Menu
Why Trump’s Second Impeachment Will Be A Political Test For Both Parties

Why Trump’s Second Impeachment Will Be A Political Test For Both Parties

By , , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew unpacks some of the factors that contributed to a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the calculations being made by Democrats and Republicans about how to hold President Trump legally and/or politically accountable for the attack.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Kaleigh Rogers is a FiveThirtyEight reporter covering science, politics and technology.

Hakeem Jefferson is an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, where he is also a faculty affiliate with the Center for Comparative Studies of Race & Ethnicity and with the Stanford Center for American Democracy. He is an expert on issues of race and identity in American politics.

Comments

Filed under

The Trump Administration (760 posts) Politics Podcast (591) Video (462) Impeachment (120) Insurrection (0)