Menu
Why Many Pollsters Are Sitting Out The Georgia Runoffs

Why Many Pollsters Are Sitting Out The Georgia Runoffs

By , , and

Filed under Politics Podcast

Published

In 2020’s final installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at the year that was and discusses the most surprising political stories of the year. They also assess why many pollsters are sitting out the Georgia Senate runoffs and take some time to answer listener questions.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Comments

Filed under

2020 Election (1153 posts) Politics Podcast (591) Video (462) Georgia Senate (26)