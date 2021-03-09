Menu
Why Some Senate Democrats Voted Against Raising The Minimum Wage

Why Some Senate Democrats Voted Against Raising The Minimum Wage

By , , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future may hold and how his constituents are reacting to the sexual-harassment allegations against him. They also discuss the push among moderate Senate Democrats to amend some of the provisions in the American Rescue Plan and look at the politics and science behind the drive to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in some states.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Nathaniel Rakich is an elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior producer for video.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (618 posts) Video (485) Senate Democrats (76) Andrew Cuomo (14)