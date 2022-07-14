Will Democrats Continue To Win In Georgia In 2022?

In the 2020 election cycle, Georgia found itself at the center of the American political universe. Georgians handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats in a pair of dramatic runoffs and voted for a Democrat for president for the first time in 28 years. In his new book, “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power,” Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dives into why a large Democratic coalition showed up at the polls. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke chats with Bluestein about how Georgia politics are evolving in the midterm elections.