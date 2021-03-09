Why Some Senate Democrats Voted Against Raising The Minimum Wage

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future may hold and how his constituents are reacting to the sexual-harassment allegations against him. They also discuss the push among moderate Senate Democrats to amend some of the provisions in the American Rescue Plan and look at the politics and science behind the drive to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in some states.
