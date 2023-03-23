Will Voters Care If Trump Gets Indicted?

All eyes have been on the Manhattan district attorney’s office this week to see whether Donald Trump will become the first former American president to be indicted on criminal charges. It appears unlikely that an indictment will come this week. And even if the grand jury were to indict, the charges wouldn’t be unsealed until the defendant appears in court.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what we do and don’t know about Trump’s legal jeopardy and the possible political impact of an indictment.