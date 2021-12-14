Menu
Why High Inflation Is Such A Political Landmine

According to a new poll from The Wall Street Journal, Hispanic voters are currently split evenly between supporting Democratic and Republican congressional candidates, just one year after 60 percent voted for Democratic House candidates. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew asks whether that poll is a good or bad use of polling. They also take a look at the endorsements former President Trump has made in 2022 congressional primaries and discuss why worries about inflation can be so politically potent.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Sarah Frostenson is FiveThirtyEight’s politics editor.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Santul Nerkar is a copy editor at FiveThirtyEight.

