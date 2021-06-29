Menu
Why Republicans Are Starting To Make Their Own Climate Agenda

By , , and

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the Senate’s $600 billion infrastructure plan and discusses the value of a bipartisan strategy, the motivations behind it and the likelihood of Congress reaching a compromise. Science reporter Maggie Koerth also joins to talk about Republicans’ shifting attitudes on climate change.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Maggie Koerth is a senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight.

