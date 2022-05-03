Will Democrats Nominate Harris If Biden Doesn’t Run?

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew follows up on last week’s first-ever Republican primary draft for 2024 with a draft for the Democrats. What does the bench look like beyond President Biden? They also preview Tuesday’s primary election in Ohio.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot