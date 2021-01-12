Why Trump’s Second Impeachment Will Be A Political Test For Both Parties

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew unpacks some of the factors that contributed to a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the calculations being made by Democrats and Republicans about how to hold President Trump legally and/or politically accountable for the attack.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Kaleigh Rogers is a FiveThirtyEight reporter covering science, politics and technology.
Hakeem Jefferson is an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, where he is also a faculty affiliate with the Center for Comparative Studies of Race & Ethnicity and with the Stanford Center for American Democracy. He is an expert on issues of race and identity in American politics. @hakeemjefferson