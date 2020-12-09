Why The GOP Isn’t Able To Win The Popular Vote

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how an incumbent president lost the 2020 election and considers the electoral challenges facing the Republican Party. The team also checks in the state of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr