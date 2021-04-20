Why House Democrats Probably Won’t Pass Their Reparations Bill

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast, the crew talks about the politics of reparations for slavery after a Democratic proposal in the House advanced out of committee for the first time since it was first introduced in Congress in 1989. They also discuss the appeal of celebrity candidates and what it tells us about our politics.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @perrybaconjr
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5
Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor. @micahcohen