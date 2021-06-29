Why Republicans Are Starting To Make Their Own Climate Agenda

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the Senate’s $600 billion infrastructure plan and discusses the value of a bipartisan strategy, the motivations behind it and the likelihood of Congress reaching a compromise. Science reporter Maggie Koerth also joins to talk about Republicans’ shifting attitudes on climate change.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson
Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight. @maggiekb1