Why Many Pollsters Are Sitting Out The Georgia Runoffs

In 2020’s final installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at the year that was and discusses the most surprising political stories of the year. They also assess why many pollsters are sitting out the Georgia Senate runoffs and take some time to answer listener questions.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor. @sfrostenson