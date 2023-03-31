Will Trump’s Indictment Matter In 2024?

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to news that former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a case involving hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels. They discuss the possible political implications and what will come next in the case.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Donald Trump (1637 posts) Politics Podcast (1040) Video (873) 2024 Presidential Election (37) 2024 Republican Primary (30) Stormy Daniels (12)

