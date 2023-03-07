Why Lori Lightfoot Lost The Chicago Mayor’s Race

Why Lori Lightfoot Lost The Chicago Mayor’s Race

In part 3 of this week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew takes a look at the results of recent elections in Chicago, Wisconsin and Virginia to see if they hold any lessons about the national political environment.

