1
|Tayshaun Prince
|2014
|2,061
|-3.1
|+1.2
|-1.9
|0.9
|Tobias Harris
|2014
|1,850
|-0.0
|-1.9
|-1.9
|0.8
|Gorgui Dieng
|2015
|2,193
|-1.2
|-0.7
|-1.9
|0.9
|Evan Turner
|2018
|2,121
|-2.4
|+0.5
|-1.9
|0.9
|Marco Belinelli
|2015
|1,504
|+0.7
|-2.6
|-1.9
|0.6
|Marco Belinelli
|2017
|1,778
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-1.9
|0.7
|Aaron Brooks
|2015
|2,017
|+1.1
|-3.1
|-1.9
|0.8
|Alonzo Gee
|2016
|1,632
|-3.1
|+1.1
|-1.9
|0.7
|Myles Turner
|2018
|2,032
|-1.9
|-0.1
|-1.9
|0.9
|Jason Thompson
|2015
|1,991
|-2.1
|+0.2
|-2.0
|0.8
|Shabazz Muhammad
|2017
|1,516
|-0.3
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.6
|Richard Jefferson
|2014
|2,213
|-0.3
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.9
|Aron Baynes
|2016
|1,277
|-2.0
|+0.0
|-2.0
|0.5
|Cody Zeller
|2014
|1,469
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.0
|0.6
|Andrew Wiggins
|2019
|2,543
|-1.1
|-0.9
|-2.0
|1.0
|Brandon Ingram
|2018
|1,975
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.8
|Brandon Ingram
|2019
|1,760
|-1.3
|-0.7
|-2.0
|0.7
|Trey Burke
|2015
|2,288
|+0.0
|-2.0
|-2.0
|0.9
|Matt Barnes
|2017
|1,838
|-1.0
|-1.0
|-2.0
|0.7
|Stanley Johnson
|2017
|1,371
|-2.5
|+0.5
|-2.0
|0.5
|Wesley Johnson
|2015
|2,245
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.0
|0.8
|Marvin Williams
|2019
|2,133
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.8
|Noah Vonleh
|2017
|1,365
|-3.0
|+1.0
|-2.0
|0.5
|Shaun Livingston
|2015
|1,843
|-1.7
|-0.4
|-2.0
|0.7
|Justin Anderson
|2017
|1,228
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-2.0
|0.5
|Thaddeus Young
|2014
|2,718
|-0.8
|-1.2
|-2.0
|1.0
|Allen Crabbe
|2019
|1,133
|-2.6
|+0.6
|-2.0
|0.4
|Robin Lopez
|2019
|1,606
|-1.9
|-0.2
|-2.0
|0.6
|Jonas Jerebko
|2019
|1,339
|-0.5
|-1.6
|-2.0
|0.5
|Richard Jefferson
|2017
|1,793
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.0
|0.7
|John Henson
|2015
|1,381
|-2.7
|+0.7
|-2.0
|0.5
|E’Twaun Moore
|2019
|1,463
|+0.2
|-2.2
|-2.0
|0.5
|Raymond Felton
|2017
|1,827
|-2.2
|+0.2
|-2.1
|0.7
|Doug McDermott
|2019
|1,369
|+0.3
|-2.3
|-2.1
|0.5
|Reggie Jackson
|2017
|1,424
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.5
|Monta Ellis
|2017
|2,074
|-1.5
|-0.5
|-2.1
|0.7
|Shawne Williams
|2015
|1,087
|+0.5
|-2.6
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jabari Parker
|2019
|1,724
|-1.3
|-0.8
|-2.1
|0.6
|Luke Kennard
|2019
|1,570
|+0.1
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.5
|Al Jefferson
|2015
|1,992
|-2.3
|+0.3
|-2.1
|0.7
|Treveon Graham
|2018
|1,050
|-0.8
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jerryd Bayless
|2015
|1,837
|-1.9
|-0.2
|-2.1
|0.6
|Steve Blake
|2015
|1,572
|-0.8
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.5
|Brandon Jennings
|2017
|1,980
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.1
|0.7
|Nik Stauskas
|2017
|2,188
|+0.0
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.7
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|2019
|1,931
|-3.2
|+1.1
|-2.1
|0.7
|Rajon Rondo
|2019
|1,369
|-0.7
|-1.4
|-2.1
|0.5
|Michael Beasley
|2018
|1,653
|-0.1
|-2.0
|-2.1
|0.6
|Wilson Chandler
|2019
|1,229
|-1.5
|-0.6
|-2.1
|0.4
|John Henson
|2017
|1,135
|-3.1
|+1.0
|-2.1
|0.4
|Tony Snell
|2017
|2,521
|-0.4
|-1.7
|-2.1
|0.8
|Kyle Singler
|2015
|1,743
|-1.2
|-0.9
|-2.1
|0.6
|Zach Collins
|2019
|1,631
|-1.5
|-0.6
|-2.1
|0.5
|Trae Young
|2019
|2,503
|+2.4
|-4.5
|-2.1
|0.8
|Ian Clark
|2017
|1,356
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.1
|0.4
|John Wall
|2019
|1,104
|-0.3
|-1.9
|-2.1
|0.4
|Leandro Barbosa
|2015
|1,211
|+0.8
|-2.9
|-2.1
|0.4
|Jamal Crawford
|2016
|2,325
|+0.5
|-2.6
|-2.1
|0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2015
|1,776
|-1.1
|-1.1
|-2.1
|0.6
|Dion Waiters
|2015
|2,208
|-1.0
|-1.2
|-2.1
|0.7
|Richaun Holmes
|2017
|1,193
|-0.9
|-1.3
|-2.1
|0.4
|Deron Williams
|2017
|1,919
|-0.0
|-2.1
|-2.1
|0.6
|Dante Cunningham
|2015
|1,727
|-2.3
|+0.2
|-2.1
|0.5
|Willie Reed
|2017
|1,031
|-1.8
|-0.4
|-2.1
|0.3
|Elfrid Payton
|2018
|1,808
|+0.5
|-2.7
|-2.1
|0.6
|Jae Crowder
|2018
|2,413
|-1.8
|-0.3
|-2.2
|0.7
|Justin Hamilton
|2017
|1,177
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2019
|1,885
|-0.1
|-2.1
|-2.2
|0.6
|Markieff Morris
|2018
|2,149
|-1.5
|-0.7
|-2.2
|0.6
|Gerald Green
|2019
|1,570
|-0.0
|-2.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Wesley Matthews
|2018
|2,131
|-0.6
|-1.5
|-2.2
|0.6
|Leandro Barbosa
|2016
|1,333
|-0.1
|-2.1
|-2.2
|0.4
|Evan Fournier
|2014
|1,503
|-1.4
|-0.8
|-2.2
|0.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|2015
|1,243
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Avery Bradley
|2018
|1,433
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Wes Iwundu
|2019
|1,293
|-2.8
|+0.6
|-2.2
|0.4
|Trevor Ariza
|2019
|2,349
|-0.2
|-2.0
|-2.2
|0.7
|Shaun Livingston
|2019
|1,289
|-1.2
|-1.0
|-2.2
|0.3
|Bryn Forbes
|2018
|1,571
|-1.0
|-1.3
|-2.2
|0.4
|Sean Kilpatrick
|2017
|1,754
|-0.0
|-2.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2017
|1,190
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-2.2
|0.3
|Jamal Crawford
|2015
|2,082
|+1.2
|-3.5
|-2.2
|0.6
|Reggie Bullock
|2019
|1,879
|-1.1
|-1.2
|-2.2
|0.5
|Jordan Hill
|2015
|1,874
|-2.5
|+0.3
|-2.2
|0.5
|C.J. Watson
|2017
|1,012
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-2.3
|0.3
|Shaun Livingston
|2018
|1,491
|-1.2
|-1.1
|-2.3
|0.4
|Channing Frye
|2015
|1,870
|-1.0
|-1.2
|-2.3
|0.5
|Buddy Hield
|2017
|1,888
|-0.9
|-1.4
|-2.3
|0.5
|Brandon Knight
|2016
|1,870
|+0.3
|-2.5
|-2.3
|0.5
|Mike Scott
|2018
|1,532
|-0.4
|-1.9
|-2.3
|0.4
|Terrence Jones
|2017
|1,270
|-2.2
|-0.1
|-2.3
|0.3
|Richard Jefferson
|2016
|1,707
|-1.8
|-0.5
|-2.3
|0.5
|Deandre Ayton
|2019
|2,183
|-0.6
|-1.7
|-2.3
|0.5
|Kent Bazemore
|2019
|1,643
|-2.9
|+0.6
|-2.3
|0.4
|Marcus Morris
|2018
|2,009
|-0.9
|-1.4
|-2.3
|0.4
|Bismack Biyombo
|2014
|1,120
|-3.5
|+1.2
|-2.3
|0.3
|Jerami Grant
|2015
|1,377
|-2.6
|+0.3
|-2.3
|0.3
|Dwight Howard
|2018
|2,463
|-2.2
|-0.1
|-2.3
|0.5
|Kobe Bryant
|2015
|1,207
|+1.2
|-3.5
|-2.3
|0.3
|Mike Miller
|2014
|1,880
|+0.5
|-2.8
|-2.3
|0.4
|Jodie Meeks
|2018
|1,119
|-0.3
|-2.1
|-2.3
|0.2
|Andrea Bargnani
|2014
|1,257
|-2.9
|+0.6
|-2.3
|0.3
|Miles Bridges
|2019
|1,696
|-1.6
|-0.7
|-2.3
|0.3
|Anthony Tolliver
|2019
|1,079
|-1.9
|-0.5
|-2.3
|0.2
|Jerami Grant
|2017
|1,642
|-1.9
|-0.4
|-2.4
|0.3
|Avery Bradley
|2015
|2,561
|-1.6
|-0.7
|-2.4
|0.5
|Norris Cole
|2014
|2,418
|-1.8
|-0.6
|-2.4
|0.5
|Damyean Dotson
|2019
|2,004
|-1.2
|-1.2
|-2.4
|0.4
|Tyson Chandler
|2016
|1,618
|-2.7
|+0.3
|-2.4
|0.3
|Andre Drummond
|2017
|2,409
|-2.5
|+0.1
|-2.4
|0.5
|Mario Hezonja
|2019
|1,206
|-2.3
|-0.1
|-2.4
|0.2
|Jerryd Bayless
|2014
|1,686
|+0.1
|-2.4
|-2.4
|0.3
|Jonathon Simmons
|2018
|2,029
|-0.5
|-1.9
|-2.4
|0.3
|Andrew Wiggins
|2015
|2,969
|-0.4
|-2.1
|-2.4
|0.5
|Jarrett Jack
|2018
|1,548
|-0.8
|-1.6
|-2.4
|0.3
|Tim Frazier
|2019
|1,160
|-0.1
|-2.3
|-2.4
|0.2
|Thon Maker
|2019
|1,041
|-2.9
|+0.4
|-2.4
|0.1
|Pau Gasol
|2014
|1,884
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.4
|0.3
|Jameer Nelson
|2014
|2,179
|+1.2
|-3.7
|-2.4
|0.3
|Trevor Booker
|2014
|1,699
|+0.3
|-2.8
|-2.4
|0.3
|Ben McLemore
|2016
|1,443
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.5
|0.2
|Nick Young
|2018
|1,598
|-1.1
|-1.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Andre Miller
|2015
|1,253
|+0.5
|-2.9
|-2.5
|0.2
|Jarrett Jack
|2014
|2,252
|-1.7
|-0.8
|-2.5
|0.3
|Austin Rivers
|2017
|2,144
|-0.9
|-1.5
|-2.5
|0.3
|Alec Burks
|2019
|1,375
|-0.9
|-1.6
|-2.5
|0.2
|Tayshaun Prince
|2016
|1,462
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Kent Bazemore
|2015
|1,627
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.2
|Shane Larkin
|2016
|1,751
|-1.9
|-0.6
|-2.5
|0.2
|J.J. Barea
|2014
|1,471
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.5
|0.2
|Kendrick Perkins
|2014
|1,591
|-4.3
|+1.7
|-2.5
|0.2
|Shane Larkin
|2015
|1,865
|-2.3
|-0.2
|-2.5
|0.2
|Wes Iwundu
|2018
|1,020
|-3.2
|+0.6
|-2.5
|0.1
|Derrick Favors
|2017
|1,411
|-2.8
|+0.3
|-2.5
|0.1
|Alex Len
|2017
|1,560
|-3.7
|+1.1
|-2.5
|0.2
|Alex Len
|2016
|1,821
|-4.4
|+1.8
|-2.6
|0.2
|Austin Rivers
|2019
|2,243
|-1.6
|-0.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Luis Scola
|2016
|1,776
|-1.5
|-1.1
|-2.6
|0.2
|Domantas Sabonis
|2017
|1,638
|-3.8
|+1.3
|-2.6
|0.2
|Taurean Prince
|2019
|1,552
|-0.6
|-1.9
|-2.6
|0.1
|Allen Crabbe
|2017
|2,346
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2017
|2,045
|+0.4
|-2.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Mason Plumlee
|2015
|1,792
|-0.9
|-1.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Chris Kaman
|2015
|1,435
|-2.7
|+0.1
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tyler Ulis
|2018
|1,658
|-1.6
|-1.0
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tony Parker
|2015
|2,163
|+0.1
|-2.7
|-2.6
|0.2
|Matt Barnes
|2016
|2,329
|-0.7
|-1.9
|-2.6
|0.2
|Ramon Sessions
|2015
|1,406
|-1.7
|-0.9
|-2.6
|0.1
|Nerlens Noel
|2016
|1,965
|-4.1
|+1.5
|-2.6
|0.1
|Taurean Prince
|2018
|2,464
|-0.8
|-1.8
|-2.6
|0.2
|John Salmons
|2014
|1,803
|-2.4
|-0.3
|-2.6
|0.1
|Jeff Ayres
|2014
|1,017
|-1.6
|-1.0
|-2.6
|0.1
|Jordan Clarkson
|2016
|2,552
|-0.4
|-2.2
|-2.6
|0.1
|Stanley Johnson
|2019
|1,208
|-4.8
|+2.2
|-2.6
|0.1
|Julius Randle
|2016
|2,286
|-2.3
|-0.4
|-2.6
|0.1
|Boris Diaw
|2017
|1,486
|-2.6
|-0.1
|-2.6
|0.1
|Tarik Black
|2015
|1,196
|-1.4
|-1.2
|-2.7
|0.1
|Arron Afflalo
|2015
|2,562
|-1.0
|-1.7
|-2.7
|0.1
|Jason Smith
|2017
|1,225
|-2.0
|-0.6
|-2.7
|0.0
|Isaiah Canaan
|2016
|1,966
|-0.6
|-2.1
|-2.7
|0.1
|Jerian Grant
|2016
|1,265
|-2.3
|-0.4
|-2.7
|0.0
|Travis Outlaw
|2014
|1,065
|-1.4
|-1.3
|-2.7
|0.0
|Derrick Rose
|2016
|2,097
|-1.3
|-1.4
|-2.7
|0.0
|Zach LaVine
|2016
|2,294
|+0.6
|-3.3
|-2.7
|0.1
|Allonzo Trier
|2019
|1,459
|-1.3
|-1.5
|-2.7
|0.0
|Jason Terry
|2016
|1,382
|+0.2
|-2.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Tony Parker
|2017
|1,798
|-0.5
|-2.2
|-2.7
|0.1
|Wayne Ellington
|2016
|1,615
|-1.9
|-0.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Terrence Jones
|2015
|1,290
|-1.5
|-1.2
|-2.7
|0.0
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2017
|1,789
|-2.1
|-0.6
|-2.7
|0.0
|Austin Rivers
|2016
|1,608
|-1.9
|-0.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Myles Turner
|2016
|1,564
|-3.9
|+1.1
|-2.7
|0.0
|Lance Stephenson
|2016
|1,467
|+0.1
|-2.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Kyle Korver
|2017
|2,079
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-2.7
|0.0
|Yogi Ferrell
|2017
|1,197
|-0.8
|-1.9
|-2.7
|0.0
|Chase Budinger
|2015
|1,286
|-1.1
|-1.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|Ante Zizic
|2019
|1,082
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|Trey Lyles
|2016
|1,382
|-2.7
|-0.1
|-2.8
|0.0
|Doug McDermott
|2018
|1,768
|-1.4
|-1.3
|-2.8
|0.0
|Omri Casspi
|2015
|1,416
|+0.6
|-3.4
|-2.8
|0.0
|Ray McCallum
|2015
|1,436
|-0.8
|-2.0
|-2.8
|0.0
|Skal Labissiere
|2018
|1,240
|-2.0
|-0.8
|-2.8
|0.0
|Shawn Marion
|2015
|1,126
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|James Johnson
|2016
|1,024
|-2.1
|-0.7
|-2.8
|0.0
|JaMychal Green
|2019
|1,512
|-1.0
|-1.8
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Tyler Zeller
|2018
|1,175
|-1.9
|-1.0
|-2.8
|-0.1
|D’Angelo Russell
|2017
|1,811
|-0.3
|-2.5
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Shaun Livingston
|2017
|1,565
|-2.0
|-0.8
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Glen Davis
|2014
|1,820
|-3.2
|+0.3
|-2.8
|0.0
|Josh Jackson
|2019
|1,988
|-3.4
|+0.6
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Mirza Teletovic
|2017
|1,160
|-0.7
|-2.1
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Frank Kaminsky
|2017
|1,954
|-1.1
|-1.7
|-2.8
|-0.1
|Quincy Acy
|2018
|1,359
|-2.2
|-0.7
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Marvin Bagley III
|2019
|1,567
|-1.1
|-1.8
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Quincy Acy
|2015
|1,287
|-2.5
|-0.4
|-2.9
|-0.1
|Lou Williams
|2014
|1,578
|+0.9
|-3.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|JaMychal Green
|2018
|1,542
|-1.3
|-1.6
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Brandon Bass
|2015
|2,015
|-1.7
|-1.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Jeff Green
|2017
|1,534
|-2.6
|-0.4
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Lance Thomas
|2018
|1,353
|-3.0
|+0.0
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Mo Williams
|2014
|2,021
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Trey Lyles
|2017
|1,168
|-3.2
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Mason Plumlee
|2014
|1,389
|-1.8
|-1.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2019
|1,607
|-1.0
|-2.0
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Greivis Vasquez
|2015
|2,092
|-0.5
|-2.5
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Marreese Speights
|2016
|1,033
|-3.6
|+0.6
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2017
|2,145
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.3
|Bobby Portis
|2017
|1,121
|-1.7
|-1.3
|-3.0
|-0.1
|Jason Smith
|2016
|1,181
|-2.3
|-0.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Dante Cunningham
|2018
|1,562
|-2.4
|-0.6
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Lavoy Allen
|2014
|1,087
|-2.7
|-0.3
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Donald Sloan
|2015
|1,107
|-1.2
|-1.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Malcolm Delaney
|2017
|1,251
|-3.3
|+0.2
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Mario Hezonja
|2016
|1,413
|-2.2
|-0.9
|-3.0
|-0.2
|Patrick Patterson
|2018
|1,328
|-2.9
|-0.2
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Sterling Brown
|2019
|1,196
|-2.0
|-1.1
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Tyler Ulis
|2017
|1,123
|-0.5
|-2.6
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Timofey Mozgov
|2017
|1,104
|-4.3
|+1.2
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Robert Sacre
|2015
|1,133
|-3.6
|+0.5
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Arron Afflalo
|2016
|2,371
|-0.6
|-2.5
|-3.1
|-0.4
|JR Smith
|2018
|2,950
|-0.5
|-2.7
|-3.1
|-0.5
|Shabazz Napier
|2015
|1,012
|-2.0
|-1.1
|-3.1
|-0.2
|Tony Snell
|2018
|2,187
|-1.2
|-1.9
|-3.1
|-0.4
|Markieff Morris
|2019
|1,329
|-2.2
|-0.9
|-3.1
|-0.3
|Terrance Ferguson
|2019
|2,059
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-3.1
|-0.4
|Isaiah Whitehead
|2017
|1,643
|-2.5
|-0.7
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Jamal Crawford
|2017
|2,353
|-0.8
|-2.3
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Ramon Sessions
|2016
|1,667
|-0.3
|-2.9
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Rodions Kurucs
|2019
|1,362
|-2.6
|-0.6
|-3.2
|-0.3
|KJ McDaniels
|2015
|1,352
|-3.9
|+0.7
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Patrick McCaw
|2017
|1,255
|-2.0
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.3
|JJ Hickson
|2014
|1,859
|-3.1
|-0.1
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Brandon Rush
|2017
|1,030
|-2.3
|-0.9
|-3.2
|-0.2
|Noah Vonleh
|2016
|1,186
|-3.2
|-0.0
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2019
|1,123
|-1.1
|-2.1
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Brandon Bass
|2014
|2,266
|-2.1
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.5
|Joffrey Lauvergne
|2017
|1,006
|-2.0
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.2
|Gerald Henderson
|2017
|1,667
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-3.2
|-0.4
|Randy Foye
|2015
|1,087
|-0.3
|-2.9
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|2019
|1,110
|-4.7
|+1.4
|-3.2
|-0.3
|Joe Harris
|2017
|1,138
|-2.3
|-1.0
|-3.3
|-0.3
|James Johnson
|2019
|1,164
|-2.5
|-0.7
|-3.3
|-0.3
|James Ennis III
|2019
|1,462
|-1.3
|-1.9
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Kirk Hinrich
|2015
|1,736
|-2.2
|-1.0
|-3.3
|-0.5
|Kris Dunn
|2017
|1,333
|-3.3
|+0.0
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Lance Stephenson
|2018
|1,999
|-0.2
|-3.1
|-3.3
|-0.6
|Marquese Chriss
|2018
|1,527
|-3.6
|+0.3
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Carl Landry
|2015
|1,192
|-1.9
|-1.4
|-3.3
|-0.3
|Marreese Speights
|2015
|1,274
|-1.7
|-1.6
|-3.3
|-0.4
|Eric Gordon
|2014
|2,057
|+0.6
|-3.9
|-3.3
|-0.6
|Bobby Portis
|2016
|1,102
|-2.6
|-0.7
|-3.3
|-0.3
|Nik Stauskas
|2016
|1,809
|-1.7
|-1.6
|-3.3
|-0.5
|James Anderson
|2014
|2,309
|-2.0
|-1.4
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Carlos Boozer
|2015
|1,692
|-1.6
|-1.8
|-3.4
|-0.5
|Wesley Johnson
|2014
|2,240
|-2.2
|-1.2
|-3.4
|-0.7
|O.J. Mayo
|2014
|1,346
|-1.3
|-2.1
|-3.4
|-0.4
|John Henson
|2014
|1,856
|-2.4
|-1.0
|-3.4
|-0.6
|Rodney Stuckey
|2014
|1,950
|-1.0
|-2.4
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Rodney Hood
|2018
|1,876
|-0.5
|-2.9
|-3.4
|-0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2014
|1,742
|-0.4
|-3.0
|-3.4
|-0.6
|Al Jefferson
|2016
|1,264
|-2.2
|-1.2
|-3.4
|-0.5
|D’Angelo Russell
|2016
|2,259
|-1.7
|-1.8
|-3.5
|-0.8
|Joffrey Lauvergne
|2016
|1,041
|-1.4
|-2.1
|-3.5
|-0.4
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|2019
|1,238
|-1.2
|-2.2
|-3.5
|-0.5
|Tristan Thompson
|2014
|2,594
|-0.7
|-2.8
|-3.5
|-1.0
|Will Bynum
|2014
|1,054
|-0.3
|-3.2
|-3.5
|-0.4
|Kevin Seraphin
|2015
|1,307
|-3.0
|-0.6
|-3.5
|-0.5
|Ian Clark
|2018
|1,645
|-1.1
|-2.4
|-3.5
|-0.7
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2017
|2,347
|-0.5
|-3.1
|-3.6
|-1.0
|Steve Blake
|2016
|1,029
|-1.5
|-2.0
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Mike Scott
|2015
|1,295
|-1.4
|-2.2
|-3.6
|-0.6
|Norris Cole
|2015
|1,937
|-1.9
|-1.7
|-3.6
|-0.8
|Shabazz Muhammad
|2016
|1,682
|+0.1
|-3.6
|-3.6
|-0.7
|Ben McLemore
|2017
|1,176
|-1.8
|-1.8
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Dante Exum
|2015
|1,817
|-2.8
|-0.8
|-3.6
|-0.8
|OG Anunoby
|2019
|1,352
|-3.3
|-0.3
|-3.6
|-0.6
|Norris Cole
|2016
|1,198
|-1.0
|-2.6
|-3.6
|-0.5
|Mike Scott
|2019
|1,588
|-1.5
|-2.2
|-3.7
|-0.7
|Devin Booker
|2016
|2,108
|-0.4
|-3.2
|-3.7
|-1.0
|Tony Parker
|2019
|1,003
|-0.6
|-3.1
|-3.7
|-0.5
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|2017
|1,421
|-3.1
|-0.6
|-3.7
|-0.7
|Tony Snell
|2014
|1,277
|-2.8
|-0.9
|-3.7
|-0.6
|Luke Ridnour
|2014
|1,177
|-1.6
|-2.1
|-3.7
|-0.6
|Justin Jackson
|2018
|1,506
|-2.3
|-1.4
|-3.7
|-0.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2015
|1,681
|+0.4
|-4.1
|-3.7
|-0.8
|Harrison Barnes
|2014
|2,360
|-3.2
|-0.6
|-3.8
|-1.2
|Jaylen Brown
|2017
|1,556
|-3.3
|-0.5
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Robert Sacre
|2014
|1,089
|-4.0
|+0.2
|-3.8
|-0.6
|Kendall Marshall
|2014
|1,564
|+0.5
|-4.3
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Tony Wroten
|2014
|1,765
|-2.3
|-1.5
|-3.8
|-0.9
|Zach Randolph
|2018
|1,508
|+0.1
|-3.8
|-3.8
|-0.8
|Doug McDermott
|2016
|1,861
|-0.4
|-3.4
|-3.8
|-1.0
|Jeff Green
|2014
|2,805
|-1.6
|-2.2
|-3.8
|-1.5
|Luis Scola
|2014
|1,642
|-3.5
|-0.3
|-3.8
|-0.9
|Kyle Singler
|2016
|1,028
|-2.4
|-1.4
|-3.8
|-0.6
|Jonathon Simmons
|2019
|1,116
|-3.2
|-0.6
|-3.9
|-0.6
|Jabari Parker
|2016
|2,408
|-1.2
|-2.7
|-3.9
|-1.4
|Stanley Johnson
|2016
|1,768
|-3.3
|-0.5
|-3.9
|-1.0
|Sergio Rodriguez
|2017
|1,518
|-0.5
|-3.4
|-3.9
|-0.9
|Dennis Schroder
|2015
|1,806
|-1.3
|-2.6
|-3.9
|-1.1
|Marco Belinelli
|2016
|1,672
|-1.1
|-2.8
|-3.9
|-1.0
|Archie Goodwin
|2016
|1,114
|-0.7
|-3.2
|-3.9
|-0.7
|Jahlil Okafor
|2016
|1,591
|-3.3
|-0.7
|-3.9
|-0.9
|Cedi Osman
|2019
|2,444
|-1.1
|-2.8
|-3.9
|-1.5
|Brandon Knight
|2017
|1,140
|-2.0
|-1.9
|-3.9
|-0.7
|Kobe Bryant
|2016
|1,863
|-0.2
|-3.8
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Omer Asik
|2016
|1,178
|-3.5
|-0.5
|-4.0
|-0.7
|Paul Pierce
|2016
|1,285
|-3.2
|-0.8
|-4.0
|-0.8
|Austin Rivers
|2015
|1,813
|-2.4
|-1.6
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Caron Butler
|2014
|1,838
|-1.7
|-2.4
|-4.0
|-1.2
|Jarrett Allen
|2018
|1,441
|-2.9
|-1.1
|-4.1
|-1.0
|Mindaugas Kuzminskas
|2017
|1,016
|-0.4
|-3.7
|-4.1
|-0.7
|Brandon Rush
|2016
|1,165
|-1.3
|-2.8
|-4.1
|-0.8
|Ty Lawson
|2016
|1,485
|-3.1
|-1.0
|-4.1
|-1.1
|D’Angelo Russell
|2018
|1,234
|-0.6
|-3.5
|-4.1
|-0.9
|Meyers Leonard
|2019
|1,048
|+0.1
|-4.3
|-4.1
|-0.7
|Will Barton
|2019
|1,517
|-1.9
|-2.2
|-4.1
|-1.1
|Ryan Kelly
|2015
|1,233
|-1.9
|-2.3
|-4.2
|-0.9
|Damjan Rudez
|2015
|1,047
|-1.4
|-2.8
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Trey Lyles
|2019
|1,128
|-3.6
|-0.6
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Derrick Williams
|2016
|1,435
|-1.4
|-2.8
|-4.2
|-1.0
|Jamal Crawford
|2018
|1,776
|+0.7
|-4.9
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Nick Young
|2016
|1,033
|-0.8
|-3.4
|-4.2
|-0.7
|Hollis Thompson
|2016
|2,154
|-0.9
|-3.3
|-4.2
|-1.6
|Julius Randle
|2017
|2,132
|-1.6
|-2.6
|-4.2
|-1.6
|Derrick Williams
|2014
|1,820
|-2.0
|-2.2
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Greg Stiemsma
|2014
|1,007
|-4.1
|-0.2
|-4.2
|-0.8
|Andrew Harrison
|2017
|1,593
|-2.8
|-1.5
|-4.2
|-1.2
|Robin Lopez
|2018
|1,690
|-4.3
|+0.1
|-4.2
|-1.3
|Glen Davis
|2015
|1,048
|-5.6
|+1.3
|-4.3
|-0.8
|Jarell Martin
|2018
|1,661
|-3.8
|-0.5
|-4.3
|-1.3
|Malik Monk
|2019
|1,258
|-0.6
|-3.7
|-4.3
|-1.0
|Gorgui Dieng
|2018
|1,403
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-1.1
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|2014
|1,003
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-0.8
|Marquese Chriss
|2017
|1,743
|-3.0
|-1.3
|-4.3
|-1.4
|Shelvin Mack
|2017
|1,360
|-1.9
|-2.4
|-4.3
|-1.1
|Doug McDermott
|2017
|1,574
|-0.3
|-4.0
|-4.3
|-1.2
|Evan Turner
|2014
|2,606
|-2.3
|-2.0
|-4.3
|-2.2
|De’Aaron Fox
|2018
|2,026
|-2.4
|-2.0
|-4.3
|-1.7
|Dragan Bender
|2018
|2,069
|-3.3
|-1.0
|-4.4
|-1.7
|Randy Foye
|2017
|1,284
|-2.7
|-1.7
|-4.4
|-1.1
|Troy Daniels
|2018
|1,622
|-0.5
|-3.9
|-4.4
|-1.4
|Kevin Martin
|2016
|1,144
|-1.6
|-2.8
|-4.5
|-1.0
|Bobby Portis
|2019
|1,299
|-1.2
|-3.3
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Derrick Williams
|2015
|1,462
|-1.0
|-3.4
|-4.5
|-1.3
|Mike Scott
|2014
|1,628
|-1.5
|-2.9
|-4.5
|-1.4
|Gary Neal
|2015
|1,193
|-0.7
|-3.8
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Josh Jackson
|2018
|1,959
|-3.2
|-1.3
|-4.5
|-1.8
|Andrew Nicholson
|2014
|1,174
|-3.7
|-0.8
|-4.5
|-1.1
|Jarrett Allen
|2019
|2,206
|-1.5
|-3.1
|-4.6
|-2.1
|Bismack Biyombo
|2017
|1,793
|-4.0
|-0.6
|-4.6
|-1.7
|Norman Powell
|2018
|1,102
|-2.8
|-1.8
|-4.6
|-1.1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|2016
|2,115
|-1.3
|-3.3
|-4.6
|-2.0
|Dante Cunningham
|2016
|1,971
|-2.0
|-2.7
|-4.6
|-1.9
|Kendrick Perkins
|2015
|1,181
|-5.3
|+0.6
|-4.7
|-1.2
|Frank Jackson
|2019
|1,169
|-1.9
|-2.8
|-4.7
|-1.2
|Ben McLemore
|2018
|1,091
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-4.7
|-1.1
|JaKarr Sampson
|2015
|1,131
|-3.6
|-1.2
|-4.8
|-1.2
|JJ Hickson
|2015
|1,411
|-3.7
|-1.1
|-4.8
|-1.5
|Meyers Leonard
|2017
|1,253
|-3.4
|-1.4
|-4.8
|-1.3
|Shelvin Mack
|2019
|1,246
|-2.8
|-2.0
|-4.8
|-1.3
|Spencer Hawes
|2015
|1,331
|-4.4
|-0.5
|-4.9
|-1.5
|Nik Stauskas
|2019
|1,015
|-1.7
|-3.2
|-4.9
|-1.1
|Nik Stauskas
|2015
|1,127
|-1.3
|-3.7
|-4.9
|-1.3
|Henry Sims
|2015
|1,399
|-3.1
|-1.9
|-5.0
|-1.6
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2016
|2,068
|-3.1
|-2.0
|-5.1
|-2.5
|Diante Garrett
|2014
|1,048
|-4.0
|-1.1
|-5.1
|-1.2
|Zach Collins
|2018
|1,115
|-3.5
|-1.5
|-5.1
|-1.3
|Gary Neal
|2014
|1,218
|-0.6
|-4.5
|-5.1
|-1.5
|PJ Hairston
|2016
|1,335
|-2.8
|-2.4
|-5.1
|-1.6
|Jameer Nelson
|2016
|1,036
|-1.3
|-3.8
|-5.1
|-1.2
|Roy Hibbert
|2016
|1,878
|-4.3
|-0.9
|-5.2
|-2.3
|Brandon Ingram
|2017
|2,279
|-2.5
|-2.7
|-5.2
|-2.8
|Bismack Biyombo
|2018
|1,495
|-4.1
|-1.1
|-5.2
|-1.9
|Quinn Cook
|2019
|1,252
|-1.1
|-4.1
|-5.2
|-1.6
|Marreese Speights
|2014
|1,050
|-4.0
|-1.3
|-5.3
|-1.3
|Jason Smith
|2015
|1,785
|-2.7
|-2.7
|-5.4
|-2.4
|Joe Johnson
|2018
|1,259
|-3.8
|-1.6
|-5.4
|-1.7
|Alonzo Gee
|2014
|1,020
|-3.3
|-2.1
|-5.4
|-1.4
|Enes Kanter
|2014
|2,138
|-3.2
|-2.3
|-5.4
|-2.9
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2018
|1,245
|-3.0
|-2.4
|-5.5
|-1.7
|Tony Parker
|2018
|1,138
|-2.1
|-3.4
|-5.5
|-1.6
|Rashad Vaughn
|2016
|1,001
|-3.1
|-2.4
|-5.5
|-1.4
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|2018
|2,049
|-2.2
|-3.3
|-5.5
|-2.9
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2014
|1,875
|-0.0
|-5.5
|-5.6
|-2.7
|Ben McLemore
|2014
|2,187
|-1.9
|-3.7
|-5.6
|-3.2
|Jameer Nelson
|2018
|1,013
|-3.0
|-2.7
|-5.6
|-1.5
|Jahlil Okafor
|2017
|1,134
|-4.7
|-0.9
|-5.7
|-1.7
|Lance Thomas
|2015
|1,490
|-4.0
|-1.7
|-5.7
|-2.3
|Lance Stephenson
|2015
|1,573
|-3.4
|-2.3
|-5.8
|-2.4
|Carlos Boozer
|2014
|2,262
|-4.3
|-1.6
|-5.9
|-3.7
|JaKarr Sampson
|2016
|1,160
|-4.0
|-2.0
|-6.0
|-1.9
|Arron Afflalo
|2017
|1,580
|-1.3
|-4.8
|-6.0
|-2.6
|Thon Maker
|2018
|1,368
|-3.1
|-3.0
|-6.1
|-2.3
|Wayne Selden
|2019
|1,439
|-3.0
|-3.2
|-6.3
|-2.6
|Semi Ojeleye
|2018
|1,380
|-4.6
|-1.7
|-6.3
|-2.5
|D.J. Augustin
|2017
|1,538
|-2.2
|-4.2
|-6.4
|-2.8
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2017
|1,406
|-2.5
|-4.0
|-6.5
|-2.7
|Jose Calderon
|2015
|1,270
|-1.4
|-5.3
|-6.8
|-2.6
|Jamal Crawford
|2019
|1,211
|-1.0
|-5.8
|-6.8
|-2.5
|Elliot Williams
|2014
|1,157
|-3.5
|-3.7
|-7.2
|-2.7
|Terrence Jones
|2016
|1,044
|-3.4
|-4.6
|-8.0
|-2.8
|Kevin Knox
|2019
|2,158
|-3.8
|-4.3
|-8.1
|-6.0
|Zach LaVine
|2015
|1,902
|-3.5
|-4.8
|-8.3
|-5.4
|Collin Sexton
|2019
|2,605
|-2.8
|-5.5
|-8.3
|-7.4
I’m not going to promise that it’s beach reading, but it does contain what we hope are some interesting insights about the NBA, plus more technical details.
Box RAPTOR
RAPTOR in many ways takes its inspiration from BPM, which was designed by Daniel Myers. BPM was designed by fitting a regression model for which the inputs are various traditional statistics (e.g., points, rebounds, etc.) and the dependant variable is long-term Real Adjusted Plus Minus (RAPM). The “box” component of RAPTOR does something similar, only using player-tracking and play-by-play data in addition to traditional statistics.
What is RAPM? It’s a measure of how many points a player contributes per 100 possessions based on his team’s performance when he’s on and off the floor, accounting for the quality of his teammates and his opponents. Adjusting for teammate and opponent strength can be tricky business, however. Mediocre players on great teams, such as JaVale McGee on the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Golden State Warriors, can have strong raw offensive and defensive ratings because they play with excellent teammates; it is obviously necessary to adjust for this when calculating McGee’s contribution to the team. Players with small sample sizes and rarely used lineup combinations can also create problems, so RAPM employs various techniques to regress their performance toward the mean. So in theory, RAPM is a truly comprehensive statistic, measuring all the tangible and intangible ways in which a player contributes to his team’s bottom line. It should also be an unbiased measure, not overvaluing or undervaluing any particular type of skill relative to its actual value on the court.
But in practice, RAPM can be very noisy, taking several seasons to stabilize. It’s also fairly computationally intensive and can be sensitive to relatively subtle choices about exactly how it’s calculated. For these reasons, RAPM is not a great measure for use in a projection system, when our data needs are more time sensitive — e.g., if we want to see how much a player such as De’Aaron Fox improves from one season to the next.
The insight behind BPM — and now RAPTOR — is that we can use other statistics that stabilize much more quickly than RAPM to approximate long-term RAPM. More specifically, we fit a series of regression coefficients using a six-year dataset of RAPM as provided to us by Ryan Davis, with the six years matching the six seasons (2013-14 through 2018-19) for which player tracking data is available. (We made a few adjustments to RAPM from Davis’s version to make it more appropriate for our specific needs.)4
In fitting the regressions, we also looked at how well variables predicted RAPM out of sample by looking at two three-year RAPM estimates (2013-14 through 2015-16, and 2016-17 through 2018-19), with an emphasis on players who changed teams from one half of the data set to the other. If a certain variable predicted RAPM well in the in-sample, six-year regression, but not in the out-of-sample, three-year regressions, that’s generally a sign that it reflects luck rather than skill or that it’s too noisy to provide for a reliable indicator of player value. For instance, data on how many 3-pointers opponents make when a player is the nearest defender is highly predictive of in-sample RAPM but not at all predictive of out-of-sample RAPM. Thus, variables like this were excluded from RAPTOR.
In addition, we used our basketball knowledge to inform our choices of parameters. For instance, 3-point attempts are a good proxy for creating floor spacing or having “gravity” — that is, drawing defenders toward you and therefore giving your teammates more open scoring opportunities. In our various regression specifications, it was ambiguous whether a better statistical fit was produced by using all 3-point attempts or instead weighting 3-point attempts based on how closely contested they were. In situations like these, we went with what made more “basketball sense”: in this case, that players who have a lot of contested threes are the ones who do more to create space. We also separately fit models for offensive and defensive RAPTORs, instead of combining them. Thus, for example, offensive rebounds contribute to a player’s offensive RAPTOR and defensive rebounds to a player’s defensive RAPTOR, rather than blurring them together. So while the regression specifications that follow might seem complex, there was quite a lot of basketball thinking behind them; it wasn’t just a matter of coming up with the best statistical fit.
Box RAPTOR Offense
The variables used in offensive “box” RAPTOR follow below. Although the list includes a few statistics, most of them fall into one of four major categories: scoring and usage; passing; rebounding; and space creation. Before being used in the regression, all variables are adjusted relative to league average. In addition, stats from the playoffs were adjusted to reflect the tougher competition in the postseason. Here are the categories in more detail:
Measures of scoring and usage
Points: This is just what it sounds like. Good ol’ points scored are in fact the highest-weighted category in offensive RAPTOR:
Usage rate: A “usage” is any shooting attempt, turnover or foul drawn that results in free throws, except for fouls (e.g., flagrant fouls and clear path fouls) that result in the team getting the ball back after the free-throw attempt.5 Heaves (shots from beyond half-court, which are almost always taken out of desperation at the end of the quarter) count as only a small fraction of a possession. Although this is complicated by the fact that RAPTOR contains a number of variables related to shooting, usage and scoring, overall it is calibrated such that players who score at average efficiency tend to improve their RAPTORs by doing so, as opposed to not taking any shots at all.
Time of possession: The value of a possession also decreases as time ticks off the shot clock. Thus, merely possessing the ball negatively predicts offensive RAPM, holding other factors constant.
Assisted field goals: In addition, assisted field goals are less valuable than unassisted ones. In some sense, this is a matter of basic accounting: If you’re giving players credit for assists (as RAPTOR does), you probably have to take some credit away from the player who benefits from the assist.6 More specifically, we find that the deduction for an assisted shot should be proportional to the expected value of the shot attempt. RAPTOR recognizes seven types of shots based on their location on the floor:
RAPTOR shot categories
|Shot type
|Expected value of shot*
|Dunks
|1.83
|Shots within 4 feet other than dunks (colloquially, “layups”)
|1.16
|Shots in the paint but not within 4 feet
|0.82
|Midrange shots (all 2-pointers not in the paint)
|0.80
|Corner 3-pointers
|1.16
|Above-the-break 3-pointers
|1.05
|Heaves
|0.08
While all players who rely heavily on assisted baskets are penalized by this statistic, it has a particularly large effect on players such as DeAndre Jordan who camp out at the basket and depend on assisted dunks. In fact, it’s essential to account for these players’ assisted field goals because they’re strongly correlated with other types of statistics, especially offensive rebounds. Failure to account for assisted field goals will bias the value of offensive rebounds downward, and some advanced stats such as RPM very likely understate the importance of offensive rebounds for this reason.
Measures of passing
Enhanced assists: Likewise, the value of an assist in RAPTOR is proportional to the expected value of the resulting shot. Assists on dunks and corner threes are considerably more valuable than assists on midrange jumpers. In addition, we give partial credit for what the NBA calls “free throw assists”: passes that result in a teammate drawing a shooting foul. However, we find that there isn’t much value in what the NBA calls “potential assists” that don’t result in baskets or free-throw attempts.7 We do, however, give players credit for …
Net passes: The NBA also keeps track of the number of passes a player makes and receives during the game, and a positive passing differential is associated with a higher RAPM in and out of sample.
Measures of rebounding
Enhanced offensive rebounds: Offensive rebounds are a tricky category. On the one hand, the value of an offensive rebound is intrinsically quite high: A team not only gets a new life on its possession after an offensive board, but it is also often in a premium position to score via a putback opportunity. (Although it depends on how the rebound is secured, the average value of a possession after an offensive rebound is around 1.2 points.) On the other hand, a lot of rebounding has to do with being in the right place at the right time. Rebounding can involve a fair amount of luck, and loitering near the basket hoping for rebounds can have negative consequences for a team’s spacing. But in general, offensive rebounds are becoming more valuable as offensive rebounding rates get lower, having fallen from 33 percent in the mid-1980s to about 23 percent in today’s NBA.
For both offensive and defensive rebounds, RAPTOR makes various fixes to the rebound statistics. Essentially, our goal is to calculate how much a rebound affects the expected value of a possession. For instance, after a missed shot, the expected value of a possession was around 0.28 points in 2018-2019 (a 23 percent chance of an offensive rebound times an average of 1.2 points scored conditional on securing the rebound). A defensive rebound would reduce this value to zero and end the possession; an offensive rebound would increase it to 1.2 points.
The NBA’s player tracking data distinguishes between contested and uncontested rebounds. Contested rebounds are more valuable, although this makes less of a difference for offensive than defensive rebounds. The intuition behind this is as follows: Because 77 percent of rebounds are defensive rebounds, only defensive rebounds on which the offense has a serious shot at the ball (i.e., contested rebounds) have all that much value for a defensive player since his team would probably wind up with the ball anyway. On the other hand, in today’s NBA, any offensive rebound is rare, and therefore any offensive rebound is fairly valuable. Thus, players provide value through contested defensive rebounds (but not much through uncontested ones) and through offensive rebounds of any kind.
RAPTOR also evaluates the location of the shot preceding the rebound, as some shots are much more likely to produce offensive rebounds than others. For instance, missed free throws produce offensive rebounds only about 10 percent of the time, so defensive rebounds after free throws have very little value since the remaining expected value of a possession is already close to zero. Layups produce high rates of offensive rebounds, by contrast — so defensive rebounds are worth more in this case.
There are also a couple of more technical fixes to the rebounding stats:
- If a loose ball foul occurs on the rebound, but the rebound is not credited to a particular player,8 we give the player who drew the foul credit for a contested rebound. We also give the player who committed the foul blame for having yielded a rebound to his opponent (see below).
- The NBA also keeps track of deferred rebounds: when a player has a chance at the rebound but passes it up to a teammate. Empirically,9 the value of deferred rebounds is quite high, perhaps because it indicates overall selfless play. (Think about Steven Adams giving up rebounds to Russell Westbrook, for instance.) For simplicity’s sake, however, RAPTOR simply treats a deferred rebound as being as valuable as a regular rebound. In addition, we reduce the overall number of rebounds proportionately for all players on the team based on the number of deferred rebounds for the team.
Team offensive rebounds on missed shots: We also find that the shooter has a fair amount of influence on a team’s offensive rebound rate on his missed shots. As I mentioned, some types of shots produce more offensive boards than others; players who get to the rim for floaters and layups can produce particularly high offensive rebounding rates, for instance (see table below). In addition, big men who play away from the basket (Brook Lopez, for example) can cause rebounding problems because there’s often no offensive player in prime position to secure the rebound if they’re playing out on the perimeter. We give slightly more credit to rebounds that occur (i) in bounds and (ii) not after blocked shots, since these are associated with a higher expected value for the remainder of the possession.
Some shots produce far more offensive rebounds
|Shot type
|Offensive Rebound Rate
|Dunks
|28%
|Shots within 4 feet other than dunks (colloquially, “layups”)
|35
|Shots in the paint but not within 4 feet
|28
|Midrange shots (all 2-pointers not in the paint)
|19
|Corner 3-pointers
|22
|Above-the-break 3-pointers
|20
|Heaves
|26
|Free throws
|10
Positional opponents’ defensive rebounds: RAPTOR attempts to figure out which player was matched up with which opponent on a given possession based on their positions as listed in our database. The idea is that centers are matched up against centers, power forwards against power forwards, and so forth. In practice, however, there’s rarely a clean one-to-one correspondence between players at different positions. Instead, in assigning players to positions for our depth charts, we deliberately draw from multiple sources to make most players eligible at multiple positions. The upshot of this is that in RAPTOR, player assignments are probabilistic, which likely makes sense anyway given the amount of switching in today’s NBA.
Despite this being a relatively noisy process, there is some predictive power (including in out-of-sample regressions) in seeing how many points and rebounds a player’s positional matchups secure. Opposing bigs get notably fewer defensive rebounds when playing against Embiid than against most other centers, for example, both because he’s effective at boxing out and because he can sometimes draw them away from the basket with his scoring ability.
Measures of spacing
Defended 3-point attempts: Although it’s possible to imagine more sophisticated measures of player gravity, for the time being, the best publicly available metric to measure spacing is simply 3-point attempts, with an emphasis on 3-point attempts that are closely contested by the defense. This is a little tricky, though: Even shots that the NBA’s data currently describes as “wide open” (no defender within 6 feet) likely involve some degree of defensive pressure.10 Based on players’ shooting percentages, we treat the various shooting categories as follows:
- Nearest defender within 2 feet: 100 percent covered
- Nearest defender 2 to 4 feet away: 80 percent covered
- Nearest defender 4 to 6 feet away: 57 percent covered
- Nearest defender 6-plus feet away: 31 percent covered
Isolation turnovers: Our research also found that some types of turnovers — which we call isolation turnovers — are more costly than others in terms of predicting in-sample and out-of-sample RAPM. In particular, turnovers that are associated with attempts to score — as opposed to attempts to pass or otherwise contribute11 to a teammate’s opportunity to score — are associated with lower offensive RAPMs and are therefore punished by RAPTOR.12 Isolation turnovers consist of the following categories:
- 100 percent of travels, charging fouls, 5-second violations, offensive goaltends and baskets from below.
- 75 percent of lost-ball turnovers, palming turnovers, double dribbles, discontinued dribbles and step-out-of-bounds turnovers.
Miscellaneous offensive metrics
Fast-break starts: Possessions that begin with steals or after certain types of blocked shots are often highly productive, so players deserve some offensive credit for these actions in addition to their value on defense. Specifically, we estimate that a steal increases the value of a subsequent offensive position by 0.2 points, and a blocked shot on which a team comes down with the rebound inbounds increases it by 0.11 points.
Nonshooting defensive fouls drawn: In RAPTOR, the main value of drawing fouls is in the points they create via free throws. But what about fouls that don’t result in free throws? These have a small amount of value also because they (i) reset the shot clock to 14 seconds and (ii) often allow the offense to inbound the ball from an advantageous position, such as along the baseline near the basket, depending on where the foul was committed (empirically, possessions that restart after a nonshooting foul have a fairly high expected value). Thus, we estimate that nonshooting fouls drawn are worth about 0.16 points.
Penalty fouls drawn: Some additional benefits to drawing fouls are hard to measure via RAPM. Because RAPM evaluates players by comparing how a team performs when the player is on or off the court, it struggles with situations where a player creates value for his teammates regardless of whether he’s on the court. In particular, fouls that contribute to the bonus/penalty13 can increase the value of possessions later on in the quarter by making the penalty (which results in free-throw attempts being awarded on nonshooting fouls) more likely to occur. In addition, drawing fouls can put opponents in foul trouble and yield worse opponent lineups going forward. Fortunately, we estimate these effects to be small: Combined, they’re worth about 0.04 points per foul that’s not reflected by RAPM.
Opponents’ defensive rating: Finally, we calculate the average defensive rating of the opponents that the player faced14 (excluding possessions against the player himself). This is another way to account for the degree of difficulty of a player’s competition.
Box RAPTOR Defense
In measuring offense, RAPTOR is relatively elegant. The different aspects of an offensive possession — scoring, rebounding, passing, spacing — are well-represented, and the values assigned to various types of offensive statistics are reasonably intuitive.
Defense is more of an uphill battle. Some of the statistics RAPTOR uses to rate defensive performance are really more like proxies for other unmeasured statistics. We expect that the state of publicly available defensive metrics will improve in future years, and RAPTOR will improve along with them.
Nonetheless, we think RAPTOR majorly moves the ball forward on defense. The R-squared of our defensive RAPTOR regression in predicting within-sample RAPM is about 0.6, as opposed to only about 0.3 using traditional defensive statistics (steals, blocks, defensive rebounds, fouls committed) alone. This brings us a lot closer to capturing major parts of defense that have traditionally gone unmeasured.
Specifically, RAPTOR uses the following variables in its defensive regression:
Steals: Steals are an example of how defensive statistics can serve as both direct and indirect measures of player value. In our defensive RAPM regression, a steal is worth 1.49 points on defense. This is almost certainly more than the direct value that a steal provides, since the average NBA possession is worth around 1.08 points, meaning that the value of terminating a possession with a steal probably isn’t worth much more than 1.08 points.15 However, steals are also a proxy for overall defensive activity, some of which is currently going unmeasured.
Offensive fouls drawn: The same holds for offensive fouls drawn. In fact, they’re worth even more in the RAPM regression.16 Drawn fouls are rated highly by the regression both because they end a possession (often when the opposing team is in a strong position to score) and because they serve as a stand-in for stout overall on-ball defense. Players who are adept at inducing offensive fouls include Kyle Lowry, Ersan Ilyasova, Marcus Smart, Patrick Beverley and J.J. Barea. These types of players often have higher defensive RAPMs than their traditional defensive statistics would imply, and some of the reason for that is that they’ve been producing a lot of “hidden” defensive value by inducing offensive fouls.
Opponents’ field goals made and attempted: Earlier this year, we introduced DRAYMOND, a measure of on-ball defense based on the NBA’s opponents’ shooting statistics. In some ways, DRAYMOND was a first step in the creation of RAPTOR, our first foray into incorporating player tracking data into our projections. But it left two major things to be desired:
- DRAYMOND placed too much weight on how many shots a defender’s opponents made, which can involve a lot of luck, as opposed to how many shots the player defended.
- DRAYMOND essentially treated all types of shots equally. Our subsequent research, however, suggests that the current publicly available data on opponents’ 3-point shooting is largely noise. Many 3-point shots are relatively open shots, so which player happens to be the nearest defender is largely random in these cases, and whether the opponent makes the shot adds additional randomness. The opponents’ shooting data is quite a valuable indicator of rim protection or 2-point defense, on the other hand.
Thus, in RAPTOR, the different components of opponents’ shooting are weighted as follows:
- Each missed 2-point shot when the player is the nearest defender: +1.05 points.
- Each made 2-point shot: -0.33 points.
- Each attempted 3-point shot, whether the shot is missed or made : +0.17 points.
As an aside, RAPTOR defensive ratings do not use blocked shots. We find that there is no additional predictive power in using blocks when projecting RAPM, once you’re already accounted for opponents’ field goals.17
Enhanced defensive rebounds: RAPTOR handles defensive rebounding as it does offensive rebounding. Contested defensive rebounds are worth considerably more in RAPTOR than uncontested rebounds. And defensive rebounds after shots that produce a high rate of offensive rebounds (such as layups and other shots near the rim) are worth more than rebounds on shots that don’t.
Positional opponents’ points scored: As mentioned earlier, attempting to infer positional matchups — and counting how many points and rebounds a player’s positional opponents secure — provides helpful information. Since 2013-14, the best and worst players based on positional opponents’ points allowed are as follows:
How NBA players vary in allowing their opponents to score
Positional opponents’ points per 100 possessions for players with at least 10,000 possessions played, 2013-14 through 2018-19
|Worst
|Best
|Player
|Positional opponents’ points per 100 poss.
|Player
|Positional opponents’ points per 100 poss.
|Damian Lillard
|23.9
|Marc Gasol
|18.0
|Jameer Nelson
|23.8
|Nene
|18.4
|D’Angelo Russell
|23.8
|Dwight Howard
|18.6
|Jerian Grant
|23.5
|Joakim Noah
|19.0
|Elfrid Payton
|23.3
|Joe Ingles
|19.0
|Kenneth Faried
|23.3
|Manu Ginobili
|19.0
|Aaron Brooks
|23.3
|Andrew Bogut
|19.2
|Ben McLemore
|23.2
|Harrison Barnes
|19.3
|John Wall
|23.1
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|19.4
|Mike Conley
|23.1
|Tim Duncan
|19.4
|Mason Plumlee
|23.1
|David West
|19.5
|Brandon Knight
|23.1
|Kawhi Leonard
|19.5
|Ish Smith
|23.0
|Andre Iguodala
|19.5
|Montrezl Harrell
|23.0
|Kyle Anderson
|19.6
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|22.9
|Roy Hibbert
|19.6
|Terrence Jones
|22.9
|Rudy Gobert
|19.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22.8
|CJ Miles
|19.7
|Jrue Holiday
|22.8
|JJ Redick
|19.7
|Devin Booker
|22.7
|Thabo Sefolosha
|19.8
|Jordan Clarkson
|22.7
|Allen Crabbe
|19.8
One advantage of this metric is that it can capture players who produce lots of blocks or rebounds at the rim — such as Kenneth Faried or Mitchell Robinson — but who aren’t very mobile defenders and might allow opposing centers and power forwards (especially stretch bigs) to score at high rates. Likewise, players who gamble on steals are sometimes punished by this statistic if they aren’t playing sound fundamental defense.18
Positional opponents’ offensive rebounds: RAPTOR also accounts for how many offensive rebounds a player’s positional matchups secure. Some players such as Hassan Whiteside are effective at producing their own rebounds but also allow opposing bigs to secure offensive rebounds at relatively high rates. Others like Adams are both skilled at getting their own rebounds and at boxing out opponents from getting theirs.
Distance traveled, for perimeter defenders only: As mentioned, current publicly available defensive metrics are more effective at measuring interior/rim defense than perimeter defense. One metric that helps a bit on the perimeter is distance traveled per 100 defensive positions. RAPTOR uses this metric only for defenders that spend a lot of time on the perimeter, based on their ratio of 3-point shots to 2-point shots defended. (It’s not particularly helpful to have a rim protector like Rudy Gobert running all around the backcourt.) This stat can pick up on some additional defensive value for Avery Bradley or Iman Shumpert types who are pesky, active perimeter defenders. It can sometimes also detect players like Harden who take their share of defensive possessions off. This metric is a good candidate to get swapped out for more precise measures of defensive activity in future versions of RAPTOR.
Opponents’ free throws made: RAPTOR deducts value for free throws made on fouls committed by the defensive player. This is its main way of punishing defenders for committing fouls. However, the deduction for a made free throw is relatively minor (0.19 points). This is because fouls, although costly to the team, are at least a sign that the defensive player is challenging shots. (If we had better measures of defensive activity, in other words, the coefficients associated with fouls and free throws would probably be more steeply negative.) In fact, in the predictive formulation of RAPTOR used in our projection models (PREDATOR), fouls are handled slightly differently: A defensive player still gets a deduction when an opponent that he fouled makes a free throw, but the defender actually gets a small amount of credit for committing a foul.
Even though players don’t really19 exert any control over whether their opponents make their free throws, free throws made nevertheless outperforms free throws attempted as a measure of the cost of committing fouls because players do exert some control over who they foul. Big men tend to make free throws at lower rates than wings and guards, so fouls committed by big men (usually against other big men) tend to be less costly. In addition, some very smart defenders (e.g., Green or Gobert) show indications of being selective about who they foul, based in part on which opponents make free throws at a high rate.
Fastbreak turnovers committed: Just as generating turnovers that result in fast breaks help a team’s offense, committing turnovers hurts a team’s defense. Thus, live-ball turnovers (i.e., steals) result in a 0.2-point deduction to a player’s defensive rating, while field-goal attempts that result in blocked shots where the defense rebounds the ball inbounds result in a 0.11-point deduction.
Penalty fouls committed: As described earlier, fouls have some costs (potentially putting the opposing team in the bonus and creating foul trouble) that aren’t well-measured by RAPM, although these effects are small. Thus, players get a 0.04-point deduction for every foul they commit that counts toward the bonus/penalty.
Opponents’ offensive rating: RAPTOR calculates the average offensive rating of the opponents that the player faced as a defender and adjusts his defensive rating accordingly as a way to account for the strength of his competition.
RAPTOR On-Off
In comparison to “Box” RAPTOR, calculating a player’s “On-Off” RAPTOR rating is relatively simple. To calculate it, we undertook essentially the same process as for “Box” RAPTOR, regressing various offensive and defensive ratings against Davis’s six-year RAPM estimates. RAPM can be replicated quite effectively using three types of on-court ratings.20
- The player’s offensive and defensive ratings — that is, how many points the team scored and allowed per 100 possessions while he was on the floor, adjusted for strength of opposition.
- The player’s courtmates’ weighted average offensive and defensive ratings21 when they weren’t sharing the floor with the player. The average is weighted by the number of possessions that the courtmate shared with the player, multiplied by the number of possessions that the courtmate had without the player.22
- Finally, the player’s courtmates’ other courtmates’ weighted average offensive and defensive ratings.23 Whereas a player’s raw offensive and defensive ratings (step 1) are associated with positive coefficients (It’s good if a player’s team is outscoring its opponent while he’s on the floor!) and the player’s courtmates’ ratings (step 2) are associated with negative coefficients (It’s a bad sign for a player’s if his teammates are doing well even when he’s not on the floor!), the ratings of his courtmates’ other courtmates are a positive indicator. (I know this part is a little confusing.) Essentially, high courtmates’ courtmates’ ratings mean the teammates who seemed like they were doing well without the player on the floor may only have been doing well because they were paired with other good teammates.
We find that further iterations (i.e., looking at a player’s courtmates’ courtmates’ courtmates’ ratings) don’t contribute toward predicting RAPM.
We also find that this comparatively simple way to evaluate a player’s on-court/off-court impact not only replicates RAPM extremely well in sample but also predicts out-of-sample RAPM as well or slightly better than RAPM itself, depending on the regression specification. In other words, RAPM doesn’t appear to add much value as compared with computationally simpler approaches to evaluating on-court/off-court ratings.
Combining and Adjusting Box and On-Off Ratings to Create Overall RAPTOR
Overall RAPTOR is a blend of the “Box” and “On-Off” component ratings. We determined the respective weight assigned to “Box” and “On-Off” RAPTOR ratings by testing how well they predicted RAPM out of sample. Specifically, overall RAPTOR is equal to roughly 85 percent of “Box” RAPTOR, plus 21 percent of “On-Off” RAPTOR. A couple of fairly obvious observations about these figures:
- First, note that the combined value of “Box” and “On-Off” RAPTOR is slightly greater than 100 percent because they provide some nonredundant information. If a player’s “Box” rating is +3.0 and his “On-Off” rating is also +3.0, we’d exepct his overall RAPM to be slightly greater than +3.0, in other words.
- Also, note that “Box” RAPTOR is quite a bit more predictive of out-of-sample performance than “On-Off” RAPTOR. While on-court/off-court ratings are sometimes treated as though they’re the holy grail of NBA statistics, they’re very noisy. Conversely, many areas of player performance that were once thought to be intractable to statistical analysis can now be measured through player-tracking or play-by-play statistics. Other analysts may differ, but we think the medium-term future of NBA analytics is probably more about assigning value to players based on discrete actions they take on the court and less in trying to perfect an RAPM-like approach.
After combining “Box” and “On-Off” ratings, RAPTOR is then adjusted in two ways. (These are the same adjustments that are made by BPM, so we are again indebted to BPM and Daniel Myers for inspiration.)
The score effects adjustment
If you’re about my age (41) and played a lot of NBA Jam as a kid, you’ll remember computer assistance, which was how the software helped teams who trailed by significant margins by magically making their shots more likely to go in. It turns out that there is something vaguely analogous to this in the real NBA! Relative to the personnel they have on the floor, teams perform substantially worse when they have large leads and substantially better when they trail by significant margins. These tendencies, which we call score effects, can have profound effects. As Jeremias Engleman writes, when a team is behind by 20 points, it’s expected to score around 6 points per 100 possessions more than it does in a tied game, which is like “replacing an average offensive player with LeBron [James].”
In nontechnical language: You need to adjust “junk time” statistics. When a team is way ahead, it tends to be less efficient, and its opponents tend to be more efficient. As a result, unadjusted statistics will tend to underrate players on good teams and overrate players on poor teams because players on good teams are more often playing with significant leads and lollygagging their way through games, especially in the regular season. In crunch time, these teams may have a bigger advantage than their raw stats imply.
Our score effects adjustment is a little different than some of the other ones we’ve seen. Instead of inferring how far a team was ahead or behind based on its average final score, we calculate it directly by evaluating how far it was ahead or behind in an average possession throughout the season. In some cases, this can make a fairly big difference. For instance, the 2018-19 Philadelphia 76ers had a lower average victory margin (+2.7 points) than the Indiana Pacers (+3.3 points). The 76ers frequently had established large leads by the fourth quarter, however, while the Pacers did not — so they actually led their opponents by a larger margin on average throughout the game. Adjusted for score effects, they were a better team, in other words. Furthermore, in examining the impact of score effects on individual players, we evaluate them only for possessions when the player was on the court, rather than the team’s rating for all possessions in the game.
Another important difference in RAPTOR’s score effects adjustment is that it recognizes that the effects become larger in later quarters. A team will coast more with a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter than in the second quarter, in other words. In addition, score effects are considerably larger in the regular season than in the playoffs. This should make intuitive sense: a team is less likely to step off the gas pedal in the postseason when where is more on the line.
How score effects impact NBA efficiency
For every 10 points that it leads by, its scoring margin is affected by ___ points per 100 possessions, controlling for the personnel it has on the floor:
|Period
|Regular season
|Playoffs
|First
|-1.1
|-0.6
|Second
|-1.7
|-0.9
|Third
|-2.3
|-1.2
|Fourth and OT
|-2.9
|-1.5
The team effects adjustment
Finally, RAPTOR adjusts individual players’ ratings so that they sum up to reflect the team’s overall performance, adjusted for score effects and strength of competition. If the Golden State Warriors score 7 adjusted points per 100 possessions more than the league average, for instance, then the Warriors’ players’ offensive RAPTOR ratings should also add up to +7.0, weighted by playing time. In reconciling team and player ratings, we make bigger adjustments to players with higher offensive and defensive usage rates.24 Colloquially speaking, this means that if a team was better or worse than the sum of its parts, we give more of the credit or blame for that to the players who were most heavily involved with the offense or the defense, respectively.
Note that we do not apply the team effects adjustment in the predictive version of RAPTOR, PREDATOR, as it does not appear to improve out-of-sample performance. This implies that the differences between a team’s overall scoring margin and the sum of its statistical components may actually be due mostly to luck rather than necessarily reflecting any intangible or hard-to-measure skills.
Individual Pace Impact
RAPTOR also attempts to evaluate an individual player’s impact on his team’s pace. Because pace is partly a function of a team’s coach and system, these ratings were derived from an analysis only of players who switched teams, and seeing which factors were persistent in predicting pace from one team context to the next. The resulting pace impact estimates reflect a combination of essentially an on-court/off-court pace rating — how much, empirically, a team’s pace changed when the player was on or off the floor — plus various statistical inputs that correlate with pace. Both inducing and committing turnovers tends to increase pace, for instance, as does commiting and drawing fouls, and taking open shots. We estimate that the following players had the biggest impact on their team’s pace in 2018-19 (minimum 1000 minutes played):
Which players had the greatest impact on team pace?
RAPTOR Individual Pace Impact ratings for 2018-19
|Increased pace
|Reduced pace
|Russell Westbrook
|+2.7
|Monte Morris
|-1.8
|Stephen Curry
|+2.2
|Ish Smith
|-1.8
|De’Aaron Fox
|+2.1
|Rodney Hood
|-1.4
|Trae Young
|+1.8
|Shelvin Mack
|-1.4
|Lou Williams
|+1.7
|Tristan Thompson
|-1.4
|Draymond Green
|+1.6
|Terry Rozier
|-1.4
|Kent Bazemore
|+1.6
|Fred VanVleet
|-1.4
|Devin Booker
|+1.4
|D.J. Augustin
|-1.4
|Kyrie Irving
|+1.3
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|-1.4
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+1.3
|Shaun Livingston
|-1.3
Westbrook had the highest Individual Pace Impact in 2018-19, speeding up the Thunder’s pace by 2.7 possessions per 48 minutes while he was on the floor, while the Nuggets’ Monte Morris did the most to slow down his team’s pace.
Overall, we find that about half of a team’s pace is a result of the players it has on the floor, while the other half reflects the coach and system.25
Replacement Level, WAR and Market Values
RAPTOR calculates wins above replacement level using a replacement level of -2.75 points per 100 possessions. The replacement level estimate is derived from evaluating the historical performance of players on two-way contracts, who are quite literally on the fringes between the major and minor leagues (the NBA and the G League), a status that reflects the traditional definition of replacement-level players.
In contrast to our previous system, RAPTOR uses the same overall replacement level (-2.75) across different positions, although note that replacement-level guards will tend to be terrible defensively and tolerable offensively, while the reverse is true for replacement-level bigs. This is because, unlike in many other advanced stats, RAPTOR ratings tend to be fairly even across the five traditional positions. The main exception is that point guards are slightly more valuable than shooting guards in RAPTOR on average, which makes sense to us since the league’s best point guards (think of a player like Curry) often have all the skills that off-guards do, but they also have additional ball-handling and passing abilities that off-guards sometimes lack.
RAPTOR ratings are relatively even across positions
And RAPTOR replacement level is set to -2.75 points per 100 possessions….
|AVERAGE RAPTOR RATING PER 100 POSSESSIONS, 2013-14 through 2018-19 regular seasons
|Presumed replacement level
|Position
|Offense
|Defense
|Combined
|Offense
|Defense
|Combined
|PG
|+1.00
|-0.50
|+0.50
|-1.10
|-1.65
|-2.75
|SG
|+0.20
|-0.55
|-0.35
|-1.50
|-1.25
|-2.75
|SF
|-0.05
|+0.05
|+0.00
|-1.90
|-0.85
|-2.75
|PF
|-0.50
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-2.30
|-0.45
|-2.75
|C
|-0.90
|+1.10
|+0.20
|-2.70
|-0.05
|-2.75
The precise formula that RAPTOR uses to calculate WAR is as follows…\(\text{WAR} = ({RAPTOR} + 2.75) \times {Minutes Played} \times (({League Pace} + {Individual Pace Impact})/{League Pace}) \times {WAR multiplier}\)
… where the WAR multiplier is 0.0005102 for the regular season and 0.0005262 in the playoffs.26
On our player projection pages, you’ll also find estimated market values — for instance, a certain player is worth $120 million over the next five seasons. These are designed to be slightly nonlinear rather than being a straight-line extrapolation of WAR. That is, a 10-win player is slightly more than twice as valuable as a 5-win player. The reason is that having superstar players makes a team considerably more likely to advance far in the postseason. These market values reflect how NBA teams value both regular-season performance and championships, in other words.
PREDATOR and RAPTOR Projections
As mentioned, RAPTOR now fuels our team and player projections. Or more technically, PREDATOR does, since that’s the version of RAPTOR we use for projecting future performance. The variables in PREDATOR are essentially the same27 as those in RAPTOR, but they use coefficients calculated with out-of-sample rather than in-sample RAPM. However, because we also avoided variables that performed poorly in out-of-sample tests in constructing RAPTOR, it and PREDATOR are extremely well-correlated. PREDATOR and RAPTOR have a 0.98 correlation on offense, and 0.95 on defense.
Our projections also use a variety of biographical inputs apart from RAPTOR and PREDATOR ratings that help in projecting performance going forward:
- Age
- Draft position
- NBA career length
- Height
- Weight
- Position
- Recent All-NBA, MVP and All-Star appearances
For college players making their NBA debuts, we also use variables related to the strength of their college program and the strength of their college program’s schedule. And for international rookies who did not play in the NCAA, we use variables related to both their country of birth and the country where they played professionally before coming to the NBA. In general, players who come from wealthy countries and who play in higher-quality international leagues start out of the gate faster but do not necessarily show as much improvement following their first few NBA seasons. Conversely, players who played in worse leagues and who come from poorer countries start out slower but show steeper improvement.
Otherwise, RAPTOR projections are essentially the same as our previous projection system, CARMELO, which is described here at some length. These projections basically involve a three-step process:
- Create a regression-based baseline projection of a player’s future RAPTOR ratings for the next seven seasons using his PREDATOR ratings from the past three seasons, plus his age and the other biographical variables that I described above.
- Identify similar or comparable players using a number of statistical and biographical categories; for instance, Damian Lillard’s top comparables include Chauncey Billups and Ray Allen.
- Tweak the player’s projection, and develop a range of uncertainty around the forecast, by seeing how the comparable players performed relative to their baselines when they were the same age as the player is now. For instance, if Allen had a better age-29 season28 than his baseline projection expected, that would favorably impact Lillard’s RAPTOR projection for this season.
Other than the adoption of RAPTOR rather than BPM and RPM as the basis for our projections, changes to our projection methodology this season are relatively subtle. They include the following:
- We now calculate separate projections for the playoffs and the regular season. Differences between regular-season and playoff performance are mostly attributable to luck and strength of competition. However, there is some persistence in which players tend to perform better or worse in the playoffs than in the regular season. Thus, RAPTOR projections evaluate the difference between a player’s regular season and playoff performances in the past and carry a small amount of that gap forward to future seasons. For 2019-20, players with the largest positive playoff adjustments are Draymond Green (1.4 points per 100 possessions better in the playoffs), LeBron James (+0.9), P.J. Tucker (+0.8), Kawhi Leonard (+0.7), Nikola Jokic (+0.6), Joel Embiid (+0.6), Tristan Thompson (+0.6), Terry Rozier (+0.5) and Paul George (+0.5). And players with the largest downward adjustments for the playoffs are Damian Lillard (-0.9 points), DeMar DeRozan (-0.6), Eric Gordon (-0.6), Klay Thompson (-0.5) and JJ Redick (-0.5).
- Several of the biographical variables that we employ this year are new. The most interesting one is probably awards received in the past three seasons, which is somewhat helpful for projecting out-of-sample performance. That is to say that MVP, All-NBA and All-Star voters can sometimes pick up on subtle aspects of player quality that RAPTOR misses.29
- In weighting performance over the past three seasons, our projections previously assigned 60 percent of the weight to the most recent season, 30 percent to the second-most-recent season and 10 percent to the third-most-recent one. While this is a good rule of thumb for players in the middle of their career, it’s too conservative a weighting scheme for very young or very old players. Thus, the weights assigned to past seasons now depend on a player’s age. For a 23-year-old player entering his fourth NBA season, for instance, the program assigns around 76 percent of the weight to the player’s most recent season. What this means is that breakouts for young players (or declines for old players) mostly tend to “stick,” whereas you should expect more mean-reversion if a player shows a sharp apparent improvement or decline in mid-career.
Team Projections
As compared with our player projections, our process for calculating team projections is more straightforward. We create depth charts for each team and project playing time using a combination of algorithms and human inputs. Namely, we tell our depth charts program in which order the team prioritizes its players and (based on recent news accounts) which players are injured and for how long. The program then uses RAPTOR playing time recommendations to estimate how much each player will play at each position given these inputs. Players are allowed to slightly exceed their RAPTOR-recommended number of minutes per game, but if a player is playing significantly more minutes than recommended because the team is short-handed, our projections apply a penalty to his efficiency.
Once we have projected playing time, we can essentially just take a weighted30 sum of RAPTOR ratings to forecast the number of points a team will score and allow in a given game. We can then use Pythagorean expectation to estimate a team’s winning percentage. In the Pythagorean equation, we use an exponent of 14.3 for the regular season and 13.2 for the playoffs.31
One important wrinkle is that in summing up individual RAPTOR projections to the team level, we need to account for score effects. Since RAPTOR ratings reflect a player’s efficiency in a tied game, but good teams often play with a lead — which reduces efficiency — good teams will perform slightly worse than the sum of their RAPTOR ratings, and bad teams will perform slightly better than them. To account for this, we multiply the sum of a team’s player projections by 0.8 in the regular season and by 0.9 in the playoffs.
Approximate RAPTOR ratings for historic players
Since our player projections use data since the 1976-77 NBA season (the first year after the ABA-NBA merger) we also have to approximate RAPTOR ratings for past seasons, even though modern player tracking and play-by-play data wasn’t available then. This requires a few tricks that we don’t have to use on current data. For instance, to do a good job of replicating RAPTORs using older data, we have to adjust for position, giving a boost to shooting guards and small forwards and penalizing centers. We also make heavier use of a team’s overall offensive and defensive ratings than our current RAPTOR ratings do. For seasons from 2000-01 onward, we also use RPM (which accounts for a player’s on-court/off-court impact) as an input.
An interesting philosophical question is whether these Approximate RAPTOR ratings are an optimal reflection of which players were the best of their eras given the (somewhat limited) data available to examine their performance — or, rather, since RAPTORs are calibrated using only data since 2013-14, whether they essentially reflect which past players would have been best under modern conditions. Either way, they help to reveal something about how RAPTOR thinks about players. Here, for example, are the 500 best RAPTOR and Approximate RAPTOR seasons of all time, ranked by combined regular season and playoff WAR.
The 500 best RAPTOR seasons of all time
Using actual RAPTOR (2013-14 onward) and Approximate RAPTOR (1976-77 through 2012-13); all statistics reflect the regular season and playoffs combined for players with a minimum of 1,000 minutes played.
|RAPTOR
|Name▲▼
|Season▲▼
|Min. played▲▼
|Off.▲▼
|Def.▲▼
|Total▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Michael Jordan
|1991
|3,723
|+9.1
|+3.2
|+12.3
|28.8
|LeBron James
|2009
|3,634
|+9.3
|+3.2
|+12.6
|28.5
|Michael Jordan
|1989
|3,973
|+8.3
|+2.7
|+11.0
|28.0
|Michael Jordan
|1990
|3,871
|+8.6
|+2.2
|+10.8
|27.0
|Stephen Curry
|2016
|3,314
|+10.4
|+2.1
|+12.5
|26.7
|Michael Jordan
|1988
|3,738
|+7.5
|+3.7
|+11.2
|26.6
|Michael Jordan
|1993
|3,850
|+7.6
|+2.8
|+10.4
|26.0
|Michael Jordan
|1992
|4,022
|+7.0
|+2.7
|+9.6
|25.5
|Michael Jordan
|1996
|3,823
|+7.6
|+2.7
|+10.3
|25.5
|Stephen Curry
|2015
|3,439
|+8.6
|+2.4
|+11.0
|25.1
|LeBron James
|2010
|3,426
|+9.2
|+2.3
|+11.4
|24.8
|LeBron James
|2013
|3,837
|+8.5
|+1.1
|+9.6
|24.2
|Chris Paul
|2009
|3,203
|+8.2
|+3.7
|+11.8
|23.8
|Kevin Garnett
|2004
|4,014
|+4.4
|+4.5
|+8.8
|23.6
|Dwyane Wade
|2006
|3,851
|+6.4
|+2.8
|+9.2
|23.5
|Draymond Green
|2016
|3,687
|+3.9
|+5.4
|+9.4
|23.5
|John Stockton
|1992
|3,625
|+7.7
|+2.2
|+9.9
|23.4
|Larry Bird
|1986
|3,883
|+6.4
|+2.6
|+9.0
|23.3
|Tim Duncan
|2003
|4,202
|+3.9
|+4.2
|+8.1
|23.3
|John Stockton
|1991
|3,476
|+7.8
|+2.2
|+10.1
|22.8
|James Harden
|2019
|3,291
|+9.6
|+1.1
|+10.7
|22.8
|Chris Paul
|2008
|3,492
|+9.0
|+1.0
|+10.0
|22.8
|Michael Jordan
|1997
|3,910
|+6.9
|+1.8
|+8.6
|22.7
|Chris Paul
|2015
|3,302
|+8.6
|+2.1
|+10.7
|22.6
|Larry Bird
|1987
|4,020
|+6.5
|+1.7
|+8.2
|22.4
|John Stockton
|1988
|3,320
|+7.6
|+2.8
|+10.4
|22.3
|John Stockton
|1989
|3,310
|+7.5
|+2.8
|+10.2
|21.9
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2000
|4,163
|+4.4
|+3.2
|+7.6
|21.8
|LeBron James
|2012
|3,309
|+7.9
|+2.1
|+10.0
|21.6
|Magic Johnson
|1987
|3,570
|+8.2
|+0.8
|+9.0
|21.3
|Magic Johnson
|1991
|3,756
|+8.3
|+0.0
|+8.4
|21.3
|Kevin Garnett
|2003
|3,586
|+4.9
|+4.1
|+8.9
|21.2
|Larry Bird
|1988
|3,728
|+6.6
|+1.8
|+8.4
|21.1
|LeBron James
|2011
|3,985
|+6.0
|+1.5
|+7.6
|21.1
|LeBron James
|2007
|4,083
|+4.6
|+2.6
|+7.3
|21.0
|James Harden
|2018
|3,172
|+8.8
|+1.3
|+10.1
|20.9
|Kobe Bryant
|2008
|4,055
|+6.1
|+1.2
|+7.2
|20.8
|Magic Johnson
|1989
|3,404
|+8.6
|+0.5
|+9.2
|20.7
|Stephen Curry
|2017
|3,239
|+9.3
|-0.1
|+9.2
|20.7
|Dwyane Wade
|2009
|3,333
|+7.1
|+2.3
|+9.4
|20.6
|LeBron James
|2008
|3,579
|+6.8
|+1.6
|+8.4
|20.5
|Larry Bird
|1985
|3,976
|+5.4
|+1.9
|+7.3
|20.4
|Charles Barkley
|1990
|3,504
|+7.5
|+1.2
|+8.6
|20.4
|David Robinson
|1994
|3,387
|+4.6
|+4.5
|+9.1
|20.4
|John Stockton
|1994
|3,566
|+7.0
|+1.4
|+8.4
|20.3
|Magic Johnson
|1990
|3,313
|+9.0
|+0.3
|+9.3
|20.3
|Scottie Pippen
|1992
|4,063
|+4.5
|+2.5
|+7.0
|20.2
|LeBron James
|2006
|3,965
|+6.4
|+0.8
|+7.3
|20.2
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1993
|3,760
|+2.0
|+5.8
|+7.8
|20.2
|David Robinson
|1995
|3,697
|+2.8
|+5.2
|+7.9
|20.1
|John Stockton
|1990
|3,109
|+8.2
|+1.7
|+9.9
|20.1
|John Stockton
|1997
|3,635
|+7.1
|+0.9
|+8.0
|20.0
|Larry Bird
|1984
|3,989
|+4.7
|+2.3
|+7.1
|20.0
|LeBron James
|2016
|3,531
|+6.0
|+2.2
|+8.2
|19.9
|Ray Allen
|2001
|3,897
|+7.1
|+0.1
|+7.2
|19.8
|Charles Barkley
|1993
|3,885
|+5.5
|+1.7
|+7.2
|19.7
|Kevin Durant
|2014
|3,937
|+7.1
|-0.3
|+6.8
|19.7
|Jason Kidd
|2003
|3,841
|+4.4
|+2.9
|+7.3
|19.7
|Magic Johnson
|1982
|3,553
|+6.1
|+1.9
|+8.1
|19.6
|Clyde Drexler
|1992
|3,598
|+6.4
|+1.4
|+7.8
|19.6
|Paul George
|2019
|3,045
|+5.3
|+4.2
|+9.5
|19.4
|Michael Jordan
|1987
|3,409
|+5.5
|+2.8
|+8.4
|19.4
|Scottie Pippen
|1996
|3,567
|+5.1
|+2.7
|+7.8
|19.4
|James Harden
|2015
|3,617
|+7.7
|-0.2
|+7.5
|19.3
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1994
|4,266
|+0.8
|+5.3
|+6.1
|19.3
|Chris Paul
|2014
|2,643
|+7.7
|+3.7
|+11.4
|19.3
|David Robinson
|1996
|3,372
|+3.6
|+5.0
|+8.5
|19.2
|LeBron James
|2017
|3,538
|+6.9
|+0.9
|+7.8
|19.2
|Scottie Pippen
|1997
|3,848
|+4.9
|+2.1
|+7.0
|19.2
|John Stockton
|1995
|3,060
|+8.0
|+1.5
|+9.5
|19.0
|Kobe Bryant
|2009
|3,900
|+5.9
|+0.8
|+6.7
|19.0
|Kevin Durant
|2013
|3,604
|+6.5
|+1.0
|+7.5
|18.9
|Chris Paul
|2011
|3,130
|+6.7
|+2.4
|+9.0
|18.8
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2006
|4,072
|+5.9
|+0.4
|+6.3
|18.8
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2003
|3,839
|+4.6
|+2.2
|+6.8
|18.8
|John Stockton
|1996
|3,594
|+7.0
|+0.4
|+7.5
|18.8
|Mookie Blaylock
|1997
|3,497
|+4.6
|+3.1
|+7.7
|18.6
|Tim Duncan
|2002
|3,709
|+3.6
|+3.5
|+7.1
|18.5
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1977
|3,483
|+4.5
|+3.1
|+7.6
|18.5
|Tracy McGrady
|2003
|3,262
|+8.0
|+0.3
|+8.4
|18.5
|Anfernee Hardaway
|1996
|3,488
|+6.6
|+1.0
|+7.6
|18.5
|Magic Johnson
|1983
|3,550
|+6.5
|+0.9
|+7.4
|18.4
|Julius Erving
|1982
|3,569
|+5.0
|+2.4
|+7.3
|18.4
|Scottie Pippen
|1991
|3,718
|+3.9
|+3.0
|+6.8
|18.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2005
|2,965
|+5.9
|+3.3
|+9.2
|18.3
|Gary Payton
|1996
|4,073
|+3.5
|+2.4
|+6.0
|18.3
|Kobe Bryant
|2003
|3,932
|+5.4
|+0.9
|+6.3
|18.2
|Nikola Jokic
|2019
|3,061
|+6.1
|+2.7
|+8.7
|18.2
|David Robinson
|1991
|3,261
|+2.8
|+5.5
|+8.2
|18.2
|Stephen Curry
|2014
|3,142
|+7.8
|+0.5
|+8.3
|18.1
|Michael Jordan
|1998
|4,053
|+4.3
|+1.6
|+6.0
|18.1
|Scottie Pippen
|1995
|3,410
|+3.6
|+4.0
|+7.6
|18.0
|Dwyane Wade
|2011
|3,651
|+5.6
|+1.2
|+6.8
|17.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|2017
|2,903
|+7.3
|+2.0
|+9.3
|17.9
|Dwyane Wade
|2010
|3,002
|+7.2
|+1.7
|+8.9
|17.9
|Kevin Garnett
|2008
|3,315
|+2.9
|+5.0
|+7.8
|17.9
|Jason Kidd
|2002
|3,859
|+4.1
|+2.1
|+6.2
|17.7
|Karl Malone
|1996
|3,838
|+3.9
|+2.3
|+6.2
|17.6
|Tim Duncan
|2007
|3,462
|+2.2
|+5.0
|+7.2
|17.6
|Tim Hardaway
|1997
|3,837
|+4.8
|+1.4
|+6.2
|17.6
|Clyde Drexler
|1991
|3,485
|+5.5
|+1.6
|+7.1
|17.6
|Stephen Curry
|2019
|3,177
|+7.5
|+0.3
|+7.8
|17.6
|Charles Barkley
|1989
|3,223
|+7.4
|+0.5
|+7.9
|17.5
|Kawhi Leonard
|2016
|2,719
|+5.1
|+4.7
|+9.9
|17.5
|Ben Wallace
|2004
|3,974
|-1.5
|+7.3
|+5.9
|17.5
|Magic Johnson
|1984
|3,404
|+5.9
|+1.3
|+7.3
|17.5
|Isiah Thomas
|1985
|3,444
|+6.3
|+0.9
|+7.2
|17.5
|LeBron James
|2018
|3,948
|+7.5
|-1.7
|+5.8
|17.4
|Michael Jordan
|1985
|3,315
|+5.9
|+1.6
|+7.5
|17.4
|Karl Malone
|1997
|3,814
|+4.9
|+1.3
|+6.2
|17.4
|James Harden
|2017
|3,354
|+7.4
|-0.3
|+7.1
|17.3
|Draymond Green
|2015
|3,274
|+1.9
|+5.5
|+7.3
|17.3
|Terry Porter
|1991
|3,260
|+6.2
|+1.4
|+7.7
|17.3
|Gary Payton
|1997
|3,759
|+4.9
|+1.3
|+6.2
|17.3
|Kevin Durant
|2010
|3,470
|+5.2
|+1.8
|+7.0
|17.2
|Scottie Pippen
|1994
|3,143
|+3.8
|+4.1
|+7.9
|17.2
|Vince Carter
|2001
|3,518
|+6.3
|+0.5
|+6.8
|17.2
|Magic Johnson
|1985
|3,468
|+6.9
|+0.0
|+6.9
|17.1
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2002
|3,198
|+4.2
|+3.4
|+7.7
|17.0
|Clyde Drexler
|1990
|3,536
|+4.7
|+1.9
|+6.6
|17.0
|Mike Conley
|2013
|3,332
|+3.4
|+3.8
|+7.2
|16.9
|David Robinson
|1990
|3,377
|+1.9
|+5.2
|+7.1
|16.9
|Karl Malone
|1998
|3,825
|+4.9
|+1.0
|+5.9
|16.9
|Julius Erving
|1981
|3,466
|+4.0
|+2.8
|+6.8
|16.9
|Draymond Green
|2017
|3,064
|+1.4
|+6.4
|+7.8
|16.8
|Gary Payton
|2000
|3,646
|+5.7
|+0.6
|+6.3
|16.8
|Magic Johnson
|1986
|3,119
|+7.3
|+0.5
|+7.8
|16.8
|Horace Grant
|1992
|3,715
|+3.6
|+2.5
|+6.1
|16.8
|Gary Payton
|1998
|3,573
|+5.6
|+0.8
|+6.4
|16.8
|Russell Westbrook
|2016
|3,424
|+6.6
|-0.0
|+6.6
|16.8
|Paul George
|2014
|3,679
|+3.0
|+3.0
|+6.0
|16.7
|John Stockton
|2001
|2,583
|+7.0
|+2.9
|+9.9
|16.6
|Magic Johnson
|1988
|3,602
|+6.4
|-0.2
|+6.2
|16.6
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2001
|3,600
|+4.8
|+1.4
|+6.2
|16.6
|Shawn Marion
|2006
|4,112
|+2.2
|+2.9
|+5.1
|16.5
|Mookie Blaylock
|1994
|3,330
|+4.3
|+2.7
|+6.9
|16.4
|Kobe Bryant
|2001
|3,477
|+5.3
|+1.1
|+6.4
|16.3
|Paul Pierce
|2008
|3,864
|+3.9
|+1.5
|+5.5
|16.3
|Moses Malone
|1983
|3,446
|+3.2
|+3.3
|+6.5
|16.3
|Clyde Drexler
|1995
|3,577
|+5.1
|+0.9
|+6.0
|16.3
|Kevin Garnett
|2005
|3,121
|+4.6
|+3.0
|+7.6
|16.3
|Tracy McGrady
|2005
|3,483
|+4.7
|+1.7
|+6.4
|16.3
|David Robinson
|1992
|2,564
|+2.5
|+7.2
|+9.7
|16.2
|Charles Barkley
|1991
|2,824
|+7.6
|+0.8
|+8.4
|16.2
|Kobe Bryant
|2006
|3,591
|+6.7
|-0.6
|+6.1
|16.2
|Terry Porter
|1990
|3,596
|+5.5
|+0.6
|+6.0
|16.2
|John Stockton
|1993
|3,056
|+6.3
|+1.3
|+7.6
|16.2
|Baron Davis
|2002
|3,719
|+4.2
|+1.5
|+5.7
|16.1
|Clyde Drexler
|1988
|3,230
|+5.3
|+1.7
|+7.0
|16.1
|Tim Duncan
|2001
|3,700
|+1.8
|+3.9
|+5.7
|16.0
|Julius Erving
|1980
|3,506
|+3.5
|+2.6
|+6.2
|16.0
|LeBron James
|2005
|3,388
|+5.1
|+1.4
|+6.5
|16.0
|Charles Barkley
|1988
|3,170
|+6.9
|+0.3
|+7.1
|15.9
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1980
|3,761
|+3.1
|+2.4
|+5.6
|15.9
|Manu Ginobili
|2008
|2,858
|+5.4
|+2.7
|+8.1
|15.9
|Magic Johnson
|1980
|3,453
|+4.6
|+1.6
|+6.2
|15.9
|Kyle Lowry
|2016
|3,617
|+5.3
|+0.4
|+5.8
|15.8
|Shawn Marion
|2007
|3,465
|+2.7
|+3.5
|+6.2
|15.8
|Chris Paul
|2013
|2,559
|+8.0
|+1.3
|+9.3
|15.8
|Tim Hardaway
|1991
|3,611
|+5.1
|+0.7
|+5.8
|15.8
|Chris Paul
|2012
|2,604
|+7.3
|+1.8
|+9.1
|15.7
|Kobe Bryant
|2010
|3,758
|+4.2
|+1.1
|+5.3
|15.7
|Paul Pierce
|2002
|3,974
|+3.3
|+1.6
|+4.9
|15.7
|Chris Paul
|2016
|2,545
|+7.7
|+1.6
|+9.3
|15.7
|Jason Kidd
|2009
|3,272
|+3.2
|+3.4
|+6.5
|15.5
|Mookie Blaylock
|1996
|3,319
|+4.2
|+2.1
|+6.4
|15.5
|Shaquille O’Neal
|1995
|3,728
|+3.8
|+1.6
|+5.4
|15.5
|Grant Hill
|1997
|3,350
|+4.3
|+2.0
|+6.3
|15.4
|Tim Duncan
|2005
|3,072
|+2.7
|+4.5
|+7.1
|15.4
|Chauncey Billups
|2006
|3,630
|+6.5
|-1.0
|+5.6
|15.4
|Russell Westbrook
|2017
|2,996
|+7.8
|-0.9
|+6.8
|15.3
|Baron Davis
|2001
|3,589
|+3.1
|+2.5
|+5.5
|15.3
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1989
|3,186
|+0.2
|+6.4
|+6.6
|15.3
|Ben Wallace
|2003
|3,595
|-1.4
|+6.9
|+5.6
|15.3
|Clyde Drexler
|1989
|3,192
|+5.2
|+1.5
|+6.6
|15.3
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2001
|3,524
|+3.9
|+1.8
|+5.7
|15.2
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2005
|3,571
|+3.8
|+1.8
|+5.6
|15.2
|Chauncey Billups
|2008
|3,002
|+6.9
|+0.3
|+7.2
|15.2
|Fat Lever
|1988
|3,334
|+3.8
|+2.4
|+6.2
|15.2
|Jason Kidd
|2007
|3,417
|+4.3
|+1.7
|+5.9
|15.2
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2011
|3,330
|+4.2
|+1.9
|+6.1
|15.2
|Anthony Davis
|2015
|2,627
|+3.8
|+4.7
|+8.5
|15.2
|David Robinson
|1993
|3,632
|+1.2
|+4.3
|+5.4
|15.1
|LeBron James
|2014
|3,665
|+6.0
|-0.9
|+5.2
|15.1
|Kevin Johnson
|1989
|3,673
|+5.4
|-0.1
|+5.3
|15.1
|Victor Oladipo
|2018
|2,813
|+3.4
|+4.1
|+7.5
|15.1
|Karl Malone
|1992
|3,742
|+4.1
|+1.0
|+5.1
|15.0
|Dwight Howard
|2009
|3,724
|+0.7
|+4.4
|+5.1
|15.0
|Damian Lillard
|2019
|3,488
|+6.4
|-0.8
|+5.6
|15.0
|Larry Bird
|1981
|3,989
|+2.1
|+2.5
|+4.6
|15.0
|Steve Nash
|2006
|3,594
|+6.5
|-1.0
|+5.5
|15.0
|Larry Bird
|1982
|3,413
|+3.3
|+2.5
|+5.8
|14.9
|Shaquille O’Neal
|1994
|3,350
|+4.1
|+1.9
|+6.0
|14.9
|Manu Ginobili
|2007
|2,662
|+5.5
|+2.6
|+8.1
|14.9
|Steve Francis
|2001
|3,194
|+5.3
|+1.1
|+6.4
|14.9
|Shawn Marion
|2003
|3,655
|+2.5
|+2.7
|+5.2
|14.9
|Rajon Rondo
|2010
|3,938
|+2.4
|+2.2
|+4.6
|14.8
|Jimmy Butler
|2017
|3,048
|+4.6
|+2.2
|+6.8
|14.8
|Maurice Cheeks
|1982
|3,263
|+3.6
|+2.5
|+6.1
|14.8
|Shawn Marion
|2005
|3,781
|+3.1
|+1.8
|+4.9
|14.8
|Dwight Howard
|2010
|3,340
|+0.9
|+5.0
|+5.9
|14.8
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1979
|3,524
|+3.0
|+2.5
|+5.5
|14.7
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1986
|3,233
|+1.8
|+4.2
|+6.1
|14.7
|Larry Bird
|1983
|3,222
|+4.1
|+2.2
|+6.2
|14.7
|Charles Barkley
|1986
|3,449
|+3.5
|+2.0
|+5.5
|14.7
|Elton Brand
|2006
|3,616
|+3.5
|+1.7
|+5.2
|14.6
|Paul George
|2016
|3,094
|+3.5
|+2.6
|+6.2
|14.6
|Patrick Ewing
|1994
|4,004
|-1.0
|+5.3
|+4.4
|14.6
|Kevin Garnett
|2002
|3,305
|+3.6
|+2.3
|+6.0
|14.6
|Dwight Howard
|2011
|3,193
|+1.1
|+5.1
|+6.2
|14.6
|Kenny Anderson
|1997
|3,250
|+4.4
|+1.6
|+6.0
|14.6
|Derrick Rose
|2011
|3,675
|+5.3
|-0.3
|+5.0
|14.5
|Julius Erving
|1977
|3,698
|+3.0
|+1.9
|+4.9
|14.5
|Tracy McGrady
|2001
|3,265
|+4.0
|+1.9
|+6.0
|14.5
|Kawhi Leonard
|2019
|2,979
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|14.5
|Kobe Bryant
|2004
|3,420
|+5.1
|+0.4
|+5.5
|14.5
|James Harden
|2014
|3,040
|+6.5
|-0.1
|+6.4
|14.4
|Anfernee Hardaway
|1995
|3,750
|+4.9
|-0.1
|+4.8
|14.4
|Tracy McGrady
|2002
|3,090
|+5.1
|+1.3
|+6.4
|14.4
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1987
|3,149
|+1.0
|+5.2
|+6.2
|14.4
|Karl Malone
|1994
|4,032
|+2.3
|+1.9
|+4.2
|14.4
|John Stockton
|2000
|2,782
|+6.2
|+1.2
|+7.4
|14.4
|Kobe Bryant
|2002
|3,896
|+4.6
|-0.2
|+4.4
|14.4
|Dan Majerle
|1993
|4,270
|+3.3
|+0.6
|+3.8
|14.4
|Kobe Bryant
|2007
|3,355
|+5.8
|-0.2
|+5.6
|14.3
|Andrei Kirilenko
|2004
|2,895
|+3.4
|+3.7
|+7.0
|14.3
|Brandon Roy
|2009
|3,141
|+5.8
|+0.4
|+6.2
|14.3
|Stephen Curry
|2013
|3,480
|+5.3
|-0.0
|+5.3
|14.3
|Vince Carter
|2006
|3,356
|+3.5
|+2.0
|+5.5
|14.3
|Gilbert Arenas
|2006
|3,668
|+5.7
|-0.9
|+4.8
|14.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2019
|2,872
|+3.9
|+2.9
|+6.8
|14.3
|Kevin Johnson
|1990
|3,364
|+6.0
|-0.5
|+5.5
|14.2
|Steve Nash
|2007
|3,095
|+7.5
|-1.2
|+6.3
|14.2
|Rashard Lewis
|2009
|3,845
|+2.5
|+1.9
|+4.4
|14.2
|Allen Iverson
|2001
|3,995
|+3.5
|+0.6
|+4.1
|14.2
|Kevin Garnett
|2006
|2,957
|+3.5
|+3.2
|+6.7
|14.1
|Maurice Cheeks
|1986
|3,789
|+3.9
|+0.6
|+4.6
|14.1
|Kevin Durant
|2012
|3,383
|+5.2
|+0.1
|+5.4
|14.1
|Gus Williams
|1980
|3,533
|+2.8
|+2.2
|+5.1
|14.1
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1995
|3,782
|+0.8
|+3.7
|+4.5
|14.1
|Kevin Durant
|2016
|3,304
|+5.5
|-0.0
|+5.4
|14.1
|Manu Ginobili
|2011
|2,600
|+6.0
|+1.8
|+7.8
|14.1
|Jason Kidd
|2006
|3,425
|+3.6
|+1.8
|+5.3
|14.1
|Rudy Gobert
|2017
|2,990
|+1.0
|+5.6
|+6.5
|14.1
|Byron Scott
|1988
|3,945
|+3.5
|+0.7
|+4.2
|14.0
|Isiah Thomas
|1984
|3,205
|+4.7
|+1.0
|+5.8
|14.0
|Chris Paul
|2006
|2,808
|+4.0
|+3.0
|+7.0
|13.9
|Alvin Robertson
|1986
|2,976
|+2.6
|+3.8
|+6.4
|13.9
|Kevin Johnson
|1991
|2,918
|+6.0
|+0.6
|+6.7
|13.9
|Karl Malone
|1990
|3,325
|+4.2
|+1.2
|+5.4
|13.9
|Ben Wallace
|2006
|3,532
|-1.5
|+6.5
|+5.0
|13.9
|Karl Malone
|1995
|3,342
|+3.5
|+1.9
|+5.4
|13.9
|Terry Porter
|1992
|3,654
|+4.2
|+0.4
|+4.6
|13.9
|Mookie Blaylock
|1995
|3,190
|+3.8
|+2.0
|+5.8
|13.9
|Isiah Thomas
|1988
|3,838
|+2.8
|+1.4
|+4.2
|13.9
|Gary Payton
|1995
|3,187
|+4.7
|+1.1
|+5.8
|13.9
|Scottie Pippen
|1993
|3,912
|+2.3
|+1.9
|+4.2
|13.8
|Paul Pierce
|2005
|3,237
|+4.3
|+1.2
|+5.5
|13.8
|Tim Hardaway
|1998
|3,253
|+5.1
|+0.5
|+5.6
|13.8
|Paul Pressey
|1986
|3,234
|+3.8
|+1.8
|+5.6
|13.8
|Deron Williams
|2010
|3,200
|+5.7
|-0.0
|+5.7
|13.8
|Reggie Miller
|1995
|3,306
|+5.5
|-0.1
|+5.4
|13.8
|David Robinson
|1998
|2,810
|+2.0
|+4.9
|+6.9
|13.8
|Steve Nash
|2005
|3,183
|+7.3
|-1.5
|+5.8
|13.8
|Ray Allen
|2009
|3,441
|+4.5
|+0.6
|+5.1
|13.8
|Doc Rivers
|1987
|2,835
|+5.1
|+1.7
|+6.8
|13.8
|Jeff Hornacek
|1992
|3,421
|+4.1
|+1.0
|+5.1
|13.8
|Eddie Jones
|1998
|3,386
|+3.8
|+1.4
|+5.2
|13.7
|Clyde Drexler
|1987
|3,267
|+3.9
|+1.6
|+5.5
|13.7
|Kobe Bryant
|2000
|3,381
|+3.7
|+1.4
|+5.1
|13.7
|John Stockton
|2002
|2,707
|+5.2
|+2.0
|+7.1
|13.7
|Sam Cassell
|2004
|3,335
|+5.1
|+0.2
|+5.3
|13.7
|Chris Paul
|2018
|2,364
|+7.0
|+1.6
|+8.6
|13.7
|Chris Mullin
|1991
|3,681
|+4.0
|+0.5
|+4.5
|13.6
|Patrick Ewing
|1992
|3,632
|-0.2
|+4.8
|+4.6
|13.6
|Marc Gasol
|2013
|3,405
|+0.7
|+4.4
|+5.1
|13.6
|Tim Duncan
|2004
|2,932
|+1.9
|+4.5
|+6.4
|13.6
|Sidney Moncrief
|1984
|3,693
|+3.9
|+0.6
|+4.5
|13.6
|Kevin Love
|2014
|2,797
|+5.7
|+0.9
|+6.6
|13.6
|Gilbert Arenas
|2007
|2,942
|+6.2
|+0.1
|+6.2
|13.6
|Kyle Lowry
|2019
|3,114
|+3.7
|+1.9
|+5.6
|13.5
|Kevin McHale
|1987
|3,887
|+3.9
|+0.2
|+4.1
|13.5
|Chauncey Billups
|2005
|3,851
|+3.8
|+0.2
|+4.1
|13.5
|Rajon Rondo
|2009
|3,219
|+3.1
|+2.4
|+5.4
|13.5
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2007
|3,059
|+5.5
|+0.4
|+5.9
|13.5
|Kevin Durant
|2011
|3,760
|+4.7
|-0.5
|+4.2
|13.5
|Sidney Moncrief
|1982
|3,232
|+4.4
|+1.1
|+5.5
|13.5
|Sleepy Floyd
|1987
|3,478
|+5.4
|-0.6
|+4.8
|13.5
|Kyle Lowry
|2014
|3,133
|+4.3
|+1.2
|+5.6
|13.5
|Larry Nance
|1992
|3,561
|+2.6
|+2.1
|+4.7
|13.5
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1990
|3,285
|-1.4
|+6.7
|+5.3
|13.4
|David Robinson
|2001
|2,780
|+0.6
|+6.1
|+6.7
|13.4
|Reggie Miller
|1994
|3,214
|+4.9
|+0.5
|+5.4
|13.4
|Deron Williams
|2008
|3,572
|+5.5
|-0.9
|+4.6
|13.4
|Russell Westbrook
|2013
|2,929
|+5.3
|+0.9
|+6.2
|13.4
|Charles Barkley
|1987
|2,950
|+5.3
|+0.8
|+6.1
|13.4
|Ray Allen
|2005
|3,500
|+6.1
|-1.4
|+4.7
|13.4
|Doc Rivers
|1988
|2,911
|+4.9
|+1.3
|+6.2
|13.4
|Brent Barry
|2002
|3,189
|+4.6
|+0.9
|+5.5
|13.4
|Tim Duncan
|2008
|3,317
|+0.9
|+4.3
|+5.2
|13.4
|Doug Christie
|2003
|3,091
|+2.3
|+3.5
|+5.7
|13.3
|Karl Malone
|1993
|3,315
|+3.9
|+1.3
|+5.2
|13.3
|LeBron James
|2015
|3,337
|+4.8
|+0.2
|+5.0
|13.3
|Joel Embiid
|2019
|2,488
|+2.7
|+4.8
|+7.5
|13.3
|Kevin Durant
|2017
|2,603
|+5.9
|+1.1
|+7.1
|13.3
|Ben Wallace
|2002
|3,329
|-0.7
|+5.8
|+5.1
|13.3
|Charles Barkley
|1995
|2,772
|+5.0
|+1.6
|+6.6
|13.3
|Andre Iguodala
|2009
|3,538
|+2.7
|+1.9
|+4.6
|13.2
|Stephon Marbury
|2005
|3,281
|+6.0
|-0.8
|+5.2
|13.2
|Fat Lever
|1987
|3,153
|+3.6
|+1.9
|+5.5
|13.2
|Chris Paul
|2017
|2,181
|+7.9
|+1.2
|+9.1
|13.2
|Chauncey Billups
|2007
|3,182
|+5.7
|-0.3
|+5.4
|13.2
|Gary Payton
|2002
|3,508
|+4.8
|-0.2
|+4.6
|13.2
|Karl Malone
|1991
|3,685
|+3.1
|+1.1
|+4.2
|13.1
|Reggie Miller
|2000
|3,879
|+4.3
|-0.5
|+3.8
|13.1
|Maurice Cheeks
|1981
|2,928
|+3.0
|+3.0
|+6.0
|13.1
|James Harden
|2016
|3,318
|+5.6
|-0.7
|+4.9
|13.1
|Baron Davis
|2004
|2,946
|+4.1
|+1.7
|+5.9
|13.1
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1988
|2,987
|+0.7
|+5.1
|+5.8
|13.1
|Charles Barkley
|1992
|2,881
|+5.1
|+1.0
|+6.1
|13.1
|Eddie Jones
|2000
|2,978
|+3.5
|+2.3
|+5.8
|13.0
|Jeff Hornacek
|1996
|3,232
|+4.9
|+0.2
|+5.1
|13.0
|Joakim Noah
|2014
|3,030
|+1.2
|+4.5
|+5.7
|13.0
|Tim Duncan
|2006
|3,277
|+1.5
|+3.6
|+5.0
|13.0
|Pau Gasol
|2009
|3,930
|+2.9
|+0.9
|+3.7
|13.0
|Ron Harper
|1989
|3,040
|+3.3
|+2.3
|+5.6
|13.0
|Micheal Ray Richardson
|1985
|3,252
|+3.0
|+2.1
|+5.1
|13.0
|Kevin Garnett
|2007
|2,995
|+2.2
|+3.6
|+5.8
|13.0
|Maurice Cheeks
|1983
|2,948
|+3.8
|+2.0
|+5.9
|13.0
|Kevin Durant
|2018
|3,132
|+5.9
|-0.7
|+5.2
|13.0
|Derek Harper
|1988
|3,634
|+3.4
|+0.9
|+4.2
|13.0
|Sidney Moncrief
|1983
|3,087
|+4.9
|+0.6
|+5.5
|12.9
|Eddie Jones
|2002
|3,156
|+1.9
|+3.4
|+5.3
|12.9
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2018
|3,036
|+3.3
|+2.2
|+5.5
|12.9
|Reggie Miller
|1991
|3,165
|+6.3
|-1.0
|+5.3
|12.9
|Bradley Beal
|2017
|3,189
|+4.9
|+0.1
|+5.1
|12.9
|Isiah Thomas
|1987
|3,575
|+3.4
|+0.8
|+4.2
|12.9
|Dennis Rodman
|1992
|3,457
|+2.4
|+2.3
|+4.6
|12.9
|Steve Francis
|2003
|3,318
|+3.3
|+1.5
|+4.8
|12.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|2015
|2,283
|+3.4
|+4.8
|+8.2
|12.9
|Derek Harper
|1990
|3,126
|+4.0
|+1.2
|+5.3
|12.9
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2004
|3,381
|+2.7
|+1.9
|+4.6
|12.8
|Jeff Hornacek
|1997
|3,296
|+4.2
|+0.6
|+4.9
|12.8
|Anthony Davis
|2018
|3,085
|+1.3
|+4.0
|+5.3
|12.8
|Damian Lillard
|2018
|2,832
|+6.2
|-0.1
|+6.0
|12.8
|Moses Malone
|1981
|4,200
|+2.5
|+0.8
|+3.2
|12.8
|Kawhi Leonard
|2014
|2,659
|+1.7
|+4.9
|+6.6
|12.8
|Marques Johnson
|1981
|2,808
|+5.3
|+0.9
|+6.2
|12.8
|Jason Kidd
|2010
|3,124
|+3.2
|+2.1
|+5.3
|12.8
|Kevin Durant
|2019
|3,144
|+5.2
|-0.2
|+5.1
|12.8
|Paul George
|2013
|3,752
|+1.1
|+2.8
|+3.8
|12.8
|Derek Harper
|1987
|2,679
|+5.2
|+1.4
|+6.6
|12.8
|Jimmy Butler
|2018
|2,334
|+5.7
|+2.4
|+8.1
|12.7
|Clyde Drexler
|1997
|2,894
|+4.3
|+1.5
|+5.8
|12.7
|Pau Gasol
|2011
|3,395
|+3.0
|+1.7
|+4.7
|12.7
|Bobby Jones
|1977
|2,606
|+2.5
|+4.3
|+6.8
|12.7
|Larry Bird
|1990
|3,151
|+4.0
|+1.2
|+5.2
|12.7
|David Robinson
|2000
|2,712
|+0.8
|+5.6
|+6.4
|12.7
|Lamar Odom
|2009
|3,051
|+1.7
|+3.6
|+5.3
|12.7
|Reggie Miller
|1998
|3,423
|+4.9
|-0.5
|+4.5
|12.6
|Hersey Hawkins
|1991
|3,439
|+3.2
|+1.2
|+4.4
|12.6
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2008
|2,980
|+4.6
|+0.9
|+5.6
|12.6
|Johnny Moore
|1983
|2,966
|+3.7
|+1.9
|+5.6
|12.6
|George Gervin
|1979
|3,401
|+3.9
|+0.6
|+4.5
|12.6
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2003
|3,016
|+5.0
|+0.5
|+5.4
|12.6
|Doug Christie
|2002
|3,442
|+2.2
|+2.2
|+4.4
|12.6
|Dominique Wilkins
|1991
|3,273
|+4.3
|+0.5
|+4.8
|12.6
|Allen Iverson
|2008
|3,582
|+4.2
|+0.0
|+4.2
|12.6
|Tim Hardaway
|1992
|3,508
|+4.8
|-0.5
|+4.3
|12.6
|Hersey Hawkins
|1997
|3,238
|+3.5
|+1.3
|+4.8
|12.6
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|2017
|3,088
|+2.8
|+2.5
|+5.2
|12.6
|Norm Nixon
|1979
|3,472
|+3.6
|+0.7
|+4.3
|12.6
|Luol Deng
|2011
|3,895
|+1.5
|+2.0
|+3.5
|12.5
|Terrell Brandon
|1996
|2,695
|+5.3
|+1.1
|+6.4
|12.5
|Dana Barros
|1995
|3,318
|+5.2
|-0.5
|+4.7
|12.5
|Paul Pierce
|2011
|3,117
|+3.2
|+1.9
|+5.1
|12.5
|Isiah Thomas
|1990
|3,751
|+2.4
|+1.3
|+3.7
|12.5
|Bill Walton
|1977
|3,019
|+1.7
|+3.7
|+5.3
|12.5
|Dominique Wilkins
|1987
|3,329
|+3.8
|+0.9
|+4.6
|12.5
|Rickey Green
|1984
|3,172
|+3.1
|+1.8
|+5.0
|12.5
|Baron Davis
|2008
|3,196
|+4.0
|+0.9
|+4.9
|12.5
|Baron Davis
|2007
|2,666
|+4.2
|+2.0
|+6.3
|12.5
|Gus Williams
|1982
|3,191
|+3.1
|+1.9
|+4.9
|12.5
|Scottie Pippen
|2000
|3,363
|+2.5
|+1.9
|+4.4
|12.4
|Shawn Marion
|2001
|2,996
|+1.4
|+4.0
|+5.4
|12.4
|Dirk Nowitzki
|2002
|3,248
|+4.6
|+0.2
|+4.7
|12.4
|Karl Malone
|2000
|3,333
|+4.0
|+0.6
|+4.6
|12.4
|Andre Iguodala
|2008
|3,476
|+1.9
|+2.3
|+4.2
|12.4
|Reggie Miller
|1990
|3,317
|+5.5
|-0.9
|+4.6
|12.4
|Jack Sikma
|1982
|3,364
|+0.6
|+3.9
|+4.5
|12.4
|Alvin Robertson
|1991
|2,716
|+3.0
|+3.2
|+6.1
|12.4
|Johnny Moore
|1985
|2,857
|+3.4
|+2.4
|+5.7
|12.4
|Kemba Walker
|2019
|2,863
|+5.0
|+0.8
|+5.7
|12.3
|Dwyane Wade
|2012
|2,532
|+4.3
|+2.4
|+6.7
|12.3
|Reggie Miller
|1993
|3,129
|+5.3
|-0.3
|+5.0
|12.3
|Manu Ginobili
|2010
|2,502
|+5.7
|+1.1
|+6.8
|12.3
|Chauncey Billups
|2004
|3,639
|+3.5
|+0.3
|+3.8
|12.3
|Eddie Jones
|1997
|3,281
|+2.7
|+1.9
|+4.6
|12.3
|Jason Kidd
|2004
|2,924
|+3.2
|+2.2
|+5.5
|12.3
|Kevin Garnett
|2001
|3,367
|+2.2
|+2.2
|+4.4
|12.2
|Steve Nash
|2010
|3,199
|+6.7
|-2.0
|+4.8
|12.2
|Mark Price
|1992
|2,741
|+6.5
|-0.5
|+6.0
|12.2
|Scottie Pippen
|1998
|2,488
|+3.9
|+2.8
|+6.7
|12.2
|Dwyane Wade
|2005
|3,545
|+3.7
|+0.3
|+4.0
|12.2
|Bill Laimbeer
|1990
|3,342
|+0.1
|+4.2
|+4.3
|12.2
|Robert Reid
|1981
|3,831
|+1.3
|+2.1
|+3.4
|12.2
|Fat Lever
|1989
|2,803
|+3.7
|+2.1
|+5.8
|12.2
|Kemba Walker
|2018
|2,736
|+5.4
|+0.6
|+6.0
|12.2
|Jason Kidd
|2005
|2,617
|+4.3
|+2.0
|+6.3
|12.1
|Mark Jackson
|1988
|3,420
|+2.8
|+1.4
|+4.2
|12.1
|Jrue Holiday
|2018
|3,275
|+2.4
|+2.0
|+4.4
|12.1
|Klay Thompson
|2015
|3,216
|+4.0
|+0.5
|+4.5
|12.1
|Adrian Dantley
|1984
|3,438
|+5.8
|-1.7
|+4.1
|12.1
|Moses Malone
|1982
|3,534
|+3.8
|+0.2
|+4.0
|12.0
|Dwyane Wade
|2013
|3,173
|+3.0
|+1.6
|+4.7
|12.0
|Kyle Lowry
|2018
|2,871
|+4.9
|+0.4
|+5.3
|12.0
|James Harden
|2013
|3,228
|+5.3
|-0.8
|+4.5
|12.0
|Micheal Ray Richardson
|1981
|3,261
|+2.5
|+2.0
|+4.5
|12.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|2015
|3,302
|+3.1
|+1.3
|+4.4
|12.0
|Nick Anderson
|1995
|3,402
|+3.5
|+0.6
|+4.2
|12.0
|Andre Miller
|2001
|2,848
|+4.0
|+1.5
|+5.5
|12.0
|Andrei Kirilenko
|2006
|2,604
|+2.3
|+4.0
|+6.3
|12.0
|Andre Miller
|2002
|3,023
|+5.7
|-0.6
|+5.1
|12.0
|Dominique Wilkins
|1990
|2,888
|+5.2
|+0.2
|+5.4
|12.0
|Isiah Thomas
|1986
|2,953
|+4.7
|+0.5
|+5.2
|12.0
|Mark Price
|1990
|2,898
|+5.5
|-0.2
|+5.4
|12.0
|Karl Malone
|1989
|3,262
|+2.7
|+1.7
|+4.4
|12.0
|Gary Payton
|2001
|3,244
|+4.4
|+0.1
|+4.5
|12.0
|Robert Parish
|1981
|2,790
|+1.4
|+4.2
|+5.6
|12.0
|Ray Allen
|2006
|3,022
|+6.6
|-1.6
|+5.0
|12.0
|Julius Erving
|1983
|2,914
|+3.4
|+1.9
|+5.3
|12.0
|Jeff Hornacek
|1990
|2,861
|+4.3
|+1.1
|+5.4
|11.9
|Steve Nash
|2008
|2,963
|+6.8
|-1.6
|+5.2
|11.9
|Jason Kidd
|2001
|3,231
|+2.2
|+2.3
|+4.5
|11.9
|Metta World Peace
|2004
|3,298
|+1.5
|+2.7
|+4.3
|11.9
|Maurice Cheeks
|1985
|3,099
|+3.4
|+1.3
|+4.8
|11.9
|Micheal Ray Richardson
|1980
|3,060
|+3.1
|+1.7
|+4.8
|11.9
|Scottie Pippen
|1990
|3,760
|+1.1
|+2.2
|+3.3
|11.9
|Stephen Curry
|2018
|2,186
|+8.1
|-0.5
|+7.6
|11.8
|Russell Westbrook
|2018
|3,149
|+4.3
|+0.1
|+4.4
|11.8
|Micheal Williams
|1992
|2,856
|+3.0
|+2.3
|+5.3
|11.8
|Ray Allen
|2003
|2,880
|+5.1
|+0.0
|+5.1
|11.8
|Shane Battier
|2006
|2,968
|+0.8
|+4.3
|+5.1
|11.8
|Chris Mullin
|1992
|3,514
|+3.3
|+0.6
|+3.9
|11.8
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1985
|3,240
|+2.5
|+1.8
|+4.4
|11.8
|Rashard Lewis
|2008
|3,493
|+2.4
|+1.4
|+3.8
|11.8
|Eddie Jones
|2005
|3,440
|+1.5
|+2.4
|+3.9
|11.8
|Hersey Hawkins
|1996
|3,536
|+2.5
|+1.2
|+3.7
|11.8
|Paul Pressey
|1985
|3,172
|+3.2
|+1.3
|+4.5
|11.8
|Alex English
|1983
|3,258
|+4.6
|-0.2
|+4.3
|11.7
|Russell Westbrook
|2011
|3,485
|+3.3
|+0.6
|+3.8
|11.7
|Kevin Garnett
|2000
|3,414
|+2.3
|+1.8
|+4.0
|11.7
|Manu Ginobili
|2006
|2,239
|+5.3
|+2.1
|+7.4
|11.7
|Larry Bird
|1980
|3,327
|+2.2
|+2.0
|+4.1
|11.7
|Kevin Johnson
|1992
|3,234
|+4.8
|-0.5
|+4.3
|11.7
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1978
|2,399
|+3.4
|+3.4
|+6.9
|11.7
|Patrick Ewing
|1990
|3,560
|+1.5
|+2.2
|+3.7
|11.7
|David Robinson
|1999
|2,154
|+1.1
|+6.7
|+7.8
|11.7
|Marques Johnson
|1983
|3,235
|+3.3
|+1.0
|+4.3
|11.6
|John Stockton
|1998
|2,454
|+6.1
|+0.4
|+6.5
|11.6
|Gilbert Arenas
|2005
|3,724
|+4.5
|-1.2
|+3.3
|11.6
|Jason Terry
|2006
|3,642
|+4.0
|-0.5
|+3.5
|11.6
|Cedric Maxwell
|1981
|3,328
|+3.7
|+0.4
|+4.1
|11.6
|Terry Porter
|1988
|3,140
|+4.1
|+0.4
|+4.5
|11.6
|Russell Westbrook
|2012
|3,098
|+4.4
|+0.1
|+4.5
|11.6
|Tayshaun Prince
|2005
|4,062
|+1.6
|+1.2
|+2.8
|11.6
|George Gervin
|1978
|3,084
|+4.3
|+0.2
|+4.6
|11.6
|Elton Brand
|2002
|3,020
|+4.1
|+0.8
|+4.8
|11.6
|Mike Conley
|2017
|2,516
|+5.5
|+0.7
|+6.2
|11.6
|Peja Stojakovic
|2004
|3,781
|+4.3
|-1.1
|+3.3
|11.6
|Draymond Green
|2018
|3,106
|+1.0
|+3.3
|+4.3
|11.6
|Danny Green
|2015
|2,516
|+3.0
|+3.2
|+6.2
|11.5
|Doc Rivers
|1989
|2,653
|+3.8
|+2.0
|+5.8
|11.5
|Dan Majerle
|1992
|3,119
|+3.1
|+1.4
|+4.5
|11.5
|Fat Lever
|1990
|2,945
|+3.2
|+1.7
|+4.9
|11.5
|Josh Smith
|2010
|3,263
|+1.0
|+3.2
|+4.2
|11.5
|Isiah Thomas
|1989
|3,557
|+2.4
|+1.1
|+3.5
|11.5
|Grant Hill
|1996
|3,375
|+2.3
|+1.6
|+3.9
|11.5
|Paul Pierce
|2003
|3,541
|+2.4
|+1.2
|+3.5
|11.5
|Charles Barkley
|1996
|2,796
|+4.2
|+1.1
|+5.3
|11.5
|Boris Diaw
|2006
|3,670
|+1.7
|+1.7
|+3.4
|11.5
|Allen Iverson
|2003
|4,042
|+2.5
|+0.3
|+2.8
|11.5
|Dominique Wilkins
|1988
|3,421
|+3.7
|+0.1
|+3.8
|11.4
|Danny Ainge
|1988
|3,688
|+3.9
|-0.5
|+3.4
|11.4
|Vince Carter
|2007
|3,613
|+3.9
|-0.4
|+3.4
|11.4
|Maurice Cheeks
|1980
|3,298
|+2.1
|+1.9
|+4.0
|11.4
|Jason Kidd
|2011
|3,397
|+2.0
|+1.8
|+3.8
|11.4
|Tim Duncan
|2010
|2,811
|+1.4
|+3.9
|+5.3
|11.4
|Rudy Gobert
|2019
|2,729
|+0.7
|+4.7
|+5.4
|11.4
|Marques Johnson
|1979
|2,779
|+4.4
|+0.9
|+5.3
|11.4
|James Worthy
|1987
|3,500
|+2.4
|+1.2
|+3.6
|11.3
|Sidney Moncrief
|1985
|3,053
|+3.7
|+0.8
|+4.5
|11.3
|Alvin Robertson
|1988
|3,097
|+2.5
|+1.9
|+4.4
|11.3
|Julius Erving
|1984
|2,877
|+2.8
|+2.1
|+4.9
|11.3
|Jason Terry
|2007
|3,075
|+4.7
|-0.2
|+4.5
|11.3
|Marques Johnson
|1980
|2,989
|+3.8
|+0.9
|+4.7
|11.3
|Kyrie Irving
|2015
|3,194
|+5.3
|-1.2
|+4.1
|11.3
|Ben Wallace
|2005
|3,650
|-1.3
|+4.6
|+3.3
|11.3
|Reggie Miller
|1997
|2,966
|+5.1
|-0.4
|+4.7
|11.3
|Kyle Lowry
|2017
|2,544
|+6.3
|-0.4
|+5.9
|11.3
Although LeBron James’s 2008-09 is the top season on a rate basis, when he had an Approximate RAPTOR rating of +12.6 per 100 possessions, it’s Michael Jordan who dominates the list by WAR, both because he got a ton of playing time and because he did all the things that RAPTOR loves: create shots, play defense and so forth. In fact, working on RAPTOR has convinced me that Jordan’s peak was probably a little higher than LeBron’s, something I didn’t necessarily believe before. We’ll save that discussion for another time, though, as well as the conversation about how RAPTOR feels about players such as John Stockton (loves) and Patrick Ewing (hates). For more detail on Approximate RAPTORS, you can find a files here that lists each player’s rating in the regular season and playoffs separately, or a version that combines a player’s performance over the whole season.
Acknowledgements: Thank