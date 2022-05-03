Menu
Will Democrats Nominate Harris If Biden Doesn’t Run?

Will Democrats Nominate Harris If Biden Doesn’t Run?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew follows up on last week’s first-ever Republican primary draft for 2024 with a draft for the Democrats. What does the bench look like beyond President Biden? They also preview Tuesday’s primary election in Ohio.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (832 posts) Video (666) Joe Biden (603) Kamala Harris (120) 2024 Presidential Election (13) 2024 Draft (1) 2024 Primaries (0)