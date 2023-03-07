Why Lori Lightfoot Lost The Chicago Mayor’s Race

In part 3 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew takes a look at the results of recent elections in Chicago, Wisconsin and Virginia to see if they hold any lessons about the national political environment.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight. @natesilver538
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior reporter for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot