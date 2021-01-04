Why Many Republicans Are Still Attempting To Overturn The Election

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins the crew to discuss why Republicans are attempting to reverse the outcome of the election. The gang also checks in on the state of the Senate runoffs in Georgia the day before voting ends.
